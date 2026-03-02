Activin A secretion by muscle-repairing macrophages induces heterotopic ossification in mice

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Mice. C57BL6/J mice were purchased from CLEA Japan. CAGGCreER (CreER) (stock 004682), LysM-Cre (stock 004781), Rosa26-DTR (iDTR) (stock 007900), Ccr2–/– (stock 004999), and CD45.1 (stock 002014) mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Acvr1Q207D (CAG-Z-ACVR1Q207D-IRES-EGFP) transgenic mice, Tlr4–/–, Myd88–/–, Ticam1–/–, Irf3–/–, Irf7–/–, and Inhbafl/fl mice were described previously (54–60). All the mice were maintained on a C57BL/6 background and kept under specific pathogen-free conditions. Sex-matched mice between 6 and 8 weeks of age were used for each experiment, unless otherwise indicated.

Muscle injury. Mice were anesthetized using isoflurane (Pfizer). Following an incision of the skin over the hind limb muscles, the hamstrings were transected at 2 sites, approximately 3 mm in length, using surgical scissors, as these muscles provide good surgical accessibility and reproducibility. The skin was then closed with 8-0 surgical sutures (Johnson & Johnson). In most experiments, the hamstrings were injured as described above. However, in certain experimental settings, the forelimb or gastrocnemius muscles were selected for injury as required. For the induction of muscle injury in LysM-Cre Inhbafl/fl Acvr1Q207D mice, 100 μL of 10 μM cardiotoxin (Sigma-Aldrich) in PBS was injected into the gastrocnemius muscle.

In vivo treatment. All reagents were administered intraperitoneally unless otherwise specified. For macrophage depletion, mice were administered 150 μL clodronate-encapsulated liposomes (clodronate) or control liposomes (FormuMax) 2 days before the muscle injury. For the long-term macrophage depletion in assessing the HO, 100 μL of clodronate or control liposomes was injected every 3 days after the first dose. For neutrophil depletion, 0.25 mg anti-Ly6G (1A8; BioXcell) or rat IgG2a isotype control (2A3; BioXcell) was injected into the mice 1 day before muscle injury. The efficiencies of macrophages and neutrophil depletion were confirmed by flow cytometry. For assessing the activin A expression in muscle at 1 dpi, mice were administered a single dose of 10 mg/kg of the following inhibitors on the day before muscle injury: TAK-242 (TLR4 inhibitor; Cayman), HMGB1 inhibitor (glycyrrhizin; Sigma-Aldrich), S100A8/A9 inhibitor (paquinimod; Sigma-Aldrich), TBK1 inhibitor (MRT67307; Sigma-Aldrich), and NF-kB inhibitor (caffeic acid phenethyl ester; Tocris Bioscience). To assess HO, mice were administered 10 mg/kg TAK-242 once daily for 5 days, starting the day before muscle injury. To inhibit ACVR1 kinase activity, mice were treated with 10 mg/kg LDN-193189. The administration procedures were conducted daily from the day of muscle injury until sacrifice for 28 days. For all the inhibitors, an equivalent volume of the corresponding solvent was administered on the same schedule as a control.

Isolation of cells from muscles. After euthanizing the mice, an incision was made in the skin of the hind limb to expose the muscles. The hind limb muscles were excised, and any attached fat and lymph nodes were removed. The muscles were then minced into small fragments using scissors. These fragments were subsequently digested in DMEM (Nacalai Tesque) containing 2 mg/mL Collagenase Type 2 (Worthington Biochemical). The digested muscle tissue was then centrifuged in 40% Percoll (GE Healthcare) to remove debris. The cell pellet was resuspended and filtered through a 70 μm cell strainer (Corning) for use in subsequent experiments.

