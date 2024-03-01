The multivisceral landscape of colorectal cancer metastasis: implications for targeted therapies

Translating these findings into a clinical context, Berlin and colleagues demonstrated a strong concordance between the proposed orthotopic murine model and human multilocular metastasis in CRC. Bulk proteomic and transcriptomic analyses indicated a congruent deconvolution of the configuration of murine and human liver metastases as well as PC tissue. The study’s reliance on tumor organoids, rather than permanent cell lines, underscores its commitment to reproducing the mutational burden and architecture of the original tumor, making it a more faithful representation of the disease in vivo (2).

The methodological innovation of the study also sets it apart from previous metastatic CRC mouse models. Unlike strategies relying on direct intraperitoneal or intrasplenic injections of tumor cell lines, which do not sufficiently mimic the physiological route of metastasis, Berlin et al. (2) utilized surgically implanted organoids deficient for Apc, Tp53, and Tgfbr2 carrying a KrasG12D mutation and an activated/myristoylated isoform of AKT1 (termed APTKA). The APTKA organoids were placed into the subserosa of the cecum of immunocompetent mice. While the infiltrative direction in this model was inverted compared with the physiological condition of CRC tumorigenesis, the study demonstrated a transluminal epithelial barrier breach as early as seven days after organoid implantation. This method allowed for the exposure of tumor cells to intestinal stimuli similar to what is seen in human CRC, offering a more clinically relevant model for studying multivisceral CRC metastasis (2).

Most relevant to potential clinical translation, Berlin and researchers proposed a PC-specific therapeutic approach based on their findings. In a proof-of-concept experiment, murine APTKA PC CRC was successfully treated by intraperitoneal application of anti-PD1 biologicals, which reactivated exhausted CD8+ T cells and increased tumor cell death of intraperitoneal tumors (2). This outcome not only underscores the potential of checkpoint inhibition as a therapeutic strategy, but also emphasizes the necessity for location-specific development of therapeutic interventions (7). The observations made in Berlin et al. (2) reinforce the idea that a one-size-fits-all approach to CRC treatment is inadequate. The study draws attention to the specific adaptations of tumor cells and the TME to local environments during disease progression, emphasizing the need for targeted and location-specific therapeutic interventions. For instance, the study challenges the efficacy of intraperitoneal and systemic application of chemotherapeutic agents in peritoneal carcinomatosis, suggesting that these traditional approaches may have limited efficacy in certain contexts (2). The use of hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) in PC is one such compartmentalized approach tested in selected patients with isolated PC upon cytoreductive surgery (CRS) (11). However, the most recent data of the PRODIGE7 trial do not support an additional OS benefit of CRS in conjunction with HIPEC versus CRS alone (12), pinpointing the unmet need for more targeted and rational therapeutic approaches in PC.

In summary, Berlin et al. (2) present a comprehensive and detailed cellular and molecular landscape of multivisceral CRC, shedding light on the intricate processes of metastatic adaptations to local environments. The findings not only contribute to our understanding of the complex biology of CRC, but also identify exhausted effector CD8+ T cells as potential PC-specific therapeutic targets. The implications of this research extend beyond CRC, providing a paradigm for the nuanced exploration of metastatic landscapes in various cancers and paving the way for a new era of precision medicine in oncology.