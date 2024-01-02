Verapamil mitigates chloride and calcium bi-channelopathy in a myotonic dystrophy mouse model

Generation of mouse models with forced mis-splicing. ECC stands out among pathways affected by DM1 mis-splicing because 3 sequential components are strongly affected by exon skipping (CACNA1S exon 29, RYR1 exon 70, and ATP2a1 exon 22), and a fourth shows abnormal exon inclusion (CLCN1 exon 7a). To reproduce each effect, we generated congenic mice that have genomic deletion of the DM1-skipped exons RyR1Δe70, SERCA1Δe22, or Ca V 1.1Δe29 and then verified production of the expected splice products by cDNA sequencing. To reproduce effects of CLCN1 mis-splicing, we used a single-nucleotide deletion (adrmto2j mice) that, like exon 7a inclusion, causes frameshift, protein truncation and loss of channel function (ClC-1–/–) (11). We found that all splicing mimics studied in isolation, whether in the heterozygous or homozygous state, exhibited normal weight gain and survival, except homozygous ClC-1–/– mice. These mice showed obvious action myotonia (stiffness of limb muscles when stimulated to move after a sedentary interval), reduction of weight gain, and an average survival of 25 weeks (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Ca V 1.1Δe29 and ClC-1–/– alleles exhibit synthetic lethality and result in significantly reduced body weight and severe muscle weakness in mice. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of WT (n = 10; female = 5, male = 5), Ca V 1.1Δe29/+ (n = 13; female = 7, male = 6), Ca V 1.1Δe29 (n = 15; female = 7, male = 8), RyR1Δe70/Δe70 (n = 21; female = 10, male = 11), SERCA1Δe22/Δe22 (n = 19; female = 10, male = 9), Ca V 1.1Δe29 RyR1Δe70/Δe70 (n = 11; female = 5, male = 6), Ca V 1.1Δe29 SERCA1Δe22/Δe22 (n = 10; female = 6, male = 4), RyR1Δe70/Δe70 SERCA1Δe22/Δe22 (n = 15; female = 4, male = 11), Ca V 1.1Δe29 RyR1Δe70/Δe70 SERCA1Δe22/Δe22 (n = 19; female = 6, male = 13), ClC-1–/– (n = 27; female = 12, male = 15), RyR1Δe70/Δe70 ClC-1–/– (n = 14; female = 7, male = 7), SERCA1Δe22/Δe22 ClC-1–/– (n = 27; female = 14, male = 13), Ca V 1.1Δe29/+ ClC-1–/– (n = 8; female = 3, male = 5), and Ca V 1.1Δe29/Δe29 ClC-1–/– (n = 11; female = 6, male = 5) mice. (B) Weekly body weight change and (C) percentage of body weight change from weaning at 10 weeks of age for WT (n = 20; female = 10, male = 10), Ca V 1.1Δe29 (n = 21; female = 12, male = 9), RyR1Δe70/Δe70 (n = 15; female = 5, male = 10), SERCA1Δe22/Δe22 (n = 14; female = 7, male = 7), Ca V 1.1Δe29 RyR1Δe70/Δe70 (n = 11; female = 5, male = 6), Ca V 1.1Δe29 SERCA1Δe22/Δe22 (n = 10; female = 6, male = 4), RyR1Δe70/Δe70 SERCA1Δe22/Δe22 (n = 15; female = 4, male = 11), Ca V 1.1Δe29 RyR1Δe70/Δe70 SERCA1Δe22/Δe22 (n = 19; female = 6, male = 13), ClC-1–/– (n = 23; female = 13, male = 10), Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– (n = 17; female = 8, male = 9), RyR1Δe70/Δe70 ClC-1–/– (n = 11; female = 5, male = 6), and SERCA1Δe22/Δe22 ClC-1–/– (n = 12; female = 8, male = 4) mice. (D) Representative traces and (E) average peak specific force elicited by 150 Hz (500 ms) tetanic stimulation of isolated EDLs from mice at 10 weeks. (F) Average frequency dependence of specific force generation elicited from isolated EDLs at 10 weeks. (E and F) WT (n = 17; female = 8, male = 9), Ca V 1.1Δe29 (n = 10; female = 5, male = 5), ClC-1–/– (n = 9; female = 4, male = 5), Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– (n = 19; female = 8, male = 11) mice were used. (G) Weekly TRR analysis of Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– (red), ClC-1–/– (blue), Ca V 1.1Δe29 (orange), WT (black) mice. (H) Correlation of the TRR to death for Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice. Dots represent individual mice, and duplications indicate TRR trials. In B–H, results in red represent heterozygous and homozygous Ca V 1.1Δe29 mice that are ClC-1–/–, and results in orange indicate heterozygous and homozygous Ca V 1.1Δe29 alleles. Symbols and open circles indicate individual mice; bars and closed circles indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by log-rank analysis (A); 2-way ANOVA (B, F, and G) and 1-way ANOVA (C and E) with Tukey’s post hoc analysis; and linear regression analysis (H).

