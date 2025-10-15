A smooth muscle cell lncRNA controls angiogenesis in chronic limb-threatening ischemia through miR-143-3p/HHIP signaling

CARMN expression is reduced with limb ischemia and deficiency of Carmn-impaired perfusion recovery after hindlimb ischemia in mice. To identify the presence of lncRNAs in the development of PAD disease, RNA was isolated from the WT SMCs in the presence or absence of hypoxia. Next-generation RNA-seq was conducted to identify differentially expressed lncRNAs in hypoxia-stimulated SMCs. To further capture lncRNAs implicated in PAD, an intersection analysis was performed between differentially expressed lncRNAs screened from hypoxia-stimulated SMCs and differentially expressed transcripts screened from human gastrocnemius muscle tissues collected from patients with CLTI. We found that the CARMN was among the top differentially expressed lncRNA that overlapped between these 2 RNA-seq datasets (Figure 1, A and B). Human lncRNA CARMN expression has not been investigated in the context of PAD. We evaluated transcriptomic profiling of gastrocnemius muscle RNA from a cohort of patients comprised of healthy adults without PAD, patients with intermittent claudication, and patients with CLTI (18), We found that lncRNA CARMN expression was significantly reduced in gastrocnemius muscle from patients with CLTI compared with healthy adults and intermittent claudicants in the GEO online dataset. Furthermore, we also examined CARMN expression in an independent cohort by using RT-qPCR in patient gastrocnemius muscle samples from cases with or without CLTI. We similarly found that CARMN expression was downregulated in the CLTI group (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI188559DS1). To investigate if Carmn expression changed over time in ischemic limbs, we assessed its expression in the gastrocnemius muscle of C57BL/6J mice at days 0, 3, 11, or 31 after femoral artery ligation (FAL). Expression of Carmn was markedly reduced by 3 days and remained low over the course of 31 days after FAL (Supplemental Figure 1B). These findings raised the possibility that hypoxia may impact lncRNA Carmn expression. Indeed, exposure of primary aortic smooth muscle cells to 24 hours of 2% hypoxia also markedly downregulated Carmn expression (Supplemental Figure 1C). To explore the relative enrichment of Carmn expression in ECs versus non-ECs, we isolated ECs from the gastrocnemius muscle via CD31 antibody-conjugated magnetic bead pulldown in ischemic limbs of the C57BL/6J mice after 14 days after FAL surgery. The data showed that Carmn was mainly expressed in the non-EC fraction (Figure 1C). RNA-FISH also verified that CARMN expression was mainly colocalized within the nucleus of α-SMA+ SMC in gastrocnemius muscle (Figure 1D). To determine the role of Carmn in experimental limb ischemia, we generated Carmn-KO mice. We verified the efficiency of Carmn knockout by extracting RNA from gastrocnemius muscle harvested from CARMN+/+ or CARMN–/– mice. Carmn expression in gastrocnemius muscle from KO mice was significantly suppressed (Supplemental Figure 1D) and was further verified by genotyping (Supplemental Figure 1E). CARMN mainly colocalized within the nucleus in WT α-SMA+ SMCs, but it was negligible within Carmn-KO α-SMA+ SMCs (Supplemental Figure 1F). After FAL surgery, we found that Carmn-KO mice had markedly impaired hindlimb blood flow recovery and perfusion (Figure 1, E and F) with higher necrosis scores in the ischemic foot compared with those of WT mice (Figure 1G). Immunostaining of ischemic gastrocnemius muscle demonstrated markedly reduced CD31+ capillary density by 80% in Carmn-KO mice, whereas there was no difference in SMA+ arteriolar density between KO and WT mice. However, the diameter of the SMA+ arterioles in Carmn-KO mice was moderately smaller compared with Carmn WT mice (Figure 1, H and I). After FAL, there was also more severe myocyte necrosis (Figure 1J) and a greater degree of fibrosis in Carmn-KO compared with WT mice (Figure 1, K and L). Furthermore, we stained for the pericyte marker NG2 and leukocyte marker CD45 in the gastrocnemius muscles of Carmn WT and KO mice after FAL surgery to assess whether Carmn affects pericyte and leukocyte recruitment. We found no significant difference in the number of pericytes or leukocytes between the 2 groups. This evidence shows that Carmn may not influence the recruitment of pericytes or leukocytes (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). Our previous study showed that Carmn knockdown affected SMC proliferation, migration, and differentiation (15). We therefore explored if Carmn-KO SMCs had altered proliferation in vitro after exposure to hypoxia. The data revealed that Carmn-KO SMCs have impaired proliferation as quantified by BrdU incorporation (Supplemental Figure 1I), but there was no impact on migration (Supplemental Figure 1, J and K). We also examined the expression of several SMC markers between groups and found that Carmn-KO SMCs have reduced expression of Acta2, Cnn1, Klf4, Sm22a, and Myh11, which are important for SMC development and contractile phenotype (Supplemental Figure 1, L–Q). The loss of Carmn may contribute to the decreased diameter of the SMA+ arterioles by influencing the expression of these SMC markers. Considering the pivotal role of angiogenesis and microvascular perfusion in restoring blood flow after lower-limb ischemia, we became particularly interested in investigating how genetic deletion of the SMC-enriched Carmn could impair endothelial CD31+ capillary formation.

