A20’s linear ubiquitin–binding motif restrains pathogenic activation of Th17 cells and IL-22–driven enteritis

Linear (M1)-ubiquitin–binding motif of A20 prevents T cell–dependent enteritis. To understand the biochemical functions of A20 that regulate intestinal homeostasis, we analyzed intestines from a series of A20 knock-in mice that abrogate A20’s DUB (A20OTU), E3 Ub ligase (A20ZF4), or M1-Ub binding (A20ZF7) activities (20, 21). Macroscopically, small intestines from 12-week-old A20ZF7/ZF7 mice, but not other genotypes, demonstrated visible thickening of the intestinal wall. Histology suggested that the proximal small intestinal mucosa of A20ZF7/ZF7 mice harbored increased numbers of immune cells in comparison with congenic A20ZF4/ZF4, A20OTU/OTU, or wild-type (WT) mice (Figure 1, A and B). The expansion of the small intestinal lamina propria (SILP) by lymphocytes is reminiscent of chronic enteritis; however, other features of chronicity (e.g., epithelial metaplasia, villus blunting) were absent. This phenotype was evident in both male and female A20ZF7/ZF7 mice and was 100% penetrant by 12 weeks of age. This phenotype was not evident in more distal portions of the small intestine and large intestines from 12-week-old A20ZF7/ZF7 mice. In particular, ileal and colonic tissues from A20ZF7/ZF7 mice expressed normal histology without molecular markers of inflammation (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI187499DS1). The selective enhanced inflammation of proximal small intestines of A20ZF7/ZF7 mice differs from other spontaneous models of intestinal inflammation such as Il2–/–, Il10–/–, and TnfΔARE mice. Hence, A20’s M1-Ub binding activity via its zinc finger 7 (ZF7) domain preserves small intestinal immune homeostasis independently of A20’s DUB and E3 Ub ligase activities.

Figure 1 A20ZF7 restrains small intestinal enteritis that is T cell dependent. (A and B) Representative H&E histology (A) and histopathological scores (B) of inflammation of proximal small intestines from indicated genotypes of mice. Scale bars: 200 μm. (C and D) Representative H&E histology (C) and histopathological scores (D) of inflammation of small intestine from radiation bone marrow chimeric mice reconstituted with indicated bone marrow genotypes. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Quantitative PCR (qPCR) analyses of indicated proinflammatory genes in proximal small intestines from indicated bone marrow chimeras. (F) Representative H&E histology of small intestine from indicated genotypes of Rag1–/– mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are representative of at least 4 independent pairs of mice. (G) Representative H&E histology of small intestine from indicated genotypes of Ighm–/– mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are representative of at least 3 independent pairs of mice. (H) Pathology scores of small intestinal inflammation. (I) qPCR analyses of indicated proinflammatory genes in proximal small intestines from indicated genotypes of mice. In panels above, each circle represents 1 mouse. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Statistics were calculated using non-parametric Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison correction (B), unpaired 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (D and H), or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test with Welch’s correction (E and I). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

A20 is expressed and induced in many cell types, including both hematopoietic and non-hematopoietic cells (26). To determine the degree to which hematopoietic cells of A20ZF7/ZF7 mice (hereafter designated A20ZF7 mice) are sufficient to drive this pathology, we generated radiation chimeras using either A20ZF7 or WT bone marrow cells to reconstitute irradiated WT mice Chimeras bearing A20ZF7 hematopoietic cells spontaneously developed enteritis by 12 weeks after reconstitution, a phenotype that was not seen in chimeras containing WT hematopoietic cells (Figure 1, C and D). Furthermore, the A20ZF7 hematopoietic cells drove exaggerated expression of proinflammatory myeloid cytokines such as Il1b and chemokines such as Ccl20 (Figure 1E). To assess the relative contributions of T and B cells to enteritis in A20ZF7 mice, we interbred these mice with Rag1–/– and Ighm–/– mice. Twelve-week-old A20ZF7 Rag1–/– mice exhibited negligible intestinal inflammation and expressed levels of Il1b and Ccl20 similar to those in Rag1–/– mice (Figure 1, F, H, and I), suggesting that adaptive lymphocytes are required for enteritis in A20ZF7 mice. By contrast, intestines from A20ZF7 Ighm–/– mice accumulated similar numbers of lamina propria immune cells (Figure 1, G and H) and expressed similarly elevated levels of inflammatory markers in comparison with A20ZF7 mice (Figure 1I). Hence, Rag1-dependent T lymphocytes but not B lymphocytes are required for small intestinal inflammation in A20ZF7 mice.

