Tumors produce glucocorticoids by metabolite recycling, not synthesis, and activate Tregs to promote growth

Cancer cells generate glucocorticoids by recycling inactive metabolites. Active glucocorticoids are synthesized de novo from cholesterol via activity of the cholesterol transporter StAR and sequential metabolic activities of CYP11A1 (Cyp11a1), 3β-HSD (Hsd3b), CYP21A1 (Cyp21), and CYP11B1 (Cyp11b1). A second pathway allows active glucocorticoids to be regenerated from inactive metabolites via the activity of 11β-HSD1 (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164599DS1). BioGPS analysis of global gene expression data from healthy adult mice (24) showed that Cyp11b1 expression is high in the adrenals, as expected, but quite low in nearly all other tissues (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1B). In contrast, Hsd11b1 is highly expressed in liver as well as the majority of other tissues examined (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1B). Thus, 11β-HSD1 could possibly be a widespread source of tissue glucocorticoid amplification.

Figure 1 Widespread glucocorticoid generation via 11β-HSD1 activity in healthy tissues and tumor cells. (A) Simplified glucocorticoid synthetic pathway. Green arrows indicate enzyme-mediated steroid conversions required for de novo corticosterone biosynthesis from cholesterol, including corticosterone generation from its immediate precursor DOC by CYP11B1 (or P450c11β, encoded by Cyp11b1), orange indicates corticosterone generation from inactive metabolite DHC by 11β-HSD1 (Hsd11b1), and black indicates corticosterone inactivation to DHC by 11β-HSD2 (Hsd11b2). Pharmacological inhibitors are listed in order of decreasing specificity (PF-915275 [PF915]; carbenoxolone [CBX]; metyrapone [MET]) and are indicated along with their target enzymes. (B and C) Relative gene expression of Cyp11b1 and Hsd11b1 in adult mouse tissues. Data were acquired from BioGPS, and bars show the means of 2 or more samples per tissue. (D) Corticosterone production by mouse tumor cell lines. 5 × 104 B16 melanoma, EL4 lymphoma, Panc02 pancreatic adenocarcinoma, MC38 colon carcinoma, and Lewis lung carcinoma cells were cultured for 45 minutes with 100 μM metyrapone or carbenoxolone and then cultured overnight with 100 nM DOC or DHC to test CYP11B1 or 11β-HSD1 activity, respectively. Supernatants were diluted in assay buffer and quantified via ELISA. (E) Hsd11b1 gene expression by mouse tumor cell lines. Total RNA was extracted from tumor cell lines and relative Hsd11b1 gene expression quantified via RT-qPCR, normalized to 18S RNA expression. D and E show the means of duplicate wells from 1 of 2 independent experiments. Supporting data are available in Supplemental Figure 1.

Mouse tumor cell lines were tested for the presence of functional glucocorticoid-synthetic machinery. Cells cultured with the immediate precursor of corticosterone, 11-deoxycorticosterone (DOC), did not produce corticosterone, indicating the absence of constitutive CYP11B1 activity (Figure 1D). To see whether CYP11B1 activity was inducible by inflammatory mediators, as it is in skin (16) and intestine (15), B16 (melanoma) or MC38 (colon carcinoma) cells were stimulated with cAMP, phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate (PMA), LPS, TNF-α, or IL-6; all failed to induce CYP11B1 conversion of DOC to corticosterone (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). These results indicate that, even in the presence of inflammatory signals, these tumors have little capacity for de novo glucocorticoid synthesis. In contrast, when cultured with the inactive glucocorticoid metabolite 11-dehydrocorticosterone (DHC) (equivalent to cortisone in humans), 4 of the 5 tumor lines were able to produce corticosterone (Figure 1D). B16 melanoma cells in particular converted all of the available DHC substrate into active corticosterone, with progressively less production by EL4 (thymoma), Panc02 (pancreatic adenocarcinoma), MC38 (colon carcinoma), and LLC (Lewis lung carcinoma). Corticosterone regeneration from DHC was completely blocked by the 11β-HSD inhibitor carbenoxolone, demonstrating that corticosterone was indeed produced by the glucocorticoid “recycling” pathway. Differences in 11β-HSD1 activity paralleled Hsd11b1 gene expression (Figure 1E), and Hsd11b1 gene expression was much higher than Cyp11b1 expression in all glucocorticoid-producing cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1E). Expression of Hsd11b1 was also higher than that of Hsd11b2, which encodes the isoenzyme 11β-HSD2, which instead converts active glucocorticoids to their inactive metabolites. The single exception was LLC cells, which produced no glucocorticoids, possibly due to higher expression of Hsd11b2 than Hsd11b1 (Supplemental Figure 1E). This was furthermore reflected in the relative Hsd11b1/Hsd11b2 expression patterns across healthy tissues (Supplemental Figure 1B). Thus, 11β-HSD1 is widely expressed and active in a range of cancer cells.

