ER stress sensor PERK promotes T cell pathogenicity in GVHD by regulating ER-associated degradation

Allogeneic stimulation activates ER stress signaling in T cells. To investigate whether ER stress is involved in allogeneic T cell response, we established syngeneic and murine allogeneic bone marrow transplantation (BMT) models (Figure 1A). T cell allogeneic responses were increased in the recipients after allogeneic BMT (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI190958DS1), and we found that Eif2ak3 (encoding PERK), Syvn1, Sel1l, Erlec1, Atf4, and Chop were significantly increased in the T cells after allogeneic response (Figure 1B). In vitro, we verified that phosphorylated PERK (p-PERK) and XBP1s increased significantly in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells after allogeneic stimulation (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). These data suggest that ER stress signaling may play an essential role in allogeneic T cell response.

Figure 1 PERK but not XBP1 positively regulates T cell allogeneic responses and GVHD. (A) T cells (1.25 × 106) isolated from normal B6 (Ly5.2) donors plus BM cells (4 × 106) from Rag1-KO donors were transferred into lethally irradiated WT B6 (Ly5.1, syngeneic) and BALB/c (allogeneic) recipients; n = 5 per group. (B) T cells were isolated from spleens of B6 (Ly5.1) and BALB/c recipients on day 14 after BMT, and total RNA was extracted. mRNA levels of Eif2ak3, Syvn1, Sel1l, Erlec1, Atf4, Os9, Chop, and Actin were analyzed by quantitative real-time PCR. (C) T cells isolated from WT and PERK-cKO mice were labeled with CFSE and stimulated with allogeneic APCs (TCD-splenocytes) from BDF1 mice for 4 days. The proliferation (CFSElo) of CD4+ or CD8+ T cells and the levels of proinflammatory cytokines in CD4+ or CD8+ T cells were analyzed by flow cytometry. (D) Percentages of CFSEloCD4+ and CFSEloTNF-α+CD4+ T cells among gated H2Kd–CD4+ T cells are shown. (E) Percentages of CFSEloCD8+ and CFSEloTNF-α+CD8+ T cells among gated H2Kd–CD8+ T cells are shown. (F–H) TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) alone or together with T cells (1.25 × 106) from WT B6 or PERK-cKO or XBP1-cKO donors were transferred into lethally irradiated BALB/c recipients. Survival (F), GVHD scores (G), and body weight (H) of BALB/c recipients were monitored through 80 days after BMT; n = 5 for BM only, n = 16 for WT or PERK-cKO or XBP1-cKO combined from 2 replicate experiments. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (F) and non-parametric Mann-Whitney U test (G and H) were used to compare groups. Data in B, D, and E are represented as mean ± SD; significance was determined using a 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

PERK promotes allogeneic responses of CD4+ T cells and exacerbates GVHD. To further evaluate how PERK and XBP1 affect T cell response to alloantigen in vivo, we used conditional-knockout (cKO) mice on C57BL/6 (B6) background that are specifically deficient in PERK or XBP1 in their T cells, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2A). To assess whether PERK or XBP1 impacts T cell development, we analyzed the frequency of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, CD44+CD62L– (effector memory), CD44+CD62L+ (central memory), and CD44–CD62L+ (naive), in PERK- or XBP1-cKO mice. There was no significant difference in the percentages of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in PERK- or XBP1-deficient mice compared with wild-type (WT) mice (Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). We further demonstrated that PERK or XBP1 deficiency did not significantly affect the percentages of naive, effector memory, or central memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in comparison with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2, E–G). Thus, both PERK and XBP1 do not affect the development of T cells or their phenotypes at homeostatic condition.

To determine whether PERK regulates T cell allogeneic responses, T cells isolated from WT and PERK-cKO mice were labeled with CFSE, and then cocultured with T cell–depleted (TCD) splenocytes as allogeneic antigen-presenting cells (APCs). PERK deficiency markedly reduced the proliferation and activation of CD4+ but not CD8+ T cells as reflected by lower percentage of CFSElo cells and reduced TNF-α levels (Figure 1, C–E). Therefore, PERK preferentially promotes allogeneic responses of CD4+ T cells in vitro.