Type 3 cytokines and Th17 cells are increased in intestinal lamina propria of A20ZF7 mice. To better understand why small intestinal inflammation develops in A20ZF7 mice, we analyzed the transcriptomes of intact small intestines from 12-week-old WT and A20ZF7 mice by bulk RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq). These studies revealed that A20ZF7 mice upregulated genes involved in NF-κB and inflammasome signaling pathways (Figure 2A). In addition, A20ZF7 intestines expressed elevated levels of genes associated with CD4+ T cell activation, T cell proliferation, and IL-1β production (Figure 2A). IL-17 response genes were among the most enriched groups of genes, which — together with STAT and IL-6 regulation — suggests a prominent type 3 cytokine tone in A20ZF7 intestines. Indeed, quantitative mRNA analyses of intact intestines confirmed the exaggerated expression of type 3 cytokines, Il17a and Il22 (Figure 2B). Meanwhile, Il17ra levels were decreased in A20ZF7 intestines, an expected downregulation in response to elevated IL-17 (27). Surprisingly, expression of proinflammatory Il23a and Il18 was diminished and Il23r was not significantly elevated in A20ZF7 intestines (Figure 2B). IL-22–dependent transcripts, such as Reg3b, Reg3g, Saa1, and Saa3, were significantly upregulated in A20ZF7 intestines (Figure 2C and Figure 5E), while expression of Il22ra2 was not significantly altered (Figure 2B). As these data suggest that Th17 cells and/or group 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s) might be expanded or hyperfunctional in A20ZF7 intestines, we profiled cellular infiltrates from small intestinal tissues. Immunohistochemistry of intact small intestines indicated that CD4+ T cells were expanded in the lamina propria of A20ZF7 mice (Figure 2D), and flow cytometry of dissociated SILP cells confirmed a relative expansion of CD4+ T cells (Figure 2E). The increased number of CD4+ T cells in A20ZF7 SILP largely comprised an expansion of Th17 cells in comparison with WT littermates (Figure 2E). In addition, among expanded A20ZF7 SILP CD4+ T cells, IL-17A– and IL-17F–expressing cells were disproportionally increased while IFN-γ–expressing cells were present in similar proportions to those of WT mice.

Figure 2 Small intestines of A20ZF7 mice harbor expanded Th17 cells. (A) Gene ontology enrichment of genes that are significantly upregulated in A20ZF7 versus WT intestines by bulk RNA-Seq. Red bars highlight categories related to Th17 differentiation. Blue bars highlight categories related to cellular proliferation. (B) qPCR analyses of mRNA expression from intact small intestine. (C) Volcano plot of all annotated UCSC RefSeq genes from bulk RNA-Seq analyses of A20ZF7 versus WT small intestines. Horizontal dotted line indicates adjusted P value (FDR) of 0.01. (D) Representative immunohistochemical analyses of CD4 expression in WT and A20ZF7 small intestines. Data are representative of 3 mice from each genotype. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Flow cytometry of small intestinal lamina propria (SILP) cells from WT and A20ZF7 mice. SILP yields from the proximal 10 cm of small intestine typically range from 1 million to 2 million cells from WT mice and 3 million to 7 million cells from A20ZF7 mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Statistics were calculated using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test with Welch’s correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To better define the SILP lymphocytes in A20ZF7 mice, we enriched SILP T cells from 12-week-old WT and A20ZF7 mice and profiled these cells by single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq). To avoid clustering cells based on cell cycle phases, genes related to cell cycling were removed before clustering analyses. Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) analyses of these cell cycle–regressed cells identified CD8+, Th17, and regulatory T cells, as well as subsets of innate lymphoid cells (ILCs) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 2A). Genotype-specific UMAP analyses showed a relative expansion of CD4+ and, to a lesser extent, CD8+ T cells in A20ZF7 mice (Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 3 A20ZF7 mice show proliferation and expansion of Th17 and regulatory T cells within the SILP. (A and B) UMAP clusters of scRNA-Seq analyses of SILP from WT and A20ZF7 mice. Data represent pooled mixtures of 2 WT and 2 A20ZF7 mice. (C) Relative proportions of lymphoid subsets in WT and A20ZF7 SILP. Th17 subset includes both proliferative (mustard yellow) and non-proliferative (sky blue) compartments. (D) Projection of Il17a and Il22 expression onto UMAP clusters shown in B. (E) Violin plots of Il17a and Il22 expression in Th17 cells from indicated genotypes of mice. Statistics were calculated using unpaired 2-tailed Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Expanded clusters of CD4+ T cells in A20ZF7 intestines contained many cells expressing Il17a and Il22, delineating these cells as Th17 cells (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 2A). Another expanded cluster included regulatory T cells (Figure 3C). By contrast, ILC3s were relatively reduced in A20ZF7 mice (Figure 3C). In addition to being more abundant in A20ZF7 mice, A20ZF7 Th17 cells expressed higher levels of Il17a and Il22 than WT Th17 cells (Figure 3E). The marked expansion of Th17 cells, the increased expression of type 3 cytokines, and the absence of ILC3 expansion in A20ZF7 intestines relative to WT intestines suggest that Th17 cells account for the great majority of the increased type 3 cytokine production in A20ZF7 intestines.

