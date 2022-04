Lessons learned: next-generation sequencing applied to undiagnosed genetic diseases

While there are clinical scenarios in which NGS improves the diagnostic rate, there are others in which alternative approaches are still important and/or the standard of care. In the following section, we present several examples that illustrate different pitfalls that prevented NGS alone from providing a diagnosis for patients (summarized in Table 2). The following previously published examples are cases from our experiences and other similar experiences in which NGS was not the primary means of making a genetic diagnosis.

Table 2 Summary of the lessons learned from cases in which NGS was not sufficient to identify the genetic change causing the genetic disease

Case 1: detecting copy number variants. A 60-year-old woman with multiple benign neck paragangliomas, episodic hypertension with tachycardia, vocal cord paralysis, and an extensive family history of paragangliomas was tested with a hereditary pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma (HPP) NGS panel, which was negative. She and two of her family members then had GS, which detected a 2.17 kb deletion that included exon 5 of the SDHD gene (Table 2 and Figure 1). Subsequent high-density CMA confirmed the deletion, resulting in a diagnosis of paragangliomas 1 (31) (OMIM #168000; ref. 32). Deletions in SDHD account for as many as 10% of HPP-causing variants (33). While SDHD was included in the original panel, the testing did not include deletion and duplication (i.e., copy number variant) testing. NGS testing, including gene panels, ES, and GS, can detect some copy number variants (CNVs), but dedicated CNV testing should be considered if it was not included with the single-gene or gene-panel sequencing or if the sequencing test failed to uncover a CNV and the clinical suspicion remains high (34).

Case 2: detecting mosaicism. A 5-year-old boy with developmental delay, atrial septal defect, hypotonia, and skin pigmentation variation was found to have diploid/triploid mosaicism (DTM) via GS of skin biopsies. DTM occurs when some cells have three sets of chromosomes (triploid) and the remainder have the normal two copies (diploid). The patient’s GS diagnosis was confirmed by a karyotype (31). While both a karyotype and GS resulted in the same diagnosis, testing could have started with a CMA for his developmental delay based on 2010 ACMG guidelines (35). A CMA would have identified this patient’s mosaicism, which could then be confirmed by a karyotype. Retrospectively, this testing strategy could have prevented GS, which is a relatively time-consuming and expensive test in comparison with CMA or karyotype (Tables 1 and 2). It could alternatively be argued that the patient’s variation in skin pigmentation could be a manifestation of underlying mosaicism and that an NGS strategy as first-tier testing on a limited source of DNA (i.e., the skin biopsy) would be indicated, especially in the context of the recent recommendations by the ACMG (36). The ideal testing strategy is not always obvious based on patient presentation, but continued consideration of what various genetic tests can and cannot detect can increase the likelihood of a diagnosis. In cases in which the chromosomal change is too small to be identified with a karyotype, CMA or NGS would be needed to identify mosaicism (31).

Case 3: detecting noncoding variants; using transcript analysis. A 5-year-old girl was seen for developmental delay starting at 3 months of age. She had inversion of her feet that progressed to muscle weakness, calf atrophy, and decreased lower extremity reflexes at 18 months of age. She had normal basic and metabolic biochemical laboratory evaluations, electromyography and nerve conduction studies that were consistent with motor axonal polyneuropathy, and normal MRIs of her brain and spine. She had genetic testing for spinal muscular atrophy type 3 that was negative. ES revealed a single pathogenic variant in IGHMBP2, a gene associated with an autosomal recessive type of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (OMIM #616155; ref. 32). No other variants were reported. GS revealed a deep-intronic noncoding variant (NCV), also in IGHMBP2 (Figure 1). Reverse transcriptase PCR revealed that this variant activated a cryptic splice site and led to a frameshift insertion that resulted in a premature termination codon, and that nonsense-mediated decay caused destruction of the IGHMBP2 transcripts. It was necessary in this case to use GS and transcript analysis to identify and prove the functional impact of the IGHMBP2 NCV (Tables 1 and 2 and ref. 37).

