TMEM16E regulates endothelial cell procoagulant activity and thrombosis

Identification of transmembrane phospholipid transporters predicted to regulate EC procoagulant activity. We used siRNA to evaluate genes implicated in regulation of membrane phospholipid asymmetry and measured coagulation initiation on TNF-α–stimulated ECs. Primary human umbilical vein ECs (HUVECs) were transfected with gene-specific pools of 4 distinct siRNAs and cultured for 72 hours prior to TNF-α stimulation. The cells were then assayed for their ability to support factor VIIa–catalyzed conversion of factor X to factor Xa in a chromogenic assay (Figure 1A). Since membrane PS composition is a critical determinant of factor X activation by the TF-VIIa complex (3, 34, 35), our approach was able to identify regulators of transmembrane phospholipid exchange that influenced coagulation. We focused on 13 validated genes known to affect the outer leaflet expression of PS in biological membranes, including 6 members of the TMEM16 family of Ca2+-activated PLSs, 3 members of the Xk-related family of caspase-activated PLSs (41), and 3 members of the P4-ATPase family of phospholipid flippases (42), including their cofactor, CDC50A. We identified TMEM16E, Xkr9, and TMEM16F as significant regulators of factor VIIa–catalyzed activation of factor X in ECs (P = 0.0004, 0.0016, and 0.0113, respectively, as compared with control siRNA; Figure 1A). TMEM16E is the closest paralog of TMEM16F, which is the canonical Ca2+-activated PLS (36). Both TMEM16E and TMEM16F have been shown to have PLS activity (37,43). Primary human ECs from multiple tissues expressed both TMEM16E and TMEM16F in a manner independent of TNF-α stimulation (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163808DS1). In contrast, we could not verify gene expression of XKR9 in multiple types of ECs using quantitative PCR (qPCR). Therefore, we focused our attention on TMEM16E and TMEM16F as PLSs that may promote coagulation on ECs.

Figure 1 TMEM16E and TMEM16F regulate EC procoagulant activity. (A) Heatmap illustrating the relative positive or negative regulation of factor VIIa–catalyzed activation of factor X following silencing of the indicated genes in HUVECs. Indicated genes were silenced with a pool of 4 distinct siRNAs and tested in triplicate. Each box represents an independent experimental plate, with scale bar depicting percentage of factor Xa generated compared with cells transfected with untargeted control siRNA. Lighter color indicates lower percentage factor Xa generation compared with control. (B–G) HUVECs were transfected with individual siRNAs for 72 hours and assayed for their ability to support factor VIIa–catalyzed activation of factor X (B–D) or thrombin generation in plasma-treated ECs (E–G). Cells were stimulated with TNF-α (10 ng/mL) for 3.5 hours (B, C, E, and F), TNF-α for 3.5 hours plus Ca2+ ionophore A23187 (6 μM) for 20 minutes (D), or A23187 alone for 20 minutes (G). Representative experiments are depicted as mean absorbance for factor Xa generation (B) or the first derivative of arbitrary fluorescent units for thrombin generation (E) as a function of time. 16E, 16F, and TF denote siRNA targeting TMEM16E, TMEM16F, and TF, respectively, and #1 and #2 denote distinct siRNA sequences. When indicated, lactadherin (100 nM) was added to cells treated with control siRNA. n = 3–5 independent experiments. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM (B and E) or mean ± SD (C, D, F, and G). Asterisks denoting significance are in reference to control siRNA, unless otherwise specified with brackets to indicate pairwise comparison, ANOVA with Tukey’s post test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

