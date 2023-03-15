Targeting pleckstrin-2/Akt signaling reduces proliferation in myeloproliferative neoplasm models

Development of Plek2 small-molecule inhibitors that block cell proliferation. To screen small molecules that bind to Plek2 and potentially inhibit its function, we chose to focus on the DEP domain instead of the PH domains that can be found in many proteins. The DEP domain of Plek2 is highly conserved among different species (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159638DS1). As there are no reported crystal structures, we built a homology model of Plek2 using prime module (20) incorporated in the Schrödinger platform (https://www.schrodinger.com/products/prime), considering the primary amino acid sequence of the DEP domain as the query, and identified relevant template structures by homology search using BLAST and PSI-BLAST engines. The Plek2 model was then subjected to MolProbity validation, and the model scored 95% or more (21), indicating its suitability for carrying out further in silico screening. We then performed a virtual high-throughput screening (vHTS) using a 3-tier Glide platform implemented in Schrödinger suite (22). We screened approximately 100,000 drug-like small-molecule compounds for those that could bind to the Plek2 DEP domain. From this set, we identified 28 hit compounds that potentially bind to Plek2 (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Table 1).

The hit compounds were subsequently screened using a mouse BM erythroid progenitor culture system in erythropoietin-containing (EPO-containing) medium (Figure 1A) (11, 23, 24). These cells underwent rapid proliferation with supraphysiological levels of EPO and closely mimicking accelerated erythropoiesis in MPNs. In these cells, Plek2 was also highly expressed, especially in the late stages of the culture (Supplemental Figure 1D). We tested each of the 28 hits in this system and found compound 17 (NUP-17) to have the most significant inhibitory effects on erythroid proliferation and enucleation (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). The IC 50 in blocking cell proliferation was 56 μM. NUP-17 also had a significant inhibitory effect on enucleation, but minimal effects on cell differentiation (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 1 Development of Plek2 small-molecule inhibitors that block cell proliferation. (A) Schematics of HSPC in vitro culture system for the secondary screen of the hit compounds. Graph is generated using BioRender. (B) The chemical structure of NUP-17d. (C) BM lineage–negative cells were cultured in EPO-containing medium with different amounts of NUP-17d added at the beginning of culture. Cell proliferation was analyzed at 48 hours in culture. IC 50 was calculated. (D and E) Same as C except cell differentiation, enucleation in D, and apoptosis in E were analyzed using flow cytometry. (F) ITC analyses demonstrate a direct interaction of NUP-17d with full-length Plek2. (G) 1 × 105 BM lineage–negative cells were cultured with EPO medium as in C or medium containing stem cell factor (SCF). NUP-17d (10 μM) was added at the beginning of cell culture. Cell proliferation was analyzed at 48 hours in culture. (H) BM lineage–negative cells purified from the indicated mice were cultured in SCF medium as in G. NUP-17d (10 μM) was added at the beginning of cell culture. Cell proliferation was analyzed at 48 hours in culture. (I) BM lineage–negative cells transduced with Plek2 shRNA or control scrambled shRNA were cultured in EPO medium and treated with NUP-17d as in G. Cell proliferation was analyzed at 48 hours in culture. Western blotting assay demonstrates the downregulated Plek2 levels. Error bars represent SEM of the mean. Comparisons between 2 groups were evaluated with 2-tailed t test, and comparisons among multiple groups were evaluated with 1-way ANOVA. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Based on similarity searching from the in silico screening, we further identified a series of analogs of NUP-17 and found that compound NUP-17d had significantly improved potency (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C, and Figure 1B). The IC 50 of NUP-17d was 7.8 μM in the erythroid in vitro proliferation assay (Figure 1C). NUP-17d also significantly inhibited enucleation and differentiation (at higher dosage) of the cultured erythroid cells (Figure 1D) and induced apoptosis (Figure 1E). NUP-17d bound to Plek2 and Plek2-DEP with high affinity (K D = 190 and 305 nM, respectively) in an isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC) assay (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2D). NUP-17d reduced cell proliferation more significantly when the BM lineage–negative cells were cultured in EPO-containing medium compared with those cultured in medium containing stem cell factor to maintain their progenitor status (Figure 1G). We also tested erythroblasts from JAK2V617F-knockin mice with NUP-17d, which showed that JAK2V617F-positive erythroblasts were more sensitive to the compound treatment (Figure 1H). The effect of NUP-17d was Plek2 specific, since no inhibitory effect was observed when Plek2 was acutely depleted by shRNA (11) (Figure 1I).

