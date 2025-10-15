Staphylococcus aureus accessory gene regulator quorum-sensing system inhibits keratinocyte lipid enzymes and delays wound repair

S. aureus, not S. hominis, inhibits repair and alters the expression of lipid synthesis genes. To establish a reliable model system and address contradictory evidence regarding the effect of bacteria on wound closure (4, 15–17), we first tested a splinted, full-thickness skin wound model in mice. Wounds were inoculated with equal amounts (1 × 107 CFU) of S. hominis (a skin commensal strain of Staphylococcus) or S. aureus (the most common bacteria found in nonhealing wounds) or vehicle. Wounds were imaged on days 0, 1, 3, 5, and 7 after wounding to track wound closure, and wounds were collected on day 7 for histology to measure reepithelialization (Figure 1A). Based on wound images (Figure 1B), S. hominis–inoculated wounds closed and reepithelialized similar to vehicle-treated wounds with no live CFUs of S. hominis present on day 7. However, S. aureus–infected wounds showed delayed repair and abundant S. aureus CFUs in the wound on day 7 (Figure 1, C–F). These results show that at similar initial inoculates, S. hominis did not inhibit the healing of skin wounds in mice, whereas S. aureus significantly impaired repair.

Figure 1 S. aureus, not S. hominis, delays cutaneous wound healing. (A) Schema of mouse infected wound model. (B) Representative images of murine wounds on day 7 after inoculation with vehicle, S. aureus, or S. hominis (1 × 107 CFU/wound in 10 μL gel). (C) Quantification of wound closure based on analysis of wound images on days after wounding 0, 3, 5, and 7. (D) Quantification of live bacteria cultured from wounds on day 7. (E) Representative H&E-stained histology images of S. aureus– and S. hominis–inoculated wounds on day 7 (black arrows: original wound edge; yellow arrows: end of neo-epithelial tongue). (F) Quantification of reepithelialization of vehicle-, S. aureus–, and S. hominis–inoculated wounds on day 7 based on analysis of H&E histology images. (G) Unbiased clustering of Visium spatial RNA-Seq data from intact and wounded murine skin 1 day after treatment with vehicle, S. aureus, or S. hominis. UMAP, uniform manifold approximation and projection. (H) Representative images of H&E, spatial location of all Visium clusters, and either cluster 4 or 11 highlighted (wound area highlighted by box). Experiments were performed at least twice unless otherwise indicated. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison adjustment for more than 2 groups (C, D, and F). Data represent mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

We next evaluated gene expression in wound tissue by spatial transcriptomics. Nineteen cell clusters were defined by unbiased clustering of the spatial Visium RNA-Seq data obtained from wounds 24 hours after injury and exposure to either S. aureus or S. hominis (Figure 1G). Clusters 0, 4, 6, 10, 11, 12, and 18 were identified as likely to be regions occupied primarily by keratinocytes based on top 3 genes expressed, morphological location, and functional pathway analysis (Supplemental Figure 1A, Figure 1H, and Figure 2A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI190411DS1). Spatial visualization showed cluster 4 was present only in the epidermis of the S. hominis–exposed wound, whereas wounds exposed to S. aureus lost expression of genes in cluster 4 and were enriched with genes present in cluster 11 of the peri-wound epithelium (Figure 1H). Pathway analysis showed similar expression of genes related to epidermal development and differentiation between these clusters, but genes involved in the fatty acid metabolic processes and lipid catabolic process found in cluster 4 were not detected in the S. aureus–infected wound (Figure 2A). Similarly, differential expression analysis of clusters 4 and 11 showed cluster 4 had higher expression of multiple genes involved in cellular metabolism, and the S. aureus–associated cluster 11 had a prevalence of host defense genes (Supplemental Figure 1B). These data show that wounds inoculated with S. hominis maintained metabolic processes that are associated with physiological healing, and wounded epidermis exposed to S. aureus was marked with the suppression of genes involved in lipid metabolism.

