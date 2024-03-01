Single-cell deconvolution reveals high lineage- and location-dependent heterogeneity in mesenchymal multivisceral stage 4 colorectal cancer

Human tumor tissue. Tumor tissues of patients with primary CRC and metastatic LM and PC were obtained from surgical tumor resections after routine pathological analysis and were either embedded in paraffin, processed for Western blotting, or enzymatically digested for FACS or scRNA-Seq with the Human Tumour Dissociation Kit (Miltenyi Biotec) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Organoids and organoid culture. APTKA organoids are tumor organoids that are devoid of Apc, Tp53, and Tgfbr2 and express constitutively active Kras (KrasG12D) and an activated/myristoylated isoform of AKT1 (17). APTKA tumor organoids were maintained in basal medium (advanced DMEM-F12 supplemented with penicillin/streptomycin, 10 mmol/L HEPES [Invitrogen], 1× Glutamax [Invitrogen], 1× N2 [Gibco], 1× B27 [Gibco], and 1 mmol/L N-acetylcysteine [MilliporeSigma]) supplemented with hygromycin (200 μg/mL) and puromycin (2 μg/mL). The organoids were subcultured in Cultrex basement membrane extract (bio-techne) every 5 to 7 days.

Mice. Eight- to 12-week-old male and female C57BL/6J mice from Charles River or CEMT were used as acceptor mice for tumor organoids in the mouse model. Interventions were performed during light cycle. Animals were not specifically fasted.

Surgical transplantation of organoids under the subserosa of the cecum. Cultured APTKA organoids were dissociated into a single-cell suspension by mechanical disruption followed by enzymatic digestion for 20 minutes at 37°C using TrypLE (Gibco) and were washed once in ice-cold PBS. Single cells were then resuspended in an ice-cold type I collagen/5× collagen neutralization buffer (4:1 [v/v] ratio) with a concentration of 200,000 cells/10 μL. The 5× collagen neutralization buffer is composed of 2.5 g α MEM powder (5×) and 2 % (wt/vol) NAHCO 3 in 45 ml Aqua dest and 5 ml of 1M HEPES and set to pH 7.5; 10 μL domes of collagen were plated in 6-well plates. The domes were polymerized for 45 minutes at 37°C. Afterwards, basal medium (Advanced DMEM-F12 supplemented with penicillin/streptomycin, 10 mmol/L HEPES [Invitrogen], 1× Glutamax [Invitrogen], 1× N2 [Gibco], 1× B27 [Gibco], and 1 mmol/L N-acetylcysteine [MilliporeSigma]) was supplemented with 10 μM Y-27632 (Tocris Bioscience). The collagen domes were cultured overnight until transplantation. At the day of transplantation, the mice were shaved and anesthetized with 2% (v/v) isoflurane. Analgesia was guaranteed by intraperitoneal injections of 100 μL 0.1 mg/kg buprenorphine. Mice were placed on their backs on a heating pad, and legs were fixed. Isoflurane was lowered to 1.8 % (v/v). A 10 to 15 mm incision was made along the linea alba to open the abdomen. The cecum was placed on wet sterile gauze. A 3 to 4 mm incision through the cecal serosa was made at the end of the cecum in an area without vessels. The serosa was separated from the submucosal layer and a deep pocket of about 1 cm length was created. The pocket was enlarged to a size so that the collagen dome could be deeply embedded in it. The collagen dome was placed under the serosa into the pocket, and the serosa was tightly closed above the collagen dome, securing the collagen dome to be tightly embedded in its pocket. The incision in the serosa was covered with a 20 × 5 mm piece of Seprafilm (Baxter). The cecum was carefully placed back in the abdomen. The peritoneum and abdominal wall were separately closed by a continuous suture. Before awakening, mice were subcutaneously injected with 100 μL metamizole (200 mg/kg) for ongoing analgesia. Drinking water was supplemented with metamizole (5 mg/mL) in 5 % sucrose for the following 3 days.

Intraperitoneal application of anti-PD1 antibody. For intraperitoneal injections of anti-PD1 antibody, InVivoMAb anti-mouse PD1 (CD279) (BE0146, BioXCell) was diluted to 3 μg/μL in sterile PBS and 300 μg was intraperitoneally injected on day 37 and day 44 after locoregional APTKA implantation. IgG2a isotype control (BE0089, BioXCell) in the same dilution served as control.

