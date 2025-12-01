Transcriptional coregulator ZMIZ1 modulates estrogen responses that are essential for healthy endometrial function

ZMIZ1 expression in human endometrium. To investigate potential roles of ZMIZ1 in human endometrial function, we compared chromatin landscapes near mouse (14) and human ZMIZ1 genes (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI193212DS1). ESR1 ChIP seq from proliferative phase endometrial biopsies (28) reveals multiple peaks at the ZMIZ1 gene as well as at distal regions 90 and 135 kb 5′ of the ZMIZ1 transcription start site (TSS; Supplemental Figure 1A). Additionally, H3K27Ac ChIP seq of cultured human endometrial stromal cells (hESC) indicates the presence of this active enhancer mark coinciding with the ESR1-binding regions, showing that the ZMIZ1 gene enhancers in mouse uterus and human endometrium are similar. HiC analysis of chromatin interactions in mouse uterus and hESC show interaction between these putative enhancers and the ZMIZ1 gene (Supplemental Figure 1A).

ZMIZ1 expression was detected in endometrial biopsy RNA-seq samples from both proliferative and midsecretory stages (29) with increased levels detected at the midsecretory stage (Figure 1A). Analysis of scRNA-seq in a published human endometrium dataset (30) showed that ZMIZ1 mRNA expression was detected throughout the menstrual cycle, with lower levels at proliferative and early-to-midsecretory phases (Figure 1, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 1B). ZMIZ1 was detected with highest expression in stromal and endothelial cell clusters. (Figure 1, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 1B). We confirmed ZMIZ1 protein expression in endometrial biopsies using IHC (Figure 2A) and observe decreased ZMIZ1 in epithelia and increased levels in stroma between proliferative and secretory phases (Figure 2A), similar to the dynamics observed in bulk and scRNA-seq analysis (Figure 1, A, C, and D). Knowing that ZMIZ1 is expressed in endometrial cells, that ZMIZ1 impacts signaling of transcription factors associated with endometrial function (TP53, NOTCH1, ESR1, SMAD), and that the ZMIZ1 gene super enhancer interacts with ESR1, we examined whether ZMIZ1 might be associated with diseases of the endometrium. First, using cBioportal analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TGCA) data (31, 32), we found that ZMIZ1 mutations occur in up to 14% of uterine tumors (Figure 3A). A recent study of patients with breast cancer reported that tumors with increased ZMIZ1 expression were correlated with decreased survival of ESR1-positive breast cancer patients (20). Since uterine cancer is also estrogen sensitive, we evaluated uterine corpus endometrial cancer samples (UCEC) in TCGA for the impact of the relative level of ZMIZ1 transcript expression on survival using the UALCAN tool (33, 34). Survival curves of patients with tumors having higher (TPM above top quartile) or lower (TPM below top quartile) expression levels were compared via log rank test (33) and exhibited a nonsignificant trend towards decreased survival in patients having increased ZMIZ1 expression (Figure 3B). Additionally, analysis of ZMIZ1 expression in endometrial samples in the Turku Endometriosis Bulk RNA-seq Database (35) suggests a nonsignificant decrease in ZMIZ1 levels at the proliferative phase in patients with endometriosis compared with normal samples (Figure 3C). ZMIZ1 transcript was expressed in peritoneal endometriosis lesions at levels comparable to the endometrium (Figure 3C). IHC analysis of samples from eutopic endometria and lesions from endometriosis patients indicated ZMIZ1 protein was detected but varied substantially between individual patients (Figure 2B). Unfortunately, cycle stage data was not available for the endometriosis samples; however, these observations indicate the importance of future investigation to characterize the impact of ZMIZ1 on endometriosis.

Figure 1 ZMIZ1 expression in human endometrium. (A) ZMIZ1 expression in RNA-seq datasets from proliferative or midsecretory endometrial biopsies (GSE132713; n = 6 proliferative, 5 midsecretory; P < 0.0001 by unpaired 2-tailed t test). (B) UMAP shows scRNA-seq ZMIZ1 signal in human endometrial cells. (C) Bubble plot shows Expression level and percentage of cells of each cell type expressing ZMIZ1 at multiple menstrual cycle stages. (D) Bar graph shows expression level of ZMIZ1 in each cell type at each menstrual cycle stage.