Figure 2 Transcriptional analysis of mouse and human wounds infected by S. aureus. (A) Pathway analysis of Visium clusters with clusters 4 and 11 highlighted. (B) Heatmap of fatty acid pathways comparing mouse cluster 11, nonhealing human diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) RNA-Seq data, and deconvoluted keratinocyte subpopulations from DFU RNA-Seq data. (C) Ingenuity pathway analysis (IPA) overlapping targets from cluster 11 and nonhealing human DFU transcriptomic profiles for synthesis of fatty acid pathway. (D) IPA identified overlapping targets from cluster 11 and nonhealing DFU datasets for fatty acid metabolism. Experiments were performed at least twice unless otherwise indicated. One-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison adjustment for more than 2 groups. Data represent mean ± SEM.

To investigate the potential clinical relevance of dysregulated fatty acid metabolism and synthesis observed in mouse wounds, we next studied the transcriptional response of human wounds. Comparative genomics using Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA; QIAGEN) was done on bulk RNA-Seq data from human nonhealing DFUs. Comparison between mouse cluster 11 genes and the transcripts detected in human DFUs revealed that the nonhealing DFUs had similar dysregulation of genes involved in lipid and fatty acid metabolism (Figure 2B). Further, the deconvoluted human DFU RNA-Seq data showed the basal keratinocyte subpopulation also downregulated fatty acid metabolism genes and differentiated keratinocytes downregulated synthesis of fatty acid genes (Figure 2B). A subset of 25 genes involved in fatty acid synthesis and a subset of 48 genes involved in fatty acid metabolism showed the same directionality of expression between nonhealing human DFUs and cluster 11 from mouse wounds (Figure 2, C and D), demonstrating suppression of both fatty acid metabolism and synthesis in both models (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Data 1–4). Taken together, these observations suggest a relationship between delayed healing and deregulation of keratinocyte lipid and fatty acid metabolism.

S. aureus inhibits the expression of lipid synthesis genes by keratinocytes. Based on the spatial transcriptomic findings that highlighted a damaging effect of S. aureus on keratinocytes at the wound edge, and the correlation of this data with bulk analysis of human nonhealing DFUs, we next focused our analysis on cultured human keratinocytes to further define human keratinocyte genes that are directly influenced by the products of S. aureus. To reflect exposure to bacterial products at a range of concentrations, immortalized keratinocytes (HaCaT) were exposed to increasing volumes of sterile-filtered conditioned media (CM) from cultures of S. aureus and S. hominis. Similar volumes of unused bacterial culture media were added to separate cell cultures, serving as a control. Cytotoxicity in HaCaT cultures based on LDH release occurred at only the highest concentration of S. aureus CM and was not used for further analysis (Supplemental Figure 2A). HaCaT migration was inhibited by CM at concentrations equivalent to 6 × 107 CFU/mL of S. aureus (Figure 3, A and B). In contrast, S. hominis CM at these densities and above did not inhibit keratinocyte migration (Figure 3, A and B). Similarly, all but the lowest concentration of S. aureus CM inhibited keratinocyte proliferation, whereas S. hominis CM showed no detectable difference compared with the control (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). This differential response to S. aureus CM compared with S. hominis CM also occurred in primary neonatal human keratinocytes (NHEKs), although the primary human cell cultures were more susceptible than HaCaT to S. aureus CM (Supplemental Figure S2, D and E). With exposure to 3 × 107 CFU/mL equivalent concentration of S. aureus CM, the relative response of NHEKs was similar to HaCaT, demonstrating S. aureus inhibited keratinocyte migration and proliferation more than S. hominis in both in vitro models (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2, F and G).

