Molnupiravir clinical trial simulation suggests that polymerase chain reaction underestimates antiviral potency against SARS-CoV-2

Overview. We established and validated our clinical trial simulation platform in multiple steps. (a) We previously developed and validated a SARS-CoV-2 VID model by fitting competing models to viral load trajectories from participants in a large natural history study of infected and untreated individuals (15, 20). (b) We established and validated a PK model for molnupiravir by fitting competing models to serial plasma drug concentrations from a phase I clinical trial. (c) We estimated dose-response model parameters by fitting a PD model to in vitro dose escalation data. (d) We merged the VID, PK, and PD models into a single mathematical model to allow fits to viral load data from clinical trials. (e) We fit the combined model to mean viral load reduction in the treatment versus control arms of the MOVe-OUT, PLATCOV, and PANORAMIC trials. (f) We fit the combined models to individual viral load trajectories from treated and untreated participants in the PLATCOV and PANORAMIC trials. (g) We estimated the potency adjustment factor (paf) for molnupiravir in each trial; the paf is the ratio of molnupiravir’s in vitro EC 50 (estimated in step c) to its in vivo EC 50 (estimated in steps e and f); the in vivo EC 50 is defined as the plasma drug concentration associated with 50% reduction in viral replication. (h) We used the estimated pafs to quantify a relevant value for drug developers and clinical trialists: the average in vivo potency of the drug throughout the treatment course. (i) We further validated the model by performing counterfactual simulations, which assume treatment for participants in the control arm and usual care for participants in the treatment arm, and then comparing these simulations to trial data. (j) We used the validated model to perform detailed analysis of each trial’s outcomes and to assess virologic endpoints that account for the mutagenic mechanism of action of molnupiravir. (k) We used the validated model to simulate different doses and dosing strategies for optimization purposes.

Viral immune dynamic, PK, and PD clinical trial simulation models. We previously described our VID model that was fit to diverse serial viral loads from 1510 SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals in the National Basketball Association (NBA) cohort (15, 20). The model assumes a finite number of susceptible cells and an eclipse phase delays viral production by infected cells. In keeping with an early innate immune response, susceptible cells become refractory to infection in the presence of infected cells but also revert to a susceptible state at a constant rate. Infected cells are cleared by cytolysis and delayed acquired immunity, which is activated in a time-dependent fashion (Figure 1A). We used a mixed-effect population approach implemented in Monolix to estimate model parameters (21).

Figure 1 Schematic of the viral dynamic model and molnupiravir PKPD model. (A) In the viral dynamic model, S represents the susceptible cells, I E is the eclipse infected cells, I p is the productively infected cells, V is the non-mutated viruses, and V m is the viruses mutated by treatment. The productively infected cells are cleared by early and late T cell–mediated immune response at rates δ and m(t). β is the infectivity rate, Φ is the rate of conversion of susceptible cells to refractory cells, and ρ is the rate of reversion of the refractory cells to susceptible cells. Productively infected cells produce viruses at the rate π, and free viruses are cleared at the rate γ. (B) Two-compartmental PK model with oral administration of the drug which models the amounts of the drug in gut tissue (A GI ), plasma (A P ), and the respiratory tract (A L ). κ a is the rate of absorption of the drug from gut to plasma, κ PL and κ LP are the rates of transfer of the drug from plasma to the respiratory tract and back, κ CL and is the rate at which the drug clears from the body. Vol is the estimated plasma volume and C p is the concentration of the drug in plasma. ε(C p ) is the efficacy of the drug in converting produced viruses into mutated, non-infectious viruses. Created in BioRender. https://BioRender.com/zm3u454.

