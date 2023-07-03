Human endogenous retrovirus K contributes to a stem cell niche in glioblastoma

Patient samples. Deidentified patient glioma samples and perilesional CSF were obtained from the NIH Surgical Neurology Branch. Briefly, samples were resected and frozen-embedded in OCT media to preserve RNA and protein quality. During resection, perilesional CSF was also harvested from the resection cavity or adjacent cisterns/sulci. CSF samples were briefly centrifuged to remove any debris prior to storage. Patient demographics and relevant histopathology can be found in Supplemental Table 1.

Plasmid/DNA constructs. CRISPR/dCas9-HERV-K plasmid was constructed using a Sin3-repressive interacting domains construct with 4 guide RNAs targeting the HERV-K LTR5Hs (Supplemental Table 9). This dead Cas9 construct allosterically inhibits transcriptional activation through chromatin remodeling. Control plasmids contained CRISPR plasmids with off-target RNA sequences (13). The pc-HK plasmid was constructed using a pcDNA3.1 vector (Invitrogen) with an inserted HERV-K consensus sequence as previously described (38).

Cell culture. Patient-derived GBM neurospheres (GBM28, IDH WT, 68-year-old male, and GBM43, IDH WT, 69-year-old male) were obtained from the Mayo Clinic Brain Tumor Patient-derived Xenograft National Resource (33) and maintained in serum-free media and DMEM/F12 without phenol red (Invitrogen), supplemented with 20 ng/mL epidermal growth factor and fibroblast growth factor, 2% B27 (Invitrogen), 1% penicillin-streptomycin, and 1% sodium pyruvate (Fisher Scientific). Established cell lines (A172 and normal human astrocytes) were obtained from ATCC and maintained according to manufacturer’s guidelines in their respective media: A172 (DMEM with 5% FBS supplemented with penicillin/streptomycin) and normal human astrocytes (Astrocyte Growth Medium Bullet Kit, Lonza). TrypLE Express (Invitrogen) and Trypsin/EDTA (Sigma-Aldrich) were used to dissociate neurospheres and established cell lines, respectively. For HML-2 transfection assays, CD34+ neural stem cells were cultured in astroglial differentiation media with 10% FBS (more than 10 passages). Derived astrocyte precursor cells were transfected with the HML-2 consensus plasmid or a control plasmid using Lipofectamine 3000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 48 hours in low-adhesive vessels. For viability assays, cells were seeded in a 96-well plate at a concentration of 100 cells/μL and treated with abacavir (ARP-4680, NIH HIV Reagent Program) at increasing concentrations (0–200 μM). Cells were incubated for 4 days in 37°C, and at 48 hours they were redosed with abacavir. Cell viability was measured using the quantitative colorimetric tetrazolium dye (XTT) assay kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (ATCC). Absorbance was measured using a Biotek ELx800 microplate reader at 450 nm. For neurosphere formation assay, neurospheres were transfected with either ngCRISPR/dCas9 or CRISPR/dCas9-HK. 1,000, 500, 250, 125, 60, 30, and 15 cells were seeded in 96-well plates in triplicates for each cell number and the treatment condition. Seven days after transfection, the number of neurospheres formed in each well was plotted against the number of cells seeded.

