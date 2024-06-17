Targeting the secretory program of 3q-amplified lung cancers

Tan and authors have previously described a malignant secretory program that is activated as epithelial cancer cells undergo transition to a more mesenchymal phenotype and is regulated by Golgi-resident proteins (14). Their most recent work reveals how Golgi-integral membrane protein 4 (GOLIM4) participates in the secretion of a plethora of protumorigenic proteins in 3q-amplified cells. Using a combination of in vitro (e.g., anchorage-independent growth and migratory/invasive behavior) and in vivo (syngeneic and xenograft models) approaches, the authors demonstrated the role of these secretory programs in supporting tumor survival and progression. Various mechanistic aspects of GOLIM4-regulated secretion were explored, including the protein’s role in cargo sorting through interaction with ATPase secretory pathway Ca2+ transporting 1 (ATP2C1) and its role in vesicle formation, and budding through interaction with Golgi phosphoprotein 3 (GOLPH3) (13).

The elegant description of functional cooperativity between GOLIM4 and ATP2C1 was particularly interesting. ATP2C1, a Golgi-resident calcium/manganese (Ca2+/Mn2+) channel also present in the 3q amplicon, regulated various aspects of the biosynthetic secretory pathway. Notably, tumor-bearing mice treated with Mn2+ for 2 weeks showed reductions in tumor size and metastasis. The findings imply that GOLIM4-mediated tethering of ATP2C1 in the Golgi membrane results in Ca2+ entry to promote cargo sorting through the effector Ca-binding protein 45 kDa (CAB45) and suggest that this process is opposed by Mn2+, which enters the Golgi through ATP2C1 and binds GOLIM4 to target it for degradation in the lysosome (Figure 1). Thus, increasing Mn2+ levels abrogates GOLIM4-dependent secretory programs and reduces tumor progression (Figure 1). By exploring Mn2+ therapy in preclinical models, the authors open the door for targeting the whole secretory program in 3q-amplified malignancies, an endeavor worth exploring further.

Figure 1 GOLIM4 regulates a biosynthetic secretory program in 3q-amplified tumors. GOLIM4, an integral Golgi membrane protein that is upregulated in 3q-amplified malignancies, interacts with the Ca2+/Mn2+ channel ATP2C1 and the vesicle-budding regulator GOLPH3. This interaction promotes secretion of cargoes via the trans-Golgi network and recruits fibroblasts and endothelial cells to the TME, thus coordinating a secretory program that promotes survival of 3q-amplified cancer cells. Administration of Mn2+ diverts GOLIM4 to the lysosome, leading to its degradation and reduction of the 3q-associated secretory program.

The potential for targeting a particular hypersecretory phenotype as a whole, rather than focusing on specific proteins secreted by malignant cells, opens an opportunity for clinical impact. Indeed, cancer secretomes have previously been used as fishing grounds for therapeutic targets. It should be noted that these types of secretomes may act in dual capacities, having pro- and antitumorigenic functions. Indeed, this caveat is highlighted by reports that secretomes, such as the SASP, can promote tumor surveillance/clearance and tumor progression (9–12). This double-edged-sword property of proinflammatory and ECM-rich secretomes may be due to fine differences in the composition or quality of SASP-like secretomes that depend on biological context. Alternatively, and more likely, a pro- or antitumor outcome may be a matter of quantity. Thus, a secretome that, when produced in limited amounts, can recruit immune cells to clear tumors, may, when produced in larger quantities and for longer periods of time, lead to chronic inflammation, deposition of desmoplastic ECM, and tumor progression. This biological complexity must be considered when designing strategies for antisecretory therapies.