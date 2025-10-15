Commentary Open Access | 10.1172/JCI197708

CARMN orchestrates angiogenesis from behind the opera scenes: signing love letters to the endothelium

1Department of Medicine, Wilf Family Cardiovascular Research Institute, Einstein-Mount Sinai Diabetes Research Center (ES-DRC), Fleischer Institute for Diabetes and Metabolism (FIDAM), Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of Molecular Pharmacology, Institute for Aging Research, Institute for Neuroimmunology and Inflammation (INI), Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Gaetano Santulli, 1300 Morris Park Avenue, Suite G35, New York, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.3370; Email: gsantulli001@gmail.com. Find articles by Pande, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Medicine, Wilf Family Cardiovascular Research Institute, Einstein-Mount Sinai Diabetes Research Center (ES-DRC), Fleischer Institute for Diabetes and Metabolism (FIDAM), Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of Molecular Pharmacology, Institute for Aging Research, Institute for Neuroimmunology and Inflammation (INI), Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Gaetano Santulli, 1300 Morris Park Avenue, Suite G35, New York, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.3370; Email: gsantulli001@gmail.com. Find articles by Ishak, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Medicine, Wilf Family Cardiovascular Research Institute, Einstein-Mount Sinai Diabetes Research Center (ES-DRC), Fleischer Institute for Diabetes and Metabolism (FIDAM), Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of Molecular Pharmacology, Institute for Aging Research, Institute for Neuroimmunology and Inflammation (INI), Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Gaetano Santulli, 1300 Morris Park Avenue, Suite G35, New York, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.3370; Email: gsantulli001@gmail.com. Find articles by Varzideh, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Medicine, Wilf Family Cardiovascular Research Institute, Einstein-Mount Sinai Diabetes Research Center (ES-DRC), Fleischer Institute for Diabetes and Metabolism (FIDAM), Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 2Department of Molecular Pharmacology, Institute for Aging Research, Institute for Neuroimmunology and Inflammation (INI), Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Gaetano Santulli, 1300 Morris Park Avenue, Suite G35, New York, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.3370; Email: gsantulli001@gmail.com. Find articles by Santulli, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |



J Clin Invest. 2025;135(20):e197708.

© 2025 Pande et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 135, Issue 20 on October 15, 20252025;135(20):e197708. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI197708 © 2025 Pande et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

Related article:

A smooth muscle cell lncRNA controls angiogenesis in chronic limb-threatening ischemia through miR-143-3p/HHIP signaling Text

PDF Abstract Peripheral artery disease (PAD) often advances to chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), resulting in severe complications such as limb amputation. Despite the potential of therapeutic angiogenesis, the mechanisms of cell-cell communication and transcriptional changes driving PAD are not fully understood. Profiling long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) from gastrocnemius muscles of participants with or without CLTI revealed that a vascular smooth muscle cell–enriched (SMC-enriched) lncRNA, CARMN, was reduced with CLTI. This study explored how a SMC lncRNA-miRNA signaling axis regulates angiogenesis in limb ischemia. CARMN-KO mice exhibited reduced capillary density and impaired blood flow recovery and tissue necrosis following limb ischemia. We found that CARMN-KO SMC supernatants inhibited endothelial cell (EC) proliferation, spheroid sprouting, and network formation. RNA-seq identified downregulation of the Hedgehog signaling pathway in CARMN-KO models and revealed that CARMN regulates this pathway through its downstream miRNA, miR-143-3p, which targets Hedgehog-interacting protein (HHIP), an antagonist of Hedgehog signaling. Delivery of HHIP-specific siRNA or miR-143-3p mimics rescued EC angiogenic defects and improved blood flow recovery in both CARMN-KO and WT mice. These findings underscore the critical role of CARMN in modulating angiogenesis through the miR-143-3p-HHIP-Hedgehog signaling axis, providing insights into SMC-EC interactions and potential therapeutic strategies for CLTI. Authors Ming Zhai, Anurag Jamaiyar, Jun Qian, Winona W. Wu, Emre Bektik, Vinay Randhawa, Camila Vaz, Arvind K. Pandey, Akm Khyrul Wara, Madhur Sachan, Yi Hu, Jéssica L. Garcia, Claire E. Alford, Terence E. Ryan, Wenhui Peng, Mark W. Feinberg ×