Figure 3 S. aureus inhibits keratinocyte function and expression of genes involved in lipid biosynthesis. (A) Representative images of HaCaT cells scratch-wound in vitro assay at time 0 and after 24 hours treatment with increasing doses of sterile conditioned media (CM) from S. aureus and S. hominis. CM dose is indicated as equivalent to bacterial CFU/mL. (B) Quantification of HaCaT cells scratch-wound closure in vitro treated with increasing doses of CM for 24 hours. (C) Quantification of in vitro neonatal human epidermal keratinocytes (NHEKs) scratch-wound closure 24 hours after treatment with CMs (3 × 107 CFU/mL equivalent) or media-only control. (D) Principal component analysis (PCA) plot of RNA sequencing results from scratch-wounded NHEKs treated for 24 hours with CM (3 × 107 CFU/mL equivalent) from S. aureus, S. hominis, or media-only control. (E) Lipid synthesis gene expression of scratch-wounded NHEKs in vitro treated for 24 hours with CM from S. aureus, S. hominis, or media-only control. (F) Lipid synthesis gene expression in control or S. aureus–infected (MRSA) ex vivo human wounds. (G) Representative immunofluorescence images of ex vivo human nondiabetic skin with and without addition of S. aureus and stained for ELOVL4 (scale bar: 300 μm). One-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison adjustment for more than 2 groups (B, C, and E), multiple Student’s t test for comparison with control group (F). Experiments were performed at least twice. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Next, NHEKs were evaluated by bulk RNA-Seq after exposure to S. aureus, S. hominis, or unspent bacterial culture media control. Principal component analysis revealed NHEKs exposed to S. hominis products clustered close to control keratinocytes, suggesting these groups have similar transcriptomes, while the presence of S. aureus products resulted in a shift of the transcriptome and a distinct cluster away from the control (Figure 3D). This was supported by a heatmap of differential gene expression of S. aureus and S. hominis CM treatment showing broad differential expression of genes influenced by S. aureus compared with S. hominis (Supplemental Figure 3A). Gene ontology and differential gene expression analysis revealed NHEKs exposed to S. aureus CM treatment upregulated host defense and cell-cell adhesion pathways, and S. hominis CM-treated NHEKs increased α-amino acid metabolism and apoptosis pathways (Supplemental Figure 3B). Differentially expressed gene analysis was validated with qPCR for several genes in these pathways (Supplemental Figure 3C). Comparison of the murine samples, in vitro keratinocytes, and nonhealing DFU samples by IPA to bulk RNA-Seq results from acute, normal healing human skin wounds demonstrated consistent suppressed gene pathways in S. aureus–infected murine wounds, keratinocytes exposed to S. aureus products, and human DFUs with delayed repair (Supplemental Figure 3D).

Reverse transcription quantitative real-time PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis was performed to further assess the expression of critical enzymes for lipid biosynthesis that are present in keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 3E). Commensal S. hominis, but not S. aureus, induced expression of SCD, ELOVL3, and ELOVL4 in cultured keratinocytes (Figure 3E). Human skin biopsies infected ex vivo with S. aureus also showed suppression of genes involved in triglyceride and fatty acid synthesis compared with the control (Figure 3F). Immunostaining for ELOVL4 showed decreased protein expression in human skin after infection with S. aureus (Figure 3G). Furthermore, utilizing S. aureus–specific nucA amplification, we confirmed that clinically infected DFU samples had more S. aureus compared with noninfected DFUs (Figure 4A), and a decrease of DGAT2 and ELOVL4 gene and protein expression occurred in S. aureus–infected DFUs compared with uninfected DFUs (Figure 4, B and C). These results further support the observation that S. aureus in murine and human wounds affects the expression of genes involved in lipid synthesis and these responses correlate with delayed repair.