Figure 1 Carmn expression is reduced with limb ischemia and deficiency of Carmn-impaired perfusion recovery after hindlimb ischemia in mice. (A) (top) Overlap between differentially expressed lncRNAs screened from hypoxia-stimulated SMCs and differentially expressed lncRNAs screened from human gastrocnemius muscles collected from patients with PAD, healthy adults (HA), or patients with CLTI (GSE120642). (bottom) Heatmap of differentially expressed lncRNAs in primary SMCs between normoxia and hypoxia conditions (P = 0.00012). (B) The expression of Carmn in primary SMCs exposed to hypoxia or in gastrocnemius muscles of patients with or without CLTI (P = 1.44 × 10–8). (C) the relative expression of Carmn in endothelial cells (ECs) and non-ECs. (D) the representative image of Carmn colocalized within the nucleus of α-SMA+ SMCs within the gastrocnemius muscle harvested from Carmn WT mice. (E) Representative Laser Doppler Imaging (LDI) images of hindlimbs immediately after FAL and at different time points. (F) Quantification of blood flow (surgical / contralateral limb) by LDI images, normalized to the nonsurgery limb between 2 groups, (n = 6). (G, Necrosis score of ischemic foot 2 weeks after FAL. (H) the CD31 immunofluorescence staining in WT and Carmn-KO mice. Scale bar: 20 μm. (I) the quantification of CD31+ capillary density, α-SMA+ arteriole density, and diameter of α-SMA+ arterioles. (J) the representative images of H&E staining of gastrocnemius slides from WT or Carmn-KO mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. (K) representative images of Masson trichrome staining of gastrocnemius harvested from Carmn WT or Carmn-KO mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. (L) the quantification of the fibrosis areas between groups. For all panels, error bars represent SEM. P value was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, I, and L) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post test (F).

SMC-derived Carmn expression promotes EC proliferation and angiogenesis. Because Carmn is mainly expressed in SMCs and not ECs, yet can influence the angiogenic activity of ECs, we hypothesized that Carmn may orchestrate a paracrine-mediated angiogenic mechanism from SMCs to ECs. We first costained CD31 with Ki67 in the gastrocnemius after FAL surgery to assess for EC proliferation. Compared with the WT gastrocnemius group, the number of Ki67+ CD31+ cells in KO gastrocnemius was reduced by 61.96% (Figure 2, A and B). We collected the supernatants from the cultured WT or KO aortic SMCs and added them to mouse endothelial skeletal muscle cells (mECs) to assess effects on proliferation. Compared with WT SMC supernatant, the KO SMC supernatant suppressed the proliferation of mECs as quantified by BrdU (Figure 2C). To examine the impact of the WT or KO SMC supernatants on EC permeability, we added FITC-labeled dextran to mECs incubated with the supernatants in trans-well chambers. The permeability of mECs incubated with KO SMC supernatants was 20.94% higher than that of mECs treated with WT SMC supernatant (Figure 2D). Furthermore, to assess for changes in markers of EC permeability in vivo, we examined for the protein expression of ZO1, Claudin5, pVE-cadherin-Y658, and VE-cadherin in the gastrocnemius of Carmn WT and KO mice after FAL surgery. As shown in Supplemental Figure 2, C and D, CARMN deletion significantly reduced ZO1 and Claudin5 levels, supporting increased vascular permeability. While the ratio of pVE-cadherin-Y658 to total VE-Cadherin was not changed, both markers were significantly reduced individually, suggesting that the weakened junctional function may be due to a reduction in total protein amount rather than a change in its activation state. To explore the impact of SMC-derived supernatants on EC AKT and eNOS signaling, we treated mECs incubated with either SMC-derived WT or KO supernatants to VEGF at different time points. SMC-KO supernatants impeded the activation of pAKT or pENOS (Thr495) in response to VEGF stimulation (Figure 2, E–G). We observed that acetylcholine-induced (Ach-induced) arterial dilation was impaired by up to 39.59% in Carmn-KO mice compared with WT mice, indicating impaired endothelium-dependent arterial vasodilation in Carmn KO mice (Figures 2H). Because AKT has different isoforms, we examined which isoform might mediate Carmn’s action. We found that WT-SMC supernatant activated the expression of pAKT1 instead of pAKT2, whereas Carmn KO SMC supernatant reduced the activation of pAKT1. This evidence indicated that Carmn WT SMC mainly phosphorylated the pAKT1 isoform. Moreover, we noticed that both pAKT2 and AKT2 expression was lower than pAKT1 and AKT1 expression, respectively. From these findings, we can conclude that AKT1 is the dominant isoform and may mediate CARMN action (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Furthermore, we also explored whether SMC Carmn influenced the VEGFR signaling pathway or VEGF production in mECs. We found that there was no significant difference in the ratio of pVEGFR/VEGFR of mECs incubated with WT or KO supernatants after being treated with VEGF at different time points (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H). We also found that the WT or KO-SMC supernatants had no significant impact on mEC VEGF production (Supplemental Figure 2I). Furthermore, to explore the impact of the supernatants on angiogenic sprouting, we performed 3-dimensional EC spheroid assays and found that the EC spheroids exposed to WT-SMC supernatants had longer and more sprouts (by 65.40% and 277.24%, respectively) compared with spheroids exposed to KO-SMC supernatants (Figure 2, I and J). Similarly, KO-SMC supernatants also significantly impeded the total count of networks (by 33.25%) in a Matrigel network formation assay (Supplemental Figure 3A). In contrast, there were no significant differences in the apoptotic rate of mECs incubated with WT or KO SMC supernatants (Supplemental Figure 3B). These data showed that the SMC-derived KO supernatants can actively inhibit the proliferation and angiogenic capacity of mECs instead of promoting apoptosis.

