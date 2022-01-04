SIRT6 protects vascular smooth muscle cells from osteogenic transdifferentiation via Runx2 in chronic kidney disease

SIRT6 reduction is associated with increased risk of VC in patients with CKD. The expression levels of the sirtuins family (SIRT1-7) in primary human aortic smooth muscle cells (HAoSMCs) with different calcification status induced by Pi were detected (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150051DS1). As shown in Figure 1A, the mRNA expression of SIRT6 was the only significantly downregulated SIRT at different calcification levels. To investigate the association between SIRT6 and VC, SIRT6 expression was detected by using the mRNA of PBMCs in 39 patients with CKD with or without VC and 20 healthy people. Patients with CKD presented lower SIRT6 expression compared with healthy people (Supplemental Figure 1B). Patients with VC had significantly lower levels of SIRT6 (3.32 ± 1.47 vs. 6.84 ± 1.96, P < 0.001; Figure 1B) and higher body mass index (24.94 ± 4.06 vs. 22.02 ± 2.10, P = 0.02; Table 1) than those without VC. SIRT6 expression was inversely correlated with VC Agatston scores of thoracic aorta (P < 0.001; Figure 1C). There were no differences in age, sex distribution proportion, kidney function, and traditional risk factors between the groups with and without VC (systolic blood pressure [SBP], diastolic blood pressure [DBP], and lipid profile) (Table 1). Von Kossa assays were performed to verify VC, in addition to immunofluorescence (IF) staining for SIRT6 in radial arteries from patients undergoing hemodialysis. In tunica media, SIRT6 expression was detected in more than 65% of nuclei with no calcification of the arteries, while it exhibited significantly lower expression (about 30% nuclei) in calcified arteries (Figure 1, D and E). These data indicated that SIRT6 expression decreased in VC among patients with CKD.

Figure 1 Low level of SIRT6 expression was associated with increased risk of vascular calcification. (A) The qPCR showed expression of SIRT1-7 in WT VSMCs with different calcification statuses. SIRT4 was not detected in VSMCs (n = 4 per group). Data were expressed as mean ± SD, *P < 0.05. (B) SIRT6 mRNA levels in PBMCs from patients with CKD with (n = 27) or without (n = 12) VC. Data were expressed as mean ± SD. (C) Correlation between the SIRT6 mRNA level and VC scores in patients with CKD (n = 39, the Pearson’s correlation coefficient R value and the P value are shown). (D) von Kossa assay and IF staining for SIRT6 in radial arteries sections from hemodialysis patients with CKD (n = 4 per group). Scale bars: von Kossa 100 μm; IF 50 μm. (E) The bars showing SIRT6 protein expression (mean ± SD; n = 4 per group; AU) in nuclei of aortic tissues between patients with CKD with and without VC. Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test (A) and 2-tailed t tests (B and E).

Table 1 Baseline characteristics of the study patients with or without vascular calcification

SIRT6 impedes vascular calcification in vivo and in vitro. To gain insight of the role of SIRT6 in VC, we induced VC through 2 CKD models (adenine and phosphorus diet–induced [AP-induced] mode and 5/6 nephrectomy mode) in WT mice. CKD status promoted VC in WT mice (Figure 2, A and B; Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). SIRT6 protein expression in calcified aortas was decreased compared with healthy controls (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2D). We then generated the SIRT6-transgenic mice (SIRT6-Tg, for stable overexpression of SIRT6) and subsequently induced VC through CKD status. SIRT6 expression was enhanced in the aorta of SIRT6-Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 3). Calcification in aorta was reduced significantly in SIRT6-Tg mice (Figure 2, A and B and Supplemental Figure 2A). Of note, SIRT6 protein expression in calcified aortas was also decreased in SIRT6-Tg mice, similar to WT mice (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2E). Furthermore, we used adeno-associated viral (serotype 2 gene, AAV2) to specifically knock down SIRT6 expression in VSMCs. AAV2-sh-SIRT6 successfully reduced SIRT6 expression in aorta but there was no change in kidney (Supplemental Figure 4). As expected, SIRT6 reduction in aorta induced severe VC in CKD status (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C).

