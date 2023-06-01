Accumulation of α-synuclein mediates podocyte injury in Fabry nephropathy

Quantification of Gb3 deposition and foot process width in renal biopsies. The subjects were 8 patients (7 male, 1 female) with classic Fabry disease. Fabry disease was confirmed by measurement of leukocyte aGAL activity and/or GLA sequencing. Studies were performed in accordance with principles of the Declaration of Helsinki and were approved by the Institutional Review Boards of the University of Washington and the University of Minnesota and by the Regional Ethics Committee of Western Norway. Written informed consent was obtained from each subject.

Renal biopsies were performed as part of a clinical trial protocol (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT00196716) or standard of care before the initiation of ERT and 11 (n = 6) or 12 (n = 2) months after treatment with agalsidase beta (1 mg/kg every other week). Kidney biopsies from diseased transplant donors obtained before organ removal were studied as controls. Semi-thin sections of 2.5% glutaraldehyde–fixed, plastic-embedded tissues were stained with toluidine blue for identification of glomeruli. Random glomerular sections were prepared for stereological studies as described elsewhere (62). Overlapping digital low-magnification (about ×8,000) images of entire glomerular profiles and high-magnification (about ×30,000) images of glomeruli according to a systematic uniform random sampling protocol were obtained using a JEOL 1010 electron microscope (61). Volume of GL-3 inclusions per podocyte was estimated using a combination of point counting and point-sampled intercept method (21, 62). Podocyte average foot process width was estimated as the reciprocal of slit-length density as previously described (79).

Cell culture. Conditionally immortalized human podocytes were provided by M. Saleem (University of Bristol, Bristol, UK). Cells were allowed to proliferate at 33°C in RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with 10% FCS, penicillin/streptomycin, insulin, transferrin, selen, and nonessential amino acids. To induce differentiation, 70% confluent podocytes were switched to 37°C for 10–14 days (unless indicated otherwise). Cells were allowed to differentiate over collagen IV–coated plates (50 ng/μL; Sigma-Aldrich) in all experiments. Rescue experiments were performed by addition of 20 μg/mL α-galactosidase A (aGAL; Sanofi) to the complete medium. aGAL treatment was applied for 96 hours, with 24-hour intervals of enzyme renewal, to cells differentiated for 10 days. Venglustat was administered at 300 nM concentration for 120 hours, with 24-hour intervals of compound renewal, to cells differentiated for 8 days. The β 2 -adrenergic receptor agonists clenbuterol hydrochloride (European Pharmacopoeia) and orciprenaline (Sigma-Aldrich) were used in our experiments. Different concentrations were applied for 96 hours (as indicated in the figure legends). β 2 -Adrenergic receptor agonist treatment was applied to 10-day-differentiated cells and renewed every 24 hours for 96 hours. Primary urinary cells were collected from Fabry patients in the International Center for Lysosomal Storage Disorders (ICLD; Hamburg, Germany) according to Ethics Statement PV3501 approved by the Ethics Board of the Board of Physicians, Hamburg. Cells were taken into culture and expanded as described previously (45, 80). After reaching sufficient confluence, cells were treated with normal proliferation medium (80) supplemented with DMSO (vehicle) or 100 nM lyso-Gb3 (Sigma-Aldrich) in DMSO for 48 hours.

