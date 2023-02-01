A human TRPV1 genetic variant within the channel gating domain regulates pain sensitivity in rodents

Identification of human missense TRPV1 variants that cause a genetic divergence to avian TRPV1. Within the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD), we identified 1,461 variants from 281,434 TRPV1 alleles. We excluded the 259 synonymous variants and 542 other types of variants that did not result in a missense or loss of function. The remaining 580 missense variants and 80 predicted loss-of-function variants of human TRPV1 were then compared with avian TRPV1, which genetically diverged much earlier from mammalian TRPV1 (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163735DS1). To understand the basis for this divergence, multiple sequence alignment identified 62 amino acids that differed when comparing avian TRPV1 with mammalian TRPV1 (Supplemental Figure 2). When comparing this with the human TRPV1 variants from the gnomAD, we identified 5 missense variants that caused human TRPV1 to genetically revert back to avian TRPV1 (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Identification of a human missense TRPV1 variant that reduces TRPV1-mediated calcium influx. (A) Venn diagram identifying 5 missense TRPV1 variants that intersect when examining the human TRPV1 missense variants from the gnomAD and avian genetic divergence from the human TRPV1 sequence. (B) Location of these 5 missense variants within the rat TRPV1 structure (PDB ID: 3J5P). Alignment of the mammalian and avian TRP domain (I696–S711 within the red dotted box; the unconserved amino acids 708 and 710 are shown in white). (C) 3D structure of WT TRPV1, K710N, and T708I based on the closed-state rat TRPV1 molecular model (PDB ID: 3J5P). Polar contacts are indicated in red or by blue dashed lines. (D–G) Calcium influx in response to 1 μM capsaicin (Cap) with (D) WT TRPV1, (E) K710N, (F) T708I, or (G) K710N/T708I TRPV1 mutations presented as a Fura-2AM ratio of 340:380 nm. (H) The AUC (total amount of calcium influx) and (I) percentage of maximal change in the Fura-2AM ratio for TRPV1 mutants relative to WT TRPV1 were calculated. n = 8 cells/group from 3 independent experiments. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

For these 5 missense variants, we identified their location using the cryo-EM TRPV1 structure (Protein Databank [PDB] ID: 3J5P) (10). Of most interest was the variant identified within the C-terminus TRP domain (residues 687–711), which is located just after the sixth transmembrane segment and has been proposed to engage in channel gating (10). This region forms an intracellular α-helix parallel to the cell membrane (Figure 1B). Interestingly, just past the evolutionarily conserved TRP box (residues 696–701), avian TRPV1 diverges from that of mammalian species and has 2 residues, I708 and N710, that are different from the mammalian T708 and K710 residues (Figure 1B). When the structure is analyzed on the basis of cryo-EM TRPV1, the K710 residue forms hydrogen bonds with S711 and L706 (red dashed lines), whereas the T708 residue forms hydrogen bonds with T704 and I705 (blue dashed lines, Figure 1C).

To examine this further and to mimic the avian TRP domain sequence, we performed K710N and T708I substitutions using Chimera. The replacement of K710 with N710 causes changes in hydrogen bond interactions with neighboring amino acids. The N710 residue does not interact with S711, but instead contacts C-terminal K714 and E397 in the linker region (Figure 1C). In contrast, T708I substitution does not change its interactions with T704 and I705, while forming 2 more hydrogen bonds with S711 and D707 within the TRP domain (Figure 1C). These evolutionary and in silico data suggest that in avian species, the N710 and I708 residues, which are genetically divergent relative to mammalian K710 and T708, cause different structural changes in a region just past the TRPV1 TRP box that regulates TRPV1 gating (17). As such, we next determined whether these changes lead to functional differences in the TRPV1 channel.

