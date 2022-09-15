Integrated hepatitis B virus DNA maintains surface antigen production during antiviral treatment

A multiplex ddPCR assay for iDNA-derived transcripts. We developed a discriminatory assay exploiting the shared cccDNA-derived mRNA 3′ overlaps that terminate in a common poly-A signal (PAS). Previously published long- and short-read sequencing transcriptome maps of HBV-infected liver tissues indicate that iDNA-derived transcripts, overwhelmingly S mRNAs, lack the common PAS (8, 11–13). Thus, we designed a multiplex ddPCR assay to independently quantify the middle (mid-HBV) and 3′ (3′ HBV) ends of HBV mRNAs to distinguish transcripts that derive from cccDNA from those that derive from iDNA. The mid-HBV assay was designed to align against all S mRNAs as well as 3.5 kb mRNA if present. We added a 5′ assay (5′ HBV) that quantifies pgRNA as an independent measure of transcriptional activity from cccDNA since transcriptome maps rarely demonstrate iDNA-derived pgRNA (Figure 1). Using these multiple ddPCR assays in combination, iDNA-derived transcripts can be distinguished from cccDNA-derived transcripts when the mid-HBV region is amplified but the 3′ HBV assay is not. We verified the specificity of this approach by applying these assays to transcripts taken from Hep3B cells, which only contain iDNA, that were added to HBV-uninfected liver tissue and diluted. We confirmed that only the mid-HBV amplicon, and not the 3′ HBV amplicon, was quantifiable over a dynamic range (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161818DS1). Thus, we concluded this approach was specific for iDNA-derived transcripts. We applied the same multiplex assay to liver from a mouse model of HBV infection (see Methods). C57BL/6 mice were transfected with a cccDNA expression vector from which all canonical HBV transcripts are produced. We applied the mid-HBV and 3′ HBV assays to homogenized liver extracts from these mice and found that both assays quantified abundant transcripts over a dynamic range, confirming their sensitivity (Supplemental Figure 2). In addition, we tested each assay individually and in combination against purified synthetic DNA standards in equimolar concentrations across a range of dilutions and found comparable PCR efficiencies (Supplemental Figure 3). The lower limit of detection for each amplicon was less than 10 copies/μL input. Finally, we verified in silico that these primers would work across genotypes by demonstrating that our primers and probes bind equally to more than 4,000 full-length HBV sequences of varying genotypes (Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 1 HBV transcriptional map and multiplex ddPCR assay targets. Horizontal lines depict HBV transcripts derived from cccDNA or iDNA (labeled). The variable chimeric virus-host region is shown as hashed lines at the 3′ end of iDNA-derived transcripts. The dashed vertical line is the EcoRI cut site for orientation. Solid vertical lines show the locations of the DR1, DR2, and poly-A signal (PAS) regions for reference. Individual targeted assays for each component of the multiplex ddPCR are shown as vertical boxes spanning the shaded regions at the 5′, middle, and 3′ ends of HBV transcripts.

Multiplex ddPCR assay correlates with HBsAg levels in blood. We applied the multiplex ddPCR assay to paired liver biopsies from 16 HIV/HBV-coinfected persons enrolled in the Hepatitis B Research Network Ancillary Study (16) at Johns Hopkins Hospital (Table 1). Each participant had fresh-frozen paired liver biopsies separated by a median of 3.5 years (range: 2.7–3.8 years). At biopsy 1, 12 of 16 people were on NUC therapy for more than 1 year and all were on therapy between biopsies. All but 2 people at biopsy 1 and 1 at biopsy 2 had CD4+ T cell counts of greater than 200 cells/mm3 (median 558 cells/mm3 and 659 cells/mm3 at biopsies 1 and 2, respectively). HIV RNA was undetectable in 13 of 16 individuals at each biopsy. At biopsy 2, the maximum HIV RNA was 1.7 log 10 copies/mL. HBV DNA was detectable in 8 of 16 and 6 of 16 people at biopsy 1 and 2, respectively, and the median HBV DNA change between biopsies was –1.25 log 10 IU/mL (IQR: –6.3 to 0.3 log 10 IU/mL). None of the participants had HBsAg loss during treatment. The median HBsAg levels at biopsies 1 and 2 were similar (3.2 log 10 [IQR: 3.0–3.6 log 10 ] IU/mL and 2.9 log 10 [2.8–3.3 log 10 ] IU/mL, respectively; P = 0.3). Overall, the median HBsAg level changed minimally between biopsies by a median –0.26 log 10 IU/mL (IQR: –0.15 to –0.48 log 10 IU/mL decline). Notably, 4 (25%) people achieved greater than 0.5 log 10 IU/mL HBsAg decline (range: 0.52–1.96 log 10 ), whereas the median decline in the other 12 people was 0.23 log 10 IU/mL (IQR: 0.09–0.3 log 10 IU/mL; Figure 2). We stratified participants by the magnitude of their decrease in HBsAg quantities, comparing results of the 4 people in the highest quartile (>0.5 log IU/mL decline) to the remaining 12 individuals to test whether the magnitude of HBsAg decline during antiviral treatment could be attributed to the amount of iDNA-derived S mRNA.

