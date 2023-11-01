Multiscale genetic architecture of donor-recipient differences reveals intronic LIMS1 mismatches associated with kidney transplant survival

Description of study cohorts and D-R mismatches

We employed the subsets of kidney transplant D-R pairs with genome-wide genotype information from their parent studies, GoCAR (11) and CTOT-01/17 (10, 12), respectively, as our discovery and validation cohorts in the current study. Demographic and clinicopathologic characteristics of the D-R pairs in the GoCAR (discovery) and CTOT-01/17 (validation) cohorts are shown in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170420DS1) and reported in detail elsewhere (8, 13).

Discovery cohort. Briefly, the parent GoCAR study was a prospective, multicenter study. Enrolled patients had clinical data, longitudinal blood draws, and serial surveillance biopsies collected at 0, 3, 12, and 24 months, detailed in our published studies (8, 11, 14). Genome-wide genotype data were generated for 385 D-R pairs from the GoCAR study followed by an imputation based on the reference panel from the 1000 Genomes Project (Methods). In the GoCAR cohort, the median follow-up time was 1,824 days, 194 (50.4%) were live donors, and 50 (13.0%) DCGL events were observed (Supplemental Table 1 and Methods). The single most common etiology of late DCGL was chronic allograft injury, and over half of all graft losses were related to immunologic events (Supplemental Table 2). There were 36 cases of subclinical or clinical rejection (acute rejection, AR) identified within 2 years of transplant, as described previously (13). After excluding variants with low confidence (INFO score < 0.4) or high missing rate (≥0.05), with no alternative allele, or in the MHC region, there remained 30,109,467 variants to calculate genome-wide D-R mismatch score; after filtering variants with low mismatch frequency (≤0.05), there remained 2,251,582 common variants used for gene-level and variant-level mismatch calculation (Supplemental Figure 1A and Methods).

Validation cohort. Briefly, the parent CTOT-01 study was a prospective, multicenter, observational study that enrolled 280 adult and pediatric, crossmatch-negative kidney transplant candidates. All CTOT-01 recipients were followed up for 2 years after transplantation, while CTOT-17 was designed to observationally collect data on 5-year outcomes among patients in this cohort (Methods). Genome-wide genotype data were generated and imputed as well with the 1000 Genomes Project reference panel for 146 D-R pairs from the parent CTOT-01/17 study (Methods). In the CTOT cohort, the median follow-up time was 1,825 days, 124 (84.8%) were living donors, and 9 (6.2%) DCGL events were observed (Supplemental Table 1 and Methods). The etiologies of graft loss in CTOT have been reported previously (10). The most common cause was chronic allograft injury/chronic rejection. As compared with the GoCAR cohort, the CTOT cohort had younger donors and recipients, fewer rejection and DCGL events, more donors with African American ancestry, and higher HLA mismatch score, while other relevant variables had no significant difference (Supplemental Table 1). With similar quality control steps as GoCAR on the imputed genotype data, a total of 11,091,731 variants remained for genome-wide D-R mismatch score calculation, and 137,777 SNPs were left for the gene-level and variant-level mismatch analyses (Supplemental Figure 1B and Methods).

Defining D-R mismatches at different genomic scales. In any given D-R pair in either cohort, we defined 3 levels of donor-to-recipient mismatches based on imputed genotype data: genome-wide mismatches, gene-level mismatches, and variant-level mismatches, where the former 2 were themselves defined based on cumulative variant-level mismatches (Figure 1 and Methods). At the variant level (including SNPs and small indels), a D-R mismatch was defined as the donor carrying 1 or 2 alleles that are not present in the recipient. Depending on the number of “alien” alleles introduced from the donor to the recipient, a variant-level mismatch was further categorized as single mismatch (1 allele introduced), double mismatch (2 alleles introduced), and any mismatch (1 or 2 alleles introduced) (Figure 1). We identified 1,280,475 ± 335,138 of any mismatches in the 385 GoCAR D-R pairs and 233,365 ± 97,270 in the 146 CTOT D-R pairs at the genome-wide scale. The non-exonic region contributed dominantly to the genome-wide mismatch in both cohorts and the nonsynonymous SNPs contributed approximately 50% of the mismatches in exonic regions (Supplemental Table 2). The differences in the total number of mismatches between the 2 cohorts are due to different genotyping platforms and imputation methods, but after normalizing with interquartile range (IQR), the genome-wide mismatch score is consistent between studies (see results below).

