mTORC1 controls murine postprandial hepatic glycogen synthesis via Ppp1r3b

Postprandial metabolomics reveal increased glycogen precursors in the absence of mTORC1 activity. In response to feeding and elevated systemic insulin levels, the liver rapidly shifts from a state of catabolism to anabolism. Our lab and others have focused on defining the global transcriptional response to nutrient intake (27). However, the acute changes in liver metabolites that occur with feeding are less defined. To understand how the liver metabolome changes in response to feeding,, livers from mice in both a fasting and prandial state were subjected to metabolomic analysis(Figure 1, A and B). Of the 739 metabolites identified, 163 metabolites were differentially regulated (FC greater than 2, or FC less than –2, P < 0.01) (Figure 1, A and B). With respect to glucose metabolism, while G6P and phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP) increased, fructose-1,6-bisphosphate (FBP), glycerol-3-phosphate (G3P), and UDP-glucose decreased, with the strongest change in UDP-glucose (Figure 1C). G6P is analytically indistinguishable from other isomers in the liquid chromatography methods used, but it is the most abundant hexose phosphate, hence, we refer to this hexose phosphate as G6P.

Figure 1 Postprandial metabolomics reveal increased glycogen precursors in the absence of mTORC1 activity. (A–C) Mice aged 10 to 12 weeks were fasted for 16 hours (Fasted) then given food for 4 hours (Refed). (A) Heat map of differential metabolite abundance shown as log 2 (FC) compared with fasted livers. (B) Volcano plot showing –log 10 (P value versus fasted) on y-axis and log 2 (FC versus fasted) on x-axis. Blue dots represent log 2 (FC) < –2, P < 0.01. Red dots represent llog 2 (FC) > 2, and P < 0.01. (C) The relative abundance of selected glucose metabolites. (D–G) RptorloxP/loxP mice aged 10–12 weeks were injected with AAV8-TBG-Cre (L-Raptor-KO) or AAV8-TBG-GFP (Control). Two weeks after injection, mice were fasted overnight, then chow was reintroduced for 4 hours before sacrifice. (D) Immunoblot demonstrating loss of Raptor protein and inhibition of mTORC1 signaling. (E) Heat map of selected glucose metabolite relative abundance shown as log 2 (FC) compared with control fed livers. (F) Hepatic glycogen in fed livers. Data shown as mean ± SEM. (G) PAS staining for glycogen (pink). Scale bar: 400 μm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 versus WT fasted via student’s t test. Red indicates higher metabolite abundance.

Given that mTORC1 is a critical feeding-regulated kinase in hepatocytes (23), we generated mice lacking mTORC1 specially in hepatocytes from adult mice, to define mTORC1’s role in the postprandial response. To do so, RptorloxP/loxP mice were injected with a liver-specific adeno-associated virus (AAV), serotype 8, carrying GFP (Control) or Cre recombinase (L-Raptor-KO). Raptor is an essential subunit of the mTORC1 complex and deletion leads to complete loss of mTORC1 activity without affecting mTORC2 (28). Two weeks after AAV injections, Raptor mRNA (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173782DS1) and protein (Figure 1D) levels were reduced in L-Raptor-KO, and phosphorylation of the canonical mTORC1 downstream target ribosomal protein S6 decreased (Figure 1D). Metabolomic analysis of the postprandial livers from control and L-Raptor-KO mice revealed that, out of the total 739 metabolites screened, 136 metabolites were upregulated (FC greater than 2) in the absence of mTORC1 signaling (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Notably, a general decrease in glycolysis-related metabolites downstream of G6P, including fructose 1,6-bisphosphate, glycerol 3-phosphate and PEP, was noted (Figure 1E). Surprisingly, there was an increase in the more proximal glycolytic metabolites, including the glycogen precursors, UDP-glucose, and G6P (P = 0.051) (Figure 1E).

