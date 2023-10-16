Epithelial TNF controls cell differentiation and CFTR activity to maintain intestinal mucin homeostasis

TNF, TNFR1, and TNFR2 are expressed in defined spatial domains along the crypt-villus axis. To identify possible sender-receiver signaling relationships between cells in the small intestine, we assessed the mRNA and protein expression of the ligand TNF and its receptors TNFR1 and TNFR2. We utilized probes for single-molecule RNA in situ hybridization (RNAscope) targeting Tnf (encodes TNF), Tnfrsf1a (encodes TNFR1), and Tnfrsf1b (encodes TNFR2) to visualize mRNA expression in the adult intestine (Figure 1, A–C). Tnf expression was enriched at the villus tip and epithelial crypt (Figure 1A), Tnfrsf1a was broadly expressed with an enrichment in villi (Figure 1B), and Tnfrsf1b was strongly enriched in the crypt epithelium (Figure 1C). By FACS isolating epithelial crypt and villus cells from the mouse ileum and performing qPCR, we quantitatively compared the expression of Tnf, Tnfrsf1a, and Tnfrsf1b in both intestinal compartments (Figure 1D). Compared with villus cells, crypt cells expressed approximately 6-fold more Tnf, comparable Tnfrsf1a, and 15-fold more Tnfrsf1b transcripts, closely matching the RNAscope data.

Figure 1 TNF and its receptors are expressed in defined spatial domains within epithelial crypts and villi. (A–C) RNAscope of Tnf, Tnfrsf1a (Tnfr1), and Tnfrsf1b (Tnfr2). (A) Tnf transcripts localize to the villus tip and the crypt base. (B) Tnfrsf1a transcripts are broadly expressed in the epithelium. (C) Tnfrsf1b transcripts are enriched in epithelial crypts compared with villi. White boxes highlight insets. Dashed lines outline the epithelium-mesenchyme border. (D) qPCR analysis of cells sorted by CD44 expression, CD44hi = crypt cells, CD44lo = villus cells. P values were calculated by unpaired multiple t test analysis with Welch’s correction (n = 6 mice per group). (E–G) TNF, TNFR1, and TNFR2 immunofluorescence in control mice. (E) TNF is broadly present in the epithelium, with an enrichment in crypts. (F) TNFR1 is highly present in the top of the villus epithelium and gradually decreases toward the bottom of the crypt. (G) TNFR2 is enriched in crypts. Scale bars: 50 μm.

We next examined protein abundance using immunohistochemistry and found similar protein localization along the crypt-villus axis (Figure 1, E–G). TNF was broadly present in intestinal epithelium and enriched in epithelial crypts (Figure 1E). TNFR1 expression was highest at the villus tip and gradually decreased toward the crypt (Figure 1F) and TNFR2 was strongly enriched in crypts (Figure 1G). When we deleted Tnf (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163591DS1), Tnfrsf1a (Supplemental Figure 1B), or Tnfrsf1b (Supplemental Figure 1C), expression of the proteins encoded by these genes was no longer detected, validating the in situ and immunofluorescence results and demonstrating that the genetic tools are robust.

These findings demonstrate a defined expression pattern of TNF ligand and its receptors, which may permit different cellular responses to the same TNF signal across the crypt-villus axis.

The absence of TNF causes increased luminal mucin, goblet cell number, gut transit time, and bacterial load. Elevated levels of TNF in Crohn’s disease tissue samples or treatment of colon cell lines with exogenous TNF are associated with decreased abundance and thickness of the mucus barrier (16, 21, 22), suggestive of a role for TNF in maintaining intestinal mucus. However, whether and how TNF might regulate mucin production under homeostatic conditions is unclear. Therefore, we evaluated the role of TNF in mucin homeostasis by analyzing constitutive Tnf–/– mice (23), which lack TNF in all tissues, including the intestinal epithelium. In comparison with age-matched control mice, luminal mucin was elevated in Tnf−/− mice (Figure 2, A and B). However, intracellular epithelial mucin measured by mean mucin fluorescence (Figure 2C) and granule size per goblet cell (Figure 2D) were unaffected. These findings suggested that increased luminal mucin levels in mutant mice could be explained, at least in part, by an increase in mucus-producing goblet cells. We then quantified goblet cell number in control and mutant villi and crypts and found that, while the number of goblet cells remained constant in villi (Figure 2, E and F), mutant mice had more goblet cells in crypts (Figure 2, E and G).