Flow cytometry analysis and antibodies. Cell surface marker analyses and cell sorting were carried out on a FACS Fortessa (BD Biosciences) and a FACS Aria III (BD Biosciences). To prevent the unexpected binding of antibodies, cells were incubated with an Fc blocker (anti-mouse CD16/CD32; clone 2.4G2) before cell staining. Cells were stained with a mixture of the antibodies at a final concentration of 0.5 to approximately 1 μg/mL for 40 minutes at 4°C. The antibodies used for flow cytometry analysis were as follows: PE/Cy7 and APC/Cy7 anti-mouse CD3ɛ (clone 145-2C11); PerCP/Cy5.5 and PE/Cy7 anti-mouse CD9 (clone MZ3); PE/Cy7 anti-mouse CD19 (clone 1D3); Pacific blue and APC/Cy7 anti-mouse CD11b (clone M1/70); PE/Cy7 anti-mouse CD31 (clone 390); Pacific blue and Brilliant Violet 510 anti-mouse CD45 (clone 30-F11); FITC and PE/Cy7 anti-mouse CD45.1 (clone A20); Brilliant Violet 510 and Horizon V500 anti-mouse CD45.2 (clone 104); FITC anti-mouse CD106 (clone 429); PE anti-mouse CD127 (IL-7Rα; clone A7R34); APC and PE anti-mouse CD140a (PDGFRα; clone APA5); Pacific blue and PerCP/Cy5.5 anti-mouse CX3CR1 (clone 2A9-1); FITC, PE, and PE/Cy7 anti-mouse Ly6C (clone HK1.4); FITC and APC anti-mouse Ly6G (clone 1A8); PE anti-mouse F4/80 (clone BM8); Pacific blue anti-mouse NK1.1 (clone PK136); APC anti-mouse TCRβ (clone H57-597); PE anti-mouse TCRλ/δ (clone GL3); PerCP/Cy5.5 anti-mouse I-A/I-E (clone M5/114.15.2); PE and PerCP/Cy5.5 anti-mouse TER-119 (clone TER-119); APC and APC/Cy7 anti-mouse PDPN (clone NC-08); and APC/Cy7 and Pacific blue anti-mouse Sca-1 (clone D7). All the antibodies were purchased from BioLegend.

MDM and Mrep transition analysis. For tracing MDM transition, Ly6ChiCX3CR1lo MDMs were sorted from muscles of CD45.2 mice on 1 dpi using a FACS Aria III. A total of 5 × 105 cells, suspended in 50 μL PBS, were injected intramuscularly into the hamstrings of CD45.1 recipient mice. Flow cytometry was performed 3 days after the transfer to analyze the transitioned Ly6ChiCX3CR1lo MDMs. For tracing Mrep transition, Mrep cells were sorted from muscles of CD45.1/CD45.2 heterozygous mice on 1 dpi using a FACS Aria III. A total of 5 × 105 cells, suspended in 50 μL PBS, were injected intramuscularly into the hamstrings of CD45.2 recipient mice. Flow cytometry was performed 3 days after the transfer to analyze the transitioned CD45.1+CD45.2+ Mrep cells.

RNA extraction and RT-qPCR. Total RNA was extracted from muscle tissues or cell cultures using a Maxwell 16 LEV simplyRNA Tissue Kit (Promega) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. cDNA was synthesized using SuperScript III reverse transcriptase (Invitrogen). qPCR was performed on a LightCycler 480 II (Roche Applied Science) using SYBR Green Real-time PCR Master Mix (Toyobo) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The primer sequences were as follows: Gapdh, 5′-ACCCAGAAGACTGTGGATGG-3′ and 5′-CACATTGGGGGTAGGAACAC-3′; Inhba, 5′-AACCACTACCGCATGAGGGG-3′ and 5′-TTTCTCTGGGACCTGGCGAC-3′; Myog, 5′-AACCAGCGGCTGCCTAAAGT-3′ and 5′-GGGACCGAACTCCAGTGCAT-3′. Melting curve analysis was performed to ensure the specificity of the amplification products.

Bulk RNA-seq analysis. Total RNA was isolated from uninjured hamstring muscles (n = 2), hamstring muscles at 1 dpi (vehicle, n = 2; clodronate, n = 3), and hamstring muscles at 4 dpi (vehicle, n = 2; clodronate, n = 2). cDNA was synthesized and amplified using the SMART-Seq v4 Ultra Low Input RNA Kit (Clontech Laboratories). Sequencing was performed on an Ion Proton platform (Thermo Fisher Scientific). RNA-seq data were processed and analyzed using CLC Genomics Workbench v9.0. Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were identified using the DESeq2 package in R. Volcano plots were generated using the EnhancedVolcano package in R. A gene list of soluble factors was created based on the Gene Ontology (GO) term for cytokine activity (GO:0005125).