To assess whether PERK or XBP1 regulates T cell–driven GVHD, we used an MHC-mismatched murine BMT model, B6 → BALB/c. As compared with WT T cells, PERK-deficient T cells induced significantly milder GVHD in allogeneic recipients reflected by better survival (Figure 1F), reduced clinical scores (Figure 1G), and body weight loss (Figure 1H). However, XBP1-deficient T cells induced severe GVHD similarly to WT T cells (Figure 1, F–H). Consistently, the recipients of PERK-deficient donor T cells had significantly improved thymocyte recovery and B cell reconstitution as compared with those of WT or XBP1-deficient T cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Taken together, these results suggest that PERK promotes T cell pathogenicity in the induction of GVHD in mice.

PERK deficiency in donor T cells alleviates gut GVHD through reducing Th1 and Th17 subsets and increasing Treg generation. To explore how PERK regulates T cell–mediated GVHD, we used the same allogeneic BMT model (B6 → BALB/c) as described above. PERK-deficient T cells induced milder GVHD reflected by less body weight loss of the recipients when compared with WT T cells, which is consistent with long-term BMT experiments (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Two weeks after BMT, pathological analyses confirmed that the recipients of PERK-deficient T cells had significantly reduced injuries in the liver, as well as the small and large intestines, as compared with those of WT or XBP1-deficient T cells (Figure 2, A and B). We examined donor T cells in recipient intestines and found that infiltrated CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were decreased in recipients receiving PERK-deficient T cells as compared with those in the recipients of WT XBP1-deficient T cells (Figure 2C). We further observed that only PERK-deficient T cells significantly reduced CXCR3 expression levels on donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. PERK deficiency also significantly reduced IFN-γ and substantially decreased IL-17 production by donor CD4+ but not CD8+ T cells (Figure 2, D–F). We also observed that PERK deficiency significantly decreased CXCR3, TNF-α, and IL-17A in donor CD4+ but not CD8+ T cells in recipient small intestine (Supplemental Figure 4, C–E). Based on these findings, PERK may promote allogeneic T cell differentiation toward Th1 and Th17 cells that are major pathogenic subsets for GVHD induction.

Figure 2 PERK-deficient T cells have reduced ability to induce GVHD and differentiate to Th1 and Th17 populations. Lethally irradiated BALB/c mice (900 cGy) were injected with TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) alone or together with T cells (1.25 × 106) isolated from WT B6, PERK-cKO, or XBP1-cKO donors; n = 5–7 per group. (A) Pathology of small intestine (SI) and large intestine (LI) of BALB/c recipients was analyzed on the tissues with H&E staining. Original magnification: ×200. (B) Pathology scores of small and large intestines, liver, lung, and skin are displayed. (C) Absolute number of infiltrated CD4+ or CD8+ T cells in intestine was analyzed on day 14 after BMT. (D) CXCR3+CD4+, IFN-γ+CD4+, and IL-17+CD4+ T cells in intestine were analyzed by flow cytometry. (E) Percentages of CXCR3+CD4+, IFN-γ+CD4+, and IL-17+CD4+ T cells among gated H2Kb+CD4+ T cells are displayed. (F) Percentages of CXCR3+CD8+, IFN-γ+CD8+, and IL-17+CD8+ T cells among gated H2Kb+CD8+ T cells are displayed. Data in B, C, E, and F are represented as mean ± SD; significance was determined using a 1-way ANOVA test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

In addition, we found that the frequency and absolute number of CD4+Foxp3+ T cells were increased among PERK-deficient T cells as compared with WT or XBP1-deficient counterparts (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Consistently, PERK deficiency promoted T cell differentiation toward CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs under Treg polarization condition in vitro (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). Nrf2 is known to be a key regulator for Treg differentiation (25). We therefore analyzed the levels of Nrf2 in Tregs and found that PERK deficiency significantly reduced the levels of Nrf2 (Supplemental Figure 5F). To further assess whether PERK regulated Treg differentiation through Nrf2, we activated Nrf2 using sulforaphane (SFN) and observed that SFN treatment reversed the heightened Treg differentiation as well as Helios expression due to PERK deficiency (Supplemental Figure 5, G–I). Thus, PERK appears to regulate Treg differentiation through the Nrf2 signaling pathway.