Figure 2 SMC-derived Carmn expression promotes EC proliferation and angiogenesis. (A) Representative images of CD31+ and Ki67+ staining between gastrocnemius muscles of WT and CARMN-KO mice. Scale bar = 20 μm. (B) the quantification of Ki67+ and CD31+ cells between groups. (C) the quantification of BrdU incorporation of mECs incubated with WT or KO SMC supernatants. (D) quantification of permeability assay of ECs incubated with WT or SMC supernatants. (E) Representative images of Western blots of the indicated AKT and eNOS proteins in mECs after incubation with WT or KO SMC supernatants. (F and G) quantification of relative expression of the indicated proteins. (H, Ach-mediated arterial vasoreactivity in WT or Carmn-KO mice. (I) representative images of EC spheroids cocultured with WT or KO SMC supernatants (WT SMC’s supernatants and KO SMC’s supernatants added to the mouse ECs); (J) related quantification of spheroid sprout branch length and number; Scale bar: 100 μm. For all panels, error bars represent SEM. P value was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B–D, F, G, and J) or 1-way ANOVA (H).

Carmn promotes angiogenic activity by activating the hedgehog signaling pathway. To understand the potential mechanisms by which Carmn expressed in SMCs promotes angiogenic activity, we performed RNA-Seq comparing Carmn WT and KO aortic SMCs in vitro, and RNA-Seq comparing gastrocnemius muscle from Carmn WT and KO mice after FAL surgery. Compared with Carmn WT SMCs, 3,228 transcripts were increased and 3,391 transcripts decreased (P adj < 0.05). The gastrocnemius of Carmn-KO mice after FAL had 782 transcripts increased and 944 decreased compared with the WT mice (Figure 3, A and B). An intersection between upregulated and downregulated transcripts in vitro and in vivo, revealed 109 common upregulated transcripts and 182 common downregulated transcripts from the 2 datasets, respectively. The pathways analysis (Figure 3D) of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in Figure 3C highlighted several pathways involved in cell cycle such as “Cell Cycle Checkpoints”, “RHO GTPases Activate Formins”, and angiogenesis pathways including “PI3K/AKT signaling” or “Wound Healing Signaling Pathway” that were downregulated in the Carmn-KO group both in vitro and in vivo (Figure 3, C and D). Interestingly, the Sonic hedgehog signaling pathway was among the top ranked down-regulated pathways both in vitro and in vivo (Figure 3, C and D). A heatmap analysis of the genes within the Hedgehog Signaling Pathway revealed that they were all downregulated in Carmn-KO groups except for the hedgehog-interacting protein (HHIP). Hhip, acting as a negative regulator of the Hedgehog signaling pathway, participates in the negative feedback loop of the Hedgehog signaling pathway (19, 20), raising the possibility that Carmn may regulate Hhip expression (Figure 4A). We observed that key Sonic Hedgehog Signaling pathway genes — including Ccnb1, Gli3, Prkar1b, Ptch1, and Smo — were downregulated both in vitro and in vivo in CARMN KO compared to wild-type controls, whereas Hhip was upregulated (Figure 4B). By analyzing RNA-seq data of siRNA-mediated knockdown of CARMN in human coronary artery SMCs (CASMCs), we found similar results of DEGs and enriched signaling pathways (Supplemental Figure 3C)

Figure 3 Carmn promotes angiogenic activity by activating the hedgehog signaling pathway. (A) Scatter plot showing results of a principal component analysis (PCA) of transformed count data from RNA-seq samples. In vitro represents WT or Carmn KO SMCs. In vivo represents WT or Carmn-KO gastrocnemius muscles after 14 days of FAL. (B) Heatmaps of top-30 upregulated (P < 0.01 & log 2 FC ≥ 0.58) and top-30 downregulated (P < 0.01 & log 2 FC < –0.58) transcripts. The transcripts are prioritized based on their fold-change values, and the upper and lower panels represent upregulated and downregulated transcripts, respectively. (C) Venn diagrams representing common upregulated and downregulated transcripts for in vitro and in vivo groups. Red and blue colors represent up- and downregulated transcripts. (D) Plot of top-20 significantly enriched pathways (P < 0.05). The triangles pointing up are activated (Z > 0), triangles pointing down are inhibited (Z < 0); circles represent pathways with unknown activation status (Z = 0).

