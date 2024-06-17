Chromosomal 3q amplicon encodes essential regulators of secretory vesicles that drive secretory addiction in cancer

Sex as a biological variant. Our study examined male mice because male animals exhibited less variability in phenotype.

Human tumor studies. ddPCR and quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) assays were performed on a preexisting tissue bank of LUSC and PDX samples annotated on the basis of molecular and clinical parameters.

Animal husbandry. For subcutaneous tumor generation, nu/nu mice obtained from The Jackson Laboratory (n = 5–10 mice per group) were subcutaneously injected with 1 × 106 human lung cancer cells. Orthotopic lung tumors were generated by intrathoracic injection of 1 × 106 human lung cancer cells into nu/nu mice. Frozen LUSC PDX tissues obtained from an established tissue bank at MD Anderson Cancer Center were implanted subcutaneously into NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ mice (The Jackson Laboratory). The resulting fresh tumors were isolated, cut into small pieces (8–10 mm3), and transplanted into the flanks of nu/nu mice (n = 10 mice per group). Mice were treated daily with MnCl 2 (50 mg/kg) or vehicle (PBS) via intraperitoneal injection for a period of 2 or 3 weeks. Tumor size and mouse body weight were monitored daily. Necropsies were performed to quantify primary tumor size and assess the numbers of distant metastases.

Reagents. We purchased SYBR Green, FBS, DMEM, RPMI Media 1640, Alexa Fluor–tagged secondary antibodies, Cell-Light Golgi-RFP, and DAPI from Life Technologies (Thermo Fisher Scientific); puromycin from InvivoGene; paraformaldehyde from Electron Microscopy Sciences; Transwell and Matrigel-coated Boyden chambers from BD Biosciences; G418 from Corning; CGP 54626 hydrochloride (HY-101378) and CGP7930 (HY-103502), EGTA (HY-D0861), BAPTA (HY-100168) from MedChemExpress; shRNAs against human GOLIM4 (TRCN0000143576 and TRCN0000140441) and human ATP2C1 (TRCN0000296815 and TRCN0000310147) and siRNAs against human GOLIM4 (SASI_Hs02_00345751 and SASI_Hs01_00148816), human ATP2C1 (SASI_Hs01_00149544 and SASI_Hs01_00044646), human CAB45 (SASI_Hs01_00117638 and SASI_Hs01_00117639), human GOLPH3 (SASI_Hs02_00355527 and SASI_Hs01_00133692), human APP (SASI_Hs01_00185801), human FAM3C (SASI_Hs01_00053865), human FBLN1 (SASI_Hs01_00209942), human GGH (SASI_Hs01_00166929), human HTRA1 (SASI_Hs01_00055644), human LAMC2 (SASI_Hs01_00136952), human LOXL2 (SASI_Hs01_00097658), human SERPINE2 (SASI_Hs01_00144800), human TIMP1 (SASI_Hs01_00019072), human PTX3 (SASI_Hs01_00211628), human GGA1 (SASI_Hs01_00063263), human BAG6 (SASI_Hs02_00319380), human UBL4A (SASI_Hs02_00345271), human GET3 (SASI_Hs01_00233482), human GET4 (SASI_Hs01_00153734), human TMED3 (SASI_Hs01_00024382), and siRNA Universal Negative Control number 2 (SIC002) from MilliporeSigma. We purchased primary antibodies against GOLIM4 (ALX-804-603-C100) from Enzo Life Sciences; GM130 (no. 560066) from BD Transduction Laboratories; α-tubulin (no. T9026) from MilliporeSigma; PARP-1 (no. 9542), cleaved caspase 3 (no. 9664), and His tag (no. 12698) from Cell Signaling Technology; Flag tag (F3165) and EGFP (G6539) from MilliporeSigma; hemagglutinin (HA tag) (nos. 3724 and 2367), β-actin (no. 4970), GM130 (no. 12480), and Golgin-97 (no. 13192) from Cell Signaling Technology; ATP2C1 (13310-1-AP) APP (22952-1-AP), GGH (18070-1-AP), LOXL2 (11405-1-AP), PTX3 (12306-1-AP), GGA1 (25674-1-AP), BAG6 (26417-1-AP), UBL4A (14253-1-AP), TMED3 (21902-1-AP), SPP1 (22952-1-AP), and CLU (12289-1-AP) from Proteintech; GABBR1 (ab55051) from Abcam; and VSV-G (IE9F9) from Kerafast. We purchased recombinant human APP (3466-PI-010) and PTX3 (10292-TS-050) from R&D Systems and recombinant human GGH (ab123172) from Abcam. Mn sensor M1 was synthesized by Ankona Datta’s laboratory (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, India) and shared by this laboratory for the experiments (39).