11β-HSD1 activity promotes tumor growth in vivo but not in vitro. To determine whether tumor cell–generated glucocorticoids have an effect on tumor growth, CRISPR/Cas9 targeting was used to generate control and Hsd11b1-deficient tumor cell lines. B16 Hsd11b1–/– cells were unable to regenerate corticosterone in vitro (Figure 2A), and subcutaneously implanted B16 Hsd11b1–/– cell tumors grew more slowly than control tumors (Figure 2, B and C). Whereas tumor de novo synthesis of glucocorticoids would be adrenal independent, glucocorticoid regeneration by 11β-HSD1 would depend on circulating DHC metabolized from adrenal corticosterone (25). Therefore, tumors were implanted in CYP11B1-deficient (Cyp11b1Actin–Cre) mice, which have low levels of circulating glucocorticoids (11) and thus reduced amounts of DHC for tumor cell 11β-HSD1 to recycle. B16 tumors grew more rapidly in WT than Cyp11b1Actin–Cre recipients (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), consistent with a role for systemic steroids as substrates for intratumor glucocorticoid generation. Importantly, B16 control and Hsd11b1–/– tumors grew identically in Cyp11b1Actin–Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 2C), demonstrating that metabolites of adrenal-derived glucocorticoids are necessary for tumor-specific regeneration and promotion of tumor growth.

Figure 2 11β-HSD1 expression by cancer cells promotes tumor growth in vivo. (A) B16 control and Hsd11b1–/– cell corticosterone generation in vitro after overnight incubation with 100 nM DHC. Representative of 2 independent experiments. (B) B16 control and Hsd11b1–/– cell tumor growth in WT mice (n = 8, 9). Representative of 7 experiments. (C) B16 control and Hsd11b1–/– cell tumor masses (n = 37, 37). Pooled from 7 experiments. (D) B16 control and Hsd11b1–/– cell growth in vitro after 72 hours in standard growth medium or supplemented with 100 nM DHC or corticosterone. (E) B16 control and Nr3c1–/– cell tumor growth in WT mice (n = 11, 12). Representative of 2 experiments. (F–H) Panc02 control and Hsd11b1–/– cell corticosterone generation in vitro, tumor growth (n = 8, 6; representative of 2 experiments), and tumor masses (n = 15, 12; pooled from 2 experiments). (I–K) MC38 control and Hsd11b1–/– cell corticosterone generation in vitro, tumor growth (n = 6, 7; representative of 2 experiments), and tumor masses (n = 12, 11; pooled from 2 experiments). (L–N) MC38 control and Hsd11b1Tg cell corticosterone generation in vitro, tumor growth (n = 8, 6; representative of 2 experiments), and tumor masses (n = 16, 14; pooled from 2 experiments). Tumor growth was analyzed using repeated-measures ANOVA (rmANOVA) with cell genotype and mouse sex as factors. Tumor mass was analyzed using ANOVA with cell genotype, mouse sex, and experiment as factors. Tumor data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05;**P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Supporting data are available in Supplemental Figure 2.

11β-HSD1 is generally thought to function in intracrine glucocorticoid signaling, meaning that the glucocorticoids generated by 11β-HSD1 bind and activate GR molecules within the same cell (25). Given that all nucleated cells express GR (encoded by Nr3c1), tumor cells would be the predicted targets of tumor cell–derived glucocorticoids. To determine whether the growth-promoting effect of Hsd11b1 was due to direct alterations in tumor cell–intrinsic proliferation, we compared cell growth in vitro. Hsd11b1 deletion had no effect on in vitro cell growth in the absence or presence of DHC or corticosterone (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2D). To determine whether there was some adaptation in vivo, such as exposure to host-derived factors in the tumor microenvironment that rendered tumor cells susceptible to growth-promoting effects of glucocorticoids, CRISPR/Cas9 targeting was used to generate Nr3c1-deficient B16 cells (Supplemental Figure 2E). Both control and Nr3c1-deficient B16 cells exhibited identical growth in vivo (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2F), demonstrating that tumor-derived glucocorticoids do not signal in an autocrine manner to promote growth.