Primary myoblast culture. Total cells were obtained from uninjured muscle as described previously. MuSCs were isolated as the TER119–CD45–CD31–PDGFRα–Sca-1–CD106+ fraction using a FACS Aria III sorter. For the myotube formation experiment, sorted MuSCs were cultured on Matrigel-coated (Corning) coverslips (Falcon) in myoblast proliferation medium (DMEM supplemented with 20% FBS [Bovogen Biologicals], 3% basic fibroblast growth factor [Novus], and 1% penicillin-streptomycin [pen/strep] [Gibco]), with or without 100 ng/mL activin A. On day 4, when the expanded myoblasts reached over 90% confluence, the medium was switched to myoblast differentiation medium (Ham’s F-12 [Fujifilm] supplemented with 2% horse serum [Sigma-Aldrich] and 1% pen/strep) with or without 100 ng/mL activin A to induce differentiation. For immunofluorescence staining, differentiated myoblasts were fixed using 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) and permeabilized with 0.2% Triton X-100. Myotubes were visualized using an anti-mouse myosin heavy chain antibody (MyHC; clone MF20; R&D Systems), followed by corresponding Alexa Fluor 488 secondary antibody (catalog A-11029; Thermo Fisher Scientific). Myotube formation was assessed by calculating the average number of nuclei within MyHC+ myotubes and the percentage of myotubes containing 4 or more nuclei. For the proliferation assay, 1 × 105 sorted MuSCs were grown in proliferation medium. The expanded myoblasts were reseeded in a 6-well plate at a density of 1 × 105 cells per well, with or without 100 ng/mL activin A, and cultured for 1–3 days. Myoblasts were detached and counted on the indicated day. For the differentiation assay, proliferated myoblasts were reseeded at a density of 30,000 cells/cm2 and cultured in myoblast differentiation medium, with or without 100 ng/mL activin A, for 2 days.

scRNA-seq analysis. Muscle tissues were harvested from 3 mice at 1 dpi. Cells were isolated, pooled together, and subsequently loaded onto a 10x Genomics Chromium chip for scRNA-seq. Reverse transcription and library preparation were performed using the Chromium Single Cell 3′ v3 reagent following the 10x Genomics protocol. Sequencing was performed on 1 lane per sample of an Illumina HiSeq 4000 with the following configuration (read 1, 28 bp; i5 index, 0 bp; i7 index, 8 bp; read 2, 91 bp). Sequences were mapped to the mm10 transcriptome using the 10x Genomics Cell Ranger pipeline. scRNA-seq data were analyzed using the Seurat package (v3.0 or v5.3.0) in R (3.6.2 or 4.5.1). Primary filtering excluded genes expressed in fewer than 3 cells and cells expressing fewer than 200 genes. Cells with more than 15% mitochondrial reads or expressing over 6,000 genes were removed. Raw counts were log-normalized to 10,000 counts per cell using the LogNormalize method. The top 2,000 variable genes were identified using the “vst” method for subsequent analysis. Principal component analysis was performed, and the number of principal components used for clustering was determined by the elbow method and set to 15. Clustering resolution was optimized by testing sequential values from 0.1 to 1.0. A resolution of 0.5 yielded the best results and identified 10 clusters. Hierarchical clustering was conducted based on Euclidean distance using the BuildClusterTree function in Seurat. DEGs for each cluster were identified using the FindAllMarkers function. DEGs among MDM subclusters were identified using the FindMarkers function, where each subcluster was compared against the other 2 subclusters. Clustering within the MDM subset was performed using a resolution of 0.5. Pathway enrichment analysis was conducted using the ReactomePA package in R. Cluster-specific signaling pathways were explored via GSEA using the GSEABase package in R. Cell type annotation was performed manually based on well-established marker genes. For the cardiotoxin-induced muscle injury scRNA-seq datasets (GEO GSE113111) (61), clustering was performed at a resolution of 0.4 using the first 20 dimensions with the Seurat package in R. For the human muscle scRNA-seq dataset (GEO GSE143704), the Duchenne muscular dystrophy mouse model (mdx5cv mice) dataset (GEO GSE218201), and the hind limb ischemia muscle dataset (GEO GSE227075), clustering was conducted as previously described (35–37).

Measurement of activin A in the culture supernatant. Mrep (Ly6ChiCX3CR1loPDPN+CD9+ MDMs) and non-Mrep (the remaining MDM population) were directly seeded after sorting and cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% pen/strep. The supernatants were collected on day 2. The concentration of activin A was measured using an ELISA kit (R&D Systems) following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Mrep transfer analysis in LysM-Cre iDTR mice. To induce macrophage depletion in LysM-Cre iDTR mice, 400 ng of DT (Sigma-Aldrich) was injected intraperitoneally for 3 consecutive days prior to muscle injury. On day 0, the hind limb muscles of the LysM-Cre iDTR mice were injured. Immediately after muscle injury, 1 × 105 cells of Mrep (Ly6ChiCX3CR1loPDPN+CD9+ MDMs) or non-Mrep (other MDMs) suspended in 10 μL PBS were injected intramuscularly into the injury sites of DT-treated LysM-Cre iDTR mice. An equal volume of PBS alone was injected intramuscularly as a control. At 1 and 3 dpi, mice received additional DT injections. At 4 dpi, the mice were sacrificed for analysis. Donor Mrep (Ly6ChiCX3CR1loPDPN+CD9+ MDMs) cells were sorted from either WT, Inhbafl/fl, or LysM-Cre Inhbafl/fl mice 1 day after muscle injury. Donor non-Mrep cells were sorted from WT mice 1 day after muscle injury.