Next, we tested for combinatorial effects. Through breeding, we obtained mice doubly homozygous for each possible combination of 2 splicing mimics (n = 7 combinations) and for the triple combination of RyR1Δe70, SERCA1Δe22, and Ca V 1.1Δe29. One combination emerged as highly deleterious. The mean lifespan of Ca V 1.1Δe29/Δe29 ClC-1–/– doubly homozygous mice was 8.1 weeks (Figure 1A). Even with heterozygosity for Ca V 1.1Δe29, the mean lifespan of mice on the ClC-1–/– background was 9.8 weeks, with none of these mice surviving past 14 weeks. As other combinations did not show reduced survival or failure to gain weight that differed from ClC-1–/– mice (Figure 1, B and C), our subsequent experiments, including those outlined in Figure 1, D–H, focused on the Ca2+/Cl– bi-channelopathy mice.

These results indicated that exon 29 skipping for Ca V 1.1 is highly deleterious in the context of ClC-1 loss and suggested that Ca V 1.1Δe29 channels exert a dominant gain of function. To test the latter possibility, we used whole-cell patch-clamp recording to isolate macroscopic Ca V 1.1 currents in flexor digitorum brevis (FDB) muscle fibers. As compared with WT littermates, Ca V 1.1 channel activity in homozygous Ca V 1.1Δe29/Δe29 mouse fibers exhibited a significant leftward shift in activation (~25 mV) and an augmented peak current density (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173576DS1), comparable to previous findings in homozygous Ca V 1.1Δe29/Δe29 mice and in heterologous expression studies (9, 12). Surprisingly, we found that abnormalities in Ca V 1.1 channel activity in heterozygous Ca V 1.1Δe29/+ fibers were indistinguishable from channel activity in homozygotes, confirming a dominant gain of function by Ca V 1.1Δe29 channels. Using reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) analysis, we found that dominant behavior of Ca V 1.1Δe29 channels in Ca V 1.1Δe29/+ heterozygous mice did not result from unequal allelic accumulation of Ca V 1.1 mRNA (Figure 2C). Taken together, these results suggest that increased muscle activity (myotonic runs due to ClC-1 loss) plus increased calcium entry during muscle activity (via Ca V 1.1Δe29 channels) caused premature death in bi-channelopathy mice.

Figure 2 Heterozygous and homozygous Ca V 1.1Δe29 mice exhibit similar Ca V 1.1 voltage dependence and peak current densities in FDB muscle. (A) Representative current density traces from whole-cell patch clamp recordings of FDB fibers isolated from 4-week-old WT (black), Ca V 1.1Δe29/+ (red, dashed), and Ca V 1.1Δe29/Δe29 (red, solid) mice at 0 mV (top), +20 mV (middle), and +40 mV (bottom). (B) Plot of average current-voltage relationship of Ca V 1.1 activity measured in WT (black), Ca V 1.1Δe29/+ (red and black circles, red dashed), and Ca V 1.1Δe29/Δe29 (red circle, solid red line) FDB fibers isolated from 4-week-old mice. (C) RT-PCR products of Ca V 1.1 RNA isolated from tibialis anterior from 10-week-old mice. PCR amplifications are from exons 27–31 of Cacna1s cDNA. Ld, ladder. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis (B).