TRPV1 site-directed mutagenesis at K710 decreases capsaicin-induced calcium influx. Since the K710N missense variant in humans is quite rare (1.6 × 10–5 frequency), we performed site-directed mutagenesis to explore whether K710N affects the channel function for TRPV1. To this end, we constructed K710N, T708I, and T708I/K710N mutations from a WT rat TRPV1 plasmid (Supplemental Table 1) and transfected them into H9C2 cells, which lack endogenous TRPV1 cell-surface expression. The K710N-transfected cells treated with capsaicin (1 μM, a selective and specific TRPV1 agonist) reduced the total amount of calcium influx (AUC) by 4.4-fold compared with WT TRPV1–transfected cells (Figure 1, D, E, and H; 4.66 ± 1.14 vs. 20.45 ± 2.95 AU, respectively, P < 0.0001). In contrast, the T708I mutation caused a 1.8-fold increase in intracellular calcium influx relative to WT TRPV1 cells (Figure 1, D, F, and H; 36.90 ± 1.15 vs. 20.45 ± 2.95 AU, respectively, P < 0.0001). However, the T708I/K710N double mutation caused 1.7-fold less calcium influx than did the WT TRPV1 cells following capsaicin stimulation (Figure 1, D, G, and H; 11.93 ± 2.44 vs. 20.45 ± 2.95 AU, respectively, P = 0.0342).

The peak intracellular calcium levels after capsaicin was also decreased in K710N TRPV1 cells relative to levels in WT TRPV1 cells (Figure 1I; 286% vs. 100% ± 11%, percentage of WT, respectively, P < 0.0001). The cells transfected with T708I TRPV1 had a peak intracellular calcium rise similar to that of WT TRPV1 cells, while the peak was lower for the T708I/K710N TRPV1 double mutation (Figure 1I; T708I: 117% ± 6%, T708I/K710N: 63% ±11% vs. 100% ± 11% in WT TRPV1, percentage of WT). Together, these data suggest that K710N TRPV1 reduced capsaicin-induced calcium influx in transiently transfected H9C2 cells.

Generation of CRISPR/Cas9-edited TRPV1K710N-knockin mice. To determine whether the K710N TRPV1 point mutation alters responses to noxious insults including capsaicin in vivo, we generated a TRPV1K710N-knockin mouse using CRISPR/Cas9 (Figure 2A). Three guide RNAs (gRNAs) were designed near the K710 site located in exon 14 of the mouse TRPV1 locus (Supplemental Table 2). Both gRNA1 and gRNA2 could cut efficiently, and gRNA1 was used for mouse zygote injection. The donor single-stranded oligodeoxynucleotide (ssOD) contains a missense mutation for K710N (red base) and 2 silent mutations (green bases) in the gRNA protospacer adjacent motif (PAM) site (purple bases) to block the PAM sequence and thereby prevent recutting of the corrected mutated alleles by gRNA-Cas9 (18) (Figure 2A). The gRNA, together with the mutation containing ssODNs and Cas9 protein, was coinjected into the pronucleus of C57BL/6J zygotes and implanted into recipient mothers. A total of 16 pups were born, and CRISPR/Cas9-mediated editing occurred in all pups as determined by a T7 endonuclease I (T7EI) cleavage assay (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Among 16 pups, 6 mice bearing the designed mutation were identified by DNA sequencing (Supplemental Figure 3C). Of those, we identified a founder mouse without a nonhomologous end-joining (NHEJ) mutation and with only the desired G>C point mutation to produce a TRPV1 K710N mutation. We backcrossed the TRPV1K710N mouse with C57BL/6J WT mice and then inbred them for heterozygous (double peak) and homozygous (single peak) offspring, which were verified by DNA sequencing (Figure 2B). After intercrossing for 3 generations, we used the fourth generation TRPV1K710N homozygous mice for testing. Eighth-generation offspring of TRPV1K710N mice were sent to Charles River Laboratories (France) for rederivation, and vascular studies were performed in Germany using TRPV1K710N homozygous mice. The TRPV1K710N mice were also generated at Shanghai Model Organisms Center Inc. and used to reproduce a portion of the DRG studies in-house. The TRPV1K710N mice were viable and fertile and exhibited normal motor activity when subjected to rotarod testing relative to WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In addition, the TRPV1K710N mice showed intact responses to noxious heat (48°C and 55°C), with similar withdrawal latencies relative to WT mice in a tail immersion test (Figure 2C; 48°C: 7.7 ± 0.9 vs. 6.7 ± 0.9 s, P = 0.4561). The body temperature detected by a rectal thermal probe also did not differ between the WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N mice (Figure 2D; 38.0°C ± 0.03°C vs. 37.9°C ± 0.07°C, P = 0.2006). When considering sex as a biological variable, no differences were seen in these temperature studies (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 2 Construction of CRISPR/Cas9-edited TRPV1K710N-knockin mice followed by thermal and behavioral testing. (A) Schematic diagram for the generation of CRISPR/Cas-9 edited TRPV1K710N-knockin mice. In the design of gRNA, the ssODNs lead to the K710N mutation (red) and 2 silent mutations (green) in the PAM (purple). (B) Representative DNA-Seq for WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N heterozygotes (double peak) or TRPV1K710N homozygotes (single peak). Red arrows indicate the designed mutation; green arrows indicate the silent mutations. (C) Tail withdrawal latency (seconds) in response to hot water at 48°C and 55°C (n = 9/group). (D) Body temperature detected with a rectal temperature probe in WT TRPV1 and homozygous TRPV1K710N mice (n = 10/group). (E) Representative image showing the difference in response to stepping on capsaicin-laced food for WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N mice. (F) Paw withdrawal behavior of WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N mice exposed to capsaicin-laced bird food (Sizzle N’ Heat Bird food) or regular bird food (Porch N’ Patio Bird food) (n = 10/group). (G) Experimental protocol for nociceptive behavior by intraplantar capsaicin injection into WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N mice. (H) Nociceptive behavior (paw licking/flicking) (n = 10/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by unpaired t test (C and D) and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (F and H).

