Induction of antiviral interferon-stimulated genes by neuronal STING promotes the resolution of pain in mice

Nociceptor STING is upregulated in response to inflammation. To study the mechanisms of resolution of inflammatory pain, we used the well-established inflammatory pain model of complete Freund’s adjuvant (CFA), which induces local inflammatory responses to the injection of heat-killed Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Mice developed thermal hyperalgesia (Figure 1A) and mechanical allodynia (Figure 1B) by day 1 after CFA injection and recovered within 2 weeks, suggesting a high level of plasticity in the afferent pain pathway, particularly in unmyelinated small-diameter nociceptors that undergo significant molecular and functional changes during inflammation (16, 17). To explore how nociceptors respond to the inflammatory milieu, we used Nav1.8 Tg-TdTomato mice, which mark neurons that express the voltage-gated sodium channel Nav1.8 (Scn10a) (18). After intraplantar CFA injection, we FACS-sorted Nav1.8+ neurons from paw-innervating ipsilateral and contralateral lumbar (L4–L6) DRGs (Figure 1, C and D) (19). Transcriptional analysis identified 2 differentially expressed genes between ipsilateral and contralateral sides: STING (Tmem173 gene) and angiopoietin-like protein 2 (Angptl2) (Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI176474DS1). To narrow down our analysis to TRPV1+ nociceptors that play a central role in inflammatory hyperalgesia (20), we repeated the experiment using a TRPV1-pHluorin mouse previously characterized (Figure 1, F and G) (21). As observed with the larger population of Nav1.8+ neurons, we found that CFA inflammation enhanced STING expression in ipsilateral TRPV1+ neurons (Figure 1H). Co-immunostaining of STING and TRPV1-ecGFP in lumbar ganglia from CFA-treated animals (Supplemental Figure 1A) validated the transcriptomic data and showed an increase in STING protein level in ipsilateral TRPV1+ neurons (Supplemental Figure 1B). Analyzing a single-cell RNA-Seq data set of mouse DRG neurons (22), we found that STING was coexpressed with peptidergic nociceptor-associated transcripts such as Scn10a (Nav1.8), Trpv1, Calca (CGRP), Tac1 (substance P), and GFRα3 (Supplemental Figure 2A). We thus performed immunostaining to determine the level of STING protein in the different subpopulations of DRG neurons: TRPV1 (PEP1.1, PEP1.2, PEP1.3, PEP1.4, NP3) and IB4 (NP1, NP2, NP3, TH) (Supplemental Figure 2B). Immunostaining analysis confirmed that STING was enriched in TRPV1+ peptidergic neurons (PEP1.1, PEP1.2, PEP1.3, PEP1.4, NP3) compared with IB4+ non-peptidergic neurons (NP1, NP2, NP3, TH) (Supplemental Figure 2C). Furthermore, we evaluated the expression of STING in human DRGs (Supplemental Figure 2D). We found a high degree of colocalization between STING and Nav1.8 transcripts, confirming that STING was enriched in neuronal rather than non-neuronal cells of human DRGs (Supplemental Figure 2E). Collectively, our results confirmed that STING is expressed in both human and mouse nociceptors.

Figure 1 Transcriptional changes in Nav1.8 and TRPV1 neurons after CFA inflammation. (A) Measurement of thermal withdrawal latency in the ipsilateral (i.l.) and contralateral (c.l.) hind paws of C57BL/6J mice treated with CFA (n = 6). (B) Measurement of mechanical withdrawal threshold in the ipsilateral and contralateral hind paws of C57BL/6J mice treated with CFA (n = 8). (C) Experimental approach used to isolate Nav1.8 Tg-TdTomato neurons for microarray analysis, 24 hours after intraplantar CFA. (D) FACS plots are shown as representative example of the gating strategy used for Nav1.8-Cre Tg-TdTomato lumbar DRG neuron isolation from contralateral and ipsilateral sides following CFA injection. Lumbar DRGs were pooled from 3 mice per sample. (E) Volcano plot showing transcriptional changes induced by CFA inflammation in Nav1.8 Tg-TdT neurons (n = 3 mice). P value line cutoff is P < 0.01, and fold change of 2. Select transcripts of interest are highlighted in distinct colors (inset legend). (F) Experimental approach used to isolate TRPV1-pHluorin neurons for microarray analysis, 72 hours after intraplantar CFA. (G) FACS plots are shown as representative example of the gating strategy used for WT and TRPV1-pHluorin DRG neuron isolation from ipsilateral side following CFA injection. Lumbar DRGs were pooled from 3 mice per sample. (H) Volcano plot showing transcriptional changes induced by CFA inflammation in TRPV1 neurons. P value line cutoff is P < 0.05, and fold change of 1.5. Select transcript of interest is highlighted in red (inset legend). Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s post hoc test (A and B; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001).