Next, we examined the effects of single versus dual channelopathy on ex vivo force generation in hind limb muscle. Since Ca V 1.1 activity was similar in Ca V 1.1Δe29/+ and Ca V 1.1Δe29/Δe29 mice, these genotypes were grouped together (“Ca V 1.1Δe29”) for these and subsequent analyses and are plotted in the figures in red unless otherwise noted. Single-twitch and tetanic stimulation of extensor digitorum longus (EDL) muscle showed a similar reduction of maximum force in single-channelopathy (ClC-1–/–, Figure 1, D–F, blue) and bi-channelopathy (Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/–, Figure 1, D–F, red) muscle as compared with WT mouse muscle (Figure 1, D–F, black) and Ca V 1.1Δe29 (Figure 1, D–F, orange) controls. Representative traces of tetanic force (150 Hz, Figure 1D) also demonstrated myotonia, as evidenced by delayed muscle relaxation in ClC-1–/– (blue trace) and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– (red trace) muscle, which was absent in WT (black trace) and Ca V 1.1Δe29 (orange trace) controls.

These results under conditions of ex vivo tetanic stimulation suggested fixed weakness in ClC-1 null muscle, as observed with age in some patients with recessive myotonia congenita due to biallelic mutations of ClC-1 (13), but showed no difference in contractility to account for the premature mortality in bi- versus single-channelopathy mice. Muscle histochemistry and immunofluorescence at 10 weeks showed the expected adaptive response to myotonia in ClC-1–/– muscles, such as fiber type switching and increased oxidative activity, but also failed to distinguish single-channelopathy mice from bi-channelopathy mice. Furthermore, the bi-channelopathy mice did not show a flagrant myopathy or histologic features characteristic of human DM1, such as central nuclei or circumferential myofibrils (ring fibers) (Supplemental Figures 1–5). However, the mobility of bi-channelopathy mice was strikingly affected. A well-known feature of ClC-1–null mice, also known as arrested development of righting response (adr) mice, is the slow recovery of upright posture after being placed supine (14–16), and this righting response was clearly delayed in ClC-1–/– mice compared with WT or Ca V 1.1Δe29 control mice (Figure 1G, blue). However, the time of righting response (TRR) was much greater in bi-channelopathy mice, and this deficit was progressive (Figure 1G, red). Indeed, a rise of the righting response beyond 30 seconds was predictive of death or the survival endpoint in bi-channelopathy mice (Figure 1H).

Ca V 1.1Δe29 conductance potentiates muscle transient weakness in the context of ClC-1 loss. The results above indicated that ClC-1–/– mice, regardless of Ca V 1.1 splicing, showed weakness of hind limb muscles during brief (0.5 s) tetanic stimulation ex vivo, designated here as “fixed weakness.” Previous studies of recessive myotonia in humans and mice have also shown a superimposed transient weakness. This reversible weakness occurs when fibers with genetic loss or pharmacologic block of ClC-1 are rendered temporarily inexcitable (depolarized) by sustained or repetitive muscle activity (17–20). In WT fibers under conditions of ClC-1 blockade, the transient weakness was shown to depend on Ca2+ currents through normal (e29+) Ca V 1.1 channels (20). We therefore postulated that e29 skipping and the resulting enhanced Ca2+ current may further aggravate transient weakness. We tested this possibility using ex vivo stimulation of the EDL. Muscles from 6-week-old ClC-1–/– and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice were subjected to a series of brief stimuli (0.5 s × 100 Hz) at 4-second intervals for 3 minutes (Figure 3). Representative ClC-1–/– (Figure 3A, blue trace) and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– EDL (Figure 3A, red trace) force production of the first 15 stimulations, normalized to the maximum force of the first stimulation, demonstrated a transient drop in force production after the first stimulation, which was followed by recovery over subsequent stimulations. The transient weakness in Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– EDLs exhibited an approximately 75% drop in force (Figure 3B, red symbols) compared with approximately 60% in ClC-1–/– EDLs (Figure 3B, blue symbols).