The role of 11β-HSD1 in tumor growth was tested in other cell types. Deletion of Hsd11b1 in Panc02 cells similarly prevented DHC conversion to corticosterone in vitro (Figure 2F) and reduced growth of subcutaneously implanted tumors in vivo (Figure 2, G and H). Although deletion of Hsd11b1 in MC38 cells prevented in vitro corticosterone generation (Figure 2I), it had only a modest effect on in vivo tumor growth (Figure 2, J and K). Reasoning that this was due to moderate 11β-HSD1 activity, we generated MC38 cells that overexpressed Hsd11b1. These MC38 Hsd11b1Tg cells produced 4- to 5-fold more corticosterone in vitro than their empty vector–transduced counterparts (Figure 2L) and exhibited increased tumor growth in vivo (Figure 2, M and N).

This increased growth was not due to direct alterations in tumor cell–intrinsic proliferation, as Hsd11b1 overexpression had no effect on in vitro cell growth in the absence or presence of DHC or corticosterone (Supplemental Figure 2G). Thus, the extent to which tumor cells can regenerate glucocorticoids from inactive precursors directly corresponds to their ability to grow in vivo.

Tumor-infiltrating cells do not express functionally significant levels of Cyp11b1. Although we found no evidence of Cyp11b1 expression or activity in tumor cells, a recent study concluded that tumor-associated myeloid cells (TAMs) synthesize glucocorticoids de novo to promote tumor growth (20). The best evidence for the cellular source of glucocorticoids in tumors was provided by showing that mice with targeted deletion of Cyp11a1, which generates pregnenolone, a precursor of all steroids (Figure 1A), in myeloid cells (Cyp11a1LysM–Cre mice) had reduced tumor growth and increased CD8+ tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) inflammatory cytokine production. Additionally, intratumor administration of metyrapone, which inhibits CYP11A1, CYP11B1, and 11β-HSD1 (26–29), reduced tumor growth. Reinterpretation of these data might instead suggest that myeloid CYP11A1–derived pregnenolone or vitamin D derivatives (30), rather than glucocorticoids, promoted tumor growth. However, it remained possible that TAM Cyp11b1 could be a driver of tumor growth. We addressed this possibility in several ways. Single-cell transcriptomic data from mouse B16 melanomas (31) revealed that Cyp11b1 was low to undetectable across tumor-infiltrating cell subsets (B cells, dendritic cells, endothelial cells, fibroblasts, macrophages, MAIT cells, neutrophils, NK cells, and T cells). In contrast, Hsd11b1 was expressed by cancer-associated fibroblasts, T cells, MAIT cells, and a small proportion of macrophage/monocytes/neutrophils (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3A). The detection of CYP11B1 protein is problematic because the available antibodies are nonspecific, perhaps due to crossreactivity with other P450 cytochrome enzymes (32). Therefore, we analyzed mice expressing an mScarlet-tagged CYP11B1 protein knocked in to the endogenous Cyp11b1 locus (Cyp11b1mScarlet mice) to identify cells capable of de novo glucocorticoid synthesis (Taves, unpublished observations). Whereas CYP11B1mScarlet was clearly detected in adrenal cells, we were unable to detect any CYP11B1mScarlet in hematopoietic cells isolated from B16 (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3B) or MC38 (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3C) tumors implanted into Cyp11b1mScarlet mice. Nonetheless, it was conceivable that myeloid cells expressed low but sufficient CYP11B1 to produce biologically active amounts of glucocorticoids. To directly test the possible role of myeloid CYP11B1 in tumor growth, MC38 tumors were implanted into Cyp11b1LysM–Cre mice, in which Cyp11b1 is deleted in myeloid cells and granulocytes. Unlike in the Cyp11a1LysM–Cre mice (20), tumors grew identically in control and Cyp11b1LysM–Cre mice (Figure 3, E and F) and no differences were observed in CD8+ TIL activation markers or inflammatory cytokine production (Figure 3G). Taken together, these results show that tumor-resident myeloid cells are unlikely to synthesize biologically relevant quantities of glucocorticoids from cholesterol.