In addition, we also overexpressed Plek2 in Cos-7 cells, which induced prominent lamellipodia formation, as previously reported (9). NUP-17, and to a greater extent NUP-17d, dramatically reverted lamellipodia in Plek2-overexpressed cells (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). We next constructed a biotin-conjugated NUP-17d (Supplemental Figure 3A) and confirmed NUP-17d binding to Plek2 and Plek2-DEP in in vitro binding assays (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Addition of free NUP-17d reduced the binding of biotin–NUP-17d to Plek2 (Supplemental Figure 3D). Cellular thermal shift assay (CETSA) further revealed specific interaction of NUP-17d with Plek2 in vivo (Supplemental Figure 3E). These studies establish NUP-17d as an effective Plek2 inhibitor.

To further characterize the specificity of the binding between NUP-17d and Plek2 DEP, we applied NUP-17d to the docking model and revealed lysine 156, serine 162, and arginine 194 to be critical for binding (Supplemental Figure 4A). Sequence alignment of the DEP domain in various proteins showed that these residues are not conserved and are highly specific to Plek2 (Supplemental Figure 4B). We next mutated these residues to asparagine, alanine, and glycine, respectively and obtained a recombinant Plek2 DEP 3M protein. An in vitro ITC experiment showed that NUP-17d completely lost its binding to DEP 3M (Supplemental Figure 4C). We further generated a full-length Plek2 3M construct and transduced it into Cos-7 cells. Compared with the WT Plek2, the Plek2 3M mutant failed to increase lamellipodia formation (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). The mutant also failed to promote proliferation of HEL cells, a hematopoietic cell line harboring a JAK2 mutation (Supplemental Figure 4F). These studies indicate that the inhibitor-binding residues of Plek2 are critical for its function.

Plek2 inhibitors block Plek2-mediated Akt activation. Plek2 is associated with membranes via its PH domains, and that association is dependent on D3 phosphoinositide upon the activation of PI3K (10). The mechanisms of Plek2 in driving cell proliferation remain unclear. We performed an RNA-Seq analysis in the cultured BM erythroblasts treated with NUP-17d. Compared with what occurred in the mock-treated cells, genes in several pathways, including PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling and mTORC1 signaling, were enriched (Figure 2A), which was confirmed by gene set enrichment analyses (GSEAs) (Supplemental Figure 5A). Consistently, treatment of the cultured erythroid cells with NUP-17d significantly reduced the level of phosphorylated Akt (p-Akt). Interestingly, the protein level of Akt was also downregulated with a higher dose of the compound (Figure 2B). These data indicate that Plek2 could be involved in the activation of the Akt pathway. To test this hypothesis, we first compared the levels of p-Akt in TER119-positive erythroblasts from Plek2 WT and KO mice stimulated by EPO after starvation. Total Akt protein levels were equalized among samples to test the direct role of Plek2 on Akt phosphorylation. Plek2-deficient erythroblasts indeed exhibited delayed and attenuated increases of p-Akt upon EPO stimulation (Figure 2C). We previously reported that loss of Plek2 reverted myeloproliferative phenotypes in a JAK2V617F-knockin mouse model (12). The JAK2V617F mutation is known to activate Akt, but the mechanism is incompletely understood. To understand whether Plek2 is involved in the activation of Akt in JAK2V617F-knockin mice, we purified total BM cells from WT, Plek2-KO, JAK2V617F-knockin, and JAK2V617F-knockin/Plek2-KO mice. As expected, loss of Plek2 significantly diminished the upregulated p-Akt, p-S6, and total S6 induced by JAK2V617F (Figure 2D). The protein level of Akt remained unchanged due to possible compensatory effects in vivo. We next compared the proteome of these cells using a tandem mass tagging (TMT) mass spectrometry assay and found the downregulated PI3K/Akt pathway among others in cells from JAK2V617F-knockin/Plek2-KO mice when compared with those from JAK2V617F-knockin mice (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Plek2 is involved in the regulation of Akt signaling. (A) RNA-Seq analysis of BM lineage–negative cells cultured in EPO-containing medium with or without NUP-17d (10 μM) for 48 hours. Pathways enriched in NUP-17d–treated cells are shown. (B) BM lineage–negative cells were cultured in EPO medium for 24 hours. Cells were then treated with increasing concentrations of NUP-17d for 2 hours. Western blot assays of the indicated proteins were performed. (C) Western blot assays of p-Akt and total Akt in the starved BM TER119+ cells from Plek2 WT and KO mice followed by treatment with 2 units of EPO for the indicated durations. Total Akt was used for equal loading among the samples. (D) Western blot assays of the indicated proteins from total BM cells of the indicated mice at 3 months old. (E) Volcano plot of quantitative proteomic study. Proteins significantly up- (blue) or downregulated (red) in JAK2V617F-knockin/Plek2-KO TER119+ cells are presented. JAK2V617F/Plek2-KO negatively correlated pathways in GSEA analyses are shown on the right. Experiments were repeated 4 times, and data were obtained with combined individual analysis.