Figure 3 Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– and ClC-1–/– muscle exhibits severe transient weakness that is significantly improved by the addition of verapamil. (A and C) Normalized representative force traces of the first 15 tetani (100 Hz, 500 ms) separated by 4 seconds, recorded ex vivo from EDL muscles isolated from 6-week-old ClC-1–/– (blue) and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– (red) mice in the (A) absence and (C) presence of 20 μM verapamil added to the bath. (B and D) Average peak tetanic EDL forces normalized to the initial stimulus, elicited by 44 subsequent 100 Hz, 500 ms tetanic stimulations separated by 4 seconds. EDL muscles were from 6-week-old WT (black, n = 4), ClC-1–/– (blue, n = 4), Ca V 1.1Δe29 (orange, n = 4), and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– red, n = 4) mice in the (B) absence and (D) presence of 20 μM verapamil added to the bath for ClC-1–/– (blue, n = 4) and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– (red, n = 4) EDLs. Dashed lines in D represent the average data presented in B as a reference for pretreatment. (B and D) WT (n = 4; female = 2, male = 2), Ca V 1.1Δe29 (n = 4; female = 2, male = 2), ClC-1–/– (n = 4; female = 2, male = 2), Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– (n = 4; female = 2, male = 2). Symbols and closed circles indicate the mean ± SEM. (B and D) Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis.

Next, we wanted to determine whether exaggerated transient weakness in Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– muscle depends on Ca2+ entry and responds to pharmacologic blockade of Ca V 1.1. Verapamil is a phenylalkylamine compound in wide clinical use for blocking Ca V 1.2 channels in cardiac and smooth muscle (21–24). It is also known to block Ca V 1.1 channels in skeletal muscle (24), but this is not considered clinically relevant because the Ca2+ conductance of Ca V 1.1 is dispensable for ECC of normal skeletal muscle (25). Remarkably, addition of 20 μM verapamil to the bath completely abrogated the transient weakness in ClC-1–/– and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– EDL muscles ex vivo (Figure 3, C and D, blue and red, respectively). In contrast, addition of verapamil to the bath did not recover the fixed component of weakness in ClC-1–/– or Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– muscles, as shown by non-normalized force plots in Supplemental Figure 6, C and D. Next, we determined the impact of Ca V 1.1Δe29 conductance on transient weakness in the setting of pharmacologic inhibition of ClC-1, where the long-term adaptive response of skeletal muscle to myotonia has not occurred (26). We blocked ClC-1 chloride channels in WT and Ca V 1.1Δe29 EDL muscles with 100 μM 9-anthracene carboxylic acid (9-AC), which is known to block more than 95% of ClC-1 channels in mouse skeletal muscle (27). Notably, this concentration of 9-AC only produced slight transient weakness in WT muscle (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B, blue trace and symbols), which likely reflects the incomplete blockage of Cl– conductance. In contrast, application of 9-AC to Ca V 1.1Δe29 muscle produced severe transient weakness, eliminating 95% of force production, which then recovered to 55% of the original force after 60 seconds before exhibiting the expected muscle fatigue (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B, red trace and symbols). Once again, the addition of verapamil strongly inhibited transient weakness in a dose-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 7, C–F). Next, we sought to determine whether the observed effect of verapamil on transient weakness was due to blockage of Ca2+ entry and not the result of an effect on other ionic currents. To do so, we added Ni2+, a nonorganic calcium channel blocker to the muscle bath (28, 29). We found that at 1 mM, extracellular Ni2+ virtually eliminated transient weakness in 9-AC–treated WT and Ca V 1.1Δe29 muscle (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H). Taken together with previous work (20), these results confirm that Ca2+ currents through Ca V 1.1 underlie transient weakness in ClC-1–null muscles and show that this effect was enhanced for Ca V 1.1Δe29 channels and rescued by Ca2+ channel block.