An explanation for the increased levels of postprandial UDP-glucose observed in L-Raptor-KO mice could be impaired consumption by glycogen synthesis. Accordingly, the levels of postprandial glycogen content were determined following loss of mTORC1 signaling. Postprandial liver glycogen content was significantly decreased in mTORC1-deficient livers, evidenced by both an enzymatic assay and Periodic Acid Schiff (PAS) staining (Figure 1, F and G). The reduced glycogen content in L-Raptor-KO livers was consistent with lower liver wet weights (Supplemental Figure 1D). Taken together, these data indicate that liver mTORC1 signaling is required for proper liver glycogen storage in the postprandial state.

mTORC1 is required for hepatic glycogen synthesis. Based on the increased G6P and UDP-glucose levels in L-Raptor-KO livers, as well as decreased hepatic glycogen (Figure 1, E and F), we next investigated whether this was due to increased direct contribution of glucose to the G6P and UDP-glucose pools. mTORC1 signaling is required, but not sufficient, for lipogenic gene induction through activation of the transcription factor sterol regulatory binding protein 1c (SREBP1c) (29, 30). One of the downstream targets of SREBP1c is GCK, the main hexokinase and glucose sensor in the liver (5). Previous studies have highlighted the importance for insulin signaling and SREBP1c processing in Gck mRNA regulation (Figure 2A) (31, 32). Indeed, in mTORC1-deficient livers, a loss of mRNA expression of Gck in response to feeding was observed (Figure 2B). Despite this reduction in mRNA, there is only a modest reduction in GCK protein in L-Raptor-KO livers, suggesting that there is a distinction between mRNA regulation and protein regulation of GCK by mTORC1 (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 mTORC1 is required for hepatic glycogen synthesis. (A) RptorloxP/loxP or Gck loxP/loxP mice aged 10–12 weeks were injected with AAV-TBG-GFP (Control) or AAV-TBG-Cre (L-Raptor-KO or L-GCK-KO). (A and B) Two weeks after AAV injection, mice were fasted overnight and refed for 4 hours before sacrifice. (A and B) Gene expression of Srebp1c and Gck (glucokinase). (C) Immunoblot of GCK protein, activation of AKT, and inhibition of mTORC1 signaling. (D–F) Two weeks after AAV injection, mice were fasted overnight and subjected to oral gavage with 2 g/kg U-13C-D-glucose. Mice were sacrificed and livers were harvested 30 minutes after oral gavage. (D and E) Total ion count of hexose phosphate and UDP-glucose and respective mass isotopomer distribution in liver tissue. (F) Hepatic glycogen labeling representing the average carbon labeling enrichment of glycogen from oral gavage of [U-13C]-glucose normalized to plasma glucose labeling (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). **P < 0.01 versus control mice, ****P < 0.0001 versus control fed mice via 2-way ANOVA (A and B) or students t test (D–F). Data show in ± SEM.

Next, 13C-glucose labeling was performed to determine how mTORC1 controlled postprandial glycogen accumulation. Overnight fasted control and L-Raptor-KO mice were administered an oral gavage with 2 g/kg [U-13C] glucose and the labeling of glycolytic metabolites and glycogen 30 minutes after gavage was determined. Consistent with the findings from the steady-state metabolomics, L-Raptor-KO livers contained increased pool sizes of hexose phosphate and UDP-glucose (Figure 2, D and E and Figure 1E), independent of changes in plasma glucose labeling differences (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). However, there were no differences in isotope labeling of hexose phosphate, including M+6, implying that GCK protein is still functional in the absence of mTORC1 signaling (Figure 2, C and D and Supplemental Figure 2C). Interestingly, an increase in the pool size of isotopomers (M+1…M+6) of UDP-glucose was detected in L-Raptor-KO livers, consistent with buildup of glucose-derived carbons in UDP-glucose in L-Raptor-KO mice (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2D). Consistent with impaired use of UDP-glucose to make glycogen, the enrichment of liver glycogen from circulating 13C-glucose was significantly reduced in L-Raptor-KO livers (Figure 2F). Altogether, these data demonstrate that mTORC1 was required for hepatic glycogen synthesis from glucose, and this was independent of alterations in GCK activity.

mTORC1 controls glycogenesis through regulation of GS activity. Phosphorylation of GS renders the enzyme inactive, whereas dephosphorylation activates GS and promotes glycogenesis. GSK3 phosphorylates and negatively regulates GS. Canonically, insulin stimulates the phosphorylation of GSK3 to inhibit its catalytic function, thereby preventing GS phosphorylation and inhibition, thus promoting glycogen synthesis. In L-Raptor-KO livers, GSK3 phosphorylation levels were increased in the postprandial state, which suggests that GSK3 was likely not involved downstream of mTORC1 regulating glycogenesis (Figure 3A). These findings are associated with increased phospho-AKT signal in L-Raptor KO mice due to relief of negative feedback inhibition by mTORC1 to proximal insulin signaling (Figure 2C). In addition, the levels of mRNA expression of G6pc, the phosphatase that converts G6P to glucose, and Gys2, the gene encoding the liver GS isoform, were no different between control and L-Raptor-KO mice (Figure 3, B and C). Modest increases in Pygl, the gene encoding the liver GP isoform, were observed (Figure 3D). We measured GS activity and observed a significant blunting in the feeding induction of GS in the L-Raptor-KO livers compared with control animals (Figure 3E). These data suggest that mTORC1 controls postprandial hepatic glycogen synthesis in part via the regulation of GS activity, independent of increased G6P levels, a well-defined allosteric activator of GS (8).