Figure 1 Definition of genetic mismatch between donor-recipient (D-R) pairs at multiple scales. Genetic D-R mismatches are defined at genome-wide (left), gene (middle), and variant (right) levels, followed by association analysis with transplant outcomes. For a specific variant (e.g., SNP), 2 different types of mismatches, single mismatch and double mismatch, are defined as shown in the right side of the diagram. All the double mismatches and single mismatches were defined together as “any mismatch.”

Normalized genome-wide non-HLA D-R mismatch scores are associated with graft loss

We first calculated the normalized genome-wide non-HLA D-R mismatch score (or simply, the genome-wide mismatch score) by summing the variant-level any mismatch scores (0 for match and 1 for mismatch) at all the imputed, quality-controlled SNPs across the genome (excluding the MHC region) as raw mismatch counts. We normalized the raw counts by their IQR for each D-R pair (Methods) (5). This normalized score was able to capture information from both quantitative measures of genome-wide mismatches that we described in previous work: (a) genetic ancestry and (b) proportion of genome-shared identity by descent (pIBD), which are themselves mutually orthogonal (8). First, the normalized mismatch score could reflect the relative differences in genetic ancestries of D-R pairs in both GoCAR and CTOT cohorts, where inter-ancestry pairs generally had larger mismatch scores than intra-ancestry pairs (Figure 2, A and C). Within inter- and intra-ancestry D-R pairs, the distribution of the scores is also consistent with existing knowledge about the relative distance between different major ancestral populations (8). Second, independent of genetic ancestry in both cohorts, the normalized mismatch score was highly correlated with pIBD, a quantitative measure of kinship between 2 individuals (Figure 2, B and D). Hence, we used this variable as a representative quantification of genome-wide D-R mismatches in all association analyses with DCGL. In the discovery cohort, using univariate and multivariable Cox regression (adjusting HLA mismatch score, induction therapy, and donor status), increased genome-wide mismatch scores were associated with DCGL (HR = 1.46, P < 0.001 and HR = 1.25, P = 0.04, respectively) (Figure 2E). The association in the univariate model was validated in the CTOT cohort, and although we observed a similar HR in the multivariable model, it was less significant, with a wider confidence interval due to lower sample size and event rate (Figure 2E). As sensitivity analyses, we evaluated European-to-European (E-to-E) D-R pairs and identified similar association signals (Supplemental Figure 2). Similarly, we incorporated HLA-DQ mismatches (in GoCAR) and HLA-C, DP, and DQ mismatches (in CTOT) in multivariable Cox models and identified a similar relationship of genome-wide mismatches with DCGL (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 Genome-wide D-R mismatch score was associated with graft loss. Genome-wide mismatch score between donor-recipient (D-R) pairs was calculated at all imputed SNPs with high confidence after quality control, and normalized by IQR. The distribution of normalized genome-wide mismatch scores is shown for D-R pairs stratified by different combinations of D-R genetic ancestries in GoCAR (A) and CTOT (C), with inter-ancestry D-R pairs in red and intra-ancestry in blue. Genome-wide D-R mismatch score is highly correlated with interpersonal relatedness, reflected as the proportion of identity-by-descent (pIBD) in GoCAR (B) and CTOT (D). (E) Forest plots show the association with DCGL of genome-wide D-R mismatch scores calculated at all imputed SNPs as well as the SNPs within exonic and non-exonic regions. The association analyses were performed using univariate and multivariable Cox regression models adjusted for HLA mismatches, induction therapy, and donor status for both the GoCAR and CTOT cohorts.

Within our cohorts, we also aimed to evaluate genome-wide mismatches defined within transmembrane nonsynonymous SNPs versus other genomic regions and tested their reported association with DCGL (Methods) (5). We observed high correlations between these different components of the normalized genome-wide mismatch score (Supplemental Figure 4). Hence, the specific role of transmembrane nonsynonymous SNP mismatches and their impact on graft survival could not be dissected in our data sets.