Figure 4 Deficiency of lncRNA CARMN regulates expression of key Hedgehog signaling pathway genes. (A) Chordplots of in vitro and in vivo significant (P < 0.05) pathways. For each pathway, the top-3 up- or downregulated transcripts (if present) are presented. Blue color–labeled pathways represent inhibited pathways (Z < 0), gray color pathways represent unknown activation status (Z = 0). (B) Box plots of expression level between WT and KO in vitro (top) and in vivo groups (bottom) of well-known representative differentially expressed genes from ‘Sonic Hedgehog Signaling’ pathway. Each boxplot includes the log 2 FC between the 2 groups.

Carmn regulates Hhip expression in vitro and in vivo. To assess for HHIP expression pattern in participants with or without CLTI, we used the same online dataset (GEO) in Figure 1A to assess HHIP expression in the gastrocnemius from these patients and found that HHIP expression increased in patients with CLTI compared with healthy controls. Furthermore, we also examined the HHIP expression by using RT-qPCR in patient gastrocnemius muscle samples collected from cases with or without CLTI. We found that the HHIP expression was upregulated in the CLTI group (Figure 5A). To validate our transcriptomic analysis, we also performed a RT-qPCR analysis of Hhip expression in Carmn WT and KO SMCs and found that Hhip mRNA and HHIP protein expression was markedly higher in CARMN-KO SMCs (Figure 5, B, C, and D). To assess if SMCs release HHIP, we performed ELISA for HHIP in the supernatants collected from Carmn WT or KO aortic SMCs. HHIP expression was 2.8-fold higher in supernatants collected from Carmn-KO SMCs compared with WT SMCs (Figure 5E). Immunofluorescence (IF) staining in the gastrocnemius muscles from Carmn-WT or -KO mice after FAL surgery also revealed that HHIP expression was upregulated by 5.65-fold in KO mice compared with WT mice (Figure 5, F and G). Consistent with this, Hhip expression in gastrocnemius muscle from the KO mice was higher by 136.13% compared with the WT group after FAL surgery by RT-qPCR (Figure 5H). These data indicated that dynamic changes in Carmn expression can regulate Hhip expression in vitro and in vivo. To assess if Hhip is hypoxia responsive, primary aortic SMCs were exposed to 2% hypoxia. Hhip expression in SMCs exposed to hypoxia was 729.90% higher than that in SMCs cultured under normoxia condition (Figure 5I). To further explore if Carmn can impact endothelial functional responses, we performed vascular reactivity studies using mesenteric arterioles from Carmn WT and KO mice and assayed endothelium-dependent vascular responses.

Figure 5 Carmn regulates Hhip expression in vitro and in vivo. (A) Left, Normalized counts of Hhip in healthy adults or in patients with intermittent claudication (IC) or CLTI from GEO dataset. (n = 13–16). Right, RT-qPCR results of Hhip expression in gastrocnemius muscle samples in patients with CLTI and non-PAD control group. (B) the relative mRNA expression level between CARMN WT and KO SMCs. (C) representative images of Western blots (WB) of Hhip between CARMN WT and KO SMCs, (D) quantification of WB results in C. (E) ELISA of HHIP concentration in supernatants collected from WT and KO SMC supernatants. (F) the representative images of immunofluorescence for HHIP in gastrocnemius muscles after FAL between Carmn WT and KO mice. Scale bar: 20 μm. (G) The quantification of the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of HHIP. (H) the relative expression of Hhip in gastrocnemius harvested from 2 groups of mice that underwent FAL surgery. (I) The relative expression of Hhip in SMC exposed to hypoxia condition after 24 or 48 hours. P value was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (A (right), B, D, E, G, and H) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post test (A (left) and I).

