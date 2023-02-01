Striving toward hyperthermia-free analgesia: lessons from loss-of-function mutations of human TRPV1

The results from Katz, Zaguri, and colleagues (9) suggest species differences in the roles of TRPV1 and help us to anticipate the potential effects of TRPV1 antagonism in humans. The homozygous carrier of TRPV1N331K/N331K showed a reduction in cold pain (9), which is consistent with the necessity of TRPV1 for cold nociception and cold hyperalgesia in rodents (11). Therefore, TRPV1 antagonism possibly influences the protection from both noxious heat and cold. In the carrier homozygous for TRPV1N331K/N331K, pain and flare induced by allyl isothiocyanate (mustard oil), an agonist of transient receptor potential ankyrin subtype 1 (TRPA1), was increased (9). This finding is reminiscent of a report of an individual carrying mutations in the introns of TRPV1 who is completely insensitive to capsaicin and exhibits increased sensitivity to a garlic extract, another TRPA1 activator (5). This phenomenon may be attributable to the interactions of TRPA1 and TRPV1 in sensory neurons (12). However, there is no evidence that in vivo responses to the activation of TRPA1 are greater in TRPV1-knockout mice, suggesting that species-specific mechanisms regulate TRPV1-TRPA1 interactions. Since TRPA1 is a sensor of multiple environmental irritants (13), TRPV1 antagonism potentially increases sensitivity to chemical irritation in humans. In contrast, histamine-mediated itch and skin flare were not altered in the affected individual (9), which is consistent with the lack of effect of a TRPV1 antagonist on histamine-induced itch in healthy volunteers (14). Considering the profound involvement of TRPV1 with itch in rodents (15), there is an apparent gap in pruriceptive mechanisms between mice and humans.

Although TRPV1N331K/N331K carriers had a normal core body temperature, they showed excessive sweating, which might be a compensatory response to their lifelong deficiency in TRPV1-mediated body temperature regulation (9). This finding might suggest that the disturbance of thermoregulation by TRPV1 antagonism is physiologically adaptable, which is consistent with the observation that repeated administration of TRPV1 antagonists attenuates hyperthermia (16, 17).

Unlike with conventional TRPV1 antagonists, He, Zambelli, and co-authors reported that systemic administration of V1-cal did not produce hyperthermia in mice, suggesting that the region-specific targeting of TRPV1 can lead to potential hyperthermia-free analgesia (7). Further determination of mechanisms through which partial antagonism by V1-cal produces robust analgesia without altering body temperature would strengthen the study’s translational value. It would be critical to determine the efficacy of V1-cal in inhibiting TRPV1 upon polymodal activation, since hyperthermia mediated by a TRPV1 antagonist depends on its inhibition of the activation by acid but not by heat or capsaicin (18). The outcomes may guide the design of small molecules relating to TRPV1K710. It will also be important to determine the effects of V1-cal on baseline pain-like responses to noxious heat, cold, and mechanical stimuli in vivo. Mechanisms of TRPV1 inhibition by V1-cal are puzzling. A previous study shows that a membrane-tethered peptide targeting different residues within the TRP domain interferes with TRPV1 subunit association and decreases inflammatory pain (19). Any off-target effects of V1-cal also need to be carefully assessed (e.g., studying V1-cal effects in TRPV1-KO mice).