Type I IFNs promote resolution of inflammatory pain. STING activation in immune or epithelial cells leads to the production of type I IFNs (IFN-I) such as IFN-α and IFN-β isoforms. This IFN-I response is mediated by the recruitment of TBK1 and its phosphorylation (23). Accordingly, activation of STING by ADU-S100 (10 and 30 μg/mL) in cultured DRG neurons led to the phosphorylation of TBK1 in WT but not STING–/– neurons (Figure 2, A and B). Additionally, ADU-S100 (10 μg/mL) stimulation induced the production of IFN-β, but not IFN-α, and this IFN-I response was dependent on the presence of STING (Figure 2, C and D). Thirteen distinct cell clusters have been identified in the DRG (24), including macrophages, fibroblasts, and satellite glial cells, which express STING (http://mousebrain.org/) (22). To assess the proportion of IFN-β produced by TRPV1-expressing neurons among all DRG cells, cultures were treated with resiniferatoxin (RTX) (1 μM) to ablate TRPV1+ neurons (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) before ADU-S100 exposure. RTX pretreatment reduced the amount of IFN-β produced in response to the STING agonist by 50%, indicating that a substantial amount of IFN-I originated from TRPV1+ neurons (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Neuronal type I IFNs promote resolution of inflammatory pain. (A) Phospho-TBK1 protein level was determined by Western blot in lumbar DRG culture (L4–L6) treated with vehicle or ADU-S100 (10 or 30 μg/mL) for 1, 3, or 6 hours, from WT (n = 4) and STING–/– (n = 3) mice. Three independent experiments were performed. (B) Phospho-TBK1 quantification at 3 hours in response to 10 μg/mL of ADU-S100. Data are normalized to TBK1 signal. (C and D) IFN-α (C) and IFN-β (D) levels were determined in the DRG culture of WT (n = 5–8) and STING–/– (n = 8) mice treated with vehicle or ADU-S100 (10 μg/mL). (E) IFN-β levels in vehicle-pretreated (n = 4) and RTX-pretreated (n = 3) DRG culture, stimulated with ADU-S100. Two vehicle samples from WT mice were used for both D and E, as these conditions were run simultaneously. (F and G) Measurement of thermal withdrawal latency in hind paws of female (F) or male (G) CFA-treated C57BL/6J mice that received either an IgG control (n = 5–6) or an IFN-β neutralizing antibody at days 3 and 8 after CFA injection (n = 5–6). (H and I) Oasl2 (H) and Isg15 (I) mRNA expression in ipsilateral and contralateral lumbar DRGs of naive C57BL/6J mice (D0, n = 6) and mice 3 days (D3, n = 7–8) and 12 days after CFA injection (D12, n = 8). (J and K) Oasl2 (J) and Isg15 (K) expression at day 9 of CFA-treated mice that received either an IgG control (n = 6) or an IFN-β neutralizing antibody (n = 6). Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (B, D, and E; *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001), Kruskal-Wallis followed by Dunn’s post hoc test (C), and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (F and G: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 vs. IgG i.l.; $P < 0.05 vs. IgG c.l.; H and I: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001) or by Bonferroni’s post hoc test (J and K; *P < 0.05).

