Macrophage transition to a myofibroblast state drives fibrotic disease in uropathogenic E. coli-induced epididymo-orchitis

UPEC infection remodels the murine TM compartment. To obtain a comprehensive overview of the testicular immune compartment in both steady state and infectious settings, we FACS-sorted live CD45+ leukocytes from UPEC-infected and sham-operated control testes on days 7 and 14, then used the 10x Genomics Chromium platform to perform scRNA-Seq of 31,564 isolated cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI193793DS1). We next performed t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding unbiased cluster analysis, which identified multiple populations of testicular immune cells, including macrophages (C1qa, C1qc), T cells (Cd163l1, Trdc), B cells (Lgkc, Ebf1), monocytes (Plc8, Gda), granulocytes (S100a8/S100a9), and NK cells (Xcl1, Gm2682) (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Among these, macrophages and T cells were the most abundant cell types with a rich set of subclusters in the testis (Supplemental Figure 2C). After UPEC infection, the numbers and percentages of immune cells increased by day 7 and day 14, with multiple lineages exhibiting subclusters with distinct gene expression profiles at each time point. In particular, TMs displayed increased heterogeneity and expression of granulocyte and monocyte marker genes after UPEC infection, especially at the 7-day time point (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 2C), suggesting potential remodeling of this compartment over the course of inflammation.

To better understand the effects of UPEC infection on TM subtypes, we conducted further analysis of the major populations identified by scRNA-Seq. Based on gene expression characteristics, postinfection TMs were categorized into 4 main subgroups: cluster 0 (Ccl4, Ccl3), cluster 1 (Apoe, Pf4), cluster 2 (Cd44, Plac8), and cluster 3 (Wdfy4, Tbc1d8) (Figure 1, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Quantitative analysis of each cluster revealed distinct patterns: All Clusters were minimally represented in the control group, significantly increased on postinfection day 7, then markedly decreased by day 14. Conversely, clusters 0 and 1 exhibited divergent trends at 7 and 14 days after infection (Figure 1C). Interestingly, we identified that cluster 2 macrophages highly expressed both fibronectin (Fn) and S100a4, also known as fibroblast-specific protein (Fsp), which are thought to play key roles in promoting tissue fibrosis (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 3C). Gene Ontology enrichment analysis also indicated that multiple fibrosis-related pathways were enriched in cluster 2 macrophages, including collagen trimer, integrin binding, and s100 protein binding (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 1 UPEC infection modifies TM subtype distribution. (A and B) Schematic representation of the UPEC-induced epididymo-orchitis mouse model t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) analysis of TM subpopulations in the testes after UPEC infection, shown in summary and by different groups. (C) Bar graphs displaying change in numbers and proportions of TMs at different time points after UPEC infection. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Dot plot showing differential gene expression across clusters. (E–G) Heat map of top 22 differentially expressed genes along with pseudotime analysis (E). Monocle prediction of macrophage developmental trajectory (F). Monocle prediction of TM developmental trajectory, with each Seurat-based cluster shown separately (G). Ctrl, control.

To assess potential relationships between TM subclusters, we next analyzed the macrophage compartment using the Monocle algorithm. We observed that cluster 2 macrophages localized at the beginning of the pseudotime trajectory, whereas cluster 0 and Cluster 1 macrophages were situated at the end of the trajectory. Cluster 3, which displayed a similar pseudotime trajectory to cluster 2, was localized at the initiating branch (Figure 1, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Tracking change in gene expression across macrophage clusters revealed developmental patterns that defined the phenotype and function of each TM subtype. Cluster 2 macrophages were characterized by high expression of Plac8 and Cd44, whereas cluster 3 was defined by Wdfy4 and Tbc1d8, consistent with these being monocyte-derived cells recruited during tissue inflammation, as also identified in our previous study (1). In contrast, clusters 0 and 1 displayed features of TM cells, including high expression of Slamf9, Cd72, and Mrc1, indicating that these correspond to tissue-resident populations. Together, these data indicate UPEC infection conspicuously remodels the TM compartment during different stages of inflammation.

