A molecular target of vascular calcification in chronic kidney disease

Vascular calcification (VC) involves the deposition of calcium phosphate mineral along with the local expression and deposition of bone-associated, mineralization-regulating proteins at two distinct sites of the blood vessel: the intima and the media (1). In contrast to the atherosclerotic intimal calcification, medial calcification of the VSMCs, commonly seen in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD), occurs in the absence of lipids or inflammatory cells. An increase in extracellular calcium and phosphorus from any cause favors VC. In vitro experiments and animal models demonstrate that inorganic phosphorus enters the VSMCs via the sodium-dependent phosphate cotransporters PiT-1 and PiT-2 (Figure 1), increasing mineral deposition in a time- and concentration-dependent manner (2).

Figure 1 Mechanism for osteogenic transdifferentiation of VSMCs in the pathogenesis of VC. VSMCs uptake phosphorus via the sodium-dependent phosphate cotransporters PiT-1 and PiT-2 in response to increases in extracellular phosphorus of any cause, most commonly in patients with CKD. This uptake leads to downregulation of SIRT6 expression, upregulation of bone morphogenic genes, and an increase in the expression of the transcription factor Runx2, the master regulator of bone formation. In the absence of SIRT6, Runx2 signals osteoblast maturation and matrix mineralization. In contrast, overexpression of SIRT6 marks Runx2 protein for ubiquitination and degradation, preventing VSMC calcification. The study by Li et al. (16) showed that SIRT6 upregulation in an environment of increased extracellular phosphorus leads to SIRT6 binding and deacetylation of Runx2 protein in VSMCs, promoting its nuclear export for proteasome degradation and thus preventing its downstream signal for osteogenic transdifferentiation.

A high-phosphate environment is common in the setting of CKD, with patients possessing a net positive phosphorus balance. As kidney function declines, maintenance of normal serum phosphate levels depends on two phosphaturic hormones: fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23), secreted by bone osteocytes, and parathyroid hormones (PTH), released from the parathyroid gland. PTH binds to the PTH type 1 receptor on the basolateral membrane of the proximal tubular cells, inducing the retrieval of sodium phosphate transporter 2a (NPT2a) from the brush border. Similarly, FGF23 and its cofactor klotho bind to the klotho-FGFR1c complex on the basolateral membrane of the proximal tubular cells, which decreases the expression of both sodium phosphate cotransporters NPT2a and NPT2c. The central role of the FGF23-klotho complex in phosphate regulation is shown by the development of vascular and ectopic calcifications and the short lifespan in klotho-deficient mice or double knockout of both klotho and FGF23 in mice on a high-phosphate diet (3, 4). Adaptive mechanisms of phosphate regulation are lost with the progression of CKD and particularly in end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) leading to increased extracellular phosphorus and a rise in VSMC uptake of phosphorus.

VC is actively inhibited in VSMCs (5, 6) but with dysregulated mineral metabolism in CKD, calcification begins in the tunica media, ultimately leading to concentric thickening of the vessel wall (7). VSMCs derived from the calcification lesions exhibit osteoblastic properties, with VSMCs expressing markers of osteogenesis. Among the upregulated bone morphogenic genes expressed in VSMCs treated with high phosphorus are osteocalcin, the bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs), and Runx2, previously called Osf2 or Cbfa-1 (2, 8). BMP proteins extracted from bone are capable of inducing cartilage and bone formation when injected subcutaneously, intramuscularly, or periosteally into adult rats or other species (9, 10). Recently, activation of BMP2 via alkB homolog 1 overexpression was shown to increase the progression and severity of VC by increasing the expression of Runx2 (11). The master regulator of bone formation is the transcription factor Runx2, and haploinsufficiency of Runx2 causes the hereditary bone disease cleidocranial dysplasia (12, 13). Moreover, targeted disruption of Runx2 results in a complete lack of bone formation due to maturational arrest of osteoblasts (14). The activity of Runx2 protein is regulated by various posttranslational modifications such as phosphorylation, methylation, acetylation, or ubiquitination (15). This regulation suggests that suppression of any of the Runx2 posttranslational modifications may aid in the prevention of VC.