STINGing away the pain: the role of interferon-stimulated genes

In this issue of the JCI, Defaye, Bradaia, and colleagues shed light on how the STING/IFN-I pathway regulates ion channels and ion channel–associated proteins, contributing to the resolution of inflammatory pain (14). To understand how nociceptors respond to inflammatory milieu, Defaye, Bradaia, and colleagues utilized the well-established complete Freund’s adjuvant (CFA) model of inflammatory pain, which triggers local inflammation and produces pain-like behaviors. Transcriptional analysis in sensitized sensory neurons from CFA-treated mice revealed an increase in STING expression in Nav1.8+ and TRPV1+ neurons, indicating its upregulation in response to inflammation. Previous studies have demonstrated that STING activation in immune cells and/or sensory neurons leads to the release of IFN-I (5, 8). Notably, Defaye, Bradaia, and colleagues (14) demonstrated that deleting TRPV1+ neurons resulted in a 50% reduction in IFN-β, but not IFN-α, production in response to a STING agonist, suggesting that a substantial amount of IFN-I originates from TRPV1+ neurons. Additionally, intrathecal delivery of a neutralizing antibody against IFN-β delayed the resolution of CFA-induced thermal hyperalgesia, supporting the idea that IFN-β plays a role in pain resolution. To investigate the specific role of IFN-I in neurons, Defaye, Bradaia, and colleagues (14) expressed a STING gain-of-function (GOF) mutation in TRPV1+ neurons (referred to as TRPV1cre-GOF), resulting in constant production of IFN-β. This increase in IFN-β correlated with reduced thermal sensitivity, but not mechanical sensitivity, under inflammatory conditions. In this context, inhibition of IFNAR1 (via antibody block of IFN-α and IFN-β receptors) restored thermal hyperalgesia in CFA-treated TRPV1cre-GOF mice. Collectively, these findings suggest that the activation of neuronal STING alleviates inflammatory pain, partly through IFN-I/IFNAR1 signaling. It has been reported that IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs) enable host defense and facilitate recovery from inflammation (15). However, whether these genes played a relevant role in the resolution of pain during inflammation was unknown. Defaye, Bradaia, and colleagues (14) observed that constitutive activation of STING in TRPV1+ neurons led to a decrease in TRPV1, TRPA1, and TRPC3 expression, while promoting an increase in the A-type potassium (Kv) channel–regulating protein (KChIP1). Electrophysiological recordings assessing the functional impact of ISGs revealed that persistent STING activation and IFN-I production reduced the excitability of TRPV1 neurons by increasing Kv4-mediated A-type currents. These findings suggest that the STING/IFN-I pathway regulates ion channel expression, resulting in a reduction of sensory neuron excitability. Additionally, depletion of IFNAR1 or treatment with a specific Kv4 channel blocker in TRPV1cre-GOF neurons reduced neuronal excitability by decreasing Kv4-mediated A-type currents, suggesting that upregulation of Kv4 currents depends on IFN-I. To determine whether the Kv4-KChIP1 subunit complex underlies the STING/INF-I antinociceptive effect, the authors used a TAT-conjugated KChIP1 interfering peptide to disrupt functional Kv4-KChIP1 complexes. In vitro and in vivo assays revealed that the KChIP1 peptide promoted a reduction in the rheobase in TRPV1cre-GOF neurons, correlating with the development of thermal hyperalgesia in TRPV1cre-GOF mice after CFA injection. These findings indicate that the interaction between Kv4 and KChIP1 is essential for the antinociceptive effect induced by IFN-I. Overall, these findings highlight the importance of neuronal IFN-I as a crucial regulator of ion channels and channel-interacting proteins in sensory neurons during inflammatory pain (Figure 1).

Figure 1 The STING/IFN-1 pathway regulates pain resolution. Mice expressing a STING gain-of-function (GOF) mutation in TRPV1 neurons display increased IFN-β levels. IFN signaling increases expression of ISGs, including Kchip1. Decreased excitability of nociceptors via regulation of KChIP-Kv4 interaction ultimately decreases thermal sensitivity.