Protective hepatocyte signals restrain liver fibrosis in metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis

In summary, these studies uncovered a protective signal in hepatocytes that constrains fibrogenesis and is downregulated in patients with MASH (13) (Figure 1). Yan et al. (13) provide a deeper understanding of cellular crosstalk in MASH and, in particular, highlight aberrant hepatocyte signals as a trigger or amplifier of fibrosis progression. Accordingly, hepatocellular CEBPA and its upstream regulators or downstream targets may open up new therapeutic avenues. For example, one clinically feasible and FDA-approved therapeutic option involves the sugar molecule N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc), which binds to hepatocytes and may be conjugated to siRNA for hepatocyte-selective silencing or activation (10), e.g., of CEBPA, its upstream activators or downstream targets (Figure 1). However, several open questions must be addressed before considering this CEBPA-dependent, hepatocyte-HSC signaling axis as a potential therapeutic target. It would be important — in addition to causation experiments in mice and altered expression in patients — to determine the effects of CEBPA on outcomes in patients with MAFLD. Furthermore, the decrease of CEBPA during MASH may not occur without reason and may have yet-unknown functions in the regulation of metabolism, regeneration, or other adaptive responses. Hence, a better understanding of the fibrosis-independent effects of CEBPA in the context of MASH will be important. Another critical question involves determining the most suitable targets within this profibrogenic hepatocyte-HSC axis. Upstream regulators such as ATF3 or NOTCH/HES1, CEBPA itself, or downstream targets such as OPN (Figure 1). For example, a wide body of literature has shown amelioration of MASLD by ATF3 inhibition (19, 20); however, mice with global deletion of ATF3 display increased liver injury after ischemia-reperfusion injury (21) and it is currently unknown whether hepatocytes or other cell types impart the ATF3-protective effect. Furthermore, hepatocellular ATF3 likely has broader roles in MASH than the downregulation of CEBPA, which needs to be studied in more detail. Likewise, while the number of HES1+ hepatocytes increase in patients with MASH (18), HES1 may have similar adaptive roles. HES1 has been linked to NOTCH activity and glucocorticoid signaling in MASLD (18, 22), but functional studies using hepatocyte-specific deletion or silencing of HES1 are lacking. Studies in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) suggest that small activating RNA-based therapy of CEPBPA, which has entered phase I trials (23), may also be considered. Finally, OPN, as a key downstream target of CEBPA and an established mediator of fibrogenesis (13, 16–18), represents another potential target. However, the contribution of hepatocyte-derived OPN, although established in Yan et al. (13) and in previous studies (18), needs to be further confirmed, particularly since OPN from other cellular sources seem to play a role in fibrogenesis and may even exert disease-promoting functions (24). For all interventions, the long-term effects on the development of HCC, which is another main contributor to death in patients with advanced MASH, needs to be studied. Ideally, inhibition of the ATF3/HES1/CEBPA/OPN hepatocyte-HSC axis will inhibit fibrosis and prevent HCC formation in parallel.

Figure 1 CEBPA confers antifibrotic effects via osteopontin suppression. Activation of ATF3 and HES1 in hepatocytes leads to a progressive suppression of CEBPA that tracks with MASH progression, triggering increased expression and secretion of OPN, encoded by SPP1, from hepatocytes. Hepatocyte-derived OPN induces the activation of HSCs and thereby contributes to liver fibrosis. Hepatocyte-specific silencing of ATF3, HES1, or SPP1, or activation of CEPBA expression via GalNAc-coupled siRNA or saRNA, respectively, could be used to inhibit fibrogenesis in MASH.