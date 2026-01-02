NF2 loss malignantly transforms human pancreatic acinar cells and enhances cell fitness under environmental stress

Sex as a biological variable. For experiments involving human pancreatic tissues, the sex of organ donors is reported in Supplemental Table 1 and was not considered as a biological variable. The tissues used in this study were selected on the basis of the availability of resources to provide biological replicates for sufficient statistical power.

For animal experiments, we examined male and female mice, and similar findings are reported for both sexes. The animal’s sex was not considered in the study design, as no evidence exists to date for the effect of sex on the subcutaneous tumorigenesis of pancreatic cancer cells.

Isolation of human primary pancreatic acinar cells. Human islet–depleted pancreatic exocrine cell fractions were purchased from Prodo Laboratories. The cells were freshly collected from organ donors who had died as a result of acute trauma or anoxia (Supplemental Table 1) and shipped overnight to UT Health San Antonio. The pancreatic acinar cells were isolated by flow sorting as previously described (14). Briefly, exocrine tissue cells were incubated with FITC-conjugated UEA-1 (0.25 μg/mL, Vector Laboratories, FL-1061-5) for 10 minutes at 4°C. After washing with PBS, the cells were digested by incubation with TrypLE Express (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 12605-028) for 5–8 minutes at 37°C. Cells were collected by centrifugation and washed with FACS buffer (10 mM EGTA, 2% FBS in PBS). Cells were then stained with Pacific blue–conjugated anti-CLA (BioLegend, 321308) and anti-7AAD (BioLegend, 420404) for 15 minutes at 4°C. Cell pellets were collected by centrifugation and washed with PBS. Flow sorting was performed using the FACSAria II (BD Biosciences), and acinar cells were collected in 100% FBS. The collected cells were washed with serum-free Advanced DMEM/F-12 media (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 12634-010) for further processing.

3D organoid culture and chemical treatment. Approximately 0.5 × 106 freshly sorted acinar cells were resuspended in 10 μL ice-cold Type 2 Cultrex RGF Basement Membrane Extract (BME) (R&D Systems, 3533-010-02P) and then placed in the bottom of a prewarmed 24-well plate. After solidification at 37°C for 10 minutes, 500 μL organoid growth media were added to the well. The media was composed of serum-free advanced DMEM/F-12 media (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 12634-010) supplemented with WNT3A conditioned medium (50%), recombinant human R-spondin 1 (500 ng/mL, R&D Systems, 4645-RS), noggin (200 ng/mL, R&D Systems, 6057-NG), FGF10 (100 ng/mL, R&D Systems, 345-FG), EGF (50 ng/mL, R&D Systems, 236-EG), PGE II (1 nM, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 22-961-0), A83-01 (0.5 μM, R&D Systems, 2939), nicotinamide (10 mM, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 48-190-7100GM), penicillin/streptomycin (1 mM, MilliporeSigma, P4333), HEPES (10 mM, Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 15630), and GlutaMAX 1× (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 35050).

Modified organoid growth media were prepared as described below and used as indicated in Results. The CM was prepared similarly as organoid growth media, except without WNT3A supplement. The LM was prepared by supplementing basic DMEM (no glucose, no glutamine, Thermo Fisher Scientific, A1443001) with 5% CM. For drug response tests, all the chemicals were prepared as stock solutions, followed by dilution in the appropriate culture medium to reach final working concentrations. The chemicals used in this study included LGK974 (MedChemExpress, HY-17545), EIPA (MedChemExpress, HY-101840), FRAX597 (MedChemExpress, HY-15542A), RMC-7977 (Chemgood, C-1010), gemcitabine (Thermo Fisher Scientific, AC461060010), and WH244 (a gift from Daohong Zhou, Department of Biochemistry and Structural Biology, The University of Texas Health San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas, USA) (48). Organoid images after chemical treatment were captured using an EVOS XL Core or Leica DMI6000 B microscope.