PERK deficiency or inhibition does not impact T cell–mediated GVL effect. The data presented so far indicate that PERK but not XBP1 impacts T cell allogeneic response and GVHD induction, and we thus focused the rest of the study on PERK. Because allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation is primarily applied as a therapeutic approach to treat hematological malignancies, such as leukemia, we wanted to evaluate the impact of PERK on T cell–mediated GVL activity. To this end, CD25-depleted T cells isolated from WT and PERK-cKO mice were injected into BDF1 mice along with luciferase-transduced host-type mastocytoma (P815) cells. Consistently, the recipients of PERK-deficient T cells had milder GVHD than those of WT T cells, reflected by improved survival and decreased clinical scores (Figure 3, A and B). Furthermore, pathological analyses confirmed that the recipients of PERK-deficient T cells had significantly reduced injuries in the liver, lung, and small intestines when compared with those of WT T cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). More importantly, PERK deficiency in T cells preserved GVL activity in this haploidentical BMT model (Figure 3C). In addition, PERK-deficient donor T cells exhibited intact GVL activity against mixed-lineage leukemia (MLL) but induced milder GVHD reflected by prolonged survival in recipients after MHC-mismatched BMT (Supplemental Figure 7, A and D). These results indicate that PERK deficiency preserves GVL effect while reducing GVHD.

Figure 3 PERK deficiency in donor T cells does not impact their GVL activity while reducing ability to induce GVHD. (A–C) Lethally irradiated BDF1 mice were injected with TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) alone or together with luciferase-expressing P815 (P815-luc) cells (5,000) with or without CD25-removed T cells (3 × 106) from WT or PERK-cKO donors. Survival (A) and GVHD scores (B) were monitored through 80 days after BMT. Tumor growth in BDF1 recipients was monitored using bioluminescent imaging (BLI) (C); n = 7 for BM only, n = 12 for BM with P815, n = 16–17 for WT or PERK-cKO. (D) T cells isolated from WT B6 mice were labeled with CFSE, stimulated with allogeneic APCs from BALB/c mice for 4 days, and treated with or without AMG44 (10 μM); CFSEloIFN-γ+CD4+ T cells were analyzed using flow cytometry. Percentage of CFSEloIFN-γ+CD4+ T cells among gated H2Kb+CD4+ T cells is displayed. (E–H) Lethally irradiated BDF1 mice (1,200 cGy) were injected with TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) alone or together with P815-luc cells (5,000) and with or without CD25-removed T cells (3 × 106) from normal B6 mice. Vehicle (VEH) or AMG44 (5 mg/kg) was injected intraperitoneally (i.p.) into BDF1 recipients every other day for 2 weeks after BMT (E). Body weight loss (F) and GVHD scores (G) were monitored through 80 days after BMT. Tumor growth in BDF1 recipients was monitored using BLI (H); n = 2 for BM only, n = 3 for BM and P815 with VEH or AMG, n = 5 for BM+T+P815 with VEH or AMG. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (A) and non-parametric Mann-Whitney U test (B, F, and G) were used to compare groups. Data in D are represented as mean ± SD with biological replicates; significance was determined using a 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

