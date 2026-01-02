Glioblastoma stem cells resist cuproptosis with circadian variation of copper levels

Cancer stem cells are resistant to cuproptosis. The failure of cuproptosis-inducing agents in GBM clinical trials led us to hypothesize that cancer stem cells contribute to cuproptosis resistance, given their well-documented resistance to other therapies, such as temozolomide, platinum compounds, and radiotherapy (2, 20, 21). GSC dependency on iron metabolism (4) suggested that GSCs may also display differential sensitivity to copper-dependent cell death. Therefore, we investigated the comparative cellular toxicity of a cuproptosis inducer (8), ES, within the tumor hierarchy. To confirm the copper-dependent specificity of ES, we treated tumor cells with ES in the presence of iron, copper, or zinc and measured cell proliferation. Copper supplementation (1 μM) sensitized cells to ES-induced cytotoxicity, whereas iron or zinc had no effect (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI192599DS1), supporting specificity of ES in copper homeostasis. Copper and ES cotreatment altered cuproptosis markers, decreasing FDX1 (ferredoxin 1) and LIAS (lipoic acid synthetase) and inducing DLAT (dihydrolipoamide S-acetyltransferase) aggregation (Supplemental Figure 1B). ES acts mainly as a pro-cuproptosis agent; thus, all experiments were performed in media supplemented with 1 μM CuCl 2 unless noted otherwise.

To test whether GSCs differ in their response to cuproptosis induction, we treated patient-derived GSCs and their matched differentiated GBM cells (DGCs) with ES in media containing 1 μM CuCl 2 . The IC 50 values for ES in DGCs from 3 patients were low — 4.59 nM (DGC387), 11.14 nM (DGC3565), and 6.51 nM (DGC738) (Figure 1A) — suggesting potential therapeutic efficacy against bulk tumor. GSCs were less sensitive to ES-induced cuproptosis, with higher IC 50 values (47.54, 35.41, and 42.62 nM) than DGCs (Figure 1A), suggesting intrinsic resistance that may underlie the failure of copper-based GBM therapies (12). This prompted us to investigate the mechanisms of GSC resistance to copper-induced cell death and identify strategies to overcome it.

Figure 1 Cancer stem cells are resistant to cuproptosis. (A) IC 50 values and dose–response curves of GSCs and DGCs treated with elesclomol (ES) for 48 hours in media containing 1 μM CuCl 2 . (B) Limiting dilution and (C) sphere formation assays of GSCs treated with ES (0–20 nM, 1 μM CuCl 2 ). ZT, Zeitgeber time. (D) Immunoblots showing ES sensitivity at indicated concentrations for 48 hours. Log-transformed IC 50 values were compared by t test (A), likelihood ratio test (B), and 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons (C). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Cancer stem cells are defined by their capacity for self-renewal, typically assessed by sphere formation. Given the relative resistance of GSCs to cuproptosis, we evaluated the effects of ES on GSC self-renewal. Extreme limiting dilution and sphere size showed that 20 nM ES modestly inhibited GSC self-renewal and proliferation, whereas lower concentrations were more effective against DGCs (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1C). ES preferentially induced cuproptosis markers — DLAT oligomerization and reduced LIAS and FDX1 — in DGCs compared with GSCs, indicating differentiated cells were sensitive, whereas GSCs were resistant (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1D).