Generation of isogenic GLA-KO human podocytes. CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing was applied to generate GLA-KO podocytes in vitro as previously described (81). Briefly, CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing with 2 different gRNAs [gRNA1: 5′-TTGTCCAGTGCTCTAGCCCC(AGG)-3′; gRNA2: 5′-CAGTGCAGCCAGCCCATGGT(AGG)-3′] targeting the first exon of the human GLA gene was used. A Web-based platform was operated in order to design these gRNAs (E-CRISP, http://www.e-crisp.org/E-CRISP/). The gRNAs being subcloned in targeting CRISPR nuclease vectors with orange fluorescent protein (GeneArt Life Technologies) according to the manufacturer’s protocol were inserted in the immortalized human podocytes via electroporation. Mixed cell populations were validated with restriction enzyme digestion with NcoI (5′-C||CATGG-3′; New England BioLabs Inc.) for gRNA2 or with an indel mutation detecting and cleaving the enzyme (Genomic Cleavage Detection Kit, GeneArt Life Technologies) for gRNA1. After an incubation period of 48 hours, single cells were selected via FACS, sorted into 96-well plates, and further expanded into isogenetic clone colonies. The DNA sequences were analyzed using the Sanger technique after initial DNA isolation and amplification (forward primer: 5′-TGGAAATAGGGCGGGTCAAT-3′; reverse primer: 5′-TTCCCCAAACACACCCAAAC-3′). The sequencing results proved the sex of the clone cell line used to be male. Hemizygous GLA-mutated clones translated in silico were reviewed for frameshift mutations and premature stop codons.

Electron microscopy of cell culture podocytes. Cell samples were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde plus 1% glutaraldehyde in 0.1 M phosphate buffer overnight. After contrasting using 1% osmium tetroxide in 0.1 M phosphate buffer (45 minutes at room temperature) and 1% uranyl acetate (in 70% ethanol, room temperature), samples were dehydrated in an ascending ethanol series and embedded in epoxy resin (Durcupan, Sigma-Aldrich). Ultrathin sections of approximately 70 nm thickness were prepared using a Leica Ultracut UC6. For imaging, a Philips CM100 transmission electron microscope was used.

RNA sequencing. Conditionally immortalized human podocyte WT and CRISPR/Cas9 GLA-KO cell lines were differentiated at 37°C at 70% confluence for 10–14 days. Total RNA of cells was isolated using the phenol/chloroform method as previously described (82).

Library preparation and sequencing were performed by GATC Biotech. All raw data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE186258).

Connectivity mapping. The top 100 up- and downregulated genes from RNA sequencing data were uploaded to the next-generation connectivity mapping tool CLUE (67). Output analysis and ranking were automatically performed by the CLUE website.

Proteomics analysis. In order to identify new regulators that may play a role in the lysosomal dysfunction, we studied the whole proteome in GLA-KO cells by using quantitative proteomics based on stable isotope labeling by amino acids in cell culture (SILAC) and our podocyte Fabry model and by analyzing 3 Fabry clones versus 3 WT clones. For mass spectrometry (MS) analysis, SILAC labeling of human immortalized podocytes was performed for 14 days as previously described (83). Based on SILAC labeling and protein concentration, WT and KO samples were mixed 1:1 for MS analysis. Liquid chromatography–tandem MS (LC-MS/MS) data analysis was performed as reported previously (84). The MS raw data files were uploaded into MaxQuant software version 1.4.1, which performs peak and SILAC pair detection and generates peak lists of mass error–corrected peptides and database searches. We identified nearly 2,300 proteins, among which 321 are lysosome-enriched proteins. The top 10 up- and downregulated were considered as targets of high interest for further functional analysis. All raw data and original result files were deposited to the ProteomeXchange Consortium (http://proteomecentral.proteomexchange.org) via the PRIDE partner repository with the data set identifier PXD029618.

Building GLA-specific network modules. Network-based approaches are based on the assumption that proteins that participate in the same biological processes or share molecular functions are not scattered randomly but tend to cluster and build functionally relevant modules within the human interactome. In order to identify the disease module that connects the detected up- and downregulated proteins associated with GLA knockout, we used a large data set of known protein interactions recently compiled by Cheng and colleagues (85). It consists of 16,677 proteins (nodes) connected by 243,603 protein interactions (edges). One way to build the module would be to search for known direct interaction partners of the up- and downregulated proteins (seed proteins), calculate the size of the resulting largest connected module between them, and evaluate whether this size significantly differs from random expectation. However, this method would favor highly connected proteins in the human interactome. In order to detect connections between the seed proteins in an unbiased way, we used a recently published disease module detection algorithm (DIAMOnD). DIAMOnD takes into account the “connectivity significance” of proteins to a set of seed proteins and helps to build a module around them (86). The algorithm calculates the probability that a protein with k links has exactly k s links to the seed proteins using the hypergeometric distribution and determines the P value that it has more connections to the seed proteins than expected. The protein with the lowest P value is then added to the module, and a new iteration starts. Since the algorithm could iterate over all 16,677 proteins of the interactome, a break-off criterion to determine the final optimal module size needs to be defined.