Genetic engineering human primary pancreatic acinar cells. Introduction of oncogenic KRASG12V and CRISPR KO of CDKN2A/p16 and TP53 were performed as described previously(15). Briefly, a plasmid expressing KRASG12V cDNA with mCherry was a gift from Seung Kim (Stanford University) (54). CRISPR gRNAs targeting CDKN2A/p16 and TP53 were subcloned into lentiCRISPR v2 vector (Addgene, 52961). CRISPR gRNA targeting NF2 was subcloned into lentiGuide-Hygro-mTagBFP2 vector (Addgene, 99374). Lentiviruses containing these constructs were packaged in 293T cells by cotransfection with packaging plasmids pMD2.G (Addgene, 12259) and psPAX2 (Addgene, 12260). The primary acinar cells were transduced with lentivirus containing each construct with supplementation of polybrene at 10 μg/mL. The transduced cells were then subjected to antibiotic and/or functional selections. To select KRASG12V-expressing cells, G418 at 1,000 μg/mL was added to the organoid culture medium. For the selection of CRISPR-CDKN2A/p16 transduction, cells were treated with puromycin (1 μg/mL). For the selection of TP53 KO, 10 μM nutlin-3 was added to the culture medium. To select NF2-KO cells, hygromycin at 300 μg/mL was added to the culture medium. The expression of mCherry in the KRASG12V cassette was visualized under a Leica DMI6000 B fluorescence microscope. CDKN2A/p16 and TP53 mutations were confirmed by Sanger sequencing. KO of NF2 at the protein level was verified by Western blotting.

The sgRNA and primer sequences were as follows: CDKN2A/p16 sgRNA, GGCTGGCCACGGCCGCGGCC; TP53 sgRNA, ACTTCCTGAAAACAACGTTC; NF2 sgRNA, GCTTGGTACGCAGAGCACCG; CDKN2A/p16 mutation genotyping forward primer, CGGTCCCTCCAGAGGATTTG; CDKN2A/p16 mutation genotyping reverse primer, TGGAGGCTAAGTAGTCCCAG; TP53 mutation genotyping forward primer, TGCTGGATCCCCACTTTTCC; and TP53 mutation genotyping reverse primer, GGATACGGCCAGGCATTGAA.

CRISPR-KO library preparation. From publicly available data, we compiled a list of 199 recurrently mutated potential tumor suppressor genes reported in clinical PDAC patients (7–13). A CRISPR-KO sgRNA library was designed to target these potential tumor suppressors containing a total of 796 sgRNAs with 4 sgRNAs for each target gene (Supplemental Table 2). The pooled sgRNA oligonucleotides were purchased from Twist Bioscience. After PCR amplification, pooled sgRNAs were cloned into lentiGuide-Hygro-mTagBFP2 vector (Addgene, 99374) by enzyme digestion followed by ligation using NEBuilder HiFi DNA Assembly (New England BioLabs, E2621S). Electroporation was then performed using 100 ng assembly products to transform 50 μL Endura electrocompetent cells at 1,800 V, 25 μF, 200 ohm using a Bio-Rad Gene Pulser. After recovery in 2 mL recovery medium for 1 hour, the transformed bacteria cells were plated in a total of 60 agar plates (100 mm) and incubated at 30°C overnight. Approximately 1.6 × 106 colonies were harvested from all the plates, which gave approximately 200 coverage for each individual sgRNA. Plasmid DNA was then extracted using GeneJet Midi prep and subjected to NGS to validate the distribution of each individual sgRNA in the library. The plasmid DNA was used to transfect 293T cells using Lipofectamine 3000 reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific) together with the packaging plasmids pMD2.G and psPAX2 for lentivirus production.