Cell lines. Human lung cancer cell lines (A549, H1299, HCC15, H460, CALU-1, CALU-3, H358, H23, H441, H358, H596, H226, HCC95, H3255, H1819, and ABC1), human embryonic kidney 293T cells, immortalized human bronchial epithelial BEAS-2B cells, human breast cancer cell lines (MCF7, HCC70, and H1937), and human HN cancer cell lines (H157, FADU, and SCC25) were obtained from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC). Murine lung cancer cell lines (307P, 393P, 344P, 344SQ, and 531LN2) were generated from tumors in KrasLA1/+ Trp53R172H/+ mice as previously described (16). To isolate primary Thy-1+ cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs), freshly resected primary human LUADs were immediately perfused with PBS containing 2% FBS. The samples were mechanically minced using a macs dissociator, followed by enzymatic digestion at 37°C for 45 minutes with collagenase type I (3 mg/mL) and dispase II (4 mg/mL). The digested samples were then resuspended in PBS with 2% FBS to inactivate the enzyme. After filtration using 70 μm cell strainers and centrifugation at 400g at 4°C for 5 minutes, RBC lysis was performed using 1× RBC lysis solution for 1 minute at room temperature. The samples were then washed with PBS and 2% FBS to inactivate RBC lysis, followed by another centrifugation step. The cells were resuspended in PBS with 2% FBS and counted. Cell suspensions were incubated with the corresponding fluorochrome-conjugated mouse anti–human primary antibodies (CD45, Thy1/CD90, CD31, EPCAM; BD Biosciences) at a 1:100 dilution for 45 minutes on ice, with protection from light. After washing the cells in PBS with 2% FBS and centrifugation, compensation tubes were resuspended in 250 μL total volume, in the presence or absence of the viability dye 7-AAD. Flow cytometric sorting was then performed to isolate CD45–, CD31–, Ep-CAM–, and Thy-1+ cells in 1 mL PBS with 2% serum.

ABC1 cells, FADU cells, and CAFs were cultured in Eagle’s minimal essential medium supplemented with 10% FBS. SCC25 cells were cultured in DMEM/Ham’s F12 medium (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), supplemented with 1 mM sodium pyruvate, 1.1 mM hydrocortisone, and 10% FBS. BEAS-2B cells, 293T cells, and MCF-7 cells were cultured in DMEM containing 10% FBS. Human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) were cultured in an EGM-2 Endothelial Cell Growth Medium-2 Bullet Kit (CC-5035, Lonza). All other human lung cancer cells and breast cancer cell lines were cultured in RPMI 1640 medium containing 10% FBS. Cells were maintained at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere with 5% CO 2 . Cell transfections were carried out using the jetPRIME Versatile DNA/siRNA transfection reagent (Polyplus). Stable cell transfectants were selected using puromycin (for pLKO.1 vectors) or G418 (for pcDNA3.1 and pEGFP-C3 vectors). GOLIM4-KO H1299 cells were generated using the CRISPR/Cas9 system in the Cell-Based Assay Screening Service Core Facility at Baylor College of Medicine as previously described (10). Two guide RNAs (gRNA-1: 5′-ATCTTTGCAGAGCCAACACG-3′; gRNA-2: 5′-CAAGAACTTTCTAAGCTAAA-3′) were used. GOLIM4-KO clones were confirmed by WB analysis. ATP2C1-KO H1299 and 344SQ GOLIM4–KO cells were generated using the CRISPR/Cas9 method as previously reported (50). Briefly, for ATP2C1 KO in H1299 cells, 2 sgRNA sequence were selected from the GenScript’s Broad sgRNA Database and inserted into the lentiCRISPR v2 vector (gRNA-1: 5′-ATGCTTGCAACTTCACTGACTGG-3′; gRNA-2: 5′-AATATCCTCTCCATGCAATTAGG-3′). To generate Golim4-KO 344SQ cells, 2 sgRNAs (gRNA-1: 5′-CACCGGTGCTTCTAACTTATAAACA-3′; gRNA-2: 5′-CACCGGCACAAGAAACACTTAACAA-3′) were inserted into the lentiCRISPR v2 vector. H1299 and 344SQ cells were transfected with the lentiCRISPR v2-ATP2C1/Golim4 sgRNA using jetPRIME transfection reagent. Forty-eight hours after transfection, cells were selected with puromycin for 2 days, and the resulting cells were subjected to limiting dilution plating in 96-well plates for single clone isolation. The candidate clones were confirmed by WB analysis using an anti-ATP2C1 or anti-GOLIM4 antibody.