Figure 2 TNF-null intestines have increased luminal mucin, goblet cell numbers, intestinal transit time, and bacterial load. (A) Mucin fluorescence by UEA-1 lectin staining in adult intestine. Scale bar: 200 μm. (B) Quantification of mean fluorescence intensity of intervillus regions (n = 6 mice per group, 15 regions of interest per mouse). (C) Quantification of MUC2 fluorescence intensity per goblet cell (n = 3 mice per group). Mean represents all goblet cells in the distal 10 cm segment of a sectioned intestine. Values are normalized to mean of control. (D) Mucin granule size calculated as the mean fluorescence area of MUC2 signal in cells of the same regions of interest marked in panel C. (E) Immunostaining of MUC2+ goblet cells. Yellow brackets indicate MUC2+ goblet cells above Paneth cell zone in crypts. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F and G) Quantification of goblet cells in crypts and villi of mice (n = 3 mice per group, 30 full profile crypt-villus units counted per mouse). (H) Micrographs of full-length intestines showing FITC displacement after 1 hour. Arrows indicate the most distal FITC signal. Dashed lines outline tissue landmarks. Scale bar: 5 mm. (I) Quantification of FITC displacement represented as percentage of gut length, i.e., FITC signal over total gut length (n = 6 control, 7 Tnf–/– mice). (J) Total gut length was quantified as the distance from the stomach to the rectum (n = 5 control, 8 Tnf–/– mice). (K) Relative bacterial load in feces collected from the ileum of mice represented by the fold change in 16S rRNA gene copies compared with control (n = 8 mice per group). P values calculated by unpaired, 2-tailed t test (B–D, F, G, I, and J) or by unpaired, 1-tailed t test (K).

Prior work has correlated increased luminal mucin with increased gut transit time (8). Therefore, we tested whether gut transit time was delayed in Tnf−/− mice. Using a 70 kDa FITC-dextran dye, we tracked anteroposterior dye displacement along the gut length over time (Figure 2H). After 1 hour, FITC-dextran traveled 80% of the total gut length of control mice and 70% of the total gut of mutant mice (Figure 2I), while total gut length remained constant between both groups (Figure 2J). These findings indicate that, in the absence of TNF, the expulsion of digested food and waste is impaired.

Together with slower gut transit, previous work has shown that increased luminal mucin is associated with higher levels of bacterial load (24). We assessed the bacterial load of control and mutant mice by isolating genomic DNA (gDNA) from feces and performing qPCR for the universal bacterial 16S rRNA gene, which showed that bacterial load in mutant mice was elevated approximately 20-fold compared with control (Figure 2K). Thus, during homeostasis, TNF contributes to the regulation of intestinal mucin levels, goblet cell number, gut transit, and bacterial load.

TNF does not affect secretory cell turnover, but controls goblet cell number by regulating secretory progenitor cell differentiation. Goblet cell number depends on the rate of loss of mature goblet cells through cell death and/or extrusion from the villi and the rate of differentiation from secretory progenitors. We investigated how goblet cell numbers increase in the crypts of Tnf−/− mice using a lineage tracing approach, focusing on the fate of secretory progenitors. We bred Atoh1CreERT2; Rosa26tdTomato mice (25–27), which label secretory progenitors upon tamoxifen induction, with Tnf−/− mice, and then lineage traced secretory progenitors in the absence of TNF.

Crypt cells give rise to differentiated cells that transit along the crypt-villus axis to replace more mature cells that ultimately die and are shed at villus tips (27). This continuous epithelial turnover takes approximately 3–5 days in the small intestine (1, 28). We predicted that lower rates of differentiated cell turnover would lead to an increase in goblet cell number due to the persistence of differentiated goblet cells in the epithelium. To explore this possibility, we measured the movement of labeled proliferating cells out of the crypt in Atoh1CreERT2; Rosa26tdTomato; Tnf−/− mice as a proxy for secretory cell turnover (27, 29). We treated mutant mice with a single tamoxifen dose followed by a single injection of the thymidine analog EdU 24 hours later (Figure 3A). Over the course of 72 hours, proliferative secretory progenitors were uniquely labeled with both tdTomato and EdU, enabling us to map the appearance of nascent mature secretory cells arising from secretory progenitors and to measure the movement of double-positive tdTomato+EdU+ cells out of the crypt and up the villus. We found that after 48 hours of EdU labeling, control and mutant secretory progenitor cells alike were displaced approximately 50 μm from the hinge region that separates the crypt and villus compartments (Figure 3, B and C), suggesting that secretory cell turnover was unaltered.

