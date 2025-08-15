Targeting LAIR1-mediated immunosuppression adds a new weapon to our immunotherapy arsenal

In this issue of JCI, Tao and colleagues tested multiple approaches targeting LAIR1 signaling in several different in vitro human and in vivo mouse tumor models (4) (Figure 1). The authors’ interest in LAIR1 was inspired by the discovery of high LAIR1 expression in macrophages and microglia within human glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) tumors and M2-like TAMs in murine GBM models. They assessed the effect of LAIR1 loss on murine GBM models with and without coadministration of CD70 CAR T cells. LAIR1 KO alone increased the median overall survival (mOS) by 18%, decreased M2-like TAMs, and increased activated CD8+ T cells in the TME; the addition of CD70CAR T cells extended the mOS by nearly 50%, with similar findings in the TME. Turning to a human cell system with their IL-8 receptor/CD70CAR T (8R-70CAR T) cells and a CD70+ GBM cell line, the authors demonstrated that a commercially available anti–human LAIR1 antagonist antibody enhanced the CAR T antitumor response only in the presence of PBMC-derived M2-like macrophages. Treatment with a commercially available anti–mouse LAIR1 antibody alone or in combination with anti–PD-1 antibody or 8R70CAR T cells reduced tumor burden and extended mOS in murine GBM and lung carcinoma models. Outperformance of anti–PD-1 antibody and 8R-70 CAR T cells by anti-LAIR1 antibodies is remarkable and further reinforces the potential of anti-LAIR1 therapeutic approaches in patients with cancer.

Figure 1 LAIR1-mediated suppression of the tumor immune response can be targeted by several strategies. (A) In tumors, LAIR1 expressed by macrophages binds collagen IV, promoting an M2-like phenotype and the production of immunosuppressive cytokines, which exhausts nearby T cells. Collagen IV production is increased within the TME, and CAR T cell penetration of the tumor is limited due to both exhaustion and the obstacle that the collagen network presents. (B) Treatments that block LAIR1 collagen binding (such as LAIR1 KO, antibodies against LAIR1, or LAIR1 antagonism via LAIR2 produced by the L2 module of the L2-8R-70CAR T cells) reduce M2 polarization and increase the production of immunostimulating cytokines, activating nearby T cells that attack and kill tumor cells, which are more accessible due to reduced collagen IV levels. These treatments increased survival in several different mouse tumor models.

Building on these results, the authors modified their 8R-70CAR construct to incorporate a module that enables secretion of LAIR2, which outcompetes LAIR1 for collagen binding, thus preempting its inhibitory signaling. In human T cells, this 3-in-1 L2-8R-70CAR substantially enhanced the antitumor response against human GBM cells in vitro. In a PD-1–resistant, immunocompetent mouse GBM tumor model, mouse T cells transduced with L2-8R-70CAR were superior to 8R-70CAR T cells, showing greater reductions in tumor size and extension of mOS. The striking synergistic effect warrants further study of LAIR2 secretion in additional CAR T models.

Because collagen is both the ligand of LAIR1 and a contributor to immunotherapy resistance, collagen content was evaluated in tumor models treated with anti-LAIR approaches. Mice with tumors treated with L2-8R-70CAR T cells or anti-LAIR1 antibody, as well as LAIR1-KO mice, exhibited lower levels of collagen IV staining within tumors — although there was no effect on collagen I levels. Notably, collagen levels in normal brain tissue were not affected by LAIR1 KO. Further analysis of anti-LAIR1–treated GBM revealed that there were fewer M2-like TAMs and lower expression of M2-like TAM signature genes, including F13a1, which encodes factor XIII-A (FXIII-A). Correlative expression of LAIR1 and F13A1 was observed in human GBM tumors, and expression of FXIII-A was reduced in Lair1–/– M2-like macrophages. The addition of FXIII-A during in vitro M2-like polarization of murine bone marrow monocytes resulted in increased levels of the M2-like marker Arg-1 in Lair1+/+ but not Lair1–/– cells, which expressed minimal Arg-1 in either condition. Surprisingly, in vitro treatment of PD-1–resistant murine GBM cells with FXIII-A alone also led to increased collagen IV staining similar to that seen in untreated Lair1+/+ GBM tumor–bearing mice. Together, these results support roles for FXIII-A and LAIR1 in promoting the formation of collagen IV networks in tumors, although further study is needed to define the mechanisms involved.