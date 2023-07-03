The potential role of human endogenous retrovirus K in glioblastoma

Using sophisticated methodologies, including single-cell RNA-Seq, Shah et al. identified the expression of HML-2, a subtype of the human endogenous retrovirus K (HERV-K) family, in human GBM. About 8% of the human genome is composed of bits and pieces of integrated retroviral genomes that have become spliced into the mammalian genome over the millennia. Most of these HERV genomes are degenerated and no longer encode for proteins or competent retroviral particles. However, the most recently acquired HERV-K, HML-2, has many integration sites in the human genome and can still encode for functional retroviral proteins, but it is normally transcriptionally silenced. Indeed, HML-2 is capable of expressing intact, retroviral particles and proteins, including GAG, LYR5Hs, POL, and ENV. Normally, expression of HERV-K is found to occur only during human embryogenesis, but increasing evidence indicates HERV-K genome and proteins may occur in association with human malignancies and even participate in oncogenesis (7).

Shah and colleagues explored human GBM for evidence of HML-2. They used multiplex immunofluorescence and, in a survey of nine GBMs, identified evidence of HML-2 ENV protein in eight of nine tumors (89%). HML-2 ENV protein was not found in normal epilepsy-derived brain tissue. Transcriptome analysis identified several HML-2 transcripts that were more highly associated with GBM compared with healthy brain. These HML-2 transcripts were also more highly expressed in aggressive phenotypes of GBM. Furthermore, single-cell RNA-Seq analysis of 11 GBM tumors showed increased expression of HML-2 in the GBM precursor stem-like cells. Indeed, the HML-2 LTR5Hs gene, which has functionality as a transcription factor binding site and genomic enhancer for downstream genes and can activate the OCT4 stem cell gene, was found in its full-length functional state in six human chromosomes that were overexpressed in stem-like GBM cells compared with more differentiated GBM tumor cells. Consistent with these findings, the authors found that HML-2 expression was located in the same tumor cells in GBM as those that expressed critical markers of tumor stem cell biology, such as OCT4, Nestin, and SOX-2 (6).

To determine whether HML-2 expression was functionally relevant in the GBM cells, the authors depleted HML-2 using CRISPR interference. This strategy demonstrated that downregulation of HML-2 resulted in decreased viability of neurosphere formation, which is a hallmark of glioma stem-like cells. Conversely, when HML-2 sequences were added into normal human glial stem cells, these cells had increased expression of stem cell–like gene OCT4, and they were more invasive. In mouse GBM models, forced expression of HML-2 ENV in human GBM xenograft cells promoted tumor growth while knockdown diminished tumor growth and improved mouse survival (2).

Further proof of principle was shown when antiretroviral nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor abacavir could diminish the cell viability of patient-derived GBM neurospheres. This finding was associated with decreased expression of the HML-2 ENV gene and cellular OCT4 protein.