Determining the final module size. In order to determine the final module size, we used the method that was recently described by Halu and colleagues (87). DIAMOnD ranks the proteins that are not seed proteins according to their P value (see above) and incorporates the protein with the lowest P value into the module. After each iteration, the resulting module size, i.e., the number of nodes that are directly connected to each other, is determined and compared against random expectation (1,000 random network samples), resulting in a respective z score: z = (module – randommodule)/σrandom, where module and randommodule are the sizes of the resulting largest connected module and the random expectation, respectively, and σrandom is the standard deviation of the calculated 1,000 random module sizes. After each iteration, we determined how many seed proteins were integrated into the module. As proposed by Halu et al., the module size where all seed proteins were integrated into the module and where the corresponding z score was above 1.96 (significant z score) was taken as the final module size.

aGAL enzyme activity measurement. The fluorometric method of measuring the enzyme activity of aGAL with 4-methylumbelliferyl-α-d-galactopyranoside has previously been fully described (88–90). In addition, N-acetylgalactosamine has been shown to significantly inhibit α-galactosidase B activity (90). Briefly, cells from several GLA-KO isogenetic clones and WT cells were counted and pelleted. The pellets were lysed in 500 μL lysis buffer (27 mmol/L sodium citrate, 46 mmol/L sodium phosphate dibasic, 0.1% Triton X-100, 1 M HCl, in ddH 2 O, pH 4.6) by pipetting on ice. Proteins were then separated by centrifuging at 13.2g, and the protein concentration was determined via the Pierce BCA protein assay. Ten microliters of each sample with 3 technical replicates was incubated with 25 μL test buffer (27 mmol/L sodium citrate, 46 mmol/L sodium phosphate dibasic, 6 mmol/L 4-methylumbelliferyl-α-d-galactopyranoside, 90 mmol/L N-acetyl-d-galactosamine, 1 M HCl, in ddH 2 O, pH 4.6) at 37°C for 1, 6, or 11 hours. Subsequently, 35 μL stop buffer (0.4 mol/L glycine, 5 N NaOH, in ddH 2 O, pH 10.8) was added and the fluorescence measured. After initial shaking with amplitude of 1 mm for 10 seconds and a 25-time excitation with 355 nm, the emissions of 455 nm were measured over an integration period of 20 microseconds. A standard activity curve was established using aGAL from green coffee beans (Sigma-Aldrich) with known aGAL activity in serial dilution.

MS measurement of Gb3. Differentiated WT and KO podocytes were treated for 48 hours with α-galactosidase or PBS for MS quantification of Gb3 as described previously (91). By the end of incubation, cells were washed twice with PBS, harvested by trypsin, and washed again with ice-cold PBS and directly lysed in 0.2% Triton-PBS. Equal volume was taken from each sample for total protein measurement in order to normalize the final readings (Pierce BCA protein assay). Lysate was then stored at –20°C, and Gb3 quantification was performed by pharm-analyt Labor GmbH.