Histological analysis. Hind limb muscles were harvested at the indicated time points, fixed in 4% PFA overnight at 4°C, and subsequently embedded in paraffin. A series of cross sections were sliced at a thickness of 6 μm, with 150 μm intervals between sections, covering the entire embedded muscles. H&E staining was carried out by staining with hematoxylin (Muto Pure Chemicals) for 3 minutes followed by eosin (Wako) for 1 minute. For immunofluorescence staining, antigen retrieval was performed by immersing sections in 10% HistoVT One solution at 90°C for 20 minutes (Nacalai Tesque), followed by incubation with Blocking One Histo (Nacalai Tesque) for 10 minutes to block nonspecific binding. To analyze activin A expression in muscle tissue, sections were stained with APC anti-F4/80 antibody (clone BM8; BioLegend), anti-mouse activin A antibody (catalog AF338; R&D Systems), and corresponding Alexa Fluor 488 secondary antibody (catalog A-11029; Thermo Fisher Scientific). For the evaluation of muscle regeneration, sections were stained with anti-mouse embryonic myosin heavy chain (eMyHC) (catalog 22287-1-AP; Proteintech) and corresponding Alexa Fluor 594 secondary antibody (catalog A-11012; Thermo Fisher Scientific) to visualize regenerating fibers. Necrotic fibers were visualized using Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated anti-mouse IgG (mIgG) (catalog A-11029; Thermo Fisher Scientific), and nuclei were stained with Hoechst 33342 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Since myofibers become permeable during necrosis, passive uptake of IgG proteins makes necrotic fibers positive for mIgG. To confirm the expression of the Acvr1Q207D construct by IHC staining, sections were stained with 200 ng/mL anti-GFP antibodies (catalog ab183734; abcam) and rabbit IgG isotype control (catalog 910801; BioLegend), followed by overnight incubation at 4°C. Sections were then treated with a biotinylated universal antibody (catalog PK-4000; Vector Vecstain) for 30 minutes and processed using the Vector Vecstain ABC kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions to label HRP. Peroxidase activity was visualized by incubating sections with SIGMAFAST DAB tablets (Sigma-Aldrich) for 3 minutes. For von Kossa staining, deparaffinized sections were immersed in a 5% silver nitrate solution and exposed to direct sunlight for 1 hour. Afterward, the sections were treated with 5% sodium thiosulfate for 5 minutes, followed by Kernechtrot staining for 1 minute. H&E, IHC, and von Kossa images were captured using the BZ-X800 all-in-one fluorescence microscope (Keyence), and immunofluorescence images were captured using the AX-R confocal microscope (Nikon).

Quantification of muscle regeneration. The section with the largest injured area, selected from serial sections with 150 μm intervals, was chosen for quantification, as previously described (62). Muscle fibers showing cytoplasmic basophilia and centrally located nuclei in H&E sections or eMyHC+ fibers in immunofluorescence sections were manually outlined across the entire muscle section. For sections containing more than 200 regenerating fibers, at least 200 fibers were outlined. Their CSA was calculated using ImageJ2 (63). The regeneration area ratio was calculated by dividing the sum of the CSA of eMyHC+ fibers in a section by the total injured area. Necrotic fiber density was determined by dividing the total number of mIgG+ fibers in a section by the total injured area. The grip strength test was performed at 7 dpi by measuring the maximal forelimb force exerted by the mouse on a grid connected to a force sensor. Three consecutive trials were conducted, and the maximal value was used for statistical analysis. Muscle mass was measured after dissection of the gastrocnemius at 14 dpi.