For translational purposes, we next evaluated the effect of ER stress inhibition in allogeneic response in vitro by testing an ER stress inhibitor, tauroursodeoxycholic acid (TUDCA). TUDCA is a naturally occurring hydrophilic bile acid, which has been shown to attenuate ER stress, prevent UPR dysfunction, and stabilize mitochondria (26). TUDCA is FDA-approved for treating biliary cirrhosis. Recent studies show that TUDCA has additional beneficial effects in neurodegenerative diseases (27), osteoarthritis (28), vascular diseases (29), and diabetes (30). We first tested the effect of TUDCA in T cell responses in vitro. Consistent with the genetic model, we observed that TUDCA significantly decreased CD4+ T cell proliferation (CFSE dilution) and activation (IFN-γ production) upon allogeneic stimulation in vitro (Supplemental Figure 8A). Furthermore, TUDCA treatment significantly prolonged recipient survival (Supplemental Figure 8B) and reduced clinical scores (Supplemental Figure 8C). Consistent with PERK deficiency in T cells, TUDCA treatment also preserved the GVL activity (Supplemental Figure 8D). Given that TUDCA inhibits both PERK and XBP1, we attempted to determine how much the contribution of TUDCA treatment to GVHD alleviation was due to inhibition of XBP1 versus PERK. To do so, we transplanted XBP1-deficient T cells and treated the recipients with TUDCA. As shown in Figure 1, F–H, XBP1-deficient T cells induced similarly severe GVHD as compared with WT cells. The treatment with TUDCA was effective in preventing GVHD while preserving the GVL activity induced by either type of T cells (Supplemental Figure 8, E–G). Taken together, these findings suggest that targeting of ER stress by TUDCA can preserve GVL activity while attenuating GVHD primarily through inhibiting PERK.

AMG44 is a highly selective PERK inhibitor with an IC 50 of 6 nM that has been tested in several recent studies (20, 31, 32). We therefore tested AMG44 and found that the PERK-specific inhibitor significantly reduced proliferation and IFN-γ production of CD4+ T cells in response to alloantigen stimulation in vitro (Figure 3D). Furthermore, treatment with AMG44 significantly attenuated GVHD severity (Figure 3, E–G) while preserving the GVL effect (Figure 3H). Thus, our data indicate PERK serving as a potential therapeutic target for the prevention of GVHD while maintaining GVL activity after allogeneic BMT.

PERK differentially regulates CD4+ and CD8+ T cell allogeneic responses. To explore how PERK regulates T cell allogeneic responses, CD4+ or CD8+ T cells were isolated from WT or PERK-cKO mice and stimulated separately with allogeneic APCs from BDF1 mice in vitro. We found that PERK deficiency reduced the proliferation and cytokine secretion of CD4+ T cells after allogeneic stimulation (Figure 4, A and B). In contrast, PERK deficiency promoted the proliferation and cytokine secretion of CD8+ T cells (Figure 4, C and D). These results suggest that PERK differentially regulates the allogeneic responses of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in vitro. To determine whether PERK would regulate CD4+ and CD8+ T cell alloresponses in vivo, CD4+ or CD8+ T cells were isolated from WT or PERK-cKO mice and transferred into lethally irradiated BALB/c mice separately. PERK-deficient CD4+ T cells showed reduced ability to induce GVHD (Figure 4, E–G). In sharp contrast, PERK-deficient CD8+ T cells had increased ability to cause GVHD (Figure 4, H–J). Consistent with GVHD pathogenicity, PERK-deficient CD8+ T cells were found to produce higher levels of IFN-γ, TNF-α, and GM-CSF in allogeneic recipients (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Taken together, these results suggest that PERK distinctly regulates CD4+ and CD8+ T cell allogeneic responses.