Figure 2 ZMIZ1 expression in human healthy and endometriosis endometrium and lesions. (A) ZMIZ1 IHC showing representative samples of proliferative (n = 5) and secretory (n = 5) phase endometrium from healthy controls. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) ZMIZ1 IHC showing representative samples of eutopic endometrium (n = 9) and endometriotic lesions (n = 9) obtained from women with endometriosis. Scale bar: 50 μm. Cycle stage was not available.

Figure 3 ZMIZ1 expression in endometrial pathologies. (A) Summary plot showing ZMIZ1 mutation frequencies associated with tumors using cBioportal analysis of TGCA cancer dataset (31, 32). (B) UALCAN survival plot analysis of TGCA uterine cancer dataset based on relative level of ZMIZ1 expression (33, 34). This shows survival probability of patients with uterine cancer in the TCGA database stratified according to level of ZMIZ1 transcript. High expression TPM above top quartile, n = 136. Low/medium expression TPM below top quartile, n = 407. (C) ZMIZ1 expression in endometrial biopsies from individuals with endometriosis compared with those without endometriosis (control) and in peritoneal endometriosis lesions using GEO GSE141549 dataset (35). Proliferative control n = 6 proliferative endometriosis n = 18, proliferative peritoneal lesions n = 13, secretory control n = 17, secretory endometriosis n = 26, secretory peritoneal lesion n = 16, unknown control n = 9, unknown endometriosis n = 11, unknown peritoneal lesion n = 7. Box is the mean value ± 25th to 75th percentile, whiskers show min to max. All differences are nonsignificant by unpaired 2-tailed t test, corrected for multiple comparisons.

ZMIZ1 regulates endometrial stroma differentiation. In preparation for and during pregnancy, endometrial stromal cells undergo hormone-driven differentiation called decidualization (11, 36). To assess whether hormone-induced decidualization might regulate ZMIZ1 expression, we analyzed RNA-seq datasets from hESC, both primary cells (37) and 2 hESC cell lines that were telomerase immortalized (THESC and H1644). ZMIZ1 RNA was detected in all 3 cell lines (Figure 4A). Additionally, treatment with estrogen, progesterone, and cAMP (EPC) to induce decidualization significantly decreased ZMIZ1 in the 2 immortalized hESC cell lines (Figure 4A). ZMIZ1 was not significantly altered in decidualized primary cells; the response differences might be attributed to variations in interindividual characteristics of tissue donors used to derive the cell lines or to changes introduced by immortalization of the cells. To test the role of estrogen signaling in the decreased expression of ZMIZ1 in THESC, estrogen was omitted (PC, Supplemental Figure 1C), which resulted in further decrease in ZMIZ1, suggesting that estrogen modulates the rate of ZMIZ1 decrease during decidualization.

Figure 4 Endometrial stroma decidual response is ZMIZ1 dependent. (A) ZMIZ1 expression in RNA-seq datasets from primary hESC (GSE205477; n = 3 each vehicle (V) or EPC treated) and from THESC or H1644 immortalized hESC (n = 3 each condition; P < 0.0001 by unpaired 2-tailed t test). Signal is normalized to the average vehicle of each cell line. (B) Phase contrast images with white arrow showing morphological change occurring following EPC-induced decidualization of H1644 cells treated with nontargeting siRNA (siNT) that does not occur following ZMIZ1 siRNA targeting (siZMIZ). Scale bar: 400 μm. n = 3 each condition. (C) RT-PCR reveals successful knockdown of ZMIZ1 as well as the inability of siZMIZ1-targeted cells to induce the decidual genes PRL and IGFBP1. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA; n = 3 each condition. Decreased levels of the Ki67 and PGR transcripts in nondecidualized (V treated) siZMIZ1 vs siNT-targeted cells were confirmed. *P < 0.05 by paired 2-tailed t test, n = 3.