RNA-Seq. Fresh frozen samples from 71 glioma samples were processed for bulk RNA-Seq at the New York Genome Center. Sample RNA from tumor samples and CD34+ NSC-derived astroglial cells was extracted using Trizol (Thermo Fischer Scientific), and only samples with high-quality RNA were utilized for analysis (RIN > 7). Samples were prepared for RNA-Seq using the following parameters: stranded, paired end, >100 base pairs, with greater than 50 million reads. Resultant fastq files were aligned to the human genome (hg38) using STAR aligner and profiled with a custom ensemble workflow using TE-Transcripts (from the M. Hammell Laboratory, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Cold Spring Harbor, New York, USA) to produce count matrices of over 50,000 individual HERV loci. A similar workflow was utilized for the raw scRNA-Seq fastq files for over 66,000 cells from the European Genome-Phenome Archive (EGAS00001005434) (24). Because not all HERV-K loci can produce functional proteins, we subsequently filtered our data for 72 HML-2 loci that contained full ORFs for downstream analyses. Differential expression for CD34+ NSC-derived astroglial cells was performed using DESeq2 with multiple-testing correction for both 3D and adherent cultures. Functional pathway and gene ontology analysis were visualized using the R packages pheatmap and ggplot. Relevant bulk RNASeq data from our patient cohort is available in a certified collection at Synapse (see Data availability).

Transcriptional state assignment. For the single-cell data and bulk RNA-Seq data, we utilized a custom script to rank and assign transcriptional states based on their requisite genes derived from an integrative model on cellular states in GBM. For scRNA-Seq, cells were filtered based on percentage of mitochondrial transcript expression (>5% mitochondrial transcripts) as well as the number of detected features (<200 or >2,500 features) to remove low-quality single-cell transcriptomes from our analysis. In addition, doublet cells were removed using the R package DoubletFinder. Filtered scRNA-Seq data were normalized and scaled using the R package Seurat. Scaled normalized counts were then converted to a ranked list for input for gene set enrichment analysis. Ranked lists were then used as input to score individual cells for their expression of transcriptional state signatures using the R package singscore. The transcriptional state identity of each cell was then assigned based on the most highly ranked expression program representing the predominate transcriptional state.

Analysis of HML-2 expression in transcriptional states. Output of the transcriptional state assignment script was analyzed in Seurat. Data were normalized and principal component analysis was run on all included loci and genes. Using the Seurat function FindClusters, cells were clustered according to their predominant transcriptional states. The Seurat function FindMarkers was utilized to calculate log 2 fold change in expression of unique markers of individual clusters. Outputs were produced with adjusted P values. ANOVA of overall HML-2 expression across transcriptional states was performed using the Seurat function VlnPlot with multiple comparisons correction. Ridgeplots, dotplots, and feature maps were produced using the Seurat functions RidgePlot, DotPlot, and FeatureMap, respectively. UMAP plots were generated using the Seurat functions RunUMAP and DimPlot. Heatmaps were generated using the Seurat function DimHeatmap and the R packages ggplot and heatmaply.

RNA in situ hybridization. Multiplex RNA in situ hybridization was performed using the RNA-scope Multiplex Assay v2 (Advanced Cell Diagnostics) on fixed cells and paraffin-embedded tissue. Briefly, patient-derived glioma neurospheres were plated into chambered slides containing Geltrex and fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde and serially dehydrated/rehydrated prior to probe hybridization. Probes specific for the HML-2 envelope transcripts, OCT4, and Nestin were established per manufacturer’s recommendation. The HML-2 probe (C1), OCT4 (C2), and Nestin (C3) were serially hybridized in the HybEZ Oven at 40°C using Opal 520, 570, 620 fluorophores. Slides were costained with DAPI mounting media. Bright-field images were acquired using a Leica SP8 confocal microscope (×40 magnification; amber, 670 nm; red, 580 nm; green, 488 nm). Postprocessing for all images was performed using Imaris (Bitplane version 9.3). Negative controls were included per manufacturer protocol (ACD Bio).

Western blot analysis. Cells were either treated with abacavir for 48 hours or nucleofected and cultured 72 hours prior to collection. Cells were collected and protein extracted using RIPA buffer (Sigma-Aldrich) with protease/phosphatase inhibitor (Cell Signaling). Protein concentration was measured using Bio-Rad Protein Reagents according to manufacturer’s instructions. Protein samples were then denatured in NuPAGE Reducing Agent (×10) and LDS sample buffer (×4) and then separated in a NuPAGE 4%–12% Bis-Tris gel (Invitrogen) and transferred to nitrocellulose membranes using iBlot transfer device (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Membranes were blocked in 5% omniblock and PBS (Gibco) + Tween (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and then blocked with primary antibodies overnight. Membranes were washed with PBS-T, probed with anti-rabbit or anti-mouse secondary antibodies (Kindle Biosciences), and imaged using ECL chemiluminescence (Kindle Biosciences). Specific antibody information is included in Supplemental Table 10.