Figure 4 PERK differentially regulates CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses to alloantigens. (A and B) CD4+ T cells isolated from WT or PERK-cKO mice were stimulated with allogeneic APCs from BDF1 mice for 4 days; proliferation (CFSElo) of CD4+ T cells and levels of proinflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IFN-γ) in CD4+ T cells were analyzed using flow cytometry (A). Percentages of CFSEloCD4+, CFSEloTNF-α+CD4+, and CFSEloIFN-γ+CD4+ T cells among gated H2Kd–CD4+ T cells are shown (B). (C and D) CD8+ T cells isolated from WT or PERK-cKO mice were stimulated with allogeneic APCs from BDF1 mice for 4 days; proliferation (CFSElo) of CD8+ T cells and levels of proinflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IFN-γ) in CD8+ T cells were analyzed by flow cytometry (C). Percentages of CFSEloCD8+, CFSEloTNF-α+CD8+, and CFSEloIFN-γ+CD8+ T cells among gated H2Kd–CD8+ T cells are shown (D). (E–G) Lethally irradiated BALB/c recipients were injected with TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) alone or together with CD4+ T cells (1.25 × 106) from WT B6 or PERK-cKO donors. Survival (E), GVHD scores (F), and body weight (G) of BALB/c recipients were monitored through 80 days after BMT; n = 5 per BMT group. (H–J) Lethally irradiated BALB/c recipients (900 cGy) were injected with TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) alone or along with CD8+ T cells (2.5 × 106) from WT B6 or PERK-cKO donors and CD25-removed CD4+ T cells (0.5 × 106) from WT B6 mice. Survival (H), GVHD scores (I), and body weight (J) of BALB/c recipients were monitored through 80 days after BMT; n = 5 per BMT group. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (E and H) and non-parametric Mann-Whitney U test (F, G, I, and J) were used to compare groups. Data in B and D are represented as mean ± SD with biological replicates; significance was determined using a 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To further investigate whether the effects of AMG44 on T cell allogeneic responses depend on PERK expression of T cells, we compared the responses of PERK-deficient and WT T cells following AMG44 treatment. We found that AMG44 treatment significantly inhibited the proliferation or cytokine production of WT CD4+ T cells after allostimulation but not PERK-cKO CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B), suggesting the specificity of AMG44 in the inhibition of PERK. AMG44 treatment did not significantly reduce the proliferation of and cytokines in PERK-deficient CD8+ T cells as compared with vehicle-treated PERK-deficient CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). To evaluate the specificity of AMG44 in vivo, we transplanted WT or PERK-cKO CD8+ T cells into allogeneic recipients and treated them with AMG44. AMG44 treatment promoted GVHD induced by WT CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 10, E and F), which mimics genetic PERK deficiency (Figure 4, H–J). However, AMG44 treatment ameliorated GVHD severity induced by PERK-deficient CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 10, E and F), suggesting that PERK inhibition could suppress CD4 helper function or non-T cells such as APCs.

PERK inhibits CD8+ T cell responses. We further investigated how PERK regulates CD8+ T cell responses, which may contribute to the preserved GVL effect seen when PERK was deficient or inhibited. CD8+ T cells were purified from 2C T cell receptor–transgenic (TCR-Tg) WT or PERK-cKO mice and stimulated with allogeneic APCs or SIYRYYGL (SIY) peptide. As compared with WT 2C T cells, PERK-deficient 2C T cells showed increased activation, reflected by higher IFN-γ and TNF-α production, in response to alloantigens (Figure 5, A and B) as well as peptide antigen in vitro (Figure 5, C and D). These results suggest that PERK restricts CD8+ T cell responses in vitro. To further investigate the role of PERK in donor CD8+ T cell–mediated GVH/GVL responses in vivo, CD8+ T cells were isolated from 2C TCR-Tg WT or PERK-cKO mice and transferred into lethally irradiated BDF1 mice. To facilitate CD8+ T cell response in vivo, a small number of CD4+ T cells from normal B6 mice were cotransferred with 2C T cells, as CD8+ 2C T cells alone can only induce mild GVHD limited to the hematopoietic compartment (33). We then observed that PERK-deficient 2C T cells were trending toward higher pathogenesis of GVHD (Figure 5, E and F) while maintaining a strong GVL effect (Figure 5G). To investigate the role of PERK more specifically in antitumor response of CD8+ T cells, we stimulated pMEL TCR-Tg cells with specific antigen gp100 in vitro and found that PERK-deficient CD8+ T cells secreted higher levels of IFN-γ and IL-17 (Figure 5H). Furthermore, pMEL TCR-Tg PERK-deficient CD8+ T cells prolonged the survival of mice bearing B16F10 melanoma (Figure 5, I and J). Taken together, these results indicate that PERK deficiency promotes CD8+ T cell responses.

