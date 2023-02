Striving toward hyperthermia-free analgesia: lessons from loss-of-function mutations of human TRPV1

The sensory system detects noxious stimuli and allows us to avoid harmful tissue-damaging injuries (e.g., withdrawing a hand upon touching a hot stove), which is beneficial for survival. However, persistent pain from pathological conditions, such as chronic inflammation of knee joints or peripheral nerve damage, has no such protective value and needs to be treated. Current primary therapeutics for chronic pain are often limited in their analgesic efficacy and may produce adverse side effects. High addiction liability is a problem of opioidergic medications. An ideal treatment for chronic pain needs to selectively alleviate persistent pain conditions without influencing the beneficial pain sensation and without producing adverse side effects.

Capsaicin, the main ingredient of chili pepper, reliably produces acute burning pain in humans and pain-like behaviors in animals. The discovery of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 (TRPV1), a receptor for capsaicin (1), opened an era in pain research, which was recognized in 2021 with a Nobel prize to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for the discovery of temperature and touch receptors. TRPV1 is a cationic ion channel that can be activated not only by capsaicin, but also by heat, acid, and multiple other exogenous chemicals or endogenous mediators. Now we understand that the burning sensation following the ingestion of capsaicin or exposure to noxious heat is mediated by the activation of TRPV1 expressed in nociceptors, a subset of sensory neurons that respond to noxious stimuli. Functions of TRPV1 are enhanced under inflammatory conditions, and TRPV1 mediates increased pain sensation (hyperalgesia) after tissue injuries. Despite the obvious potential use of TRPV1 inhibitors as pain killers, the systemic pharmacological inhibition of TRPV1 is not practical, since systemic TRPV1 antagonism induces on-target adverse side effects, namely hyperthermia and an increased risk of burn injury by decreasing heat sensation (2). To develop approaches to targeting TRPV1 for alleviation of pathological pain without adverse side effects, highly sophisticated investigations are necessary to reveal the TRPV1 structures associated with in vivo outcomes. A better understanding of the neurobiology and endogenous functions of TRPV1 in humans is critical. The discovery of rare gain-of-function or loss-of-function mutations in SCN9A, a voltage-gated sodium channel gene encoding Nav1.7, revealed its critical role in nociceptors (3). While mild phenotypes associated with common TRPV1 genetic variants are known (4), our understanding of the phenotypic effects of rare TRPV1 mutations is limited. Complete or partial insensitivity to capsaicin, which might be attributable to the reduced expression of TRPV1, has been reported (5, 6). However, genomic mechanisms involving TRPV1 mutations leading to the phenotypes are inconclusive. While such information should increase our understanding of the pathophysiological roles of TRPV1 in humans, developing analgesic strategies through selective targeting of TRPV1 function in humans without adverse side effects is another challenge. Two articles published in this issue of the JCI shed light on overcoming these hurdles.