CRISPR-KO screen and data analysis. The pancreatic acinar organoids were transduced with lentivirus containing the CRISPR sgRNA library at a low MOI of approximately 0.3, followed by antibiotic selection with hygromycin at 300 μg/mL. Successful transduction was verified by confirming the cellular expression of the blue fluorescent protein tag from the vector construct using a Leica DMI6000 B fluorescence microscope. The transduced cells were expanded for 1 passage, and a fraction of the cells was collected to serve as a reference control. For the in vivo screen, the expanded cells were subcutaneously transplanted into the hind flank of NSG mice. The xenograft tumor tissues were collected after 8 weeks, followed by DNA extraction using a Genomic DNA Clean & Concentrator 25 kit (Zymo Research, D4065). For the in vitro screen, the expanded cells were continuously passaged for 8 weeks (7–9 passages), followed by extraction of cellular DNA. The collected DNA containing sgRNA library sequences was subject to a 2-step PCR protocol for library amplification and sample indexing, followed by NGS analysis at the Greehey Children’s Cancer Research Institute (GCCRI) Genome Sequencing Facility at UT Health San Antonio. The screen was performed using 4 independently established acinar cultures, with 2 replicates of in vivo tumor samples and 1 replicate of in vitro culture sample for each. The count summary and statistical analysis of sgRNA enrichment from fastq data were performed using MAGeCK software v0.5.9.5 (55). A significant positive enrichment at the target gene level was considered when the fold change was greater than 1 and the P value was less than 0.05 compared with the corresponding reference control sample.

3D organoid cell viability assay. Cell viability of 3D organoid cultures in different culture conditions and/or after chemical treatment was assessed using the CellTiter-Glo 3D Cell Viability Assay Kit (Promega) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, 8,000 cells were resuspended in 5 μL ice-cold BME and placed in the center of each well in a 96-well plate. After solidification at 37°C for 10 minutes, 100 μL organoid growth media were added to each well. After 3 days of incubation, the medium was refreshed with supplementation of different chemicals as indicated in Results. At the endpoint, 100 μL CellTiter-Glo 3D Cell Viability reagent (Promega) was added to each well, followed by vigorous mixing to induce cell lysis. The plate was placed at room temperature for 25 minutes and subjected to luminescence detection using a BioTek Synergy H1 microplate reader.

Flow cytometric analysis for BFP and FITC-dextran. KPT and KPTN cells were mixed at a 1:1 ratio and embedded in BME for 3D organoid culture. A fraction of the mixed cells was collected at passage 1 to passage 7 for flow cytometric analysis of the BFP signal inserted into the NF2 sgRNA construct using a BD LSR II flow cytometer. KPT and KPTN monocultures were subject to the same analysis as the controls.

For dextran uptake analysis, KPT and KPTN cells were cultured in CM for 4 days to allow organoid formation. On day 4, the organoids were exposed to low-nutrient medium for 1 day to induce starvation responses. A control group was maintained in fresh complete nutrient medium. Half of the medium (~200 μL) from each well was collected, and FITC-conjugated dextran 70 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, D1822) was added to reach a final concentration of 1 mg/mL. Dispase was added to the remaining medium (2 U/mL) and incubated at 37°C for 20 minutes to release organoids from the BME. The organoids were then collected by centrifugation at 200g for 3 minutes. Half of the organoids were kept as a baseline control, while the other half was resuspended in dextran 70–containing medium and incubated at 37°C for 30 minutes. The organoids were then washed twice with PBS and dissociated into single cells for flow cytometric analysis using a BD LSR II flow cytometer.

Detection of macropinocytosis in Panc1 cells with NF2 overexpression. Merlin-overexpressing Panc1 cells were established by transfecting parental Panc1 cells with pcDNA3 merlin plasmids (Addgene, 11623) followed by G418 selection (1,000 μg/mL). Cells transfected with an empty vector served as a control. To induce starvation responses, the cells were cultured in a 6-well plate in DMEM with 10% FBS for 3 days and then exposed to LM (0% FBS) for 1 day. FITC-conjugated dextran 70 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, D1822) was then added to each well at a final concentration of 1 mg/mL, followed by a 30-minute incubation at 37°C. The FITC signal was visualized under a Leica DMI6000 B fluorescence microscope.