TRPV1K710N-knockin mice are resistant to capsaicin-elicited nocifensive behavior. Next, we challenged the WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N mice with bird food laced with capsaicin. This type of food is typically used by chicken farmers, as the capsaicin prevents mammals, such as squirrels, from eating the food, while the chickens eat ad libitum. Unexpectedly, by placing the bird food on the floor of the cage, this resulted in a rodent behavioral response, including rodents lifting their paws off the bird food in response to the dermal absorption of capsaicin. We quantified this difference in behavioral responses between the WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N mice by monitoring paw withdrawal (in which at least 3 paws were on the cage wall or jumping) after exposure to the bird food with capsaicin. When exposed to the bird food containing capsaicin (Sizzle N’ Heat), the WT mice exhibited more nocifensive behavior compared with the TRPV1K710N mice (Figure 2E and Supplemental Video 1). Paw withdrawal from the food was markedly increased for the WT TRPV1 mice relative to the TRPV1K710N mice (Figure 2F; 50 ± 6 vs. 15 ± 6 instances of paw withdrawal/10 min, respectively, P < 0.0001). In contrast, when exposed to the bird food without capsaicin (Porch N’ Patio), none of the mice in either group exhibited this behavior (Supplemental Video 2). The paw withdrawal behavior was similar between WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N mice (Figure 2F). When considering sex as a variable, no differences in behavior were observed between the male and female mice (Supplemental Figure 5C).

We then examined the nociceptive behavior triggered by intraplantar capsaicin injection (Figure 2G). Nociceptive behaviors (paw-licking/flinching) after capsaicin injection were reduced in TRPV1K710N mice relative to WT TRPV1 mice (Figure 2H; 27 ± 4 vs. 57 ± 6 s, respectively, P = 0.0004). The WT TRPV1 mice exhibited nociceptive behaviors including paw-licking and flinching over 2-minutes after capsaicin injection (Supplemental Video 3). In comparison, TRPV1K710N mice showed less nociceptive behaviors, with most occurring in the first 30 seconds of capsaicin injection (Supplemental Video 4). After vehicle injection, we observed no significant difference in paw-licking/flinching times between the 2 groups (Figure 2H). When considering sex as a biological variable, no differences were noted between the male and female rodents (Supplemental Figure 5D). We also evaluated the pain behavior induced by Brp-LPA, an analog of lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) that induces acute pain by directly interacting with TRPV1 at the K710 site (19). Nociceptive behaviors induced by Brp-LPA were markedly decreased in TRPV1K710N mice compared with the behaviors of WT TRPV1 mice (Supplemental Figure 6). As we did not identify any sex differences between the male and female mice, we used male mice for the remainder of the study.

Capsaicin injection induces neurogenic inflammation, causing vasodilation and tissue edema (20). Following intraplantar capsaicin injection, we found that paw thickness was also reduced in TRPV1K710N mice relative to that of WT TRPV1 mice (Figure 3A). Blood flow, as measured by laser Doppler flowmetry, was also markedly increased following capsaicin injection into WT TRPV1 mice and was less in TRPV1K710N mice (Figure 3, B and C). Pressure myography of mesenteric resistance arteries from WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N mice also revealed that arteries from TRPV1K710N mice had a reduced vasodilatory response to capsaicin compared with those of WT TRPV1 mice (Figure 3, D and E).