Figure 3 TNF does not affect secretory cell turnover, but regulates the proportion of absorptive and secretory progenitors. (A) Experimental design. TAM, tamoxifen. (B) Micrograph of AtohCreERT2; Rosa26tdTomato control and Tnf–/– mice induced with tamoxifen at 0 hours to label secretory progenitors, injected with EdU at 24 hours to label proliferating cells, and analyzed at 72 hours. Yellow arrows mark tdTomato+EdU+ cells. Cyan arrows pinpoint the hinge region. (C) Quantification of secretory progenitor daughter cell (tdTomato+EdU+) displacement from the hinge region (n = 6 mice per group, 25 full-profile crypt-villus units per mouse). (D) Micrographs of AtohCreERT2; Rosa26tdTomato control and Tnf–/– mice induced with tamoxifen for 36 hours. White boxes highlight insets. Yellow brackets show the progenitor zone. (E) Representative crypts labeled for both absorptive (NICD+) and secretory (tdTomato+) progenitors. (F) Percentage secretory progenitors and (G) percentage absorptive progenitors were quantified as the number of tdTomato+ or NICD+ cells, respectively, over total progenitors (NICD+ and tdTomato+, shown in H) from the +4 region to the top of the crypt (n = 7 control, 8 Tnf–/– mice, with 20 full-profile crypts per mouse). (I) Representative RNAscope micrograph of Dll1 transcripts in control and Tnf–/– mice. (J) Dll1+ secretory progenitors were quantified by counting high-Dll1-expressing cells (with more than 3 dots per cell) from the +4 region to the top of the crypt (10 crypts per mouse, n = 3 mice per group). (K and L) Crypt length was measured as the distance from the bottom of the crypt to the hinge region. Villus length was measured as the distance from hinge region to villus tip (n = 3 mice per group, at least 30 full-profile crypts were measured per mouse). P values calculated by unpaired, 2-tailed t test (C, F–H, and J–L). Scale bars: 50 μm.

Next, we assessed the number of secretory progenitors in crypts, which would affect the overall rate of differentiation into goblet cells. In our previous experiments, both control and mutant secretory progenitors were similarly displaced approximately 50 μm from the hinge region over the course of 48 hours. Therefore, we chose to chase for 36 hours to preferentially label secretory progenitors while minimizing lineage tracing of differentiated secretory cells in the villus. We induced Atoh1CreERT2; Rosa26tdTomato; Tnf−/− mice with a single tamoxifen pulse followed by a short chase of 36 hours (Figure 3A). We found that labeled Atoh1CreERT2; Rosa26tdTomato; Tnf−/− mice had increased numbers of tdTomato+ cells within crypts. The increase in the number of tdTomato+ cells indicates an increase in ATOH1+ secretory progenitors, supporting a role for a secretory differentiation bias in the absence of TNF (Figure 3D). Since the crypt houses secretory (ATOH1+) and absorptive (NICD+) progenitors (26), we next assessed whether the increase in ATOH1+/tdTomato+ secretory progenitors was specific to this lineage and at the expense of the number of absorptive progenitors by staining absorptive progenitors for NICD (Figure 3E). We found that Tnf−/− mice have an increase in tdTomato+ secretory progenitors, with a corresponding decrease in absorptive progenitors (Figure 3, F and G). To determine whether there was a specific increase in secretory progenitors and not a general increase in all cells, we used crypt and villus length to estimate any changes in total cell number. We found that the total number of progenitors per crypt increased (Figure 3H), crypt length was unchanged (Figure 3K), and villus length was shorter (Figure 3L), consistent with a biased increase in secretory progenitors. To verify that the increase in ATOH1+ cells represents an increase in secretory progenitors and not goblet cells labeled during lineage tracing, we stained for the bona fide secretory progenitor marker Dll1 (30) and found that Tnf−/− mice showed a significant increase in the number of cells with Dll1 transcripts, again consistent with an increase in secretory progenitors (Figure 3, I and J).