Figure 5 PERK inhibits CD8+ T cell responses. (A and B) CD8+ T cells isolated from 2C transgenic WT or PERK-cKO mice were labeled with CFSE and stimulated with allogeneic APCs from BDF1 mice for 4 days; levels of proinflammatory cytokines (IFN-γ, TNF-α) in CD8+ T cells were analyzed by flow cytometry (A). Percentages of CFSEloIFN-γ+CD8+ and CFSEloTNF-α+CD8+ T cells among gated H2Kd–CD8+ T cells are shown (B). (C and D) CD8+ T cells isolated from 2C transgenic WT or PERK-cKO mice were labeled with CFSE and stimulated with SIY peptides (10 nM) and syngeneic B6 APCs (Ly5.1); levels of cytokines were analyzed similarly. (E–G) Lethally irradiated BDF1 mice (1,200 cGy) received TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) alone or along with P815-luc cells (5,000) with or without CD25-removed T cells (3 × 106) from 2C WT or PERK-cKO donors. Body weight loss (E) and GVHD scores (F) were monitored after BMT. Tumor growth in BDF1 recipients was monitored via BLI (G); n = 5 per BMT group. (H) CD8+ T cells from pMEL WT or PERK-cKO mice were stimulated with gp100 peptides and B6 APCs (Ly5.1) for 3 days; levels of IFN-γ and IL-17 in CD8+ T cells were analyzed. Percentages of IFN-γ+CD8+ and IL-17+CD8+ T cells among gated CD45.1–CD8+ T cells are shown. (I and J) Lethally irradiated BDF1 mice received TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) along with B16F10-luc cells with or without CD25-removed T cells (3 × 106) from pMEL WT or PERK-cKO donors; n = 3 for tumor only, n = 5–6 for WT or PERK-cKO (I). Survival (J) was monitored after BMT. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (J) and non-parametric Mann-Whitney U test (E and F) were used to compare groups. Data in B, D, and H are represented as mean ± SD with biological replicates; significance was determined using a 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

PERK distinctly regulates T cell responses to allogeneic versus polyclonal stimulation. To explore potential mechanisms by which PERK regulates CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses, we examined the role of PERK in T cell responses after stimulation with allogeneic APCs or anti-CD3/CD28. In gated CD4+ T cells, PERK deficiency reduced the production of IFN-γ and GM-CSF upon allogeneic stimulation, but increased cytokine production upon polyclonal stimulation (Supplemental Figure 11, A–C). In gated CD8+ T cells, PERK deficiency had little impact on cytokine production upon allogeneic stimulation, but increased cytokine production upon polyclonal stimulation (data not shown). Thus, PERK appeared to distinctly regulate T cell allogeneic and polyclonal responses, especially CD4+ T cells. Cao et al. reported that PERK deficiency promotes T cell activation and antitumor response by decreasing Ddit3 mRNA (encoding CHOP) and CHOP protein while increasing T-bet expression (20). To determine how PERK differentially regulates T cell response to polyclonal versus allogeneic stimulation, we measured Ddit3, CHOP, and T-bet levels after T cell stimulation. Consistent with the observations by Cao et al., we found that PERK-deficient T cells, both CD4+ and CD8+, decreased Ddit3 and CHOP expression while increasing T-bet expression after polyclonal stimulation (Supplemental Figure 11, D–G). In sharp contrast, PERK-deficient T cells increased Ddit3 and CHOP expression while decreasing T-bet expression after allogeneic stimulation, especially in CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 11, D–G).