Lyso-Gb3 solid-phase extraction. For solid-phase extraction, 40 μL of the plasma sample was diluted in 320 μL water/acetonitrile/MeOH (final 1:2:2) and 36 μL 1 M HCl in a 1.5 mL reaction tube. Cells were resuspended in 360 μL of water/acetonitrile/MeOH (1:2:2), followed by homogenization and lysis at –20°C for 2 hours. For solid-phase extraction, Oasis MCX 1 cc Vac cartridges, 30 mg Sorbent, 60 μm (Waters Corp.) were used along with a vacuum manifold and pump. The cartridges were activated with 1,000 μL MeOH 100% and then 1,000 μL 1 M HCl. Then the samples were loaded. Columns were washed with 1,000 μL HPLC-grade water plus 2% formic acid and afterward with 1,000 μL MeOH plus 0.2% formic acid. The lipids were eluted with 600 μL MeOH plus 2% NH 4 OH, and excess solvent was evaporated (CentriVap Concentrator, Labconco) at 10°C. After evaporation, the eluate pellets were resuspended in 50 μL 1:1 acetonitrile and water plus 0.2% formic acid and centrifuged at 18,000g, 4°C, for 10 minutes, and the supernatant was transferred into analytical vials for the LC-MS measurement.

Lyso-Gb3 LC-MS analysis. Targeted metabolomics analysis was performed on a triple-quadrupole (Agilent Triple Quadrupole 6495C) coupled with an ultra-high-pressure liquid chromatography system (1290 Infinity, Agilent Technologies). Data acquisition was done with Agilent MassHunter Workstation Data Acquisition (version 10.1). Samples were separated on a BEH amide column (1.7 μm, 2.1 × 100 mm) (Waters A/S) with buffer A (HPLC-grade water with 20 mM ammonium formate plus 0.1% formic acid) and buffer B (acetonitrile plus 0.1% formic acid). For separation, the following gradients (A/B) were used with a flow rate of 0.4 mL/minutes: T0, 10/90; T1, 35/65; T4, 35/65; T6, 50/50; T8.5, 10/90; and T12.5, 10/90. Two microliters of the sample was injected each run. Multi-reaction monitoring was used as the scan type. The transition list and retention times for measured lyso-Gb3 were: 786.45 → 282.2 (quantifier), 786.45 → 264.2 (qualifier). The collision energies (MS2 or quantifier and qualifier ion transitions) were optimized. Electrospray ionization source parameters were: gas temperature = 180°C, gas flow = 12 L/min, nebulizer = 20 psi, sheath gas temperature = 200°C, sheath gas flow = 12 L/min, cap voltage = 4,000 V, nozzle voltage = 1,500 V.

Dual-emission ratiometric measurement of lysosomal pH and LysoTracker. LysoSensor Yellow/Blue DND-160 (Life Technologies) was used according to the manufacturer description in order to determine the lysosomal acidity in cultured cells. Briefly, cells were suspended and labeled with 10 μM LysoSensor DND-160 for 2 hours at 37°C in 10% medium; cells were then pelleted and washed in PBS twice. The labeled cells were treated for 10 minutes with 10 mM monensin (Sigma-Aldrich) and 10 M nigericin (Sigma-Aldrich) in 25 mM 2-(N-morpholino)ethanesulfonic acid (MES) calibration buffer, pH 3.5–8.0, containing 5 mM NaCl, 115 mM KCl, and 1.2 mM MgSO 4 . Cells were then distributed in black 96-well plates (2,500 cells per well), and the fluorescence was measured with a Tecan plate reader. Light emitted at 440 and 535 nm in response to excitation at 340 and 380 nm was measured, respectively. The ratio of light emitted with 340 and 380 nm excitation was plotted against the pH values in MES buffer, and the pH calibration curve for the fluorescence probe was generated (92). In order to study the lysosomal structure and to score the cellular lysosomal mass, LysoTracker Red DND-99 (Life Technologies) was used according to the manufacturer’s recommendation. LysoTracker was applied to differentiated podocytes for 30 minutes at 37°C with a final working concentration of 50 nM. Cells were washed, and images were taken using a Zeiss Axio Observer microscope, equipped with a ×63 objective and Apotome function, and analyzed using CellProfiler (https://cellprofiler.org/). The lysosomal fraction was blotted as a percentage of lysosomal to cellular area.

