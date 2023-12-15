Metagenome analyses identify human endogenous retrovirus–K113 (HML-2) subtype in glioblastoma. Reply.

Advertisement
Letter to the EditorStem cellsVirology Open Access | 10.1172/JCI176406
1Miller School of Medicine, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida, USA.
2National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.
Find articles by Govindarajan, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
1Miller School of Medicine, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida, USA.
2National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.
Find articles by Chandar, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
1Miller School of Medicine, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida, USA.
2National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.
Find articles by Nath, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
1Miller School of Medicine, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida, USA.
2National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.
Find articles by Shah, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
Published December 15, 2023 - More info
Human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs) are ancestral viral relics that constitute nearly 8% of the human genome. Although normally silenced, the most recently integrated provirus HERV-K (HML-2) can be reactivated in certain cancers. Here, we report pathological expression of HML-2 in malignant gliomas in both cerebrospinal fluid and tumor tissue that was associated with a cancer stem cell phenotype and poor outcomes. Using single-cell RNA-Seq, we identified glioblastoma cellular populations with elevated HML-2 transcripts in neural progenitor–like cells (NPC-like) that drive cellular plasticity. Using CRISPR interference, we demonstrate that HML-2 critically maintained glioblastoma stemness and tumorigenesis in both glioblastoma neurospheres and intracranial orthotopic murine models. Additionally, we demonstrate that HML-2 critically regulated embryonic stem cell programs in NPC-derived astroglia and altered their 3D cellular morphology by activating the nuclear transcription factor OCT4, which binds to an HML-2–specific long-terminal repeat (LTR5Hs). Moreover, we discovered that some glioblastoma cells formed immature retroviral virions, and inhibiting HML-2 expression with antiretroviral drugs reduced reverse transcriptase activity in the extracellular compartment, tumor viability, and pluripotency. Our results suggest that HML-2 fundamentally contributes to the glioblastoma stem cell niche. Because persistence of glioblastoma stem cells is considered responsible for treatment resistance and recurrence, HML-2 may serve as a unique therapeutic target.
Ashish H. Shah, Sarah R. Rivas, Tara T. Doucet-O’Hare, Vaidya Govindarajan, Catherine DeMarino, Tongguang Wang, Leonel Ampie, Yong Zhang, Yeshavanth Kumar Banasavadi-Siddegowda, Stuart Walbridge, Dragan Maric, Marta Garcia-Montojo, Robert K. Suter, Myoung-Hwa Lee, Kareem A. Zaghloul, Joseph Steiner, Abdel G. Elkahloun, Jay Chandar, Deepa Seetharam, Jelisah Desgraves, Wenxue Li, Kory Johnson, Michael E. Ivan, Ricardo J. Komotar, Mark R. Gilbert, John D. Heiss, Avindra Nath
Amanda Macamo, Jan Beckervordersandforth, Axel zur Hausen
We read with great interest the letter by Macamo et al. (1), supporting our recent work demonstrating the role of human endogenous retrovirus K (HERV-K) (HML-2) in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) (2). Using a metagenomics approach, they were able to validate that HERV-K (HML-2) is enriched in GBM and not expressed in normal brain samples. Consistent with our data, the authors suggest that HML-2 is capable of producing retroviral proteins, including HERV-K reverse transcriptase (1). Similarly, we have discovered extracellular reverse transcriptase in neurospheres and cerebrospinal fluid derived from patients with GBM. Although the direct oncologic role of these viral proteins in GBM has yet to be uncovered, our data demonstrated that HML-2 preserves a stem cell niche in GBM.
HML-2 may also have a pleiotropic role in GBM pathogenesis and progression of disease. For example, worse outcomes in patients with elevated HML-2 expression may reflect not only preserved stemness, but also neurotoxic or immunosuppressive influences in the tumor microenvironment. In other clinical models of neurodegenerative disease, such as ALS, HML-2 has been found to contribute to neurotoxicity by activating mTOR (3). Similarly, HML-2 may contribute to the neuronal destruction in the GBM tumor microenvironment through conserved intercellular pathways. Finally, the preserved stemness in HML-2–enriched GBM may also activate an immunosuppressive phenotype in cancer stem cells (CSCs). For example, multiple groups have demonstrated that CSCs silence antitumor immune responses by secreting immunosuppressive cytokines and recruiting myeloid-derived suppressor cells and regulatory T cells (4–6). In some preliminary studies, HML-2 abrogated T cell proliferation and dendritic cell activation by activating IL-10 expression (7). Given the diverse role of GBM CSC-derived exosomes, a dedicated study of the diverse role of HML-2 may be warranted.
Finally, based on our results and those from Macamo et al. (1), future studies should focus on investigating the role of HML-2 as a biomarker for clinical outcomes in GBM. Such a study would require a multiomics approach, leveraging HML-2 proteomic, transcriptomic, and epigenetic analyses to cluster patients with GBM by HML-2 expression. HML-2 may define a unique subset of patients with GBM with poor clinical outcomes that may require a tailored therapeutic approach. We propose to redefine GBM classification systems by incorporating HERVs (see Figure 1). In this manner, we may uncover a novel retroviral GBM subtype with distinct clinical and molecular features.
Multiomic classification of GBM based on bulk RNA-Seq, single-cell RNA-Seq, proteomics, and immunophenotyping may confirm novel retroviral-enriched subtype. AC, astrocytes; GPM, glycolytic/plurimetabolic; MES, mesenchymal; MTC, mitochondrial; NEU, neuronal; NPC, neural progenitor cells; OPC, oligodendrocytic precursor cells; PPR, proliferative/progenitor; scRNA-Seq, single-cell RNA-Seq. This figure was created with BioRender.
Conflict of interest: The authors have declared that no conflict of interest exists.
Address correspondence to: Ashish H. Shah, University of Miami, Department of Neurological Surgery, Section of Virology and Immunotherapy, Lois Pope LIFE Center, 1095 NW 14th Terrace, Miami, Florida 33136-1060, USA. Phone: 305.243.6946; Email: ashah@med.miami.edu.
See the related letter at Metagenome analyses identify human endogenous retrovirus-K113 (HML-2) subtype in glioblastoma.
See the related article at Human endogenous retrovirus-K contributes to a unique stem-cell niche in glioblastoma.