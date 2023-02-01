Nociception and pain in humans lacking a functional TRPV1 channel

In this study, we examined a Palestinian Arab family, in which 1 of their children (affected individual 1 [A1], an 11-year-old male) eats large amounts of “hot” peppers without showing any signs of taste aversion, blotching, or tears when examined repeatedly from 3 years of age (Figure 1A). Sequencing of the TRPV1 gene in A1 identified a homozygous missense mutation (c.993C>G) in exon 5 (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153558DS1), which results in the substitution of an asparagine 331 by a lysine (N331K) located at finger 5 of the ankyrin repeat domain (ARD) of the channel (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C) (12, 13). The N331 residue is conserved in TRPV1 through evolution (Supplemental Figure 9A) and in all members of the hTRPV and hTRPC subfamilies (Supplemental Figure 1B), raising the possibility of a critical function of this site. We therefore performed further examinations of the proband (A1). Genotyping other members of the family along with a psychophysical test that examined capsaicin sensitivity of the mouth (Figure 1, A and B) revealed an additional affected individual (A2), a 1-year-old female, first-degree cousin of the proband, who carries the same homozygous N331K mutation and has no sensitivity to capsaicin, even at the high concentration of 1 mM (Figure 1B). In contrast, heterozygous family members showed normal capsaicin sensitivity compared with healthy volunteers (Figure 1B). Apart from insensitivity to capsaicin, A1 showed normal taste perception of a variety of tastants (Supplemental Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 2). Importantly, we measured similar levels of TRPV1 mRNA in PBMCs from A1, his family members, and healthy volunteers (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1D). This result infers that the expression levels of TRPV1 in other tissues, and particularly in sensory neurons, may also be similar in A1 and the control groups. In conclusion, the results suggest that the N331K mutation has a strong effect on TRPV1 function without affecting its expression level.

Figure 1 Genetic and molecular analysis of the affected individuals who are insensitive to capsaicin. (A) Pedigree chart of the family carrying a missense mutation of the TRPV1 gene. Two affected individuals (A1 and A2) are the only homozygous family members carrying the c.993C>G mutation in the examined family; they are also the only family members who are insensitive to capsaicin (red), as shown in B. (B) Recognition threshold to capsaicin applied to the mouth. Capsaicin-sensitive participants responded to the compound as “hot” or “spicy” (healthy volunteers, n +/+ = 13; heterozygous family members, n +/N331K = 9). Capsaicin-insensitive participants were identified as lacking any aversive behavior toward the application of capsaicin or responded to the compound applied as “water” (homozygous affected individuals, n N331K/N331K = 2). The cutoff concentration of capsaicin was 1 mM, which was neither detected by A1 or A2 nor reported to cause any aversion (ND, not detected). (C) Relative TRPV1 mRNA levels obtained from PBMCs of healthy volunteers (n +/+ = 3), heterozygous family members (n +/N331K = 2), and A1 (mean of 4 repeats, see Supplemental Figure 1D) were determined by quantitative real-time PCR (error bars indicate the SD).