Laparoscopy. For tumor staging of PC, laparoscopy was performed. The mice were anesthetized as described before. The abdomen was opened by a small midline incision of 5 mm. For fixation of the endoscope, the incision was surrounded by a pursestring suture. The endoscope was introduced and fixed by the suture. Oxygen was introduced into the abdomen by the endoscope, and tumorigenesis as well as metastasis was monitored.

PCI. To stage the PC, we calculated a PCI similar to the human PCI index during laparoscopy. The index is calculated by measuring the amount and the size of PC in the peritoneum. We divided the peritoneum into the upper peritoneum and lower peritoneum and also divided the left and right side and counted the amount of peritoneal metastases on the abdominal wall and the interenteric metastasis. The sizes were divided into small (score 1), middle (score 2), and large metastasis (score 3) or no metastasis (score 0). A small tumor was a tumor with a diameter of 0 to 2 mm, a middle-sized tumor had a diameter of 2 to 4 mm, and a large tumor had a diameter of more than 4 mm. The numbers of the tumors of each part of the 4 quadrants were counted, and the score of each quadrant was calculated as follows: score of quadrant = number of small tumors × 1 + number of middle tumors × 2 + number of large tumors × 3. The PCI was calculated as follows: score of left side of the upper peritoneum + score of the right side of the upper peritoneum + score of the left side of the lower peritoneum + score of the right side of the lower peritoneum.

H&E, PAS, and Masson-Goldner staining. Murine and human PT and CRC metastatic tissue was harvested, fixed in 4 % paraformaldehyde for 24 hours, and embedded in paraffin. Paraffin blocks were sliced into 3 μm thick sections. For H&E, PAS, and Masson-Goldner staining, slides were deparaffinized with Rotihistol (Carl Roth) and rehydrated in a descending alcohol series. For H&E staining, slides were counterstained with hematoxylin (Merck) with fixation in warm tap water for 10 minutes. After hematoxylin staining, slides were stained with eosin (Sigma Aldrich). Excess eosin was washed off with 70 % ethanol. For PAS staining, the slides were stained with the Periodic Acid Schiff Stain Kit (Mucin Stain) (Abcam) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For Masson-Goldner staining, the slides were stained with the Masson-Goldner Staining Kit (Merck) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For all stainings, slides were dehydrated and mounted with Rotihistokit (Roth). Slides were digitalized with Zeiss Axio Scan Z.1 Microscope Slide Scanner (Zeiss).

Immunohistology. For immunohistochemical staining, slides were deparaffinized and rehydrated. Antigen retrieval was performed by pressure cooking in 20 mM citrate buffer (pH 6.0) or T-EDTA (pH 9.0) and the samples were incubated with 3% H 2 O 2 for 30 minutes in order to reduce endogenous peroxidase activity. After blocking in 5% goat serum (Sigma-Aldrich) for 1 hour, samples were incubated at 4°C overnight with primary antibodies: CD45, EPCAM, CD8, b220, PDGFRB, CD90, VIM, ZEB1, and COL1A1 (see Supplemental Table 2). Slides were washed and primary antibodies were detected using HRP-polymer (Zytomed Systems) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. DABplus (Zytomed Systems) was added, and the slides were counterstained with hematoxylin and mounted with Rotihistokit (Roth).

Western blotting. Proteins were isolated after dissociation of whole tumor tissue with a rotor-stator homogenizer with ice-cold RIPA buffer supplemented with protease and phosphatase inhibitors (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc. and Roche). Equal amounts of protein (25 μg) were resolved in 4× Laemmli buffer (Bio-Rad), electrophoresed in 10 % Mini-PROTEAN TGX Precast Gels (Bio-Rad), and transferred to PVDF membranes (Bio-Rad). The membranes were blocked with either 5% nonfat dry milk or 5% BSA in T-TBS and were incubated with primary antibodies PDHA1, LDHA, FAS, ACC1, ZEB1, VIM, CDHN, ACTA2, LOX, COL1A1, ACTB, and HSP90 (1:1000 in blocking buffer, see Supplemental Table 1) at 4°C overnight. After washing, secondary HRP-conjugated antibodies (1:1,000 in blocking buffer, Cell Signaling Technology) were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. Protein expression was visualized with Immobilion Western HRP substrate (Merck Millipore).