To investigate whether IFN-β mediated the resolution of thermal hyperalgesia, we used an anti–IFN-β neutralizing antibody. Mice subjected to CFA received intrathecal injections of anti–IFN-β antibody (30 ng/μL) or an IgG control (30 ng/μL) on the third and eighth days after CFA injection. Neutralizing anti–IFN-β delayed the resolution of thermal hyperalgesia in both female (Figure 2F) and male (Figure 2G) mice, suggesting a sex-independent role of IFN-I in pain resolution. Type I IFNs bind to IFN-α/β receptor (IFNAR) on producer and nearby cells. This autocrine and paracrine stimulation leads to the transcriptional regulation of a wide array of IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs) that ordinarily protect cells from infection. We thus assessed the expression of classical ISGs, specifically Oasl2 and Isg15, over time in CFA-treated mice. Our findings revealed an increase of both Oasl2 and Isg15 three days after CFA injection in ipsilateral DRGs, returning to baseline levels by day 12 (Figure 2, H and I), suggesting that the resolution of CFA-induced hyperalgesia might be induced by a robust IFN signature. Accordingly, the expression of the Oasl2 gene was reduced in hyperalgesic mice receiving anti–IFN-β, compared with normogesic mice injected with IgG control (Figure 2J). However, this observation was not found with the Isg15 gene, which remained elevated in response to anti–IFN-β injection (Figure 2K), likely involving other STING-induced type I IFNs such as IFN-α.

IFN-I/IFNAR1 signaling axis regulates thermal hyperalgesia. To investigate the contribution of neuronal IFN-I in regulating nociceptive behaviors, we expressed a STING gain-of-function (GOF) mutant in TRPV1 neurons. The hSTING mutation (N154S) has been reported in STING-associated vasculopathy with onset in infancy (SAVI), a type I interferonopathy associated with constitutive activity of STING (25). We generated TRPV1cre-GOF conditional knockin (cKI) mice by crossing hSTING-N154S mice with TRPV1-Cre animals (Figure 3A). When assessing the efficiency of Cre recombination and the expression of hSTING-N154S in TRPV1+ neurons (Supplemental Figure 4A), we made 2 important observations: (a) the number of TRPV1+ neurons in the TRPV1cre-GOF was reduced in comparison with littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 4B), and (b) the large majority of TRPV1+ neurons expressed the hSTING-N154S mutation (Supplemental Figure 4C). We observed a similar trend with the peptidergic GFRα3 marker, while the expression of other neuronal markers, such as SP or GFRα2, remained similar in both TRPV1cre-GOF and littermate neurons (Supplemental Figure 5, A–F).

Figure 3 Nociceptor-specific STING-N154S gain of function reduces thermal sensitivity and heat hyperalgesia in an IFNAR1-dependent manner. (A) Schematic representation of transgenic TRPV1cre-GOF cKI mouse design. (B and C) IFN-α (B) and IFN-β (C) levels in DRG cultures of GOF (n = 4) and TRPV1cre-GOF (n = 6) mice stimulated with ADU-S100 (1 μg/mL). (D and E) Measurement of thermal sensitivity of naive TRPV1cre-GOF (n = 15–16) and GOF (n = 7–12) mice using the hot plate (D) or Hargreaves test (E). (F) Measurement of thermal withdrawal latency in hind paws of CFA-treated GOF (n = 9) and TRPV1cre-GOF (n = 8) mice. (G) Measurement of thermal withdrawal latency in hind paws of CFA-treated TRPV1cre-GOF mice that received either IgG control (n = 5) or IFNAR1 neutralizing antibody (MAR1) before and 3 days after CFA injection (n = 6). (H) Newly born TRPV1cre-GOF pups (P5) were given 10 μL of AAV-PHP.S-DIO-IFNAR1-shRNA or AAV-PHP.S-DIO-scrambled-shRNA intraperitoneally. (I) Measurement of thermal sensitivity of mice injected with IFNAR1-Scr (n = 9) or IFNAR1-shRNA (n = 16) AAV using the hot plate. (J) Measurement of thermal withdrawal latency of CFA-treated mice infected with IFNAR1-Scr (n = 7) or IFNAR1-shRNA (n = 9) AAV. (K) Adult TRPV1cre-GOF mice received 10 μL of AAV-DIO-IFNAR1-shRNA or AAV-DIO-scrambled-shRNA intrathecally. (L) Measurement of thermal withdrawal latency in hind paws of CFA-treated mice injected with IFNAR1-Scr (n = 7) or IFNAR1-shRNA (n = 8) AAV. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (B and C; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001); t test (E and I) or Mann-Whitney test (D; **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001); and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (F: **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 vs. TRPV1cre-GOF i.l.; G: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 vs. TRPV1cre-GOF+IgG i.l.; J and L: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 vs. IFNAR1-Scr i.l.; $P < 0.05, $$P < 0.01, $$$P < 0.001, $$$$P < 0.0001 vs. IFNAR1-Scr c.l.).