To reproduce levels of molnupiravir, we used a 2-compartment PK model (Figure 1B). Using Monolix and the mixed-effect population approach, we estimated parameter values by fitting the model to the average plasma concentration of healthy individuals (22). The model closely recapitulated observed drug levels following multiple doses of 50, 100, 200, 300, 400, 600, and 800 mg given twice daily for 5 days (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI192052DS1); 800 mg twice daily for 5 days is the clinically recommended dose that was assessed in MOVe-OUT, PLATCOV, and PANORAMIC. The estimated value for the transition rate from plasma to peripheral compartment (κ PL ) was dose-dependent in the form of κ PL = κ PL,1 Doseα, with decreasing κ PL as the dose increases. While there are no tissue PK data available to explain the decreasing transition rate from plasma to the peripheral compartment estimated by our model, we hypothesize that this effect might be due to saturation of tissue uptake at higher concentrations or a shift in the balance of bidirectional transport between plasma and peripheral compartments at higher concentrations. All other PK parameters were dose independent.

For the PD model, we assumed drug efficacy follows a Hill equation with respect to concentration using data from our own lab. We parameterized the model using in vitro efficacy data collected at different concentrations (details in Methods, Supplemental Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 2) (23). Our estimates for in vitro EC 50 approximated values from other groups, which differed according to VOC and laboratory (Supplemental Figure 2B) (24, 25).

We combined the VID, PK, and PD models by using treatment efficacy to convert non-mutated virus to mutated virus, both of which are assumed to be detected with polymerase PCR assays, given the low probability of drug-induced mutations in the PCR primer region. A similar mechanism of action has been used in modeling ribavirin treatment against the hepatitis C virus and HIV protease inhibitors (26, 27). For molnupiravir, this assumption is based on the observed drug-induced mutation rate of approximately 1 mutation per 2000 base pairs (28). Given the average length of most PCR primers of approximately 25 base pairs, the chance of the primer remaining unmutated after treatment is (1999/2000)25, or 98.76%.

A limitation of viral load data from the included clinical trials is that it lacks early presymptomatic measurements to estimate the viral expansion slope. To further train the model, we included untreated Omicron-infected participants from the NBA cohort (n = 1023) in the fitting population to inform rates of viral upslope in the trials (15). We first fit the combined model to individual viral load data from 149 low-risk, symptomatic vaccinated participants infected with Omicron VOCs in the PLATCOV trial (65 treated and 84 controls) and from 80 high-risk, symptomatic vaccinated participants infected with Omicron VOCs in the PANORAMIC trial (38 treated and 42 controls) (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figures 3–6).

Figure 2 Mathematical model fits of SARS-CoV-2 viral load over time to a subset of study participants in PLATCOV and PANORAMIC receiving no treatment (control) or molnupiravir. (A) Model fits to 9 control and 9 treatment participants in PLATCOV. (B) Model fits to 9 control and 9 treatment participants in PANORAMIC. Remaining model fits are in the supplementary materials. (C) Individual estimates for potency adjustment factor (in vivo EC 50 /in vitro EC 50 ratio) in the 2 trials (center line, median; box limits, upper and lower quartiles; whiskers, 1.5× interquartile range). The statistical comparison was performed using Mann-Whitney U test.

We next fit the combined model to trial endpoint data (mean viral load drop from baseline) reported in 3 randomized, controlled trials: PLATCOV (Figure 3A and Figure 4, A–D) (4), PANORAMIC (Figure 3B and Figure 5, A–C) (3), and the MOVe-OUT trial with 1093 high-risk unvaccinated symptomatic individuals infected with pre-Omicron VOCs (549 treated + 544 placebo, Figure 3C and Figure 6, A–C) (2). All model fitting was performed using Monolix with non-linear mixed-effect approaches described in the Methods.

Figure 3 Mean viral load reduction in the 3 trials that are targets for model fitting. (A) PLATCOV included individuals with no risk factor for severe disease infected by the Omicron variant, and enrolled within 96 hours of symptom onset. (B) PANORAMIC included individuals with at least one risk factor for severe disease infected by the Omicron variant, and enrolled on average 2.5 days since symptom onset. (C) MOVe-OUT included high-risk, unvaccinated individuals, infected by Delta, Mu, and Gamma variants, and enrolled within 5 days of symptom onset. Trials also differed according to swabbing site, viral PCR assay, enrollment viral load, and lower limit of detection.