The Th17 cells segregated into 2 discrete clusters in UMAP space, and both clusters were heavily represented in A20ZF7 intestines (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2A). After the contributions of cell cycle genes had been removed as an effect on cell clustering, these two clusters continued to exhibit differential cell cycle states: cells with high G 0 /G 1 scores (indicating a predominantly non-proliferative state) and cells enriched for high G 2 /M or S scores (suggesting T cell proliferation) (Supplemental Figure 2B). In addition, this “Th17 proliferative” cluster expressed high levels of Mki67, the gene that encodes the proliferative marker Ki67 (Supplemental Figure 2A). The accumulation of proliferative Th17 cells in A20ZF7 SILP aligns with our bulk RNA-Seq analysis, which highlighted T cell proliferation as an enriched category in A20ZF7 intestines (Figure 2A). Although the proliferative cluster was transcriptionally distinct from non-proliferating T cells in either A20ZF7 or WT mice, it consisted of cells that expressed detectable levels of Il17a and/or Il22, confirming they were Th17 cells (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 2A). Hence, increased numbers of proliferating Th17 cells help explain why Th17 cells are more numerous in A20ZF7 intestines.

IL-22, but not IL-17A, drives enteritis in A20ZF7 mice. As A20ZF7 mouse small intestines contain dramatic expansions of SILP Th17 cells and increased tissue-wide expression of IL-17A and IL-22, we next sought to functionally define the potential roles of these cytokines in regulating intestinal disease in A20ZF7 mice. We interbred A20ZF7 mice with Il17a–/– mice and Il22–/– mice. Small intestines from A20ZF7 Il17a–/– mice exhibited more (rather than less) severe enteritis than those from IL-17A–competent A20ZF7 mice (Figure 4, A and B). Hence, IL-17A plays a protective rather than proinflammatory role in enteritis in A20ZF7 mice. A20ZF7 Il17a–/– intestines expressed more Il22 than Il17a–/– intestines but not A20ZF7 intestines (Figure 4C). In contrast to A20ZF7 Il17a–/– mice, A20ZF7 Il22–/– mice exhibited less severe enteritis than A20ZF7 mice (Figure 4, A and B). Therefore, IL-22 promotes small intestinal inflammation in A20ZF7 mice. To better define the role of IL-22 in A20ZF7 intestines, we profiled the genome-wide transcriptomes of small intestines from A20ZF7 Il22–/– and control mice by bulk RNA-Seq. Principal component analysis of bulk RNA-Seq data revealed broad normalization toward wild-type transcriptomic states in A20ZF7 Il22–/– mice when compared with A20ZF7 mice (Figure 4D). Thus, IL-22 drives transcriptome-wide changes in the proximal small intestine that promote intestinal inflammation in A20ZF7 mice.