TNF expressed by epithelial cells regulates mucin homeostasis and goblet cell differentiation. Prior work (31, 32) and our own immunohistochemical analysis of TNF suggests that the epithelium is a significant source of TNF that drives the observed mucin phenotypes. However, it has been shown that mesenchymal cells are also an intestinal source of TNF (33). To determine whether epithelial cell–derived TNF is required for proper mucin homeostasis, we generated mice harboring both the VilCreERT2 and Tnffl/fl alleles (34, 35), which allowed for spatiotemporal deletion of TNF, as opposed to constitutive deletion in Tnf−/− mice. In VilCreERT2; Tnffl/fl mice, we deleted TNF in intestinal epithelial cells by administering daily doses of tamoxifen over 6 days, which is approximately 2 epithelial turnover cycles (Figure 4A). Acute epithelial loss of TNF phenocopies the effects observed during the constitutive loss of TNF. While VilCreERT2; Tnffl/fl mutants showed no difference in gut length compared to controls (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F), mutant mice had increased luminal mucin (Figure 4, B and C). We also observed higher goblet cell numbers (Figure 4, D and F) in the crypt (Figure 4F), while villus (Figure 4E) and total goblet cell numbers remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 1D). To determine whether acute epithelial loss of TNF also caused defects in waste expulsion, we performed a gut transit assay. After 6 days of tamoxifen induction, we measured the distance that FITC-dextran traveled along the gastrointestinal tract over 1 hour. The dye traveled 6% less of the total gut in mutant mice compared with controls (Figure 4, G and H), similar to what we observed in Tnf−/− mice. Taken together, these studies establish a central role for epithelial cell–derived TNF in regulating mucin homeostasis by inhibiting secretory progenitor bias to goblet cells.

Figure 4 Epithelium-derived TNF is required for mucin and goblet cell homeostasis. (A) Experimental design. TAM, tamoxifen. (B) Mucin fluorescence by UEA-1 lectin staining in adult tissue. Note that VillinCreERT2; Tnffl/fl mice have stronger staining intensity and more luminal area covered by mucin. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Quantification of mean fluorescence intensity of intervillus regions. Values are normalized to mean fluorescence of controls (n = 6 control, 7 VillinCreERT2; Tnffl/fl mice, 20 regions of interest per mouse). (D) Micrographs of MUC2+ goblet cells in the intestine. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E and F) Quantification of MUC2+ goblet cells (n = 5 control, 6 VillinCreERT2; Tnffl/fl mice, 25 crypt-villus units per mouse). (G) Micrographs of FITC displacement after 1 hour across full-length intestines. Arrows indicate most distal FITC signal. Dotted lines outline tissue landmarks. Scale bar: 2 mm. (H) Quantification of FITC displacement represented as percentage of gut length, i.e., FITC signal over total gut length (n = 6 control, 7 VillinCreERT2; Tnffl/fl mice). P values calculated by unpaired, 2-tailed t test (C, E–F, and H).

Epithelial TNF-TNFR1 interactions control mucin flux via CFTR-induced fluid pumping. Several phenotypes observed in our Tnf−/− mice resembled those previously reported in Cftr−/− mice, including increased intestinal mucin levels, goblet cell number, gut transit, and bacterial load (7, 8, 24). CFTR function is essential for proper mucin flux and maturation in the intestine (9, 10). We therefore asked whether epithelial TNF acted as an upstream regulator of CFTR, in addition to regulating epithelial cell differentiation. We first characterized the spatial expression of CFTR within the intestine using RNAscope and found that Cftr transcripts were spatially restricted to epithelial crypts in the ileum and a subpopulation of villus cells. Among cells in the crypt, LGR5+ stem cells highly expressed Cftr (Supplemental Figure 2A). These data are consistent with previous reports of CFTR expression (36–38) and suggest that the crypt base is a major site of fluid and ion pumping downstream of CFTR activity. Furthermore, the zonated expression of CFTR, TNF, and TNFRs (Figure 1) in epithelial crypts indicate a potential interaction between CFTR and TNF in crypts.