Screening of gene-level mismatches unraveled mismatches at the LIMS1 locus associated with graft loss

We next scanned the whole genome in an effort to pinpoint specific non-HLA gene loci at which D-R mismatches are associated with graft loss. To achieve this, we derived gene-level mismatch scores by summing over variant-level mismatch scores for variants mapped to each gene region (Methods). To avoid identification of rare-variant-based mismatches while enriching for important gene-level signals, we only considered variants with relatively frequent occurrence of mismatches (≥5% D-R pairs in our study cohorts) (Supplemental Figure 1 and Methods). We then screened gene-specific mismatch scores for association with DCGL, each using a multivariable Cox regression adjusting genome-wide mismatch score, HLA mismatch score, and clinical covariates (Figure 3A). We considered any mismatch and double mismatch for all and E-to-E D-R pairs, resulting in 4 sets of analyses. Manhattan plots depicting results of these analyses are in Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5. In GoCAR, among 20,141 genes with derived mismatch score, we found that the gene-level mismatch score at the LIMS1 locus was robustly associated with DCGL in all 4 scenarios, independently of genome-wide mismatch, highlighting the important role of this non-HLA locus in graft outcomes (Figure 3, B and C, Supplemental Figure 5, Supplemental Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Table 4). The association signal was validated in the CTOT cohort (Supplemental Table 5). Incorporation of HLA-DQ mismatches (in GoCAR) and HLA-C, DP, and DQ mismatches (in CTOT) in multivariable Cox models did not alter the relationship of LIMS1 mismatches with DCGL (Supplemental Table 6). De novo anti-HLA donor-specific antibodies (DSAs) developed in 23 out of 385 (5.97%) GoCAR recipients, and was independently associated with DCGL (Supplemental Table 7). However, LIMS1 mismatches were associated with DCGL when adjusted for de novo anti-HLA DSAs, suggesting this association is independent of anti-HLA DSAs (Supplemental Table 7). As sensitivity analysis, a less stringent threshold (nominal P ≤ 0.05) led to a list of 23 candidate genes (including LIMS1) whose gene-level mismatch scores were associated with DCGL (Supplemental Table 4 and Supplemental Figure 6A). We summarized mismatches at the 23 gene loci into a single mismatch score by accumulating gene-wise mismatch score and evaluated its association with DCGL. In adjusted Cox models, the 23-gene mismatch score was significantly associated with DCGL, while the association of the remaining genome mismatches with DCGL was markedly attenuated, highlighting the disproportionate relevance of mismatches in these 23 non-HLA genes (Supplemental Figure 7). Notably, among the 23 genes, GCC2 and GCC2-AS1, located on chromosome 2q12, are in proximity to LIMS1. Hence, these analyses suggested a role for mismatches in the non-HLA chromosomal region surrounding the LIMS1 gene.

Figure 3 Genome-wide screening of D-R mismatch at gene level revealed the association of mismatch score at LIMS1 locus with graft loss. (A) A representative Manhattan plot shows the P values of the association of gene-level “any mismatch” scores, with DCGL in GoCAR being 1 out of the 4 models tested (see B below). The 23 top candidate gene loci that were commonly identified from 4 different analyses are highlighted by red diamonds and included GCC2 and LIMS1. (B) Venn diagram shows the number of genes identified with mismatch score at the LIMS1 locus in significant association with DCGL (nominal P ≤ 0.01) from 4 different analyses: double mismatch or any mismatch (definition in Figure 1 and Methods) for the whole GoCAR cohort or the subset of European-to-European (E-to-E) D-R pairs. (C and D) Kaplan-Meier plots show the graft survival curves for equally dichotomized groups of mismatch scores at the LIMS1 locus, where mismatch scores were defined as “any mismatch” (C) and “double mismatch” (D). P values were derived from log-rank tests in comparison of upper quantile versus lower quantile.

Evaluation of variant-level mismatches in LIMS1 revealed variants associated with DCGL

