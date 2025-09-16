CDK12/13 inactivation triggers STING-mediated antitumor immunity in preclinical models

Sex as a biological variable. For drug efficacy studies, Myc-CaP (murine prostate cancer) tumors were established in male FVB mice, while B16-F10 (melanoma), LLC (lung cancer), and CT26 (colon cancer) tumors were established in female mice. Treatment with YJ1206, either alone or in combination with anti–PD-1, demonstrated comparable efficacy across these models. These findings suggest that the sex of the animals may not significantly influence treatment efficacy. Clinical sequencing data included in this study were collected from both male and female patients through the MI-ONCOSEQ program (see Human studies below).

Animal experiments. Mice were housed at a maximum density of 5 per cage, provided with regular chow, nesting material, and igloos, and maintained on a 12-hour light-dark cycle with controlled humidity (30%–70%) and temperature (20°C–26.1°C). BALB/c (strain 028), FVB (strain 207), and C57BL/6 (strain 027) mice were obtained from Charles River. NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ (NSG; strain 005557) mice and the Sting1-KO mice (BALB/c-Sting1em3Vnce/J; strain 036638) were acquired from the Jackson Laboratory. Mice were used to establish subcutaneous tumors. Tumor models were created by subcutaneously injecting 3 million Myc-CaP cells into male FVB mice, 0.4 million B16-F10 or LLC cells into female C57BL/6 mice, and 0.5 million CT26 cells into BALB/c female mice at each site. Treatments were initiated once tumors reached 50–100 mm3 in size.

The vehicle solution consisted of 20% PEG400, 6% Cremophor EL, and 74% PBS. YJ1206 or vehicle was administered orally at a dose of 100 mg/kg, 3 times per week. Anti–PD-1 or IgG was administered intraperitoneally at a dose of 200 μg/mouse every 3 days. Following the treatment regimen, mice were sacrificed, and organs and tumors were collected for further analysis. CD8+ T cell depletion was performed as described previously (49). Anti–mouse CD8α (clone 2.43) or its corresponding isotype control were purchased from BioXcell. The antibody was administered intraperitoneally 1 day before tumor cell inoculation, at a loading dose of 400 μg per mouse, followed by 100 μg per mouse every 3 days until the conclusion of the experiment. Intratumoral injections of cGAMP (InvivoGen, TLRL-NACGA23-02) were administered at a dose of 2.5 μg in 25 μL, 3 times every other day.

Immunoblot analysis. Following treatment under varying conditions, cell lysates were prepared in RIPA buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific), supplemented with cOmplete protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche, 4693159001) and PhosSTOP phosphatase inhibitor (Roche, 4906837001). Protein concentrations were determined using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Bio-Rad) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Equal amounts of protein from each sample were loaded onto NuPAGE 3%–8% Tris-Acetate or 4%–12% Bis-Tris protein gels (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and transferred to membranes. Membranes were blocked with 5% nonfat milk at room temperature for 1 hour, followed by overnight incubation at 4°C with primary antibodies, which were diluted using 5% nonfat milk or 5% BSA (Sigma-Aldrich, A9647) in PBST (0.1% Tween 20 in PBS). Detection was performed with HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies, and images were acquired using an Odyssey Fc Imager (LI-COR Biosciences). Antibodies used in this study included anti-CDK12 (Proteintech, 26816-1-AP), anti-CDK13 (Proteintech, 30461-1-AP), anti–p-IRF3 (Cell Signaling Technology, 29047S), anti–p-TBK1 (Cell Signaling Technology, 5483S), anti-cGAS (Cell Signaling Technology, 31659S), anti-p65 (Cell Signaling Technology, 8242T), anti-STING (Cell Signaling Technology, 13647S), anti-GAPDH (Cell Signaling Technology, 3683S), anti-IRF3 (Cell Signaling Technology, 4302S), anti–p-Ser2 (Cell Signaling Technology, 13499), anti-vinculin (Cell Signaling Technology, 18799S), anti–mouse p-STING (Cell Signaling Technology, 72971S), anti–human p-STING (Cell Signaling Technology, 19781S), anti-TBK1 (Cell Signaling Technology, 3013S), anti-γH2AX (Abcam, ab11174), and anti–IFN-αR1 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-53591). Secondary antibodies included Rabbit IgG HRP-linked whole Ab (Cytiva, NA934-1ML) and Mouse IgG HRP Linked Whole Ab (Cytiva, NA931-1ML).