Intestinal organoids provide an ideal system to dissect molecular mechanisms intrinsic to the epithelium by enabling the analysis of genetic and pharmacological perturbations coupled with live imaging. During normal organoid growth, fluid flows into organoid lumens and causes them to periodically inflate and collapse in a CFTR-dependent manner (39). Indeed, inflation of organoids has been used to predict patient response to drugs in cystic fibrosis, which is caused by loss-of-function mutations in CFTR (40, 41). We assessed the impact of TNF on CFTR activity by first measuring the rates of inflation of control and Tnf−/− organoids cultured in normal growth conditions. The rate of inflation of Tnf−/− organoids was significantly reduced in normal growth media, approximately 2.5 times slower than controls (Figure 5, A and B). Consistent with a role for TNF upstream of CFTR, recombinant TNF (rTNF) rescued the lumen size of Tnf−/− organoids at 24 hours of growth, and combined treatment with rTNF and a CFTR inhibitor (CFTRinh-172) blocked the previously observed rescue (Figure 5C). Using a VillinCreERT2; Cftrfl/fl conditional knockout (8), we were able to further validate that TNF acts upstream of CFTR to induce luminal flow, as Cftr loss of function reversed the organoid inflation induced by rTNF treatment (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Epithelial TNF modulates CFTR-induced fluid pumping through TNFR1. (A) Eighty-minute montage of WT and Tnf–/– organoids live imaged 8 hours after plating under normal growth conditions. Magenta masks outline lumens at 0 minutes and green masks outline lumens at 80 minutes. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of the inflation rate of organoids during 80 minutes without lumen collapse under normal growth conditions. Lumen size was normalized to t = 0 minutes and was measured for each individual organoid at 20-minute intervals. A simple linear regression was performed for compiled data. (C) Lumen size of organoids treated with 1 ng/mL rTNF and 50 μM CFTRinh-172 for 24 hours. Measurements were normalized to the size of individual lumens at t = 0 hours. NT, no treatment. (D) Lumen size of control or VillinCreERT2; Cftrfl/fl organoids treated with 1 ng/mL rTNF for 24 hours. (E) Lumen swelling of 2-day-old WT organoids costimulated with 0.4 μM forskolin and 1 ng/mL rTNF plus inhibitors of either CFTR (20 μM CFTRinh-172) or PKC (5 μM GF109203X). Plots represent mean of 30 organoids from 3 distinct organoid lines. FSK, forskolin. (F) Area under the curve of forskolin-induced swelling plots. Each point represents the mean AUC for an individual organoid line within the group. (G) Lumen size of control or Tnfr-KO organoids treated with 1 ng/mL rTNF for 24 hours. For all organoid experiments, n = 3 distinct established organoid lines per group with more than 20 organoids quantified per line. A 2-tailed P value was calculated testing the null hypothesis that the slopes between the 2 groups were equal in B. P values were calculated using an ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test comparing all groups to the control for C, D, and F and an ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Turkey’s multiple-comparison test for G.

We next aimed to determine the mechanism by which TNF modulates CFTR activity. We hypothesized that TNF could increase the total amount of CFTR and thus increase CFTR activity. To test this, we performed qPCR on control or Tnf−/− organoids grown for 24 hours in culture. We found that there was no change in Cftr transcripts in Tnf−/− organoids (Supplemental Figure 2C), suggesting that TNF acts on CFTR posttranscriptionally. Therefore, we hypothesized that rTNF was increasing the quantity of active CFTR in organoids. To obtain a more accurate readout of maximal CFTR function, we used forskolin to elevate cyclic AMP levels and stimulate CFTR activity and swelling in intestinal organoids (40). Previous work showed that rTNF stimulates CFTR activity through a PKC-dependent mechanism in human bronchial epithelial cells (42). Therefore, we costimulated control organoids with forskolin and combinations of rTNF, CFTRinh-172, and the PKC inhibitor bisindolylmaleimide I (GF109203X). We found that TNF had an additive effect with forskolin in inducing organoid swelling and caused an overall 2-fold increase in lumen swelling. This additive effect was abrogated with CFTR inhibition, confirming that rTNF-induced swelling acts through CFTR. Additionally, rTNF cotreatment with the PKC inhibitor GF109203X abrogated the additive effect of rTNF, pointing to a PKC-dependent mechanism (Figure 5, E and F). Thus, we conclude that rTNF modulates CFTR-induced fluid pumping through PKC.