Oxidative stress detection. DCFDA Assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to measure ROS level in adherent cells (93). Differentiated cells were harvested and seeded back in a dark, clear-bottom 96-well microplate with a concentration of 2,500 cells per well and allowed to adhere overnight. Cells were then washed with PBS and incubated with DCFDA solution (20 μmol in PBS supplemented with Ca2+ and Mg2+) by adding 100 μL/well for 45 minutes at 37°C in the dark. DCFDA solution was removed, wells were washed twice with PBS, and the fluorescence was immediately measured by Tecan reader (excitation/emission = 485/535 nm).

Thin-layer chromatography. Lipid extraction was carried out in principle according to the method of Bligh and Dyer (94). Pelleted cells were lysed by osmotic shock using ddH 2 O, then transferred into a glass tube and mixed and vortexed with chloroform/methanol (1:2) for 1 minute. Then 1.25 mL of chloroform and 1.25 mL of ddH 2 O were added and mixed for 15 seconds. For phase separation, the solution was centrifuged at 1,700g for 10 minutes at 15°C. The organic phase was transferred to a new glass tube. The hydroalcoholic phase was washed once with 1.5 mL of chloroform, mixed for 15 seconds, and then centrifuged at 3,000g for 10 minutes at 15°C. The organic phases were combined, and the solvent was evaporated under a stream of nitrogen. Dried lipids were either stored under an argon atmosphere or resolved in chloroform/methanol (2:1) for thin-layer chromatography (TLC). Lipid extracts were loaded on 2 silica plates and separated by TLC using methanol/chloroform/ddH 2 O (60:35:8) as a mobile phase. Afterward, 1 silica plate was incubated with p-anisaldehyde/acidic alcohol solution and placed in an oven for 15–30 minutes at 120°C to stain overall lipids. For specific detection of Gb3, the other plate was fixed by 3.75% (wt/vol) polyisobutylmethacrylate/n-hexane, blocked with 1% (wt/vol) BSA/PBS (containing calcium and magnesium), and incubated afterward with biotinylated Shiga toxin B subunit (1.8 μg/mL) and subsequently with alkaline phosphatase–conjugated streptavidin (2 μg/mL). Gb3 bands were visualized by a colorimetric reaction with nitroblue tetrazolium/BCIP substrate solution (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The chromatogram was densitometrically analyzed and documented using Fusion FX (Vilber Lourmat) and ImageJ software (NIH).

Seahorse XFp mitochondrial analysis and ATP measurement. Optimization of cell density for human podocytes of the respective genotype as well as optimization of the working concentration titers for each individual inhibitor was conducted prior to the Seahorse XFp experiments according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Agilent Technologies). Human podocytes were seeded at a density of 15,000 cells per well. The Seahorse XFp Mito Stress Test was performed following the manufacturer’s instruction. Specifically, podocytes were seeded on XFp microplates 24 hours before the experiment. On the day of the assay, cells were rinsed and XF assay buffer was added for further equilibration. Afterward the plate was incubated for 1 hour at 37°C in a non-CO 2 incubator. All medium and solutions of mitochondrial complex inhibitors were adjusted to pH 7.4 before each assay. Following 4 baseline measurements of oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR), 4 Mito Stress Test inhibitors of the respiratory chain were sequentially injected into each well. Three OCR and ECAR readings were taken after addition of each inhibitor and before automated injection of the subsequent inhibitor. Mitochondrial complex inhibitors, in order of injection, included oligomycin (1.5 μM) to inhibit complex V, FCCP (1.0 μM) to uncouple the proton gradient, antimycin A (1.0 μM; inhibitor of complex III), and rotenone (1.0 μM; complex I inhibitor). OCR and ECAR were automatically calculated by Seahorse XFp software version 2.2.0 (Seahorse Bioscience). After each experiment, podocytes were fixed with paraformaldehyde and nuclei were stained with DAPI. Olympus ScanR Screening Station for high-throughput microscopy detection was used for assessment of cell number to normalize XFp analysis data.

