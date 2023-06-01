Two to tango: endothelial cell TMEM16 scramblases drive coagulation and thrombosis

Thrombosis is the most feared complication and a major pathomechanism of three major cardiovascular disorders, ischemic heart disease, stroke, and venous thromboembolism, which are leading causes of mortality among adults worldwide (1). The current concept of hemostasis proposes that vessel damage and exposure of subendothelial tissue factor (TF) generate trace amounts of thrombin, which has multiple effects on platelets and other coagulation factors. Activation of multiple amplifying loops in the coagulation system and platelet activation lead to the formation of large amounts of fibrin and stabilization of platelet thrombi (2). Activated platelets readily externalize anionic phospholipids, most commonly phosphatidylserine (PS), and shed PS-expressing microvesicles (3). PS binds to and allosterically regulates coagulation factors Xa and Va, promoting activation of factor X by the TF–factor VIIa complex and the factor Xa–factor Va–prothrombinase complex. These steps correspond with the initiating, amplification, and propagation phases in thrombin formation (3). Thus, PS exposure on activated platelets or platelet-derived microvesicles has been suggested as playing an integral role in the amplification and propagation of the coagulation process in both hemostasis and thrombotic diseases.

PS is an important constituent of plasma membrane phospholipids, but in resting cells is sequestered on the inner membrane leaflet (4). The lipid composition of either side of the cell membrane is controlled by active transporters (termed flippases and floppases) and passive scramblases (5). The TMEM16 family (also known as anoctamins) consists of 10 integral membrane proteins with diverse functions, including scramblases and channels (6). TMEM16A and B are Ca2+-activated chloride channels, whereas TMEM16C, -D, -F, -G, and -J function as Ca2+-activated phospholipid scramblases and/or nonselective ion channels (7). Recessive mutations in TMEM16E are associated with two different muscular dystrophies, proximal limb-girdle muscular dystrophy and distal Miyoshi myopathy, possibly due to loss of a Cl– current needed during membrane repair in muscle (7, 8). Truncations and missense variants of TMEM16K and TMEM16C cause the autosomal recessive spinocerebellar ataxia SCAR10 and craniocervical dystonia, respectively (7). There are no reports on whether any of these conditions are associated with abnormal hemostasis or thrombosis. Mutations in TMEM16F underlie Scott syndrome, characterized by defective exposure of PS on the outer membrane leaflet of platelets upon Ca2+-dependent activation and decreased levels of coagulation factors (9, 10). In contrast, PS externalization induced by a proapoptotic stimulus was only partially inhibited in the platelets from these patients, suggesting the existence of at least two distinct mechanisms of phospholipid scrambling (11). Platelet- and megakaryocyte-specific loss of TMEM16F in mice resulted in a mild bleeding disorder resembling that of patients with Scott syndrome (12, 13). However, in spite of substantial defects in hemostasis and reduction in arterial thrombus formation, TMEM16F deficiency did not ameliorate ischemic stroke (14). These findings highlight differences between the roles of platelets and coagulation in thrombosis, but cannot explain the complex regulation of PS externalization beyond TMEM16F. Moreover, conventional antiplatelet therapies cannot completely prevent thrombotic events, implying a therapeutic gap due to other yet unappreciated mechanisms.