To identify whether TNFR1 or TNFR2 was required for TNF modulation of CFTR-induced flow, we generated single- (Tnfr1−/−, Tnfr2−/−) and double-knockout (Tnfr1−/− Tnfr2−/−) organoids and assessed their ability to swell following rTNF treatment. As expected, Tnfr1−/− Tnfr2−/− double-knockout organoids did not show a significant change in lumen size after 24 hours of rTNF treatment (Figure 5G). We then compared swelling in Tnfr1−/− and Tnfr2−/− organoids to swelling in Tnfr1−/− Tnfr2−/− double-knockout organoids. At baseline, single Tnfr1−/− and single Tnfr2−/− organoids showed a trend toward increased lumen size compared with Tnfr1−/− Tnfr2−/− double-knockout organoids without treatment, which suggests that TNFR1 and TNFR2 each partially contribute to lumen size during homeostasis. Nevertheless, Tnfr1−/− organoids did not show a statistically significant change in lumen size after 24 hours of rTNF treatment, whereas Tnfr2−/− organoids showed a statistically significant increase in lumen size after 24 hours of rTNF treatment (Figure 5G), suggesting that TNF acts primarily through TNFR1 to modulate CFTR-induced flow.

Ions released by CFTR promote mucin unfolding, exposing sites where the protease meprin-β can then cleave and thereby allow mucin to be processed and released (5). Failure to shed meprin-β from epithelial cell membranes leads to unprocessed MUC2 and more dense mucus (10). Therefore, we asked whether epithelial TNF also acts upstream of meprin-β and assessed the activity of meprin-β in VilCreERT2; Tnffl/fl mice by using protease localization as a readout. VilCreERT2; Tnffl/fl mice showed more intense and dense meprin-β staining compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 2), indicative of less shed meprin-β and consequently a decreased ability to cleave mucin. Combined, these results expand the role of epithelial TNF in mucin homeostasis beyond control of goblet cell number to include modulation of 2 key processes in mucin flux: regulation of CFTR activity and meprin-β shedding.

IBD patients treated with anti-TNF have an increased number of goblet cells in crypts. Given the importance of TNF levels in IBD as well as many other diseases (43, 44), we next aimed to determine the clinical relevance of our findings. In IBD, goblet cell numbers have been reported to decrease (23, 45), while anti-TNF treatment has been shown to lead to an increase in goblet cell numbers in mouse colitis (46). Here, we showed that loss of TNF causes an increase in goblet cell number under homeostatic conditions. Thus, we set out to determine the effect of TNF under conditions that mimicked homeostasis and disease in patients. We obtained noninflamed ileal tissue samples from IBD patients, IBD patients undergoing anti-TNF therapy, and healthy donors, and quantified the goblet cell proportion in crypt epithelium (Figure 6). We found that noninflamed tissue from IBD patients and healthy donors had a similar proportion of goblet cells, which supports the notion of noninflamed IBD tissue as a good model of normal goblet cell homeostasis in patients. Noninflamed IBD tissue thus allowed for the analysis of the effect of anti-TNF therapy in a condition resembling the steady state in humans.

Figure 6 Anti-TNF treatment in human IBD patients triggers goblet cell hyperplasia in crypts. (A) Representative immunostaining of MUC2+ goblet cells in human ileal sections from patients diagnosed with IBD and either untreated or treated with anti-TNF therapy. The epithelium is stained for E-cadherin. (B) The proportion of goblet cells per crypt was quantified by dividing the number of MUC2+ cells per the total number of nuclei in each crypt. P value was calculated by unpaired, 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction (n = 4 individuals per group, 10–20 different crypts were counted for each individual). (C and D) Quantification of the proportion of goblet cells per crypt and representative images of goblet cells in the Ileum of healthy donors (n = 3 individuals, 10–20 different crypts were counted for each individual). Scale bars: 50 μm.

Strikingly, IBD patients undergoing anti-TNF therapy had a higher proportion of crypt goblet cells than IBD patients and healthy donors (Figure 6, B and C). This reproduces the goblet cell hyperplasia phenotypes in TNF loss-of-function mice (Figures 2G and 4F), suggesting a mechanism of TNF control of goblet cell differentiation in human physiology similar to that in mouse.