Because of the ESR1-binding regions at ZMIZ1 enhancers, ZMIZ1 expression in endometrial cells, and correlation of ZMIZ1 modulation with endometrial disease, we hypothesized that ZMIZ1 mediates hormone-dependent uterine cell responses. The importance of ZMIZ1 to hormone-induced decidual response of cultured human endometrial stromal cells (hESC) was tested by targeting the ZMIZ1 transcript with siRNA (siZMIZ1). EPC-induced decidual morphological changes seen in the nontargeting siRNA control cells (siNT; Figure 4B, white arrow) fail to occur after siZMIZ1 knockdown. RT-PCR confirms that siZMIZ1 decreased ZMIZ1 transcript (Figure 4C) and that siZMIZ1-targeted cells fail to induce the decidual genes PRL and IGFBP1 (Figure 4C).

To understand how ZMIZ1-dependent signals might mediate hESC decidual response, we used RNA-seq to identify genes altered by ZMIZ1 targeting and then used pathway analysis to assess perturbed cellular functions and signaling (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 1). Since the pathway analysis suggests decreased growth/proliferation associated with siZMIZ1 versus nontargeting control siRNA differentially expressed genes (DEG), we evaluated the growth of the siNT and siZMIZ1 hESC cells. siZMIZ1-targeted cells exhibit decreased activity in a MTT assay, which measures cell viability (Figure 5B). Additionally, siZMIZ1-targeted cells exhibit decreased expression of the Ki67 proliferative gene (Figure 4C) and decreased DNA synthesis, as reflected by EdU incorporation (Figure 5B), indicating that ZMIZ1-dependent processes impact growth of hESC cells.

Figure 5 Endometrial stroma cell growth is ZMIZ1 dependent. (A) Graphical summary of some of the top enriched signals, functions, and pathways following IPA Core Analysis of the ZMIZ1-dependent gene set (siZMIZ1 vs siNT). Negative or positive z scores suggest increased or decreased activity. (B) Decreased cell viability (MTT assay n = 5; ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired t-test) and DNA synthesis (EdU incorporation n = 3 *P < 0.05 by unpaired 2-tailed t test) occur following ZMIZ siRNA targeting.

ZMIZ1 in Ishikawa endometrial cancer cell line. To assess a potential role for ZMIZ1 in endometrial epithelial cells, we evaluated the impact of ZMIZ1 in Ishikawa cells, an epithelial cell line derived from an endometrial tumor (38). Cell viability, as reflected by an MTT assay, was not altered in siZMIZ1 versus siNT cells treated with vehicle (Supplemental Figure 1D), and was increased in siNT cells treated with estrogen, but not in estrogen-treated siZMIZ1-targeted cells, indicating that estrogen-dependent growth of Ishikawa cells is enhanced by ZMIZ1. Estrogen increased the ZMIZ1 transcript in the siNT-targeted Ishikawa cells (Supplemental Figure 1D), and increased PGR and GREB1 transcripts in both siNT and siZMIZ1-targeted cells (Supplemental Figure 1D); however, the amplitude of PGR increase was lessened by siZMIZ1 targeting, suggesting that ZMIZ1 plays a gene-specific role as an ESR1 coregulator.

Zmiz1 expression in the mouse. The role of Zmiz1 in regulating uterine biology in vivo was investigated using mouse models. First, we characterized mouse ZMIZ1 expression in early pregnancy using IHC analysis. ZMIZ1 is detected in epithelial cells prior to implantation, beginning on 0.5 days postcoitus (dpc) (Figure 6A), with increasing stroma cell expression later (2.5–3.5 dpc; Figure 6A). Following embryo implantation, epithelial expression decreases, and stromal expression is maintained (4.5 dpc; Figure 6A). ZMIZ1 is detected in decidualized stromal cells as well (5.5–7.5 dpc; Figure 6A). The uterine ZMIZ1 expression pattern during early pregnancy is similar to that of PGR, an ESR1 regulated gene (39, 40).

Figure 6 ZMIZ1 modulates proliferative-decidual switching of mouse uterine stromal cells. (A) ZMIZ1 IHC of mouse uterine samples from early pregnancy collected on the morning after mating 0.5 dpc or on 2.5, 3.5, 4.5, 5.5, and 7.5 dpc. Scale bar = 200 μm. (B) Decidual response of Zmiz1d/d and Zmiz1f/f. Note increased size of the Zmiz1f/f uterine horn injected intraluminally with oil (il oil +) compared with the uninjected side (–). (C) Analysis of stromal cell proliferation 20 hours after il oil injection of Zmiz1 f/f and Zmiz1d/d mice by EdU incorporation or Ki67 IHC. Percent EdU or Ki67-positive stromal cells were counted in Image J. For EdU samples n = 10 Zmiz1f/f and 11 Zmiz1d/d; for Ki67, n = 13 Zmiz1f/f and 10 Zmiz1d/d; ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired 2-tailed t test.