Vector construction. The human GOLIM4 coding sequences were isolated by performing PCR on cDNA prepared from H1299 cells and then cloned into pcDNA3.1(-) (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Truncations and mutations were generated by PCR. To generate the TurboID-GOLIM4 construct, GOLIM4 coding sequences were inserted into the Flag-TurboID-pcDNA3 vector using XhoI and XbaI. The primers used are listed in Supplemental Table 4.

The EGFP-VSV-G (ts045) expression construct (Addgene plasmid 11912) was a gift from Jennifer Lippincott-Schwartz (Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ashburn, Virginia, USA). ATP2C1-HA-pLPCX and APT2C1-D350A-HA-pLPCX expression constructs were gifts from Julia von Blume (Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA). EGFP-RAB6A (Addgene plasmid 49469) was a gift from Marci Scidmore (Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine, Tompkins County, New York, USA). pEGFP-n1-APP (Addgene plasmid 69924) was a gift from Zita Balklava and Thomas Wassmer (Aston University, Aston Triangle, Birmingham, United Kingdom). pcDNA3.tgoGAP1 (Addgene plasmid 78737) was a gift from Teresa Alonso (Hospital Universitario Ramón y Cajal, Madrid, Spain). GFP-GGA1 (Addgene plasmid 178459) was a gift from Juan Bonifacino (Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA). lentiCRISPR v2 (Addgene plasmid 52961) was a gift from Feng Zhang (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA).

Cell proliferation, colony formation, apoptosis, migration, and invasion assays. Cell proliferation assays were conducted using Cell Proliferation Reagent WST-1 (Roche), following the manufacturer’s instructions. Colony formation assays at low density on plastic and in soft agarose were performed as previously described (51). Flow cytometric analysis of apoptotic cells was carried out using the Dead Cell Apoptosis Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, V13242), following the manufacturer’s recommended protocol. Migration and invasion assays were performed using Transwell and Matrigel-coated Boyden chambers, respectively, as previously described (11). HUVEC and CAF recruitment assays were conducted by seeding 2 × 104 HUVECs or 104 CAFs into the top chambers and H1299 cells into the bottom chambers of Transwell plates. After 12 hours, the migrated HUVECs or CAFs were then stained with 0.1% crystal violet, photographed, and counted.

WB analysis and immunoprecipitation assays. WB analysis was performed as previously described (11). For immunoprecipitation, H1299 cells were transfected with the indicated expression vectors, lysed after 48 hours in 1× RIPA buffer (Cell Signaling Technology), and incubated with antibodies at 4°C overnight. The immune complex was captured with protein G agarose beads (Cell Signaling Technology), washed with 1× RIPA buffer once and 1× PBS 3 times, and boiled in 1× sodium dodecyl sulfate loading buffer at 98°C for 10 minutes. The resulting samples were subjected to WB analysis.

RNA-Seq. Triplicate samples of total RNA were obtained from H520 cells transfected with either an siRNA against GOLIM4 or a control siRNA. RNA-Seq was performed by the MD Anderson Illumina Next-Generation Sequencing Core using the NovaSeq 6000 whole transcriptome sequencing protocol. The resulting RNA-Seq fastq reads were mapped to the human reference genome GRCh38 (hg38) and the transcriptome gene annotation GENCODE V31 using RSEM version 1.3.3. Gene expression levels were estimated on the basis of normalized read counts in tags per million reads (TPM). The gene count data matrix was logarithmically transformed and normalized using EdgeR version 3.26.8 with default settings. Differentially expressed genes between the siGOLIM4 and control groups were identified using a FDR cutoff of 0.05 or lower and an absolute log 2 fold change 1 or higher. The raw data for this study have been deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE237935).

Mn-pulldown assay. H1299 cells (2 × 106) were pretreated with 1 mM MnCl 2 for 2 hours and lysed in 1 mL ice-cold RIPA buffer for 15 minutes on ice. For affinity purification, 80 μL uncharged Profinity IMAC resins (1560121, Bio-Rad) were equilibrated with sodium phosphate buffer (pH 8.0) and then incubated with the total cell lysates overnight at 4°C. After washing the resins 4 times with PBS, the eluted protein was subjected to LC-MS analysis or denatured in 5× SDS loading buffer at 98°C for 10 minutes for WB analysis.

qRT-PCR analysis. To isolate total RNA from cells, we used the RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN). Reverse transcription was carried out using qScript cDNA SuperMix (Quanta Biosciences). Genomic DNA was extracted from cells using DNeasy Blood and Tissue Kits (QIAGEN). Gene copy numbers and mRNA levels were assessed using SYBR Green Real-Time PCR Master Mixes (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and normalized to ribosomal protein L32 (Rpl32) mRNA. The specific PCR primers used in this study are listed in Supplemental Table 1.