Figure 4 Model fit to virologic trial outcomes for PLATCOV. Results include the fit to drop in viral load from baseline for (A) control groups and (B) treatment groups. Control arm data are shown in red, treatment arm data in blue, gray lines are the simulated viral load drop for each individual, and solid lines are the mean viral load drop. (D) Comparing individual variability of data versus simulation in control and treatment arms. The 2-sided Kolmogorov-Smirnov test was used to compare the distributions. Adjusted P values were calculated using the Benjamini-Hochberg method and represent dissimilarity between observed and simulated distributions. (C) Estimates for the potency adjustment factor (paf). To only capture the effect of treatment and address potential identifiability issues, data from the first 7 days after baseline were used to estimate the paf. Therefore, the crossed-out data points were not included in the calculation of R2.

Figure 5 Model fit to virologic trial outcomes for PANORAMIC. Results include the fit to drop in viral load from baseline for (A) control groups and (B) treatment groups. Control arm data are shown in red, treatment arm data in blue, gray lines are the simulated viral load drop for each individual, and solid lines are the mean viral load drop. (D) Comparing individual variability of data versus simulation in control and treatment arms. The 2-sided Kolmogorov-Smirnov test was used to compare the distributions. Adjusted P values were calculated using the Benjamini-Hochberg method and represent dissimilarity between observed and simulated distributions. (C) Estimates for the potency adjustment factor (paf). To only capture the effect of treatment and address potential identifiability issues, data from the first 7 days after baseline were used to estimate the paf. Therefore, the crossed-out data points were not included in the calculation of R2.

Figure 6 Model fit to virologic trial outcomes for MOVe-OUT. (A) Control groups and (B) treatment groups. Control arm data are shown in red, treatment arm data in blue, gray lines are the simulated viral load drop for each individual, and solid lines are the mean viral load drop. (C) Estimates for the potency adjustment factor (paf). To only capture the effect of treatment and address potential identifiability issues, data from the first 7 days after baseline were used to estimate the paf. Therefore, the crossed-out data points were not included in the calculation of R2.

Model fitting to individual viral load trajectories in PLATCOV and PANORAMIC. For each participant, we defined the in vivo EC 50 as the plasma drug concentration required to inhibit viral replication by 50% and the paf as the ratio between the in vivo and in vitro EC 50 (29, 30). To estimate the paf for each participant, we fit the combined VID-PKPD model to individual viral load data from both arms of the PLATCOV and PANORAMIC trials, as well as Omicron-infected individuals in the NBA cohort. We achieved good model fit to individual viral load trajectories in the control and treatment arms of PLATCOV (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figures 3 and 4) and PANORAMIC (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figures 5 and 6). The model projected higher levels of total detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA in most participants relative to non-mutated viral RNA (Figure 2, A and B). We estimated a range of individual paf values with similar mean and median values estimated for both trials (Figure 2C). These values suggest that in vivo potency of molnupiravir is on average 6- to 7-fold higher than estimates based from our in vitro data. Each participant had an estimated paf less than 1, indicating that enhanced potency in vivo is necessary to accurately model the data.

Model fit to trial virologic endpoint data from PLATCOV, PANORAMIC, and MOVe-OUT. As a second approach, we assessed whether a virtual cohort strategy where control participants are modeled using estimated parameter values from preexisting cohorts can predict virologic trial endpoints. This approach is necessary for situations where individual viral load data are not publicly available as with MOVe-OUT and demonstrates that the model can reproduce the primary virologic endpoint of each study. We simulated virtual cohorts using the combined VID-PKPD model and fit results to viral load decay from baseline in the 3 trials. For each trial arm, we randomly selected 400 individuals from the NBA cohort with the closest matching viral variant, symptom, and vaccine status and used their estimated individual viral dynamic parameters in simulations. To address variability in timing of baseline viral load measurement relative to infection, we randomly assigned all individuals an incubation period selected from a variant-specific gamma distribution found in the literature (31, 32). Treatment start day was randomly selected from a distribution based on observed enrollment windows in the 3 trials. Due to the lack of individual PK data, the same estimated population PK parameters were used for all simulated treated individuals (Supplemental Table 1). PD parameters were randomly selected from a log-normal distribution with estimated mean and standard error from in vitro assay results (Supplemental Table 2).