GSC copper levels oscillate with a circadian rhythm. GSCs preferentially accumulate iron (4), so we hypothesized that differential GSC sensitivity to cuproptosis may relate to altered copper regulation. We therefore quantified copper, iron, and zinc levels in GSCs, matched DGCs, and NSCs using inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). Concordant with our prior observations (4), iron content was elevated in GSCs compared with DGCs and NSCs, whereas copper and zinc levels showed no significant differences among all cell types (Figure 2A). Building on our prior findings of circadian regulation in GSC metabolism (14), we investigated whether copper levels fluctuated temporally. We hypothesized that GSCs dynamically regulate copper with diurnal variation. Matched GSCs and DGCs were synchronized by a 2-hour dexamethasone pulse (100 nmol/L), followed by media replacement, and then metal levels were quantified by ICP-MS. Copper content displayed circadian oscillation in GSCs but not in DGCs, whereas iron and zinc showed no rhythmic variation in either cell type (Figure 2B). Copper imaging corroborated these findings (Figure 2C). For copper imaging analysis, GSC3565 exhibited rhythmicity whereas DGC3565 did not (Figure 2C). In addition, although both GSC387 and DGC387 exhibited rhythmic patterns, GSC387 showed a higher amplitude and more pronounced rhythmicity (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Copper levels display circadian oscillations specifically in GSCs. (A) ICP-MS analysis of copper, iron, and zinc in GSCs, DGCs, and NSCs. Data from 3 independent experiments are shown as mean ± SEM, normalized to NSC11. One-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. (B) ICP-MS analysis of synchronized GSCs and DGCs (100 nM dexamethasone). Data (mean ± SEM, n = 3) analyzed for rhythmicity using the RTK (JTK_CYCLE-based) algorithm. (C) Live-cell copper imaging of GSC387, DGC387, GSC3565, and DGC3565 at 6-hour intervals after synchronization (100 nM dexamethasone). Relative fluorescence intensity was quantified. Scale bar: 20 μm. Rhythmicity determined by RTK; P < 0.05 indicates significant rhythmicity. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To examine copper–circadian concordance, we analyzed gene expression data from asynchronously cultured 44 GSCs and 10 NSCs (GSE119834) (22). Using the Gene Ontology (GO) circadian rhythm signature (GOBP_CIRCADIAN_RHYTHM, GO:0007623), we found that circadian activity was elevated in GSCs relative to NSCs (Supplemental Figure 2A). Similarly, copper homeostasis (GO:0006878) activity was elevated in GSCs versus NSCs (Supplemental Figure 2B). Next, we constructed a cuproptosis gene signature from 10 genes involved in cuproptosis (FDX1, LIAS, LIPT1, DLD, DLAT, PDHA1, PDHB, MTF1, GLS, and CDKN2A) (8). In GSCs, circadian rhythm and cuproptosis signatures were negatively correlated (Supplemental Figure 2C). These results suggested that GSCs regulate copper levels in a circadian manner, likely reflecting intrinsic molecular distinctions rather than synchronized time-of-day–dependent expression.

ATP7A promotes GSC survival from cuproptosis and clock disruption. To investigate contributions of key copper modulators bridging the circadian clock and cuproptosis, we conducted CRISPR/Cas9 knockout screens in GSCs (Figure 3A) using a custom library targeting 58 copper-related genes with additional control genes in 636 guide RNAs (gRNAs) (Supplemental Table 1). We performed chemogenomic screens with ES + CuCl 2 or the circadian inhibitor SHP656 (23) to identify genes mediating resistance to cuproptosis or clock inhibition (Figure 3A). We employed pharmacologic CRY (cryptochrome) stabilizer SHP656, an orally bioavailable KL001 derivative that selectively stabilizes CRY2 and enhances its negative feedback on brain and muscle ARNT-like 1–CLOCK–mediated (BMAL1–CLOCK–mediated) transcription (23). SHP656 inhibits the growth of GSCs in vitro and prolongs survival in GSC-engrafted mouse models without affecting DGCs or NSCs (23). The IC 50 of ES derived from Figure 1A and SHP656 (14) were used as working concentrations. We identified 8 fitness, 8 circadian resistance, and 11 cuproptosis resistance genes (Figure 3B and Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). The only gene that intersected among these hits was ATP7A (Figure 3, B and C). ATP7A, a P-type copper-transporting ATPase, regulates intracellular copper homeostasis, and its mutations cause lethal infantile Menkes disease (24). In response to elevated intracellular copper levels, ATP7A translocates to the plasma membrane to facilitate copper efflux, functioning as a copper exporter (24).

Figure 3 ATP7A is a GSC dependency gene to survive cuproptosis and clock disruption. (A) Schematic of CRISPR knockout screens identifying fitness, circadian drug resistance, and cuproptosis resistance genes. SHP656 (8.5 μM) and Cu+ES (35 nM ES + 1 μM CuCl 2 ) treatments were used. (B) Significant negative-selection hits (P < 0.05, MAGeCK) shown by Robust Rank Aggregation scores; Venn diagram depicts overlapping hits. (C) Gene rank plot from CRISPR screens; lower values indicate higher essentiality. ATP7A highlighted in black. (D and E) IC 50 and dose–response curves of ES and SHP656 in shCONT and ATP7A-knockdown (shATP7A.691, shATP7A.3001) GSCs treated for 48 hours (1 μM CuCl 2 ). (F and G) Immunoblots showing ES (20 nM, 48 hours) or SHP656 (10 μM) sensitivity in control and ATP7A-knockdown GSCs. One-way ANOVA followed by multiple comparisons for D and E. ****P < 0.0001.