Transfection. Cells were seeded in 6-well plates at approximately 30%–40% confluence and incubated overnight at 37°C with 5% CO 2 . RNAiMAX (3.75 μL; Thermo Fisher Scientific, 13778075) was added to 125 μL of Opti-MEM (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 31985062) and combined with an additional 125 μL of Opti-MEM containing 500 nM siCdk12 and/or siCdk13 (siCdk12, Horizon Discovery, J-064510-06-0050; siCdk13, Horizon Discovery, J-045210-05-0050). The mixture was incubated at room temperature for 5 minutes before being added to the cells.

Cell lines. Cell lines were obtained as reported elsewhere (49, 50). The B16-F10, Myc-CaP, CT26, LLC, 22RV1, VCaP, and PC3 cell lines were purchased from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC). Manufacturer’s guidelines were followed to culture all cell lines. Cell line pellets were regularly harvested and submitted to the LabCorp Cell Line Testing division to confirm authentication. To ensure the absence of contamination, all cell lines were tested for mycoplasma every 2 weeks.

Stable cell lines were generated as previously described (49, 51, 52). Briefly, single guide RNAs (sgRNAs) targeting early exons of Cdk12 or Cdk13 were evaluated for off-target effects using Off-Spotter (https://cm.jefferson.edu/Off-Spotter/). The sgRNAs with minimal off-target potential were chosen (Supplemental Table 3 lists the sgRNAs used in this study). The Golden Gate assembly method was employed to construct the sgRNAs to lentiCRISPR v2 vector (Addgene, 52961). Sanger sequencing confirmed successful construction. The resulting vectors were transfected into target Myc-CaP cells using Lipofectamine 3000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, L3000001). One day after transfection, puromycin was used at 10 μg/mL to select for transfected cells. A SONY SH800S cell sorter was used to sort single cells to 96-well plates. Colonies from single cells were expanded, and gene depletion was evaluated by Sanger sequencing and immunoblotting. All generated cell lines were routinely tested to ensure they remained free of mycoplasma contamination.

Reverse transcription–quantitative PCR. Total RNA was extracted using the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen, 74104) following the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA concentration was measured using a NanoDrop spectrophotometer. For cDNA synthesis, 1000 ng of total RNA was used with the Maxima First Strand cDNA Synthesis Kit for reverse transcription–quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 12574026). qPCR was performed in triplicate using SYBR Green reagents on a QuantStudio 6 Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems). mRNA expression levels were quantified using the ΔCt method and normalized to ACTB expression. Primers were synthesized by Integrated DNA Technologies, with sequences provided in Supplemental Table 4.

ELISA. Cells were treated with YJ1206 for 24 hours or with siCDK12 with and without siCDK13 for 36 hours. Supernatants were collected and centrifuged at 500g for 3 minutes for IFN-β ELISA analysis. Cells were lysed using M-PER Mammalian Protein Extraction Reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 78501) for cGAMP ELISA. Protein concentrations were measured with the Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. IFN-β ELISA (R&D Systems, DY8234-05 and DY008B) and cGAMP ELISA (Cayman Chemical, 501700) kits were used per the manufacturer’s protocols.

RNA sequencing. Myc-CaP cells were exposed to 1 μM of the CDK12/13 degrader YJ1206 for 24 hours. Total RNA was then isolated using the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen) and quantified using the NanoDrop 2000 spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For RNA sequencing, libraries were constructed with the KAPA RNA HyperPrep Kit with RiboErase (HMR) (Roche, 08098140702). Briefly, 800 ng of total RNA underwent ribosomal RNA depletion via enzymatic digestion, followed by first- and second-strand cDNA synthesis, end repair, A-tailing, and adapter ligation using NEB adapters. Fragments ranging from 250 to 300 bp were size-selected using a 2-step AMPure XP bead purification, and libraries were amplified by PCR with KAPA HiFi HotStart ReadyMix and NEB dual-index primers (Roche, E6440L). Final libraries were assessed for quality and fragment distribution using the Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer. Sequencing was performed on the Illumina NovaSeq 6000 platform to generate 150-bp paired-end reads, targeting a depth of 20–30 million read pairs per sample. Downstream data processing and analysis followed previously described protocols (49). GSEA was conducted using the STING pathway activation signature reported by Wu et al. (8).