Figure 2 SIRT6 attenuated VC. (A) Computed tomography (CT) images showing calcification in the abdominal aorta. The green arrows and circle indicated the calcification in abdominal aorta of the WT mouse (n = 12 per group). The bar chart shows the relative VC Agatston score (fold change) of mouse aortas. Scale bars: 10 mm. (B) Representative von Kossa staining of abdominal aorta sections (n = 12 per group). Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Western blot shows SIRT6 protein in abdominal aorta was reduced in VC. (D and E) VSMCs were exposed to Pi (3.0 mM) for 7 days and then stained for mineralization by Alizarin red (D), and the quantitative analysis of calcium content (E) and ALP (F) were detected (n = 3 per group). (G) SIRT6 protein expression was reduced in WT and SIRT6-Tg VSMCs in response to Pi (3.0 mM) treatment (n = 4 per group). (H–J) WT and SIRT6-Tg VSMCs were pretransfected with siSIRT6 or si-negative control (siNC) and then exposed to Pi (3.0 mM) for 7 days. VSMCs were stained for mineralization by Alizarin red S (H), and calcium content (I) and ALP (J) were quantified (n = 3 per group). Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test (A, C–F, I, and J). *P < 0.05. All values are mean ± SD.

To better understand the role of SIRT6 in regulating VC, we constructed experiments on primary VSMCs in vitro. The VSMCs were identified by smooth muscle myosin heavy chain and SM22α (Supplemental Figure 6). Treated with Pi (3.0 mmol/L), SIRT6-Tg VSMCs exhibited lower calcium deposition than WT VSMCs, as evidenced by Alizarin red staining, calcium content assay, and alkaline phosphatase (ALP) (Figure 2, D–F). SIRT6 expression decreased upon VSMC calcification (Figure 2G). Furthermore, in vitro loss-of-function analyses were performed using small interfering RNA (siRNA) or specific SIRT6 inhibitor OSS-128167. SIRT6 expression was successfully suppressed (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Silencing of SIRT6 in VSMCs resulted in severe calcium deposition and increased ALP (Figure 2, H–J and Supplemental Figure 7, C–E), which indicated that SIRT6 deficiency aggravated VC. Collectively, these data suggested that SIRT6 played a protective role against VC in vivo and in vitro.

SIRT6 suppresses osteogenic transdifferentiation of VSMCs via downregulation of Runx2. Osteogenic transdifferentiation of VSMCs serve a critical role in VC, so we explored the potential role of SIRT6 in this process. SIRT6 reduced the expression of osteogenic markers osteopontin (OPN) and osteocalcin (OCN) and maintained the expression of contractile property markers α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) and smooth muscle-22α (SM22α) in vivo (Figure 3, A and B and Supplemental Figure 2F). As expected, SIRT6 restrained the reduction of SM22α and α-SMA, and downregulated OPN and OCN in SIRT6-Tg VSMCs when treated with Pi in vitro (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 8A). Conversely, the contractile markers decreased while osteogenic markers increased in VSMCs when treated with siSIRT6 and OSS-128167 (Figure 3D; Supplemental Figure 8, B–E and Supplemental Figure 9A). The same results were observed in AAV2-treated mice. SIRT6 deficiency promoted osteogenic transdifferentiation of VSMCs in CKD mice (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). Taken together, these results suggested that SIRT6 protected against VC by suppressing osteogenic transdifferentiation of VSMCs.

Figure 3 SIRT6 suppresses osteogenic transdifferentiation of VSMCs via regulation of Runx2. (A) Expression levels of α-SMA and OPN in abdominal arteries of indicated groups were determined by IF staining (n = 4 per group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Western blot analysis of osteogenic and contractile property factors expression in abdominal arteries (n = 3 per group). (C) Analysis of osteogenic and contractile property factor expression in WT and SIRT6-Tg VSMCs after Pi (3.0 mM) treatment by Western blot (n = 4 per group). (D) VSMCs were pretransfected with siSIRT6 or siNC, and then incubated with Pi (3.0 mM) for 7 days, and the downstream osteogenic markers (OPN, OCN) and contractile property markers (α-SMA, SM22α) were analyzed by Western blot (n = 4 per group). (E) Runx2 expression was analyzed in WT and SIRT6-Tg VSMCs after Pi (3.0 mM) treatment by Western blot (n = 4 per group). (F–H) SIRT6-Tg VSMCs were pretransfected with Runx2 plasmid or vector plasmid, and then exposed to Pi (3.0 mM) for 7 days. The expression of SIRT6 and Runx2 were analyzed by Western blot (F). VSMCs were stained for mineralization by Alizarin red S (G), and osteogenic markers (OPN, OCN) and contractile property markers (α-SMA, SM22α) were analyzed by qPCR (n = 3 per group) (H). Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test (H). *P < 0.05. All values are mean ± SD.