To validate the role of ATP7A in resistance to cuproptosis and clock inhibition, we modulated its expression and assessed IC 50 changes for ES and SHP656. ATP7A knockdown enhanced GSC sensitivity to both agents (Figure 3, D and E). Overexpression of ATP7A rescued the increased sensitivity to cuproptosis or disruption of clock function caused by ATP7A knockdown (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). ATP7A knockdown increased cuproptosis markers and enhanced ES or SHP656 effects (Figure 3, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 2, F and G), also reducing GSC self-renewal in limiting-dilution and sphere assays, further sensitizing cells to ES (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Based on the impact of ATP7A modulation on GSC responses to cuproptosis, we next investigated its relative expression in GSCs. Chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing (ChIP-Seq) revealed elevated acetylated H3K27 (H3K27ac) enrichment at the ATP7A promoter in GSCs compared with DGCs and NSCs (Supplemental Figure 3C), indicating epigenetic activation of ATP7A in the tumor hierarchy. In patient samples, ATP7A was elevated in isocitrate dehydrogenase-WT (IDH-WT) and 1p/19q–non-codeleted gliomas, increased with tumor grade, and correlated with poor prognosis (Supplemental Figure 3, D–J). qPCR confirmed higher ATP7A expression in GSCs than in DGCs or NSCs (Supplemental Figure 3K). We analyzed a single-cell glioma dataset for circadian rhythm and copper homeostasis gene expression, revealing preferential enrichment of these signatures in stem-like tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 3L). Immunofluorescence staining showed cytoplasmic localization of ATP7A in both GSCs and DGCs, with no major differences in subcellular distribution; however, ATP7A expression levels were higher in GSCs than in their matched DGCs (Supplemental Figure 3M). ATP7A expression was higher in GSCs than in matched DGCs (Supplemental Figure 3M).

To assess the function of ATP7A in malignant and nonmalignant neural cells, we silenced its expression in GSCs, DGCs, and NSCs using 2 independent shRNAs. ATP7A knockdown markedly reduced GSC proliferation (Supplemental Figure 4A). DGCs also showed reduced growth, though the effect was less pronounced, while NSCs exhibited only modest inhibition — one shRNA caused a mild decrease, whereas the other had no effect. Overall, the growth-suppressive impact of ATP7A loss was most evident in GSCs (Supplemental Figure 4A). ATP7A depletion reduced GSC proliferation measured by 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) staining (Supplemental Figure 4B), markedly inhibited GSC self-renewal (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D), and suppressed the expression of the stemness markers, SOX2 and OLIG2 (Supplemental Figure 4E). ATP7A correlated with SOX2 expression in patients with IDH-WT GBM (Supplemental Figure 5A). To confirm ATP7A’s role in cuproptosis, copper depletion with tetrathiomolybdate (TM) partially reversed the effects of ATP7A knockdown, indicating tumor-suppressive action is at least partly copper dependent (Supplemental Figure 5B).

