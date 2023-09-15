Tumors recycle glucocorticoids to drive Treg-mediated immunosuppression

In this issue of the JCI, Taves, Otsuka, and colleagues show that murine tumor cell lines express the enzyme 11β-HSD1 and could reconvert inactive GCs to their active metabolites, which in turn promoted tumor growth by potentiating the immunosuppressive capacity of CD4+ Tregs (6). Indeed, mouse tumor cell lines, such as melanoma B16, thymoma EL4, pancreatic adenocarcinoma Panc02, and colon carcinoma MC38, were able, with different efficiencies, to convert the inactive GC metabolite DHC to corticosterone in an 11β-HSD1–dependent manner in vitro.

To formally test the role of 11β-HSD1 (encoded by Hsd11b1) in tumor development, the authors used CRISPR/Cas9 to generate Hsd11b1-knockout cells and evaluated the growth of B16, Panc02, and MC38 tumors. Hsd11b1 deficiency did not affect cell growth in vitro, but substantially delayed tumor growth in vivo in wild-type, immunocompetent mice independently from the expression of GR by tumor cells themselves (Figure 1). Moreover, expression of 11β-HSD1 led to a 3-fold increase in intratumoral levels of corticosterone. These data indicate that tumor-derived GCs did not act in an autocrine manner; rather they acted on the surrounding tumor immune microenvironment. Tumor-derived corticosterone was demonstrated to act locally, as wild-type and Hsd11b1-knockout B16 tumors that were injected in the contralateral flanks of the same animal exhibited differences in in vivo growth.

Figure 1 Tumors recycle GCs to drive Treg-mediated immunosuppression. The murine B16 tumor cell lines express 11β-HSD1 to convert inactive GCs to their active metabolites (6). Within the tumor microenvironment of immunocompetent mice, GCs act on CD4+ Tregs to enhance their immunosuppressive function (6) and on CD8+ T cells to impede function (2), thereby promoting tumor growth. 11β-HSD1–producing B16 tumor cells in Rag2-deficient mice, which lack T and B cells, cease to expand, suggesting that GCs act locally on adaptive immune cells to promote tumor growth.

GCs predominantly influence T cell–mediated immunity in tumors (1, 2, 8). Indeed, when Taves, Otsuka, and authors implanted B16 into Rag2-deficient mice, which lack T and B cells, the influence of 11β-HSD1 on tumor growth was no longer visible, indicating that GCs act in a paracrine manner on lymphocytes to promote tumor growth (6). Analyses of the immune infiltrate in 11β-HSD1–deficient B16 tumors revealed expansion of effector memory CD8+ T cells, increased production of TNF and IFN-γ by CD8+ T cells, and finally, increased mTORC2/rictor levels in Tregs whose expression has been associated with attenuated suppressive function.

It has been widely recognized that Tregs are highly abundant in tumors and are markedly affected by GCs. In models of autoimmune (experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis [EAE]) and allergic (airway hyperreactivity) inflammation, Tregs have been shown to be necessary for the antiinflammatory function of GCs, since dexamethasone, a synthetic GC, is unable to control inflammation in mice with GR-deficient Tregs (9). Along the same line, GCs drive Treg differentiation in the thymus and periphery, promote secretion of the immunosuppressive cytokine IL-10, and enhance Treg-mediated control of experimental colitis in mice (8). However, little is known about GC modulation of Tregs in a tumor setting.

To address this aspect, Taves, Otsuka, and authors used mice deficient in the GR specifically in the Treg lineage (Nr3c1Foxp3-cre mice) and found that B16 and Panc02 tumor growth was reduced. Moreover, when 11β-HSD1–deficient B16 was used, the effect of Treg-specific GR deletion was diminished, supporting the premise that GC recycling by tumor cells acts via Tregs to promote tumor growth. Curiously, the quantity of Tregs was unaffected in Nr3c1Foxp3-cre mice, implying the differences in tumor growth could be attributed to Treg functionality as opposed to homeostasis. Bulk RNA-Seq and gene set enrichment analysis revealed that tumor Tregs in Nr3c1Foxp3-cre mice adopted features of activated conventional T cells, whereas tumor Tregs from Nr3c1fl control mice resembled more activated Tregs. Although the suppressive capacity of Tregs was not assessed directly, these observations raise the possibility that in the absence of GC signaling, Tregs may become fragile and less suppressive (6, 10).

GC biogenesis pathways and their immunoregulatory functions are conserved between mice and humans. With this in mind, Taves, Otsuka, and colleagues mined The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) and Oncomine databases of human tissues using bioinformatic approaches and found that, similarly to what occurs in mice, the HSD11B1 gene is expressed across almost all tissues of the body. Crucially, HSD11B1 expression was higher in both solid tumors and lymphomas compared with matched healthy adjacent tissue. Further, HSD11B1 expression positively correlated with expression of effector Treg genes (CCR8, CTLA4, ICOS, IL1R2) and of genes encoding checkpoint receptors (PDCD1, LAG3, HAVCR2, TIGIT) (6). The latter is consistent with the direct transactivation of these genes by the GR (2). Accordingly, calculation of estimated frequencies of immune cell populations in TCGA data sets revealed a positive correlation of HSD11B1 gene expression with Treg infiltration into tumors. However, in Taves, Otsuka, et al., Treg-specific deletion of GR in mice did not affect those Treg genes correlating with HSD11B1 in humans which were generally expressed by highly immunosuppressive Tregs (11); overall Treg numbers were also unaffected (6). Hence, it remains possible that the correlation found between levels of HSD11B1 and Treg infiltration in human cancers is an epiphenomenon reflecting the level of inflammation in the tissue rather than a direct causal relationship of GC signaling with Treg suppression and infiltration. Clarifying these aspects would have important implications for translation in humans.