The hTRPV1N331K channel does not respond to the common TRPV1 activators. To investigate the effects of the N331K mutation on TRPV1 function, we generated several clones of tetracycline-regulated (TET-regulated) expression 293 human embryonic kidney (T-REx-293) cell lines stably expressing the mutant TRPV1 (hTRPV1N331K) or the WT TRPV1 channel (hTRPV1WT ) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A), allowing investigation of the hTRPV1 channel under various expression levels. At high expression (HE) levels (1 μg/mL TET, 21 hours), hTRPV1WT-expressing cells became round and detached from the plate surface (Supplemental Figure 2B top right), whereas at low expression (LE) levels (0.1 μg/mL TET, 6 hours), hTRPV1WT-expressing cells had normal morphology (Supplemental Figure 2B, top middle). This phenomenon is attributed to cellular Ca2+ overload arising from constitutive activity of the overexpressed Ca2+-permeable TRPV1 channel (14). Accordingly, we performed functional assays on hTRPV1WT-expressing cells under LE conditions. Importantly, hTRPV1N331K-expressing cells maintained normal morphology under HE levels (Supplemental Figure 2B, bottom right), suggesting reduced or no constitutive activity of the mutant channels. To evaluate hTRPV1N331K function, we used a fluorescent Ca2+ indicator (Fura2-AM) to measure changes in cellular Ca2+ during application of the well-known TRPV1 activators capsaicin (2) (Figure 2, B and C), resiniferatoxin (RTX) (15) (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3A), low pH (2) (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 3B), tarantula double-knot toxin (DkTx) (16) (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 3C), and heat (2) (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Cells expressing hTRPV1WT revealed the typical Ca2+ elevation upon application of the various TRPV1 activators (2) (Figure 2, B–G, and Supplemental Figure 3). Strikingly, hTRPV1N331K-expressing cells did not show Ca2+ elevation in response to the TRPV1 agonists, even under conditions of HE levels and at saturating concentrations of the agonists (100 μM capsaicin, 500 nM RTX, and 5 μM DkTx; Figure 2, B–F, and Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). The heat responses of hTRPV1N331K-expressing cells showed a small Ca2+ elevation compared with baseline levels, which were comparable to the heat responses observed in naive cells and in hTRPV1WT-expressing cells incubated with 20 μM of the TRPV1 inhibitor capsazepine (CPZ) (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). These results suggest that the above, small heat-induced Ca2+ elevation was not mediated by hTRPV1N331K activation. In all cases in which no Ca2+ responses were observed, we used the Ca2+ ionophore ionomycin as a positive control, which showed the expected rise in cellular Ca2+ upon ionomycin application (Figure 2B, Supplemental Figure 2, C and E, Supplemental Figure 3, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 9C). Also, hTRPV1N331K-expressing cells of 2 additional clones expressing hTRPV1N331K and cells transfected transiently with hTRPV1N331K-mCherry did not show Ca2+ elevation in response to application of 100 μM capsaicin (Supplemental Figure 2, C–F), thus verifying that the results were not specific to clonal cell lineage. To further examine the functionality of the mutant hTRPV1 channel, we performed patch-clamp, whole-cell current measurements before, during, and after application of capsaicin (Figure 3, A and B) or low pH (Figure 3, C and D) using voltage ramps. We did not observe a capsaicin or low pH–induced current change in hTRPV1N331K-expressing cells, whereas the typical current-voltage relationship was observed for hTRPV1WT-expressing cells during application of the agonists (Figure 3, A and C, left).

Figure 2 Functional analysis of the TRPV1N331K channel. (A) Western blot analysis of T-REx-293 cells stably expressing hTRPV1WT (clone 2) or hTRPV1N331K (clone 2) at 2 different doses and durations of TET incubation, using anti-TRPV1 (α-TRPV1) antibody. α-Actin antibody was used as a protein loading control (n = 3). (B) Traces of Fura-2–based Ca2+ imaging from a representative plate of T-REx-293 cell lines stably expressing hTRPV1WT at LE levels (left trace), hTRPV1N331K at LE levels (middle trace), and hTRPV1N331K at HE levels (right trace) in response to application of capsaicin (left and middle, 1 μM; right, 100 μM). Application of the Ca2+ ionophore ionomycin (Iono) served as a positive control (middle and right traces). The thick red line represents the mean trace. SES, standard extracellular solution. (C–F) Maximal (max) normalized fluorescence changes from baseline (see Methods) during the application of various TRPV1 agonists. (C) hTRPV1WT LE, 1 μM capsaicin (Cap) (N = 5 plates, n = 287 cells), hTRPV1N331K LE, 1 μM capsaicin (N = 3, n = 189), hTRPV1N331K HE, 100 μM capsaicin (N = 3, n = 178); (D) hTRPV1WT LE, 10 nM RTX (N = 2, n = 88), hTRPV1N331K HE, 500 nM RTX (N = 2, n = 100); (E) hTRPV1WT LE, solution of pH = 4 (low pH, N = 6, n = 340), hTRPV1N331K LE, low pH (N = 2, n = 161), hTRPV1N331K HE, low pH (N = 4, n = 232); (F) hTRPV1WT LE, 2 μM DkTx (N = 2, n = 202), hTRPV1N331K HE, 5 μM DkTx (N = 2, n = 204), hTRPV1N331K HE, 5 μM DkTx plus 10 μM capsaicin (N = 2, n = 204). (G) Maximal normalized fluorescence changes from baseline during heat ramp from 25°C to 50°C at various temperatures: hTRPV1WT LE, heat (N = 4, n = 155); hTRPV1N331K HE, heat (N = 6, n = 155). ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons (C–F) and 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons (G).