Figure 3 Vascular response in TRPV1K710N-knockin mice. (A) Paw thickness and (B and C) blood flow induced by injection of capsaicin or vehicle into the paws of WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N mice (n = 6/group). (D and E) Pressure myography showing the vascular response to capsaicin in WT TRPV1 (n = 7) and TRPV1K710N mice (n = 8). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, for capsaicin-treated WT TRPV1 mice versus capsaicin-treated TRPV1K710N mice, by 2-way RM ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test (C and E).

We then cultured primary DRG neurons from WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N mice and observed different responses to capsaicin-induced calcium influx in these mice (Figure 4, A and B). The capsaicin-induced AUC was reduced in TRPV1K710N DRGs compared with the AUC for WT TRPV1 DRGs (Figure 4C; 9.8 ± 1.9 vs. 18.0 ± 3.3 AU, respectively, P = 0.022). The peak intracellular change in Fura-2 acetoxymethyl (Fura-2AM) was also 41% lower in TRPV1K710N DRG cells relative to levels in WT TRPV1 DRG cells (Figure 4D; 59% ± 8% vs. 100% ± 15%, percentage of WT, respectively, P = 0.016). These findings in TRPV1K710N and WT TRPV1 mice were also reproduced at a separate laboratory (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D).

Figure 4 Characterization of DRG neurons from TRPV1K710N-knockin mice. (A and B) Fura-2AM in response to capsaicin treatment in DRG neurons from WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N mice, shown as changes in the Fura-2AM ratio. (C) AUC (total amount of calcium influx) and (D) percentage of maximal change in calcium influx for TRPV1K710N mice (n = 13) relative to WT TRPV1 mice (n = 14). Data are from 3 independent experiments. (E) Representative images showing colocalization of TRPV1 with IB4 and CGRP. Scale bars: 20 μm. (F–I) Total percentage of (F) IB4+ cells and percentage of (G) IB4+ neurons expressing TRPV1. Total percentage of (H) CGRP+ cells and percentage of (I) CGRP+ neurons expressing TRPV1. n = 5–9 from 3 independent experiments. (J) Fluorescence intensity of CGRP in TRPV1K710N neurons (n = 202) versus WT TRPV1 neurons (n = 208) from 3 mice in each group. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM and were analyzed using a 1-tailed (C and D) or 2-tailed (F–J) t test.

We next examined the colocalization of TRPV1 with isolectin B4 (IB4) and calcitonin gene–related peptide (CGRP) in DRG neurons from WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N mice (Figure 4E). The total percentage of IB4+ neurons was not different between WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N mice (Figure 4F). However, the number of IB4+ neurons expressing TRPV1 in TRPV1K710N mice was significantly reduced compared with that detected in WT TRPV1 mice (Figure 4G; 6.2% ± 1.3% vs. 16.5% ± 1.9%, respectively, P = 0.0004). Although there were no differences in the total number of CGRP neurons (Figure 4H) and the number of CGRP+ neurons expressing TRPV1 (Figure 4I), CGRP intensity was decreased in DRG neurons from TRPV1K710N mice relative to that of DRG neurons from WT TRPV1 mice (Figure 4J).

TRPV1K710N mice have attenuated hypersensitivity from nerve injury. WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N mice were subjected to spared nerve injury (SNI) (21), and mechanical and thermal sensitivity were measured at designated time points (Figure 5A). Nerve injury shortened the thermal latency in both groups of mice, but thermal hypersensitivity in TRPV1K710N mice was partly recovered beginning on the day 7 after surgery. We observed no significant difference between the sham-treated and SNI group of TRPV1K710N mice on days 10 and 14 after surgery (Figure 5B). WT TRPV1 mice had a significantly lower mechanical withdrawal threshold on day 3 after SNI relative to rodents that underwent the sham procedure (Figure 5C; 0.10 ± 0.03 vs. 0.90 ± 0.13 g, P = 0.0016), with continued mechanical hypersensitivity throughout the 2 weeks of testing. In contrast, TRPV1K710N mice showed less of an effect than the WT TRPV1 mice when assessed for the withdrawal threshold over the course of 2 weeks (Figure 5C; 1.14 ± 0.07 vs. 0.20 ± 0.07 g on day 14, respectively, P < 0.0001). Furthermore, the percentage of mechanical hypersensitivity relative to the uninjured paw was significantly reduced in TRPV1K710N mice relative to that of WT TRPV1 mice (Figure 5D; 24% ± 7% vs. 89% ± 5 % on day 14, respectively, P < 0.0001). These data suggest that the K710N mutation reduced nerve injury–induced pain hypersensitivity.