TMEM16E and TMEM16F are required for procoagulant activity in ECs. To corroborate these findings, we tested the requirement of TMEM16E and TMEM16F in supporting coagulation on ECs. We validated 2 distinct siRNAs for their ability to inhibit expression of TMEM16E or TMEM16F in ECs (Supplemental Figure 2). We silenced TMEM16E or TMEM16F in primary HUVECs with these individual siRNAs and stimulated cells with TNF-α to induce expression of TF. Cells were then tested for their ability to support factor VIIa–catalyzed activation of factor X in a kinetic factor Xa generation assay. Silencing of either TMEM16E or TMEM16F resulted in approximately 50% reduction of factor Xa generation compared with addition of nontargeting control siRNA (Figure 1, B and C). Silencing of TMEM16E or TMEM16F also inhibited factor VIIa–catalyzed activation of factor X that was augmented by addition of ionophore A23187 (Figure 1D), which promotes PS externalization by raising intracellular Ca2+ (9, 10). In both cases, the degree of inhibition following silencing of TMEM16E and TMEM16F was similar to that observed following treatment with lactadherin, which neutralizes externalized PS, suggesting that TMEM16E and TMEM16F may promote procoagulant activity through PS externalization (Figure 1, C and D). Dual silencing of TMEM16E and TMEM16F did not further suppress factor Xa generation beyond silencing of either gene product alone (Figure 1, C and D; see Discussion). We observed a similar dependence on both TMEM16E and TMEM16F for factor VIIa–catalyzed activation of factor X following stimulation with lipopolysaccharide (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). To uncouple the effects of TNF-α on TF expression and PS externalization, we used an Ea.hy926 cell line stably expressing TF (28). In Ea.hy926-TF cells, TMEM16E and TMEM16F were required for Ca2+ ionophore–induced augmentation of factor VIIa–catalyzed activation of factor X (Supplemental Figure 3C).

ECs stimulated with TNF-α also required TMEM16E and TMEM16F to support thrombin generation in human plasma (Figure 1, E and F). In this assay, EC-mediated thrombin generation was completely abolished by lactadherin (Figure 1F). Treatment with Ca2+ ionophore A23187 alone promoted thrombin generation as well and was inhibited following silencing of TMEM16E or TMEM16F or addition of lactadherin (Figure 1G). Together, these results demonstrate that both TMEM16E and TMEM16F were necessary to support maximal procoagulant activity on the EC surface.

TMEM16E and TMEM16F regulate PS externalization on ECs. TMEM16E and TMEM16F function as Ca2+-activated PLSs, disrupting membrane phospholipid asymmetry by allowing PS and other anionic phospholipids to move down their concentration gradients from the inner to the outer membrane leaflet (11, 37, 44). Indeed, PS externalization in response to TNF-α or Ca2+ ionophore was markedly inhibited in HUVECs following silencing of TMEM16E or TMEM16F, as detected by annexin V binding and immunofluorescence microscopy (Figure 2, A and B) or flow cytometry (Figure 2C). PS externalization is a common end point of apoptosis and other cell death pathways, but we did not observe an increase in dead cells after exposure to TNF-α and ionophore at the concentrations used in this study (Supplemental Figure 4). Therefore, PS externalization in these experiments was not due to cell death. Silencing of TMEM16E or TMEM16F had no effect on TNF-α–induced expression of TF on the cell surface (Figure 2D). TMEM16 proteins can also function as ion channels and have been implicated in regulating intracellular Ca2+ flux in response to G protein–coupled receptor signaling (20, 44, 45). Therefore, TMEM16E or TMEM16F could affect PS externalization indirectly through regulation of Ca2+ transients. To test this possibility, we measured intracellular Ca2+ following stimulation with thrombin, which induces rapid Ca2+ elevation in ECs. Silencing of TMEM16E or TMEM16F did not significantly affect intracellular Ca2+ flux (Figure 2, E and F). Although endothelial TF activity is negatively regulated by the TF pathway inhibitor (TFPI), silencing of TMEM16E or TMEM16F did not significantly affect the expression of TFPI (Figure 2G; see supplemental material for full, uncut gels). These results indicate that TMEM16E and TMEM16F regulate EC procoagulant activity via PS externalization.

Figure 2 TMEM16E and TMEM16F are required for PS externalization on ECs. HUVECs were transfected with indicated siRNAs for 72 hours, stimulated with TNF-α (10 ng/mL) for 16 hours (A) or Ca2+ ionophore A23187 (6 μM) for 20 minutes (B), and stained with annexin V (green) to detect PS externalization and Zombie Red (red) to detect cell death. Total annexin V fluorescence was normalized to number of nuclei (blue) and dead cells. (C) PS externalization following treatment with ionophore A23187 was detected using annexin V by flow cytometry. Histograms were generated after gating on live (DAPI negative) cells only. (D) HUVECs were transfected with indicated siRNAs for 72 hours, stimulated with TNF-α (10 ng/mL) for 3.5 hours, and stained for TF (green). Mean fluorescent intensity (MFI) was normalized to background for each image. Representative images are shown. (E and F) Intracellular Ca2+ flux was measured with Calbryte 520 AM in siRNA-transfected HUVECs following stimulation with thrombin (1 U/mL). Silencing of the store-operated Ca2+ regulator STIM1 served as a positive control. Time course of Calbryte 520 fluorescence after thrombin stimulation normalized to background fluorescence (E) and AUC values (F) normalized to cells treated with control siRNA are shown. (G) TFPI protein was determined by SDS-PAGE and immunoblotting with anti-TFPI antibody in HUVECs transfected with indicated siRNAs. Numbers refer to fold-change normalized to GAPDH (± SD). Scale bars: 100 μm (A and B); 50 μm (D). n = 3–6 independent experiments. Error bars indicate mean ± SD (A–D and F) or mean ± SEM (E). Asterisks denoting significance are in reference to control siRNA, ANOVA with Tukey’s post test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