Figure 2 Serum HBsAg over time. Serum HBsAg declines are shown for each person between the time of their liver biopsies. Each person (n = 16) is represented by a unique line. The dotted lines indicate people who achieved a >log 10 0.5 IU/mL decline between biopsies, while unbroken lines indicate the people who had smaller HBsAg declines.

Table 1 Study participant demographics and characteristics

First, we confirmed that quantifying total HBV transcription, whether from cccDNA or iDNA, was an accurate correlate of HBsAg production. We applied the assay to RNA extracted from bulk liver tissue from the 32 (16 pairs) liver biopsies. We simultaneously quantified the total number of cells in each sample using a separate qPCR assay measuring ERV3 DNA, an endogenous retroviral sequence in every human cell (17). Because the mid-HBV assay measures all viral transcripts from cccDNA and iDNA except for the low-abundance 0.7 kb HBX gene product (see Methods), we used this assay to estimate total HBV transcriptional activity. Adjusting to ERV3 quantities, HBV transcription/cell correlated closely with HBsAg levels (r = 0.79, P < 0.001; Figure 3). This result was expected, since the mid-HBV assay targets an amplicon embedded in all S mRNAs, irrespective of their origin. Thus, we concluded that the mid-HBV assay is an adequate surrogate for S mRNAs that are translated into HBsAg, and that we could use the assay multiplexed with the 3′ HBV assays to unravel the source of HBsAg production. We also considered how HBV transcription varied with hepatitis B e antigen (HBeAg) status; HBsAg levels were marginally elevated in persons who were HBeAg positive (median 3.33 log 10 IU/mL) compared with HBeAg negative (2.90 log 10 IU/mL; P = 0.069; Supplemental Figure 4D). Correspondingly, biopsies from HBeAg-positive individuals had higher levels of HBV transcription, quantified by the mid-HBV assay, compared with biopsies from HBeAg-negative individuals (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 4A).

Figure 3 HBV transcriptional activity and serum HBsAg levels. Total HBV transcriptional activity in liver was measured by the mid-HBV assay that targets all HBV transcripts (except low-abundance 0.7 kb transcripts) and is located in the middle of the S ORF. Quantities were adjusted for the number of cells in each sample using ERV-3 quantities. HBV transcriptional activity in liver was correlated with contemporaneous serum HBsAg levels. Each data point represents 1 person at each biopsy (n = 32) and the black trendline was calculated using simple linear regression, while the shaded region depicts the 95% confidence intervals along the trendline. Black symbols depict the 4 individuals with >log 10 0.5 IU/mL declines in serum HBsAg at biopsy 1 with lines drawn to biopsy 2 for each person. Spearman’s correlation coefficient is shown with its P value and the shape of symbols (circles or triangles) corresponds to HBeAg status at the time of biopsy, as indicated in the legend.