Plek2 forms a membrane-signaling complex to activate and upregulate Akt. PI3K phosphorylates the 3-hydroxyl group of membrane phospholipid phosphatidylinositol 4,5-biphosphate (PI[4,5]P 2 ) to generate the lipid signaling messenger PI(3,4,5)P 3 , which serves as a docking site on the membrane for the PH domain of Akt and partially activates Akt. PI(3,4,5)P 3 can be metabolized to produce PI(3,4)P 2 , and recent evidence points to additional signaling roles for this lipid. Akt binds most strongly to PI(3,4)P 2 among PI and phosphatidylinositol phosphates (PIPs) that are important messengers for signaling transduction (25). Plek2 also binds more strongly to PI(3,4)P 2 (Supplemental Figure 5B). In certain cell types, under specific contexts, PI(3,4)P 2 can accumulate to levels higher than that of PI(3,4,5)P 3 (26). Here, we found that PI(3,4)P 2 was significantly more abundant than PI(3,4,5)P 3 in the BM erythroblasts, which was further increased upon stimulation of the cells with EPO (Supplemental Figure 5C). Based on these results, we reasoned that Plek2 could influence Akt activation through their membrane association to PI(3,4)P 2 . To explore the relationship of Plek2 and Akt, we first performed a coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) assay and found interaction of Plek2 with Akt (Figure 3A). Domain-mapping studies revealed that the C-terminal catalytic and regulatory domains of Akt are involved in the binding to Plek2 (Supplemental Figure 5D). The protein levels of total Akt and p-Akt, but not the mRNA level of Akt, were also elevated when Plek2 was overexpressed in both 293T cells and Cos-7 cells (Figure 3, A–C). Overexpression of Plek2 also led to increased Akt and p-Akt levels in HEL cells (Figure 3D). The Plek2/Akt interaction was confirmed in vitro in that GST-tagged Plek2 or Plek2 DEP domain directly interacted with recombinant Akt (Figure 3, E and F). A GST pull-down assay revealed that PI3K/Akt effector proteins, such as mTOR and PDK2, were also recruited in the Plek2/Akt complex (Figure 3G). Together, these results indicate that Plek2 functions as a regulatory protein to recruit proteins in the Akt-signaling pathway to increase Akt protein level and activity.