Since the osteogenic transdifferentiation of VSMCs was highly regulated by Runx2 (9, 10), we next examined whether SIRT6 regulated VC through Runx2. Runx2 expression was much lower in the SIRT6-Tg group in vivo and in vitro (Figure 3, B and E and Supplemental Figure 2F). Interestingly, the mRNA expression level of Runx2 had no marked change between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 9D). Additionally, overexpression of Runx2 removed the protective capacity of SIRT6 (Figure 3, F–H and Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). These results demonstrated that SIRT6 suppressed osteogenic transdifferentiation of VSMCs via downregulation of Runx2.

SIRT6 deacetylates Runx2 in osteogenic transdifferentiation of VSMCs. We then sought to investigate the regulatory role of SIRT6 for Runx2. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) showed that Runx2 mRNA expression was not significantly changed between SIRT6-Tg and WT groups (Supplemental Figure 9D), which implied that SIRT6 had little impact on Runx2 transcription. Since SIRT6 is a NAD+-dependent deacetylase, we hypothesized that SIRT6 regulated Runx2 through influencing its acetylation status. As shown in IF staining assays, SIRT6 and Runx2 were colocalized in the nucleus of SIRT6-Tg VSMCs under Pi treatment (Figure 4A). We confirmed that SIRT6 physically interacted with Runx2 in co-IP assays (Figure 4, B and C) and this finding was further verified in human embryonic kidney (HEK) 293T cells transfected with HA-tagged Runx2 and Flag-tagged SIRT6 (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 SIRT6 deacetylates Runx2. (A) Representative IF images showing the colocalization of SIRT6 and Runx2. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Anti-SIRT6 IP followed by Western blot with anti-Runx2 or anti-SIRT6 antibody in SIRT6-Tg VSMCs after treatment with Pi (3.0 mM) for 7days. Anti-rabbit IgG IP was used as a negative control. (C) Anti-Runx2 IP in SIRT6-Tg VSMCs after treatment with Pi (3.0 mM) for 7days. Western blot was carried out with anti-SIRT6 or anti-Runx2 antibody. Anti-mouse IgG IP was used as a negative control. (D) The anti-HA IP and anti- flag IP followed by Western blot with anti-HA or anti-flag antibody in HEK-293T cells infected with HA-Runx2 plasmid, flag-SIRT6 plasmid, or both. Anti-rabbit IgG IP was used as a negative control. (E) WT and SIRT6-Tg VSMC lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-Runx2 antibody and immunoblotted with anti-acetylated lysine antibody. (F) HEK-293T cells were infected with HA-Runx2 plasmid, flag-SIRT6 plasmid, or both. The anti-HA IP followed by Western blot with anti-acetylated lysine antibody and anti-HA antibody. (G) SIRT6-Tg VSMCs were pretransfected with siSIRT6 or siNC together with Pi (3.0 mM) for 7 days and OSS-128167 or DMSO were incubated with Pi (3.0 mM) for 7 days. The cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-Runx2 antibody and immunoblotted with anti-acetylated lysine antibody and anti-Runx2 antibody. All the above experimental processing were duplicated 3 times.

We then assessed the acetylation level of Runx2. We found that Runx2 acetylation level decreased in SIRT6-Tg VSMCs compared with WT VSMCs under Pi treatment (Figure 4E). Similarly, the acetylation level of Runx2 was decreased in HEK-293T cells transfected with both Flag-SIRT6 and HA-Runx2 compared with cells transfected with HA-Runx2 alone (Figure 4F). Conversely, the Runx2 acetylation level was increased when silencing SIRT6 (Figure 4G). Taken together, these results suggested that SIRT6 deacetylated Runx2 in osteogenic transdifferentiation VSMCs.