Figure 3 Lack of Cyp11b1 expression and activity in tumor-infiltrating cells. (A) tSNE visualization of single-cell RNA profiles from mouse melanoma tumor-infiltrating cells. Data were obtained from the Wellcome Sanger mouse genomes project (https://www.sanger.ac.uk/data/mouse-genomes-project/) and visualized using the CELLxGENE platform. (B) Data from A presented as the percentages of cells within each cluster expressing any detectable transcripts of Cyp11a1, Cyp11b1, and Hsd11b1. (C and D) Flow cytometry analysis of adrenal cells and tumor-infiltrating cells from B16 cell–implanted WT and Cyp11b1mScarlet reporter mice (n = 3, 3) and MC38 cell–implanted WT and Cyp11b1mScarlet mice (n = 3,3). Representative contour plots (from left to right) show total live adrenal cells, and CD45+TCRβ+CD4+ T cells, CD45+TCRβ+CD8+ T cells, CD45+B220+ B cells, CD45+NK1.1+ NK cells, CD45+CD11b+F4/80+MHCII+ M1 macrophages, CD45+CD11b+F4/80+MHCII– M2 macrophages, CD45+CD11b+F4/80–MHCII+ monocytes, CD45+CD11c+MHCII+CD8+ cDC1, and CD45+CD11c+MHCII+CD11b+ cDC2. Numbers show the percentages of mScarlet+ cells of each subset from WT (gray) and Cyp11b1mScarlet (red) mice. (E) MC38 tumor growth in control or Cyp11b1LysM–Cre (Lyz2-Cre) mice (n = 5, 5). Representative of 2 independent experiments. (F) MC38 tumor masses in control or Cyp11b1LysM–Cre mice (n = 10, 10). Data are pooled from 2 independent experiments. (G) Tumor-infiltrating T cell phenotypes in control or Cyp11b1LysM–Cre (Lyz2-Cre) mice (n = 5, 5). Representative of 2 independent experiments. Tumor growth was analyzed using rmANOVA with mouse genotype, sex, and experiment as factors. Tumor mass and cell frequencies were analyzed using ANOVA with mouse genotype and experiment as factors. Data are represented as means ± SEM with P values indicated in each panel. Supporting data are available in Supplemental Figure 3.

Tumor-generated glucocorticoids promote Treg and inhibit CD8+ T cell activity. The ability of tumor-generated glucocorticoids to affect tumor progression implies that there is a substantial amount of production in vivo. The contribution of tumor-generated glucocorticoids to the total tumor corticosterone content was determined by extracting tissue steroids from B16 tumors and quantifying corticosterone concentrations. WT or Hsd11b1-deficient B16 tumors were collected when they approached a diameter of 2 cm, as were spleens from the same animals. Corticosterone levels were similar in the spleens of control and Hsd11b1–/– B16 tumor-bearing animals (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4B). In contrast, corticosterone concentrations were approximately 3-fold higher in tumors than in the spleen, an increase that was due to tumor-generated corticosterone because B16 Hsd11b1–/– tumors had levels similar to those in the spleen. Thus, tumor Hsd11b1 expression is sufficient to substantially increase intratumor corticosterone levels. If tumor-derived corticosterone acts locally in a paracrine manner, rather than systemically, we would expect Hsd11b1–/– tumors to grow more slowly than controls even when implanted in the same animal. Indeed, B16 Hsd11b1–/– tumors grew more slowly than control tumors implanted on the contralateral flank of the same mouse (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Tumor-generated glucocorticoids inhibit infiltrating CD8+ T cell activity and enhance Treg immunosuppression. (A) Corticosterone in spleen and tumor of B16 control or Hsd11b1–/– cell–implanted mice (n = 10, 11). Corticosterone was isolated with solid-phase extraction and quantified by immunoassay. (B) B16 control and Hsd11b1–/– tumor growth after bilateral implant into WT mice (n = 14). (C) B16 control and Hsd11b1–/– tumor growth in lymphopenic Rag2–/– mice (n = 6, 6). Representative of 2 experiments. (D) CD8+ and CD4+ T cell gene expression in B16 control and Hsd11b1–/– tumors (n = 5, 4). MACS-isolated cells were assayed via RT-qPCR normalized to 18S. One B16vector CD8 sample was contaminated and was discarded. (E) CD8+ T cell phenotypes in B16 control and Hsd11b1–/– tumors (n = 14, 14). Cells were isolated, restimulated, stained, and analyzed by flow cytometry. Data pooled from 3 experiments. (F and G) MicroRNA and mRNA expression in Tregs isolated from B16 control and Hsd11b1–/– tumors (n = 6, 6 and n = 9,9, respectively). FACS-isolated cells were assayed via RT-qPCR. Data pooled from 2 experiments. (H) Treg CD73 expression in B16 control and Hsd11b1–/– tumors (n = 14, 14). Cells were isolated, stained, and analyzed by flow cytometry. Data are pooled from 3 experiments. (I) Treg rictor in B16 control and Hsd11b1–/– tumors (n = 3, 3). Cells were isolated, stained, and analyzed by flow cytometry. Representative of 2 experiments. Tissue corticosterone was analyzed using rmANOVA with cell genotype, tissue, and mouse sex as factors. Tumor growth was analyzed using rmANOVA with cell genotype and mouse sex as factors. Gene and protein expression were analyzed using ANOVA with cell genotype, mouse sex, and experiment as factors, except for data in I, which were analyzed with an unpaired t test. Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Supporting data are available in Supplemental Figure 4.