Figure 3 Electrophysiological analysis of the TRPV1N331K channel. (A) Patch clamp whole-cell current measurements of T-REx-293 cell lines stably expressing hTRPV1WT (left, LE) or hTRPV1N331K (middle, LE; right, HE) in response to voltage ramps from –150 to +150 mV before (black trace) and during (red trace) application of capsaicin and after washout (blue trace, left, 1 μM capsaicin; middle, 1 μM capsaicin; right, 100 μM capsaicin) or (C) low-pH solution (pH = 4). (B) Maximal current density at –60 and +60 mV during application of capsaicin: hTRPV1WT LE, 1 μM capsaicin (n = 8), hTRPV1N331K LE, 1 μM capsaicin (n = 6), hTRPV1N331K HE, 100 μM capsaicin (n = 6) or (D) low-pH solution: hTRPV1WT LE, low pH (n = 7), hTRPV1N331K LE, low pH (n = 6), hTRPV1N331K HE, low pH (n = 7). **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. Lines indicate the mean.

Together, the results show that potent TRPV1 activators with different mechanisms of action, operating at different sites of the channel (such as protons, capsaicin, and heat) (17, 18), were unable to activate hTRPV1N331K, suggesting that the N331K mutation rendered the channel inactive. These results are consistent with the insensitivity to capsaicin of the 2 affected individuals carrying the homozygous N331K mutation (Figure 1B).

The affected individual reveals no sensitivity to capsaicin, an elevated HPT, and an elevated cold-pain threshold. A wide range of cells and tissues express TRPV1 (19) and a wide array of functions have been attributed to this channel. Therefore, we set out to examine the affected individuals carrying the N331K mutation in hTRPV1 for clinical anomalies. Since TRPV1 is a heat-activated channel and has been implicated in heat sensing and thermoregulation in animal models and humans (19), we performed quantitative sensory tests (QSTs) with prior knowledge of the genotypes. The tests were performed on the elder A1, as the younger A2 was too young to allow reliable QST measurements. Specifically, we compared the temperature and mechanical sensitivity of A1 with heterozygous family members (E13–E21), healthy volunteers (E1–E12) (some of whom were age-matched 6- to 14-year-old), and a large volume of data from the literature (20, 21). We found similar values for WDT, cold detection threshold (CDT), mechanical detection threshold (MDT), and mechanical-pain threshold (MPT) among the various groups (Figure 4, A, D, H, and I). In contrast, both the heat-pain threshold (HPT) and heat tolerance (HT) values for A1 were elevated relative to the those of control groups (Figure 4, B and C). Surprisingly, his cold-pain threshold (CPT) and cold tolerance (CT) values were largely elevated in comparison with those of the control groups (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Interestingly, measurements of CT using the cold pressor test were similar for A1 and members of the control groups (Figure 4G). It should be noted that 1 of the healthy volunteers demonstrated an average HPT similar to that of A1 (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4A). Moreover, several healthy volunteers and heterozygous family members reached an average HT value similar to that of A1 (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4B). In addition, the mean HPT for A1 was within the range of healthy humans upon comparison with data from the literature (20, 21). Nevertheless, the scatter of the individually measured points for A1 revealed a group of HPT and HT measurements of high temperature that were not observed in any of the control groups (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We conclude that a loss of hTRPV1 function affects both heat pain and cold pain detection thresholds.

Figure 4 Elevated heat-pain and cold-pain detection thresholds in A1. Thermal and mechanical sensitivity of healthy volunteers (+/+), heterozygous family members (+/N331K), and A1 (N331K/N331K) obtained using QSTs to determine the (A) WDT (n +/+ = 12, n +/N331K = 9, mean of n N331K/N331K = 13 repeated trials); (B) HPT (n +/+ = 12, n +/N331K = 9, mean of n N331K/N331K = 31 repeated trials); (C) HT (n +/+ = 12, n +/N331K = 9, mean of n N331K/N331K = 9 repeated trials); (D) CDT (n +/+ = 12, n +/N331K = 9, mean of n N331K/N331K = 9 repeated trials); (E) CPT (n +/+ = 12, n +/N331K = 9, mean of n N331K/N331K = 19 repeated trials); (F) CT (n +/+ = 8, n +/N331K = 9, mean of n N331K/N331K = 9 repeated trials); (H) MDT (n +/+ = 12, n +/N331K = 9, mean of n N331K/N331K = 10 repeated trials); and (I) MPT (n +/+ = 12, n +/N331K = 9, mean of n N331K/N331K = 10 repeated trials). (G) Cold pressor test (n +/+ = 12, n +/N331K = 9, mean of n N331K/N331K = 4 repeated trials). Data indicate the mean ± SD. Trials are an average of 3–5 repeated measurements. ΔT, Δt, and ΔFlog indicate the temperature, time, and force (on a logarithmic scale) differences, respectively, between 2 averaged group results.