Figure 3 Plek2 activates Akt and protects Akt through Hsp72. (A) IP of anti-HA with cell lysate from 293T cells transfected with HA-Plek2, followed by Western blot assays of indicated proteins. (B) Western blotting assays of indicated proteins from Cos-7 cells transfected with HA-Plek2. (C) Quantitative PCR analysis of AKT from Cos-7 cells transfected with HA-Plek2. (D) Western blotting assays of indicated proteins from HEL cells transfected with Flag-Plek2. (E) GST pull-down assay using GST or GST-Plek2 with a recombinant Akt. Akt was detected by a Western blotting assay. GST and GST-Plek2 were revealed using Coomassie stain. (F) Same as E, except GST-Plek2 DEP was used. (G) GST pull-down assay of GST or GST-Plek2 incubated with cell lysis from 293T cells. Indicated proteins were detected by Western blotting. (H) Bead-conjugated streptavidin pull-down of 293T cells transfected with BirA-Plek2 and incubated with biotin (50 μM). A Western blotting assay of the indicated proteins was performed after SDS-PAGE. (I) Western blotting analyses of the indicated proteins in 293T cells transfected with GFP fusion Hsp72 and HA-GST-Akt. (J) IP of Flag tag with cell lysate from 293T cells transfected with Flag-Plek2 followed by a Western blotting assay of indicated proteins.

Akt is known to be regulated by ubiquitination for its stability and activity. Its polyubiquitination by TRAF6 (27), NEDD4 (28), and Skp2 (29) was reported to enhance the kinase activity whereas Mul1 (30) downregulates Akt. We found that Plek2 overexpression increased the level of polyubiquitinated Akt (Supplemental Figure 5E), indicating that Plek2 upregulates Akt through pathways other than inhibiting its ubiquitination and proteasome degradation. Indeed, the increase in Akt polyubiquitination was through K63, which is known to be critical for Akt activation (Supplemental Figure 5, F and G). To uncover the mechanism of how Plek2 overexpression leads to increased Akt protein levels, we performed an affinity purification using biotin conjugation and streptavidin pull-down of the cell lysate from 293T cells expressing BirA-fusion Plek2. Besides Plek2, the most abundant protein that precipitated with streptavidin beads was Hsp72 (Supplemental Figure 5H and Supplemental Table 2), which was previously reported to stabilize Akt (31). Western blotting assays confirmed the presence of Hsp72 in the complex and its effect on the upregulation of Akt protein levels (Figure 3, H and I). A co-IP assay further demonstrated an interaction between Plek2 and Hsp72 (Figure 3J). These results demonstrate that Plek2 upregulates Akt through the recruitment of Hsp72.

Plek2 inhibitors lead to Akt dissociation from the lipid/Plek2 complex and instability. With this knowledge, we next determined the mechanisms of function of Plek2 inhibitors. An ITC assay revealed no interaction between NUP-17d and Akt, further confirming the specificity of Plek2 inhibitors on Plek2 (Supplemental Figure 5I). Consistent with the targeting of the Plek2 DEP domain, NUP-17d reduced the interaction between Plek2 DEP and Akt (Figure 4A), but did not interfere with Plek2’s lipid affinity (Figure 4B). We then applied NUP-17d in the in vitro binding assay with the bead-conjugated PI(3,4)P 2 . NUP-17d significantly reduced lipid association of Akt in the presence of Plek2 (Figure 4, C and D). When NUP-17d was applied in cells, it reduced the interactions of both Akt and Hsp72 with Plek2. The increase in the level of Akt by Plek2 overexpression was also reduced (Figure 4E). Taken together, these data reveal that overexpression of Plek2 results in increased Akt ubiquitination, activation, and stability. Through binding of the DEP domain of Plek2, Plek2 inhibitors induce a confirmation change of Plek2 protein, which leads to Akt dissociation from the lipid/Plek2 complex and instability (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 Plek2 inhibitors block Plek2-mediated Akt activation. (A) GST pull-down assay of GST-DEP and His-Akt in the presence or absence of 500 μM NUP-17d, followed by a Western blotting assay of Akt and GST. (B) Bead-conjugated PI(3,4)P 2 incubated with recombinant Plek2 and treated with increasing concentrations of NUP-17d, followed by a Western blot of Plek2. (C) Bead-conjugated PI(3,4)P 2 incubated with recombinant Akt and Plek2 was treated with or without 500 μM NUP-17d for 2 hours, followed by a Western blotting assay of the indicated proteins. (D) Quantification of the normalized Akt/Plek2 protein ratio in 3 independent experiments in C. ***P < 0.001. (E) IP of anti-Flag with cell lysate from 293T cells transfected with indicated constructs, followed by the treatment of 20 μM NUP-17d for 2 hours. Western blotting assays were then performed. (F) Schematic illustration of the mechanisms of Plek2 and Plek2 inhibitors. Graph was generated using BioRender.