Ca V 1.1Δe29 conductance potentiates chloride channel myotonia. Given the impact of Ca V 1.1Δe29 channels on transient weakness and the interplay of transient weakness and myotonia, we also wanted to determine the effects of Ca V 1.1Δe29 on myotonia in ClC-1 deficient fibers. Previous work demonstrated that Ca2+ currents through Ca V 1.1 (+e29) contribute sequentially to myotonia and transient weakness (30). Using EDL muscles isolated from 6-week-old mice, myotonia was taken as the inappropriate continuation of force production after tetanic stimulation was stopped (Figure 4). We elicited muscle contraction using 3 successive rounds of tetanic stimulation (150 Hz, 500 ms), each separated by 3 minutes of rest. This rest period reduces the well-known “warm-up” phenomenon of chloride channel myotonia (15), in which myotonia wanes with repeated bouts of muscle activation. The force traces were normalized to peak force and then integrated over time to quantify myotonia (dashed lines in Figure 4, A, C, E, and G). The integrated signals for the first, second, and third stimulations were then compared (Figure 4, B, D, F, and H). As expected, we observed no myotonia in WT (black) or Ca V 1.1Δe29 (orange) muscles (Figure 4, A and B). In contrast, ClC-1–/– (blue) and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– (red) muscles both showed robust myotonia, but the severity was greater in bi-channelopathy muscle (Figure 4, E and F). Interestingly, despite the 3-minute rest interval, the myotonia in Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/–, but not in ClC-1–/–, muscle demonstrated warm-up, showing a 42% decrease over successive stimulations (Figure 4F, red), without any corresponding drop in peak specific force (Supplemental Figure 8). We examined contralateral muscles in the presence of 20 μM verapamil. Remarkably, we observed that the myotonic after-contractions were virtually eliminated by verapamil in both ClC-1–/– (blue) and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– (red) EDL muscles (Figure 4, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 10B). We also compared the effect of Ca V 1.1Δe29 channels on myotonia brought about by acute pharmacologic blockade of ClC-1 channels (Supplemental Figure 9). As with our studies of transient weakness, we observed differences between genetic and pharmacologic myotonia in both WT and Ca V 1.1Δe29 muscles. Comparing the integrated normalized force production, myotonia was significantly less severe in 9-AC–treated WT and Ca V 1.1Δe29 muscles (Figure 4F) as compared with the genetic counterparts (ClC-1–/– and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/–) (Supplemental Figure 9E; see comparative analysis in Supplemental Figure 10). Unlike Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– muscles, there was no indication of warm-up in 9-AC–treated Ca V 1.1Δe29 muscle from the first to the third stimulus series (Supplemental Figure 9E). Furthermore, we observed no waxing or waning of post-stimulation myotonia in 9-AC–treated WT or Ca V 1.1Δe29 EDL muscles (Supplemental Figure 9E), in contrast to what was observed in all force recordings from ClC-1–/– and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– EDL muscles (Figure 4E). Regardless of these differences, application of 5 and 20 μM verapamil again showed a dose-dependent reduction of 9-AC–induced myotonia in both WT and Ca V 1.1Δe29 EDLs (Supplemental Figure 9, F and G), without a significant impact on peak force production (Supplemental Figure 11). Again, we wanted to determine whether the effects of verapamil on myotonia were due to blockage of Ca2+ entry through Ca V 1.1 channels. To do so, we added 1 mM Ni2+ to the bath and observed a significant reduction in myotonia in 9-AC–treated WT and Ca V 1.1Δe29 muscles (Supplemental Figure 9H) that was comparable to the addition of 5 μM verapamil (Supplemental Figure 9F). Importantly, the application of verapamil or nickel did not affect the tetanic contraction properties of WT or Ca V 1.1Δe29 EDL muscles in the absence of myotonia (Supplemental Figures 9, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 11, A–D). Taken together, these results indicate that Ca2+ conductance potentiated myotonia in the context of normal Ca V 1.1+e29 channels. This effect was further aggravated when Ca V 1.1 exon 29 was skipped, and in both circumstances, the myotonia was mitigated by verapamil blockage of Ca V 1.1 conductance. It was also apparent that Ca V 1.1Δe29 unmasked myotonia even when loss of ClC-1 conductance (pharmacologic block) was incomplete and that increased Ca2+ conductance through Ca V 1.1Δe29 enhanced the warm-up phenomenon.