Figure 4 Human wounds demonstrate decreased lipid enzymes in the presence of S. aureus. (A) S. aureus quantification in human diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) distinguishes those with clinical infection. (B) qPCR of lipid biosynthesis enzyme genes in infected and noninfected DFUs. (C) Representative images of DFU and infected DFU immunofluorescence stained for ELOVL4 and K14 (scale bar: 100 μm). (D) qPCR quantification of S. aureus rnaIII in infected and noninfected DFUs. (E) qPCR quantification of S. aureus rnaIII in healing and nonhealing DFUs. Experiments were performed at least twice. Student’s t test for comparison of 2 groups (A, B, D, and E). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

S. aureus agr activity is required for the inhibition of wound healing. To better understand how S. aureus influences repair response, we next measured the expression of rnaIII, a key S. aureus regulator in agr quorum sensing. Consistent with the activation of quorum sensing by higher bacterial density in the infected wounds, rnaIII was induced in infected human DFUs compared with uninfected DFUs (Figure 4D). This pattern of induction was also linked to clinical outcomes of healing as rnaIII gene induction was found in nonhealing DFUs when compared with healing DFUs (Figure 4E).

Next, to test whether the activation of the S. aureus agr system was necessary for delayed wound repair, murine wounds were topically inoculated with low (104 CFU/wound) or high (107 CFU/wound) doses of S. aureus. The low dose of S. aureus was controlled by the host and did not inhibit the closure or reepithelialization of wounds, whereas the high dose impaired both (Supplemental Figure 4A and Figure 5, A and B). The high density of S. aureus resulted in activation of the agr quorum-sensing system at day 1 as detected by an S. aureus agr reporter strain (Figure 5, C and D). At this high density of S. aureus (107 CFU/wound), a mutant strain of S. aureus lacking the agr system (SaΔagr) showed decreased purulence, lower bacterial burden, and healed normally by day 7 (Figure 5, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). SaΔagr grew similarly to the parental WT strain in permissive bacterial media (Supplemental Figure 4D). Thus, activation of S. aureus agr is essential for this pathogen to delay wound repair in mice.

Figure 5 Activation of agr quorum sensing in S. aureus inhibits wound healing. (A) Quantification of murine wound closure over time (days 0, 1, 3, 5, 7) inoculated with low (1 × 104 CFU/wound in 10 μL gel) or high dose (1 × 107 CFU/wound in 10 μL gel) of S. aureus or vehicle control (10 μL). (B) Quantification of reepithelialization based on H&E histology image analysis of wounds on day 7 after exposure to vehicle control or low or high dose of S. aureus. (C) Quantification of IVIS images confirming activation of agr by S. aureus in vivo. (D) IVIS imaging of control and S. aureus agr reporter strain infected mouse wounds. ROI, region of interest. (E) Live bacteria cultured from infected murine wounds on days 1, 3, and 7. (F) Quantification of murine wound closure after infection with S. aureus or S. aureusΔagr (days 0, 1, 3, 5, and 7). (G) Representative images of WT S. aureus and agr mutant (S. aureusΔagr) infected wounds (days 1, 3, 5, and 7). Experiments were performed at least twice. Student’s t test for comparison of 2 groups (C, E, and F), 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison adjustment for more than 2 groups (A, B, and D). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Transcriptional analysis of mouse wounds infected with SaΔagr compared with WT S. aureus, as well as intact skin treated with vehicle or WT S. aureus, was then performed by single-cell RNA-Seq of peri-wound tissue 24 hours after wounding and bacterial inoculation. Unbiased cell clustering of the pooled single-cell RNA-Seq data defined 29 clusters (Figure 6A), and top 3 marker expression enabled identification of cluster cell types (Figure 6B). Comparison of the proportion of various cell types between experimental groups found that the proportion of myeloid cells in the total population increased with topical S. aureus exposure over topical vehicle control (Figure 6C). Wounding alone further increased the myeloid population, but the greatest proportion of myeloid cells was found in the S. aureus– and SaΔagr-inoculated wound tissue (Figure 6C). The proportion of keratinocytes remained similar in the peri-wound tissue treated with either S. aureus or SaΔagr (Figure 6C). Taken together, we see that S. aureus required the agr quorum-sensing system to delay wound repair but did not result in a major difference in keratinocytes recovered from the epidermis surrounding the wound. Thus, these populations of keratinocytes were suitable for further comparison.