Plek2 is critical for activation of Akt signaling in vivo. PTEN is a major negative regulator of PI3K through dephosphorylation of PI3K-generated PI(3,4,5)P 3 and PI(3,4)P 2 for inhibiting the PI3K/Akt pathway. PTEN loss of function is common in human cancers through mutations, posttranslational modification, or protein downregulation (32, 33). Loss of Pten in the hematopoietic tissue in mice induces activation of the PI3K/Akt pathway leading to myeloproliferation and lethality approximately 50 days after induced Pten deletion (34, 35). To study the role of Plek2 in the activation of Akt signaling in vivo, we crossed Ptenfl/flMx-Cre mice, in which inducible Pten deletion primarily in the hematopoietic cells can be achieved through polyinosinic: polycytidylic acid (polyIC) injection, with Plek2-KO mice and obtained Ptenfl/flMx-Cre; Plek2-KO (DKO Mx-Cre) mice. We then injected polyIC into these mice 7 times when they were 1 month old to induce Pten deletion (34). As previously reported, Ptenfl/flMx-Cre mice showed myeloproliferative phenotypes, including significantly increased circulating granulocytes and monocytes 25 days after polyIC injection (Figure 5A). The WBC counts were not increased due to the significantly decreased lymphocytes in Ptenfl/flMx-Cre mice. These mice also exhibited anemia (Supplemental Figure 6A). Most of the mice died 50 to 60 days after polyIC injection (Figure 5B). As expected, loss of Plek2 significantly reduced the peripheral blood cell count in myeloid lineages and extended the survival of Ptenfl/flMx-Cre mice (Figure 5, A and B). Plek2 deficiency also significantly ameliorated BM myeloid proliferation (Supplemental Figure 6B) and myeloid infiltration in multiple organ systems in Ptenfl/flMx-Cre mice (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 6C). Flow cytometric analyses of the Gr1+Mac1+ granulocytes and Gr1–Mac1+ monocytes in the BM and spleen showed marked increase of these cells in Ptenfl/flMx-Cre mice that was significantly ameliorated with loss of Plek2 (Figure 5D). The myeloid hyperproliferation was associated with a suppression of BM erythropoiesis and compensatory stress erythropoiesis in the spleen in Ptenfl/flMx-Cre mice, which was also significantly reverted with Plek2 deficiency (Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 6D). Consistent with previous reports (34, 35), the myeloproliferative phenotype in Ptenfl/flMx-Cre mice was initiated from the hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell (HSPC) level. This phenotype was also largely rescued by Plek2 deletion (Figure 5G). Importantly, phospho–flow cytometry analysis revealed that loss of Plek2 largely reverted the increased p-Akt (serine 473) in the BM and spleen granulocytic and erythroid cells induced by Pten deletion (Figure 5H). The upregulated downstream signaling of the Akt pathway was also suppressed (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 6E). This was further confirmed by a Western blot assay (Figure 5J). These data are consistent with Plek2’s function in all the myeloid lineages and reveal a critical role of Plek2 in the enhancement of the Akt-signaling pathway in vivo that is important for tumorigenesis.