The top candidate gene locus observed in our analyses, LIMS1, was also implicated in a previous study, harboring an important mismatch at intronic SNP rs893403 (9, 15) — defined by the presence of homozygosity in the CNV-tagging minor allele in the recipient and the presence of the major allele (either heterozygous or homozygous) in the donor kidney. In prior data, the rs893403 mismatch was associated with increased risk of rejection (9). In GoCAR, we first observed that the mismatch at rs893403 was associated with increased risk of DCGL in all and E-to-E D-R pairs (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 Variant-level mismatches at the LIMS1 locus were associated with death-censored graft loss. (A) Kaplan-Meier plot shows that the SNP rs893403 mismatch was associated with DCGL. P value was derived from log-rank test in comparison of mismatch versus non-mismatch group. (B) Forest plot for the association of the rs893403 mismatch with DCGL in all and European-to-European (E-to-E) D-R pairs, with univariate and multivariable models adjusted by genome-wide mismatch, HLA mismatch score, donor status, and induction therapy. (C) Venn diagram shows the number of top candidate SNPs (other than rs893403) associated with DCGL (nominal P ≤ 0.05) within the LIMS1 gene region in Cox regression analyses adjusted by rs893403 mismatch or within the rs893403 non-risk stratum for all and E-to-E D-R pairs. (D) LocusZoom plot shows the association P values (on –log 10 scale) of variants with high frequency of any mismatch (≥5% D-R pairs) within the LIMS1 locus in adjusted analysis in all D-R pairs. The linkage disequilibrium metric R2 was calculated for SNPs surrounding 1 of the top candidate SNPs, rs200106875, within the LIMS1 gene region.

We then evaluated variant-level D-R mismatches (any mismatch) for all non-rs893403 LIMS1 SNPs (n = 287 variants after quality control; Methods) and their individual associations with DCGL. To investigate association signals independent of rs893403, we screened any mismatch of each LIMS1 SNP using (a) Cox models adjusted by rs893403 risk mismatches (n = 385) and (b) stratified Cox model by excluding D-R pairs with rs893403 risk mismatches, i.e., within the rs893403 non-risk stratum (n = 335) (Figure 4C). The SNP-wise screening was carried out in all and E-to-E D-R pairs, resulting in 4 sets of analyses for each SNP. Supplemental Table 8 shows the top ranked (by P value) 30 individual SNP mismatches, which were identified as significantly associated with DCGL in all 4 scenarios. Notably, all 30 SNPs identified are located in LIMS1 intronic regions. Using the linkage disequilibrium (LD) data derived from all the major continental populations of the 1000 Genomes Project (16), we observed that these intronic SNPs are in high LD with each other (R2 > 0.99), but are not linked with rs893403 (R2 < 0.5) (Supplemental Figure 8A), while the latter itself serves as a tagging SNP of a different haplotype within the LIMS1 locus (Supplemental Figure 8B). Hence, we accounted for mismatches within these linked SNPs as a single block (or haplotype) distinct from rs893403 (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 8). In the CTOT (validation) cohort, we successfully reidentified 28 of the 30 haplotype SNPs discovered in GoCAR. Here too, D-R mismatch within this haplotype was associated with increased risk of DCGL in univariate and adjusted multivariable survival analyses (Supplemental Figure 9 and Supplemental Table 9). Comparison of allele prevalence of the LIMS1 haplotype and rs893403 in the 1000 Genomes Project (n = 2504) and within GoCAR (n = 385 D-R pairs) revealed a 0.097-to-1 rate for the minor haplotype allele and a 0.568-to-0.98 rate for the rs893403 A allele in different ancestral populations (Supplemental Figure 10), with rare recombination within the haplotype in all ancestries (17). Notably, given the high prevalence of the minor haplotype or the A allele in East Asian populations, LIMS1 mismatches at either locus are likely not relevant in East Asian ancestry transplants.

In summary, we confirmed and extended prior data regarding the LIMS1 locus implicated in kidney transplant rejection, and specifically the D-R mismatch at the CNV-tagging SNP rs893403, and identified its association with DCGL. We also discovered that an independent mismatch within the LIMS1 locus (surrogated by a 30-SNP haplotype) was associated with DCGL, overall showing the importance of this chromosomal region in allotransplantation.

Dosage effect, directionality, and mediators of the association of D-R mismatch at the LIMS1 haplotype and graft loss

Using Cox regression, our analysis showed that the number of haplotype allele mismatches was associated with increased risk of DCGL in all and E-to-E D-R pairs in GoCAR, suggesting a dosage effect for D-R mismatches at this haplotype (Figure 5, A and B, and Table 1) (9). In the GoCAR cohort, we showed that the association of rs893403 mismatch with DCGL had directionality; only donor A allele introduced into recipients with a homozygous G allele (linked to the deletion) increased the risk of graft loss, consistent with existing results on the directionality of the association with acute rejection (9). We next explored the directionality of the effect on DCGL of the newly identified haplotype mismatch: donor-kidney-introduced minor allele of the haplotype to a mismatched recipient carrying a homozygous major allele, as opposed to vice versa. To minimize confounding from rs893403 mismatch, we set apart the D-R pairs with rs893403 risk mismatch into a single group (regardless the mismatch status of the haplotype). In the whole cohort, and in E-to-E D-R pairs, patients with rs893403 risk mismatch and minor haplotype allele–introducing mismatch had worse DCGL outcomes (Figure 5, C and D, and Table 2). In the E-to-E D-R pairs, the major haplotype allele–introducing mismatch was not significantly associated with DCGL. In non–E-to-E D-R pairs, both the association and directionality of haplotype mismatch with DCGL were lost (Figure 5D, Supplemental Figure 11, and Supplemental Table 10).

