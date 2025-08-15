Targeting immune checkpoint LAIR1 with antibody blockade or 3-in-1 CAR T cells enhances antitumor response

The relevance of TAMs in cancer progression and therapy has spurred interest in therapeutically targeting these cells. However, we still have an incomplete and potentially limited understanding of how the various myeloid cell subtypes function in vivo during tumor progression and how drugs alter the activity of these cells (46). Identification of the new TAMC immune checkpoint, LAIR1, in patients with cancer and tumor-burdened mice provides an opportunity to determine a related pathway that links with TAM-induced tumor immunosuppression and helps to enhance endogenous multiplex immunity and adoptive cell therapy, such as CAR T cell therapy, against cancer. Our journey began with a study that focused on the role of an immunosuppressive ligand, CD70, in GBM progression (34, 39, 47). Recent studies have evaluated the biological role of LAIR1 in solid tumors (15, 22–26), and more studies are proposed to explore and define the precise mechanisms underlying the functions of LAIR-1 in tumor immunology and biology.

There are 2 strategies to inhibit LAIR1 signaling: one is by eliminating the ligand (collagen) effect, and the other is by blocking the receptor (LAIR1) itself on LAIR1-expressing cells. Most recent studies have involved strategies to inhibit LAIR1 signaling through collagen inhibition using LAIR2. LAIR2 is a homolog of LAIR1, a naturally secreted soluble protein that acts as a decoy receptor by binding collagen with a higher affinity than is seen with LAIR1 (48), which has been shown to block the action of LAIR1-collagen interaction and improve the antitumor response (22, 24, 26). An early-phase clinical trial has been conducted using the LAIR2-Fc fusion protein or its combination with other drugs for patients with cancer (26, 49, 50). However, given collagen’s ubiquity, targeting collagens for cancer therapies poses several problems, including potential side effects in nontarget tissues. The heterogeneity of collagens makes specific targeting difficult, since the varied collagen types might compensate for targeted loss, which could lead to therapy resistance. Collagen’s location in the tumor ECM can also hinder precise therapeutic delivery. Additionally, the role of collagen in normal physiological processes could mean that targeting it may disrupt essential functions. Thus, inhibiting LAIR1 activity using LAIR1 antibody blockade (anti-Lair1 antibody), which mainly affects M2-like MΦ and TAMs in peripheral blood and tumors, or using CAR T cells that specifically deliver the LAIR1 inhibition within the TME could offer more effective and targeted approaches.

In this study, we primarily used GBM models because GBM represents one of the most complex and resistant cancers. GBMs is characterized by significant intratumoral heterogeneity, rapid progression, and treatment resistance (51–53). Immunologically, GBM is marked by a low presence of T cells and a high density of M2-like TAMs within the tumor (8, 9, 54). The limited T cell infiltration and low PD-L1 expression on tumor cells complicate the efficacy of PD-1 blockade (55), highlighting the need for more effective immune checkpoint blockades. Additionally, the BBB significantly hinders the delivery of therapeutic antibodies to the tumor. However, the BBB’s properties change during tumor growth and inflammation, becoming progressively disrupted in these contexts (56, 57), which helps open the BBB and facilitates the delivery of anti-Lair1 antibody. Notably, the innovation of using 3-in-1 CAR T cells to deliver soluble LAIR2 for LAIR1 inhibition enables more effective treatment of GBM. The peripheral effect of anti-Lair1 antibody on enhancing tumor immunity proves crucial for the observed in vivo antitumor response. Thus, GBM is a benchmark for cancer complexity, and overcoming its challenges could provide insights for treating other cancers.