Figure 5 TRPV1K710N-knockin mice are resistant to nerve injury behavior. (A) Experimental protocol for the SNI model. Purple indicates the tibial innervated area; green indicates the sural territory (test area). (B) Thermal latency results for the sham and SNI groups. (C) Withdrawal thresholds for mechanical stimuli for the sham and SNI groups. (D) Percentage of hypersensitivity for mice in the sham and SNI groups. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM (n = 8/group). **P < 0.01, WT TRPV1 SNI versus WT TRPV1 sham; #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01, WT TRPV1 SNI versus TRPV1K710N SNI. Two-way repeated-measures (RM) ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. BL, baseline.

TRPV1K710N-knockin mice are resistant to cellular injury. Besides transmitting a nociceptive signal to the brain, the TRPV1 channel also plays an important role in regulating cellular injury that is independent of the nervous system (22–24). We further examined whether the TRPV1 K710N variant, as it limits calcium-induced cellular influx, exacerbates cellular injury in isolated cardiomyocytes (that are devoid of a nervous system) when subjected to hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) or hypoxia/reoxygenation. After exposure to H 2 O 2 , the percentage of calcein-AM–stained viable cells was higher in TRPV1K710N cells relative to that in WT TRPV1 cells (Figure 6, A and B; 84% ± 4% vs. 57% ± 6%, % of control, P = 0.0001). In contrast, the percentage of propidium iodide–stained (PI-stained) dead cells were reduced in TRPV1K710N cells compared with the percentage in WT cells (Figure 6, A and C; 133% ± 8% vs. 176% ± 15%, percentage of control, P = 0.0107). Additionally, an MTT assay showed that the viability of TRPV1K710N cells was higher than that of WT cells (Figure 6D; 85% ± 2% vs. 72% ± 4 %, percentage of control, respectively, P = 0.0010). Following hypoxia/reoxygenation injury, TRPV1K710N cardiomyocytes had more calcein-AM–stained viable cells and fewer PI-stained dead cells, as well as increased cell viability relative to WT cells (Supplemental Figure 8, A–D).

Figure 6 TRPV1K710N-knockin mice have less cellular injury and improved glycolytic function. (A) Representative images of calcein AM–stained (green) and PI-stained (magenta) cardiomyocytes with or without H 2 O 2 treatment. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Calcein AM–stained viable cells and (C) PI-stained dead cells were quantified by the average fluorescence intensity. (D) Cell viability by MTT assay. The value of the control cells in WT TRPV1 or TRPV1K710N cells was set at 100% (n = 6/group). (E–I) Glycolysis stress tests in WT TRPV1 and TRPV1K710N cardiomyocytes: (E) ECAR, (F) glycolytic capacity, (G) glycolytic reserve, (H) nonglycolytic acidification, and (I) glycolysis (n = 5/group). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (B–D) and unpaired, 2-tailed t test (F–I).

We further examined the glycolytic function of the cardiomyocytes using a Seahorse extracellular flux analyzer as a mechanism to determine why TRPV1K710N cells are tolerant to cellular injury. The response to glycolytic stress, as evaluated by measuring the ECAR under glucose, oligomycin, and 2-DG, was different between WT and TRPV1K710N cells (Figure 6E). When analyzing glycolytic function, we found that the glycolytic capacity was significantly increased in TRPV1K710N cardiomyocytes compared with WT cardiomyocytes (Figure 6F; ECAR: 15.40 ± 1.18 vs. 9.30 ± 1.17 mPH/min, P = 0.0063). The glycolytic reserve of TRPV1K710N cardiomyocytes was also higher than that of WT cells (Figure 6G; ECAR: 4.92 ± 0.98 vs. 1.34 ± 0.52 mPH/min, P = 0.0119). No differences between the 2 mouse groups were observed for nonglycolytic acidification and glycolysis (Figure 6, H and I).