Figure 4 IL-17A protects against and IL-22 promotes small intestinal enteritis in A20ZF7 mice. (A and B) Representative H&E histology (A) and pathology scores (B) of small intestines from mice of the indicated genotypes. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) qPCR analyses of type 3 cytokines in small intestines from indicated genotypes of mice. (D) Principal component analyses of bulk RNA-Seq analyses of indicated genotypes of mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Statistics were calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple-comparison correction (B) or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test with Welch’s correction (C). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

A20ZF7 mice exhibit IL-22– and microbe-dependent epithelial barrier dysfunction. Il22ra1, the IL-22–specific receptor chain, is selectively expressed on intestinal epithelial cells (IECs) but not immune cells (28). Hence, pathophysiological effects of IL-22 in A20ZF7 mice could be mediated by perturbation of IEC functions. By histology, epithelial crypts were disproportionally expanded in small intestines of A20ZF7 mice when compared with WT mice (Figure 4A and Figure 5A). Bulk RNA-Seq highlighted epithelial cell proliferation as an enriched gene set in A20ZF7 intestines (Figure 2A), and immunohistochemistry for Ki67 confirmed an expansion of proliferating crypt IECs in A20ZF7 intestines (Figure 5, A and B). Interestingly, chimeras bearing A20ZF7 hematopoietic cells also expressed elevated levels of IEC-derived defensins Reg3b and Reg3g (Figure 5C). This result supports that radiation-sensitive A20ZF7 Th17 cells express exaggerated amounts of IL-22 that perturb WT IECs. Notably, the IEC proliferation and crypt elongation seen in A20ZF7 mice were significantly lessened in A20ZF7 Il22–/– mice (Figure 5, A and B). To understand the IL-22–dependent perturbations of IECs in A20ZF7 mice, we isolated small intestinal IECs from A20ZF7 Il22–/– and control mice. Transcriptomic analyses of these cells revealed that A20ZF7 epithelia expressed more C-type lectins (Reg3b, Reg3g), alarmins (Saa1), and chemokines (Cxcl1) than WT IECs (Figure 5, D and E). These defects were markedly reduced in A20ZF7 Il22–/– IECs, indicating that IL-22 drives exaggerated expression of these proinflammatory mediators in A20ZF7 IECs.

Figure 5 IL-22 disrupts epithelial barrier integrity and drives microbe-dependent enteritis in A20ZF7 mice. (A) Average crypt length measured in histology sections of proximal small intestines from indicated genotypes of mice. (B) Representative immunohistochemistry of Ki67 expression in small intestines of indicated genotypes of mice. Data are representative of 2–3 mice from each genotype. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) qPCR analyses of IL-22–dependent defensins from intact small intestines of indicated radiation chimeras. (D) qPCR analyses of IL-22–dependent genes from isolated small intestinal IECs. (E) Normalized mRNA counts of IL-22–dependent genes from bulk RNA-Seq of intact small intestines. (F) Fluorescence measurements of FITC-dextran in sera from indicated genotypes of mice 4 hours after FITC-dextran gavage. (G) qPCR analyses of indicated tight junction genes from isolated small intestinal IECs from indicated genotypes of mice. (H) Representative H&E histology of proximal small intestines from germ-free (GF) or conventionalized (Conv.) mice of indicated genotypes. Scale bars: 200 μm. (I and J) qPCR analyses of indicated genes from small intestines from indicated genotypes of specific pathogen–free (SPF) and GF mice. (K) qPCR analyses of indicated genes from small intestines from indicated genotypes of GF or Conv. mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Each circle represents an independent mouse. Statistics were calculated using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test with Welch’s correction (C–F, Il22 in K) or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction (A, Ccl20 in E, G, I, J, Reg3b and Reg3g in K). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

