Human antibody targeting Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus glycoprotein 38 protects mice against heterologous virus challenge

Sex as a biological variable. Both male and female animals were studied, and the effect of each sex on the outcome was taken into consideration. The human blood sample studies from which the human mAbs were derived were based on the response of a single female survivor of infection.

Human blood samples. Human PBMCs were obtained from a survivor of natural infection with a strain of CCHFV from genotype III (5, 37). First, PBMCs were collected from the individual a few months after the illness had resolved, following informed written consent through an approved program maintained by the Instituto de Salud Carlos III. Second, serum samples were obtained in Turkey, following informed written consent from convalescent patients. The studies were approved by the Institutional Review Boards of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the ethics and research committees of Hospital Universitario La Paz–Carlos III–Cantoblanco in Madrid and Maramara University in Istanbul, Turkey.

Cell culture. SW-13 (American Type Culture Collection [ATCC] CCL-105) (female, adrenal gland/cortex) cells were used for WT virus neutralization assays in BSL-4 containment. SW-13 cell cultures were maintained at 37°C in Leibovitz’s L-15 Medium (ATCC, catalog 30-2008) and were supplemented with FBS to a final concentration of 10% with a free gas exchange with atmospheric air. BHK-21 (clone BSR T7/5) cell lines were a gift from U. Buchholz (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Bethesda, Maryland, USA). Briefly, this cell line was generated by transfection with pSC6-T7-NEO, encoding the T7 RNA polymerase gene under control of the cytomegalovirus promoter and the neomycin resistance gene (the plasmid was a gift from M. Billeter, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland). BHK-21 cells were maintained at 37°C in 5% CO 2 in DMEM (Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing 10% (v/v) heat-inactivated FBS (HyClone), 10 mM HEPES pH 7.3, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, 1′ nonessential amino acids, and 100 U mL of penicillin-streptomycin with geneticin selection every other passage. Expi293F cells (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A1452) were maintained at 37 °C in 8% CO 2 in Expi293F Expression Medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A1435102). The HMMA 2.5 nonsecreting mouse-human heteromyeloma cell line (female mouse and female human) was provided by L. Cavacini and M. Posner (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA) and cultured as previously described (45, 46). Mycoplasma testing of Expi293F and BHK-21 cultures was performed on a monthly and bimonthly basis, respectively, using a PCR-based mycoplasma detection kit (ATCC, catalog 30-1012 K), and all tests were negative during the time of study.

Viruses and tecVLPs. For production of tecVLPs, we used a recombinant plasmid system as previously described (24, 25). The vector pCAGGS (pC-GPC) was used to express the following ORFs (codon optimized and synthesized by GenScript) of the GPC of CCHFV isolates: ArD15786 (DQ211627), Baghdad-12 (AJ538197), Kosova Hoti (EU037902), NIV112143 (JN572085), SPU18/88 (KJ682810), Sudan Al-Fulah 3–2008 (HQ378185), YL04057 (FJ562094), IbAr10200, Oman199809166, Turkey200406546, and Afg09 (25). CCHFV helper plasmids, also previously described (24, 25), encoding the strain IbAr10200 NP (pC-NP), the codon-optimized L (pCLCK-L, possessing an R substitution at position 16) helper plasmids, and the pL-Luc minigenome plasmids were used. BHK-21 cells stably expressing the T7 RNA polymerase were transfected with pC-NP, pCLCK-L, pL-Luc, and a pC-GPC plasmid using TransIT-LT1 Transfection Reagent according to the manufacturer’s recommendations (Mirus Bio). Media was replaced with fresh culture medium the following day, and tecVLP-containing cell supernatants were collected. Virus was passaged and titrated as previously described (25).

CCHFV isolates Turkey-812955 (KY362515, KY362517, and KY362519) and IbAr10200 were propagated in SW-13 cells. The CCHFV IbAr10200 and CCHFV Turkey 200406546 strains were passaged and titrated by plaque assay in SW-13 cells. The work was approved by The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) Institutional Biosafety Committees and conducted in approved BSL-4 facilities. For the animal efficacy studies, we used CCHFV Turkey 200406546 strain.