S100a4+ macrophages accumulate in testes after UPEC infection. S100a4 has been reported to play important roles in multiple fibrotic settings, but it is unknown how this protein contributes to testicular fibrosis after UPEC infection. To verify the accumulation of S100a4+ TMs after UPEC exposure, we investigated the tissue dynamics of this population using S100a4-GFP transgenic mice (expressing EGFP under the control of the S100a4 promoter). In the UPEC-induced epididymo-orchitis model, we observed that S100a4-GFP+F4/80+ TMs were significantly increased in the testes and epididymis at day 7 after infection compared with the sham surgery control group (Figure 2, A–C). Further analysis indicated that the S100a4-GFP+ cells were primarily F4/80loCD11bhi cells, suggesting that they mainly originated from monocytes. Also, S100a4-GFP+ bone marrow cell transplantation (BMT) experiments demonstrated that CD11bhiS100a4+ cells in the testes and in the epididymis displayed notable S100a4-GFP expression (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Moreover, scRNA-Seq data confirmed that cluster 2 TMs had high Ccr2 expression (Supplemental Figure 5D). Collectively, these findings provide conclusive evidence that S100a4+ TMs are monocyte derived. However, S100a4 was also expressed by F4/80hi macrophages at day 14 after infection, suggesting local differentiation of S100a4+ monocytes into tissue macrophages in both the testis and epididymis (Figure 2, A–C). This finding was further supported by immunofluorescence (IF) staining, which indicated that UPEC infection led to an increase in both F4/80+ and S100a4+CD11b+ cell populations within the testes and epididymis (Figure 2D). Importantly, because S100a4 is also known to be expressed in fibroblasts (18), we confirmed that S100a4+ cells were clearly present in the smooth muscle layer of the epididymis.

Figure 2 UPEC infection promotes accumulation of S100a4+ TMs in the testes and epididymis. (A–C) A UPEC-induced epididymo-orchitis model was developed in S100a4-GFP transgenic mice. Flow cytometry identified the percentages and absolute numbers of GFP+ cells within the F4/80+CD11b+ TM population at postinfection days 7 and 14. Representative gating strategy images in testes are presented (A). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. n = 5. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (D) IF staining assessed the expression and colocalization of S100a4 (green), F4/80 (red), and CD11b (pink) in the testes and epididymis on day 7 after UPEC infection. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. Ctrl, control.

S100a4+ TMs promote fibrosis in the testes and epididymis. To ascertain the role of S100a4+ TMs in fibrosis, we next examined the frequency of this population and their colocalization with collagen I in the testes and epididymis at day 14 after UPEC infection. Multiplex IF staining revealed a significant increase in both the number of F4/80+CD11b+S100a4+ cells and in collagen I levels within the testes and epididymis after infection (Figure 3, A–C). Importantly, similar patterns were observed in human testicular samples obtained from surgical procedures, including Masson staining to confirm the presence of pathological fibrosis (Figure 3D). Further IF indicated extensive colocalization of S100a4 with collagen I (Figure 3E) and significant positive correlation of S100a4 fluorescence density with collagen I content (Figure 3F). Similar colocalization and positive correlation of S100a4 with collagen I also were noted in fibrotic areas of human epididymal samples (Figure 3, G–I). These findings strongly suggest S100a4+ macrophages are involved in the development of epididymal/testicular fibrosis in mouse models and human tissues.

Figure 3 UPEC infection-induced accumulation of S100a4+ cells and collagen I in the testes and epididymis. (A and B) IF staining was used to assess expression and localization of F4/80 (red), CD11b (pink), S100a4 (green), and collagen I (gray) within the testes (A) and epididymis (B) at day 14 after UPEC infection. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Bar blot summarizing the area of collagen I density in testis and epididymis. n = 5. ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test. (D and G) Masson staining demonstrating varying degrees of fibrosis within testicular and epididymal tissue from different patients. (E and H) Expression and colocalization of S100a4 (green) and collagen I (red) were visualized by IF staining across diverse regions of the testis and epididymis. (F and I) Image J software facilitated analysis and MFI quantification of S100a4 and collagen I across tissue regions. Pearson’s correlation analysis indicated a positive relationship between S100a4 MFI and collagen I MFI (sample size n = 30; n = 5 regions per sample). The resulting Spearman’s correlation coefficient (R) and corresponding P value are reported. Ctrl, control.