ddPCR. GOLIM4 (5′-FAM-CACCAAGACATACATACAC-BGQ-3′) and RPP30 (HEX) probes (Bio-Rad) were diluted in Bio-Rad ddPCR SuperMix and mixed with 4.4 units of HindIII restriction enzyme diluted in NEB buffer 2.1 (New England BioLabs) to make a mastermix. A total of 10 ng of each sample was added to the master mix in a 96-well plate. Each sample was run in duplicate. The droplets were automatically generated using the Auto-DG (Bio-Rad), after which they were amplified in a deep-well thermocycler. The droplets were detected using a QX 200 droplet reader (Bio-Rad) and analyzed with QuantaSoft (Bio-Rad). The GOLIM4 copy number (normalized to RPP30) of each sample was determined on the basis of the ratio of normalized PCR values.

CM sample preparation and transfer. Following a previously described protocol (52), CM samples were isolated, filtered using a 0.45 μm filter, and combined with an equal volume of complete growth medium, resulting in a final concentration of 5% FBS. This mixture was then applied to cells. For the cell proliferation and colony formation assays, CM samples were replaced every 2 days.

LC-MS analysis. H1299 cells (2 × 106) were seeded in a 10 cm plate, and serum-free medium was added 24 hours later. CM samples were collected after 16 hours, filtered, and concentrated using Amicon Ultra-15 10K and Ultra 0.5 10K centrifugal filters. To solubilize the samples, 25 μL 5% SDS and 50 mM triethylammonium bicarbonate (TEAB) (pH 7.55) were added. The solution was centrifuged at 17,000g for 10 minutes to remove debris. Proteins were reduced by adding 20 mM Tris(2-carboxyethyl)phosphine (TCEP) (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 77720) and incubated at 65°C for 30 minutes. After cooling to room temperature, 1 μL of 0.5 M iodoacetamide was added, and the solution was allowed to react in the dark for 20 minutes. Then, 2.75 μL of 12% phosphoric acid was added, followed by the addition of 165 μL binding buffer (90% methanol, 100 mM TEAB, final pH 7.1). The resulting solution was passed through an S-Trap spin column (protifi.com) using a benchtop centrifuge (30-second spin at 4,000g). The spin column was washed 3 times with 400 μL binding buffer. Trypsin was added to the protein mixture at a ratio of 1:25 in 50 mM TEAB (pH 8), and the solution was incubated at 37°C for 4 hours. Peptides were eluted with 80 μL 50 mM TEAB, followed by 80 μL 0.2% formic acid, and finally 80 μL 50% acetonitrile, 0.2% formic acid. The combined peptide solution was dried using a speed vac and then resuspended in an autosampler vial with 2% acetonitrile, 0.1% formic acid, and 97.9% water for LC-MS analysis (10). For all proteomics analysis, samples were provided as 3 bioreplicates.

In order to identify proteins that interact with GOLIM4, a TurboID-GOLIM4 construct was introduced into H1299 cells. After culturing in medium supplemented with or without 100 μM biotin for 1 hour, cell lysates were collected, and biotinylated proteins were purified using Pierce streptavidin agarose beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The proteins bound to the beads were then identified through LC-MS analysis, following the established protocol (52).

Secretory vesicle trafficking assays. To assess secretory vesicle biogenesis and trafficking, RAB6A-EGFP reporter assays and VSV-G trafficking assays, respectively, were performed, as previously described (52). For RAB6A-EGFP assays, live-cell imaging was conducted on RAB6A-EGFP–transfected H1299 cells, and extra-Golgi RAB6A+ vesicles were quantified using ImageJ software (NIH). For VSV-G assays, cells were transiently transfected with EGFP-VSV-G (ts045) and subjected to a temperature shift from permissive (32°C) to restrictive (40°C) temperatures for 20 hours. Subsequently, the cells were transferred back to the permissive temperature of 32°C for 1 hour in the presence of 100 μg/mL cycloheximide. After fixation, exofacial and total VSV-G were detected in nonpermeabilized cells using an anti–VSV-G antibody and by measuring EGFP signal intensity, respectively. The trafficking of VSV-G to the plasma membrane was quantified on the basis of a ratio of fluorescence signal from exofacial (surface) VSV-G to EGFP (total) signal intensity.

