Research ArticleNephrology Open Access | 10.1172/JCI170341

Endogenous adenine mediates kidney injury in diabetic models and predicts diabetic kidney disease in patients

1Center for Precision Medicine and 2Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Texas, USA. 3Department of Pharmacological Sciences and Institute for Systems Biomedicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA. 4Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine and Section of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 5Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 6SygnaMap Inc., San Antonio, Texas, USA. 7Clinical Research Unit, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Singapore. 8Chronic Kidney Disease Section, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Phoenix, Arizona, USA. 9Department of Population Health Sciences and 10Department of Pathology, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Texas, USA. 11Department of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Department of Physiology and Cardiovascular Sciences Collaborative Specialization, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada. 12Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and 13Moores Cancer Center, University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 14CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Vienna, Austria. 15Department of Health Science, California State University, Long Beach, Long Beach, California, USA. 16Section of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, Boston Medical Center and Boston University, Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 17Department of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, Kidney Research Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 18Institute of Molecular Systems Biology, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland. 19Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics and Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Informatics, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA. 20Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, Washington, DC, USA. 21Epigen Biosciences Inc., San Diego, California, USA. 22Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, USA. 23Department of Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacology, University Medical Center Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands. 24The George Institute for Global Health, Sydney, Australia. 25Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland, Washington, USA. 26Structural and Computational Biology Unit, European Molecular Biology Laboratory, Heidelberg, Germany. 27Diabetes Center, Admiralty Medical Center, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Singapore. 28Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore, Singapore. 29Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. 30The Kidney Precision Medicine Project is detailed in Supplemental Acknowledgments. Address correspondence to: Kumar Sharma, MD Center for Precision Medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, University of Texas Health San Antonio, 7703 Floyd Curl Drive, MC 7882, San Antonio, Texas 78229, USA. Phone: 210.567.4700; Email: sharmak3@uthscsa.edu. Or to: Ravi Iyengar, Department of Pharmacological Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, 1425 Madison, Rm 12-70, New York, New York 10029, USA. Phone: 212.659.1707; Email: ravi.iyengar@mssm.edu.

J Clin Invest. 2023;133(20):e170341.

© 2023 Sharma et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 133, Issue 20 on October 16, 20232023;133(20):e170341. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170341 © 2023 Sharma et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

Adenine crosses the biomarker bridge: from ’omics to treatment in diabetic kidney disease Text

PDF Abstract Enabling the early detection and prevention of diabetic kidney damage has potential to substantially reduce the global burden of kidney failure. There is a critical need for identification of mechanistic biomarkers that can predict progression and serve as therapeutic targets. In this issue of the JCI, Sharma and colleagues used an integrated multiomics approach to identify the metabolite adenine as a noninvasive biomarker of progression in early diabetic kidney disease (DKD). The highest tertile of urine adenine/creatinine ratio (UAdCR) was associated with higher risk for end-stage kidney disease and mortality across independent cohorts, including participants with early DKD without macroalbuminuria. Spatial metabolomics, single-cell transcriptomics, and experimental studies localized adenine to regions of tubular pathology and implicated the mTOR pathway in adenine-mediated tissue fibrosis. Inhibition of endogenous adenine production was protective in a diabetic model. These findings exemplify the potential for multiomics to uncover mechanistic biomarkers and targeted therapies in DKD. Authors Yelena Drexler, Alessia Fornoni ×