Case 4: FISH and cosegregation studies detect translocations. A 3-year-old girl with a history of multiple café au lait macules and cervicomedullary and retropharyngeal plexiform neurofibromas met the clinical criteria for diagnosis of neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF-1) (OMIM #162200) (32). When she was a neonate, karyotype revealed a balanced translocation between her chromosomes 4 and 17 (Figure 1). Because the NF1 gene is on chromosome 17, NGS assessed for sequencing variants in NF1 and multiplex ligation-dependent probe amplification (MLPA) was used to look for CNVs; both tests were negative. The patient’s mother and two brothers also had clinical diagnoses of NF-1 and shared the balanced translocation. Since NF-1 cosegregated with the balanced translocation in this family, it was suspected that the translocation breakpoint disrupted the NF1 allele (Table 2 and Figure 1). This was confirmed using FISH analysis with custom probes for both the 5′ and 3′ regions flanking the NF1 gene (38). Gene translocations can be missed by NGS and MLPA (Table 1). With the incorporation of multiple testing approaches including NGS, the molecular diagnostic rate for NF-1 has increased from approximately 50% to approximately 95% (38).

Case 5: detecting methylation and imprinting variants. A 12-year-old girl was evaluated for progressive obesity, hypotonia, recurrent fractures, and developmental delays. Genetic testing included CMA, Prader-Willi methylation, mucopolysaccharidosis biochemical testing, and GNAS and WFS1 sequencing. ES was non-diagnostic but detected a pathogenic ANO5 variant and variants of uncertain significance in ELN, HIVEP2, COL6A3, and LRP5. ANO5 was the top candidate of interest because of the patient’s history of pathological fractures and muscle hypotonia. A second pathogenic variant, which would be expected in an autosomal recessive disorder, was not detected despite deletion/duplication studies of ANO5. More detailed phenotyping and a literature review suggested that she might have phenotypic manifestations of Temple syndrome (a disorder caused by abnormal methylation). Methylation analysis at the MEG3 transcriptional start site differentially methylated region on chromosome 14q32 showed complete hypomethylation (Figure 1), which was both different from the normal heterozygous methylation pattern and consistent with a diagnosis of Temple syndrome (31) (OMIM #616222; ref. 32). ES and GS will miss epigenetic disorders, and careful phenotyping combined with a high index of clinical suspicion is required to make these diagnoses (Tables 1 and 2). Therefore, methylation studies should be considered concurrently with NGS when warranted. This case illustrates why genetic evaluations should be iterative processes that include reevaluation of the phenotypes and genotypes that are used to generate differential diagnoses.

Case 6: detecting repeat expansions. A kindred was identified with a strong family history of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). There were ten affected individuals in an autosomal dominant inheritance pattern. These individuals experienced symptoms including loss of empathy and apathy, impaired executive function, dysphagia, apraxia, and hyperreflexia. Neuropathological findings revealed atrophy of the frontal lobes with variable involvement of other regions, neurodegeneration, and decreased myelination. Linkage analysis implicated a region on chromosome 9p as responsible for conferring this phenotype. Despite there being only 10 genes in this region, genomic sequencing and expression analysis failed to identify the gene responsible for the ALS-FTD phenotypes (39). Subsequent studies identified that a hexanucleotide repeat in C9orf72 was responsible for ALS-FTD (40, 41) (OMIM #105550; ref. 32). A similar case of FTD was reported in which both ES and GS were non-diagnostic, but repeat expansion (RE) testing of C9orf72 revealed more than 44 repeats, which led to the diagnosis (31). Recent work has improved the ability to identify REs from NGS data. Initial bioinformatics approaches could detect REs from NGS data if the location of the RE of interest was already known (42). Subsequent work improves detection of REs in a way that does not rely on knowing that an RE exists by leveraging the unique sequence flanking the RE to sequence into the RE. However, these approaches that use short-read sequencing do not give insight into the length or composition of the RE (43). Leveraging multiple RE detection approaches simultaneously has improved RE detection, with some caveats. GS more reliably detects REs than does ES. A combination of genotyping and statistical approaches can increase the reliability of RE detection. Reliable determination of RE length and composition remains a problem, and current RE detection often still relies on PCR or Southern blot techniques (Tables 1 and 2, Figure 1, and ref. 44).