Figure 5 Dosage effect and directionality of the haplotype mismatch associated with DCGL. Kaplan-Meier survival curves of DCGL grouped by the dosage of mismatches (i.e., the number of “alien” alleles introduced by the donor) at the haplotype in all (A) and European-to-European (E-to-E) D-R pairs (B). Kaplan-Meier survival curves of DCGL grouped by the directionality of the mismatches at the haplotype and the rs893403 risk mismatch in all (C) and E-to-E D-R pairs (D). Major: mismatch derived from major haplotype allele introduced by donor to the recipient with homozygous minor allele and no rs893403 risk mismatch; Minor: mismatch derived from minor haplotype allele introduced by donor to the recipient with homozygous major allele and no rs893403 risk mismatch; rs893403: mismatch at rs893403 defined as risk allele (A allele) introduced by donor to the recipient carrying G/G genotype; Other: no mismatch at the haplotype and rs893403.

Table 1 Dosage effect of the haplotype mismatch in association with DCGL in the GoCAR cohort

Table 2 The directionality of the haplotype mismatch in association with DCGL in the GoCAR cohort

Overall, these analyses revealed an observable dosage effect on DCGL from LIMS1 haplotype mismatch and suggested a directionality of this effect, i.e., worse allograft outcomes observed in D-R pairs with minor-to-major haplotype mismatch than major-to-minor mismatch, even after accounting for the rs893403 risk mismatch specifically in an ancestrally homogeneous E-to-E cohort.

To identify mediators of the association of the haplotype mismatches with DCGL, we first evaluated rejection episodes in the GoCAR cohort, as previously described (13). As shown in Supplemental Table 11, LIMS1 haplotype mismatches were not associated with subclinical/clinical AR episodes in GoCAR. Interestingly, in ordinal logistic regression models specifically in E-to-E transplants, the number of minor LIMS1 haplotype alleles in the donor kidney and the number of haplotype mismatches tended to associate with increased chronic allograft dysfunction index (CADI) score and interstitial fibrosis/atrophy (Ci+Ct) score obtained at 12-month surveillance biopsies (11, 18) (n = 151 in GoCAR; Supplemental Table 12). These suggested that LIMS1 haplotype mismatches may associate with cumulative allograft damage.

LIMS1 SNPs are eQTLs for GCC2 associated with Treg activation and TGF-β1/SMAD signaling

To explore the putative mechanism of the directional mismatches of the SNPs in intronic regions of LIMS1 in contributing to DCGL, and based on the previous report of rs893403 as an eQTL in non-glomerular renal tissue (Supplemental Figure 12A) (9), we evaluated the association between LIMS1 gene expression and the haplotype. To study the donor haplotype and gene expression in allograft kidneys, we examined the NephQTL data of published kidney transcriptomes (18). Similar to rs893403, the minor alleles of the haplotype SNPs were associated with increased expression of LIMS1 in tubules (Supplemental Figure 12B).

To simultaneously explore the role of the haplotype alleles in the recipient during the occurrence of a “mismatch,” we evaluated the eQTL function in immune cell transcriptomes from published data (19, 20). Unexpectedly, from multiple data sets, the LIMS1 haplotype is not an eQTL for LIMS1 mRNA in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs). Instead, both the LIMS1 haplotype and rs893403 demonstrated significant eQTL function on GCC2, the 5′-end-neighboring gene to LIMS1 (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 13). GCC2 (or Golgin-185) is a GRIP domain–containing protein with a canonical role in late endosome–to-Golgi transport by binding Rab and Arl1 GTPases (21–23) and is essential for mannose-6-phosphate receptor (M6PR) trafficking (23). In turn, cation-independent M6PR (CI-M6PR or IGF2R) has roles in binding and activation of latent TGF-β1 by cleavage of latent peptide (promoting TGF-β1 signaling) (24, 25), and in insulin-like growth factor-2 (IGF2) signaling (25–27).