Zmiz1 ablation results in infertility. Since Zmiz1-null mice exhibit embryonic lethality, conditional ablation of Zmiz1 in the reproductive axis was conducted (41). Mice with a conditional allele for Zmiz1 (Zmiz1f/f) (21) were crossed to the PgrCre (42) to generate the Zmiz1d/d mouse. This Zmiz1d/d mouse will exhibit ablation of Zmiz1 in all Pgr-expressing cells of the uterus, pituitary, and ovary. Expression of ZMIZ1 protein and transcript was decreased in the uteri of Zmiz1d/d mice compared with uteri from littermate Zmiz1f/f mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Western blot revealed that the full-length ZMIZ1 protein is expressed in Zmiz1f/f uterine tissue (Supplemental Figure 2B). The fertility of Zmiz1d/d females was evaluated by continuous breeding; no pups were born to 6 Zmiz1d/d females during an interval in which 6 Zmiz1f/f females delivered 29 litters with an average of 6.6 pups/litter (Supplemental Figure 3A). At the end of the breeding trial, Zmiz1d/d uterine tissue exhibited abnormal gland pathology and extensive fibrosis (not shown) that was also seen in a cohort of Zmiz1d/d females aged to 27–30 weeks (Supplemental Figure 3B). Atypical features in aged Zmiz1d/d uteri included pleomorphic disorganized glandular epithelium with amorphous eosinophilic material surrounding glands in gland clusters. No hyperplasia or neoplasia were seen. These gland abnormalities occurred in 6 of 8 of the aged Zmiz1d/d but were not seen in any of the 6 age-matched Zmiz1f/f samples or in samples from younger mice. Uterine collagen deposition occurs with aging (43) but is accelerated in Zmiz1d/d tissue (Supplemental Figure 3B) and was observed in 2 of 6 Zmiz1f/f and in 8 of 8 Zmiz1d/d. The collagen deposition was limited to the endometrium, not found in the myometrium, nor were there any fibroids observed (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Estrous cyclicity (Supplemental Figure 3C), embryo transport to the uterus on 3.5 dpc, and ovarian histology of Zmiz1d/d and Zmiz1f/f were comparable (Supplemental Figure 3D). Although Zmiz1d/d ovulated in response to exogenous gonadotrophins, fewer oocytes were released, and although serum prolactin levels were comparable, serum progesterone levels of 3.5 dpc Zmiz1d/d were reduced (Supplemental Figure 3D), indicating that ovarian dysfunction contributed to the infertility. The infertility may have a contribution from Zmiz1 deletion in the pituitary and ovary, resulting in disruption on the neuroendocrine control of pregnancy in the mouse.

Zmiz1 deletion impairs decidualization in mice. Because the reduced serum progesterone (Supplemental Figure 3D) would confound evaluation of uterine responses, ovariectomy and exogenous hormone treatment was used to evaluate decidualization of Zmiz1d/d versus Zmiz1f/f female mice. Decidual response was Zmiz1 dependent, with no uterine weight increase, morphological changes, or induction of expression of decidual transcripts of Bmp2 and Prl8a2. (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Although decidualization decreased ZMIZ1 transcript in hESC (Figure 4, A and C), in the mouse uterus, decidualization did not change the level of Zmiz1 transcript (Supplemental Figure 4A). This indicates that, although the function of ZMIZ1 is conserved between species, its regulation differs. Stromal cell proliferation 20 hours after intraluminal (il) oil injection (decidual stimulus) was significantly reduced in Zmiz1d/d compared with Zmiz1f/f as reflected by EdU incorporation or Ki67 expression (Figure 6C). Decidual response requires dynamic changes in PGR, with decreased epithelial and increased stromal levels, to mediate proliferative/decidual switching (PDS) of uterine cells (44). In Zmiz1f/f uterine tissue, PGR decreased in epithelial cells and increased in stromal cells after the decidual stimulus (Figure 7A), whereas stromal cell PGR did not increase in Zmiz1d/d samples (Figure 7A). Western blot analysis revealed that PGR-B isoform level was lower in Zmiz1d/d uterine protein extracts (Supplemental Figure 4D).