To determine whether lymphocytes are necessary for the growth-promoting action of tumor glucocorticoids, T and B cell–deficient Rag2-deficient mice were implanted with B16 control or matching Hsd11b1–/– tumors. Both tumors grew at the same rate (Figure 4C), demonstrating that lymphocytes are necessary targets (direct or indirect) of paracrine glucocorticoid signaling. Analysis of CD4+ and CD8+ TILs and other immune cell subsets found no difference in cell numbers between control and Hsd11b1–/– tumors, indicating that intratumor glucocorticoid signaling did not have a major effect on leukocyte trafficking into or expansion within the tumor (Supplemental Figure 4D), suggesting that their activity must be altered in the glucocorticoid-generating tumors. To determine whether T cells are directly signaled by tumor-derived glucocorticoids, mRNA was isolated from B16 control and Hsd11b1–/– tumor-infiltrating CD8+ and CD4+ T cells. Both had reduced expression of the glucocorticoid-responsive gene Tsc22d3 (encoding GILZ) in the Hsd11b1-deficient tumors (Figure 4D). The absence of tumor cell 11β-HSD1 also resulted in CD8+ T cells with an increased fraction of effector memory cells (Tems) and increased production of the proinflammatory cytokines IFN-γ and TNF-α (Figure 4E). Treg function is regulated by mTORC signaling, with mTORC1/Raptor promoting and mTORC2/Rictor inhibiting Treg function (33–35). Recent findings have shown that glucocorticoids can suppress immune responses by Treg-specific induction of miRNA-342, which in turn downregulates Rictor and mTORC2 signaling (5). We indeed found that the Tregs infiltrating Hsd11b1-deficient tumors had decreased expression of miRNA-342 (Figure 4F) and increased expression of Rictor (but not Rptor) mRNA (Figure 4G). Tregs in Hsd11b1-deficient tumors also had reduced expression of the immunosuppressive CD73 surface protein and increased Rictor protein (Figure 4, H and I). These results raised the possibility that tumor-derived glucocorticoids drive the immunosuppressive capacity of tumor-infiltrating Tregs.

Glucocorticoids suppress antitumor immunity by enhancing Treg function. The finding that tumor Hsd11b1 expression upregulated markers of Treg activity prompted us to specifically investigate the role of Treg glucocorticoid signaling in tumor growth. B16 cells were implanted in mice in which the GR was specifically deleted in Tregs (Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre mice). We found that B16 tumors in Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre mice were slower-growing (Figure 5A) and smaller (Figure 5B) than those in WT mice. This was despite increased numbers of tumor-infiltrating Tregs in Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre mice, which was accompanied by increased numbers of CD8+ T cells and no change in the CD8+/Treg ratio (Supplemental Figure 5A). The same growth reduction was seen with Panc02 tumors implanted into Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre mice (Figure 5, C and D). To determine the degree to which tumor-generated glucocorticoids might affect antitumor responses in the absence of effects on Tregs, B16 control and Hsd11b1-deficient cells were implanted into Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre mice. Growth of Hsd11b1-deficient tumors was modestly reduced at late time points, but to a much lesser extent than in WT mice (Figure 2A), and did not reach statistical significance (P = 0.17) (Supplemental Figure 5B). These results indicate that tumor-derived glucocorticoids have a relatively small direct effect on the activity of non-Treg tumor-infiltrating cells and that Tregs are their primary target.