Mouse models of infection. Adult (STAT1-KO) mice were obtained from Taconic Biosciences. Mice were housed in microisolator cages and provided water and food ad libitum. The mouse CCHFV challenge efficacy studies were approved by the UTMB Institutional Biosafety Committees and conducted in Select Agent–approved animal BSL-4 facilities.

Virus neutralization assay. TecVLP generation in BHK-21 T7-expressing cells and neutralization assays were conducted as described previously (24, 25). Briefly, NanoLuc signal was assessed in BHK-21 cells incubated with the tecVLPs of various strains indicated above. Culture media was removed from cells, and the cells were washed with PBS and incubated for 45 minutes in passive lysis buffer (Promega) at room temperature. Cell lysate (20 μL) was removed and added to 20 μL of Nano-Glo Luciferase Assay System (Promega) to detect NanoLuc signal in opaque white 96-well plates using CLARIOstar by BMG LABTECH. Data were normalized to background signal and expressed as a percentage of no virus control.

For the CCHFV plaque reduction neutralization test, mAbs were serially diluted in SW-13 media and mixed with equal volumes of SW-13 medium containing CCHFV viral particles (100 PFUs per well), and this mixture was incubated for 1 hour at 37°C. Each suspension was added to a monolayer of SW-13 cells of a 6-well plate for 1 hour at 37°C. Either CCHFV IbAr10200 or Turkey 200406546 strain was used as indicated in respective assays. Following incubation, wells were overlayed with Avicel and incubated for 3 days in 5% CO 2 at 37°C. Following incubation, overlay was removed, and cells were fixed and stained for 1 hour with formalin containing crystal violet. Plaques were enumerated by visual examination, and reductions of plaque number were reported. The percent relative infection was determined based on the virus-only control. Tests were performed for each antibody in triplicate. IC 50 values were determined using a sigmoidal, 4PL nonlinear fit analysis in Prism software version 9 (GraphPad).

Hybridoma generation. A survivor of natural infection was identified and described previously (5), and a sample was collected a few months after negative PCR test. After written informed consent was obtained, peripheral blood was collected and stored at room temperature until PBMCs could be purified using SepMate tubes (STEMCELL Technologies) per the manufacturer’s protocol and then cryopreserved in 10% (v/v) dimethyl sulfoxide in FBS and stored in the vapor phase of liquid nitrogen. Sample derived in Spain were transferred to the Vanderbilt site. Approximately 107 cryopreserved PBMCs were thawed, and lymphoblastoid cell lines (LCLs) were generated as previously described (45, 47) from memory B cells within the PBMCs by transformation with EBV (obtained from B95.8 cells) and supplemented with cell cycle checkpoint kinase 2 inhibitor (Sigma-Aldrich), CpG (Sigma-Aldrich), and cyclosporin A (Sigma-Aldrich) in Medium A (STEMCELL Technologies). One week later, LCLs were counted and then expanded on a feeder layer of γ-irradiated, human PBMCs from discarded leukofiltration devices. After 7 days, LCL supernatants were screened for the presence of CCHFV Gc-, Gn-, or GP38-recognizing antibodies using IbAr10200 strain M segment–transfected Expi293F cells on the Intellicyt iQue high-throughput flow cytometer as described below. LCLs from wells containing antibodies that bound to M segment–transfected cells were fused to HMMA2.5 myeloma cells by an established electrofusion technique (47). After fusion, hybridoma lines were cultured in a selection medium (with hypoxanthine, aminopterin, and thymidine medium supplements [Sigma-Aldrich] and ouabain [Sigma-Aldrich]) in 384-well cell culture plates before screening for CCHFV-specific antibody production in supernatants. Two weeks later, supernatants from the hybridoma cell lines were screened by binding and then cloned by single-cell flow cytometry sorting on a BD FACSAria III sorting cytometer (BD Biosciences) with aerosol containment in 384-well plates. These cloned cells were expanded in Medium E in 12-well tissue culture–treated plates (Corning) upon reaching 50% confluence, and their supernatants were screened for neutralizing activity. mAb-producing hybridoma cell lines were selected from wells displaying binding activity.