As proinflammatory cytokines can perturb epithelial barrier functions (29–31), we tested intestinal epithelial permeability in A20ZF7 Il22–/– mice and control mice by gavaging these mice with FITC-dextran. Increased absorption of FITC-dextran in sera of A20ZF7 mice supports aberrant barrier integrity in these mice. This compromised barrier integrity was similarly exacerbated in A20ZF7 Il17a–/– mice but normalized in A20ZF7 Il22–/– mice (Figure 5F). To understand why A20ZF7 IECs fail to maintain barrier integrity, we assayed expression of occludin (Ocln) and claudin-4 (Cldn4), 2 tight junction proteins that support epithelial barrier integrity (32, 33). Ocln and Cldn4 expression were depressed in A20ZF7 compared with WT IECs, and Cldn4 was normalized in A20ZF7 Il22–/– IECs (Figure 5G). Although Ocln in A20ZF7 Il22–/– IECs did not reach levels similar to those in Il22–/– IECs, these were normalized to WT levels. Diminished barrier integrity may allow translocation of microbes and pathogenic products, inciting an inflammatory response (34–36). To determine whether intestinal microbiota are required for enteritis in A20ZF7 mice, these mice were derived into germ-free environments. Germ-free A20ZF7 mice exhibited neither intestinal inflammation (Figure 5H) nor elevated expression of proinflammatory cytokines (i.e., Il1b, Ccl20, Tnf, Ifng) relative to controls (Figure 5I), a stark contrast to the A20ZF7 mice raised in specific pathogen–free (SPF) environments. Despite the mutation of A20ZF7 in the small intestines of germ-free mice, the absence of commensal microbiota did not lead to alarmin (Saa1, Saa3) production (Figure 5J), suggesting that microbiota are necessary for IL-22–dependent programs within the small intestine. Segmented filamentous bacteria (SFB) preferentially colonize and induce Th17 responses in the terminal ileum but not duodenum (37–40). Specific PCR detection of SFB 16S rRNA in our mice infrequently showed SFB in ilea of WT and A20ZF7 intestines (Supplemental Figure 3A) and never detected SFB in duodena from either genotype. Therefore, the duodenitis of A20ZF7 mice is microbe dependent but unlikely to be driven by SFB.

As our SPF A20ZF7 and WT mice were cohoused, thereby sharing luminal microbes via coprophagic behavior, A20ZF7 intestines may have responded aberrantly to the same commensal microbes that were present in WT cagemates. To further test this notion, we harvested luminal commensal microbes from an unrelated colony of WT C57BL/6 mice, pooled these organisms, and introduced these microbes (“WT” microbes) into cohoused 6-week-old A20ZF7 and WT germ-free mice. These neocolonized, or “conventionalized,” mice were maintained as cagemates for 6 weeks. Analyses of intestines from these mice revealed that duodenal tissues from conventionalized WT mice minimally expressed Il22 and IL-22–dependent genes compared with those from germ-free WT mice (Figure 5K). By contrast, conventionalized A20ZF7 mice expressed markedly elevated levels of these genes compared with germ-free A20ZF7 mice or conventionalized WT mice (Figure 5K). Correspondingly, conventionalized A20ZF7 mice exhibited marked duodenal, but not ileal or colonic, inflammation when compared with conventionalized WT mice (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 1D). Moreover, germ-free and conventionalized mice harbored no detectable SFB (Supplemental Figure 3B), further supporting that the duodenal inflammation in A20ZF7 mice is microbe dependent but, also, independent of SFB. Taken together, these data indicate that A20ZF7 intestines respond aberrantly to “WT” microbiota by expressing markedly elevated expression of IL-22 that, in turn, perturbs IEC functions, disrupts intestinal epithelial barrier integrity, and causes duodenitis.