As TRPV1 nociceptors send their projection to the dorsal horn of the spinal cord, we examined the expression of TdTomato in the central terminals of nociceptors in laminae I and II (Supplemental Figure 6). Immunohistochemical analysis led to 2 observations: (a) hSTING-N154S expression occurs mainly in substance P (peptidergic) (Supplemental Figure 6A) and GFRα3 (peptidergic) nociceptors (Supplemental Figure 6B), with fewer IB4 (non-peptidergic) nociceptors (Supplemental Figure 6C); and (b) the neuroanatomical organization of peptidergic and non-peptidergic fibers was conserved in TRPV1cre-GOF mice.

Next, we assessed IFN-I production in TRPV1cre-GOF animals. Cultured DRG neurons from TRPV1cre-GOF mice exhibited an elevated level of type I IFN-α and -β in the absence of STING stimulation. In addition, ADU-S100 (1 μg/mL) induced a more than 10-fold increase in IFN-β, but not IFN-α, in comparison with untreated neurons (Figure 3, B and C), and ADU-induced increase of both IFN-α and -β was 6-fold larger in cKI animals versus littermate controls (Figure 3, B and C).

We then wanted to determine whether constitutive IFN-I signaling could affect sensory or pain-like behaviors. While baseline mechanical sensitivity was not altered in naive TRPV1cre-GOF mice (Supplemental Figure 7A), thermal sensitivity as measured by both the hot plate and the Hargreaves test was lower than that of littermate controls in both females and males (Figure 3, D and E). In addition, stereotypical mouse behaviors such as climbing, rearing, eating, drinking, grooming, scratching, and distance moved were normal in TRPV1cre-GOF cKI animals (Supplemental Figure 7, C–J), indicating that IFN-I production by TRPV1+ neurons mainly controlled thermal nociception.

We next evaluated the thermal hyperalgesia of TRPV1cre-GOF mice after CFA. Although a slightly more pronounced edema was observed at the peak of inflammation in the ipsilateral paw of TRPV1cre-GOF mice compared with littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 8, A and E), TRPV1cre-GOF mice exhibited negligible thermal hyperalgesia (Figure 3F). However, mechanical allodynia remained unaffected following CFA (Supplemental Figure 7B). This analgesic effect was not due to a difference in the inflammatory response. Both pro- and antiinflammatory cytokine levels were similar in the inflamed paw of TRPV1Cre-GOF and GOF mice. Moreover, systemic inflammation was not apparent in either mouse group after CFA (Supplemental Figure 8, B–D and F–H; Supplemental Figure 9, A–F; and Supplemental Table 2). To assess whether the type I IFN receptor (IFNAR1) mediated the anti-hyperalgesic effect, we used an anti-IFNAR1 blocking antibody (MAR1). TRPV1cre-GOF mice received intrathecal injections of MAR1 antibody (100 ng/μL) or IgG control (100 ng/μL) before and 3 days after CFA injection. Inhibition of IFNAR1 by MAR1 antibody restored thermal hyperalgesia in CFA-treated TRPV1cre-GOF mice (Figure 3G). Because IFNAR1 is expressed in both neuronal and non-neuronal cells of the DRG (11, 22), we assessed the specific role of IFNAR1 expressed in TRPV1+ fibers by deleting Ifnar1 specifically in nociceptors. TRPV1cre-GOF neonates (P5) received either an i.p. injection of adeno-associated virus (AAV) expressing Cre-inducible IFNAR1-shRNA or scramble (Scr) control (Figure 3H). At 6 weeks, we confirmed that neurons of TRPV1cre-GOF cKI animals were infected with the viral construct (Supplemental Figure 10A). Downregulation of Ifnar1 transcripts was demonstrated by RNAscope, validating the efficacy of the IFNAR1-shRNA vector (Supplemental Figure 10B). Depletion of Ifnar1 in TRPV1cre-GOF neurons restored normal thermal sensitivity (Figure 3I). Importantly, mice treated with IFNAR1-shRNA displayed thermal hyperalgesia compared with IFNAR1-Scr mice after CFA injection (Figure 3J). Because TRPV1 is expressed in a wider population of neurons during development, we addressed a potential compensatory mechanism of Ifnar1 knockdown in pups by delivering the AAV in adult TRPV1cre-GOF mice (Figure 3K). As found with the injected pups, thermal hypersensitivity was restored in adult TRPV1cre-GOF mice that received the IFNAR1-shRNA (Figure 3L). Overall, these results show that activation of neuronal STING might promote resolution of pain after inflammation, at least in part via autocrine IFN-I/IFNAR1 signaling.