Preparation of cDNA from brain tissue and cell lines. HML-2 RNA was measured in brain tissue and cell lines. We isolated RNA from tumor tissue and cell line samples using Trizol extraction protocol with chloroform. RNA samples were treated with DNA-ase (Thermo Fisher Scientific) to eliminate residual genomic DNA and diluted in 40 μL nuclease-free water. RNA was quantified using NanoDrop 2000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific), adjusted to a final concentration of 50 ng/μL, and reverse transcribed (SuperScript First-Strand Synthesis RT-PCR kit, Thermo Fisher Scientific). qPCR was then used to amplify and detect target transcripts on the cDNAs using 5 μM primers. Based on our previous work, we utilized qPCR primers specific for HML-2 ENV (Supplemental Table 11) based on the consensus sequence for HML-2 from dFam (https://dfam.org/home) and the UCSC Genome Browser using Repeat Masker. For stem cell markers, we used OCT4 and Nestin primers that have been previously validated in our lab. All primer sets were validated for target specificity using in silico PCR (UCSC genome browser, hg38). qPCR cycling conditions were as follows using the Fast SybR green master mix: 95°C for 20 seconds; 95°C for 3 seconds and 60°C for 30 seconds repeated for 40 cycles; 95°C for 20 seconds; and 95°C for 1 second and 60°C for 20 seconds for 40 cycles. Normalized CT values were utilized to quantify expression of target transcripts using the ΔΔCT method. All qPCR runs included RT negative controls that did not amplify. All qPCR experiments were repeated with biologic and technical triplicates.

CSF samples were centrifuged at 300g for 10 minutes to remove cells and debris. Total nucleic acids were extracted from 400 μL of the supernatants with an EZ1 Advance XL device (Qiagen) and the EZ1 Virus Mini Kit v2.0 (Qiagen), following the manufacturer’s instructions. Extracted nucleic acids were eluted in 60 μL RNAse-free water, and residual magnetic beads were magnetically extracted.

Analysis of HML-2 levels by ddPCR. The ddPCR reaction was set in 96-well plates in duplicate in an AutoDG Droplet Digital PCR System (Bio-Rad) with a set of primers and probe (FAM labeled) to detect HERV-K env (forward primer, 5′-ATTTGGTGCCAGGAACTGAG-3′; reverse primer, 5′-GCTGTCTCTTCGGAGCTGTT-3′; and probe 5′-6-FAM-AGGAGTTGCTGATGGCCTCG Iowa Black FQ-3′) (Supplemental Table 12). For the analysis of CSF samples, to confirm the extracellular origin of HML-2 DNA in CSF, a premade assay of primers and probes targeting a cellular DNA (RPP30 gene, HEX-tagged) was also included (Bio-Rad, 10031244). For the analysis of HML-2 RNA in brain tissue and cell lines, HPRT1 was used as a reference gene (HEX-tagged, Bio-Rad premade assay, 10031256). The master mix was composed of 12.5 μL ddPCR Supermix (no dUTP) (Bio-Rad), 1.25 μL of a mix of HERV-K env primers (900 nm) and probe (250 nm) (Bio-Rad), 1.25 μL of RPP30 or HPRT1 assay (Bio-Rad), 2.5 μL of cDNA, and 7.5 μL of RNAse-free water. After preparing the droplets, the PCR was performed in a T100 Thermal cycler (Bio-Rad) with the following cycling conditions: 95°C for 10 minutes, 40 cycles of 95°C for 30 seconds and 60°C for 1 minute, and 95°C for 10 minutes. The number of copies was determined in a QX200 Digital PCR reader (Bio-Rad).