A20ZF7 restrains IL-22 expression in murine and human CD4+ T cells. Our data above show that T cell–autonomous A20ZF7 functions and IL-22 are integral to enteritis in A20ZF7 mice. Accordingly, we investigated how A20ZF7 regulates T cell production of IL-22. We enriched naive CD4+ T cells from 8-week-old A20ZF7 and WT mice and differentiated these cells into Th17 cells with recombinant IL-6 and TGF-β. The efficiency of in vitro Th17 differentiation (as defined by the expression of RORγt, the key transcription factor that coordinates Th17 differentiation) (41) was consistently greater than 99% (Figure 6A), regardless of A20 mutation status. Notably, A20ZF7 Th17 cells exhibited greater amounts of RORγt localized to the nucleus than WT Th17 cells, suggesting that A20ZF7 restrains RORγt expression and/or nuclear localization in a cell-autonomous fashion (Figure 6A). A20ZF7 Th17 cells also expressed more phosphorylated Stat3, reflecting substantial activation of this pathway (Figure 6B). In the absence of PMA/ionomycin stimulation, A20ZF7 Th17 cells also expressed more Il22 mRNA than WT cells (Figure 6C). Since Il22 expression is dependent on the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (Ahr) (42), these cells were treated with the Ahr agonist FICZ (42, 43). FICZ further exaggerated enhanced Il22 expression in A20ZF7 Th17 cells relative to WT cells (Figure 6C). Similarly, ELISA of supernatants from these cells revealed that A20ZF7 T cells secreted more IL-22 protein than WT cells (Figure 6D). Notably, these results were obtained from cells that were not stimulated with PMA or ionomycin, avoiding potential caveats associated with possible A20-dependent regulation of these stimuli. Aligned with these findings, flow cytometry studies of PMA/ionomycin-stimulated cells showed increased numbers of IL-22+ T cells in A20ZF7 cultures when compared with WT cultures (Supplemental Figure 4B). Hence, mutation of A20ZF7 within T cells leads to greater RORγt expression and increased expression of IL-22.

Figure 6 A20ZF7 Th17 cells show enhanced IL-22 production due to increased histone acetylation at an Il22 enhancer. (A and B) Flow nucleometry of RORγt (A) or phosphorylated Stat3 (Tyr705) (B) expression in nuclei isolated from in vitro–differentiated Th17 cells from WT and A20ZF7 mice. Histograms are representative of n = 2–3 biologically independent experiments. (C) qPCR analyses of Il17a and Il22 expression in cells generated as in A. “Th17” indicates Th17 differentiation conditions. “FICZ” indicates treatment with Ahr agonist FICZ. (D) ELISA of IL-22 secretion from cells generated as in A. (E) ATAC-seq of genomic loci at or near the Il22 locus in cells generated as in A. (F) ChIP of acetylated H3K27 at indicated Il22 loci (loci a–c in E) in cells generated as in A. (G) ChIP of histone H3 at the Il22 promoter and enhancer loci (loci a–c in E). Cells were generated as in A and treated with the RORγt inhibitor GSK805. H3 ChIP directly assesses nucleosome occupancy and, thus, chromatin accessibility. (H) ChIP of acetylated H3K27 at Il22 enhancer loci (loci a–c in E). Cells were generated as in A and treated with the RORγt inhibitor GSK805. (I) Flow cytometric analyses of RORγt expression in CRISPR/Cas9–edited primary human T cells differentiated in vitro using Th17 conditions. (J) qPCR analyses of expression of indicated genes in paired isogenic human Th17 cells engineered with CRISPR/Cas9 and either A20ZF7-targeted or nontargeting guide RNAs. Three pairs of isogenic samples from 2 healthy donors are shown. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Statistics were calculated using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test with Welch’s correction (C, D, and F), 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparison correction with simple effects (G and H), or paired-ratio t test (J). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