ISGs reduce intrinsic excitability of nociceptors. To evaluate the effect of IFN-I signaling on nociceptors, we conducted bulk RNA-Seq on DRGs from TRPV1cre-GOF mice. Comparative transcriptomic profiling showed a marked IFN signature associated with a dozen downregulated genes and more than 100 upregulated ISGs in DRGs from naive TRPV1cre-GOF cKI mice, compared with GOF littermate controls (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 3). Among upregulated genes, we found classical ISGs known to trigger protective defense mechanisms against pathogens or tumors: Oasl, Ifitm3, Isg15, Ccl5, and Usp18 mRNAs. These findings indicated that constitutive activation of STING effectively promoted ISG expression in TRPV1 nociceptors, thus validating our TRPV1cre-GOF cKI model to study the IFN gene responses in these neurons. While the function of ISGs enables host defense, and allows cells to recover to normal function, only a handful of these genes have been studied in detail (10), and none of them in the context of neuronal plasticity. Interestingly, nociceptor-specific ion channels, including Trpv1, Trpa1, and Trpc3, were downregulated in TRPV1cre-GOF DRGs, whereas the A-type Kv channel–regulating protein (Kchip1), known to suppress excitability, was upregulated (Figure 4A). Gene expression quantification by quantitative reverse transcription PCR confirmed the increase in Oasl2 (Figure 4B), Isg15 (Figure 4C), and Kcnip1 (KChIP1) transcripts (Figure 4D) in TRPV1cre-GOF neurons, whereas Trpv1 mRNA was significantly reduced (Figure 4E), corroborating the reduction of TRPV1+ neurons in TRPV1cre-GOF mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). To investigate the functional impact of ISGs on nociceptors, we performed electrophysiological recordings of TdTomato+ TRPV1cre-GOF nociceptors (Figure 5A). While the action potential (AP) amplitude (Supplemental Figure 11A) and the resting membrane potential (Supplemental Figure 11B) were unchanged, an increase in rheobase (Figure 5, A and B) and input resistance (Supplemental Figure 11C) was measured in TRPV1cre-GOF neurons compared with littermate controls (GOF). In contrast, the rheobase of non-peptidergic IB4+ neurons from TRPV1cre-GOF mice was similar to that of IB4+ neurons isolated from littermate controls (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 12, A and B), suggesting that IFN-induced hypoexcitability was specific to TRPV1 neurons in TRPV1cre-GOF mice. Similarly, the number of APs evoked by depolarizing current was lower in TRPV1cre-GOF compared with littermate control neurons (Figure 5C). Lastly, looking at the AP half-width, TRPV1cre-GOF mice had a shorter AP duration, indicating larger hyperpolarizing K+ currents in TRPV1cre-GOF neurons (Figure 5, D and E). Given that Trpv1 gene expression was reduced in TRPV1cre-GOF DRGs (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4C), we assessed capsaicin-evoked currents (100 nM) in isolated DRG neurons. We found a pronounced decrease in TRPV1 current density (Figure 5, F and G). Consistent with the observation of Kchip1 upregulation by sequencing (Figure 4D), we found that the KChIP1 protein level was augmented in TRPV1cre-GOF lumbar DRGs (Figure 5, H and I). As KChIP1 serves as a specific β-subunit for Kv4 channels (26, 27), we analyzed the electrophysiological properties of A-type K+ currents in TRPV1cre-GOF neurons. Notably, the Kv4-mediated A-type current was larger in TRPV1cre-GOF neurons (Figure 5, J and K), supporting an increase in Kv4 channel opening or surface trafficking, induced by KChIP1 upregulation. Accordingly, the steady-state activation of A-type Kv4 channels was shifted to more hyperpolarized potentials (Figure 5L), while the steady-state inactivation was delayed in TRPV1cre-GOF neurons (Figure 5M), indicating a regulation of Kv4 channel gating by KChIP1. Taken together, our results show that ISGs regulate the expression of ion channels and channel-interacting proteins to enhance the threshold of nociceptor activation and reduce the excitability of nociceptive neurons.