In vitro culture of BMDMs. Bone marrow cells were isolated from the femur and cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS, 1% pen/strep, and 10 ng/mL macrophage colony-stimulating factor (R&D Systems). On day 7, BMDMs were collected with 0.25% trypsin EDTA (Gibco) and reseeded for subsequent stimulation. BMDMs were stimulated with 100 ng/mL LPS (Sigma-Aldrich), recombinant S100A8/A9 (1 μg/mL) (BioLegend), recombinant HMGB1 (1 μg/mL) (R&D Systems), heparan sulfate (1 μg/mL) (Sigma-Aldrich), low molecular weight hyaluronan (1 μg/mL) (R&D Systems), or muscle lysates. Muscle lysates were obtained by homogenizing 50 mg muscles at 1 dpi in 1.2 mL DMEM using a homogenizer (Minilys; Bertin Technologies). A volume of 100 μL muscle lysates was added to the BMDM culture. For the inactivation of the proteins, muscle lysates were heated at 95°C for 5 minutes.

Induction of HO in Acvr1Q207D mice. Acvr1Q207D CreER mice were generated by crossing Acvr1Q207D mice with CreER mice. The Acvr1Q207D construct consisted of a CAG-Z-ACVR1Q207D-IRES-EGFP cassette, where the CAG promoter drives the expression of the mutant Acvr1Q207D gene and EGFP, but only after Cre-mediated recombination, as the expression is initially blocked by a LoxP-LacZ-triple pA-LoxP (Z) cassette (54). To induce Acvr1Q207D expression, tamoxifen (75 mg/kg) was administered intraperitoneally to Acvr1Q207D CreER mice at postnatal day 10. The successful Cre-mediated recombination was confirmed by IHC for GFP expression. For the induction of Cre recombination in Inhbafl/fl Acvr1Q207D and Inhbafl/fl LysM-Cre Acvr1Q207D mice, the adenoviruses containing Cre were injected intramuscularly into the hind limb muscles.

MicroCT. Injured hind limbs were dissected and fixed in 4% PFA. Three-dimensional images of each sample were acquired using the ScanXmate-D090S105 scanner (Comscantecno Co. Ltd.) with 360° rotation around the vertical axis. The x-ray source was set to 90 kV and 200 μA. Microstructural images were reconstructed using cone beam CT express software (White Rabbit), and bone mineral density was calculated using TRI/3D Bon 64 software (Ratoc System Engineering).

In vitro osteogenic differentiation of FAPs. FAPs (TER119–CD45–CD31–PDGFRα+Sca-1+) were sorted from the injured muscles of WT and Acvr1Q207D mice. Primary FAPs were expanded for 2 days in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% pen/strep. The expression of Acvr1Q207D was induced by infected cells with retroviruses containing Cre. Retroviruses were produced using the Platinum-E (Plat-E) cell line (Cell Biolabs) that had been transfected with either pMXs-GFP control vector or pMXs-Cre-GFP vector. FAPs were then cultured in osteogenic differentiation medium (DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS, 1% pen/strep, 50 μg/mL ascorbic acid, 10 nM dexamethasone, and 10 mM β-glycerophosphate) for 14 days. For cytokine stimulation, 100 ng/mL recombinant activin A (R&D Systems) or BMP2 (R&D Systems) was added to the osteogenic differentiation medium. The culture medium was renewed every 3 days. Alizarin red S staining was performed day 14 from the culture starting point. Cells were fixed with 4% PFA and stained with alizarin red S solution (0.02 g/mL alizarin red S in H 2 O, pH 4.2).

Coculture of Acvr1Q207D-FAPs with macrophages. The FAPs were prepared as described above. Mrep (Ly6ChiCX3CR1loPDPN+CD9+) and all the remaining CD45+ cells (non-Mrep) were prepared from muscles of WT mice at 1 dpi. A total of 5 × 104 FAPs were cocultured with either 1 × 105 Mrep or 1 × 105 non-Mrep in the osteogenic differentiation medium. For the inhibition of activin A activity, 1 mg/mL anti–activin A antibody (catalog AF338; R&D Systems) was added to the osteogenic differentiation medium. On day 14, alizarin red S staining was performed as described above.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were conducted using GraphPad Prism 10 or individual R packages as indicated. The specific statistical tests used to calculate P values are indicated in each figure legend. A P value < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Normality of the data was assessed using the Shapiro-Wilk test, and statistical analyses were performed accordingly. No prospective power calculation was performed. Group sizes were determined based on previous studies using similar models and were sufficient to detect statistically significant differences.

Study approval. All animal experiments were performed with the approval of the institutional committee of The University of Tokyo and conducted in accordance with institutional guidelines.

Data availability. The RNA-seq and scRNA-seq data generated in this study are available at NCBI’s Sequence Read Archive (BioProject PRJNA1356552) and in the Single Cell Portal hosted by the Broad Institute (study ID: SCP3391). Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.