Animal experiments. The maximal xenograft tumor size in each mouse did not exceed 2 cm at the largest diameter, as permitted by institutional guidelines. For all the animal experiments, 6- to 8-week-old female and male NSG (NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid IL2Rgtm1Wjl/SzJ) mice were used (purchased from The Jackson Laboratory, strain 005557). The mice were housed at a maximum of 5 per cage in a pathogen-free system with ad libitum access to water and food and a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle at 20°C–25°C and 50%–60% humidity. Details on the study design and sample size for the animal studies are described below and were determined on the basis of the availability of resources to provide at least 4 biological replicates for sufficient statistical power. No criteria were used for inclusion or exclusion of animals during the experiments, and there were no exclusions of any animals or data points in the data analysis. Randomization was not done in this study, and confounders were not controlled for. When comparing samples from different groups, we used paired samples from the same culture origin and made sure to include multiple biological replicates to minimize potential heterogeneity. The authors who were responsible for animal experiments as well as following data analysis were aware of the group allocation at all stages of the experiment.

For in vivo CRISPR screen experiments, details on the study design are described above in CRISPR-KO screen and data analysis. Briefly, a total of 8 NSG mice were subjected to xenograft transplantation (4 independently established acinar cultures, with 2 replicates each). Tumor xenografts were established by subcutaneously injecting approximately 1 × 106 engineered cells (suspended in 100 μL of 50% BME/50% Advanced DMEM/F-12) into the hind flank of mice. The xenograft tumor tissues were collected after 8 weeks, followed by DNA extraction and then NGS analysis. The enrichment of any sgRNA in tumor tissue DNA was identified by comparison with the paired control as described previously. For functional verification of the effect from NF2 KO on tumor development, a total of 45 mice were subjected to subcutaneous transplantation of approximately 1 × 106 engineered cells (n = 4–7 for each of the 4 independent cultures and each of the 2 genotypes, as indicated in Figure 2C). After 8 weeks, the mice were euthanized to collect the tumor tissues for further histological analysis. The difference in tumor size was compared between KPTN tumors and KPT counterparts from the same culture origin. Tumor volume was calculated as follows: V = L × W2/2 (V, volume; L, length, W, width). To assess the effect of LGK974 on KPTN tumor growth, a total of 8 mice were transplanted with approximately 1 × 106 KPTN cells on both sides of hind flank. After 1 month to allow tumor development, tumor-bearing mice were separated into 2 groups (n = 4 mice for each group) and received a daily dose of LGK974 (10 mg/kg, oral gavage) or vehicle control for 40 days. Tumor size and mouse body weight were recorded every 5 days. At the endpoint, the mice were euthanized to collect tumor tissues for further analysis.

Western blot analysis. Protein expression in the in vitro cell culture was detected by Western blotting following a standard protocol. Briefly, the cells were harvested to collect cell lysates. Approximately 20 μg protein from cell lysates was loaded into each lane of a 10% SDS-PAGE gel followed by electrophoresis at 90 V. The proteins on the gel were then transferred onto a PVDF membrane at a constant voltage of 80 V for 1.5 hours on ice. After transfer, the membranes were incubated in blocking solution (3% BSA in TBST) with continuous rocking for 60 minutes and then incubated with a primary antibody overnight at 4°C. The membranes were then washed and incubated with an HRP-conjugated secondary antibody for 2 hours at room temperature. The membranes were subsequently washed and incubated with ECL Western blot substrates for 2 minutes, followed by signal capture using an Amersham Imager 600. The following primary and secondary antibodies were used: rabbit anti–human NF2 (Abclonal, A0739), dilution 1:500; mouse anti–human KRAS (MilliporeSigma, OP24), dilution 1:100; mouse anti–human p53 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-126), dilution 1:250; mouse anti–human GAPDH (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-32233), dilution 1:500; mouse anti–rabbit IgG-HRP (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-2357), dilution 1:1,000; goat anti–mouse IgG-HRP (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-2005), dilution 1:1,000.

