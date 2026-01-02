Merlin’s disappearing act: NF2 loss conjures pancreatic cancer survival in the hostile tumor microenvironment

Xu and colleagues’ gene expression profiling analysis revealed that not only YAP target genes but also WNT7B was induced with NF2 deficiency (9). Early pancreatic precursor lesions and organoids are known to depend on exogenous WNT signaling for proliferation and maintenance (12). The upregulation of WNT7B allowed cells to bypass this dependency through autocrine WNT7B signaling, consistent with previous reports that Merlin restrains WNT/β-catenin signaling via FOXM1 in pancreatic cancer (13). KPTN organoids grew unperturbed even in low WNT conditions, whereas pharmacologic inhibition of WNT diminished their proliferative advantage. NF2 inactivation thus reprogrammed acinar cell–derived organoids from WNT dependent to self-sufficient, enabling their growth even when cell-extrinsic cues disappeared.

Comparison of gene expression profiles driven by NF2 inactivation in tumors in vivo and in organoids in vitro revealed the induction of programs associated with cellular starvation specifically in the context of tumors (9). These programs mirror the metabolic adaptations necessary for tumor progression in nutrient-poor conditions, as in vivo, and suggest cooperativity between the underlying genetics of the tumors and microenvironmental stressors. On the basis of these observations, the authors hypothesized that NF2 deficiency endows tumors with the capability to survive in conditions of nutrient scarcity. Indeed, they found that KPTN organoids were able to grow effectively in low-nutrient media, in contrast to KPT organoids. To better understand this enhanced survival, Xu et al. examined macropinocytosis, a process that allows uptake of bulk nutrients from the extracellular space, and which is known to be important especially in RAS-driven cancers (14). They found that, relative to KPT organoids, KPTN organoids displayed enhanced macropinocytosis upon nutrient starvation, in a manner dependent on p21-activated kinase (PAK1). Blocking macropinocytosis abolished the survival advantage of KPTN organoids in response to nutrient depletion.

Given the metabolic rewiring that KPTN PDAC cells undergo, the authors speculated that there may be an effect on responses to therapy. Interestingly, they found that NF2-deficient cells, especially after acclimation to nutrient stress, exhibited resistance to both gemcitabine and a pan-RAS inhibitor, therapeutic agents used in PDAC. They found further that this resistance was at least partly mediated by antiapoptotic signaling, suggesting that during their evolution, KPTN PDACs develop strategies to evade apoptosis.