Mutations affecting pain sensitivity of the skin may also affect skin structure. We, therefore examined A1’s skin for gross abnormalities by performing a biopsy followed by skin histology and immunohistochemistry. Normal skin structures were observed in A1, including the presence of small afferent nerve fibers in the stratum spinosum, arrector pilus, and sweat glands (Supplemental Figure 5).

Topical application of capsaicin to the skin is known to induce neurogenic inflammation, which is accompanied by the development of local erythema (flare), pain (local burning and stinging sensations), pruritus, thermal and mechanical allodynia, as well as local analgesia (22). In mice, these processes were shown to be mediated by the TRPV1 channel (15, 22). It is therefore expected that capsaicin-mediated neurogenic inflammation would be absent in the affected individuals. To test this prediction, we performed QSTs to determine the HPT, the CPT, and the MPT, before and after topical skin application of 5% (w/v) capsaicin to the forearm for 10 minutes’ duration. The QSTs were performed 1 minute after removing the capsaicin. The healthy volunteers and heterozygous family members showed pronounced flare following capsaicin application (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 6B), which was accompanied by ongoing burning pain and local thermal and mechanical allodynia manifested by a reduction in both HPT and MPT (Figure 5, A and C, left and middle). Individuals in the control groups also showed cold hypoalgesia (23), whereby the temperature threshold of cold pain was reduced (Figure 5B, left and middle). In contrast, A1 and A2 reported no painful sensation, nor did they show a flare response following capsaicin application (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 6B). Furthermore, A1 showed no significant thermal or mechanical threshold changes in the skin following capsaicin application (Figure 5, A and C).

Figure 5 AITC but not capsaicin induces neurogenic inflammation in A1. (A–C) QST measurements of (A) HPT (n +/+ = 7, n +/N331K = 9, n N331K/N331K = 8 repeats), (B) CPT (n +/+ = 7, n +/N331K = 9, n N331K/N331K = 7 repeats), and (C) MPT (n +/+ = 7, n +/N331K = 9, n N331K/N331K = 7 repeats) before (black dots) and after (red dots) topical application of 5% (w/v) capsaicin to the forearm for 10 minutes (left, healthy volunteers; middle, heterozygous family members; right, A1). Note that the healthy volunteers and heterozygous family members showed thermal heat allodynia, cold hypoalgesia, and mechanical allodynia, whereas A1 did not show any of these phenomena. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-tailed Wilcoxon signed-rank test. (E–G) QST measurements of (E) HPT (n +/+ = 12, n +/N331K = 9, n N331K/N331K = 7 repeats), (F) CPT (n +/+ = 12, n +/N331K = 9, n N331K/N331K = 7 repeats), and (G) MPT (n +/+ = 12, n +/N331K = 9, n N331K/N331K = 7 repeats) before (black dots) and after (green dots) topical application of 25% (v/v) AITC to the forearm for 1 minute (left, healthy volunteers; middle, heterozygous family members; right, A1). Note that the control groups and A1 showed elevated HPT and minor mechanical allodynia but no change in their CPT. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Wilcoxon signed-rank test. (D and H) Representative images of individual forearms (top) from a healthy volunteer (left), a heterozygous family member (middle), and A1 (right) after topical application of 5% (w/v) capsaicin for 10 minutes (D) or 25% (v/v) AITC for 1 minute (H) to the forearm using a Finn chamber (for extended data, see Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Images were processed (bottom) for the extent of the flare using an imaging tool to detect areas of similar tone and color. Note that A1 did not develop a flare after topical application of capsaicin, but developed an extensive flare after topical application of AITC compared with individuals in the control groups. The QSTs were performed 1 minute after removal of the capsaicin or AITC. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-tailed Wilcoxon signed-rank test (A–C and E–G).

We conclude that capsaicin-induced neurogenic inflammation was absent in the affected individuals, further supporting the notion that mutation of TRPV1 causes functional loss of the channel in vivo.

The lack of capsaicin-induced neurogenic inflammation in A1 raises the possibility of a deficiency in his neurogenic inflammatory response. Therefore, we used intradermal histamine administration, which in humans induces local erythema (flare) and swelling (wheal) due to vasodilation and increased vascular permeability, respectively, as well as a sensation of itch and/or pain. The flare response following intradermal histamine injection is mediated mainly by C fibers, which release neuroeffectors promoting vasodilation (24) and can be used to assess loss or dysfunction of small sensory fibers (25). Intradermal injections of 2 histamine doses into the forearm of A1 induced a wheal response and a dose-dependent flare response, which was comparable to the flare responses reported at these doses in the literature (26) and was not observed with intradermal injection of the vehicle (Supplemental Figure 6A). Moreover, injection of histamine led A1 to scratch the area of application and verbally complained that the area became “itchy” and “painful” (Supplemental Table 2), indicating that loss of TRPV1 function did not abolish histamine-mediated itch (27).