PS externalization during thrombotic injury occurs on the vessel wall. To directly observe the contribution of vascular PS to thrombus formation in vivo, we used intravital microscopy to monitor PS externalization and platelet and fibrin accumulation in arterioles following laser injury to the vessel wall. The kinetics, localization, and AUC for PS were assessed by injecting fluorescent-conjugated annexin V. Following laser injury, PS externalization was consistently detected along the vessel wall, not in the growing platelet aggregate, and increased gradually, usually plateauing by 180 seconds (Figure 3, A–E, Supplemental Figure 5, and Supplemental Video 1). PS externalization consistently extended proximal and distal to the site of laser ablation and spread to the opposite wall in approximately 20% to 33% of injuries (Supplemental Figure 5). Addition of the integrin α 2b β 3 (glycoprotein IIb/IIIa) antagonist eptifibatide prevented platelet accumulation at the site of injury, but had no effect on total PS externalization (Figure 3, B–E, Supplemental Figure 5, and Supplemental Video 2). We employed annexin V at a dose of 0.025 μg/g of body weight, which was significantly lower than annexin V doses shown to inhibit thrombosis in other models (16, 17). Annexin V at this concentration resulted in a mild reduction in fibrin formation, with no effect on platelet accumulation (Supplemental Figure 6). Use of other PS probes such as lactadherin and pSIVA demonstrated an identical vessel wall pattern of PS exposure following laser injury (Figure 3, F and G).

Figure 3 PS externalization visualized via intravital microscopy occurs on the vessel wall and is unaffected by platelet inhibition. Thrombus formation was monitored for 180 seconds in WT mice following laser injury of the cremasteric arteriole in the presence or absence of the platelet aggregation inhibitor eptifibatide (10 μg/g of body weight). (A) Representative images at indicated time points of the PS probe annexin V (red, Alexa Fluor 647), platelets (blue, anti-CD42b antibody, DyLight 405), and fibrin (green, anti-fibrin antibody, DyLight 488). Note annexin V positivity on the vessel wall and in the absence of platelet aggregation. Kinetics and magnitude of median integrated RFUs for platelet accumulation (B) and PS externalization (D) are shown following laser injury. AUC for fluorescence intensity was determined for platelets (C) and annexin V (E). Lines represent the median AUC for individual thrombi (vehicle n = 34, eptifibatide n = 35) analyzed by Mann-Whitney U test. ****P < 0.0001. A vessel-wall pattern for PS externalization is also observed using alternative PS probes pSIVA (F, red pseudocolor) and lactadherin-FITC (G, red pseudocolor), shown 180 seconds following laser injury. In both F and G, platelets are labeled blue, and representative images are shown from 10 individual thrombi. Arrowheads denote extent of vessel-wall injury and x indicates sites of laser ablation. Scale bars: 25 μm.