Human studies. The MI-ONCOSEQ clinical sequencing program at the Michigan Center for Translational Pathology (MCTP) sequenced samples from patients recruited at the University of Michigan hospital (17, 53–55). Data from samples collected prior to ICB treatment were used in the study. Treatment response was evaluated based on the RECIST1.1 criteria, excluding cases of pseudoprogression based on imRECIST criteria (56). Sequencing of patient samples was conducted by the MCTP Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)–certified laboratory, adhering to approved protocols and ethical guidelines as previously described (17, 54, 57). All patients provided written informed consent. Demographic data, including race and ethnicity, were collected in alignment with NIH guidelines. Classifications were based on self-reported data by the participants using categories defined by the investigators to ensure consistency with federal reporting requirements. Supplemental Table 1 details the full clinical and demographic characteristics of the cohort.

Analysis of public gene expression data. Public gene expression data were acquired from the KM plotter (24, 25) (https://kmplot.com/analysis/), cBioPortal (58–60) (https://www.cbioportal.org/), or Tumor Immunotherapy Gene Expression Resource (http://tiger.canceromics.org/#/). Two metastatic melanoma datasets, Van Allen et al. (22) and Riaz et al. (23), were used in this study. Data from samples collected before treatment were utilized to assess whether expression of CDK12/13 could predict treatment response and patient survival. In the dataset from Riaz et al. (23), data from samples in M1b and M1c stages were utilized. Data from the KM plotter were obtained from pretreatment samples of patients who received ICB therapy. For CDK12/13, we used the average z-scored expression of CDK12 and CDK13 genes, while the STING activity signature consisted of CCL5, IFNB1, CXCL10, ISG15, ISG20, and IRF7 (61–63).

Spatial transcriptomics. Spatial transcriptomics was performed using the Visium HD, Human Transcriptome (10× Genomics, 1000673) and Visium CytAssist (10× Genomics, 1000441) following the instructions from the manufacturer. Briefly, 5-μm FFPE tissue on tissue slides was stained with H&E, imaged, destained, and decrosslinked. Tissue was next permeabilized and hybridized with human transcriptomic probes overnight. Hybridized probes were then transferred to the Visium slide, which contains millions of barcodes, through the CytAssist instrument. Next, cDNAs were synthesized and amplified with sample indexes for the final libraries. The quality of the libraries was evaluated by the Agilent Bioanalyzer. For analyzing the spatial transcriptomics data, FASTQ files were generated from the raw base call files using 10× Genomics Space Ranger v3.1.0 mkfastq. The gene count matrices at an 8-μm bin size were generated from the FASTQ files using the count command and the 10× Genomics–supplied human probe-set reference. The data were processed using Seurat v5.1.0 (64). The 8-μm bin spots were clustered using sketch-based clustering and integrated across conditions for downstream analyses according to the Seurat Visium HD workflow. Each spot was annotated using SingleR (65) and an in-house reference built from public single-cell RNA sequencing datasets (66, 67). Pseudobulk matrices were generated for the annotated cell types and used for gene-set enrichment comparison across conditions. Genes were ranked based on log 2 (fold change) and pathway analysis was conducted using clusterProfiler (68). Pathways of interest were taken from the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB) Hallmark gene set collection (69) and gene ontology (GO) Biological Processes collection (70, 71). UCell (72) was used to calculate per-spot gene-set enrichment scores. The STING activity signature applied in the GSEA with the spatial transcriptomics data is derived from the publication by Wu et al. (8).