Figure 5 Plek2 is critical for the activation of Akt signaling in vivo. (A) Absolute cell counts from indicated mice 25 days after pIpC treatment. DWT, Pten, Plek2 double WT. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival assay of indicated mice after pIpC injection. (C) Representative H&E staining of liver and lung from indicated mice from A. Dashed lines highlight myeloid infiltrates in the liver. Scale bar: 150 μm. (D) Absolute cell numbers of the indicated myeloid cells in the BM and spleen (SP) from indicated mice from A. (E and F) Absolute numbers of TER119+ erythroid cells in the BM and spleen from indicated mice from A are shown in E. Further quantitative gating of different maturation stages of erythropoiesis are shown in F. Stage I, proerythroblast; stage II, basophilic erythroblast; stage III, polychromatic erythroblast; stage IV, orthochromatic erythroblast; stage V, reticulocytes; stage VI, RBCs. (G) Absolute cell numbers of indicated HSPCs from spleens of the indicated mice from A. LK, lineage–, c-Kit+; LS, lineage–, Sca1+; LSK, lineage–, c-Kit+, and Sca1+; LT-HSC, long-term hematopoietic stem cells; ST-HSC, short-term hematopoietic stem cells; MPP, multipotent progenitors; SLAM-LSK, SLAM+ LSK cells. (H) Phospho-flow cytometry analyses of p-Akt at serine 473 in the BM and spleen granulocytes and erythroid cells from indicated mice from A. (I) Phospho-flow cytometry analyses of indicated phosphoproteins in the BM and spleen granulocytes from indicated mice from A. (J) Western blot assays of indicated proteins from the total BM cells of indicated mice from A. Quantification of the proteins is presented below the bands. Error bars represent SEM of the mean. Comparisons between 2 groups were evaluated with 2-tailed t test, and comparisons among multiple groups were evaluated with 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Plek2 inhibitors are effective in reducing myeloproliferation in vivo. With the critical roles of Plek2 in the activation of Akt signaling and efficacies of Plek2 inhibitors in vitro, we tested Plek2 inhibitors in vivo in a series of mouse models. We first used an EPO injection model since EPO induces a significant upregulation of Plek2 (12) and it takes less time to show the effect of EPO and the compounds in vivo. Our recently published work using this model demonstrated that repeated injection of EPO rapidly induced erythrocytosis, splenomegaly, and moderate vascular occlusions in WT mice in 3 weeks (12). These phenotypes were significantly ameliorated when the same EPO injections were performed in Plek2-KO mice (12). Before testing NUP-17d in this model, we first determined a no-observed-adverse-effect-level (NOAEL) of the compound to be approximately 25 mg/kg with appropriate absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) (Supplemental Figure 7A). We treated the mice with NUP-17d after the last EPO injection every day for 3 days. The mice were then sacrificed to determine their complete blood count (CBC), spleen size, and vascular occlusion. Indeed, the compound significantly reduced EPO-induced leukocytosis, reticulocytosis (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C), extramedullary erythropoiesis (Supplemental Figure 7D), and vascular occlusions in the lungs (Supplemental Figure 7E).

With the same dosage, we next applied NUP-17d to a JAK2V617F model. In this model, we transplanted total BM cells from 2-month-old JAK2V617F-knockin mice into lethally irradiated recipient mice to ensure consistency in MPN development. All the transplanted mice developed MPN phenotypes 1 month after transplantation (Supplemental Figure 7F). The recipient mice were then treated with NUP-17d or vehicle control for 1 month. As expected, chronic treatment of NUP-17d largely normalized WBC count and significantly reduced erythrocytosis (Figure 6A). Spleen size, extramedullary erythropoiesis, and megakaryocytic hyperplasia were markedly reduced (Figure 6, B and C). Thrombosis in the lungs was also dramatically ameliorated (Figure 6D). Consistent with its role in reducing Plek2 overexpression–mediated activation of Akt signaling, NUP-17d dramatically reduced the levels of p-Akt and S6 in the BM cells from JAK2V617F transplanted mice (Figure 6E). With the same strategy, we also treated recipient mice that were transplanted with equal amounts of BM cells from JAK2V617F-knockin and WT mice. NUP-17d not only reduced peripheral cell count and spleen weight as expected (Figure 6, F and G), but it also led to a significant decrease in the JAK2V617F allele burden in the peripheral blood (Figure 6H). We also analyzed whether NUP-17d could also reduce JAK2V617F allele burden in the BM HSPCs. To our surprise, NUP-17d did not reduce the percentage of CD45.2-positive cells (JAK2V617F) in different HSPC populations in the BM (Supplemental Figure 7G). However, when we analyzed the absolute count of the CD45.2-positive cells, we found that NUP-17d significantly reduced the cell numbers of most of the HSPCs (Figure 6, I–K). Furthermore, to determine the toxicity profile of the long-term exposure of NUP-17d, we treated 3-month-old JAK2V617F-knockin mice with 25 mg/kg NUP-17d once every week for 2 months. In addition to the amelioration of MPN phenotypes (not shown), the long-term treatment did not induce detectable weight loss, but significantly extended the survival of the mice when compared with littermates of the same sex (Figure 6, L and M). With the same strategies, we next treated Ptenfl/flMx-Cre mice with NUP-17d and achieved significant reduction in peripheral leukocyte counts (Supplemental Figure 7H) and amelioration of myeloid infiltration in the lungs (Supplemental Figure 7I).