Figure 3 mTORC1 controls glycogenesis through regulation of GS activity. (A–E) RptorloxP/loxP mice aged 10–12 weeks were injected with AAV8-TBG-Cre (L-Raptor-KO) or AAV8-TBG-GFP (control). Two weeks after injection, mice were fasted overnight (fasted), or reintroduced to food for 4 hours (refed) before sacrifice. (A) Immunoblot of lysates from refed livers. (B–D) Relative mRNA expression of G6pc (glucose-6-phosphatase), Gys2 (glycogen synthase), and Pygl (glycogen phosphorylase), respectively. (E) GS activity measured as a ratio in the presence or absence of saturated G6P. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, via 2-way ANOVA. Data shown in ± SEM.

Restoration of Ppp1r3b in L-Raptor-KO livers promotes GS activity and glycogen storage. As mentioned previously, GS activity is regulated by phosphorylation, of which PP1 family of phosphatases are an essential component in modulating glycogen levels. PPP1R3B, also known as G L , is an essential regulatory subunit of PP1 complex, and genetic variations near the PPP1R3B locus are associated with fasting glucose and insulin (20). Ppp1r3b mRNA is induced upon feeding (17), and we find that this upregulation is dependent upon hepatic mTORC1 signaling (Figure 4A). These data suggest that mTORC1 regulates postprandial glycogen deposition via Ppp1r3b expression.

Figure 4 Restoration of Ppp1r3b in L-Raptor-KO livers promotes GS activity and glycogen storage. RptorloxP/loxP mice aged 10–12 weeks were injected with AAV8-TBG-GFP (control), AAV8-TBG-Cre in combination with AAV8-TBG-GFP (L-Raptor-KO), or AAV8-TBG-Cre in combination with AAV8-TBG-Ppp1r3b (L-Raptor-KO + Ppp1r3b), 2 weeks prior to an overnight fast and 4 hour period where food was reintroduced (refed). (A) Relative mRNA expression of Ppp1r3b. (B) Experimental schematic. (C) Immunoblot of liver lysate, indicating inhibition of mTORC1 signaling following coinjections of AAV, and changes in phosphorylation of GS. (D) GS activity measured as a ratio in the presence or absence of saturated G6P in refed livers. (E) Hepatic glycogen measured in fed livers. (F) Blood glucose measurement at indicated time following food removal. At hour 16, mice were given food, as indicated by “feeding” notation in the gray area. ##, n=5,5,3 (Control, L-Raptor-KO, L-Raptor-KO + PPP1R3B, respectively. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 versus indicated genotype via 2-way ANOVA (A) or 1-way ANOVA (D–F). Data shown in ± SEM.

To test the sufficiency of Ppp1r3b in mediating the effects of mTORC1 on hepatic glycogen content, mice were coinjected with AAV8-TBG-Ppp1r3b along with AAV8-TBG-Cre, to generate a mouse reexpressing Ppp1r3b in Raptor-deficient hepatocytes (L-Raptor-KO + Ppp1r3b) (Figure 4B). Coinjection of AAV-Ppp1r3b and AAV-Cre resulted in deletion of the Rptor gene and a functional decrease in mTORC1 signaling (Supplemental Figure 3A). This coinjection strategy led to increased Ppp1r3b mRNA levels; albeit not to the same extent as in control mice (Supplemental Figure 3A). The partial reexpression of Ppp1r3b in L-Raptor-KO resulted in a modest decrease in phosphorylation of GS (p-GS) at Serine-641 compared with L-Raptor-KO alone, suggesting an increase in GS activity and glycogen synthesis (Figure 4C). This degree of an effect of AAV-PPP1R3B reexpression on Serine-641 was similar to changes reported previously (16). Notably, PPP1r3b reexpression correlated with an increase in GS activity (approximately 2-fold compared with L-Raptor-KO) that was indistinguishable from control mice (Figure 4D). Moreover, PPP1R3B expression increased hepatic glycogen levels significantly in the mice lacking hepatic mTORC1 signaling (Figure 4E). Physiologically, the changes in glycogen content influenced systemic glycemia as food removal induced a hypoglycemic state within 4 hours in L-Raptor-KO mice, which was completely normalized by Ppp1r3b reexpression (Figure 4F). Of note, expression of Ppp1r3b did not alter mRNA expression of Gck and G6pc (Supplemental Figure 3B). Overall, restoring Ppp1r3b in mTORC1-ablated livers improved postprandial GS activity and enhanced hepatic glycogen storage leading to maintenance of fasting glycemia.