The affected individual reveals extensive neurogenic inflammatory responses to the TRPA1 channel activator allyl isothiocyanate. Several studies have demonstrated a functional association between TRPA1 and TRPV1 channels (9, 15, 28). To examine whether such an association was altered in A1, we topically applied to his skin allyl isothiocyanate (AITC, mustard oil), a TRPA1 channel activator known to induce a neurogenic inflammatory response (29). In contrast to members of the control group, who reported mild pain, A1 reported extreme pain following a short application of 50% (v/v) AITC and was unwilling to proceed to the standard test duration of 10 minutes. This precluded the collection of sensory data comparable to the data obtained from the literature (30). We therefore reduced the concentration of AITC to 25% (v/v) and applied it for a relatively short period (1 minute). The QSTs were performed 1 minute after removing the AITC. Under these conditions, the pain experienced by A1 was tolerable, and he was willing to perform the sensory tests. In spite of the relatively weak AITC stimulation, our observations indicated that A1 developed a substantial local neurogenic inflammation based on the extent of the flare response and irritation at the point of application. Moreover, following the removal of AITC, A1 scratched the area of application and verbally complained that the area became “itchy” and “painful” (Supplemental Table 2). The healthy volunteers experienced only minor skin irritation and pain following the application of 25% (v/v) AITC, accompanied by a minor flare of the skin (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 6C). Both the control groups and A1 showed a small, but significant, elevation in their HPT of approximately 2.5°C following AITC application (Figure 5E) and relatively weak, but significant, mechanical allodynia (Figure 5G). The CPT was unaffected in all tested groups (Figure 5F). Furthermore, all tested individuals reported an elevated and sharp local pain sensation at the point of application when reaching the temperature of the HPT. The results suggest that A1 can develop neurogenic inflammation and inflammatory pain through mechanisms that do not involve a functional TRPV1 channel. The results also indicate that A1 has an increased sensitivity to the TRPA1 activator AITC, causing the sensations of itch and pain.

Genetic analysis of the affected individuals A1 and A2 supports the association between the N331K mutation in TRPV1 and the observed phenotypes. The phenotypes of A1 described above raised the question of whether they are directly associated with the N331K mutation in TRPV1 or result, at least in part, from other deleterious mutations in the genome of A1. Given that A1 and A2 are descendants of a consanguineous marriage (Figure 1A), we assumed a recessively inherited, rare causal allele. We therefore performed whole-exome DNA sequencing of A1, A2, examined individuals 13 and 14 (E13 and E14, the parents of A1, Figure 1A). As expected, this analysis disclosed the aforementioned variant c.993C>G (p.N331K) at the TRPV1 gene, with A1 and A2 being homozygous for the variant, whereas E13 and E14 were heterozygous for the variant. The mutation was not found in the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD), which consists of more than 125,000 exome sequences from unrelated individuals. Notably, we did not find in this cohort any homozygous variant in the TRPV1 gene at this location. The exome analysis of A1 revealed several additional genes predicted to carry deleterious mutations (Supplemental Table 1). One of the genes predicted to carry a deleterious mutation, PROKR1 c.355G>A (p.E119K), had the prospect of being associated with the phenotypes of A1, as deduced from reviewing the GeneCards database and from a detailed survey of the literature (31–33). This homozygous variant of PROKR1 was also carried by A2. We found no other matches of homozygous deleterious variants between the exome analysis of A1, A2, E13, and E14. Hence, the exome analysis revealed an additional possible candidate, PROKR1 c.355G>A, that is probably associated with the phenotypes of A1.

Prokineticin receptor 1 (PROKR1) is a GPCR that is expressed, along with others, in small dorsal root ganglia (DRG) neurons coexpressing the TRPV1 channels. Evidence for the involvement of PROKR1 in nociceptive signaling and inflammatory hyperalgesia comes mainly from studies of the specific naturally occurring peptide agonist Bv8 and from PROKR1-KO mice (31, 32). Mice lacking PROKR1 showed several results that were qualitatively similar to those obtained with TRPV1-KO mice. These included reduced inflammatory heat hyperalgesia following application of mustard oil and reduced sensitivity to noxious heat and acid (31). Interestingly, sensitivity to capsaicin was also largely reduced, but not abolished, in PROKR1-KO mice. Moreover, mice lacking TRPV1 showed a reduced pain response to application of the PROKR1 agonist Bv8, further supporting an interaction between PROKR1 and TRPV1 in nociception and inflammatory pain. Hence, since both A1 and A2 carry identical homozygous mutations of TRPV1 and PROKR1, it raises the question of whether 1 of these 2 mutations, or both, are associated with the phenotypes observed in A1.