Our model closely reproduced kinetics of viral decay in the PLATCOV control (Figure 3A and Figure 4A) and treatment arms (Figure 3A and Figure 4B) and estimated a paf of 0.13 (Figure 4C), similar to our median estimate using individual fits (Figure 2C). The model also predicted individual-level variability in virologic responses observed in PLATCOV, including instances of increased viral load following therapy (Figure 4D). We compared simulated and actual distributions of viral load change among trial participants in the control and treatment arms. On most posttreatment days, simulated and actual distributions were not statistically dissimilar. Wider distributions of observed versus simulated viral load change were noted on postrandomization days 1 and 2 for control and treatment (Figure 4D), likely due to noise in viral load data from oral swabs: differences of 1–2 logs were often noted between replicates collected from PLATCOV participants at equivalent time points, particularly on days 1 and 2 (14).

Similarly, our model closely reproduced kinetics of viral decay in PANORAMIC in control (Figure 3B and Figure 5A) and treatment arms (Figure 3B and Figure 5B) and estimated a paf of 0.19 (Figure 5C), similar to our median estimate using individual fits (Figure 2C). The model also predicted individual-level variability in virologic responses observed in PANORAMIC, including instances of increased viral load following therapy (Figure 5D). We compared simulated and actual distributions of viral load change among trial participants in the control and treatment arms. On all posttreatment days other than day 2, control, simulated, and actual distributions were not statistically dissimilar (Figure 5D). This likely indicates less noise in viral load data from nasopharyngeal swabs collected in PANORAMIC relative to oral swabs in PLATCOV.

Finally, the model reproduced kinetics of viral decay in MOVe-OUT in control (Figure 6A) and treatment arms (Figure 6B) but estimated a higher paf of 2.64 (Figure 6C). The higher paf maps to the far less substantial viral load reduction in MOVe-OUT relative to the other 2 trials, which in turn might be explained by less potency against pre-Omicron variants that has been observed experimentally (33).

As a further validation step, we performed counterfactual simulations by presuming treatment (800 mg twice daily for 5 days) for the participants in the control arms (treatment counterfactual) and assuming no treatment for participants in the treatment arm (control counterfactual). Counterfactual control simulations slightly overestimated late viral loads for PLATCOV (Supplemental Figure 7A) and PANORAMIC (Supplemental Figure 8A). This may be because therapy suppresses acquired immune responses, which are not captured in our model (19). Counterfactual treatment simulations fit the data well for PLATCOV (Supplemental Figure 7B) and PANORAMIC (Supplemental Figure 8B). Simulations occasionally predicted viral rebound following treatment (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D).

Estimates of reduction in fully mutated viruses versus non-mutated SARS-CoV-2 RNA. We used our optimized model with solved paf to project the trajectory of non-mutated viral RNA during treatment relative to values measured with PCR, which detects viral RNA with drug-induced mutations (6). In PLATCOV (Figure 7, A and D, and Table 1) and PANORAMIC (Figure 7, B and D, and Table 1), owing to higher drug potency, total SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA on treatment exceeded non-mutated viral RNA by approximately 0.37 and 0.44 log 10 , respectively, on day 5, suggesting that measured endpoints underestimate the drug’s true antiviral effect. However, these differences did not achieve statistical significance, perhaps because estimated total and non-mutated viral RNA levels converged at drug trough. In MOVe-OUT (Figure 7, C and D, and Table 1), there was no significant difference between total SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA on treatment and non-mutated viral RNA.