iDNA transcription in liver explains the response of serum HBsAg levels to NUCs. We next tested whether differences in iDNA transcription could explain the differences in decline in serum HBsAg between the 4 persons in the highest quartile who had a greater than 0.5 log 10 decline during NUC therapy compared with the 12 others who did not. We calculated an iDNA transcriptional index (iDNA TI, see Methods), defined as the ratio of cccDNA- and iDNA-derived transcripts (mid-HBV amplicon) to only cccDNA-derived transcripts (3′ HBV amplicon). Thus, the iDNA TI represents a relative relationship between the quantity of iDNA- to cccDNA-derived S transcripts, facilitating comparison of the dominant source of S transcripts between biopsies regardless of the absolute quantity of S transcripts. An iDNA TI of 1 or less is interpreted as transcription only from cccDNA, whereas an iDNA TI of greater than 2 represents HBsAg transcripts deriving predominantly from iDNA rather than from cccDNA. An iDNA TI between 1 and 2 represents contributions from iDNA and cccDNA without dominance of either. Interestingly, we found that individuals with a 0.5 log 10 or less decline in HBsAg were transcribing predominantly from iDNA at both biopsies 1 and 2, with median iDNA transcriptional indices of 21.5 (IQR: 2.0–47.1) and 18.3 (IQR: 4.2–141.8), respectively (Figure 4). However, in people who achieved a greater than 0.5 log 10 decline in HBsAg while on NUC therapy, viral transcription was primarily from cccDNA at biopsies 1 and 2, with median iDNA transcriptional indices of 1.4 (range: 0.9–1.7) and 0.9 (range: 0.9–1.9), respectively (Figure 4). This difference in iDNA TI was statistically significant between those who achieved a greater than 0.5 log 10 decline and those who did not (P < 0.01). We confirmed that the total amount of serum HBsAg at either time point did not confound the relationship between the decline in HBsAg and the iDNA TI (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 4 HBsAg decline during NUC treatment and iDNA-derived transcription. Box-and-whisker plots represent the summarized serum HBsAg levels at the time of each biopsy for people who achieved a >0.5 log 10 IU/mL decline (left panel, n = 4) and those who had ≤0.5 log 10 IU/mL (right panel, n = 12). The absolute HBsAg levels are shown on the leftward y axis and are visualized as the salmon-colored box-and-whiskers plots. The central horizontal line for each box-and-whisker denotes the median HBsAg amounts, while the box demarcates the interquartile range of the data. The whiskers extend to encompass ± 1.5 × IQR of the data. Data points (open purple circles) corresponding to the contemporaneous liver measurements of the iDNA transcriptional index (iDNA TI) from the same people are overlaid and quantified by the rightward y axis (n = 32). A horizontal cutoff (purple line) indicates a sample for which the majority of HBV transcripts derive from iDNA since an iDNA TI > 2 indicates that more transcripts derive from iDNA than from cccDNA. Bx1, biopsy 1; Bx2, biopsy 2.

iDNA-derived transcription is a dominant source of S mRNAs during NUC therapy. Because iDNA and cccDNA transcription can independently contribute to HBsAg, and because we previously reported that cccDNA transcription is silenced during NUCs (3, 6, 9, 14, 15), we next examined the relationship between iDNA and cccDNA transcription in the context of NUC therapy. We have previously used the 5′ HBV amplicon to quantify 3.5 kb transcripts with a particular interest in pgRNA (14, 15). As these transcripts are almost exclusively a result of cccDNA transcription, we use this as a surrogate for cccDNA transcriptional activity, but conservatively designate the pgRNA/cccDNA molecular ratio as the pgRNA transcriptional index (pgRNA TI) (see Methods).

As in our prior single-cell studies (14, 15), we found that NUC therapy duration was associated with reductions in cccDNA transcription (pgRNA TI) in bulk tissues (r = –0.51, P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 6). Interestingly, while transcription from cccDNA during NUCs diminished, the relative transcription from iDNA increased; we observed that the pgRNA TI and iDNA TI were inversely correlated (r = –0.72, P < 0.001; Figure 5A). This finding suggests that cccDNA transcription contributed less to S mRNAs during NUC therapy, as iDNA transcription produced an increasing fraction of S mRNAs. This transcriptional switching parallels HBeAg status; HBeAg-negative persons were pgRNA TIlow/iDNA TIhigh and HBeAg-positive persons were pgRNA TIhigh/iDNA TIlow (iDNA TI P < 0.01, pgRNA TI P < 0.001, both comparing HBeAg-positive to HBeAg-negative people; Supplemental Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 5 iDNA transcription and serum HBsAg in relation to pgRNA TI (surrogate for cccDNA-derived transcription). Each data point represents each person at each biopsy, with the shape of the symbol indicating HBeAg status at the time of biopsy (n = 32). Trendlines were calculated using a simple linear regression, with shading indicating the 95% confidence intervals around the lines. (A) Spearman’s correlation coefficient shows the relationship between iDNA TI and pgRNA TI, a measure of cccDNA transcription. (B) Serum HBsAg levels are shown correlated with the pgRNA TI in 2 components. To the right are shown points and a simple linear regression from people with ≥100 pgRNA transcripts/cccDNA molecule wherein all people had been NUC suppressed for <5 years. To the left are shown people <100 pgRNA transcripts/cccDNA molecule, the majority of whom had been NUC suppressed for ≥5 years. Spearman’s correlation coefficients and P values corresponding to each group are shown under each component.