Antibody production and purification. For hybridoma-derived mAb, clonal cells were grown in 75 cm2 flasks to 70% confluency in hybridoma growth medium (ClonaCell-HY medium E from STEMCELL Technologies, 03805). The hybridoma cells were grown to exhaustion in Hybridoma-SFM (1×) serum-free medium (Gibco Hybridoma-SFM, Invitrogen, 12045084) in four 225 cm2 flasks. Exhausted hybridoma supernatant was harvested after 1 month. For the recombinant mAb production, the genes of heavy and light chains were synthesized into cDNA. The fragments were cloned into a full-length IgG1 DNA plasmid expression vector (48). The heavy and light chains were transformed into Escherichia coli cells to produce large amounts of DNA. Following the manufacturer’s protocol (Thermo Fisher Scientific), plasmids encoding heavy and light antibody chains were transiently transfected into Expi293F cells to produce mAb proteins. Secreted IgGs from recombinant and hybridomas were purified from filtered supernatants by affinity chromatography using Protein G columns (Cytiva, HiTrap Protein G HP columns) on an ÄKTA pure instrument. Purified mAbs were processed by buffer exchanging into PBS using Zeba Spin Desalting Columns (Thermo Fisher Scientific), filtering using sterile 0.45 μm Millipore filter devices, concentrated using Amicon Ultra-4 50 kDa centrifugal filter units (MilliporeSigma), and stored at –80°C. Recombinant mAbs were used for all in vivo experiments, and designated mAbs were either hybridoma or recombinant derived in in vitro experiments.

mAb isotype and gene sequencing analysis. The antibody heavy- and light-chain variable region genes were obtained from hybridoma cell lines that had been cloned by flow cytometry single-cell sorting. Total RNA extraction was performed using the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen) per the manufacturer’s protocol. Amplification of cDNA ends was done using a modified 5′ rapid amplification approach (49). Briefly, a mixture of 5 μL of total RNA and cDNA synthesis primer mix (10 μM each) was incubated at 70°C (2 minutes), followed by a 42°C incubation step (1–3 minutes) for synthesis primer annealing. After incubation, a mixture of 5× first-strand buffer (Clontech), dithiothreitol (20 mM), 5′ template switch oligo (10 μM), deoxynucleotide triphosphate (dNTP) solution (10 mM each), and 10× SMARTScribe Reverse Transcriptase (Clontech) (60-minute incubation) was added to the total RNA reaction at 42°C. The first-strand synthesis reaction was purified using the AMPure Size Select Magnetic Bead Kit (ratio of 1.8×; Beckman Coulter). After purification, a single PCR amplification reaction with 5 μL of first-strand cDNA, 2× Q5 High-Fidelity Master Mix (New England Biolabs), dNTP (10 mM each), forward universal primer (10 μM), and reverse primer mix (0.2 μM each in heavy-chain mix and 0.2 μM each in light-chain mix) was subjected to the following: initial denaturation for 90 seconds followed by 30 cycles of denaturation at 98°C for 10 seconds, annealing at 60°C for 20 seconds, and extension at 72°C for 40 seconds, followed by a final extension step at 72°C for 4 minutes. Primers used here were previously detailed (48, 49). Using the AMPure Size Select Magnetic Bead Kit (ratio of 0.6×), the first PCR reaction was purified. Amplicon libraries were prepared per the Multiplex SMRT Sequencing protocol (Pacific Biosciences) and sequenced on a Sequel instrument (Pacific Biosciences). Raw sequences were demultiplexed, and circular consensus sequences were determined using SMRT Analysis tool suite (Pacific Biosciences). The identities of gene segments, complementarity-determining regions, and mutations were determined using the ImMunoGeneTics database (50).