Figure 7 PCR underestimates the true reduction in non-mutated SARS-CoV-2 RNA in PLATCOV and PANORAMIC. Simulated mean viral loads including non-mutated viral RNA in (A) PLATCOV, (B) PANORAMIC, and (C) MOVe-OUT. (D) Individual viral load reduction at day 5 in the simulated control group (blue), simulated treatment group total viral RNA (gray), and simulated treatment group non-mutated viral RNA (pink) in the 3 trials, showing no statistical difference between total and non-mutated viral RNA despite a lower median. (E) Individual viral AUC from the start of the treatment through day 5 in the simulated control group (blue), simulated treatment group total viral RNA (gray), and simulated treatment group non-mutated viral RNA (pink), showing a statistical difference between total and non-mutated viral RNA in all 3 trials. (D and E) Box-and-whisker plots include the interquartile range (IQR) with whiskers equaling 1.5 times the IQR.

Table 1 PCR underestimates the true reduction in non-mutated SARS-CoV-2 RNA in PLATCOV and PANORAMIC

In all 3 trials, the models suggest that non-mutated viral loads during treatment may be lowest at drug peak, reflecting the short plasma half-life of molnupiravir. Therefore, the cumulative effect of drug is best estimated with viral area under the curve (AUC), which accounts for highly variable drug activity over time due to short drug half-life. By this estimate, the reduction in non-mutated viral RNA far exceeded that of total measured viral RNA in all 3 trials (Figure 7E). In the case of MOVe-OUT, this may explain why significant clinical benefit was associated with only a marginal reduction in observed decline in total viral RNA. This also suggests that there might be utility to measure viral load after drug peak and trough for agents with short half-life as viral loads may differ by a full order of magnitude according to drug level.

To mimic endpoints in PLATCOV, we estimated the slope of viral decay of the total viral RNA on and off treatment as well as the non-mutated viral RNA by fitting a linear model to the simulated log 10 (viral load) data on days 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 after the start of the treatment. The median clearance half-life (t 1/2 = log 10 [0.5]/slope) in our simulations of PLATCOV control and treatment arms agreed with the clearance half-life observed in the trial (Supplemental Table 3). Our results showed small differences (non-significant) between the clearance rates for the total versus the non-mutated viral RNA in the treated groups in PLATCOV and PANORAMIC (Supplemental Figure 9).

Differences in trial participants and model parameters. We next compared features of each trial as they related to model predictions by assessing the viral dynamic range (Supplemental Figure 10A). Control participants in PLATCOV had lower mean viral loads throughout the course of infection relative to PANORAMIC and MOVe-OUT (Supplemental Figure 10B). Given that PLATCOV and PANORAMIC enrolled participants with the Omicron variant, we surmise that these differences relate to demographic differences in study participant, slightly shorter estimated time to treatment in PANORAMIC versus PLATCOV estimated by our model (t 0 in Supplemental Figure 11), sampling site, and/or characteristics of the PCR assay used in the studies. The trials also employed different limits of detection which impacted observed reductions in viral load (Supplemental Figure 10B). Model parameters were largely equivalent between studies and between treatment and control arms, reflecting the flexibility of the model (Supplemental Figure 11). The parameter governing transition of susceptible cells to a refractory state was higher in PLATCOV relative to PANORAMIC which likely was necessary to achieve lower viral loads overall and may reflect the younger study participants or different immune dynamics in the oral versus nasal compartment (Supplemental Figure 11).