Figure 7 ZMIZ1 Modulates progesterone receptor expression of mouse uterine cells. (A) PGR IHC of Zmiz1f/f and Zmiz1d/d tissue from an uninjected (–) uterine horn, or 20 hours after intraluminal (il) oil injection (+) reveals decreased stromal PGR in Zmiz1d/d. Scale bar: 200 μm. n = 7 Zmiz1f/f (–); n = 7 Zmiz1f/f (+); n = 5 Zmiz1d/d (–); n = 6 Zmiz1d/d (+). (B) Graphical summary of some of the top enriched signals, functions, and pathways following IPA Core Analysis of DEG from microarray analysis of Zmiz1d/d vs Zmiz1f/f RNA 20 hours after il oil injection. Positive or negative z score suggests Zmiz1 deletion increases or decreases signaling, respectively. (C) RT-PCR for Pgr of uterine RNA from Zmiz1f/f or Zmiz1d/d ovariectomized females treated with vehicle (V) or estradiol (E2) for 24 hours. n = 10 Zmiz1f/f V and E2; n = 8 Zmiz1d/d V n = 9 Zmiz1d/d E2. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA.

Zmiz1 impacts the uterine transcriptome. To assess how uterine deletion of Zmiz1 impacts uterine hormonal responses, transcriptomic microarray analysis was used to compare uterine RNA in the unstimulated or stimulated uterine horn of mice undergoing a hormonal induced decidual response. Comparing RNA isolated from the unstimulated horns of Zmiz1d/d versus Zmiz1f/f mice, differential gene expression (DEG) was minimally impacted by Zmiz1 deletion (2-fold, P < 0.05, 577 DEG; Supplemental Figure 5A). However, analysis of the stimulated horn DEG indicated that 1,381 genes were differentially expressed after Zmiz1 deletion (Supplemental Figure 5A). Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) was used to find enriched functions and signaling pathways in the Zmiz1-dependent gene signature (Supplemental Table 2, Figure 7B, and Supplemental Figure 5B). Consistent with the decreased stromal proliferation observed (Figure 6C), the transcriptomic analysis indicated decreased cell cycle progression (Supplemental Table 2 and Figure 7B). The induction of cell cycle progression genes is inhibited in the absence of Zmiz1 (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C), suggesting that Zmiz1 works to enhance gene responses necessary for decidual transformation.

Since PGR is increased via ESR1-dependent induction (11), and PGR expression was decreased in Zmiz1d/d uterine stromal cells (Figure 7A), ESR1 was evaluated to determine if change in ESR1 expression was the cause of the decrease in PGR. Western blot for ESR1 indicated a trend toward an increase in expression in samples from Zmiz1d/d uteri that did not undergo decidual stimulus (Supplemental Figure 4D), with comparable levels in stromal cells (Supplemental Figure 4D), indicating ESR1 expression was not impacted in a way that might explain the decreased stromal cell PGR induction. Estrogen regulation of Pgr transcript was examined in ovariectomized mice given a single estrogen injection. Pgr was increased by estrogen in both Zmiz1f/f and Zmiz1d/d samples (Figure 7C), however the amplitude of the response was Zmiz1 dependent, suggesting interaction between ZMIZ1 and ESR1 mediated responses.