Hhip targets the Hedgehog signaling pathway to mediate angiogenic changes in mECs. The Hedgehog signaling pathway is critical for EC proliferation, migration, and the maturation of newly formed blood vessels implicated in many pathologic conditions, including myocardial ischemia (21–23). The secreted HHIP protein from Carmn-KO SMCs might suppress the activity of the Hedgehog signaling pathway in ECs. To address this possibility, we performed siRNA-mediated knockdown studies of Hhip in CARMN-KO SMCs and first verified a significant reduction in Hhip mRNA transcript and protein expression (Figure 6, A–C). The siRNA-mediated knockdown of Hhip in KO SMCs also decreased the HHIP concentration in the collected supernatants as quantified by ELISA (Figure 6D). To assess whether the knockdown of Hhip could rescue the inhibitory EC angiogenic effects observed with the supernatants derived from Carmn-SMC KOs (Figure 2), we used supernatants with or without Hhip knockdown in a similar series of angiogenic assays. The data show that Hhip knockdown in SMC-KO supernatants effectively rescued the proliferation of mECs as quantified by BrdU (Figure 6E). To examine effects on AKT and eNOS signaling, we pretreated the mECs with supernatants collected from the Carmn SMC KO siRNA-nonspecific control (si-NC) and siRNA-HHIP groups and treated them with VEGF at different time points. Western blot analysis revealed that Hhip knockdown robustly increased activation of pENOS or pAKT (Figure 6, F–H). Similarly, the siRNA-mediated knockdown of Hhip also significantly accelerated networks in the EC Matrigel network formation assay (Supplemental Figure 3D). In contrast, there was no effect from the supernatants from si-NC and si-Hhip of CARMN WT or KO SMCs on apoptosis in mECs (Supplemental Figure 3E). We next assessed the expression of some of the critical proteins in the Hedgehog signaling pathway and found that the knockdown of Hhip in KO SMC supernatants strongly rescued the reduction of PTCH1, GLI1, and SMO (Figure 6, I and J). To assess whether expression of mediators of the Hedgehog signaling pathway were altered in patients, we examined the expression for GLI1, SMO, and PTCH1 expression between the CLTI and the healthy control groups in the GEO online dataset (GSE12064). The expression of GLI1, SMO, and PTCH1 were all downregulated in gastrocnemius muscles in the CLTI group (Supplemental Figure 3F). Furthermore, 3D-spheroid assays of mECs revealed that Hhip knockdown in SMC-KO supernatants rescued the antisprouting phenotype of SMC-KO supernatants as quantified by increased sprout length and number of sprouts in mECs (Figure 6, K and L). These data illustrate that the secreted HHIP from SMCs can target the Hedgehog signaling pathway to mediate angiogenic functional changes in mECs.

Figure 6 Hhip targets Hedgehog Signaling Pathway to mediate angiogenic changes in mECs. (A) Relative mRNA expression levels of Hhip in KO SMCs with siRNA-mediated (si-mediated) knockdown of Hhip or nonspecific control (si-NC) (n = 6). (B) representative images of the WB of HHIP protein from WT or KO SMC with si-NC and si-Hhip transfection. (C) the quantification of HHIP protein expression between Carmn WT or KO SMCs. (D) the HHIP concentration measured by ELISA in supernatants harvested from the indicated groups of SMCs. (E) quantification of BrdU incorporation in mECs incubated with supernatants collected from the indicated groups of SMCs. (F) the representative WB images of specific AKT and eNOS proteins in mECs incubated with supernatants collected from KO SMCs transfected with si-NC or si-Hhip. (G and H) the quantification of relative expression of p-AKT or p-eNOS of mECs incubated with KO SMC si-NC or si-Hhip supernatants. (I) representative WB images of the indicated protein expression of the Hedgehog signaling pathway in Carmn WT or KO SMCs. (J) the quantification of relative expression of proteins in I. (K) representative images of spheroids cocultured with supernatants collected from the indicated 4 groups of SMCs. Scale bar: 100 μm. (L) quantification of branch length and number of sprouts in K. For all panels, error bars represent SEM. P value was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, C, G, and H) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post test (D, E, J, and L).

Inhibition of the Hedgehog signaling pathway in WT SMCs can phenocopy the antiangiogenetic effects of Carmn-KO SMCs. To validate the putative role of the Hedgehog signaling pathway in regulating EC angiogenic activity, we used the Hedgehog signaling pathway Gli inhibitor (GANT61) in mECs coincubated with WT or KO-SMC supernatants and performed 3D-spheroid assays. The data show that GANT61 impedes spheroid formation, as manifested by a decrease in the number or length of sprouts, which phenocopied the effects of KO-SMC supernatants on mEC sprouting (Figure 7, A and B). Similarly, GANT61 treatment in WT SMCs also inhibited the proliferation rate of mECs to a similar level exhibited by incubation of KO-SMC supernatants (Figure 7C). Examination of protein expression revealed that the KO-SMC supernatants had markedly reduced expression of GLI1, pENOS, and pAKT similar to the GANT61-treated WT-SMC group. (Figure 7, D and E). Furthermore, mECs were also treated with GANT61 or supernatants for effects on network formation. The data revealed that supernatants from KO SMCs or GANT61 treatment potently inhibited the number of networks of mECs in Matrigel assays (Figure 7F). Taken together, these findings indicate that inhibition of the Hedgehog signaling pathway phenocopies the antiangiogenic effects of supernatants from KO SMCs.