Figure 6 Single-cell transcriptomics of murine wounds inoculated with S. aureus identify keratinocytes as a target of agr activation. (A) Unbiased clustering of single-cell RNA-Seq data from intact murine skin and skin 24 hours after wounding and inoculation with S. aureus, S. aureusΔagr, or vehicle control. (B) Top 3 overrepresented markers by cell type. (C) Quantification of proportions of each cell type based on treatment group. (D) Unbiased clustering of keratinocyte subsets. (E) Counts of each keratinocyte cluster by treatment. (F) Volcano plot of differentially expressed genes identified in keratinocyte clusters 5 and 6 by DESeq analysis. (G) Gene Ontology overrepresentation analysis of the 7 keratinocyte clusters. Experiments were performed twice.

Unbiased clustering of keratinocytes defined 7 subclusters of keratinocytes from normal, infected, and wounded skin (Figure 6D). Assessing top marker expression with previous peri-wound single-cell analysis (21), we defined cluster 0 as spinous keratinocytes, clusters 1 to 3 and 6 as keratinocytes associated with the hair follicle, and clusters 4 and 5 as basal keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 4E and Figure 6D). Clusters 5 and 6 were overrepresented in the wound samples (Figure 6E). Noninfected wounds had the highest cell counts in all keratinocyte subpopulations except cluster 5, which was most abundant in the SaΔagr-inoculated wound (Figure 6E). S. aureus infection reduced all cluster counts, and SaΔagr partially restored counts compared with infection with WT S. aureus in most clusters (Figure 6E).

Differentially expressed genes and functional pathway analysis showed an increase in the prevalence of host defense genes in cluster 5 and increased genes for enzymes important for fatty acid biosynthesis and metabolic processes in cluster 6 (control wound) (Figure 6, F and G). These data showed that S. aureus infection inhibited expression of genes for lipid metabolic functions and were consistent with results from spatial sequencing and qPCR of ex vivo human wounds.

S. aureus agr activity is required to inhibit keratinocyte function. Based on the requirement for S. aureus agr quorum sensing to delay repair and influence some transcriptional responses in keratinocytes, we hypothesized that keratinocyte function would be affected by the soluble products of the agr system. To test this, we investigated the effects of the CM from S. aureus and SaΔagr on NHEKs in culture. Deletion of agr activity from S. aureus enabled normal NHEK migration (Figure 7A), reduced CM-dependent cytotoxicity as measured by LDH release (Supplemental Figure 5A), and restored keratinocyte membrane integrity (Supplemental Figure 5B). Similar to the responses of NHEKs to S. hominis, genes associated with lipid synthesis were greatly induced by CM from SaΔagr compared with WT S. aureus CM and the control (Figure 7B). Scratch-induced injury of NHEKs followed by S. aureus exposure led to reduced ELOVL4 protein expression, which was restored upon deletion of agr activity in S. aureus (Figure 7C). Furthermore, immunofluorescence staining of the murine wounds inoculated with S. aureus, SaΔagr, or vehicle control demonstrated increased ELOVL4 protein in the neoepithelium of the control wound and throughout the epithelium of the SaΔagr wound (Figure 7D). The absence of S. aureus agr products also restored NHEK proliferation (Figure 7E), which was supported by observations of increased expression of KI67 (Figure 7F) and restoration of cell cycle genes FOS, JUN, and JUNB (Figure 7G) to levels at or above the control. Together, these data showed that S. aureus products under the control of the agr system impaired keratinocyte functions required for wound healing, including keratinocyte lipid metabolism and cell cycling.