Zmiz1 impacts estrogen-induced gene expression. To assess whether uterine deletion of Zmiz1 globally impacts estrogen responses, RNA from ovariectomized females treated with vehicle or estrogen was compared using RNA-seq. The basal levels (Vehicle treated) of 1,500 estrogen-regulated DEG (Figure 8; 1.7-fold, FDR < 0.05) were minimally impacted by Zmiz1 deletion. Two prominent clusters of estrogen-regulated genes altered by Zmiz1 deletion were observed: a 200-gene cluster with higher fold increase in Zmiz1d/d than Zmiz1f/f and a 151 gene cluster with increased induction in Zmiz1f/f (Figure 8). Pathway analysis of the 200 gene cluster exhibiting increased estrogen response in Zmiz1-deleted mice included enrichment of collagen biosynthesis and fibrosis (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 3). This finding is interesting in light of the accelerated uterine fibrosis observed in Zmiz1d/d mice with increasing age (Supplemental Figure 3B). The Zmiz1d/d exhibit normal estrous cycles (Supplemental Figure 3C), which includes a preovulatory rise in circulating estrogen with each cycle (45) and suggests that the fibrosis is driven by accumulated lifetime estrogen signaling. RT-PCR analysis confirms increased estrogen response of several collagen subunit transcripts (Supplemental Figure 6A). However, no fibrosis or increased collagen deposition (as indicated by Masson’s Trichrome stain) is observed in Zmiz1d/d uterine sections (Supplemental Figure 6B) following a single (24 hours) estrogen treatment of mice that were ovariectomized prior to the onset of the fibrosis phenotype (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 8 ZMIZ1 regulates uterine estrogen response. Hierarchical clustered heatmap of 1500 DEG in Zmiz1f/f and Zmiz1d/d uterine RNA from vehicle (V) or E2 treated mice. Sample and gene orders are the result of the clustering. Clusters where E2 response of Zmiz1d/d is greater than Zmiz1f/f (200 genes) or E2 response of Zmiz1d/d is less than Zmiz1f/f (151 genes) are outlined with yellow boxes.

Table 1 ZMIZ1 regulates uterine estrogen dependent collagen synthesis

Pathway analysis of the 151-gene cluster with Zmiz1-dependent estrogen response included enrichment of multiple cell cycle progression pathways (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 4). As was seen in the decidual Zmiz1-dependent gene profiles, the amplitude of estrogen-dependent cell cycle progression genes is decreased (Supplemental Figure 6C). These findings suggest a role for ZMIZ1 in optimizing the estrogen-responsive gene expression during estrogen-induced uterine epithelial cell proliferation (12). Epithelial cell DNA synthesis, as reflected by EdU incorporation, was inhibited by Zmiz1 deletion (Figure 9), however the Zmiz1d/d epithelial cells were positive for the broad cell-cycle proliferative marker Ki67 (Figure 9), suggesting that Zmiz1 is needed for progression through S-phase. Further IPA analysis focusing on Zmiz1-dependent differences in estrogen-treated samples obtained by comparing differences between the estrogen-treated samples (E2, 24h Zmizd/d vs E2, 24h Zmiz1f/f; 149 DEG) also emphasized that fibrosis- and proliferation-associated functions were increased or decreased, respectively, by loss of Zmiz1 (Supplemental Figure 6D and Supplemental Table 5).

Figure 9 ZMIZ1 regulates uterine estrogen-dependent epithelial cell proliferation. EdU incorporation and Ki67 IHC of Zmiz1f/f and Zmiz1d/d uterine tissue treated for 24 hours with E2. Scale bar: 200 μm. Percent EdU positive cells were counted in Image J. n = 9 Zmiz1f/f and 7 Zmiz1d/d. ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired 2-tailed t test. n = 6 each sample.

Table 2 ZMIZ1 regulates uterine estrogen-dependent epithelial cell proliferation

The magnitude of uterine growth and underlying gene responses are reduced when Zmiz1 is disrupted. Similarly, targeting ZMIZ1 decreased breast cancer cell growth, due to decreased E2F2 induction via interaction between ZMIZ1 and ESR1 (20). As was seen in the hESC following siRNA targeting of ZMIZ1 (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 1), pathway analyses indicate that targeting mouse uterine Zmiz1 inhibits estrogen response (Figure 7B, Supplemental Figure 6D, and Supplemental Tables 2 and 5). Therefore, potential interaction between ESR1 and ZMIZ1 in uterine tissue was examined by immunofluorescent colocalization. In tissue from WT mice treated with exogenous hormones, without a decidual stimulus (Supplemental Figure 7A), as well as in tissue from mice treated with estrogen (Supplemental Figure 7B), both ZMIZ1 and ESR1 were detected in nuclei of luminal and glandular epithelial cells and stromal cells (Supplemental Figures 7, A and B), with especially prominent expression in glandular epithelial cells.