Given that the TRPV1K710N mice had an elevated glycolytic reserve and that the primary fuel source for the brain is glucose, we also questioned whether these mice were resistant to stroke in a focal cerebral ischemia model of 1-hour transient middle cerebral artery occlusion (MCAO) followed by 24 hours of reperfusion. The cerebral infarct size in TRPV1K710N mice was significantly reduced relative to that seen in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F; 18% ± 3% vs. 29% ± 3 %, respectively, P = 0.0234). Together, these observations demonstrate that TRPV1K710N mice had the beneficial effect of enhanced glycolytic function and decreased injury from oxidative stress and ischemia, even though there was a reduced behavioral response to pain.

A peptide targeting the TRPV1 K710 region limits capsaicin-induced nocifensive behavior and chronic pain from nerve injury. Since TRPV1K710N mice did not show exacerbated organ injury despite reduced, but not eliminated, nocifensive responses to noxious insults, we used the native mammalian TRPV1 structure as a model to develop a peptide ( 701 RAITILDTEKS 711 ) spanning the α-helix that contained K710, which is just past the evolutionarily conserved TRP box. As this region is an intracellular helix that runs parallel to the membrane, the peptide was conjugated to TAT 47–57 for intracellular entry, and the peptide was named V1-cal (23).

V1-cal or TAT 47–57 was injected into the paw 15 minutes before capsaicin or vehicle intraplantar injection (Figure 7A). Treatment with either TAT 47–57 or V1-cal alone did not elicit a behavioral response in WT TRPV1 rodents (Figure 7B; 2.9 ± 0.5 and 4.3 ± 0.9 s, respectively). When WT TRPV1 mice were subjected to acute capsaicin treatment, V1-cal substantially reduced the nociceptive response to capsaicin relative to that seen in the TAT 47–57 vehicle–treated rodents (Figure 7B; 32.8 ± 4.4 vs. 86.0 ± 6.9 s, respectively, P < 0.001). Brp-LPA–induced responses in WT TRPV1 mice were also reduced by pretreatment with V1-cal (Supplemental Figure 9). Moreover, V1-cal reduced capsaicin-induced paw swelling compared with TAT 47–57 (Figure 7C). V1-cal also reduced capsaicin-mediated blood-flow changes relative to TAT 47–57 treatment (Figure 7, D and E). The vasodilative response to capsaicin was also markedly attenuated by V1-cal but not TAT 47–57 (Figure 7, F and G). Since TRPV1 antagonists can trigger an increase in body temperature, we further measured the rectal temperature after V1-cal or TAT 47–57 . Neither V1-cal nor TAT 47–57 had much effect on body temperature compared with AMG9810, a TRPV1 antagonist, which increased the temperature after injection (Figure 7, H and I).

Figure 7 A peptide targeting K710 acutely prevents capsaicin-induced nocifensive behavior and vasodilation without thermal changes. (A) Experimental protocol for peptide treatment before intraplantar capsaicin injection in WT TRPV1 mice. IF, immunofluorescence. (B) Nociceptive behavior and (C) paw thickness induced by injection into the paw of capsaicin after V1-cal or TAT 47–57 treatment. n = 8/group. (D and E) Paw blood flow induced by injection of capsaicin (solid symbols) or vehicle (hollow symbols) in the presence of V1-cal (green) or TAT 47–57 (purple). (F and G) Pressure myography of mesenteric resistance arteries in response to capsaicin in the presence of V1-cal (green) or TAT 47–57 (purple). n = 6–8/group. (H and I) Body temperature detected by a rectal temperature probe in WT TRPV1 mice followed by intraperitoneal injection of V1-cal (green), TAT 47–57 (purple), AMG9810 (yellow), peptide vehicle (saline, solid black circles), or AMG9810 vehicle (5% ethanol in saline, hollow black circles). n = 7–8/group. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, V1-cal plus capsaicin group versus TAT 47–57 plus capsaicin group; #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01, AMG9810 group versus the vehicle group. Significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (B and C) and 2-way RM ANOVA analysis followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test (E, G, and I).