The core clock regulates ATP7A and copper levels. Given that intracellular copper levels exhibited circadian oscillation in GSCs and ATP7A regulates copper homeostasis, we next examined whether ATP7A is subject to circadian control. BMAL1, a core component of the mammalian circadian clock, forms a heterodimer with CLOCK to activate transcription of key clock genes, such as Period (Per) and Cryptochrome (Cry), via E-box promoter elements. The rhythmic expression of these genes establishes and maintains circadian regulation of diverse physiological processes, including metabolism and immune function (25). Our previous study has shown that BMAL1 plays an important role in glioma stem cells (14). We performed a circadian expression analysis of CLOCK, BMAL1, and ATP7A in matched GSCs and DGCs using JTK_CYCLE algorithm. Both cell types showed circadian variation, but DGC oscillations were less synchronized and consistent than those in GSCs (Figure 4, A and B). Notably, ATP7A showed stronger circadian amplitude in GSCs, indicating enhanced rhythmic regulation in the stem-like state (Figure 4, A and B). Consistently, ATP7A protein levels exhibited circadian oscillation relative to BMAL1 in GSCs but were less variable in DGCs (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 4 The core clock regulates ATP7A and copper levels. (A and B) qPCR analysis of ATP7A, BMAL1, and CLOCK expression at 6-hour intervals in synchronized GSC387 and DGC387 cells. sh, shRNA. (C and D) qPCR and Western blot of ATP7A expression in GSC387 and GSC3565 after BMAL1 knockdown (shBMAL1.689, shBMAL1.1536). (E and F) Western blot of ATP7A in GSCs treated with SHP656 or at 12-hour intervals following BMAL1 knockdown. (G) ICP-MS analysis of copper, iron, and zinc in GSC387 and GSC3565 after BMAL1 knockdown. (H) Live-cell copper imaging of synchronized GSC3565-shCONT and GSC3565-shBMAL1 cells at 12-hour intervals (100 nM dexamethasone). Relative fluorescence intensity was quantified. Scale bar: 20 μm. In A, B, and H, rhythmicity was analyzed using the JTK_CYCLE algorithm (P < 0.05 considered significant). One-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons was used for C and G. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Given the link between ATP7A and the transcriptional regulator BMAL1, we examined whether BMAL1 directly regulates ATP7A. ChIP-Seq revealed stronger BMAL1 binding at the ATP7A promoter in GSCs (Supplemental Figure 5D). This promoter region harbored canonical E-box motifs (CACGTG), known binding sites for the BMAL1–CLOCK heterodimer, potentially accounting for BMAL1 recruitment in GSCs. Consistently, ChIP-qPCR analysis confirmed BMAL1 occupancy at the ATP7A promoter in GSCs but not in DGCs (Supplemental Figure 5E). When cells are treated with a cuproptosis inducer to trigger copper-induced cell death, BMAL1 remains bound to the promoter region of ATP7A in GSCs but not in DGCs (Supplemental Figure 5F). BMAL1 showed rhythmic expression in both GSCs and DGCs. ATP7A rhythmicity occurred only in GSCs, likely due to stronger BMAL1 promoter binding. BMAL1 knockdown reduced ATP7A expression in GSCs but not in DGCs (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 6A). ATP7A expression positively correlated with BMAL1 expression in patients with IDH-WT GBM in the Chinese Glioma Genome Atlas (CGGA; Supplemental Figure 6B). Although direct BMAL1 inhibitors are unavailable, compounds that suppress clock function via feedback stabilization were tested. Circadian inhibition reduced ATP7A expression in GSCs (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 6C). Genetic BMAL1 knockdown disrupted circadian ATP7A expression and reduced overall ATP7A expression (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 6D).

As BMAL1 regulates the copper exporter ATP7A, we examined its effect on copper levels. ICP-MS showed that BMAL1 knockdown in GSCs increased copper without affecting iron or zinc (Figure 4G). Live-cell imaging showed circadian oscillations of intracellular copper in control and BMAL1-deficient GSCs, though the rhythmic amplitude was markedly reduced in shBMAL1 cells (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 6E). This dampened oscillation was accompanied by elevated baseline copper levels (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 6E). ATP7A overexpression reversed copper accumulation from BMAL1 knockdown, indicating BMAL1 controls copper via ATP7A (Supplemental Figure 6F).