Figure 4 Nociceptor-specific STING-N154S gain of function induces IFN-I production and expression of IFN-stimulated genes in DRGs. (A) Volcano plot representation of genes regulated in naive TRPV1cre-GOF cKI mice. Genes that pass a threshold of log 1.5 fold change in differential expression analysis are colored green when they are downregulated and red when they are upregulated. (B) Oasl2 expression in lumbar DRG neurons of naive GOF (n = 6) and TRPV1cre-GOF (n = 9) mice. (C) Isg15 expression in lumbar DRG neurons of naive GOF (n = 6) and TRPV1cre-GOF (n = 9) mice. (D) Kchip1 expression in lumbar DRG neurons of naive GOF (n = 7) and TRPV1cre-GOF (n = 13) mice. (E) Trpv1 expression in lumbar DRG neurons of naive GOF (n = 6) and TRPV1cre-GOF (n = 8) mice. Statistical analysis was performed using t test (B, D, and E; *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001) or Mann-Whitney (C; ***P < 0.001).

Figure 5 ISGs alter nociceptor properties through TRPV1 downregulation and KChIP1 expression. (A) Representative current clamp recording of evoked action potentials (APs) recorded in TRPV1 neurons (top). Cells were injected with a 500-millisecond current pulse with an increment of 10 pA and an interval of 5 seconds (protocol, bottom). The highlighted black line indicates the current amplitude that induces the first AP. Scale bars: 20 mV/50 ms. (B) Rheobase data recorded in TRPV1 and non-peptidergic (IB4+) neurons from GOF (n = 61 and n = 16, respectively) and TRPV1cre-GOF mice (n = 101 and n = 22, respectively). (C) Number of spikes as a function of injected current in TRPV1 neurons. (D) Representative APs recorded in TRPV1 neurons from GOF (n = 61) and TRPV1cre-GOF (n = 101) mice. Scale bars: 20 mV/50 ms. (E) AP half-width recorded in D. (F) Representative currents induced by capsaicin (100 nM) in TRPV1 neurons. Scale bars: 200 pA/10 s. (G) Current density evoked by capsaicin in TRPV1 neurons from GOF (n = 25) and TRPV1cre-GOF (n = 70) mice. (H) Representative Western blot of KChIP1 protein level. Three independent experiments were performed. (I) Quantification of KChIP1 protein level in lumbar DRG from naive GOF (n = 5) and TRPV1cre-GOF (n = 5) mice. (J) Representative outward potassium currents recorded in response to voltage steps in TRPV1 neurons. Scale bars: 1 nA/100 ms. (K) Average current-voltage relationship from neurons recorded in J (GOF, n = 10; TRPV1cre-GOF, n = 17). (L and M) Steady-state activation (L) and inactivation (M) from neurons recorded in J (activation: GOF, n = 17; TRPV1cre-GOF, n = 17; inactivation: GOF, n = 18; TRPV1cre-GOF, n = 25). All steady-state plots were fitted with Boltzmann functions to derive V ½ and k values. Statistical analysis was performed using Kruskal-Wallis followed by Dunn’s post hoc test (B; ****P < 0.0001), 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (C and K–M; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001), and Mann-Whitney test (E and G) or t test (I; *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001).