Figure 5 Glucocorticoids suppress antitumor immunity by enhancing Treg function. (A) B16 tumor growth in control or Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre mice (n = 10, 12). Representative of 6 experiments. (B) B16 tumor masses in control or Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre mice (n = 43, 37). Data pooled from 6 experiments. (C) Panc02 tumor growth in control or Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre mice (n = 6, 8). Representative of 2 experiments. (D) Panc02 tumor masses in control or Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre mice (n = 17, 17). Data pooled from 3 experiments. (E) Expression of miRNAs in FACS-sorted Tregs from B16 tumors implanted into control or Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre mice (n = 6, 6). Data pooled from 2 experiments. (F) Rictor expression in Tregs from B16 tumors of control or Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre mice (n = 4, 4). Tumor-infiltrating cells were isolated, stained, and analyzed by flow cytometry. Representative of 2 experiments. (G) Treg expression of CD39 in B16 tumors of control and Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre mice (n = 13, 13). Tumor-infiltrating cells were isolated, stained, and analyzed by flow cytometry. Data pooled from 3 experiments. (H) CD8+ T cell phenotypes in B16 tumors of control Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre mice (n = 8, 8). Tumor-infiltrating cells were isolated from tumors, stained, and analyzed by flow cytometry. Data pooled from 2 experiments. (I and J) Enrichment plots of genes upregulated (top) and downregulated (bottom) in GR-deficient versus control tumor-infiltrating Tregs compared with the gene set upregulated in activated Tconvs (CD4+Foxp3– T cells) versus activated natural Tregs (CD4+Foxp3+ T cells). (K and L) Relative expression of the top 20 genes in GR-deficient and control tumor-infiltrating Tregs that paralleled increased expression in activated Tconvs versus activated Tregs (K) or decreased expression in activated Tconvs versus activated Tregs (L). Tumor growth was analyzed using rmANOVA with mouse genotype and sex as factors. Tumor masses, cell gene expression, and protein expression were analyzed using ANOVA with mouse genotype, sex, and experiment as factors, except for data in F, which was analyzed with an unpaired t test. Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Supporting data are available in Supplemental Figure 5.

Because mice with T cell–specific or Treg-specific GR deletion have normal Treg numbers (6, 36), we hypothesized that reduced tumor growth in Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre mice was due to glucocorticoid-mediated enhancement of Treg function. Consistent with this, GR-deficient B16 tumor-infiltrating Tregs had reduced expression of miRNA-342 (Figure 5E), increased Rictor protein (Figure 5F), and reduced surface CD39 (Figure 5G). CD8+ T cells from these same tumors had a small but statistically significant increase in the fraction of CD8+CD44hiCD62Llo Tem cells (Figure 5H), indicating that glucocorticoid signaling in Tregs acts upstream of CD8+ T cell activity. To better characterize the change in Treg state in response to glucocorticoids, tumor-infiltrating Tregs were isolated from B16 tumors implanted in control and Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre mice and RNA-Seq was performed. Expression of Nr3c1 and the glucocorticoid-responsive genes Tsc22d3, Dusp1, and Fkbp5 were reduced in Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre Tregs, which served as positive controls (Supplemental Figure 5C and Supplemental Table 1). We used gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) against the immunological signatures database (C7) and found that 2 of the most significantly enriched gene sets (Supplemental Table 2) were found in activated T cells in a study comparing transcriptomes of ex vivo–activated conventional T cells (Tconv) (CD4+ Foxp3– T cells) compared with ex vivo–activated natural Tregs (37). Specifically, tumor-infiltrating Treg genes that were overexpressed in the absence of GR matched genes that were upregulated in activated Tconv versus Treg (Figure 5, I and K). These included Tgfbr1 (encoding TβRI), a membrane-bound TGF-β receptor whose signaling reduces Treg suppression of Th1 cells by inhibiting T-bet expression (38), Tgfbr3 (TβRIII), preferentially expressed in Tconv cells and downregulated during Treg differentiation (39), and Il6st (gp130), a marker of reduced suppressive capacity (40). Furthermore, tumor-infiltrating Treg genes that were underexpressed in the absence of GR also matched those that were downregulated in activated Tconvs versus Tregs (Figure 5, J and L). These included Acadl (LCAD), an enzyme involved in fatty acid oxidation supporting Treg proliferation and function (41), Prdm1 (Blimp-1), an activator of Il10 expression (42), Prf1 (perforin), used by T and NK cells for target killing (43, 44), and Srgn (serglycin), a hematopoietic cell granule proteoglycan that forms the complex perforin-granzyme (45). A previous study identified differentially expressed genes in B16 tumor-infiltrating Tconvs versus Tregs (46). A comparison with tumor-infiltrating Nr3c1Foxp3-Cre Tregs again found enrichment for these Tconv genes (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). Together, these analyses indicate that in the absence of glucocorticoid signaling, tumor Tregs acquired a transcriptional program more like that of activated Tconvs than activated Tregs. Tregs are therefore a key glucocorticoid target within the tumor microenvironment, and glucocorticoids help to maintain a regulatory phenotype.