SIRT6 promotes Runx2 degradation via ubiquitin-proteasome system. Since Runx2 acetylation was responsible for its stabilization (23, 24), we investigated if SIRT6 could influence Runx2 stabilization. The stability of Runx2 protein was reduced in SIRT6-Tg VSMCs after treatment with the protein synthesis inhibitor cycloheximide (CHX) (Figure 5A). Conversely, silencing SIRT6 prolonged the stability of Runx2 (Figure 5, B and C). In addition, SIRT6 protein stability didn’t show a significant change under Pi treatment (Supplemental Figure 10). To explore the manner of Runx2 degradation, the proteasome inhibitor MG132 and the lysosomal proteases inhibitor leupeptin were applied. As shown, leupeptin had no impact on Runx2 protein stability, but MG132 dramatically enhanced the protein stability of Runx2 in SIRT6-Tg VSMCs (Figure 5, D and E). These data indicated that SIRT6-induced Runx2 reduction was mediated by the proteasome but not the lysosome. Proteasome protein degradation often correlates with the specificity of target protein ubiquitin, and protein acetylation and ubiquitination are involved in the regulation of various cellular functions (25, 26). Therefore, we investigated the ubiquitination levels of Runx2 in SIRT6-Tg and WT VSMCs under Pi treatment. The ubiquitination level of Runx2 was upregulated in SIRT6-Tg VSMCs (Figure 5F). Similar results were observed in HEK-293T cells transfected with HA-Runx2 alone or together with Flag-SIRT6 (Figure 5G). In contrast, silencing SIRT6 resulted in a decrease of Runx2 ubiquitination in VSMCs (Figure 5H). Moreover, we further explored smad ubiquitin regulatory factor 1 (Smurf1) expression and its interaction with Runx2, since Smurf1 is a E3 ubiquitin ligase reported on degradation of Runx2. The results showed that there was less of a difference in Smurf1 expression between Pi-treated WT and SIRT6-Tg VSMCs. Interestingly, the interaction between Smurf1 and Runx2 was weaker in WT VSMCs than in SIRT6-Tg VSMCs (Supplemental Figure 11). These results further demonstrated that SIRT6 mediated the ubiquitination of Runx2 in VSMCs. Taken together, these data indicated that SIRT6 promoted Runx2 ubiquitination and subsequent proteasome-dependent degradation via Runx2 deacetylation.

Figure 5 SIRT6 promotes Runx2 degradation via the ubiquitin-proteasome system. (A) WT and SIRT6-Tg VSMCs were treated with Pi (3.0 mM) for 7 days and incubated with the protein translation inhibitor CHX (0.2 mM) for the indicated times before harvest, followed by immunoblotting with the anti-Runx2 antibody and anti-GAPDH anti-body. The curve shows the stability of Runx2 protein. (B and C) SIRT6 was decreased in primary VSMCs via siRNA (B) or specific inhibitor (C) together with Pi (3.0 mM) incubation for 7 days. The protein translation inhibitor CHX (0.2 mM) was added for indicated times before harvest, followed by immunoblotting with the anti-Runx2 antibody and anti-GAPDH antibody. The curve shows the stability of Runx2 protein. (D and E) SIRT6-Tg VSMCs were incubated with Pi (3.0 mM) together with the leupeptin (1.5 μM) (D) or MG132 (10 μM) (E) for 7 days, and then the protein translation inhibitor CHX (0.2 mM) was added for the indicated times before harvest, followed by immunoblotting with the anti-Runx2 antibody and anti-GAPDH antibody. The curve shows the stability of Runx2 protein. (F) WT and SIRT6-Tg VSMC lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-Runx2 antibody and immunoblotted with anti-ubiquitin (anti-Ub) antibody. (G) HEK-293T cells were transfected with His-Ub together with HA-Runx2 plasmid, flag-SIRT6 plasmid, or both. The anti-HA IP was followed by Western blot with anti-Ub antibody and anti-HA antibody. (H) SIRT6-Tg VSMCs were pretransfected with siSIRT6 or siNC together with Pi (3.0 mM) for 7 days, and OSS-128167 or DMSO were incubated with Pi (3.0 mM) for 7 days. The cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-Runx2 antibody and immunoblotted with anti-Ub antibody and anti-Runx2 antibody. Statistical significance was assessed using 2-way ANOVA (A–E). All the above experimental processing was duplicated 3 times.