Exogenous SREBP1c expression fails to restore hepatic glycogen in L-Raptor-KO mice. To determine which transcription factors may mediate Ppp1r3b expression downstream of mTORC1, the canonical fasting/feeding transcription factors were profiled. Carbohydrate responsive element-binding protein (ChREBP) is a transcription factor involved in de novo lipogenesis (DNL), which is, as its name suggests, responsive to glucose and other carbohydrates (33). ChREBP-β isoform (gene name Mlxipl, but referred to here as ChrebpB) mRNA expression was increased in L-Raptor-KO livers (Supplemental Figure 4A) and this expression corresponded with an induction in liver pyruvate kinase (Pklr), a transcriptional target of ChREBP-β, with no significant changes in xylulose-5-phosphate (34) (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Increased ChREBP-β activation is likely due to increased G6P levels (Figure 1E and Figure 2D), but would suggest that ChREBP-β acts as a transcriptional repressor of Ppp1r3b. Since ChREBP-β is classically considered a transcriptional activator of glycolytic and lipogenic genes, attention was directed to other feeding-regulated transcription factors.

Srebp1c was induced with feeding and its expression was significantly blunted in postprandial mTORC1-deficient livers, as reported previously (Figure 2A) (30, 35). Therefore, published cistromic and transcriptomic data were analyzed to determine if SREBP1c may act as transcription factor involved in Ppp1r3b expression. HA-nSREBP1c CHIP-Seq revealed SREBP1c binding near the transcription start site (TSS) of Ppp1r3b (36) (Supplemental Figure 5A). Furthermore, global run-on sequencing (GRO-Seq) data were examined to explore active sites of enhancers (27). Interestingly, an enhancer RNA (eRNA) in proximity of the Ppp1r3b gene colocalized with Srebp1c binding (Supplemental Figure 5A). These data suggest that Srebp1c may regulate the expression of Ppp1r3b postprandially. To test this, an AAV transcribing the nuclear form of SREBP1c (nSREBP1c), rendering the protein constitutively active, was coinjected with either AAV-GFP or CRE to generate control or overexpress nSREBP1c in L-Raptor-KO mice. Two weeks after AAV injection, nSREBP1c increased the lipogenic genes Fasn and Acaca but had no effect on Gck (Supplemental Figure 5B). Previous studies employing this AAV-nSREBP1c virus at the same dosage have validated its functional ability to restore DNL (36, 37). Reexpression of nSrebp1c, however, did not restore Ppp1r3b mRNA expression, nor did it restore postprandial hepatic glycogen content in the absence of liver mTORC1 (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Collectively, these data suggest that mTORC1 controlled the postprandial induction of Ppp1r3b and glycogen content in a mTORC1-dependent, SREBP1c-independent manner.

mTORC1 activity is required for AKT-mediated inhibition of FOXO1 in the control of Ppp1r3b expression independent of Gck. Since both SREBP1c and ChREBP-β were unlikely to be responsible for the transcriptional control of Ppp1r3b, our focus shifted to other feeding-regulated transcription factors implicated in glycemic control. Downstream of AKT, FOXO transcription factors are critical regulators of hepatic glucose production. During periods of fasting, FOXO proteins localize to the nucleus, where they promote transcription of gluconeogenic genes while recruiting corepressors to repress transcription of glucose utilization genes such as Gck (38). Upon feeding, AKT is activated and directly phosphorylates FOXO, excluding it from the nucleus, inhibiting its transcriptional regulatory functions. Analyzing our published GRO-Seq data set alongside a publicly available FOXO1 ChIP-Seq data set revealed FOXO binding occurs near an enhancer in proximity of Ppp1r3b (Figure 5A). FOXO1 binding is also identified at eRNAs localized near 2 canonical FOXO targets, insulin-like growth factor binding protein 1 (Igfbp1) and Gck, providing evidence that this ChIP-Seq reliably detected FOXO binding as a transcriptional activator and repressor, respectively (Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 5 mTORC1 activity is required for AKT-mediated inhibition of FOXO1. (A–C) Genome browser track (mm9) GRO-Seq displaying Ppp1r3b and nearby eRNA corresponding with a FOXO1 ChIP-Seq track with previously identified FOXO1 binding highlighted in gray near genes (A) Ppp1r3b, (B) Igfbp1, and (C) Gck. (D) mRNA expression of Igfbp1 in refed L-Raptor-KO livers. (E) Immunoblot of FOXO1 from refed liver lysates of control, L-Raptor-KO, L-FOXO1-KO, and L-FOXOAAA enriched for nuclear fraction. ***P < 0.001 versus control via Student’s t test. Data shown in ± SEM.