Fibroblast-like features of S100a4+ TMs. The results reported in the preceding section indicated S100a4+ macrophage frequency was positively correlated with fibrosis in both the testis and epididymis. To investigate the underlying mechanism, we performed RNA-Seq to identify differentially expressed genes in bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) isolated from macrophage-specific S100a4 KO mice (S100a4f/fLyz2cre). WikiPathways enrichment analysis indicated substantial enrichment of multiple fibrosis-related pathways, including the lung fibrosis and TGF-β signaling pathways, among the differentially expressed genes in S100a4-expressing macrophages (Figure 4, A and B). Moreover, heat map and qRT-PCR results confirmed that expression of fibrosis-associated genes such as Col1a1, Col1a2, Mmp9, Mmp11, Cxcl2, Acta2, and Thbs1 were significantly higher in S100a4-expressing BMDMs (Figure 4, C and D), whereas expression of proinflammatory genes did not substantially differ. Western blot analysis also revealed increased levels of ECM proteins in S100a4+ macrophages, specifically collagen I, fibronectin, and fibroblast activation marker α-SMA (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 S100a4+ macrophages express ECM proteins. (A and B) BMDMs were generated from the BM of S100a4f/f or S100a4f/f Lyz2cre mice via culture for 7 days with M-CSF (20 ng/mL). Gene expression was detected using RNA-Seq analysis. WikiPathways enrichment analysis identified the differentially expressed genes (A) and top 20 enriched pathways (B). (C) Selected inflammatory and fibrosis-related genes in the 2 groups. (D and E) qRT-PCR and Western blot validation of differentially expressed genes and proteins in S100a4fl/fl and S100a4fl/fl Lyz2Cre BMDMs. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. n = 3. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test.

S100a4 promotes a myofibroblast state in BMDMs via TGF-STAT3 signaling. The TGFβ-SMAD-STAT3 signaling pathway plays crucial roles in fibrosis (19, 20), and previous data indicate S100a4 can amplify TGF-β–induced fibroblast activation (21). Therefore, we proceeded to test ECM protein expression in BMDMs upon TGF-β stimulation. We observed that TGF-β upregulates expression of collagen I, fibronectin, and α-SMA proteins in BMDMs, especially in S100a4-expressing macrophages (Figure 5A), which was also confirmed at the mRNA level (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 S100a4 activates the p-STAT3 signaling pathway in macrophages. (A and B) BMDMs were generated from S100a4fl/fl Lyz2Cre or S100a4fl/fl mice and then treated with TGF-β (5 ng/mL) prior to analysis of collagen I, fibronectin, and α-SMA gene/protein expression. (C) BMDMs were treated with S100a4 (100 ng/mL), and mRNA was detected using qRT-PCR. (D and E) BMDMs were treated with either TGF-β (5 ng/mL) or S100a4 (100 ng/mL) and then probed for expression of α-SMA, p-STAT3, SMAD, AKT, ERK, and p38-related proteins by Western blotting (D) or IF (E). Scale bar: 50 μm. Representative images are shown, and a bar plot summarizes the percentage of α-SMA+ cells (red) among BMDMs. (F) The BMDMs were treated with either S100a4 (100 ng/mL) or niclosamide (10 μM), or a combination of both. Relative mRNA levels were determined using qRT-PCR. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. n = 3. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test (B and C) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (E and F). Ctrl, control.