Antiviral potency, viral load assessment, and trial design impact observed antiviral reduction. We next combined PK and PD models to assess the average efficacy of the drug during days 0–5 in all 3 trials (Figure 8, A and B). Due to the short half-life of the drug, its plasma concentrations fell below the therapeutic levels (in vivo EC 50 ) in MOVe-OUT trial (red dashed line in Figure 8A), while remaining above the in vivo EC 50 in PLATCOV and PANORAMIC (purple and green dashed lines in Figure 8A). We then calculated the average efficacy (see Equation 3 in Methods) assuming different in vivo potencies (i.e., different paf) and noted an efficacy of 53% in MOVe-OUT (Figure 8C). The efficacy of molnupiravir in PLATCOV (94%) and PANORAMIC (95%) was similar to that of nirmatrelvir in PLATCOV (94%) and EPIC-HR (82%), owing to a much lower paf for molnupiravir relative to nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 Relationship of drug pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics to in vivo potency and viral load reduction, comparing trial design. (A) Molnupiravir plasma concentration during 5 days of treatment with 800 mg molnupirvir given twice daily. The dashed lines mark the EC 50 with different paf values that differ by trial. For paf = 0.13, drug levels are almost entirely above the EC 50 . (B) Dynamic shifts in molnupiravir efficacy for different paf values that differ by trial. Efficacy only drops minimally at trough levels when paf is low (i.e., 0.14 and 0.13 in PLATCOV and PANORAMIC) but drops significantly at trough levels in MOVe-OUT. (C) Drug potency of SARS-CoV-2 antivirals according to trial. The in vivo efficacy of molnupiravir in PLATCOV and PANORAMIC trials is close to the in vivo efficacy of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir in the PLATCOV trial and higher than EPIC-HR. MOVe-OUT potency is significantly lower due to a higher paf and higher in vivo EC 50 value. (D) Simulated mean drops in total viral RNA from baseline relative to untreated arms on day 5 in the 3 molnupiravir trials and 2 nirmatrelvir/ritonavir trials. (E) Simulated mean drops in non-mutated viral RNA from baseline relative to counterfactual placebo on day 5 in the 3 molnupiravir trials and 2 nirmatrelvir/ritonavir trials. In the molnupiravir trials, total viral RNA drops less than non-mutated viral RNA due to PCR detection of drug-mutated viral RNA. Total possible reduction in non-mutated SARS-CoV-2 RNA is less for MOVe-OUT than PLATCOV and PANORAMIC due to higher initial viral loads and lower values of detection in the trials.

We simulated each trial with its specific design (timing of treatment and limit of detection [LOD]), assuming different paf values (Figure 8, D and E). These potencies are mapped to different reductions in viral load relative to placebo/usual care. Total viral RNA reduction in PANORAMIC and PLATCOV exceeded that in MOVe-OUT, owing to lower paf (Figure 8D), but also due to a larger viral dynamic range (defined as the distance from baseline viral load to the lower threshold PCR (LOD) (Supplemental Figure 10B), which allows for a greater observed reduction in viral load. PANORAMIC used an LOD of 109 (imputed as 50 copies/mL), and PLATCOV used an LOD of approximately 18 copies/mL, but MOVe-OUT had a higher LOD of 500 copies/mL. PANORAMIC also had much higher average starting viral loads (7.4 log 10 [copies/mL]) versus PLATCOV (5.8 log 10 [copies/mL]) and MOVe-OUT (6.8 log 10 [copies/mL]) (Supplemental Figure 10B). Molnupiravir approached maximal possible total viral RNA reduction in PANORAMIC and PLATCOV, whereas protease inhibitors could still achieve greater viral load reduction at lower paf (Figure 8D), as recently observed with ensitrelvir (34). Overall, assays that maximize viral load detection and have lower limits of detection can detect greater virologic reduction in trials.

The greater possible reduction in total viral load for protease inhibitors relative to mutagenic drugs like molnupiravir owes to different mechanisms of action. Model projected reductions in non-mutated viral RNA reduction in PANORAMIC and PLATCOV approximated viral load reductions observed in EPIC-HR and PLATCOV on nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Figure 8E). This suggests that PCR detection of mutated viruses underestimates true molnupiravir potency, and that a more potent mutagenic agent could accrue further virologic benefit even if the total reduction in viral RNA does not increase.

Optimization of molnupiravir therapy to avoid viral rebound. Instances of viral rebound were observed in PLATCOV and PANORAMIC and have been observed following molnupiravir treatment (4, 35). We analyzed higher doses and prolonged therapy and noted that, as with nirmatrelvir (14), prolonging therapy is a better method to prevent rebound than increasing dose (Supplemental Figure 12). While the calculated probability of rebound depends on the rebound definition (see Methods), we showed previously that the general trend as a function of different changes in the treatment regimen will hold (14). In addition, due to the limited follow-up window of the trials, our model may predict instances of rebound that occur outside the window of observed data.