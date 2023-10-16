Adenine crosses the biomarker bridge: from ’omics to treatment in diabetic kidney disease

In this issue of the JCI, Sharma and colleagues used an integrated multiomics approach to demonstrate that endogenous adenine mediated injury in DKD models and predicted the progression of DKD in patients (9). In a previous analysis, the investigators used a high-throughput untargeted metabolomic platform combined with machine learning to examine nearly 700 metabolite ions in the urine of participants from the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC) study and identified 99 metabolites that were associated with progression to ESKD after adjusting for clinical variables (13). Pathway analysis revealed metabolic pathways that were consistently enriched, and a targeted assay validated 13 of 15 metabolites — including adenine — that were associated with ESKD. Adenine is a purine nucleobase that is known to induce progressive kidney damage, including glomerular and proximal tubular injury and induction of proinflammatory and profibrotic pathways, as an exogenous toxin in animal models (14). Adenine also stimulates the mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1), which plays a key role in promoting ribosome biogenesis — an energy-intensive and highly regulated cellular process — and enhancing global protein synthesis and cell growth (15). While exogenous adenine is a known mediator of injury in kidney disease models, much less is known about the role of endogenous adenine in the initiation and progression of kidney disease.

In a multifaceted approach, Sharma and colleagues first used urine metabolomics to determine whether urine adenine levels can predict kidney failure and mortality, even among patients with normal or elevated GFR without macroalbuminuria. Specifically, the authors evaluated several independent, diverse cohorts of patients with diabetes for an association between baseline urine adenine/creatinine ratio (UAdCR) and clinical endpoints — namely ESKD and all-cause mortality (9). They determined urine levels of adenine normalized to urine creatinine using a rapid throughput assay that combines a microfluidic chip for metabolite separation with mass spectrometry. In a sample of over 900 participants with diabetes and reduced eGFR from the CRIC study, the highest UAdCR tertile compared with the lowest was associated with a 1.57-fold higher risk for ESKD or all-cause mortality (adjusted HR, 1.57; 95%, CI 1.18–2.10) independent of baseline eGFR and albuminuria. Similar robust associations between UAdCR and risk of ESKD were found when analyzing cohorts without macroalbuminuria. Among 551 CRIC participants with reduced eGFR and without macroalbuminuria, the highest UAdCR tertile compared with the lowest identified participants with a 2.36-fold higher risk for ESKD (adjusted HR, 2.36; 95%, CI 1.26–4.39). Findings in CRIC were validated in separate cohorts of patients with diabetes without macroalbuminuria, including American Indians with preserved measured GFR and Southeast Asian participants with reduced eGFR. Second, the investigators evaluated the effect of different glycemic conditions and therapeutic intervention with the SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin on UAdCR in nonmacroalbuminuric participants. Despite no effect of acute hyperglycemia on UAdCR, eight weeks of treatment with empagliflozin reduced UAdCR levels by more than one-third, suggesting that UAdCR could be used to monitor response to treatment in nonmacroalbuminuric patients. Third, the investigators used spatial metabolomics to determine the regional localization of adenine in kidney biopsy tissue sections. While adenine was present at low intensity in healthy control kidney, adenine was increased overall and in areas of glomerular, tubular, and vascular pathology among patients with diabetes, even among those without macroalbuminuria. Fourth, the investigators used single-cell transcriptomics to analyze differentially expressed genes from proximal tubular cells in patients with DKD compared with those in individuals used as healthy controls. Pathway enrichment analysis identified the ribonucleoprotein biogenesis pathway as the top upregulated pathway in DKD biopsies from the KPMP and a second independent study. Additional experiments provided further mechanistic insights. Adenine stimulated matrix molecules in proximal tubular cells, an effect mediated by the mTOR pathway and blocked via inhibition of mTORC1 with rapamycin. Adenine administration to healthy mice increased levels of the injury markers soluble TNFR1 (sTNFR1) and KIM-1 and induced kidney hypertrophy, kidney mTOR activity, and kidney matrix production. Finally, blocking endogenous adenine production using a specific small-molecule inhibitor of methylthioadenosine phosphorylase was protective in diabetic mice, as evidenced by improvements in diabetic kidney hypertrophy, kidney function, and injury biomarkers, including kidney KIM-1 levels.