H&E and immunofluorescence staining. Freshly collected xenograft tumor tissues were fixed to prepare a paraffin-embedded block. Tissue sectioning H&E and alcian blue staining were performed at the histology laboratory at UT Health San Antonio following standard protocols. For immunofluorescence staining, paraffin-embedded tissue section were deparaffinized, rehydrated, and submerged in 200°C heated R-Universal Epitope Recovery Buffer solution (Electron Microscopy Sciences, AP0530) for 30 minutes. After sitting at room temperature for 20 minutes, sections were permeabilized using 0.5% PBST (0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS) for 10 minutes and blocked with 5% donkey serum in 0.1% PBST for 60 minutes at room temperature. Sections were then incubated with primary antibodies diluted in blocking solution at 4°C overnight. Sections were subsequently incubated with fluorescence-tagged Alexa Fluor secondary antibodies diluted in 5% blocking solution for 1 hour at room temperature. Additionally, sections were incubated with DAPI (1:1,000, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, P36935) for 4 minutes at room temperature. Finally, sections were covered with a drop of VectaShield Vibrance Antifade Mounting Medium (Vector Laboratories, H-1700). All histology and fluorescence images were captured using a Leica DMI6000 B microscope and compatible software (Leica Microsystems). Fluorescence signal intensities were quantified using ImageJ v1.5g software (NIH).

The following primary and secondary antibodies were used: mouse anti–human STEM121 (Takara Bio, Y40410, dilution 1:200); mouse anti–human/–mouse/–rat KRT19 (DSHB, Troma-III, dilution 1:50); mouse anti–human/–mouse/–rat YAP (63.7) (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-101199, dilution 1:50); and Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated AffiniPure Donkey Anti–Mouse IgG (H+L) (Jackson ImmunoResearch, 715-545-150, dilution 1:250).

Bulk RNA-Seq library preparation and data analysis. Cell pellets of cultured organoids were collected and stored in TRIzol (Zymo Research, catalog R2050-1-200) for total RNA extraction using Zymo Direct-zol RNA Miniprep Kit (Zymo Research, R2063) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Tumor tissues were flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen and ground into fine powder with the addition of TRIzol, followed by RNA extraction using the Zymo Direct-zol RNA Miniprep Kit. Indexed cDNA libraries were prepared using the Illumina Stranded mRNA Prep Ligation kit (Illumina, 20040532) following the manufacturer’s instructions. The cDNA libraries were then submitted to the GCCRI Genome Sequencing Facility at UT Health San Antonio for high-throughput sequencing analysis using the Illumina HiSeq 3000 or NovaSeq 6000 System.

Raw sequencing data were aligned to the reference genome GRCh38 or GRCm38 using TopHat 2.1.1. Gene expression reads were quantified using HTSeq 0.11.1. For tumor tissue samples, in order to separate human and mouse transcripts, the raw reads were aligned to a concatenated human and mouse genome. Reads for which multiple alignments shared the top score were discarded to remove those aligned to both the human and mouse genome (56). Differential expression analysis of the read counts from aligned RNA-Seq data was performed using the DESeq2 1.36.0 package in R software. A prefiltering process was applied for each analysis to remove genes with a low read count, i.e., we only retained genes with more than 10 reads in at least half of the samples of at least 1 comparison group. The DEGs were defined as those with a fold change of greater than 2, and a Benjamin-Hochberg–adjusted (BH-adjusted) P value of less than 0.05. Gene expression heatmaps were generated using the z score of the transformed/normalized read count as indicated in each figure. Overrepresentation analysis for the lists of genes was performed using the clusterProfiler 4.4.4 package in R with default settings. A significant enrichment was considered with a multiple test–adjusted P value of less than 0.05.

scRNA-Seq library preparation and data analysis. scRNA-Seq samples were prepared using the Evercode Fixation V2 kit and the Evercode WT V2 Kit (Parse Biosciences) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, organoid culture or tumor tissues were dissociated into single cells by enzyme digestion and flow sorting. The single cells were subjected to a fixation procedure using the Evercode Fixation V2 kit, followed by a split-pool combinatorial barcoding protocol in 96-well format using the Evercode WT V2 Kit. The barcoded cDNAs were equally dispersed into 8 indexed sublibrairies and were submitted for high-throughput sequencing analysis using the Illumina NovaSeq X plus System.

