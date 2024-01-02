Combinatorial effects of ion channel mis-splicing as a cause of myopathy in myotonic dystrophy

Myotonic dystrophy (DM) is an autosomal dominant disease that affects the skeletal muscle, heart, gastrointestinal tract, and brain. It is the most common cause of adult-onset muscular dystrophy, clinically affecting 1 in 8,500 individuals. The effects on skeletal muscle include myotonia and progressive muscle weakness and wasting and are the primary cause of mortality (1). The more common form in the United States, DM type 1 (DM1), has a mutation frequency of 1 in 2,100 and is caused by an unstable expanded CTG repeat in the 3′-UTR of the DM1 protein kinase (DMPK) gene, with 50 to more than 4,000 repeats in affected individuals and 5 to 38 repeats in those unaffected (2, 3). The predominant disease mechanism reflects a gain-of-function process in which the expanded DMPK allele yields mRNA with CUG repeats. The CUG repeats bind and sequester the Muscleblind-like (MBNL) family of RNA binding proteins. The relative depletion results in a loss of MBNL activity, disrupting its function as a regulator of alternative splicing of hundreds of genes, many of which drive transitions from fetal to adult protein isoforms during postnatal development. The resulting loss of MBNL function leads to failure of the fetal-to-adult transitions. The expression of fetal protein isoforms that are unable to perform the functions required in adult tissues is a major cause of pathogenesis in the affected tissues (4–6).

A well-established example of mis-splicing in DM causes loss of the muscle-specific chloride channel ClC-1, leading to myotonia, a form of hypercontraction that affects muscle (7–9). ClC-1 protein expression is normally repressed in fetal skeletal muscle due to the inclusion of an out-of-frame fetal exon (e7a) in the mRNA, which leads to a premature stop codon. In adult muscle, the channel is expressed as a result of MBNL-mediated skipping of e7a during pre-mRNA processing. The flow of chloride ions in adult muscle maintains the strong electrochemical gradient primed for rapid depolarization for muscle contraction upon signaling from a motor neuron. Loss of MBNL activity in DM1 muscle results in e7a inclusion, loss of the ClC-1 channel, and chloride ion flow and a strong predisposition for depolarization independent of neuronal input, resulting in myotonia (Figure 1).

Figure 1 The combined effects of ion channels from mis-spliced RNA cause myotonia and muscle weakness in DM1. In unaffected muscle tissues, MBNL correctly regulates splicing of the alternative exons in CLCN1 and CACNA1S. This process results in expression of the adult isoforms of the chloride and calcium channels, which, together with SERCA1 and RyR1, facilitate proper muscle contraction and relaxation. In DM1, MBNL sequestration on expanded CUG repeats causes the dysregulation of CLCN1 and CACNA1S alternative splicing. The inclusion of a CLCN1 fetal exon leads to a frameshift and premature stop codon, causing ClC-1 loss. Mis-splicing also leads to expression of the Ca v 1.1 fetal isoform, which has an increased calcium current compared with the adult isoform. The combined loss of ClC-1 and expression of the fetal Ca v 1.1 isoform leads to severe myopathy that can be rescued pharmacologically by blocking the calcium channel using verapamil.

Transcriptome splicing analysis of DM1 skeletal muscle has identified hundreds of misregulated splicing events, including in most ion channels that regulate the normal flow of calcium ions involved in excitation-contraction coupling (10–12). Analysis of a cohort of patients with DM1 demonstrated that splicing misregulation of multiple alternative exons directly correlated with muscle weakness (11, 13). However, the specific molecular mechanisms for muscle wasting and weakness have remained unknown. The challenge after identifying the myriad of transcriptome changes that correlate with pathology is to define specific cause-effect relationships of individual genes. This is particularly challenging, given the possibility that many genes could contribute to a combinatorial effect that would be difficult to unravel if individual genes contribute incremental effects.