Although the mRNA levels of the FOXO1-regulated gene Gck are blunted in L-Raptor-KO (Figure 2B), we next tested whether Igfbp1 mRNA expression was altered in the absence of mTORC1 activity as an additional readout of FOXO1 transcriptional activity. Notably, Igfbp1 was significantly upregulated in L-Raptor-KO (Figure 5D), confirming increased FOXO activity. Nuclear enrichment of control and L-Raptor-KO livers revealed strong nuclear retention of FOXO1, despite increased AKT activity (Figure 5E). To determine if FOXO1 was sufficient to repress Ppp1r3b, we utilized a transgenic mouse model harboring a mutant FOXO1 with alanine substituting serine at the 3 AKT-mediated phosphorylation sites, leading to constitutive retention of FOXO1 in the nucleus (FOXOAAA) (39). To induce expression of the nuclear FOXOAAA mutant, specifically in hepatocytes, FOXOAAA were injected with AAV8-TBG-CRE (L-FOXOAAA) or AAV8-TBG-GFP (Control) in 8-to-10-week-old mice and harvested livers 2 weeks after AAV injection. As predicted, constitutive FOXO1 activation in L-FOXOAAA mice yielded an induction in Igfbp1 and a repression of Gck (Figure 6A). Notably, increased FOXO1 activity was sufficient to suppress Ppp1r3b and result in a significant blunting of postprandial hepatic glycogen content (Figure 6, B and C). Consistent with previous reports, these data indicate that mTORC1 activity is required for nuclear exclusion of AKT-mediated phosphorylated FOXO1, (40), and inhibition of FOXO is required for induction of Ppp1r3b and hepatic glycogen synthesis (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Activation of FOXO1 is required for Ppp1r3b repression. Foxo1AAA mice aged 10–12 weeks were injected with AAV8-TBG-Cre (L-FOXOAAA) or AAV8-TBG-GFP (Control). Two weeks after injection, mice were fasted overnight, then refed chow for 4 hours before sacrifice. (A) Relative mRNA expression of FOXO target genes. (B) Relative mRNA expression of Ppp1r3b. (C) Hepatic glycogen levels in livers of mice reintroduced to food (refed). (D) Mechanistic schematic. Under fasting conditions, AKT and mTORC1 are inhibited, FOXO localizes to the nucleus where it recruits an unidentified corepressor (represented by the dashed line and ‘?’) to suppress transcription of Ppp1r3b, along with repression of Gck, to downregulate glycogen synthesis. Under feeding conditions, AKT facilitates phosphorylation of FOXO proteins and mTORC1 promotes the nuclear exclusion of AKT-phosphorylated FOXO (unknown mechanism represented by dashed arrow) to inhibit FOXO and promote transcription of Ppp1r3b and Gck. In the absence of mTORC1, AKT-phosphorylated FOXO proteins remain localized in the nucleus and continue to repress Ppp1r3b and Gck. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 versus indicated control via students t test. Data shown in ± SEM.

Since GCK activity is also suppressed following activation of FOXO1, we next determined if GCK was required for feeding-induced Ppp1r3b expression. To do so, we used a mouse model lacking GCK in hepatocytes. GckloxP/loxP mice were injected with AAV8-TBG-CRE (L-GCK-KO) or AAV8-TBG-GFP (Control) where detection of GCK protein and mRNA was lost (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 6A). In the absence of hepatic GCK, Ppp1r3b mRNA levels remained unchanged, revealing that GCK signaling was not required to induce Ppp1r3b (Supplemental Figure 6B). Collectively, these data indicate a requirement for mTORC1 in FOXO1 nuclear exclusion and inhibition and suggest that both AKT and mTORC1 activity were required but not sufficient to control hepatic FOXO1 activity and glycogen accumulation.