We then cultured primary DRG neurons from WT TRPV1 mice and perfused DRG neurons with V1-cal (1 μM) or TAT 47–57 (1 μM) 10 minutes prior to capsaicin (1 μM, 15 s) treatment and up until the end of capsaicin treatment. We observed different responses to capsaicin-induced calcium influx in TAT 47–57 –treated relative to V1-cal–treated DRGs (Figure 8, A and B). The capsaicin-induced AUC was reduced in V1-cal–treated DRGs compared with TAT 47–57 –treated DRGs (Figure 8C; 7.6 ± 1.5 vs. 47.8 ± 10.3 AU, respectively, P < 0.0001). The peak intracellular change in Fura-2AM was also 69% lower in V1-cal–treated DRG cells than in TAT 47–57 –treated DRG cells (Figure 8D; 31% ± 5% vs. 100% ± 16%, percentage of TAT 47–57 plus capsaicin, respectively, P = 0.0001).

Figure 8 Effect of V1-cal or TAT 47–57 on DRG neurons. (A and B) WT DRG neurons were treated with TAT 47–57 or V1-cal, with and without capsaicin. (C) AUC (total amount of calcium influx) and (D) percentage of maximal change in Fura-2AM following capsaicin-stimulated calcium influx relative to TAT 47–57 . n = 16–18 DRG cells from 3 independent experiments. (E) Immunostaining for SP and CGRP in DRG tissues following capsaicin or vehicle injection in the presence of V1-cal or TAT 47–57 . Scale bars: 50 μm. Quantitative analysis of (F) CGRP intensity and (G) SP intensity in each group. n = 6/group. Significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (C, D, F, and G). n = 6/group.

As capsaicin can alter the expression of neuropeptides in TRPV1+ sensory neurons (25), we examined the expression of substance P (SP) and CGRP in DRG tissues 20 minutes after intraplantar capsaicin injection into TAT 47–57 –treated and V1-cal–treated mice. We found that the capsaicin-induced upregulation of SP and CGRP in DRG neurons was decreased in the V1-cal–treated group when compared with the TAT 47–57 –treated group (Figure 8, E–G).

As drugs targeting TRPV1 may lead to unwanted temperature changes, we implanted mice with a subcutaneous temperature probe to measure body temperature in awake, freely moving mice. After acquiring 2 days of baseline temperature data, we implanted rodents with osmotic pumps administering TAT 47–57 vehicle or V1-cal. Body temperature measured over the subsequent 12 days showed that V1-cal had no apparent effect on rodent body temperature (Supplemental Figure 10).

Therefore, we further questioned whether delivering the V1-cal peptide through an osmotic pump could rescue the behavioral changes in the SNI model in WT mice. Two weeks after surgery, the mice subjected to SNI were randomly chosen to receive, via an osmotic pump, TAT 47–57 vehicle or V1-cal (Figure 9A). We noted few changes in thermal latency in the SNI rodents relative to the sham-treated rodents during the injury or rescue phase (Figure 9B). The rodents subjected to SNI had a significantly lower mechanical withdrawal threshold during the injury phase than did the rodents subjected to the sham procedure (Figure 9C; 0.13 ± 0.04 vs. 1.32 ± 0.15 g, respectively, P = 0.0003). Further, during the rescue phase, the subset of SNI rodents given V1-cal had a substantial reversal of the mechanical withdrawal threshold compared with the rodents treated with TAT 47–57 (Figure 9C; 1.25 ± 0.25 vs. 0.30 ± 0.03 g, respectively, P = 0.0144). This reversal was comparable to the mechanical threshold for the sham-treated rodents (Figure 9C; 1.14 ± 0.13 g). When measuring the percentage of hypersensitivity relative to the uninjured paw, the SNI rodents exhibited a substantial increase in hypersensitivity relative to the sham-treated rodents (Figure 9D; 87.1% ± 2.5% vs. 3.3% ± 1.8%, respectively, P < 0.0001). During the rescue phase, the rodents treated with V1-cal had reduced hypersensitivity, which markedly improved when compared with the TAT 47–57 –treated rodents (Figure 9D, 16.4% ± 3.0% vs. 76.8% ± 2.7 %, respectively, P < 0.0001). As cold allodynia also has a robust response after SNI, we repeated these studies in an additional group of mice by testing their response to acetone. V1-cal administration, as opposed to TAT 47–57 , also rescued the licking and flinching behavior observed with acetone treatment (Figure 9E).