Fatty acid metabolism mediates downstream effects of ATP7A. To investigate how ATP7A promotes GSC growth, we compared RNA-Seq profiles of shATP7A- and shCONT-transduced GSCs. Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analysis revealed changes in metabolic, mineral absorption, and fatty acid metabolism pathways (Figure 5A). Reactome analysis showed altered expression of acyl-CoA desaturase and SREBP1A/1C–stearoyl-CoA desaturase (SCD) binding pathways (Figure 5B). ATP7A knockdown positively correlated with gene sets associated with fatty acid metabolism on gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Fatty acid metabolism mediates downstream effects of ATP7A. (A and B) KEGG and Reactome enrichment analyses of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) upon ATP7A knockdown in GSC387, GSC3565, and GSC738, ranked by adjusted P values. (C) GSEA of DEGs in ATP7A-KD versus control GSCs using KEGG (K01212) and Reactome (R-HSA-8978868) signatures, showing normalized enrichment score (NES) and P values. (D) Lipidomics showing MUFA/SFA and PUFA/SFA ratios in GSC3565 after ATP7A knockdown. (E) Western blot of SCD1, FADS1, SREBF1, and FASN in GSCs following ATP7A knockdown. (F) qPCR of fatty acid–related genes (SCD1, FADS1, SREBF1, FASN, ACC1, ACADS) and ATP7A in GSC387 and GSC3565 with shATP7A.691 or shATP7A.3001. (G) Synergy plots (SynergyFinder) showing combined effects of SHP656 and SCD1 inhibitor A939572 in GSCs. (H) qPCR of fatty acid–related genes and ATP7A in GSCs after BMAL1 knockdown (shBMAL1.689 or shBMAL1.1536). ***P < 0.001.

Fatty acid synthesis promotes GBM growth, including GSC maintenance (26). SCD1 converts saturated to monounsaturated fatty acids, serving as a key regulator of lipid metabolism (27). Monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) are essential for cancer cell survival (28). Lipidomics analysis showed that ATP7A depletion decreased the MUFA/saturated fatty acid (SFA) ratio while leaving the polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA)/SFA ratio unchanged (Figure 5D and Supplemental Table 4). ATP7A knockdown reduced SCD1, FADS1, SREBF1, and FASN protein levels (Figure 5E) and decreased fatty acid–related genes by qPCR (Figure 5F). ATP7A expression correlated with SCD1 and FADS1 in patients with IDH-WT GBM from CGGA (Supplemental Figure 7A). However, the heatmap of lipidomics measurements showed ATP7A depletion led to overall increased levels of all SFAs, MUFAs, and PUFAs (Supplemental Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 4). SFAs accumulated to cytotoxic levels, lowering MUFA/SFA ratios. SCD1 inhibition further reduces this ratio, while excess SFAs can convert to MUFAs or PUFAs, increasing their absolute levels. SCD1 expression measured by qPCR was higher in GSCs compared with DGCs or NSCs (Supplemental Figure 7C). SCD1 expression in patients with IDH-WT GBM from CGGA correlated with SOX2 and OLIG2 expression (Supplemental Figure 7D). To assess SCD1’s role in GSC maintenance, we inhibited it with A939572 (29), which reduced SOX2 and OLIG2 expression by Western blot and qPCR (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F).

The original description of cuproptosis noted a link to fatty acid biology (8), and copper regulates hepatic fatty acid synthesis. Thus, our findings indicate that ATP7A links circadian and copper metabolism while regulating fatty acid synthesis, suggesting that inhibiting fatty acid synthesis may enhance cuproptosis. Accordingly, combined treatment with the SCD1 inhibitor A939572 and the cuproptosis inducer ES produced a greater reduction in GSC growth (Figure 5G). To connect this process to the circadian clock regulation, BMAL1 knockdown in GSCs decreased expression of fatty acid–related genes (Figure 5H). Similarly, circadian inhibitors SR9009 and SHP656 decreased SCD1, FADS1, SREBF1, FASN, and ACC1, with minimal effect on ACADS (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H). Collectively, these findings suggest that circadian regulation of copper influences tumor cell behavior at least in part through fatty acid synthesis, revealing an additional therapeutic axis for intervention.

Copper feeds back onto the clock through sequestosome 1/p62–mediated autophagy. As BMAL1 regulates ATP7A, we tested whether copper affects the circadian clock. Increasing copper concentrations reduced BMAL1 expression in GSCs (Figure 6A). Similarly, ES decreased BMAL1 expression in the presence of copper (Figure 6B). Copper suppressed total protein levels and oscillations of BMAL1 in GSCs (Supplemental Figure 8A) but not BMAL1 mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 8B), suggesting that copper regulates BMAL1 at the posttranscriptional level. We treated GSCs with the translational inhibitor cycloheximide (CHX) following copper or control pretreatment and monitored BMAL1 protein levels over time, verifying that copper accelerates BMAL1 degradation (Figure 6C). Chloroquine elevates lysosomal pH, disrupting its acidic environment and blocking autophagosome–lysosome fusion, thereby inhibiting autophagic degradation. Chloroquine treatment prevented copper-induced BMAL1 degradation, whereas the proteasome inhibitor MG132 had no effect (Figure 6D), indicating copper-induced BMAL1 degradation involves the autophagy–lysosomal pathway.