Determination of HML-2 levels. HML-2 extracellular DNA levels in the perilesional CSF were expressed as a ratio of HML-2 env copies to RPP30 copies (68). HML-2 RNA copies in brain tissue were normalized to the copies of HPRT1 following previous studies (68, 69). (a) Briefly, the number of copies of HPRT1 per 25 μL reaction was divided by the theoretical input amount (50 ng), to obtain the “copies of reference gene per theoretical ng of input RNA.” (b) The average reference copies per theoretical ng of input RNA was calculated across all samples to obtain the “average reference value.” (c) Copies of reference gene per theoretical ng of input RNA of each sample were divided by the average reference value to obtain “percentage of average.” (d) Theoretical ng of input RNA was multiplied by the percentage of average to obtain “calculated ng of input RNA.” (e) The number of copies of HML-2 were divided by the calculated ng of input RNA to obtain “HML-2 copies per ng of input RNA.” The ratio of HML-2 copies per ng of input directly correlated with the HML-2/HPRT-1 ratio.

Multiplex immunofluorescence. For efficient high-throughput multiplex imaging of tumor tissue, we utilized a previously validated pipeline for immunofluorescence of human gliomas. We generated a cocktail of 11-well characterized primary antibodies in a single-antibody cocktail mixture. All antibodies have been previously validated to stain their target regions with minimal nonspecific binding and tissue cross-reactivity. Supplemental Table 13 shows the primary and secondary antibodies used for our multiplex immunofluorescence. Briefly, paraffin-embedded tissue slides were deparaffinized and permeabilized using serial xylene and ethanol washes. Antigen retrieval was carried out using a 10 mM sodium citrate buffer (pH 6.0) that was heated for 2 minutes in an 800 W microwave (GE model PEM31DFWW) set at 100% power. After antigen unmasking, slides were blocked using Background buster (Innovex Biosciences, NB306) and FcR blocking solution (Innovex Biosciences, NB309). Subsequently, sections were incubated with the 11-plex primary mixture cocktail for 60 minutes at room temperature and washed multiple times (3 times with dH 2 O) followed by secondary antibody incubation (washed 3 times with PBS and 3 times with dH 2 O). Tissue sections were then counterstained with 1 μg/mL DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for a reference channel for pixel-pixel registration. Slides were the imaged using an Axio Imager.Z2 scanning fluorescence microscope (Carl Zeiss) equipped with a 20×, 0.8 NA Plan-Apochromat (Phase-2) nonimmersion objective (Carl Zeiss) and a 16-bit ORCA-Flash 4.0 sCMOS digital camera (Hamamatsu Photonics). Each labeling antibody was sequentially captured at their distinct wavelength and digitized individually using ZEN2 image software (16-bit). To quantify HERV-K expression, we used an unbiased artificial intelligence algorithm to randomly define multiple ROIs on our whole-slide immunofluorescence slides (Supplemental Figure 10). Using automated ROI fluorescence quantification, we quantified colocalization of HERV-K and associated stem cell markers (OCT4, Nestin, Sox2, Vimentin) in stem cell–rich ROIs. For automated fluorescent image analysis, multiple voxels were randomly generated and distinct colors were isolated from the reference voxel (Supplemental Figure 10). These single-colored images were converted to 8-bit TIFF files and exported for automatic segmentation and analysis. Automatic segmentation of whole-slide multiplex immunofluorescence images was analyzed using Nikon NIS Elements AR software, focusing on staining intensity in the region of interest. Each voxel was smoothened and clean filtered; stains were captured using intensity of between 8 and 705 pixels. Percentage field coverage in each image was normalized by coverage area in each field. Pearson correlations and heatmaps were generated for each representative spectra in each patient slide using R and GraphPad PRISM.