Figure 7 Inhibition of the Hedgehog signaling pathway in WT SMCs can phenocopy the antiangiogenetic effects of Carmn-KO SMCs. (A) the representative images of mECs spheroid cocultured with supernatants collected from WT or KO SMCs treated with or without Hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitors. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) quantification of spheroid branch length and the number of branches in A. (C) the BrdU incorporation of mECs incubated with WT or KO SMCs treated with or without Hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitors. (D) the representative images of WB results of the indicated AKT or eNOS proteins in mECs after being incubated with supernatants collected from WT or KO SMCs treated with or without Hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitors. (E) the quantification of the indicated protein expression levels in D. (F) representative images of mECs in the network formation assay after incubation with supernatants collected from WT or KO SMCs treated with or without Hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitors. Scale bar: 1,000 μm. For all panels, error bars represent SEM. P-value was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post test (B, C, E, and F).

Carmn inhibits the expression of Hhip through miR-143-3p signaling. We considered several possible mechanisms by which Carmn regulates Hhip expression, including effects on Hhip mRNA stability, potential direct interaction with HHIP protein to regulate its degradation, or by regulating Hhip expression through microRNA (miRNA) binding to its 3’ UTR region, given that Carmn is the host gene for the miR143/miR145 cluster. We first explored whether Carmn impacts the degradation rate of the Hhip mRNA by treatment of WT and KO SMCs with actinomycin D (ActD). There was no significant trend of Hhip mRNA expression after ActD treatment between groups (Supplemental Figure 4A), indicating that Carmn does not affect the degradation rate of Hhip mRNA. Next, we investigated whether CARMN interacts with HHIP protein by performing an RNA immunoprecipitation (RNA-IP) assay. As shown in Supplemental Figure 4B, RTqPCR analysis revealed no significant differences in CARMN expression between the IgG control pulldown and HHIP pulldown samples. To explore whether miR143 or miR145 regulates the expression of Hhip by targeting the 3′ UTR region of the Hhip mRNA, we first used prediction algorithms (mirdb.org, freibergtool.org) and identified potential binding sites with complementarity to miR143 or miR145 within the 3′ UTR region of Hhip mRNA (Figure 8A). Expression of miR143 and miR145 decreased in primary KO SMCs or in the gastrocnemius muscle after HLI surgery, respectively, compared with WT controls (Figure 8B). Similarly, the expression of miR143 and miR145 were also both significantly downregulated by RTqPCR in gastrocnemius muscles from CLTI patients compared with the non-PAD control group (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Interestingly, the expression of miR-143-3p was downregulated gradually in the gastrocnemius muscle after surgery, whereas HHIP expression increased (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). To assess whether miR143 or miR145 regulates HHIP expression, we transfected WT SMCs with miR143 or miR145 inhibitors (Figures 8C). Because these miRNAs are known to regulate SMC contractile markers (24), we verified that the expression of Myh11 and Asma were successfully downregulated (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). In contrast, miR143 inhibition potently increased expression of Hhip at the mRNA and protein level (Figure 8, D–F). To verify if Hhip is a bona fide target of miR-143-3P, we performed luciferase reporter assays with the Hhip 3′ UTR. Co-transfection of miR-143-3p and WT Hhip 3′UTR mediated repression of the luciferase reporter; however, there was no difference observed with miR-143-3p and a mutant Hhip 3′ UTR containing a scrambled 6 nucleotide change at the seed region (Figure 8G). To explore if the miR-143-mediated regulation of Hhip in SMCs could impact EC angiogenic activity, we harvested the supernatants from SMCs transfected with the miR-143 or miR-145 inhibitors and performed EC angiogenic assays. Supernatant taken from miR-143, and not the miR-145 inhibitor, blocked the proliferation rate of cultivated mECs by BrdU assays and impeded sprout formation in mEC spheroid assays (Figure 8, H–J). If miR-143 deficiency was mediating the increase in Hhip expression in the Carmn-KO SMCs, then rescuing its expression might restore its angiogenic paracrine properties. We first transfected Carmn-KO SMCs with miR-143-3p or miR-145-3p mimics and verified upregulated expression of miR-143-3p or miR-145-3p, respectively. We found that miR143 overexpression successfully downregulated Hhip expression in CARMN-KO SMCs at the mRNA or HHIP protein levels, whereas miR145 caused no changes (Figure 8, K–M). Consistent with the increase of HHIP protein expression in SMCs mediated by miR143 inhibition, we also found that the miR143 inhibitor increased the concentration of HHIP in supernatants of WT SMCs, whereas the miR-143-3p mimic decreased the concentration of HHIP in supernatants of KO SMCs (Supplemental Figure 5E). Furthermore, we checked the expression of several Hedgehog genes (Ptch1, Gli1, and Smo) in KO SMCs transfected with non-specific targeted miRNA mimic (NS-m) control and miR-143-3p. Expressions of Ptch1, Gli1, and Smo were all rescued in KO SMCs transfected with miR-143-3p compared with NS-m control. These results highlight that miR-143-3p overexpression within KO SMCs decrease HHIP expression (Figure 8N) and in turn upregulate the expression of the Hedgehog signaling pathway in the SMCs (Supplemental Figure 5F).