Flow cytometry. PT, LM, and PC tissue was minced in 1 to 2 mm pieces and was enzymatically digested with the Tumor Dissociation Kit, mouse (Miltenyi) on the gentleMACS Octo Dissociator according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The resulting single-cell suspension was filtered through a 100 μm cell strainer, and erythrocytes were lysed with ACK lysis buffer (Gibco). After cell counting, cells were either stimulated for cytokine analysis or we proceeded with antibody staining. For stimulation, cells were stimulated with Cell Activation Cocktail (BioLegend) for 3 hours and additionally 2 hours together with Brefeldin A (BioLegend). For FACS analysis, cells were first stained with live/dead staining with the Zombie NIR Fixable Viability Kit (BioLegend) and Fc receptors were blocked with Fc block (BioLegend). Afterwards, cells were incubated with fluorescent-labeled antibodies (see Supplemental Table 3) for surface staining in FACS buffer (PBS, 4 % FCS, 0.05% sodium azide) for 20 minutes at 4°C. For intracellular staining, cells were fixed in fixation buffer (Foxp3 staining buffer, Invitrogen) for 1 hour and washed in permeabilization buffer 2 times. The cells were stained with intracellular antibodies for 20 minutes at 4°C in permeabilization buffer and washed once again in permeabilization buffer. The analyses were performed on a BD Fortessa flow cytometer.

Tumor cell isolation. Tumor cells were isolated from single-cell suspensions of whole tumor tissue with the Tumor Cell Isolation Kit (Miltenyi Biotec) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

RNA-Seq. RNA isolation from tumor tissue was performed with the RNeasy MiniKit (Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. RNA samples were sequenced by the standard Illumina protocol to create raw sequence files (.fastq files) at Genewiz. Mm39 genome indexes were created using STAR 2.7.9 using --runMode genomeGenerate --sjdbOverhang 100. Fastq files were aligned to the mm39 genome using STAR 2.7.9a using --outSAMtype BAM --outSAMunmapped Within --outSAMattributes Standard. Quantification was carried out using featureCounts 1.6.2 using -p -B -C -Q 10 --primary -s 0 as parameters. Differential analysis was carried out using DESeq2 using design~=condition and standard subsequent commands. Normalization was performed using variance stabilization transformation (vst). Row z scores were computed using the following formula: z = t(scale(t(<batchj corrected vst object>),scale = T, center = T)). Clustering was performed using the heatmap.2 function. Visual inspection of the data was performed using PCA. GSEA analyses were performed using GSEA 4.1.0. Raw.fastq files can be accessed via GEO GSE202454.

RNA-Seq data integration. Published human CRC data were retrieved from the Sequence Read Archive database (SRA PRJNA764756). Only PT data were retained from this data set. Human CRC data were processed as described above except that they were aligned to the hg38 genome. CMS classification was performed using MmCMS 0.1.0 using the MmCMS-A function according to the developer’s protocol (67). Raw counts from human and mouse were merged at the gene level by converting mouse to human gene symbols using biomaRt, retaining matching genes only. This yielded 17,843 genes available for analysis. Merged data were subsequently analyzed using DESeq2 using design~=batch+condition and subsequent standard commands, where batch represented either human or mouse data. Batch correction was performed using limma:removeBatchEffect on experiment assays following vst. Bias against assigned conditions was performed by swapping conditions between human and mouse data, which resulted in converse groupings for PC/CRS and PT/P samples, which were therefore conducive to no bias. For deconvolution and MCP counter analyses, the deconvolute function of the Cibersort R package was used, using quantiseq and mcp_counter on normalized DESeq2 counts. GSEAs were evaluated (https://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/).

Mouse scRNA-Seq. For whole tumor samples, samples from PT, LM, and PC were processed for RNA isolation, library preparation, scRNA-Seq, and count data generation by Singleron Biotechnologies via established protocols. Data were obtained as raw count tables as well as.fastq files (see GEO GSE220507). Tissues from 6 mice per location were pooled before single cell dissociation. Raw count data for all 3 samples were obtained as h5Seurat format.