As the 2 genes are on different chromosomes, we genotyped most members of the extended family, searching for additional homozygous carriers of the PROKR1 c.355G>A mutation (Supplemental Figure 7). This search disclosed 2 additional homozygous carriers of the PROKR1 mutation who were heterozygous carriers of the TRPV1 mutation. We performed a taste perception test (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1E) and QST measurements (Figures 4 and 5, and Supplemental Figure 4) on 1 of the carriers, E21, as the other did not allow reliable psychophysical measurements. We found that E21 showed temperature and mechanical sensitivity levels similar to those of the control groups (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 4). Specifically, the HPT and CPT as well as the HT and CT were similar to those observed in the control groups and different from those of A1 (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 4). Furthermore, E21 was sensitive to capsaicin in both the mouth (Figure 1B) and skin (Supplemental Figure 6B) and showed a capsaicin-mediated neurogenic inflammatory response (Figure 5, A–C). The skin flare response of E21 following topical AITC application was mild (Supplemental Figure 6C) and was accompanied by a mild itch sensation, which resembled that experienced by the control groups. In conclusion, E21, a homozygous carrier of the PROKR1 c.355G>A mutation, did not show the observed phenotypes of A1 and was generally healthy (Supplemental Table 2). Hence, the overall genetic and phenotypic analysis suggests that the phenotypes of A1 are associated with the c.993C>G mutation in TRPV1 and not with the c.355G>A mutation in PROKR1.

We also performed a medical examination and clinical tests together with a structured interview of the parents regarding the health and behavior of A1, A2, and family members, with an emphasis on their sensitivity to painful stimuli and inflammatory pain. A1’s blood sugar and HbA1C levels were within the normal range, suggesting that A1 is not diabetic. The body temperature of both A1 and A2 was maintained at normal values throughout the day. Furthermore, extensive sweating of both A1 and A2, which was not observed in other family members, was reported during the first medical interview. However, during a follow-up medical interview performed a year later, A1 still reported sweating extensively mostly in the face and armpits, while an improvement in the sweating condition was reported for A2 (Supplemental Table 2). The medical history for A1 suggested no gross indication of abnormal bladder function. TRPV1 is known to be expressed in several cell types of the immune system (5). We therefore performed an immunophenotyping test in A1 and 1 heterozygous family member (E17). The comparison showed a similar profile, with a slight increase in γδ T cells (TCRγδ) in A1 (Supplemental Table 2).

In conclusion, the results of the interview and the clinical tests showed that both A1 and A2 were generally healthy, with normal pain and itch perception but some abnormalities related to thermosensitivity for A1.