mAb competition-binding assay using a Gc-Gn cell display system. For antibody preparation, mAbs were directly fluorescently labeled. Briefly, mAbs were labeled with Alexa Fluor 647 NHS ester (Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Labeled mAbs were purified and buffer exchanged into PBS using desalting Zeba columns (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and stored at 4°C until use. For cell display of Gc-Gn, plasmid encoding full-length M segment of CCHFV IbAr10200 was transiently transfected into Expi293F cells per the manufacturer’s protocol (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were cultured to produce antigen for 2 days, and cells were either processed for staining or frozen and stored in the vapor phase of liquid nitrogen until use only if cells were > 80% viable. Cells (1 × 107) were fixed and permeabilized using BD Cytofix Cytoperm according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Cells (50,000/well) then were plated into 96-well V-bottom plates in permeabilization buffer. Cells were incubated with a saturating concentration (typically 20 μg/mL) of the first unlabeled mAb at room temperature for 30 minutes. The second fluorescently labeled mAb (5 μg/mL) was added for 30 minutes without prewashing to minimize the dissociation of the first mAb. Cells were washed, fixed in 1% PFA, and resuspended in 30 μL of FACS buffer (DPBS, 2 mM EDTA, and 2% FBS). Staining was analyzed using an iQue flow cytometer, and MFI values were used for analysis. Background values were determined from binding of second-labeled mAb to mock-transfected Expi293F cells. Results are expressed as the percent of binding in the presence of competitor mAb minus background over second mAb only (maximal binding) minus background. Antibodies were considered competing if the presence of the first antibody reduced the signal of the second antibody to < 30% of its maximal binding or noncompeting if the signal was > 70%. Similar assay protocol and outlay were performed to compete the mouse antibodies with human antibodies using the preGn construct, except that mouse or human antibodies were used as the primary antibodies (at 20 μg/mL), as indicated in Figure 7.

mAb binding assay using a Gc-Gn cell display system. mAbs were serially diluted in PBS and added to fixed and permeabilized (BD Biosciences) CCHFV M segment–transfected 293F cells (GPC of CCHFV isolates: ArD15786 [DQ211627], Baghdad-12 [AJ538197], Kosova Hoti [EU037902], NIV112143 [JN572085], SPU18/88 [KJ682810], Sudan Al-Fulah 3–2008 [HQ378185], YL04057 [FJ562094], IbAr10200, Oman199809166, Turkey200406546, and Afg09) (25). CCHFV M segment–transfected 293F cells were fixed and permeabilized using a BD Biosciences kit, per manufacturer’s protocol, and added to V-bottom 96-well plates. A Gc construct for transient expression was designed to express Gc (amino acids 1041–1684) under the MKVIWFSSLICFVIQCSG signal sequence. The preGn-expressing plasmids were also under the same signal sequence while expressing amino acids 23–842 with the RSKR cleavage site altered to RRLL to allow for proper cleavage without cotrafficking along with the Gc glycoprotein. Both constructs were independently transfected similarly to the full-length constructs and designed from the sequence deposited online with genome ID 1980519.4147 at the Bacterial and Viral Bioinformatics Resource Center (https://www.bv-brc.org/). To detect antibody binding to Gc, preGn, or full-length GPC, mAbs were serially diluted in permeabilization buffer and added to prepared cells expressing their respective constructs for 30 minutes at room temperature. After incubation, cells were washed with permeabilization buffer and secondary antibody (anti-human PE-conjugated, Southern Biotech, 1:500 dilution, catalog 2040-09) was added in permeabilization buffer for 30 minutes at room temperature. Cells were washed in FACS buffer (PBS, 10 mM EDTA, and 2% FBS) and assessed using an iQue flow cytometer. Untransfected cells were used as the negative control.