Figure 4 Verapamil significantly reduces myotonia in both Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– and ClC-1–/– mouse muscle. (A and C) Representative normalized specific force traces of the first (left) and third (right) tetani (150 Hz, 500 ms) from EDL muscles isolated from 6-week-old WT (black) and Ca V 1.1Δe29 (orange) mice in the (A) absence and (C) presence of 20 μM verapamil added to the bath. Dashed lines represent accumulated force. (B and D) Average integration of normalized specific force for WT (black) and Ca V 1.1Δe29 (orange) EDL muscles across 3 tetanic stimulations (150 Hz, 500 ms) in the (B) absence and (D) presence of 20 μM verapamil added to the bath. (E and G) Representative normalized specific force traces of the first (left) and third (right) tetani (150 Hz, 500 ms) from EDL muscles isolated from 6-week-old ClC-1–/– (blue) and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– (red) mice in the absence (E) and presence (G) of 20 μM verapamil added to the bath. Dashed lines represent accumulated force. (F and H) Average integration of specific force for ClC-1–/– (blue) and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– (red) EDL muscles across 3 tetanic stimulations (150 Hz, 500 ms) in the (B) absence and (D) presence of 20 μM verapamil added to the bath. (B, D, F, and H) WT (n = 4; female = 2, male = 2), Ca V 1.1Δe29 (n = 4; female = 2, male = 2), ClC-1–/– (n = 4; female = 2, male = 2), Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– (n = 4; female = 2, male = 2). All specific force traces were normalized to the peak specific force. Symbols and open circles represent individual mice; bars indicate the mean ± SEM. Notes: Contralateral EDL muscles were used for each untreated and treated experiment. All traces were plotted with the same scale of time and normalized force for comparison. The same traces without force normalization are shown in Supplemental Figure 8. (B, D, F, and H) **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis.

Long-term verapamil administration improves survival, body weight, and motility of Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice. Since short-term exposure to verapamil inhibited transient weakness and myotonia ex vivo in Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– muscles, we sought to determine whether long-term administration in vivo would improve survival and muscle function in bi-channelopathy mice. Previous work has shown that oral administration of verapamil mixed in food at an estimated dose of 100 mg/kg/d was well tolerated over 16 weeks in mice lacking the sarcoglycan-sarcospan complex in smooth muscle and rescued the cardiomyopathy caused by microvascular defects (31). In a pilot study of oral feeding, we found that estimated regimens of 100 and 200 mg/kg/d verapamil, starting at the time of weaning (3 weeks of age), were well tolerated in Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice and appeared to extend survival (n = 3 and n = 4, respectively; Supplemental Figure 12). Since 3 of 4 mice on 200 mg/kg/d survived to 20 weeks of age, we carried this regimen forward in a repeat study of a larger cohort. Once again, we found that verapamil significantly (P ≤ 0.0001) extended the survival of Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice. Eight of 9 mice survived beyond 14 weeks of age, which was never observed in the untreated mice receiving the same diet, and 7 of 9 mice survived to the age of 20 weeks (Figure 5A, green line) when they were euthanized for analysis of muscle function and histology. Verapamil-treated Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice showed significant weight gain that was equivalent to that of the verapamil-treated WT mice (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Verapamil treatment improves survival, body weight, and motility of Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of WT mice (n = 10; female = 5, male = 5), WT mice treated with 200 mg/kg/d verapamil (verap) (n = 10; female = 5, male = 5), Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice (n = 19; female = 9, male = 10), and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice treated with verapamil (n = 9; female = 5, male = 4). Verapamil was dosed in mouse nutrition/hydration food cups. Note: log-rank analysis of Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– versus WT mice, WT mice treated with 200 mg/kg/d verapamil, and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice treated with 200 mg/kg/d verapamil; P < 0.0001, P < 0.0001, and P < 0.0001, respectively. (B) Percentage of body weight change from weaning at 10 weeks in WT mice (n = 20; female = 10, male = 10), WT mice treated with 200 mg/kg/d verapamil (n = 10; female = 5, male = 5), Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice (n = 35; female = 14, male = 21), and Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice treated with verapamil (n = 9; female = 5, male = 4). (C) Weekly time of righting reflex analysis of Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice (red), ClC-1–/– mice (light blue), Ca V 1.1Δe29 mice (orange), WT mice (black), Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice treated with verapamil (green), and WT mice treated with verapamil (gray). (D) Average time of righting reflex in vehicle- and verapamil-treated mice at 10 and 20 weeks of age. Note: Untreated Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice did not survive to 20 weeks of age, therefore the last recording before death was documented. Box indicates Q1, the median, and Q3; whiskers show the minimum and maximum. (C and D) Ten- and 20-week-old WT mice (n = 10; female = 5, male = 5), WT mice treated with 200 mg/kg/d verapamil (n = 10; female = 5, male = 5), Ca V 1.1Δe29 mice (n = 8; female = 4, male = 4), ClC-1–/– mice (n = 19; female = 9, male = 10), Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice (n = 15; female = 7, male = 8), Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice treated with verapamil (10-week-old mice, n = 16; female = 7, male = 9), Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice treated with verapamil (20-week-old mice, n = 7; female = 4, male = 3). (E) Paired before (light circles) and after (dark circles) 2 weeks of verapamil treatment of ClC-1–/– mice at 100 mg/kg/d (left; n = 5; female = 3, male = 2) and 200 mg/kg/d (right; n = 6; female = 3, male = 3) dosing in nutrition/hydration food cups. Symbols and closed circles indicate individual mice; open circles indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by log-rank analysis (A); 1-way ANOVA (B and D) and 2-way ANOVA (C) with Tukey’s post hoc analysis; and paired t test (E).