To test whether cccDNA transcriptional silencing could be independently linked to HBsAg declines, we plotted the pgRNA TI against serum HBsAg (Figure 5B). Intriguingly, we found that decline from high to low levels of cccDNA transcription (pgRNA TI) correlated with a decline in serum HBsAg levels to a threshold pgRNA TI of approximately 100 (r = 0.61, P < 0.03). Below that threshold, serum HBsAg levels did not appear to decline any further (r = –0.022, P = 0.9).

Single-cell viral transcriptional landscapes reveal the contributions of iDNA versus cccDNA. To further understand how iDNA maintains levels of HBsAg in the liver during NUC therapy, we examined individual hepatocytes from 3 individuals. We performed scLCM (14, 15) on paired biopsies from 3 of the 16 study participants who were representative of others in the cohort (Table 2): (a) an individual who was HBeAg negative and experienced minimal HBsAg decline, (b) an individual who was HBeAg positive and experienced 1.96 log 10 IU/mL HBsAg decline, and (c) an individual who was HBeAg positive and experienced minimal HBsAg decline. We included analyses of the participants’ serum HBV DNA that were available through the cohort as a surrogate for the presence and efficacy of NUC suppression of viral replication. We studied an array of hepatocytes, spatially consecutive as we have done previously, from each biopsy for the 3 persons. We applied multiplex ddPCR using the 5′, mid-, and 3′ HBV amplicons to the RNA extractions from each cell. We developed an algorithm using the iDNA TI to classify each cell by the relative contribution of iDNA transcription to S mRNAs: (a) transcribing only from cccDNA (iDNA TI ≤ 1), (b) transcribing from cccDNA and iDNA (1 < iDNA TI ≤ 2), (c) transcribing predominantly from iDNA (iDNA TI > 2), and (d) transcribing only from iDNA (mid-HBV+/3′ HBV–; Figure 6B). Thus, after excluding cells with incomplete measurements (26 of 384; 6.7%), the remaining cells could be indexed for transcriptional activity and the relative contributions from cccDNA or iDNA.

Figure 6 HBV serology and single-cell viral transcriptional landscapes from 3 representative people over time. (A) Serum HBV DNA (dark green) and serum HBsAg (slate) levels between biopsies are represented for each person who underwent single-cell examination (n = 3). All available time points are shown and open circles are those that were below the limit of detection for each assay. Vertical dashed lines indicate when biopsies were taken from each person. (B) Each data point represents a single hepatocyte after QC exclusion. Grids are arrayed in the x-y plane to reflect their position in a contiguous section of tissue. Three representative people are shown at each biopsy. The size of each data point corresponds to the quantity of HBV transcripts/cell, as measured by the mid-HBV assay, and open points indicate that no HBV transcription was detected. Colors indicate the source of viral transcripts in cells, as specified in the legend and determined by the iDNA TI. Some cells were found to have cccDNA-derived transcription but had undetectable S transcripts; these were colored gold and are shown as the smallest points. All cells that were deemed analyzable (because they passed QC by having sufficient total RNA) are depicted, irrespective of their infection or viral transcriptional status.

Table 2 Characteristics of select persons examined by scLCM

We designated a cell as transcriptionally active if either the 5′, mid-, or 3′ HBV amplicons were detectable. In the 2 HBeAg-positive individuals, we observed that some cells transcribed S more from iDNA relative to cccDNA, whereas others transcribed more from cccDNA (Figure 6B). In contrast, in the HBeAg-negative individual, all cells with S mRNAs transcribed chiefly from iDNA.