Figure 6 Copper feeds back onto the clock through SQSTM1-mediated autophagy. (A and B) Western blots showing BMAL1 expression in GSCs treated with increasing CuCl 2 or ES ± 1 μM CuCl 2 . SQSTM1, sequestosome 1. (C) GSCs pretreated with CuCl 2 (100 μM) or control for 24 hours, then exposed to CHX (100 μg/mL); BMAL1 stability assessed by Western blot. (D) BMAL1 levels in GSCs treated with MG132 (10 μM) or chloroquine (CQ; 10 μM) for 10 hours. (E) BMAL1-interacting proteins identified by mass spectrometry overlapping with GO:0061912 (selective autophagy). (F) Endogenous BMAL1 or p62 immunoprecipitated from GSC3565 and analyzed by immunoblotting; IgG served as control. (G) Co-IP of HA-BMAL1-WT and SQSTM1 fragments in HEK293T cells showing their interaction. (H) Endogenous BMAL1 immunoprecipitated from GSCs treated with indicated CuCl 2 concentrations. (I) Immunofluorescence showing BMAL1–SQSTM1 colocalization at 12-hour intervals in synchronized GSCs ± CuCl 2 (100 μM). Scale bar: 10 μm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

We performed MS of BMAL1-binding proteins (Supplemental Tables 5 and 6), then prioritized among identified targets autophagy-related proteins (GOBP:SELECTIVE_AUTOPHAGY, GO0061912; Supplemental Table 7), demonstrating SQSTM1 as a top target (Figure 6E). IP confirmed that BMAL1 bound SQSTM1 but not other autophagy receptors (OPTN, TAX1BP1, NBR1, NDP52) (Figure 6F). To map the SQSTM1 domain interacting with BMAL1, FLAG-tagged SQSTM1 fragments were coexpressed with HA-BMAL1 in HEK293T cells for co-IP. Constructs lacking the PB1 domain (~80 amino acids mediating dimerization) failed to bind BMAL1 (Figure 6G). Oligomerization of SQSTM1 is essential for aggrephagy cargo assembly and autophagic degradation. Copper supplementation enhanced SQSTM1 oligomerization and its interaction with BMAL1, effects that were augmented by chloroquine treatment (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 8C). SQSTM1 oligomerization was markedly induced in response to cotreatment with copper and ES (Supplemental Figure 8D). Consistent with their interaction, BMAL1 and SQSTM1 colocalized in punctate cytoplasmic structures by immunofluorescence and exhibited circadian rhythmicity in synchronized GSCs (Figure 6I). Copper increased the number of BMAL1-P62/SQSTM1 colocalized puncta and abolished rhythmicity (Figure 6I). SQSTM1 or ATG7 knockdown blocked copper-induced BMAL1 degradation (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). Under excess copper, SQSTM1 bound BMAL1 via its PB1 domain, inducing oligomerization and autophagic–lysosomal degradation, forming a negative feedback loop linking copper to circadian regulation. In DGCs, copper or ES treatment similarly reduced BMAL1 levels (Supplemental Figure 8, G and H), suggesting that exogenous excess copper induces BMAL1 degradation in tumor cells.

Targeting the circadian clock augments efficacy of cuproptosis. To assess how circadian disruption influences cuproptosis sensitivity, we silenced BMAL1 and evaluated GSC and DGC responses. ATP7A overexpression rescued the enhanced cuproptosis sensitivity caused by BMAL1 knockdown in GSCs (Figure 7A). BMAL1 knockdown enhanced cuproptosis markers measured by Western blot in GSCs but not in DGCs (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 9A). BMAL1 depletion enhanced ES-induced inhibition of GSC self-renewal in limiting dilution and sphere assays (Figure 7, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 9B). Thus, genetically targeting the circadian clock sensitizes GSCs to cuproptosis.