Analysis of single-cell RNA sequencing in ICB-treated cohorts. We previously compiled a curated list of single-cell RNA-sequencing datasets encompassing pan-cancer ICB-treated cohorts (73). These include skin cancers such as melanoma (74–77) and basal cell carcinoma (78). Additionally, investigations have extended to breast cancer subtypes (79) like triple-negative, HER2-positive, and estrogen receptor (ER)–positive, as well as kidney cancer, specifically clear cell renal carcinoma (80), and liver cancers (81) such as hepatocellular carcinoma and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In this resource, we have grouped partial responders, responders, complete responders, and expanded (tumor samples with T cell expansion after ICB treatment) as “Favorable” outcomes, whereas nonresponders, stable disease, and non-expanded are classified as “Unfavorable” outcomes. This resource was employed to assess CDK12/13 and STING activity in single cells. Each dataset was subsetted for tumor cells. Single-cell analysis was performed using the Seurat package (v5.1.0). Data normalization was performed using log1p normalization, and clustering was undertaken using Seurat’s unsupervised graph-based clustering approach. To evaluate CDK12/13 and STING activity expression per patient, the Average Expression function from Seurat was employed to extract the patient-specific cluster expression. For CDK12/13, we utilized the average expression of CDK12 and CDK13 genes. For STING activity, we used CCL5, CXCL10, ISG15, ISG20, and IRF7 gene signature.

Flow cytometry. Cells were treated with 1 μM YJ1206 for 24 hours or with siCdk12 with and without siCdk13 for 36 hours. Following treatment, cells were washed once with PBS, trypsinized, and neutralized with MACS buffer (2% FBS, 2 mM EDTA in PBS). The cell suspension was then filtered into FACS tubes (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 08-771-23), centrifuged at 500g for 5 minutes, and the supernatant was carefully aspirated. Cells were resuspended in 100 μL PBS mixed with Zombie NIR viability dye (BioLegend, 423106) and stained at room temperature for 5 minutes in the dark. Next, MHC-I antibodies — anti–H-2Kq (BD Biosciences, 742296) and anti–H-2Dq/H-2Lq (BD Biosciences, 744853) for Myc-CaP cells; anti–H-2Kb (BD Biosciences, 553570) and anti–H-2Db (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 12-5999-83) for B16-F10 cells; anti–H-2Kd (BD Biosciences, 562004) and anti–H-2Dd (BD Biosciences, 553580) for CT26 cells — and anti–PD-L1 antibody (BD Pharmingen, 568303), diluted in 50 μL MACS buffer, were added and incubated with the cells at room temperature for 12 minutes in the dark. Cells were then washed with 1 mL MACS buffer, centrifuged, and the supernatant was aspirated. The cell pellet was resuspended in 55 μL fixative buffer and incubated at room temperature for 12 minutes, followed by the addition of 200 μL MACS buffer. The samples were analyzed on a SH800S cell sorter (Sony Biotechnology), with data collected from over 10,000 cells. FlowJo software (version 10.8.2) was used for data analysis.