SNCA knockdown and overexpression in immortalized human podocytes. Generation of siRNA-mediated knockdown of SNCA in immortalized human podocytes was performed using the following sequences: T1-1: 5′-CAUAGUCAUUUCUAAAAGUUU-3′; T2-1: 5′-GGAUUUAUGUGGAUACAAAUU-3′. These sequences have been previously tested and published (95). Transfections were performed using Amaxa nucleofector technology (Lonza) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cells were allowed to differentiate for 10 days before transfection and seeded back for 48 or 72 hours before analysis. The knockdown efficiency was compared with scramble transfection using Western blotting 48 and 72 hours after transfection.

Western blot and immunofluorescence. The buffers, the systems, and the protocols that were applied in Western blotting can be found in our previous publication (96). The following antibodies were used in Western blot experiments: α-galactosidase (OriGene Technologies, TA336243), α-tubulin (Sigma-Aldrich, T9026), actinin 4 (Abcam, ab108198), p62 (Cell Signaling Technology, 5114), LC3 (Invitrogen, PA1-16931), SNCA (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-12767), SCARB2 (Lifespan Biosciences, LS-B3225-0.05), TTYH3 (Origene, TA339554), MFEG8 (Sigma-Aldrich, HPA002807), CD63 (Proteintech, 25682-1-AP), DDP (Novus Biologicals, H00001678), PLSCR3 (Abcam, ab57554), GBA (Abcam, ab96246), and ITM2B (Abcam, ab119044). TOM20 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-11415) and LAMP1 (Abcam, ab24170) were used for immunofluorescence staining. Immunofluorescence staining was performed on differentiated cells seeded in collagen-coated IV 8-well chamber slides (Ibidi). Cells were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 10 minutes and permeabilized using 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS for TOM20 and methanol for LAMP1. Permeabilized cells were washed in PBS and blocked with 5% BSA in PBS for 1 hour at room temperature. Primary and secondary antibodies were diluted in blocking solution and incubated for 120 minutes and 45 minutes, respectively. Z-stack images of TOM20- and LAMP1-stained cells were acquired and presented as maximum-intensity projections in respective figures.

Immunostaining of SNCA. Kidney biopsies before the onset of enzyme replacement therapy and after 5 years of treatment were taken from a selection of a larger patient series already described elsewhere (97). Paraffin sections of 3 μm thickness were cut and incubated at 42°C overnight. Sections were then deparaffinized and rehydrated (20 minutes in xylene, 10 minutes in 100% ethanol, and 5 minutes in 95%, 85%, 75%, and 50% ethanol). Slides were washed for 5 minutes in 1× PBS/0.1% Tween. Antigen retrieval solution (pH 6) was used in a steam cooker for 30 minutes, and the slides were allowed to cool for 20 minutes on ice. Slides were washed 3 times with PBS and blocked with 5% BSA in PBS for 45 minutes. Endogenous peroxidase was inactivated with DAKO peroxidase inhibitor for 15 minutes. Primary antibody — SNCA (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-12767) — was diluted in blocking solution (1:200), and the samples were incubated for 2 hours at room temperature. Goat anti-rabbit biotinylated (1:500; DAKO) was added for 30 minutes and streptavidin/HRP (1:500; DAKO) for 30 minutes followed by ACE substrate (DAKO) for 10 minutes. Slides were washed after every step with 1× PBS. Finally, slides were mounted using permanent mounting medium. Stained slides were scanned with the Aperio ScanScope XT system (Leica Biosystems Imaging) at ×40 objective magnification and viewed in eSlide Manager (Leica Biosystems Imaging). Staining intensities of SNCA were analyzed with the color deconvolution method (98). Percentage total positive pixel count was acquired with the Aperio Color Deconvolution algorithm v9 (Leica Biosystems Imaging) from annotated glomerular regions.