Figure 6 Plek2 inhibitors are effective in reducing myeloproliferation in vivo. (A) Total BM cells from 2-month-old JAK2V617F-knockin mice (CD45.2+) were transplanted into lethally irradiated recipient mice (CD45.1+). One month after transplant, recipient mice were treated with 25 mg/kg NUP-17d or vehicle control once every 2 days for 1 month. CBCs were performed after treatment. WT littermate control mice were used for comparison. WT, n = 10; n = 9 in the other 2 groups. (B) Spleen weight in mice from A. n = 5 in each group. (C) Representative H&E staining of spleens from indicated mice after treatment in A. Bottom figures are magnified parts of the figures above. Arrows point to megakaryocytes. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Representative H&E staining of lungs from indicated mice after treatment in A. Inserted figures are magnified parts. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Western blot analyses of indicated proteins from TER119+ BM cells purified from mice in A. (F) Same as A except 2-month-old JAK2V617F-knockin mice or WT littermates (CD45.2+) together with equal amounts (50:50) of WT BM cells (CD45.1+) were transplanted. CBCs were performed after treatment. WT (untreated control mice), n = 20; JAK2V617F+veh, n = 18; JAK2V617F+17d, n = 20. Data were combined from 2 independent experiments. (G) Spleen weight in mice from F. JAK2V617F+Veh, n = 9; n = 10 in the other 2 groups. (H) CD45.2+ ratio in peripheral blood from indicated mice from F. (I–K) Absolute CD45.2+ cell numbers of indicated HSPCs from BM from indicated mice in F. MEP, megakaryocyte-erythrocyte progenitor; CMP, common myeloid progenitor; GMP, granulocyte-monocyte progenitor; WT, n = 10; JAK2V617F+veh, n = 10; JAK2V617F+17d, n = 9. (L) Three-month-old JAK2V617F-knockin mice were treated with 25 mg/kg NUP-17d once every week. Same-sex JAK2V617F-knockin littermates were treated with vehicle as the control. Body weight was monitored. n = 7 in each group. (M) Survival data of indicated mice from I. Linked 2 points refer to same-sex JAK2V617F-knockin littermates. Error bars represent SEM of the mean. Comparisons between 2 groups were evaluated with 2-tailed t test, and comparisons among multiple groups were evaluated with 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Plek2 inhibitors synergize with Akt inhibitors and are effective in human MPN cells. These in vivo efficacy studies indicate the therapeutic potentials of Plek2 inhibitors in MPNs. The JAK inhibitor ruxolitinib has been approved for clinical use in MPNs, while many Akt inhibitors are under clinical investigation. Patients with both types of therapies suffer considerable side effects (36, 37). In this respect, the negligible phenotypes of the Plek2-KO mice (12) and minimal toxicity profiles of Plek2 inhibitors suggest Plek2 targeted therapy as a promising alternative strategy. Plek2 inhibitors could also be used for combination therapies, with Akt inhibitors given the critical roles of Plek2 in Akt signaling. To test this, we first determined the IC 50 levels of MK-2206, an allosteric Akt inhibitor, in our erythroid culture system. MK-2206 showed slightly enhanced inhibitory effects in proliferation and enucleation compared with NUP-17d. There was a significant inhibition of cell differentiation for MK-2206, indicating potential toxicity (Figure 7A). When we combined NUP-17d with MK-2206 in the same in vitro assay, the combination treatment was synergistic and more effective than the inhibitory effect of each individual compound (Figure 7B). We next treated the mice transplanted with JAK2V617F BM cells with combination therapy and reduced doses of NUP-17d. Compared with the single compound treatment, combination treatment led to a significant reduction in blood cell count and spleen weight (Figure 7, C and D) and amelioration of thrombosis and pathology in the BM and spleen (Supplemental Figure 8A). Furthermore, the combination therapy also mildly, but statistically significantly, reduced the allele frequency of JAK2V617F in an in vitro assay (Supplemental Figure 8B).

