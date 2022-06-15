Circulating tumor DNA: current challenges for clinical utility

When discussing the current clinical utility of ctDNA for cancer care, one can envision two broad categories: qualitative and quantitative assessment. These are not mutually exclusive, but in general, only qualitative aspects of ctDNA have truly been utilized for clinical decision making thus far. If certain mutations are found in ctDNA of a patient with cancer, this opens the possibility of a targeted therapy — an on-label FDA-approved therapy, off-label use, and/or eligibility for a clinical trial. A recent example is mutant PIK3CA found in either tissue or ctDNA in patients with hormone receptor–positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer, enabling the use of the PI3Kα inhibitor alpelisib (88), but there are many other examples beyond the scope of this Review. Qualitative aspects of ctDNA are also used to identify resistance mutations that serve as negative predictors of response to certain therapies. Examples include KRAS mutations, which predict for resistance to EGFR antibody–based therapies (89), as well as ESR1 mutations in hormone receptor–positive breast cancers that predict for resistance to certain endocrine therapies (78, 90, 91). Although current commercial ctDNA assays are less sensitive than their tissue counterparts, this is largely due to pragmatic issues, i.e., the time and expense that would be needed for the level of redundant NGS, and the amount of blood/plasma and the extensive bioinformatics analyses required, for ctDNA assessment to approach the level of sensitivity of tumor tissue NGS. However, with newer technologies and with the cost of NGS continually decreasing (92), it is tempting to speculate that ctDNA may soon achieve a sensitivity of mutation detection equal if not superior to that of its tumor tissue counterpart.

As more genes and regions of the genome are sequenced using NGS, other qualitative/semiquantitative information becomes available that may also inform current clinical decision making. Specifically, so-called tumor mutation burden (TMB) and high microsatellite instability (MSI-H) are two tissue-agnostic FDA-approved indications for immunotherapy with the anti–PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab (93, 94). The reason TMB leads to a higher likelihood of response is thought to be the higher chance that any given mutation will create a neoantigen that can then be recognized by the immune system once anti–PD-1 therapy is initiated. This concept is similar to buying more lottery tickets; the more tickets purchased, the higher the odds of winning. Statistically, one would need to buy a critical number of lottery tickets to significantly impact the likelihood of winning. Similarly, a high TMB (defined as 10 mutations per megabase of DNA) implies a high number of mutations found within a cancer, which has been shown to be predictive of response to pembrolizumab owing to the increased likelihood of neoantigens that can be recognized by the immune system with anti–PD-1 therapy (94). Similarly, MSI-H tumors are generally cancers that arise from loss of mismatch repair gene function, leading to instability of microsatellite regions (repetitive DNA sequences) in the human genome that generally results in high TMB (93). Although MSI-H usually leads to a high TMB, high TMB can arise through other mechanisms. MSI-H is measured by NGS via evaluation of designated microsatellite regions and computation of whether these have enough changes in individual DNA strands to be classified as microsatellite stable, low, or high (95). Since the number of microsatellite regions queried is limited, ctDNA can be and is used by most commercial vendors to assess MSI-H. Because accurate assessment of TMB requires a large number of DNA base pairs to be sequenced, assessing TMB through NGS of ctDNA was historically challenging owing to the limitations mentioned above. However, with the increasing numbers of genes being sequenced using ctDNA, many commercial tests have recently incorporated this information into their liquid biopsy assays and thus can now be used to assess TMB and the likelihood of response to pembrolizumab and perhaps other immunotherapies (96).

Where ctDNA is still lacking is in the ability to use its quantitative aspects to guide clinical decisions. As mentioned previously, there have been and continue to be large numbers of studies using post hoc or planned analysis to evaluate the prognostic and predictive capability of ctDNA, in which plasma samples are analyzed at various time points retrospectively. However, despite these studies and their clinical validation, clinic utility is still lacking. Here, we are using Henry and Hayes’s definition of clinical utility (97), i.e., high-level evidence that quantitative detection of ctDNA can actually lead to changes and interventions that will positively affect outcomes for patients with cancer. Although such studies are ongoing and are the basis of many current clinical trials (98), these studies require long-term follow-up of outcomes akin to other screening/biomarker studies to definitively prove that disease-free, progression-free, and/or overall survival is meaningfully affected by the detection of ctDNA in undiagnosed people and/or patients with cancer. As an example, although quantitative assessment of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) has been clinically validated as a prognostic marker for metastatic breast cancer, its clinical utility has yet to be proven, and indeed, one study evaluating changing chemotherapy treatments based on a high number of CTCs did not show any benefit, i.e., showed lack of clinical utility (99). Further, any test that has been clinically validated as truly detecting cancer using ctDNA is ultimately not helpful for managing the disease until clinical utility has been proven — i.e., does acting on the results of the test improve outcomes in a clinically meaningful way?

Demonstrating clinical utility for ctDNA is especially challenging in studies evaluating ctDNA use as a primary cancer screening test, as well as for MRD in the adjuvant setting. As mentioned, a number of validation studies have been published or are ongoing, but to demonstrate that acting on these ctDNA results leads to improved outcomes such as the curing of more disease and/or improvement of overall survival will require intervention studies with long-term follow-up. Key to developing ctDNA assays for primary cancer screening and, in some instances, follow-up detection in the curative setting for MRD is knowledge that the ctDNA detected is coming from a given cancer type. For example, if one were to detect a TP53 mutation in an asymptomatic person after cfDNA analysis, it would be unclear from which cell type this mutation arose, given that TP53 mutations are found in a variety of human cancers. More perplexing, some such mutations, including TP53, may arise from clonal hematopoiesis (CH) (100). CH is relatively easy to detect using cfDNA but is often an incidental finding, as it has been shown that many asymptomatic individuals develop CH as a result of aging (101). Although CH may be the precursor to preleukemic syndromes, many individuals with CH will not experience any hematologic disease, and in fact, CH seems to have more correlation with cardiovascular risk than with hematologic cancer (102). In addition to the above concerns, the current sensitivity of ctDNA NGS assays can detect cancer cells prior to detection by radiographic scans; therefore, it is unclear what if anything should be done upon discovery of a ctDNA mutation in an asymptomatic person. To begin to address this vexing issue, recently investigators have explored the use of epigenetic DNA modifications and physical DNA fragmentation patterns to identify not only ctDNA, but which tissue of origin the ctDNA was derived from (103, 104). Bisulfite treatment followed by NGS is typically how one can distinguish methylated from unmethylated DNA (105), but newer approaches using immunoprecipitation have also been published and show high sensitivity and specificity for a given tumor type (106). These promising approaches set the stage for future clinical utility studies that may realize the full potential of ctDNA and liquid biopsies.