In-cell Western blotting for SNCA. Primary urinary cells were grown in a 96-well plate coated with 0.1% Gelatine (MilliporeSigma) until confluent. After treatment with vehicle/lyso-Gb3, cells were washed in PBS, fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde, washed again in PBS, and blocked/permeabilized in 5% BSA, 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS for 1 hour at room temperature. After 3 washing steps in PBS, cells were stained with primary antibody (1:200; Sigma-Aldrich, HPA005459) overnight. The next day, after 3 additional washing steps in PBS, cells were incubated in secondary antibody (1:200; LI-COR IRDye 800cw) and Draq5 nuclear stain (1:1,000; Abcam, 108410) for 1 hour at room temperature. Cells were washed again 3 times and imaged with a LI-COR Odyssey imager at 3 μm focus, 89 μm resolution.

Mouse line and in vivo treatment. hR301Q α-galactosidase A Tg/KO mice (Tg/KO) were used as a model of Fabry disease (99). Specifically, these mice are homozygous for endogenous Gla knockout and express the human transgene GLA carrying the R301Q mutation under the transcriptional control of the human GLA promoter. Six-month-old homozygous Tg/KO mice were treated with 1-deoxygalactonojirimycin (migalastat, Amicus Therapeutics) or with ibiglustat (Venglustat, Cayman Chemical Co.) at the same dose of 100 mg/kg/d (5 mice per group). Both migalastat and Venglustat were administered orally to mice in drinking water. The appropriate concentration of drugs in drinking water was determined based on the average daily water consumption of Fabry Tg/KO mice (~5 mL/d per mouse), and the solutions were made fresh weekly. Migalastat treatment was administered in alternate months (99), while Venglustat was administrated continuously from 6 to 9 months of age. Control Tg/KO mice and C57BL/6 WT mice were exposed to DMSO (vehicle) in a 1:1,500 dilution in drinking water. At study completion, mice were euthanized, and the organs of interest (heart, kidney, liver, and brain) were quickly removed, rinsed in cold PBS, and immediately frozen in liquid nitrogen for subsequent analysis.

SNCA ELISA. Human and murine SNCA were determined using the Human Alpha-synuclein ELISA (Abcam, ab260052) or Mouse Alpha-synuclein ELISA (Abcam, ab282865) according to the manufacturer’s protocols.

Cathepsin activity assay. Cathepsin D activity was determined according to Huarcaya et al. (49). In short, cells were lysed in acidic buffer (50 mM sodium acetate, 0.1 M NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 0.2% Triton X-100, pH 4.5) and 2 μg incubated with 0.1 μM quenched fluorogenic peptide (Enzo, BML-P145) and 0.025 mM leupeptin (Enzo, ALX-260-009-M025) at 37°C for 30 minutes in 100 μL additional lysis buffer. Then samples were measured using 322 nm excitation and 381 nm emission.

Images. See supplemental material for full, uncut gels.

Data availability. The RNA-Seq and proteome data reported here were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO GSE179975) database and ProteomeXchange Consortium (PXD029618).

Statistics. Data are expressed as scatter or violin plots. Unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test was used based on data distribution. Statistical significance was defined as *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. The number of independent experiments and the total number of analyzed cells are specified in each figure legend.

Study approval. Renal biopsies were performed as part of a clinical trial protocol (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT00196716) or standard of care before the initiation of enzyme replacement therapy. Ethical permission was granted by the ethics committee of the Western Regional Health Authority in Norway (REK Vest 2010/2483). Informed consent was signed by the patient and/or their designees in all cases. Kidney biopsies from the Norwegian Kidney Biopsy Registry with normal light microscopic or electron microscopic appearance served as controls (REK Vest 2013/553). Animal husbandry and all experiments were conducted under Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee–approved protocols at Federico II University.