Figure 7 Targeting the circadian clock augments efficacy of cuproptosis. (A) Concentration–response curves of ES in GSCs with control or BMAL1 knockdown (shBMAL1.689, shBMAL1.1536) in media with 1 μM CuCl 2 . (B) Immunoblots showing (20 nM, 48 hours) ES–induced cuproptosis in control and BMAL1-knockdown GSCs. (C) Extreme limiting dilution and (D) sphere formation assays of control and BMAL1-knockdown GSCs treated with ES (20 nM, 1 μM CuCl 2 ). n values as indicated. (E and F) Synergy plots (SynergyFinder) showing combined effects of SHP656 or SR9009 with ES in GSCs. (G and H) Western blots showing expression of DLAT, LIAS, and FDX1 in GSCs treated with indicated drugs. One-way ANOVA followed by multiple comparisons for A and D. Two-tailed likelihood ratio test for C. ****P < 0.0001.

Given the feedback loop between copper and the circadian clock, concurrent pharmacologic targeting of both pathways may enhance GSC suppression. Circadian inhibitors, including the CRY stabilizer SHP656 and the REV-ERB agonists SR9009 and SR9011, synergized with ES to augment anti-GSC efficacy (Figure 7, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 9C) without increasing toxicity in NSCs (Supplemental Figure 9D). Treatment with SHP656 or SR9009 enhanced cuproptosis markers on immunoblot, including increased DLAT oligomerization and reduced LIAS and FDX1 expression following ES treatment (Figure 7, G and H).

Targeting circadian clock-ATP7A-cuproptosis in vivo. The gold standard for assessing cancer stem cell function is in vivo tumor initiation. We transduced luciferase-expressing GSCs with shCONT or shATP7A and implanted them intracranially into immunocompromised mice. ATP7A knockdown prolonged survival and reduced tumor burden compared with controls (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 10A). To evaluate ATP7A’s role in glioma stemness in vivo, intracranial limiting dilution assays (10,000–100 cells) showed that ATP7A knockdown extended survival, indicating reduced tumor initiation (Supplemental Figure 10B).

Figure 8 Targeting circadian clock-ATP7A-cuproptosis function in vivo. (A) Kaplan-Meier curves show survival of mice with GSC387 or GSC3565 tumors ± ATP7A knockdown (n = 5/group), analyzed by log-rank test. (B and C) Mice with intracranial GSC387 tumors received copper gluconate, ES, SHP656, or combination treatments. In vivo bioluminescence imaging was conducted, and the total flux was quantified (n = 3 biologically independent mice). p/s, photons/second. (C) The survival of the specified mice was illustrated via Kaplan-Meier curve analysis, with a sample size of n = 5 per group. (D) Schematic of this study. Log-rank tests for A and C. One-way ANOVA was performed for B. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To test therapeutic potential, we evaluated the in vivo effects of the CRY stabilizer SHP656 alone or combined with copper gluconate, ES, or both. We previously reported the intracranial antitumor activity of SHP656 (23), and ES has shown monotherapy effects against GBM in vivo (30), supporting their potential for intracranial antitumor activity; however, further studies are necessary to definitively establish blood–brain barrier penetrability. Orthotopic GSC tumor growth was reduced by copper gluconate plus ES or SHP656 alone, and SHP656 further enhanced the efficacy of copper gluconate, ES, or their combination (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). Combined SHP656, ES, and copper gluconate treatment prolonged survival compared with single therapies (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 10E). Previous reports link GSC CLOCK/BMAL1 signaling to glioma immunosuppression (31–33). Using the CT2A syngeneic glioma model in C57BL/6 mice, combination therapy extended survival compared with single agents (Supplemental Figure 10F). Neither single-agent treatment nor combination therapy altered the proportion of CD206+ microglia (Supplemental Figure 10G). These results indicate that SHP656, copper, and ES act independently of microglia-mediated immunosuppression and that cotargeting the circadian clock and cuproptosis enhances therapeutic efficacy. Together, circadian control of intracellular copper supports GSC resistance to cuproptosis by coordinating BMAL1-dependent copper homeostasis, ATP7A-driven fatty acid desaturation, and copper-mediated BMAL1 degradation, revealing a targetable circadian-copper vulnerability in GBM (Figure 8D).