HSD11B1 is expressed in human tumors and correlates with signature T cell exhaustion and immunosuppressive genes. To determine whether 11β-HSD1-mediated glucocorticoid production is a potential target in clinical disease, its expression was examined across human tissues. Similarly to patterns seen in mouse tissues, CYP11B1 expression was extremely low in all tissues other than the adrenals, whereas HSD11B1 expression was widespread (Figure 6A). Importantly, HSD11B1 but not CYP11B1 expression was upregulated in cancer compared with matched healthy control tissues in a range of human tumors including lymphomas (B cell and T cell) and pancreatic, colorectal, stomach, and esophageal cancers (Figure 6B). Parallel to our findings in mouse tumor cell lines, HSD11B1 was expressed at low levels in squamous cell lung cancer (Figure 6B). Across tumor types, HSD11B1 expression correlated positively with expression of the glucocorticoid-responsive genes TSD22D3 (GILZ), DUSP1, and FKBP5 (Figure 6C). In contrast, glucocorticoid-responsive genes correlated poorly with CYP11B1 (Figure 6C) or CYP11A1 (Supplemental Figure 6B) expression, suggesting that any locally produced intratumor glucocorticoids would be primarily derived from regenerated metabolites rather than de novo synthesis. HSD11B1 expression also positively correlated with Treg markers CCR8, CTLA4, ICOS, and IL1R2 (Figure 6C) and T cell exhaustion markers PDCD1, LAG3, HAVCR2, and TIGIT (Supplemental Figure 6B). Furthermore, when we used gene signatures to estimate the frequency of tumor-infiltrating cells across tumor types (47), HSD11B1 expression was negatively correlated with infiltrating Tconv frequency and positively correlated with infiltrating Treg frequency (Figure 6D). These patterns are consistent with the findings in mice and with a role for tumor HSD11B1 in suppressing immunity and promoting growth of a variety of human cancers.

Figure 6 HSD11B1 is expressed in human tumors and correlates with expression of T cell dysfunction and immunosuppression genes. (A) Relative gene expression of CYP11B1 and HSD11B1 in healthy adult human tissues (n = 3 to 27 per tissue). Data were acquired on Oncomine (https://www.oncomine.org/). (B) Relative gene expression of CYP11B1 and HSD11B1 in cancer versus normal tissues. Sample sizes were as follows: lymphocytes, 40; diffuse B cell lymphoma (DLBL), 70; T cell lymphoma (TCL), 40; normal pancreas, 39; pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), 39; normal colon, 24; colorectal cancer (CRC), 36, normal stomach, 31; stomach adenocarcinoma (STAD), 38; normal esophagus, 28; esophageal adenocarcinoma (ESCA), 75; normal lung, 29; squamous cell lung carcinoma (SCLC), 87. Data acquired on Oncomine are represented as means ± SEM and were analyzed using ANOVA or unpaired t tests. Multiplicity-adjusted significance of *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. (C) Correlation between expression of CYP11B1 (left) or HSD11B1 (right) and glucocorticoid response genes (TSC22D3, DUSP1, FKBP5), and Treg marker genes (CCR8, CTLA4, ICOS, IL1R2) in human cancers. TCGA gene expression data were analyzed using TIMER2.0 and are presented as heatmaps showing the strength of the correlation (partial Spearman’s ρ) with significant correlations (P < 0.05 after adjusting for multiple comparisons) indicated with black circles. Sample sizes are shown at right. (D) Correlation between expression of HSD11B1 with bulk RNA-Seq estimated frequency of tumor-infiltrating Tconvs and Tregs. TCGA gene expression data were analyzed using the quanTIseq algorithm on TIMER2.0 and are presented as heatmaps showing the strength of the correlation (partial Spearman’s ρ) with significant correlations (P < 0.05 after adjusting for multiple comparisons) indicated with black circles. Sample sizes are the same as in D. Supporting data are available in Supplemental Figure 6.