Mice lacking TMEM16E have reduced fibrin formation following vessel injury. Since we identified a role for TMEM16E in regulating EC procoagulant activity, we asked whether absence of TMEM16E in mice altered thrombosis. Encoded by Ano5, TMEM16E is highly expressed in skeletal muscle, but we have found it is also expressed in ECs (Supplemental Figure 1) (43, 46). TMEM16E–/– mice are overtly healthy but demonstrate defective muscle repair (38). Blood coagulation in TMEM16E–/– mice has not been studied. We used intravital microscopy following laser injury of the cremasteric arteriole to determine whether TMEM16E regulated thrombus formation. TMEM16E–/– mice demonstrated no difference in platelet accumulation compared with TMEM16E+/+ littermate controls, but did demonstrate a small but significant decrease in PS externalization, as determined by annexin V fluorescence (median annexin V AUC 2.6 × 109 relative fluorescent units [RFU] for TMEM16+/+ versus 1.6 × 109 for TMEM16E–/–, P < 0.05), and fibrin formation (median AUC 8.3 × 109 RFU for TMEM16+/+ versus 7.9 × 109 for TMEM16E–/–, P < 0.05) (Figure 4, A–F and M). To eliminate the contribution of platelet-mediated thrombosis and to clarify the contribution of platelet versus vessel wall PS, animals were treated with eptifibatide to prevent platelet accumulation. Under eptifibatide treatment, TMEM16E–/– mice still demonstrated a reduction in PS externalization (median annexin V AUC 2.1 × 109 RFU for TMEM16+/+ versus 1.4 × 109 for TMEM16E–/–, P < 0.05) and a larger reduction in fibrin formation (median AUC 1.5 × 1010 RFU for TMEM16+/+ versus 0.32 × 1010 for TMEM16E–/–, P < 0.001) following laser injury compared with littermate controls (Figure 4, G–L and N). The diminished fibrin deposition in TMEM16E–/– mice could not be attributed to differences in baseline ex vivo coagulation parameters or platelet count (Supplemental Figure 7, A–E). To assess whether TMEM16E was required for hemostasis, we tested 8- to 10-week-old TMEM16E–/– and TMEM16E+/+ littermate control mice in a tail-clip–bleeding assay. TMEM16E–/– mice did not demonstrate excessive bleeding following tail transection (Figure 4, O and P).

Figure 4 TMEM16E supports vessel-wall fibrin formation. Thrombus formation following laser injury of the cremasteric arteriole was monitored for 180 seconds in TMEM16E–/– (Ano5–/–) or TMEM16E+/+ (Ano5+/+) littermate controls in the presence of vehicle (A–F and M) or eptifibatide (10 μg/g of body weight) (G–L and N). Platelet and fibrin accumulation were monitored by anti-CD42b and anti-fibrin antibody conjugated to DyLight 405 and 488, respectively. PS externalization was monitored with annexin V conjugated to Alexa Fluor 647. Kinetics and magnitudes of median integrated RFUs for platelet (A and G), annexin V (C and I), and fibrin (E and K) accumulation are shown following laser injury. AUC for fluorescence intensity was determined for platelets (B and H), annexin V (D and J), and fibrin (F and L) for each thrombus. Lines represent the median AUC for individual thrombi (vehicle 16E+/+ n = 41, 16E–/– n = 46; eptifibatide 16E+/+ n = 42 16E–/– n = 38) analyzed by Mann-Whitney U test, *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. Injury sizes associated with the thrombi analyzed above under vehicle (M) and eptifibatide (N), analyzed by Student’s t test. Time to cessation of bleeding (O) and total hemoglobin loss (P) were measured following tail transection (16E+/+ n = 10, 16E–/– n = 10), analyzed by Mann-Whitney U test.

TMEM16 inhibitors reduce EC procoagulant activity. Ca2+ ionophore induced PS externalization on ECs in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 5A). PS externalization alone did not promote factor VIIa–catalyzed activation of factor X, presumably due to an absence of TF expression on the endothelial surface (Figure 5B). However, following stimulation with TNF-α, ionophore A23187 promoted a synergistic, dose-dependent increase in factor Xa generation (Figure 5B). This augmentation of procoagulant activity was TF and PS dependent, as it was inhibited with anti-TF antibody or lactadherin (Figure 5B). We tested to determine whether pharmacologic blockade of TMEM16 reduced EC procoagulant activity. CaCCinh-A01 and benzbromarone (BBR) are unrelated small molecules that have broad activity against TMEM16 channels, including TMEM16E and TMEM16F (46–51). Both compounds completely inhibited Ca2+ ionophore–stimulated PS externalization in HUVECs at 10 μM (Figure 5C). CaCCinh-A01 and BBR each inhibited ionophore-augmented activation of factor X in a dose-dependent manner with an IC 50 of approximately 2.0 μM and approximately 3.2 μM, respectively (Figure 5D). To determine whether these compounds inhibited endothelial procoagulant activity independently of TMEM16 proteins, ECs were treated with CaCCinh-A01 or BBR following silencing of TMEM16E or TMEM16F. These compounds did not further inhibit factor Xa generation in the absence of TMEM16E or TMEM16F (Figure 5E). Given the ability of TMEM16 antagonists to affect intracellular Ca2+ flux and therefore regulate PS externalization indirectly (51), we tested to determine whether CaCCinh-A01 and BBR reduced procoagulant activity primarily via suppression of intracellular Ca2+ elevation. At 10 μM, neither CaCCinh-A01 nor BBR inhibited intracellular Ca2+ flux in ECs, in contrast to the phospholipase C inhibitor U73122, which completely abolished intracellular Ca2+ elevation in response to thrombin (Figure 5, F and G). BBR did reduce Ca2+ transients at higher concentrations; however, CaCCinh-A01 did not (Figure 5G). Overall, these results suggest TMEM16 antagonism with CaCCinh-A01 and BBR reduced procoagulant activity in ECs primarily by inhibiting PS externalization.