To investigate how PERK regulates T cell response in polyclonal versus allogeneic stimulation at the metabolic level, we found that mitochondrial content was significantly reduced in PERK-deficient CD4+ but not CD8+ T cells after allogeneic stimulation (Supplemental Figure 11, H and I). In contrast, mitochondrial content was significantly increased in PERK-deficient CD4+ and CD8+ T cells after polyclonal stimulation (Supplemental Figure 11, H and I). We then measured T cell metabolism by Seahorse analysis. In the absence of PERK, T cells reduced oxidative phosphorylation, as reflected by oxygen consumption rate (OCR), upon allogeneic stimulation, whereas T cells had a similar level of oxidative phosphorylation upon polyclonal stimulation regardless of PERK expression (Supplemental Figure 11, J and K). Similarly, PERK-deficient T cells significantly reduced glycolysis reflected by extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) upon allogeneic stimulation, whereas these T cells significantly increased glycolysis upon polyclonal stimulation (Supplemental Figure 11, L and M). These results suggest that PERK differentially regulates T cell oxidative phosphorylation and glycolysis upon polyclonal versus allogeneic stimulation.

PERK regulates T cell allogeneic responses through ERAD signaling. To further elucidate the mechanism of PERK differentially regulating T cell allogeneic and antitumor responses, we performed transcriptomics analyses via bulk RNA-Seq on WT and PERK-deficient T cells after allogeneic and polyclonal stimulation. All the differentially expressed genes in PERK-deficient versus WT T cells after allogeneic and polyclonal stimulation are presented in volcano plots (Supplemental Figure 12). The transcriptomics data showed that genes associated with ER-associated protein degradation (ERAD), including Sel1l and Erlec1, were significantly increased in PERK-cKO compared with WT T cells upon allogeneic but not polyclonal stimulation (Figure 6A). Increased mRNA levels of ERAD-associated genes were confirmed with quantitative PCR in PERK-cKO T cells upon allogeneic stimulation (Figure 6B). Consistently, protein levels of SEL1L and ERLEC1 were also increased in allogeneic PERK-deficient T cells (Figure 6C). When stimulated with alloantigen separately, PERK-deficient CD4+ and CD8+ T cells upregulated SEL1L (Supplemental Figure 13A) and thus decreased amyloid β-protein aggregation (Supplemental Figure 13, B and C). However, SEL1L protein levels were decreased in PERK-deficient CD8+ T cells after polyclonal stimulation (Supplemental Figure 13D) with increased accumulation of aggregates (Supplemental Figure 13E). In addition, protein levels of CHOP were increased in PERK-deficient CD4+ T cells but not CD8+ T cells after allogeneic stimulation (Supplemental Figure 13F). In contrast, CHOP protein levels were markedly decreased in PERK-deficient CD8+ T cells after polyclonal stimulation (Supplemental Figure 13G), which is consistent with reported data (20). To determine whether PERK regulates T cell allogeneic responses through regulating the ERAD pathway, we stimulated T cells with allogeneic APCs or anti-CD3/CD28 in the presence of kifunensine, an ERAD inhibitor (34). Kifunensine reversed the defect in IFN-γ production in PERK-deficient CD4+ T cells upon allogeneic stimulation (Supplemental Figure 14, A and B), but not upon polyclonal stimulation (data not shown). Furthermore, kifunensine also reversed the reduction of mitochondria components and elevation of CHOP levels in PERK-deficient CD4+ T cells after alloantigen stimulation (Supplemental Figure 14, C and D). These data support that the elevated ERAD contributes to the impaired allogeneic T cell responses in the absence of PERK.