Processing of the raw sequencing reads including alignment, demultiplexing, and separation of human and mouse reads in the scRNA-Seq data was performed using ParseBiosciences-Pipeline software v1.1.2, which was designed to be compatible with the sample preparation protocol. The reference genomes GRCh38 and GRCm38 were used for alignment. The subsequent analysis was performed using Seurat v.5.0.1 in R software. A quality control step was performed to remove low-quality cells, including possible cell debris (nFeature <200), cell doublets (nFeature >9,000 for organoid samples and nFeature >5,000 for tumor samples), and cells with excessive cellular stress (>15% human mitochondrial gene or >10% mouse mitochondrial gene expression). The filtered Seurat object was subjected to a series of standard Seurat commands to identify the different cell populations present in the dataset. For in vitro organoid samples, an extra “harmony integration” step was performed before downstream analysis to remove batch effects that were probably introduced during sample preparation. For in vivo tumor samples, the combined Seurat object was subsetted to contain human or mouse cells only for downstream analysis. Expression scores of a list of gene signatures were calculated using the “AddModuleScore” command in Seurat. Single-cell trajectory analysis was performed using Monocle3 v.1.3.4 in R software with the default setting. The Seurat object containing all organoid cells were passed into Monocle3 to infer their cell-type transition states, by setting cluster 1 as the root. Cell-cell communication analysis was performed using CellChat v2.1.2 in R software with the default setting.

Kaplan-Meier plot of TCGA data. Clinical prognosis of gene expression was assessed using TCGA PDAC patient data. For prognosis analysis of a single gene, the patients were grouped by median gene expression using RNA-Seq data, followed by Kaplan-Meier plotting with survival data. For prognosis of a group of genes, the gene signature expression score for each patient was calculated using GSVA v1.52.3 from their RNA-Seq data (57). Then, the patients were grouped by median expression score followed by Kaplan-Meier plotting. The Kaplan-Meier plot was generated using survival v3.7 in R environment.

Protein-protein interaction network analysis. Protein-protein interaction analysis of NF2 was performed using STRING PubMed query and visualized in Cytoscape v3.10.3 software with the default setting.

Statistics. Statistical analyses of CRISPR screen enrichment were performed using the MAGeCK algorithm. All the bioinformatics analyses of high-throughput RNA-Seq data were performed using the R packages described in Methods and the figure legends. Quantitative analysis of experimental results between 2 groups was performed using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. For experiments with more than 2 groups, the data were first subject to 1-way ANOVA to determine if there are any significant differences between the means of the groups, followed by multiple pairwise-comparison using Tukey’s honest significant differences test. The sample size in each experiment is described in Results and the figure legends. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. Data in all the bar figures are presented as mean ± SD.

Study approval. All experiments in this study using primary human pancreatic tissues were reviewed by the UT Health San Antonio IRB. The patient donors were deidentified, with available information on sex, race, age, weight, height, and cause of death. The IRB committee agreed that this study does not require IRB approval because it is either not human research as defined by Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) regulations at 45 Code of Federal Regulation (CFR) 46 and FDA regulations at 21 CFR 56, and the project does not include nonroutine intervention or interaction with a living individual for the primary purpose of obtaining data regarding the effect of the intervention or interaction, nor did the researchers obtain private, identifiable information about living individuals.

All animal experiment protocols were approved by the IACUC of UT Health San Antonio (protocol no. 20130023AR) and were performed in accordance with relevant guidelines and regulations.

Data availability. A Supporting Data Values file is provided that includes all data represented in graphs as the mean ± SD. The raw and processed high-throughput sequencing data generated in this study have been deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GSE292511, GSE292512, and GSE292513). TCGA pancreatic cancer patient data are available in the NCI GDC data portal (https://portal.gdc.cancer.gov/projects/TCGA-PAAD). The human reference genome GRCh38 and mouse reference genome GRCm38 are available in the UCSC Genome Browser (https://genome.ucsc.edu/index.html).