Figure 6 eQTL analysis of rs893403 and the haplotype revealed GCC2 as cis-regulated gene. (A) Box-and-whisker plots show the distribution of GCC2 and LIMS1 expression within each genotype group of the haplotype and rs893403 in naive Tregs, naive CD4+ T cells, and naive CD8+ T cells from the DICE cohort. The significance of the association between expression level and the genotype is indicated by the P value derived from 1-way ANOVA. (B) Enriched pathways of DEGs (nominal P ≤ 0.05) associated the number of risk alleles of rs893403 and the haplotype in naive CD4+ T cells from the DICE cohort. (C) The distribution of GCC2 expression, displayed as violin plot, in the 15 different immune cell types from the DICE cohort. (D) Enriched pathways and transcription factors of genes positively coexpressed with GCC2 (R ≥ 0.6, P ≤ 0.01) in pretransplant and 3-month posttransplant patients from the GoCAR cohort. The pathways or transcription factors shown in B and D are grouped by the source databases.

Using the published DICE (Database of Immune Cell Expression, Expression quantitative trait loci and Epigenomics) cohort (19), where sorted PBMCs after leukapheresis from healthy controls were genotyped and underwent RNA-seq (Methods), we successfully re-identified 22 of the 30 haplotype SNPs, which also showed consistent genotypes across samples. From these data of sorted immune cell populations, Supplemental Table 13 shows the rank of GCC2 among genes across the transcriptome (by Benjamini-Hochberg–adjusted P value) in the eQTL analysis of rs893403 and the haplotype in each of the 15 sorted PBMC subtypes, among which naive Tregs were top ranked (Methods). We also evaluated transcriptome-wide differentially expressed genes (DEGs) based on rs893403 and the LIMS1 haplotype genotype (Methods). Consistent with the described role of GCC2, we identified enrichment of endosomal transport, TGF-β1/SMAD signaling, and IGF2 signaling in these analyses (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 14).

We next studied GCC2 expression levels in immune cell subsets of the DICE data. GCC2 was highly expressed in naive Tregs, naive CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, and was downregulated upon T cell receptor stimulation (Figure 6C). LIMS1 mRNA expression was relatively high in monocytes (Supplemental Figure 15A). Relative expression of GCC2 and LIMS1 in PBMC subsets was corroborated in our own PBMC single-cell sequencing data obtained from patients with end-stage kidney disease (Supplemental Figure 15B) (13).

To explore the function of GCC2 in peripheral blood cells using data from the parent GoCAR study, we performed coexpression analyses using previously obtained whole-blood transcriptomes from recipients, both before transplantation (GSE112927) and at 3 months after transplantation (GSE120398) (n = 292 and 147, respectively). As shown in Figure 6D, GCC2-coexpressed genes at both time points (R ≥ 0.6; adjusted P ≤ 0.05) (n = 571 and 853 genes, respectively) showed significant and consistent enrichment of TGF-β1/SMAD signaling pathway terms and FOXP3 transcription factor targets throughout multiple databases (also see Methods). GCC2-coexpressed genes (R ≥ 0.6; P ≤ 0.05) in each cell type from the healthy controls of the DICE cohort also showed enrichment of TGF-β1/SMAD signaling pathway terms and FOXP3 in multiple T cell subsets (Supplemental Figure 16 and Methods).

Our analysis here implies a regulatory role for rs893403 and the LIMS1 haplotype in GCC2 expression in immune cell subsets, including Tregs, and further links GCC2 expression with the described canonical function relating to TGF-β1/SMAD signaling in immune cells.