For analyses of infiltrative lymphocytes, single-cell suspensions (see also Flow cytometry) from APTKA PT, LM, and PC samples (cells from 6 mice per location) were pooled before tumor cell dissociation with the Tumor Dissociation Kit, mouse (Miltenyi). Single-cell suspensions were subjected to single-cell sorting using a MoFlow Astrios cell sorter. After exclusion of dead and CD45– cells, all live CD45+CD11b– cells were sorted and directly processed for 10X (10X Genomics) protocols.

scRNA-Seq data analysis. Data collection and analyses were performed in an unsupervised manner, but not blinded to the location of the samples.

scRNA-Seq was conducted using the Chromium Next GEM Single Cell 3′ Kit, version 3.1. Up to 60,000 cells were processed per reaction. The dual index protocol was performed following the manufacturer’s instructions. The samples were sequenced on a NextSeq 1000/2000 Illumina system using P2 reagent with 100 cycles. Libraries were diluted to be loaded at 1,200 pM. Dragen software, version 3.8.4, was used for sample demultiplexing to obtain paired end reads with the unique molecular identifier (UMI) and cell barcode information on read 1 and gene sequences on read 2 of the result.fastq files. After achieving a sequencing depth of around 20,000 reads per cell,.fastq files were analyzed using cellranger-6.1.2 with the Gencode mouse release M24 reference genome for read alignment. Filtered raw-count matrices were further analyzed using the Seurat (version 4.1.0) R package for data integration and unbiased clustering of single cell transcriptomes (68). Low-quality single-cell libraries with less than 250 and more than 4,000 detected genes and more than 20% mitochondrial counts were excluded in whole tumor samples. Here, we analyzed 10,398 cells after quality control. In addition, low-quality clusters with low numbers of detected genes and high percentages of mitochondrial genes and/or nearly exclusive ribosomal gene expression that lacked expression of biologically relevant cell type markers were removed after clustering. Consequently, data analysis was performed with 8,094 annotated high-quality cells. For sorted immune cells, the mitochondrial counts threshold was set to 10%, which led to the analysis and annotation of 15,714 cells after quality control.

Data sets from different localizations were integrated using the IntegrateData function in Seurat. Data were centered and scaled using the ScaleData function. PCA was used for dimensionality reduction and the K-nearest neighbor (KNN) graph was constructed using the first 30 principal components. Cells were clustered using the Louvain algorithm and embedded in 2D space (30 principal components) using UMAP. Differentially expressed genes between clusters were identified using Wilcoxon’s rank sum test, and clusters were assigned to cell types according to expressed marker genes and their similarity to known cell types. We merged transcriptional clusters if their average gene expression profiles were highly correlated and if they were characterized by similar cell type–specific marker genes. Plots were generated with Seurat or custom R script using ggplot2 v3.3.5. L-R interactions were calculated and plotted using CellChat, version 1.1.3, as already described (22). Minimal cell count per cluster for potential cell-cell interactions was set as default. Metabolic scoring was analyzed using scMetabolism, version 0.2.1, R-package, as demonstrated before (6). For adaptation to the murine species, gene symbols in the package’s.gmt files were converted to murine gene symbols using biomaRt, version 2.50.3.

Statistics. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Significance was calculated by 2-tailed Student’s t test, hypergeometric test, or Benjamini-Hochberg procedure as indicated where appropriate. Statistical significance was set as P < 0.05.Sample sizes are indicated where appropriate.

Study approval. The human study was approved by the local ethics committee of the University of Freiburg (21-1162), was conducted according to the Declaration of Helsinki, and was performed in accordance with ARRIVE guidelines. All subjects provided written, informed consent. All experiments were performed in accordance with local guidelines and regulations. The study was approved by the government of Upper Palatine, Bavaria, and Ministerium Freiburg (G19/41, G20/172, G23/088, X18/07K.

Data and materials availability. All raw data, code, and materials are available from the authors upon request. Raw data have been deposited in the GEO database (GSE202454 and GSE220507). Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.