CCHFV challenge in mice. In the prophylaxis study, experimental groups (n = 8; 5 female and 3 male) and the control group (n = 4; all female) consisted of adult STAT1-KO BL/6 mice from Taconic Biosciences. Animals were given 1 mg of CCHF-82 IgG1 or control doses of vehicle or isotype control 1 day before challenge via the i.p. route. Animals were challenged with 100 PFUs of CCHFV Turkey 200406546 strain via the i.p. route. Animals were monitored for weight loss, temperature, and mortality with clinical scoring through day 28 after challenge. In the treatment study, experimental groups (n = 6 for the treatment group; 3 male and 3 female in each group) in the postexposure study consisted of adult STAT1-KO BL/6 mice from Taconic Biosciences. Animals were inoculated with 100 PFUs of CCHFV Turkey 200406546 strain by the i.p. route. Animals were treated with antibody (250 μg for all antibodies, except CCHF-135 at 125 μg) once i.p. at 30 minutes after infection. Human mAb DENV-2D22 (specific to an unrelated target, dengue virus) was used as the negative control. Mice were monitored daily from 0 to 27 days after infection for survival and body weight, and survivors were euthanized 27 days after infection. Clinical scores indicate the following: 1, healthy; 2, ruffled fur and/or lethargic; 3, a score of 2 plus 1 additional clinical sign, such as hunched posture, orbital tightening, and/or >10% weight loss; 4, a score of 3 plus 1 additional clinical sign, such as reluctance to move when stimulated and/or >15% weight loss; and 5, >25% weight loss for >2 days and >25% weight loss with clinical signs scoring 2–4, inability to reach food /water normally, and any neurologic signs. If animals were found moribund, they were immediately euthanized. Prophylactic studies were performed with recombinant IgG1 forms of the antibody, while postexposure prophylactic studies were performed with hybridoma-derived lots of the antibodies.

Gn ELISA. For ELISA binding assessment of mAbs, 384-well ELISA plates were directly coated with Gn recombinant protein (The Native Antigen Company, REC31615) at 2 μg/mL (diluted in PBS) and incubated overnight at 4°C. Plates were washed 3 times with PBST using an EL406 combination washer dispenser instrument (BioTek) and blocked for 1 hour at room temperature with 5% milk powder and 2% goat serum (diluted in PBS). After washing 3 times with PBST, 30 μL serum diluted in PBS was added to plates and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. Plates were then washed 3 times, and 30 μL of goat anti-human HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies (SouthernBiotech, catalog 2047-05) diluted 1:1,000 in PBS was added to plates and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. Plates were washed 3 times, and 25 μL of 1-Step Ultra TMB-ELISA (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 34029) was added for 7 minutes, and the reaction was quenched with 25 μL of 1 M HCl. Plates were read for optical density at 450 nm immediately using a BioTek plate reader.

Statistics. Kaplan-Meier survival curves were analyzed using the Mantel-Cox log-rank test. A P value < 0.05 was considered significant. Differences between groups were analyzed by Fisher’s exact (2-tailed) test. Technical and biological replicates are indicated in Methods and figure legends. Data are presented as the mean calculated from replicate samples and SD between replicates. Statistical analyses were performed using Prism version 9 (GraphPad).

Study approval. Human PBMCs were collected from a survivor of natural infection following informed written consent through a program maintained by the Instituto de Salud Carlos III. This project was approved by the ethics and research committee of the Instituto de Salud Carlos III. Serum samples were obtained in Turkey, following informed written consent from convalescent patients. These samples were acquired under the approval of the ethics and research committee of Maramara University. The studies also were approved by the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Institutional Review Board. Animal studies and live-virus assays were performed at the Galveston National Laboratory, UTMB. These studies were approved by the UTMB IACUC. The studies were approved by the UTMB Institutional Biosafety Committees and conducted in Select Agent–approved animal BSL-4 facilities that are fully accredited by the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International.

Data availability. Antibody sequences are available in GenBank with accession numbers PX975503–PX975568 (light chains) and PX975569–PX975634 (heavy chains). Further information and requests for resources and reagents should be directed to and will be fulfilled by the corresponding author. Materials described in this paper are available for distribution for nonprofit use using the MTA Toolkit from the Association of University Technology Managers available at https://autm.net/surveys-and-tools/agreements/material-transfer-agreements/mta-toolkit All relevant and source data for the main text figures are available in the Supporting Data Values file.