To quantify secretory cargo exit from the Golgi, H1299 cells were transiently transfected with an EGFP-tagged APP expression vector. After 24 hours, the cells were incubated at a restrictive temperature of 21.5°C for 2 hours in RPMI supplemented with 0.2% FBS and 100 μg/mL cycloheximide. Subsequently, the cells were transferred to a permissive temperature of 37°C and fixed at predetermined time points. Cells were permeabilized and subjected to staining with antibodies against Golgin-97 and DAPI. The APP+ extra-Golgi puncta were counted and quantified using ImageJ.

Intra-Golgi Mn and Ca2+ assays. For intra-Golgi Mn assays, H1299 cells were transduced with CellLight Golgi-RFP (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 24 hours and exposed to specified concentrations of MnCl 2 for 1 hour before being treated with 5 μM Mn sensor M1 for 15 minutes. The fluorescence intensity of the M1 sensor was quantified by averaging the measured intensity within the Golgi marker region as previously reported (39). For intra-Golgi Ca2+ assays, H1299 cells were transfected with the Ca2+ reporter pcDNA3.tgoGAP1 and CellLight Golgi-RFP and then treated with Ca2+ chelators EGTA (1 mM) and BAPTA (10 μM) for 4 hours or an siRNAs against the Golgi Ca2+ transporter ATP2C1 for 48 hours. Live-cell imaging was conducted using a confocal microscope. The fluorescence intensity of the Ca2+ sensor was quantified and normalized to Golgi-RFP signals.

Microscopy and image analysis. Cells were imaged using an Eclipse Ti inverted microscope with an A1+ confocal scanner (Nikon, Japan), equipped with diode lasers of 405, 488, 561, and 640 nm wavelengths, high-sensitivity Gallium arsenide phosphide and photomultiplier tube detectors, and either a ×60 1.4 NA Oil or a ×100 1.45 NA Oil objective. NIS-Elements software (Nikon), version 4.40 (Build 1084), was utilized for image acquisition. For high-resolution imaging, Z-stacks were acquired sequentially at slow scan speed using a frame size of 512 × 512 or 1,024 × 1,024, low pinhole, and optimized detector gain. Nyquist sampling criteria were followed, and laser power was adjusted to minimize bleaching. After acquisition, images were processed and deconvolved using Huygens Professional, version 18.04 (Scientific Volume Imaging, Netherlands), with the Classic Maximum Likelihood Estimation algorithm. Image analysis was performed using Fiji software (ImageJ, version 1.51s), Huygens Professional, or NIS Elements. Immunofluorescence procedures were carried out following previously described methods (12).

Immunohistochemical analysis of tumor tissues. Tissue sections of 4 μm thickness from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded lung tissues were stained using the Leica Bond Max automated stainer (Leica Biosystems) automated staining platform. Following the Leica Bond protocol, the tissue sections were deparaffinized and rehydrated. Antigen retrieval was performed using Bond Solution no. 2 (Leica Biosystems, equivalent EDTA, pH 9.0) for 30 minutes. Primary antibodies (CD31, dilution 1:100, Cell Signaling Technology, 77699; αSMA, dilution 1:300, Abcam, ab5694; PCNA, dilution 1:200, Cell Signaling Technology, 13110) were incubated for 15 minutes at room temperature. The primary antibody was detected using the Bond Polymer Refine Detection kit (Leica Biosystems) with DAB as the chromogen. Slides were counterstained with hematoxylin, dehydrated, and coverslipped. Immunostained sections were digitally scanned using the Aperio AT2 slide scanner (Leica Biosystems) under ×20 objective magnification. Digital image analysis was performed using pathologist-trained specific algorithms for quantification.

Statistics. Unless stated otherwise, the results shown are representative of replicated experiments and are the mean ± SDs from triplicate samples or randomly chosen cells within a field. Statistical evaluations were carried out with GraphPad Prism 6 (GraphPad Software). An unpaired, 2-tailed Stuof secretory vesicle biogedent t test was used to compare the mean values of 2 groups. ANOVA with Dunnett’s test was used for comparison of multiple treatments with a control. P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant. Kaplan-Meier survival data were generated using GEPIA2 (53) or cBioportal (54–56). Plots were generated for the respective groups using GraphPad Prism, version 9.

Study approval. Human tumor specimens were obtained through an IRB-approved protocol and with informed consent, and the analysis of the human tissue specimens was approved by an IRB at MD Anderson Cancer Center. All mouse studies were conducted in accordance with the guidelines and regulations approved by the IACUC at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Mice received standard care and were euthanized according to the established protocols of the IACUC.

Data availability. The RNA-Seq data are available in the NCBI’s GEO database (GEO GSE237935). All other data associated with this study are present in the manuscript or in the supplemental materials and are available in the Supporting Data Values file.