For immune profiling, tissues were first weighed and minced. These tissue pieces were then digested with 0.5 mg/mL collagenase D (Roche, COLLD-RO) and 0.25 mg/mL DNase I (Roche, 10104159001) in PBS containing 2% FBS, at 37°C for 30 minutes. After digestion, the tissue suspensions were applied to cell strainers (70 μm), and the filtrates were layered onto density gradient media (Histopaque-1119 and Histopaque-1077; Sigma-Aldrich, 11191-100ML and 10771-100ML, respectively) in centrifuge tubes. Following centrifugation, the cell layer was collected and washed with MACS buffer. For staining of T cell intracellular markers, the isolated cells were then incubated in RPMI 1640 (Gibco, 11875093) supplemented with 10% FBS, 50 U/mL penicillin-streptomycin, 10 mM HEPES, 27.5 μM β-mercaptoethanol, 200 ng/mL phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate (PMA), 1000 ng/mL ionomycin, 1× brefeldin A, and 1× monensin. Incubation was conducted at 37°C for 4 hours (49). After incubation, cells were stained with Zombie Green (BioLegend, 423112) and blocked with anti–mouse CD16/CD32 (BioLegend, 156604), following the user manuals. Surface markers were stained in MACS buffer at room temperature for 12 minutes. The cells were then washed with MACS buffer. For intracellular staining, cells were fixed and permeabilized using the Foxp3/Transcription Factor Staining Buffer Set (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 00-5523-00), following the manufacturer’s instructions. Intracellular markers were stained for 12 minutes at room temperature, followed by a wash with 2 mL of 1× Permeabilization Buffer. Flow cytometry analysis was carried out on a BD LSRFortessa Cell Analyzer, with Absolute Counting Beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific, C36950) used for quantification. The surface antibodies used in this study included anti-CD45 (BD Biosciences, 550994), anti-CD3 (BioLegend, 100237), anti-CD90.1 (BD Biosciences, 563770), anti-CD90.2 (BioLegend, 140327), anti-CD8 (BioLegend, 100742), anti-CD4 (BD Biosciences, 553051), anti-CD11c (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 25-0114-82), anti-CD11b (BioLegend, 101208), anti–Gr-1 (BioLegend, 108422), anti–MHC-II (BD Biosciences, 562564), anti-F4/80 (BD Biosciences, 565613), anti–Ly-6C (BioLegend, 128033), anti–Ly-6G (BioLegend, 127624), anti-CD19 (BioLegend, 115541), and anti–NK-1.1 (BioLegend, 108714). Intracellular markers were detected using anti-Ki67 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 56-5698-82), anti–granzyme B (BioLegend, 372208), and anti–IFN-γ (BD Biosciences, 562333).

For TRP2-tetramer staining, tumor tissues were processed, and cell suspensions were obtained as described above. The suspended cells were then incubated with Zombie NIR (BioLegend, 423106) and H-2Kb TRP2 Tetramer/PE (SVYDFFVWL; MBL International, TS-5004-1C) for 15 minutes. Following viability and tetramer staining, Fc receptors were blocked using anti–mouse CD16/CD32 antibody (BioLegend, 156604) for 2 minutes at room temperature. Cells were then incubated with anti-CD90.2 (BioLegend, 105338) and anti-CD8 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, MA5-16759) antibodies for 10 minutes. Samples were next fixed in PBS containing 0.5% paraformaldehyde, on ice for 1 hour. To enable quantification, Absolute Counting Beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific, C36950) were added according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Finally, samples were analyzed using a BD LSRFortessa flow cytometer.

PLA. Cells were seeded in 8-well chamber slides (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 154941PK) and treated with YJ1206 for 4 hours, or with siCdk12 with and without siCdk13 for 36 hours, with or without DRB (75 μM; Sigma-Aldrich, D1916) or triptolide (1 μM; Sigma-Aldrich, T3652) for 200 minutes. Prior to collection, cells were synchronized using 2 mM thymidine (Selleck Chemicals, S4803) for 12 hours. Cells were then washed with PBS, fixed with precooled methanol for 10 minutes, and permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS for 10 minutes at room temperature. The Naveni TriFlex Cell MR kit (Navinci/Sapphire, TF.MR.100) was used following the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, primary antibodies against PCNA (1:500; Abcam, ab18197) and RNAPII RPB1 (1:500; BioLegend, 920204), were applied, followed by the secondary Navenibody R TF (1:40). Final images were acquired using a confocal microscope.

Immunohistochemistry. After embedding in paraffin, tumor tissues were sectioned, deparaffinized, and rehydrated. Antigen retrieval was performed using a buffer containing 10 mM sodium citrate and 0.05% Tween 20 (pH 6.0). The sections were then treated with 3% hydrogen peroxide to block endogenous peroxidase activity, followed by incubation with 5% goat serum diluted in PBS for blocking. Afterward, the sections were incubated overnight at 4°C with the primary antibody, then washed with PBS containing 0.1% Tween 20. The samples were subsequently incubated with a secondary antibody for 1 hour, washed again with PBS containing 0.1% Tween 20, and developed using 3,3′-diaminobenzidine (Vector Laboratories, SK-4100). Counterstaining was done by incubating the sections with hematoxylin for 2 minutes. After mounting, images of the stained sections were captured using a microscope. Quantification was carried out by deconvoluting the brown-stained areas in the images using the Fiji ImageJ software (https://imagej.net/software/fiji/downloads). The primary antibodies used in this procedure included p-IRF3 (Invitrogen, PA5-36775) and HRP-conjugated goat anti-rabbit IgG (Vector Laboratories, MP-7451-15).