The hTRPV1N331K channel subunits assemble properly and reach the plasma membrane. An intriguing question arising from the functional experiments is how a single point mutation located in the ARD can lead to hTRPV1N331K channel inactivation. The failure to activate the hTRPV1N331K channel may arise from protein instability and degradation, cellular mistrafficking, which prevents the channels from reaching the surface membrane, defects in channel subunit assembly, defective gating, or a combination of all of these mechanisms. Western blot analysis under 2 different amounts of TET and incubation durations showed an increase in full-length protein expression levels in both hTRPV1N331K- and hTRPV1WT-expressing cells. This suggests that the protein was not prematurely degraded (Figure 2A). Confocal microscopic analysis of cells expressing GFP-tagged hTRPV1N331K (hTRPV1N331K-GFP) at LE and HE levels and of hTRPV1WT-GFP at LE levels showed a similar cellular distribution of hTRPV1N331K-GFP and hTRPV1WT-GFP, which was similar to previously reported cellular distribution of rat TRPV1-YFP (rTRPV1-YFP) (34), with a pronounced fluorescence signal observed in intracellular compartments and a small fluorescent fraction located along the plasma membrane (Figure 6A). In general, the fluorescence intensity signal was correlated with the induced expression level (Figure 6, A and B), and intracellular puncta were not observed, thus further supporting the notion that no degradation process occurred. To determine whether hTRPV1N331K channels reached the plasma membrane, we performed cell-surface biotinylation. Accordingly, we detected hTRPV1N331K channels in the plasma membrane in a quantity similar to that of hTRPV1WT channels (Figure 6C). We also examined plasma membrane expression of hTRPV1WT and hTRPV1N331K by an additional independent method using superresolution confocal microscopy (35). Accordingly, we cotransfected naive T-REx-293 cells with hTRPV1WT-GFP or hTRPV1N331K-GFP (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 8, green), together with hTRPC3WT-mCherry (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 8, white or red), which is predominantly expressed at the plasma membrane (36). Cells coexpressing both hTRPV1 and hTRPC3 channels showed a predominant GFP fluorescence signal across the cell body in intracellular compartments, whereas the mCherry fluorescence signal was observed predominantly at the plasma membrane surrounding the GFP fluorescence signal. However, small stretches within the plasma membrane showed colocalization of both GFP and mCherry fluorescence signals. This was a consistent observation, irrespective of the N331K mutation or the expression level of the hTRPV1N331K channel. Fluorescence intensity line profile analysis across the cells affirmed the presence of an overlap between the GFP and the mCherry fluorescence signals, indicating that TRPV1WT and TRPV1N331K at LE and HE levels reached the plasma membrane (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 8). We also performed an immunoprecipitation assay using hTRPV1-expressing cells cotransfected with hTRPV1-GFP to test the ability of hTRPV1N331K channel subunits to assemble into multimers. Accordingly, both hTRPV1WT and hTRPV1N331K proteins were pulled down by GFP antibodies, indicating that the hTRPV1N331K channel subunits preserved the ability to form multimeric channels (Figure 7A). In addition, the use of mildly denaturing gel electrophoresis conditions allowed molecular mass determination of multimeric proteins (37). The results showed that the oligomeric structures of hTRPV1N331K were similar to that of hTRPV1WT (Figure 7B). To further examine hTRPV1N331K subunit assembly into a tetrameric channel, we used a soluble, noncleavable crosslinker, BS3, which was previously shown to promote TRPV1 channel oligomerization (37). Incubation of hTRPV1WT with BS3 revealed a concentration-dependent formation of dimers, trimers, and tetramers in a manner similar to that of hTRPV1N331K (Figure 7C). In conclusion, these results suggest that hTRPV1N331K was normally assembled and reached the plasma membrane.

Figure 6 Cellular localization of the hTRPV1N331K channel. (A) Representative confocal images of T-REx-293 cells expressing hTRPV1WT-GFP at LE levels or hTRPV1N331K-GFP at LE or HE levels. Left: Low-magnification (scale bar: 20 μm); middle and right, high-magnification (scale bar: 5 μm, the scale bar is applicable for the middle and right images); and right, high-magnification images at high contrast (HC). Note that the cellular distribution of hTRPV1WT-GFP is similar to that of hTRPV1N331K-GFP. (B) Mean fluorescence intensity measurements from high-magnification images of T-REx-293 cells expressing hTRPV1WT-GFP at LE (n = 7), hTRPV1N331K-GFP at LE (n = 12), and hTRPV1N331K-GFP at HE (n = 15). ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. Data indicate the mean ± SD. (C) Western blot analysis of T-REx-293 cells stably expressing hTRPV1WT or hTRPV1N331K after cell-surface biotinylation, using an anti-TRPV1 antibody (see Methods). Note that both hTRPV1WT and hTRPV1N331K show surface membrane expression (lanes 2 and 5). The intracellular protein actin was used to control the specificity of the assay for cell-surface proteins (n = 3). (D) Representative confocal images of naive T-REx-293 cells cotransfected with hTRPC3WT-mCherry (red or white) together with hTRPV1WT-GFP or hTRPV1N331K-GFP (green). First column (from left to right): Low-magnification merged images showing hTRPV1-GFP (green) and hTRPC3-mCherry (red). Scale bar: 20 μm (the scale bar is applicable to the first column panels only). Second column: High-magnification view of the boxed area showing hTRPV1-GFP (green). Scale bar: 5 μm (the scale bar is applicable to all panels except for those in the first column). Third column: High-magnification view of the boxed area showing hTRPC3-mCherry (white). Fourth column: High-magnification merged images showing hTRPV1-GFP (green) and hTRPC3-mCherry (red). Fifth column: Profile graphs indicate the fluorescence intensity along the white lines crossing the plasma membrane in the high-magnification merged images.