The data of the Lair1–/– experiments established a solid foundation to untangle the role of LAIR1 in tumor immunosuppression and devise potential therapeutic strategies. We observed that Lair1–/– tumor-bearing mice had a more robust antitumor response than did their Lair1+/+ counterparts. Significantly, we also observed this augmented antitumor response upon administration of CAR T cell therapy. This suggests that Lair1–/– creates a more favorable TME for the function of CAR T cells, leading to a synergistic effect. Because MΦ, a cell type typically dominant in the tumor, can be classified into M1 and M2 phenotypes with distinct functions. M1-MΦ are reported to be proinflammatory and antitumorigenic, while M2-like MΦ, often presented as TAMs or M2-like MΦ, are antiinflammatory and protumorigenic (58, 59). We found that LAIR1 was preferentially overexpressed on the M2-like MΦ compared with M1-MΦ, implying that LAIR1 would play a significant role in M2-like MΦ functions. This hypothesis was supported by the finding that Lair1–/– tumor-bearing mice exhibited a decrease in intratumoral M2-like TAMs, while the total number of MΦ remained unchanged. The result would also suggest that LAIR1 may be involved mainly in modulating the polarization of MΦ from M2 to M1 rather than eliminating the M2-like MΦ cell population entirely. Additionally, we saw an augmentation of activated CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, NK cells, and DCs in Lair1–/– versus Lair1+/+ tumors. Our results of testing anti-Lair1 antibody or LAIR1 inhibition by delivering LAIR1 inhibition using our 3-in-1 CAR T cells confirmed these observations. The 3D-printing live imaging showed that M2-like MΦ substantially hindered CAR T cells from interacting with tumor cells. However, anti-Lair1 antibody counteracted the M2-like MΦ-induced inhibition of CAR T cells, leading to an increase in the total number and migratory speed of CAR T cells, a decrease in CAR T cell and M2-like MΦ interactions approximately 35 hours after anti-Lair1 antibody was given, and an increase in CAR T cell–tumor interactions. Consequently, this led to an increased capacity for CAR T cells to engage with and destroy tumor cells effectively. Interestingly, anti-Lair1 antibody also had a similar effect on NAS T cells, albeit to a lesser extent and with slightly distinct kinetics. This observation indicates that anti-Lair1 antibody had a broad effect on T cells, particularly by mitigating inhibitory interactions between T cells and M2-like MΦ. The antigen specificity provided by CAR T cells is essential for strengthening T cell–tumor interactions and promoting significant tumor inhibition. Furthermore, enhanced G-CSF (36) and chemokine (C-C motif) ligand 3 (CCL3) (37) were seen, which respectively facilitated proper T cell recognition and intratumoral trafficking by anti-Lair1 antibody, confirming our hypothesis that LAIR1 is directly involved in M2-like, MΦ-mediated T cell suppression. Our in vivo findings show a promising correlation with the in vitro observations, illustrating that anti-Lair1 antibody extends survival in preclinical models of aggressive tumors, such as GBM and lung cancer, which resist PD-1 blockade. The anti-Lair1 antibody therapy demonstrated superior antitumor efficacy compared with aPD-1 in the models tested. Notably, the synergy achieved by combining anti-Lair1 antibody with CAR T cells highlights its potential as a therapeutic strategy.

A question we ask is whether the results from animal studies can inform clinical translation to humans. A key factor is the biological relevance of LAIR1 across species. Previous studies have identified a conserved collagen-binding site on LAIR1, including in humans and mice (41). Our promising in vivo results in this study and molecular conservation support the pursuit of anti-Lair1 antibody as a therapeutic target in humans. Enhanced antitumor responses were confirmed through scRNA-Seq analysis, which showed a decrease in the number of M2-like TAMs and an increase in M2 macrophage signature genes after anti-Lair1 antibody treatment, suggesting a shift toward an antitumor M1 phenotype. This reprogramming of macrophage polarization was coupled with an increased T cell presence in both spleens and tumors, indicating that anti-Lair1 antibody modulated intratumoral immunity and boosted the systemic immune response. Additionally, distinct outcomes in the 3 pairs of mice treated with IgG or anti-Lair1 antibody suggest that a greater M2-like TAM presence might limit tumor reduction and immunological responses, possibly due to a minimal blocking effect of anti-Lair1 antibody. Interestingly, anti-Lair1 antibody treatment was effective in tumors resistant to chemotherapy, radiation, and aPD-1 therapies, highlighting its potential in targeting immune checkpoints relevant to M2-like TAMs, which may be a suitable strategy for cold cancers like glioma that contain more M2-like TAMs and fewer T cells.