Immunofluorescence. Myc-CaP and B16-F10 cells were seeded in 8-well chamber slides (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 154941PK) and treated with YJ1206 for 4 hours or with siCDK12 with and without siCDK13 for 36 hours, with or without DRB (75 μM; Sigma-Aldrich, D1916) for 200 minutes. Cells were washed twice with PBS, fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-281692), and permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100 at room temperature for 10 minutes. For RNase H treatment, cells were incubated with 120 U RNase H (Takara Bio, 2150A) in RNase H buffer (40 mmol/L Tris-HCl pH 8.0, 4 mmol/L MgCl 2 , 1 mmol/L dithiothreitol, 4% glycerol, and 0.003% BSA) for 4 hours at 37°C. Cells were then washed 3 times with PBS and blocked with MAXblock Blocking Medium (Active Motif, 15252) for 1 hour at 37°C. Primary antibodies γH2AX (1:1000; Abcam, ab11174) or DNA/RNA hybrid (1:50; EMD Millipore, MABE1095), diluted in PBS with 1% BSA and 0.3% Triton X-100, were added and incubated overnight at 4°C. After three 5-minute washes with PBS, cells were incubated with secondary antibodies at room temperature for 1 hour, washed again with PBS, and counterstained with DAPI. Slides were mounted with Prolong Gold Antifade Reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific, P36935) and imaged on a confocal microscope.

Paraffin-embedded tumor sections were processed as described above. Following blocking with 10% goat serum in PBS, the sections were incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies against γH2AX (1:2000; Abcam, ab11174) or p-RPA2 (S33) (1:500; Abclonal, AP1479), diluted in PBS containing 1% BSA. Subsequent washing, secondary antibody incubation, DAPI staining, mounting, and imaging were performed as described above.

For cytosolic dsDNA and ssDNA detection, cells were permeabilized with 0.01% Triton X-100 and 0.1% Tween 20 in PBS. Primary antibodies, dsDNA (1:100; Millipore, MAB1293), and ssDNA (1:100; Millipore, MAB3868), as well as secondary antibodies, were diluted in PBS with 0.005% Triton X-100, 0.05% Tween 20, and 1% BSA.

TUNEL staining. TUNEL staining was performed on paraffin-embedded tumor sections using the In Situ Cell Death Detection Kit (Roche) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. In brief, sections were deparaffinized, rehydrated, and treated with proteinase K, followed by incubation with the TUNEL reaction mixture. After washing, nuclei were counterstained with DAPI. Images were acquired using a fluorescence microscope, and apoptotic cells were quantified using Fiji ImageJ.

Assessment of drug synergism. The assessment of in vivo drug synergy was conducted using combPDX (https://licaih.shinyapps.io/CombPDX/), following the provided tutorial (82). Combination indexes were calculated based on the Highest Single Agent (HSA) reference model. A combination index greater than zero was considered indicative of supra-additive (synergistic) effects (82).

Statistics. All data were derived from independent biological replicates. Statistical analyses were performed using Prism version 8 (GraphPad Software) and R (v4.4.0) for transcriptomic data. Quantitative results are presented as mean ± SD or mean ± SEM, as specified in the figure legends. Statistical significance was defined as a P value of less than 0.05. For experiments involving multiple comparisons, corrections for false discovery were applied — Bonferroni’s method for small-scale datasets and the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure for RNA sequencing. For GSEA, statistical significance was assessed using a permutation-based enrichment score, with the normalized enrichment score (NES) and adjusted P value reported.

Study approval. All animal studies were conducted in compliance with the guidelines of the University of Michigan Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) and received committee approval. The use of clinical data in this study was approved by the University of Michigan Institutional Review Board (IRB, HUM00046018 and HUM00067928), and all patients involved in the MI-ONCOSEQ program provided written informed consent.

Data availability. Data acquired from sequencing have been deposited in the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO GSE283227 and GSE283088). Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. All other data are available in the main manuscript or the supplemental materials.