Figure 8 Carmn can inhibit the expression of Hhip through miR-143-3p signaling. (A) Schematic of binding sites and sequence complentarity for miR143 and miR145 in the Hhip 3′ UTR. (B) the relative expression of miR-143-3p, miR-143-5p, miR-145-3p, and miR-145-5p between Carmn WT and KO SMCs in vivo and in vitro. (C) the relative expression of miR-143-3p, miR-143-5p, miR-145-3p, and miR-145-5p in WT SMC transfected with nonspecific control inhibitor (NSi), miR143 inhibitor, and miR145 inhibitor. (D) the relative expression of Hhip mRNA among WT SMCs transfected with nonspecific control (NSi), miR143 inhibitor, and miR145 inhibitor. (E) the protein expression of HHIP between WT SMCs transfected with nonspecific control (NSi), miR143 inhibitor, and miR145 inhibitor. (F) the quantification of relative expression of HHIP among the 3 groups in E. (G) (Left) Schematic of binding sites between miR-143-3p and Hhip 3′ UTR. (Right) Relative luciferase units (RLU) of WT Hhip 3′ UTR and mutated (MUT) Hhip 3′ UTR luciferase reporter assay with NS mimic or miR-143-3p mimic (n = 6). (H) the BrdU assay of mECs incubated with supernatants collected from WT SMCs transfected with nonspecific control, miR143 inhibitor, and miR145 inhibitor. (I) the representative images of mEC spheroids cocultured with supernatants collected from WT SMCs transfected with nonspecific control (NSi), miR143 inhibitor, and miR145 inhibitor. Scale bar: 100 μm. (J) the quantification of spheroids branch length and the number of branches of spheroids in I. (K and L) the relative expression of miR-143-3p and miR-145-3p between groups of KO SMCs transfected with nonspecific control (NSm), miR-143-3p mimic, or miR-143-5p mimic. (M) the relative expression of Hhip in KO SMCs transfected with nonspecific control (NSm), miR-143-3p mimic, or miR-143-5p mimic. (N) The WB representative images and related quantification of HHIP in KO SMC transfected with nonspecific control, miR-143-3p mimic or miR-143-5p mimic. (O) BrdU incorporation assay of mECs incubated with supernatants collected from KO SMCs transfected with nonspecific control, miR-143-3p mimic, or miR-143-5p mimic. (P) representative images of mEC spheroid cocultured with supernatants collected from KO SMCs transfected with nonspecific control, miR-143-3p mimic, or miR-143-5p mimic. Scale bar: 100 μm. (Q) quantification of spheroid branch length and the number of branches of spheroid in P. For all panels, error bars represent SEM. P value was determined by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post test (C, D, F–H, J–O, and Q).

To explore if the effects of miR143 mimics in SMCs could impact EC angiogenic activity, supernatants were harvested and assessed for effects on EC proliferation and spheroid formation. Consistently, only the miR-143-3p mimics, and not miR-145-3p mimics, increased the proliferation of mECs and increased the branch formation in mEC spheroid assays (Figure 8, O–Q). To assess effects of miR143 on the AKT and eNOS signaling, we harvested protein lysates of mECs precultured with supernatants collected from WT SMC transfected with non-specific targeted miRNA inhibitor (NSi) control inhibitor and miR143 inhibitor, and posttreated with VEGF for different time points. Supernatants collected from WT SMC transfected with miR-143-3p inhibitors blocked the phosphorylation of AKT or ENOS in mECs (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Conversely, we harvested the protein of mECs precultured with supernatants collected from KO SMCs transfected with NS-m control and miR-143-3p mimics and posttreated with VEGF for different time points. Supernatants collected from KO SMC transfected with miR-143-3p mimics effectively rescued the phosphorylation of AKT or ENOS in mECs (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D).