PERT assay. The PERT assay was performed utilizing a previously adopted protocol for cellular RT levels. Cell culture supernatant was centrifuged and filtered to remove cellular debris. Once cleared, the supernatant was exposed to 0.25 mM EDTA and 0.25% Triton-X to release endogenous RT from extracellular vesicles. The template for the PERT assay was created using bacteriophage MS2 genomic RNA that was annealed to an MS2 probe. qPCR was then performed using MS-2 forward, probe, and reverse primers using Applied Biosystems Vii 7. RT levels were expressed as pg/mL, utilizing a standard curve generated from HIV-1 RT.

Electron microscopy. GBM neurospheres were plated at high density in a 6-well plate (5 × 105 to 1 × 106 cells per well) and fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde with 0.1% glutaraldehyde for immunogold labeling. After fixation, cells were labeled with HERV-K envelope primary antibody (1:250) and immunogold rabbit anti-mouse antibody (1:250). For ultrastructural preservation, cells were fixed with 4% glutaraldehyde in 0.1 M cacodylate buffer. Slides were silver enhanced and prepared for transmission electron microscopy (JEOL 1200 EXII Transmission Electron Microscope).

Intracranial orthotopic patient-derived xenografts. Patient-derived GBM neurospheres transfected with either ngCRISPR/dCas9 or CRISPR/dCas9-HERV-K were cultured for 72 hours and harvested for implantation. 2 × 105 cells were resuspended in 2 μL PBS and implanted into the right frontal lobe of nude athymic mice using the following coordinates (AP, 1.5 mm; DV, 3 mm; ML, 2 mm). Mice were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory. For abacavir-treated mice, intracranial ALZET pumps were implanted into the tumor cavity at day 5 filled with either saline or abacavir (12.3 mg/kg/d). Mice were observed over the course of 4 weeks and sacrificed when moribund. Brains were harvested immediately after sacrifice, fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde, and sectioned for histopathology.

DepMap cell line analysis. Data were taken from the DepMap PRISM Repurposing Primary Screen to evaluate the effect of abacavir on tumor cell growth (70). Established cell lines from a variety of cancers were used, with analysis being limited to cancers that had 10 or more cell lines treated with Abacavir. Violin plots with median and quartile ranges relative to log 2 fold change were visualized using GraphPad Prism.

ChIP. Naive GBM28 and GBM43 (1.5 × 107 cells) were cross-linked with 1% PFA in serum-free media. To stop the crosslink reaction, glycine was added to a final concentration of 0.125 M. Chromatin was sheared by sonication and immunoprecipitated with 5 μg anti-RNA polymerase II, Mouse Mab IgG, and anti-human OCT4 overnight at 4°C. Subsequently, immunoprecipitated samples were exposed to proteinase K, and DNA was extracted using a phenol-chloroform protocol. Purified DNA was quantified using a spectrophotometer (NanoDrop, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and analyzed as percentage input in a qPCR reaction using primers specific for the HERV-K LTR5s (LTR Transcription Start Site) and a control genomic gene hypoxanthine phosphoribosyltransferase 1 (HPRT1). For specific methodology and buffers used, see Supplemental Methods.

Statistics. All experiments were conducted with biological replicates or triplicates and confirmed with technical triplicates. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Full details for statistics are detailed within each subsection and within Supplemental Table 14. Tests used include unpaired 2-tailed t test, Mann-Whitney test, 1-way ANOVA, and log-rank (Kaplan-Meier). P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. After NIH Institutional Review Board approval (protocol 03N0164), deidentified patient glioma samples and perilesional CSF were obtained from the NIH Surgical Neurology Branch. All animal procedures were approved by the NIH Animal Care and Use Committee (Animal Study ASP 1503).

Data availability. Deidentified RNA-Seq data will be made available from the corresponding author upon request and signature of data transfer agreement.