Figure 7 Assembly of the hTRPV1N331K channel. (A) T-REx-293 cell lines stably expressing hTRPV1WT and hTRPV1N331K were transfected with hTRPV1WT-GFP and hTRPV1N331K-GFP, respectively, and immunoprecipitated using an anti-GFP antibody. Western blot analysis using anti-TRPV1 antibody was performed on the immunoprecipitates (left). Western blot analysis using an anti-TRPV1 antibody (middle) or an anti-GFP antibody (right) was performed on the total lysate (input). An anti-actin antibody was used as a positive control (n = 3). Note that both hTRPV1WT and hTRPV1N331K were pulled down by the anti-GFP antibody only when expressed together with hTRPV1WT-GFP and TRPV1N331K-GFP, respectively. (B) Western blot analysis of total cell lysates from T-REx-293 cells stably expressing hTRPV1WT or hTRPV1N331K in seminative conditions, using an anti-TRPV1 antibody at different temperatures and incubation durations (n = 4, see Methods). Note that the intensity of the higher-molecular-weight bands was reduced or disappeared when lysates were incubated at 95°C or when DTT was added, respectively, while the low-molecular-weight band became stronger. (C) BS3 crosslinker promoted tetramerization in both hTRPV1WT and hTRPV1N331K channels. An anti-TRPV1 antibody was used in Western blot analysis of total cell lysates from T-REx-293 cells stably expressing hTRPV1WT or hTRPV1N331K and incubated with different doses of the crosslinker BS3 in seminative conditions (n = 3, see Methods). Note that the higher-molecular-weight band intensities increased as the BS3 dose increased.

The N331K mutation interferes with the gating process of the TRPV1 channel. To investigate whether the N331K mutation interferes with the gating process of the TRPV1 channel, we examined the effect of the homologous mutation N330K in rTRPV1 (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C) on the background of the F640L mutation in rTRPV1 (rTRPV1F640L), which renders the channel constitutively active (14). The F640 residue is located at the C-terminal of the pore helix adjacent to the selectivity filter of the channel and was suggested to be a crucial part of the gating apparatus (14). Therefore, we constructed double-mutant rTRPV1N330K,F640L conjugated to an mCherry fluorescent tag with the aim of identifying transfected cells that express the channel, while enabling the performance of Ca2+ imaging. Similar to the results obtained with cells expressing hTRPV1N331K or hTRPV1N331K-mCherry (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2, E and F), rTRPV1N330K-mCherry–expressing cells did not show elevation of intracellular Ca2+ upon application of 100 μM capsaicin (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C, right). Cells expressing rTRPV1WT-mCherry showed only a small elevation of intracellular Ca2+ upon replacement of Ca2+-free with Ca2+-containing solution in the absence of an agonist and a large elevation of intracellular Ca2+ upon application of 1 μM capsaicin. Cells expressing rTRPV1F640L-mCherry showed a large elevation of intracellular Ca2+ upon replacement of Ca2+-free with Ca2+-containing solution in the absence of an agonist, demonstrating that these channels were constitutively active. We observed a slightly larger elevation of intracellular Ca2+ upon application of 1 μM capsaicin (14). Strikingly, cells expressing rTRPV1N330K,F640L-mCherry showed only a slight elevation of intracellular Ca2+ upon replacement of Ca2+-free with Ca2+-containing solution in the absence of an agonist and during application of 100 μM capsaicin (Figure 8, A and B). Hence, the N330K mutation suppressed the large constitutive activity rendered by the F640L mutation on the rTRPV1 channel, suggesting the involvement of the N330 residue in the activation process of the TRPV1 channel.

Figure 8 The constitutively active rTRPV1F640L channel is rendered inactive on the N330K background. (A) Representative traces of Fura-2–based Ca2+ imaging of T-REx-293 cell transiently transfected with rTRPV1WT-mCherry (left, LE), rTRPV1F640L-mCherry (middle, LE), and rTRPV1N330K,F640L-mCherry (right, HE) in response to the Ca2+-free extracellular solution, SES (which contains 2 mM Ca2+) and application of 1 μM or 100 μM capsaicin in the SES as indicated. (B) Maximal normalized fluorescence changed from baseline under the various conditions as indicated: rTRPV1WT LE, mCherry-positive (N = 4 plates, n = 85 cells); rTRPV1WT LE, mCherry-negative (N = 4, n = 147); rTRPV1F640L LE, mCherry-positive (N = 4, n = 83); rTRPV1F640L LE, mCherry-negative (N = 4, n = 125); rTRPV1N330K,F640L HE, mCherry-positive (N = 4, n = 123); and rTRPV1N330K,F640L HE, mCherry-negative (N = 4, n = 133). ****P < 0.0001 and NS P > 0.05, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons.

The results of this work extend previous functional roles attributed to the ARD of TRPV1 (12, 38) by showing that a missense mutation in a conserved residue of the ARD disrupted the gating processes of the channel.