Identifying FXIII-A as a pivotal molecule that affects the function of M2-like MΦ, influenced by LAIR1, provides a vital piece to the intricate puzzle of LAIR1’s mechanism of action, bringing coherence to our understanding of the dynamic pathway involving LAIR1, collagen, and MΦ within the TME. FXIII-A is a blood coagulant protein that has been linked to collagen crosslinking and proliferation (60) and that has mostly been studied in wound healing (61, 62) as well as in tumor progression and metastasis (63). Previous reports showed that in lung squamous cell cancer, there was a notable infiltration of M2-like MΦ with high FXIII-A expression, which was associated with decreased survival (42). Both the mRNA and protein levels of FXIII-A were substantially elevated in M2-like MΦ, suggesting that FXIII-A may serve as a marker for M2-like MΦ, which are a primary cellular source responsible for the abnormal elevation of plasma FXIII-A in patients with malignant solid tumors (64). The role of FXIII-A has been extensively studied in wound healing, where it has been demonstrated to facilitate the cross-linking of fibronectin to collagen and promote collagen proliferation (60–62). We found that the addition of FXIII-A to tumor cultures increased collagen IV levels in the tumor cells. Interestingly, GBMs in Lair1+/+ mice had a shield composed of banded fibril structures of collagen IV — one of the most abundant and protumorigenic macromolecules found in GBMs (65). Our experiments showed that supplementing tumor cultures with FXIII-A led to an increase in collagen IV levels in tumor cells. Notably, Lair1+/+ GBM exhibited a dense network of collagen IV fibrils. This network appeared to form a barrier that impeded T cell access to the tumor. Conversely, in Lair1–/– GBM, the tumor collagen structure more closely resembled that of normal brain tissue. The reduced collagen fibril shielding around tumor cells can facilitate enhanced interactions between T cells and tumors. Importantly, this effect was also evident in the LLC model following anti-Lair1 antibody treatment, underscoring the potential of LAIR1 inhibition using antibody blockade or 3-in-1 CAR T cells as a clinically relevant therapeutic strategy. Therefore, we have identified an immunosuppressive loop involving LAIR1 in the TME, which can be represented as follows: LAIR1 expression on M2-like MΦ↑ → FXIII-A secretion↑ → collagen IV deposition/proliferation↑ → activation of LAIR1+ M2-like MΦ↑ → tumor immunosuppression↑. The LAIR1 knockout or anti-Lair1 antibody effectively disrupted this loop, could reverse the immunosuppression, and enhanced antitumor therapeutics. The intervention using anti-Lair1 antibody resulted in multiple actions, including repolarization of M2-like MΦ to M1 MΦ for an antitumor effect, enhancement of tumor–T cell interaction for cytolytic killing, and reduction of tumor-associated collagen deposition to normalize the TME. These coordinated effects by anti-Lair1 antibody highlight the benefits of targeting these elements within the TME and provide insight into the utility of an integrated approach for better therapeutic intervention in cancer treatment.

In summary, this study elucidates the underlying mechanism of LAIR1 in tumor immunosuppression and presents a strategic approach to targeting LAIR1 through antibody blockade or signaling-deliverable CAR T cells. Given the role of LAIR1 as an immunosuppressive regulator across various cancers, it emerges as a promising focal point for targeted cancer therapy. Our findings have laid the groundwork for ongoing investigational new drug–enabling (IND- enabling) studies focused on developing a humanized LAIR1-blocking antibody or the 3-in-1 CAR T cells for cancer therapies. We believe these represent significant advancements in the pursuit of innovative therapeutic solutions.