Pharmacological inhibition of 11β-HSD1 reduces GEM tumor growth and enhances the response to anti–PD-1. Because genetic disruption of tumor-expressed Hsd11b1 suppressed tumor growth in vivo, we asked whether administration of 11β-HSD1 inhibitors would have the same effect. B16 tumor-bearing mice were treated with carbenoxolone, an inhibitor of 11β-HSD1 and 11β-HSD2 (48–50), or PF-915275, a specific inhibitor of 11β-HSD1 (50, 51) (Figure 7A). Carbenoxolone (Figure 7, B and C) and PF-915275 (Figure 7, D and E) inhibited B16 tumor growth to a degree similar to that seen with B16 tumors lacking Hsd11b1 expression. The role of 11β-HSD1 in melanoma was further explored using recently developed syngeneic cell lines from a genetically engineered melanoma model (GEM), M1, M4, and M3, which represent different stages of melanocyte differentiation and whose transcriptomes closely match those of major human melanoma subtypes. Specifically, M1 cells exhibit a neural crest–like phenotype and cluster with BRAF-mutant human melanomas, M4 cells have a transitory phenotype and cluster with RAS-mutant human melanomas, and M3 cells have a melanocytic phenotype and cluster with human triple-WT (BRAF/RAS/NF1-WT). These mouse cell lines also match the immunotherapy response profiles of their corresponding human tumors (52). None of the melanoma cell lines were able to convert DOC to corticosterone, indicating an absence of CYP11B1 activity, but all did convert DHC into corticosterone, demonstrating the presence of 11β-HSD1 (Figure 7F). M3 cells in particular converted all of the available DHC to corticosterone, with M4 and M1 cells producing progressively less, suggesting that 11β-HSD1 activity might increase as a function of melanocytic differentiation from neural crest-like (M1) to transitory (M4) to melanocytic (M3). Gene expression of Hsd11b1 was correspondingly highest in M3 cells (Figure 7G). Notably, as with B16 cells, treatment with carbenoxolone (Figure 7H) or PF-915275 (Figure 7I) inhibited growth of M3 tumors in vivo. Together, these data demonstrate that 11β-HSD1 can be targeted with small-molecule reagents to inhibit the growth of Hsd11b1-expressing tumors.

Figure 7 Pharmacological inhibition of 11β-HSD1 reduces tumor growth. (A) Inhibition of glucocorticoid generation by carbenoxolone and PF-915275. (B) B16 tumor growth in WT mice treated daily (beginning 24 hours after implant) with 50 mg/kg carbenoxolone or PBS (200 μL subcutaneous) (n = 3, 4). Representative of 2 experiments. (C) B16 tumor masses in PBS- or carbenoxolone-treated mice (n = 8, 7). Data pooled from 2 experiments. (D) B16 tumor growth in mice treated daily with 50 mg/kg PF-915275 or vehicle (200 μL subcutaneous) (n = 4, 4). Representative of 2 experiments. (E) B16 tumor masses in vehicle- or PF-915275–treated mice (n = 7, 7). Data pooled from 2 experiments. (F) Corticosterone production by 5 × 104 M1, M4, or M3 mouse melanoma cells cultured 45 minutes with 100 μM carbenoxolone and then overnight with 100 nM DOC or DHC. Corticosterone in supernatants was quantified via immunoassay. Data show duplicate samples and are representative of 2 experiments. (G) RNA-Seq data from M1, M4, and M3 cells (n = 9, 12, 11 samples) (51) analyzed for relative Hsd11b1 expression. (H) M3 tumor growth in mice treated daily with 50 mg/kg PF-915275 or vehicle (200 μL subcutaneous) (n = 4, 4). Representative of 2 experiments. (I) M3 tumor growth in WT mice treated with 6.25 mg/kg carbenoxolone or vehicle (50 μL intratumoral) (n = 7, 7) every 2 days (beginning day 9) for a total of 5 treatments. Representative of 2 experiments. (J) M3 tumor growth in mice treated daily with 6.25 mg/kg carbenoxolone or vehicle (200 μL subcutaneous) and treated with 10 mg/kg anti–PD-1 or rat IgG 2a isotype control (200 μL intraperitoneal). Vehicle/isotype, n = 10; vehicle/anti–PD-1, n = 10; carbenoxolone/isotype, n = 12; carbenoxolone anti–PD-1, n = 10 mice. Tumor growth was analyzed using rmANOVA with treatment and sex as factors. Tumor masses were analyzed using ANOVA with treatment, sex, and experiment as factors. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

The observation that 11β-HSD inhibition was sufficient to inhibit tumor growth raised the possibility that it might have additive or synergistic effects in combination with other antitumor treatments that target different molecular pathways. Because M3 melanoma cells are resistant to anti–PD-1 immune checkpoint blockade (52), we asked whether 11β-HSD inhibition could sensitize M3 tumors to anti–PD-1 therapy. Mice were implanted subcutaneously with M3 melanoma cells and treated with carbenoxolone, anti–PD-1, or both (Figure 7J). Anti–PD-1 alone had no effect on tumor growth, whereas systemic administration of carbenoxolone had a substantial effect (Figure 7J). Notably, anti–PD-1 also increased the effect of Hsd11b1 deficiency on the growth of B16 tumors (Supplemental Figure 7). Therefore, in both tumor models, the combination of checkpoint blockade and 11β-HSD inhibition had a more substantial effect than either alone, suggesting that inhibiting local glucocorticoid regeneration may be a useful adjunct with classical immune checkpoint inhibitors.