Delivery of siRNA targeting Hhip rescued revascularization in hindlimb ischemia. Given our in vitro data supporting a Carmn-Hhip angiogenesis signaling axis, we performed in vivo delivery of Hhip or NS siRNAs following FAL in Carmn WT or KO mice. The Hhip siRNA-mediated knockdown greatly improved blood flow recovery by 44.14% in Carmn-KO mice (Figure 9, A–C) at day 14. Even in the WT group, the Hhip siRNA delivery also promoted the recovery of the blood flow compared with siRNA control–injected mice. Moreover, Hhip siRNA–treated mice experienced a lower frequency of limb necrosis compared with siRNA controls in both Carmn WT and KO mice following 2 weeks of FAL (Figure 9D). Immunofluorescence imaging of gastrocnemius muscles at 14 days after FAL surgery revealed that si-Hhip injection rescued the capillary density in Carmn-KO mice and improved capillary density even in the WT mice (Figure 9, E and G). While the number of arterioles was not different in WT and KO mice after si-Hhip injection (Figure 9H), there was a marked increase in arteriolar diameter by 154.61% in the si-Hhip–injected KO mice (Figure 9, E and I). In contrast, there was no difference in the arteriolar diameter in si-Hhip–injected WT mice. However, endothelial cell proliferation was notably higher in both WT or KO si-Hhip–injected mice (Figure 9, F and J). Furthermore, we also verified that the in vivo delivery of si-Hhip successfully induced knockdown of Hhip in the gastrocnemius muscle in after FAL surgery limb (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). Taken together, these data indicate that Carmn deficiency in SMCs likely contributes to impaired blood flow recovery through increased Hhip expression and reduced microvascular endothelial cell proliferation.

Figure 9 Delivery of siRNA targeting Hhip rescued revascularization in hindlimb ischemia. (A) Representative Laser Doppler Imaging (LDI) images of Carmn WT or KO hindlimbs at different time points after FAL. The indicated mice received 4 intramuscular injections of si-NC or si-Hhip over 14 days after FAL. (B) Quantification of blood flow (surgical limb/contralateral limb) by LDI images, normalized to the non-FAL limb, (n = 6). (C) quantification of the AUC between the indicated groups of mice. (D) Necrosis score of ischemic foot 2 weeks after FAL. For all panels, error bars represent SEM. (E) Confocal micrographs of gastrocnemius muscle immunostained with isolectin+ (green) and α-SMA (red). DAPI was used as a nuclear counterstain. (F) The immunofluorescence staining of isolectin+ (green) and Ki67 (red) under fluorescent microscope. (G) The quantification of capillary (isolectin+ / Field) density in gastrocnemius muscle in ischemia limb harvested from 4 groups of mice. (H) The quantification of arteriole density (α-SMA+ / Field) density in gastrocnemius muscle in ischemia limb harvested from 4 groups of mice. (I) The quantification of arteriole diameter in gastrocnemius muscle in ischemia limb harvested from 4 groups of mice. (J) the quantification of number of KI67+ isolectin+ endothelial cells in gastrocnemius muscle harvested from the indicated groups of mice. The P value was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post tests (B, C, and G–J).

In vivo miR-143-3P delivery improves blood flow recovery in Carmn-KO mice experiencing hindlimb ischemia. To evaluate the ability of miR-143-3p to rescue the impaired revascularization phenotype in Carmn-KO mice, we intramuscularly delivered NS control or miR-143-3p mimics into the ischemic gastrocnemius at the time of FAL and over 14 days (Figure 10A). Carmn-KO mice treated with miR-143-3p mimics exhibited a robust improvement in blood flow recovery by 44.68% (Figure 10, A–C) by day 14. WT mice injected with miR-143-3p mimics also had accelerated blood flow recovery by day 7. Mice treated with miR-143-3p mimics showed robust reductions in necrosis scores compared with mice injected with NS mimic controls (Figure 10D). We also examined the expression of Hedgehog signaling pathway on the protein level in the gastrocnemius muscles harvested from Carmn-WT and KO mice after FAL surgery that were treated with NS-m control or miR-143-3p mimics. We found that PTCH1, GLI1, and SMO expression were upregulated in the gastrocnemius muscles from Carmn-KO mice treated with miR-143-3p mimics compared with those from Carmn-KO mice treated with NS-m control (Supplemental Figure 6, E–H). This evidence illustrated that treatment with miR-143-3p mimics activated the Hedgehog signaling pathway in vivo. We also verified the efficiency of overexpression of miR-143-3p in the limb subjected to FAL surgery. Limbs that underwent FAL surgery and were injected with miR-143-3p mimics had higher expression of miR-143-3p compared with mice injected with the NS-m control (Supplemental Figure 6I). Immunofluorescence imaging of gastrocnemius muscles at 14 days after FAL surgery revealed that miR-143-3p mimic injection rescued the capillary density in Carmn-KO mice and improved capillary density even in the WT mice (Figure 10, E and F). While the number of arterioles was not different in WT and KO mice after miR-143-3p mimic injection (Figure 10G), there was an increase in arteriolar diameter by 29.16% in the miR-143-3p injected–KO mice (Figure 10, E and H). However, endothelial cell proliferation was notably higher in both WT or KO miR-143-3p–injected mice (Figure 10, I and J). Furthermore, consistent with our in vitro observations that miR-143-3p targets Hhip, gastrocnemius muscles of miR-143-3p mimic–injected KO mice expressed much lower Hhip after FAL compared with KO mice injected with NS mimic controls (Supplemental Figure 6J). In summary, in vivo delivery of miR-143-3p reduced target gene Hhip expression and rescued blood flow recovery in Carmn-KO mice.