IFNAR1 depletion normalizes ion channel expression and electrophysiological properties. To understand whether the electrophysiological phenotype of TRPV1cre-GOF neurons was mediated by IFN-I/IFNAR1 signaling, TRPV1cre-GOF neonates (P5) received an i.p. injection of Cre-inducible AAV-GFP expressing either IFNAR1-shRNA (1 × 1013 genome copies [GC]/mL) or scramble control (1 × 1013 GC/mL). Depletion of Ifnar1 in TRPV1cre-GOF neurons restored normal Kchip1 expression (Figure 6, A and B). Then, DRG neurons were dissociated, and electrophysiological recording of AAV-infected or non-infected TRPV1cre-GOF neurons was performed (Figure 6C). Notably, IFNAR1-shRNA–infected neurons had a much lower rheobase compared with non-infected or IFNAR1-Scr–infected TRPV1cre-GOF neurons (Figure 6D). This was consistent with an increase in evoked AP firing observed in IFNAR1-shRNA–infected cells (Figure 6E). In addition, Ifnar1 depletion was able to restore TRPV1 current density (Figure 6, F and G) and reduce Kv4-mediated A-type current (Figure 6, H and I) induced by IFN-I.

Figure 6 IFNAR1 depletion in nociceptors restores electrophysiological properties. (A) Confocal image of TRPV1 neurons from TRPV1Cre-GOF mice injected with DIO-Scr-shRNA (n = 5) or DIO-IFNAR1-shRNA AAVs (n = 5). Images represent DAPI staining, AAV-GFP expression (green), and Kchip1 transcripts (red) by RNAscope. Scale bars: 25 μm, and 10 μm on cropped images. (B) Quantification of Kchip1 density measured by the number of transcripts represented by dots per surface unit in AAV-infected TRPV1 neurons. (C) Representative current clamp recording of TdTomato+/GFP+ TRPV1 neurons from TRPV1Cre-GOF mice infected with DIO-Scr-shRNA or DIO-IFNAR1-shRNA AAVs (top). Cells were injected with 500-millisecond current pulses with an increment of 10 pA and an interval of 5 seconds (protocol, bottom). The highlighted black line indicates the current amplitude that induces the first AP. Scale bars: 20 mV/50 ms. (D) Measurement of rheobase in infected (GFP+) and non-infected (GFP–) TRPV1 neurons (TdTomato+) recorded in C. Data are presented as dot plots with mean values (IFNAR1-Scr neurons, n = 89; IFNAR1-shRNA–infected neurons, n = 80; IFNAR1-Scr neurons, n = 18; IFNAR1-shRNA–non-infected neurons, n = 18). (E) Number of spikes evoked by injected current in TRPV1 (TdTomato+) and AAV-infected (GFP+) neurons. (F) Representative capsaicin-evoked current (100 nM) in TdTomato+/GFP+ TRPV1 neurons from TRPV1Cre-GOF mice infected with IFNAR1-Scr and IFNAR1-shRNA AAVs. Scale bars: 200 pA/20 s. (G) Current density evoked by capsaicin in cells represented in F (IFNAR1-Scr neurons, n = 41; IFNAR1-shRNA neurons, n = 28). (H) Representative outward potassium currents recorded in response to voltage steps in TRPV1Cre-GOF neurons infected with IFNAR1-Scr and IFNAR1-shRNA AAVs. Scale bars: 1 nA/100 ms. (I) Average current-voltage relationship in TRPV1 neurons from TRPV1Cre-GOF mice infected with IFNAR1-Scr (n = 31) or IFNAR1-shRNA AAVs (n = 25). Statistical analysis was performed using t test (B) or Mann-Whitney test (D and G; ****P < 0.0001) and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (E and I; **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001).