Figure 7 S. aureus agr system influences keratinocyte function and gene expression. (A) Quantification of in vitro NHEK scratch-wound closure 24 hours after treatment with S. aureus or S. aureusΔagr CM (3 × 107 CFU/mL equivalent), or media control. (B) qPCR for lipid metabolic/synthesis enzyme genes of scratch-wounded in vitro NHEKs treated for 24 hours with S. aureus or S. aureusΔagr CM (3 × 107 CFU/mL equivalent), or media control (control and S. aureus groups shown previously in Figure 3E). (C) Protein immunoblot of ELOVL4 and GAPDH protein extracted from scratch-injured NHEKs exposed to S. aureus, S. hominis, or S. aureusΔagr CM (3 × 107 CFU/mL equivalent), or media control for 24 hours. (D) Representative images of murine wounds infected with vehicle, S. aureus, or S. aureusΔagr immunofluorescence-stained for ELOVL4 (scale bar: 300 μm). (E) MTT proliferation assay of in vitro NHEKs after 24 hours of treatment with S. aureus or S. aureusΔagr CM (3 × 107 CFU/mL equivalent), or media control. (F) KI67 gene expression of proliferating NHEKs after 24 hours of treatment with S. aureus or S. aureusΔagr CM (3 × 107 CFU/mL equivalent), or media control. (G) Expression of cell cycle genes by in vitro NHEKs after 24 hours of treatment with S. aureus or S. aureusΔagr CM (3 × 107 CFU/mL equivalent), or media control. Experiments were performed at least twice. One-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison adjustment for more than 2 groups. Data represent mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Identification of factors controlled by the agr that inhibit wound repair. Having determined that the S. aureus agr system is necessary to inhibit wound healing, we next attempted to define specific factors controlled by agr that are responsible for the effects observed on keratinocytes. Given that the agr system regulates multiple genes in S. aureus, we focused on the action of toxins and phenol-soluble modulins (PSMs) based on previous studies finding detrimental action of these products on intact skin (22). In mouse wounds, deletion of the psmα operon from S. aureus resulted in the most notable effect, with reduced CFUs and partial restoration of wound closure at day 7 after wounding compared with the SaΔagr mutant (Figure 8, A–C). Individual deletion of hla, psmA, psmB, or hld eliminated the capacity of S. aureus to cause LDH release from cultured NHEKs (Figure 8D), and loss of hla and hld ameliorated cell permeability observed with WT S. aureus (Supplemental Figure 6A). Although no individual deletion mutant restored NHEK migration to control or SaΔagr (Figure 8E), deletion of PSMαs or δ-toxin restored cell proliferation (Figure 8, F and G). The deletion of the psma operon also induced the expression of several lipid biosynthesis genes in NHEKs that were suppressed by WT S. aureus (Supplemental Figure 6B). Finally, treatment of NHEKs with 4 synthetic PSMα peptides showed differential effects of the products of the psma operon on keratinocyte permeability, migration, proliferation, and lipid biosynthesis. Each PSMα peptide affected NHEK transcription and function distinctively, with PSMα2 and α3 being the most cytotoxic and PSMα1 and α4 having opposite effects on function but similar effects on lipid biosynthesis gene expression (Figure 9, A–D). Collectively, these results suggest that targeting an individual PSM or toxin will not be sufficient to restore healing but rather, due to the distinct effects of specific S. aureus agr system products on keratinocytes, complete blockade of the agr system is required.

Figure 8 Differential effects on wound healing and gene expression by specific products of the S. aureus agr system. (A) Representative images of murine wounds 7 days after infection with indicated S. aureus mutants. (B) Bacteria recovered from day 7 murine wounds infected with S. aureus mutants. (C) Quantification of closure on day 7 of murine wounds infected with S. aureus mutants. (D) LDH release from scratch-wounded primary NHEKs 24 hours after treatment with CM of S. aureus mutants (3 × 107 CFU/mL equivalent). (E) Scratch-wounded NHEK migration after 24-hour treatment with CM of S. aureus mutants (3 × 107 CFU/mL equivalent). (F) Proliferation measured with MTT assay of NHEKs after 24-hour treatment with CM of S. aureus mutants (3 × 107 CFU/mL equivalent). (G) KI67 gene expression in proliferating NHEKs treated for 24 hours with CM of S. aureus mutants (3 × 107 CFU/mL equivalent). One-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison adjustment for more than 2 groups (B–G). Experiments were performed at least twice. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.