Figure 7 Synergistic effects of combining Plek2 and Akt inhibitors. (A) BM lineage–negative cells were cultured in EPO containing medium with different amounts of MK-2206 added at the beginning of culture. Cell proliferation was analyzed at 48 hours in culture. IC 50 was calculated. Cell differentiation and enucleation were analyzed using flow cytometry. (B) BM lineage–negative cells were cultured with NUP-17d (5 M) and MK-2206 (2 μM) added at the beginning of culture. Cell proliferation, differentiation, and enucleation were analyzed at 48 hours in culture. Calculated CI was 0.73, 0.54, and 0.49 for cell proliferation, differentiation, and enucleation, respectively. (C) Total BM cells from 2-month-old JAK2V617F-knockin mice (CD45.2+) were transplanted into lethally irradiated recipient mice (CD45.1+). One month after transplant, recipient mice were treated with 25 mg/kg NUP-17d, 25 mg/kg MK-2206, or a combination of NUP-17d and MK-2206 with 25 mg/kg each for 2 weeks. Peripheral blood indices were analyzed. NC (vehicle control), n = 7; NUP-17d, n = 7; MK-2206, n = 5; combination, n = 5. (D) Spleen weight of mice in C. NC (vehicle control), n = 7; NUP-17d, n = 6; MK-2206, n = 4; combination, n = 4. (E) CD34-positive cells purified from healthy individuals or patients with PV were cultured in EPO medium and treated with DMSO (NC) or 10 μM NUP-17d every 2 days. Cells were counted at indicated time points. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments from 3 healthy individuals and 3 patients with PV. Data directly comparing the sensitivity to NUP-17d in these groups on day 12 are presented on the right. Error bars represent SEM of the mean. Comparison between 2 groups were evaluated with 2-tailed t test, and comparisons among multiple groups were evaluated with 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To determine the effect of Plek2 inhibitors in cells from MPN patients, we purified CD34-positive hematopoietic progenitor cells from 3 normal individuals and 3 patients with PV (a subtype of MPNs; patients’ clinical information is presented in Supplemental Table 3) and cultured them separately in medium promoting erythroid differentiation and proliferation. Indeed, cells from PV patients were more sensitive to the inhibitory effects of NUP-17d (Figure 7E).

Generation of Plek2 inhibitors with enhanced specificity. NUP-17d has 2 chiral centers and is determined to be a mixture of 4 stereoisomers (2 diastereoisomers, each consisting of 2 enantiomers) (data not shown). This could cause nonspecific binding to other proteins, especially in Plek2-deficient cells. We separated these stereoisomers by high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC). We used x-ray crystallographic analysis and determined the absolute configuration of each stereoisomer. We then performed a series of medicinal chemistry studies and obtained newer compounds NUP-17d-8A and NUP-17d-52A, which lack the chiral centers. Both compounds showed specific binding to Plek2 with high affinity (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). CETSA and differential scanning fluorimetry melting assay further confirmed the binding (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). Both compounds, especially NUP-17d-52A, also showed strong inhibition of erythroid proliferation in vitro (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F). To determine the specificity of the optimized inhibitors, we used lineage-negative BM cells from Plek2-KO mice and tested NUP-17d-52A in the erythroid proliferation system. Plek2-deficient erythroblasts showed significantly reduced proliferation capacity compared with the WT counterparts. When treated with NUP-17d-52A, the Plek2-deficient cells were also significantly less sensitive compared with the WT cells (Supplemental Figure 9G). These results demonstrate that the newer compounds are more specific to Plek2 and provide a platform for continued optimization and drug development.