As A20ZF7 Th17 cells express more Il22 mRNA and protein than WT cells, we hypothesized that A20ZF7 restrains epigenetic regulation of Il22 transcription. To identify potential genomic loci that may regulate Il22 in cis, we surveyed chromatin accessibility via assay for transposase-accessible chromatin sequencing (ATAC-seq) followed by massively-parallel sequencing of Th17 cells differentiated from naive WT and A20ZF7 CD4+ T cells. ATAC-seq revealed increased accessibility across the Il22 gene in A20ZF7 Th17 cells (Figure 6E, region g), supporting open chromatin at Il22’s promoter and enhanced Il22 transcription. In addition, multiple other sites upstream of Il22 demonstrated DNA accessibility, predicting potential enhancer regions (Figure 6E, regions a–f). Notably, ATAC-seq highlighted a conserved region 32 kb upstream of Il22’s transcription start site (Figure 6E, region b), a site recently characterized as an Il22 enhancer (44). To define this conserved region as a bona fide functional enhancer and to quantify the activation state of this enhancer, naive WT and A20ZF7 CD4+ T cells were differentiated into Th17 cells, and chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) of acetylated lysine 27 of histone H3 (H3K27ac) was performed at these genomic loci. H3K27ac was increased in A20ZF7 Th17 cells at the enhancer for Il22 (Figure 6F, region b), supporting increased enhancer activation and enhanced Il22 transcription in A20ZF7 Th17 cells. By contrast, sequences located on the immediate shoulders of the enhancer (Figure 6F, regions a and c) as well as other DNA accessible sites (Supplemental Figure 4C, regions d–f) were less decorated with H3K27ac and similarly marked in WT and A20ZF7 Th17 cells. The enhancement of H3K27ac marks at the conserved enhancer with FICZ treatment suggests that Ahr activation facilitates the acetylation of this locus. These results provide a molecular underpinning for Ahr in promoting Il22 expression (42, 43). As our flow studies of isolated nuclei showed that A20ZF7 Th17 cells harbor increased accumulation of nuclear RORγt compared with WT Th17 cells (Figure 6A), we next tested whether this increased RORγt mediates increased transcriptional activity at the Il22 enhancer. We differentiated naive CD4+ WT and A20ZF7 cells into Th17 cells in vitro and acutely treated cells with GSK805 (a RORγt-specific inhibitor) (45, 46) overnight beginning on day 6 of differentiation. Subsequent chromatin analyses at the enhancer showed that RORγt inhibition in A20ZF7 Th17 cells normalized nucleosome occupancy/density (Figure 6G) and H3K27ac (Figure 6H) to WT levels. These findings support RORγt’s role in reducing nucleosomal occupancy, facilitating chromatin and DNA accessibility, and enhancing acetylation of H3K27 at the Il22 enhancer in A20ZF7 Th17 cells. Therefore, elevated RORγt in differentiated A20ZF7 Th17 cells actively remodels chromatin at the Il22 enhancer to drive increased Il22 transcription. Taken together, these studies suggest that A20ZF7 restrains RORγt activity to limit chromatin accessibility and hyperacetylation of a specific Il22 enhancer, thus restricting Il22 transcription in CD4+ Th17 cells.

The TNFAIP3 gene is well conserved between murine and human genomes, and A20 polymorphisms and mutations are associated with human IBD and celiac disease (7, 10, 47). To determine whether A20’s ZF7 domain regulates Th17 cell functions and IL-22 expression in human T cells, we generated A20ZF7 mutant human CD4+ T cells using CRISPR/Cas9. Since A20’s ZF7 domain comprises the most C-terminal residues of the A20 protein, targeting A20ZF7 is unlikely to affect the stability or structure of the A20 protein. Our recent studies of murine A20ZF7 mutant proteins suggest that these proteins are indeed expressed at supranormal levels in TNF-stimulated fibroblasts (21). We thus designed CRISPR guide RNAs (gRNAs) to delete the N-terminal half of A20’s ZF7 domain. We isolated naive CD4+ T cells from healthy donor peripheral blood, activated the cells via TCR stimulation, and electroporated CRISPR/Cas9 along with either these ZF7-targeting or control gRNAs to generate A20ZF7 mutant and isogenic control human T cells. Sanger sequencing demonstrated that more than 85% of alleles were targeted by A20ZF7-specific gRNAs (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). These cells were then differentiated toward Th17 cells for 9 days, at which time more than 99% expressed RORγt in both A20ZF7-mutated and control cells (Figure 6I), confirming efficient Th17 differentiation. Expression of Tnfaip3 mRNA is markedly induced by NF-κB activity, and A20 mediates negative feedback on NF-κB signaling (26). In keeping with the compromised ability of A20ZF7 cells to restrain NF-κB signaling, expression of TNFAIP3 mRNA was increased in A20ZF7 human T cells when compared with paired isogenic control T cells (Figure 6J). The NF-κB family members c-Rel and Rela/p65 bind RORγt promoters and drive RORγt transcription (48). Consistent with increased NF-κB signaling and with our findings in murine Th17 cells, ablation of A20ZF7 in human Th17 cells led to higher expression of RORγt (Figure 6I). Finally, A20ZF7-deleted human Th17 cells led to elevated expression of IL17A and IL22 transcripts relative to paired, isogenic, A20-competent control cells (Figure 6J). Hence, A20’s ZF7 motif restrains RORγt expression and IL22 expression in human Th17 cells.