KChIP1/Kv4 interaction promotes the anti-nociceptive effect of ISGs. Our results indicate that Kcnip1 (KChIP1) is a key IFN-regulated gene in response to nociceptor STING activation. Since we observed an increase in A-type K+ current and KChIP1 is an integral subunit component of the native Kv4 channel complex, we wondered how the Kv4-KChIP1 subunit complex could contribute to the anti-nociceptive effect of ISGs. To investigate this, we first tested AmmTx3, a specific Kv4 channel blocker. In TRPV1cre-GOF nociceptors, AmmTx3 (1 μM) decreased the high rheobase (Figure 7, A and B), prolonged the AP duration (Figure 7C), and reduced A-type Kv current density (Figure 7, D and E), implying an IFN-I–dependent upregulation of A-type K+ current induced by the interaction between KChIP1 and Kv4.

Figure 7 KChIP1/Kv4 interaction promotes the anti-nociceptive effect of ISGs. (A) Representative current clamp recording of TRPV1cre-GOF neurons, in control condition and after AmmTx3 (1 μM) application (top). Cells were injected with 500-millisecond current pulses with an increment of 10 pA and an interval of 5 seconds (protocol, bottom). The highlighted black line indicates the current amplitude that induces the first AP. Scale bars: 20 mV/50 ms. (B and C) Measurement of rheobase (B) and AP half-width (C) induced by AmmTx3 application in TRPV1cre-GOF neurons (n = 29 neurons). (D) Representative outward potassium currents recorded in response to voltage steps in TRPV1cre-GOF, in control condition and after AmmTx3 application. Scale bars: 1 nA/100 ms. (E) Average current-voltage relationship obtained from the cells recorded in D (n = 9). (F) Representative current clamp recording of TRPV1cre-GOF neurons treated with a TAT-conjugated KChIP1 peptide for 40 minutes (top). Cells were injected with 500-millisecond current pulses with an increment of 10 pA and an interval of 5 seconds (protocol, bottom). The highlighted black line indicates the current amplitude that induces the first AP. Scale bars: 20 mV/50 ms. (G) Time-dependent effect of TAT-conjugated KChIP1 versus denatured control peptide on the rheobase of TRPV1Cre-GOF neurons (n = 15 and 17, respectively) and GOF control neurons (n = 10 and 11, respectively). (H) Measurement of rheobase at t = 0 and 45 minutes after KChIP1 exposure or denatured peptide in TRPV1cre-GOF neurons (TAT-Denat, n = 15; TAT-KChIP1, n = 17) or GOF neurons (TAT-Denat, n = 10; TAT-KChIP1, n = 12). (I) Measurement of thermal withdrawal latency in hind paws of both CFA-treated GOF and TRPV1cre-GOF mice treated with 5 μg (n = 7, 7) or 10 μg (n = 6, 7) KChIP1 blocking peptide or its denatured control (n = 6, 7) at day 3 after CFA injection. Statistical analysis was performed using paired t test (B, C, and H) and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (E and I; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001).

To evaluate this hypothesis, we used a TAT-conjugated KChIP1 interfering peptide to disrupt the KChIP1-Kv4.3 or KChIP1-Kv4.1 subunit complex. Intrapipette administration of the KChIP1 peptide (20 nM) in TRPV1cre-GOF neurons led to a gradual reduction of the high rheobase over time (Figure 7, F and G). The effect of KChIP1 peptide was significant after 20 minutes and reached saturation at 45 minutes after infusion. In contrast, no time-dependent inhibition of the rheobase was observed with a heat-denatured KChIP1 peptide or in the absence of KChIP1 upregulation (GOF littermate neurons) (Figure 7, G and H). Having validated the efficacy of the KChIP1-Kv4–disrupting peptide, we investigated whether we could target the subunit association in TRPV1cre-GOF mice. Intrathecal infusion of KChIP1 peptide, at 5 and 10 μg, revealed thermal hyperalgesia for 3 hours in TRPV1cre-GOF mice following intraplantar CFA (Figure 7I). The same peptide, administered to GOF littermates, did not disrupt CFA-induced hyperalgesia. Together, our results establish that the KChIP1-Kv4 interaction is responsible for the IFN-I–induced anti-nociception, downstream of neuronal STING.