Figure 5 TMEM16 antagonists reduce EC procoagulant activity by inhibiting PS externalization. (A) HUVECs were treated with Ca2+ ionophore A23187 for 20 minutes, and PS externalization was measured by flow cytometry. Histograms were generated after gating on live (DAPI negative) cells only. (B) HUVECs were treated with TNF-α (10 ng/mL) for 3.5 hours and/or A23187 for 20 minutes at indicated concentrations and analyzed for factor VIIa–catalyzed activation of factor X. Anti-TF antibody (10 μg/mL) and lactadherin (100 nM) were used to block TF and PS, respectively. All cells not receiving anti-TF antibody were treated with IgG isotype control. Asterisks denoting statistical significance show comparison with cells treated with TNF-α, no ionophore, unless otherwise specified, with brackets to indicate pairwise comparison. (C) HUVECs were treated with A23187 (6 μM) for 20 minutes in the presence of TMEM16 inhibitors CaCCinh-A01 (A01) and BBR (both 10 μM) and analyzed for PS externalization as in A. (D) TMEM16 antagonists were assayed for their ability to inhibit factor VIIa–catalyzed activation of factor X on HUVECs stimulated with TNF-α (10 ng/mL, 3.5 hours) followed by A23187 (6 μM, 20 minutes). (E) HUVECs were transfected with indicated siRNAs, treated with A01 or BBR, stimulated with TNF-α (10 ng/mL, 3.5 hours), and assayed for their ability to support factor Xa generation. (F and G) HUVECs were treated with A01 or BBR or the phospholipase C inhibitor U73122, and intracellular Ca2+ transients were measured with Calbryte 520 AM following stimulation with thrombin (1 U/mL). Time course of Calbryte 520 fluorescence, normalized to background (F), and AUC values (G), normalized to vehicle-treated cells, are shown. n = 3–6 independent experiments. Error bars indicate mean ± SD (A–E and G) or mean ± SEM (F). ANOVA with Tukey’s post test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

The TMEM16 inhibitor BBR protects against thrombosis. Since there is extensive clinical experience using BBR for the treatment of gout (52), we determined whether BBR demonstrated antithrombotic properties in vivo. WT C57BL/6J mice were treated with intraperitoneal injection of BBR (5 μg/g of body weight) 1 hour prior to evaluating thrombus formation following laser injury of the cremasteric vasculature. BBR reduced platelet accumulation (median AUC 6.7 × 1010 RFU for vehicle versus 1.5 × 1010 for BBR, P < 0.01), PS externalization (median annexin V AUC 1.8 × 109 RFU for vehicle versus 0.91 × 109 for BBR, P < 0.01), and fibrin formation (median AUC 1.9 × 1010 RFU for vehicle versus 0.85 × 1010 for BBR, P < 0.001) following vessel injury (Figure 6, A–F and M). When mice were treated with eptifibatide to prevent platelet aggregation, BBR still reduced PS externalization (median annexin V AUC 2.0 × 109 RFU for vehicle versus 1.3 × 109 for BBR, P < 0.01) and fibrin formation (median AUC 2.6 × 1010 RFU for vehicle versus 0.4 × 1010 for BBR, P < 0.0001) following laser ablation (Figure 6, G–L and N). BBR treatment did not affect coagulation parameters or result in increased bleeding following tail transection (Figure 6, O and P, and Supplemental Figure 7, F and G).