To assess the effect of verapamil on general mobility in Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice, we again utilized the righting response. Chronic administration of verapamil significantly (P ≤ 0.0047) improved the righting response of Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice (Figure 5C, green symbols) to near-WT levels (Figure 5C, black symbols). The average righting times for 10- and 20-week-old mice (or the last TRR trial before death) are presented in Figure 5D. Surprisingly, Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice treated with verapamil showed a modest improvement of the righting response over untreated ClC-1–/– mice. Since acute exposure to verapamil had also reduced transient weakness and myotonia in single-channelopathy ClC-1–/– muscle and 9-AC–treated WT muscle ex vivo (see above), in the context of WT (+e29) Ca V 1.1, we also examined ClC-1–/– mice before and after 2 weeks of 100 and 200 mg/kg/d verapamil administration by oral feeding. The righting response improved at both doses (Figure 5E), with 200 mg/kg/d treatment having the greater effect.

Long-term verapamil administration improves respiratory and diaphragm function in Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice. Respiratory failure is a common complication of DM1 in its later stages (32). We therefore used whole-body plethysmography (WBP) to assess respiratory function in bi-channelopathy mice. As compared with WT controls, the peak inspiratory flow rate (PIFR), peak expiratory flow rate (PEFR), and tidal volume (TV) were all reduced in Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice at 10 weeks of age (Figure 6, A, C, and E). Long-term administration of verapamil rescued the deficits of PIFR, PEFR, and TV to values similar to those for WT mice at ages 10 and 20 weeks (Figure 6, B, D, and F). Since diaphragm muscle is preferentially affected in DM1, we investigated whether respiratory impairment in Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice is accompanied by reduced diaphragm function. We examined the force-frequency relationship using strips of diaphragm muscle isolated from 10-week-old Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice and found a marked reduction of tetanic force compared with WT mice at frequencies greater than 20 Hz (Figure 6H). Remarkably, the deficit of diaphragmatic force was also rescued by chronic administration of verapamil (Figure 6H), even though verapamil was not added to the bath during the force measurements. This correction of diaphragm force production was maintained at 20 weeks of age in Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice, with peak tetanic force production similar to that for WT mice (Figure 6I). Representative tetanic force traces from 10- and 20-week-old mice (Figure 6G) demonstrated no overt difference in shortening velocity between the groups, however relaxation was markedly prolonged in diaphragm muscle isolated from verapamil-treated Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice, which verified that the anti-myotonia effects were “washed out” during the force measurements, further supporting a myoprotective effect of chronic exposure to verapamil in vivo. Taken together, the rescue of diaphragm muscle function by verapamil supports the observed improvement of respiratory function. We next wanted to determine whether verapamil had myoprotective effects on limb muscles. Indeed, we found that EDL muscles isolated from Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice that received long-term administration of 200 mg/kg/d verapamil had significantly (P ≤ 0.0001) increased specific force production upon tetanic stimulations at 10 weeks (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B), and this was sustained at 20 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 13, C and D). Furthermore, the muscle weight and cross-sectional area (CSA) of dissected 10-week-old Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– EDL muscles were significantly smaller than those of age-matched WT mice (Supplemental Figure 13E), suggesting that the muscles were atrophic. Verapamil-treated Ca V 1.1Δe29 ClC-1–/– mice showed a significant increase in weight and CSA of isolated EDL muscles at 10 weeks that did not differ from age-matched WT mice at 10 weeks (Supplemental Figure 13E) or 20 weeks (Supplemental Figure 13F).