Considering the secretory nature of S100a4, we next treated BMDMs with S100a4 recombinant protein. Treatment with S100a4 significantly upregulated mRNA levels of Col1a1, Col1a2, Mmp9, Mmp11, and Acta2 as well as expression of a-SMA (Figure 5, C and D). Moreover, S100a4 treatment activated STAT3, thereby enhancing the TGFβ-STAT3 signaling pathway, while having no effect on SMAD3, AKT, or p38 signaling pathways. Additionally, S100a4 alone could stimulate the ERK-associated pathway, which is involved in fibroblast activation and proliferation (Figure 5D). IF staining confirmed that S100a4 alone, or in combination with TGF-β, induced α-SMA expression in BMDMs (Figure 5E).

Consistent with earlier reports that S100a4 exerts proinflammatory effects via STAT3 activation in liver cells (22), our results indicated that S100a4 treatment also increased phosphorylated STAT3 (p-STAT3) levels in BMDMs. Accordingly, the S100a4 inhibitor niclosamide reversed the S100a4-induced expression of Col1a1, Col1a2, Mmp9, Mmp11, and Acta2 in BMDMs (Figure 5F). It was previously demonstrated that expression of α-SMA in inflammatory macrophages is associated with the MMT state (23). Our results suggest, therefore, that S100a4 autocrine signaling may drive BMDMs toward a myofibroblast phenotype that exerts profibrotic activity.

Macrophage S100a4 deletion inhibits UPEC-induced fibrosis of the epididymis/testis. To further validate our finding that S100a4+ TMs mediate testicular and epididymal fibrosis after UPEC infection, we next established a UPEC-induced epididymo-orchitis model in myeloid cell–specific S100a4-KO mice (S100a4fl/fl Lyz2Cre). Flow cytometric analysis conducted 14 days after infection revealed a marked reduction in numbers and percentages of neutrophils and monocyte-derived CD11bhi TMs in the testes of S100a4fl/fl Lyz2Cre mice (Figure 6, A–C). In line with these findings, H&E staining as well as immunohistochemical analysis confirmed that tissue damage and fibrosis in the testes and epididymis were substantially reduced in S100a4fl/fl Lyz2Cre mice relative to S100a4fl/fl control mice (Figure 6, D and E). These data strongly indicate S100a4+ macrophages newly recruited in response to UPEC infection are a critical population driving testicular and epididymal inflammation and fibrosis in vivo.

Figure 6 Macrophage S100a4 deletion inhibits fibrosis in epididymis/testis after UPEC infection. (A–C) The UPEC-induced epididymo-orchitis model was established in S100a4f/f Lyz2cre and S100a4f/f mice. Flow cytometry analysis assessed the quantity and proportions of immune cells in testis and epididymis at day 14, including frequencies of CD45+F4/80–Ly6G+ neutrophils, CD45+F4/80hi TMs, and CD45+CD11bhi TMs. A representative image of the testis is shown (A); bar plots summarize all samples with cell percentage (left) and number (right) in the testis (B) and epididymis (C). n = 5. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test. (D) H&E staining was used to analyze the structure of testicular and epididymal tissues. (E) Immunohistochemical staining of collagen I levels in the testis/epididymis. Scale bar: 100 μm.

Niclosamide inhibits fibrosis in the testes and epididymis after UPEC infection. Having demonstrated that S100a4+ TMs contribute to fibrosis of the testes and epididymis after UPEC infection, we next investigated the therapeutic effect of inhibiting S100a4+ macrophage function. To do this, we treated mice with the S100a4 inhibitor niclosamide and observed the impact on fibrotic pathology in the UPEC-induced epididymo-orchitis model. Our analyses revealed that niclosamide treatment significantly reduced the numbers and percentages of immune cells detected in both the testis and epididymis (Figure 7, A–C). Masson and collagen I immunohistochemical staining confirmed that niclosamide treatment effectively prevented fibrosis of these tissues (Figure 7, D and E). Additionally, niclosamide treatment significantly inhibited the accumulation of S100a4+CD11b+ macrophages in both the testis and epididymis (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). These results further demonstrate that inhibition of S100a4 is an effective strategy for reducing fibrosis in UPEC-induced epididymo-orchitis.