SIRT6 promotes Runx2 degradation through XPO1-dependent nuclear export. A high Runx2 expression level was observed in calcified aorta from WT mice, while a low level was detected in SIRT6-Tg mice (Figure 6A). Interestingly, the nuclear accumulation of Runx2 was more abundant in WT VSMCs than in SIRT6-Tg VSMCs (Figure 6A). We explored whether the subcellular localization of Runx2 was related to SIRT6-mediated degradation. IF staining showed that nuclear accumulation of Runx2 was less predominant in SIRT6-Tg VSMCs under Pi treatment (Figure 6B). Similar results were found in immunoblotting analysis (Figure 6C). Conversely, nuclear accumulation of Runx2 was increased when silencing SIRT6 (Figure 6, D and E). These results demonstrated that SIRT6 modulated Runx2 subcellular localization in Pi-treated VSMCs.

Figure 6 SIRT6 mediates Runx2 nuclear export depending on XPO1. (A) Runx2 IF staining was performed in abdominal arteries. Scale bar: 50 μm. Statistical significance was assessed using 2-tailed t tests, *P < 0.05. (B) VSMCs were incubated with Pi for 7 days. IF staining was performed for Runx2. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) VSMCs were incubated with Pi for 7 days. Cells were harvested and immunoblotted for the indicated proteins. (D) SIRT6-Tg VSMCs were incubated with Pi for 7 days after posttransfection of siSIRT6. Cells were harvested and immunoblotted for the indicated proteins. (E) SIRT6-Tg VSMCs were incubated with Pi together with nicotinamide for 7 days. Cells were harvested and immunoblotted for the indicated proteins. (F) SIRT6-Tg VSMCs were transfected with shRNA targeting XPO1, XPO4, XPO7, or their vector control, and then incubated with Pi for 7 days after transfection. Nuclear extracts were immunoblotted for Runx2. (G and H) SIRT6-Tg VSMCs were incubated with Pi together with Leptomycin A (0.5 nM) for 7 days. Cells were harvested and immunoblotted for the indicated proteins (G). IF staining was performed for Runx2. Scale bars: 50 μm (H). (I) Anti-XPO1 IP followed by Western blot with anti-Runx2 or anti-XPO1 antibody in SIRT6-Tg VSMCs after treatment with Pi for 7 days. Anti-rabbit IgG IP was used as negative control. (J) Anti-Runx2 IP in SIRT6-Tg VSMCs after treatment with Pi for 7 days. Western blot was carried out with anti-XPO1 or anti-Runx2 antibody. Anti-mouse IgG IP was used as negative control. (K) SIRT6-Tg VSMCs were incubated with Pi together with Leptomycin A for 7 days, and then CHX (0.2 mM) was added for the indicated times before harvest, followed by immunoblotting for the indicated proteins. (L) Curve shows the stability of Runx2 and was assessed using 2-way ANOVA. Pi treatment is 3.0 mM. All the above experimental processing was duplicated 3 times.

It has been reported that importin β superfamily members exportin-1 (XPO1), exportin-4 (XPO4), and exportin-7 (XPO7) are related to protein nuclear export (27). Therefore, we knocked down these genes (Supplemental Figure 9B) to investigate their potential regulation of this process. Silencing XPO1, but not the other 2 members, abrogated the SIRT6-induced redistribution of Runx2 (Figure 6, F–H). Furthermore, we examined Runx2–XPO1 interaction by IP and found that Runx2 directly binds to XPO1 (Figure 6, I and J). Inhibiting XPO1 by leptomycin A treatment can prolong the stability of Runx2 in SIRT6-Tg VSMCs (Figure 6, K and L). Taken together, our data suggested that SIRT6-mediated Runx2 deacetylation resulted in redistribution of Runx2 through XPO1.

SIRT6 impedes vascular calcification depending on nuclear export of Runx2. We performed additional experiments to confirm the nuclear export role of XPO1 in VC attenuation mediated by SIRT6. As expected, XPO1 inhibitor treatment significantly increased calcium deposition in both SIRT6-Tg and WT VSMCs (Figure 7, A–C). Similarly, Leptomycin A inhibition of XPO1 reversed the suppressive role of SIRT6 in osteogenic transdifferentiation of VSMCs (Figure 7, D and E). Based on these findings, we concluded that XPO1 played a critical role in SIRT6-mediated VC attenuation.