Figure 6 PERK regulates T cell allogeneic responses through ERAD. (A) T cells from WT or PERK-cKO mice stimulated with anti-CD3/CD28 (2 μg/mL) or allogeneic APCs for 4 days were performed RNA-Seq. Differentially expressed ERAD-associated genes are shown. (B and C) T cells from WT or PERK-cKO mice were stimulated by allogeneic APCs; mRNA levels of indicated were analyzed by quantitative real-time PCR (B). (C) Protein levels of SEL1L, ERLEC1, and GAPDH were evaluated by Western blot. (D–F) Lethally irradiated BALB/c mice received TCD-BM cells (5 × 106) alone or together with T cells (1.25 × 106) from WT, PERK-cKO, SEL1L-cKO, or PERK/SEL1L-double-KO (dKO) donors. Survival (D), body weight (E), and GVHD scores (F) of BALB/c recipients were monitored after BMT; n = 9–10 combined from 2 replicate experiments. (G–K) Lethally irradiated BALB/c mice received BM cells (5 × 106) isolated from Rag1-KO mice along with T cells (1.25 × 106) purified from WT, PERK-cKO, SEL1L-cKO, or PERK/SEL1L-dKO donors. (G) Levels of IFN-γ, TNF-α, and GM-CSF in donor CD4+ or CD8+ T cells of livers from the recipients were analyzed. (H) Percentages of IFN-γ+CD4+, TNF-α+CD4+, and GM-CSF+CD4+ T cells among gated H2Kb+CD4+ T cells are shown. (I) Percentages of IFN-γ+CD8+, TNF-α+CD8+, and GM-CSF+CD8+ T cells among gated H2Kb+CD8+ T cells are shown. (J) Levels of CHOP in donor CD4+ T cells were analyzed. (K) Mean fluorescence intensity of CHOP among gated H2Kb+CD4+ T cells is displayed. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (D) and non-parametric Mann-Whitney U test (E and F) were used to compare groups. Data in B are represented as mean ± SD; significance was determined using a 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. Data in H, I, and K are represented as mean ± SD; significance was determined using a 1-way ANOVA test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Because the SEL1L/HRD1 axis plays a central role in the ERAD pathway (35), we determined to test whether PERK interacts with SEL1L. Indeed, we observed that PERK binds to SEL1L in an activated human T cell line (Supplemental Figure 15A). To verify whether PERK’s regulation of T cell allogeneic responses is dependent on the SEL1L-mediated ERAD pathway, we generated SEL1L/PERK-double-knockout mice, and demonstrated that additional SEL1L deficiency reversed the defects of PERK-cKO CD4+ T cells in response to alloantigen, as reflected by mitochondrial components, proliferation, and TNF-α production in vitro (Supplemental Figure 15, B–E). Moreover, SEL1L deficiency largely reversed the reduction of the ability of PERK-cKO T cells in the induction of GVHD (Figure 6, D–F). Consistent with in vitro studies, we found that PERK cKO did not reduce cytokine production (Figure 6, G–I) or increase CHOP expression (Figure 6, J and K) when SEL1L was absent as well. These results elucidate that PERK regulates T cell allogeneic responses and GVHD induction through the SEL1L-mediated ERAD pathway.

Pharmacological inhibition of PERK reduces GVHD induced by human T cells while increasing GVL activity. To promote translation, we next investigated the role of PERK in human T cell responses. T cells were isolated from human PBMCs, labeled with CFSE, and stimulated with allogeneic APCs (T cell–depleted [TCD] PBMCs) with or without AMG44. We observed that AMG44 supplement suppressed proliferation and reduced IFN-γ and TNF-α production by CD4+ T cells in response to allogeneic stimulation, but did not impact proliferation and TNF-α production of CD8+ T cells, while slightly decreasing IFN-γ production (Figure 7, A–C). Consistent with mouse data, AMG44 promoted IFN-γ and TNF-α in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3/CD28 (Supplemental Figure 16, A–C). We then conducted an in vivo study using a xenograft GVHD model and found that AMG44 treatment reduced GVHD induced by human T cells, as reflected by better GVHD survival (Figure 7D) and reduced body weight loss (Figure 7E) and clinical scores (Figure 7F). More importantly, AMG44 also preserved GVL activity (Figure 7G). These results indicate that PERK inhibition can preserve GVL effects while attenuating GVHD induced by human T cells.