Prioritizing candidate SNPs at the LIMS1-GCC2 locus with functional genomics annotation

Since our above analyses suggested eQTL functions of rs893403 and the LIMS1 haplotype for GCC2, we aimed to further prioritize these SNPs by integrating publicly available data sets, including assay for transposase-accessible chromatin with high-throughput sequencing (ATAC-seq) data (28), ChIP-seq data (29), DNase hypersensitivity (30), transcription factor binding (30), and ENCODE data. Our goal was to identify putative “causal” SNPs in our list of candidate LIMS1 SNPs, including rs893403. As shown in Figure 7, rs893403 is located in an ATAC-seq peak region specific to immune cells, while there are no peaks detected within the previously described CNV (CNVR915.1) tagged by rs893403. Evaluation of SNPs highly linked (R2 > 0.9) to rs893403 revealed 2 candidate SNPs located in accessible chromatin areas, rs2460944 (R2 = 0.96) within the transcription start site (TSS) of GCC2 and rs10084199 (R2 = 0.91) in the TSS of LIMS1. These SNPs showed DNase hypersensitivity, high RegulomeDB scores (Methods) (31), transcription-favorable histone modifications, and confirmed highly significant eQTL function in multiple tissues for GCC2 based on the genotype-tissue expression (GTEx) project data (20) (Supplemental Tables 14 and 15). SNP rs2460944 mismatches were found to be associated with DCGL, with similar directionality as rs893403 (Supplemental Figure 17).

Figure 7 Potential regulatory SNPs in high LD with rs893403 and the haplotype in the LIMS1 and GCC2 gene regions. Cell-specific peaks from whole-kidney single-cell ATAC-seq data (28) are shown for LIMS1 (A) and GCC2 (B). SNP IDs in red are in LD with rs893403, while SNP IDs in blue are in LD with the haplotype. Annotation of epigenetic and transcription factor ChIP-seq data in corresponding tracks is from the UCSC genome browser. The deletion (CNVR915.1) tagged by rs893403 (9) is denoted as a green bar.

Among candidate SNPs within the LIMS1 haplotype, rs4012003 and an additional SNP, rs12622759, are located in areas of open chromatin, with further evidence of DNase hypersensitivity, high RegulomeDB scores, favorable histone modifications, and significant eQTL function for GCC2 in multiple cell types. These peak regions appear specific to immune cells according to the scATAC-seq data. These in silico analyses suggest putative “causal” SNPs within the LIMS1-GCC2 locus, which are tagged by rs893403 or within the LIMS1 haplotype and could regulate GCC2 expression.

GCC2 modulates active TGF-β1 levels and SMAD signaling in lymphocytes and epithelial cell lines

Our in silico data are consistent with the reported roles of GCC2 (or Golgin-185) in the trafficking of, and cell-surface abundance of, CI-M6PR, followed by activation of latent TGF-β1 by the cleavage of latency-associated peptide (LAP) (32), promoting autocrine or paracrine TGF-β1 signaling in T cells and/or in epithelial cells. Based on this, we evaluated in vitro the generic role of GCC2 in the trafficking of and membrane abundance of CI-M6PR and in regulating TGF-β1/SMAD signaling. We first overexpressed a GFP-tagged GCC2 construct (or GFP-control) in HEK-293T cells and Jurkat T cells and evaluated candidate proteins involved in this signaling axis (Figure 8, A–F). Overexpression of GFP-GCC2 significantly increased the abundance of membrane-associated CI-M6PR versus GFP-controls (Figure 8, A, B, D, and E). In both of these cell types, GCC2 overexpression led to increased ratios of LAP-cleaved, active (free) TGF-β1 to total TGF-β1 levels in the supernatant (Figure 8, C and F). Similar findings of increased CI-M6PR and active-to-total TGF-β1 levels were also identifiable in inner medullary collecting duct (IMCD) cell lines (Supplemental Figure 18, A–C). In Jurkat T cells, GCC2 overexpression increased transcripts of IKZF2 (Helios) (33), tended to increase FOXP3, and reduced IFNG (34, 35) (Figure 8G). We then used lentiviral shRNA clones to knock down GCC2 and observed significantly reduced phospho-SMAD3 downstream of TGF-β1 in HEK-293T cells versus a scrambled shRNA (Supplemental Figure 18D). Total CI-M6PR was not significantly altered either by GCC2 overexpression or knockdown, suggesting that the effect should be mediated indirectly, via altering protein trafficking (Figure 8, A and D, and Supplemental Figure 18D). Analogously, in both Jurkat T cells and IMCD cells, GCC2 knockdown tended to reduce active-to-total TGF-β1 levels in the supernatant (Supplemental Figure 18, E and F). These experiments connect the modulation of cellular GCC2 levels by the LIMS1 haplotype or rs893403 with the generic role of GCC2 in M6PR trafficking and in regulating the TGF-β1 signaling pathway in multiple cell types, including specifically in T cells (schema in Figure 8H).