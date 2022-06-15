Next-generation sequencing: unraveling genetic mechanisms that shape cancer immunotherapy efficacy

TMB. TMB most commonly refers to the number of nonsynonymous single-nucleotide variants (nsSNVs) in a tumor. It can be assessed by multiple NGS techniques, including whole-exome sequencing (WES), whole-genome sequencing, or NGS panels that sequence predetermined sets of cancer-related genes, such as MSK-Impact, Tempus xT, and the FoundationOne CDx panel. Our group first discovered that the presence of high TMB or mutations in DNA damage repair genes is likely to respond better to ICI treatment (2, 5–8). High TMB (>100 nonsynonymous mutations per exome) and the presence of specific neoepitope signatures correlated with response to and survival with CTLA-4 inhibitors in a discovery set of 25 patients and a validation set of 39 patients with melanoma. Patients with a high versus low TMB had a 50% versus 10% survival at 40 months in the discovery set (9). In June 2020, the US FDA approved pembrolizumab (anti–PD-1) for treatment of patients with malignant solid tumors of any type given 10 or more mutations per megabase (TMB ≥10), based on the KEYNOTE 158 study (10). In this prospective trial, 102 of 790 evaluable patients had tumors with a TMB ≥10. Patients with tumors with TMB ≥10 demonstrated significantly greater response rates (29% vs. 6%) than patients with tumors with TMB less than 10. In an analysis of 1678 anti–PD-1/PD-L1–treated patients with 16 different solid tumors, 25% of patients were found to have a high TMB using the TMB ≥10 cutoff. TMB-high tumors had higher response rates than TMB-low tumors in 11 of the 16 cancers. Using a cancer type–specific cutoff, TMB-high tumors showed numerically higher response rates in 14 of 16 cancers (11). Associations between high TMB and ICI response have been reported across various cancers (12), including urothelial carcinoma (13), small cell lung cancer (14), melanoma (9), and non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (5). Numerous studies have validated our initial findings and, together, unequivocally validated that TMB helps drive ICI benefit.

As larger cohorts of patients are treated with ICIs, it is becoming evident that the prognostic utility of TMB is context dependent; ICI-treated patients have a better outcome with high TMB, whereas non-ICI-treated patients could potentially have worse prognosis with high TMB (8). Interestingly, frameshift insertions/deletions (fs-indels), although less common, are thought to be highly immunogenic mutations (15). These are usually degraded through the nonsense-mediated decay pathway. However, a fraction of fs-indels can escape degradation and have been found to predict response to ICIs even in TMB-low tumors (16). While TMB has provided the ability to select for patients likelier to respond to ICIs, better prediction approaches will necessitate the use of this biomarker in conjunction with others. Furthermore, harmonization of TMB reporting is needed, and substantial efforts are under way to accomplish this (17).

PD-L1 expression. IHC measurement of tumoral PD-L1 is one of the most commonly used clinical tests in guiding the use of anti–PD-1 and anti–PD-L1 therapy. Several conflicting studies reported both positive correlation and no correlation between PD-L1 expression and ICI response, potentially owing to variable PD-L1 staining (14, 18–25). A meta-analysis by Liu et al. of 24 randomized trials of patients who received PD-1/PD-L1 blockade found an improved overall survival (OS) in both PD-L1–positive and –negative patients. The magnitude of benefit was dependent on the expression of PD-L1 (26). In addition to its role as an immunosuppressive molecule, PD-L1 has several tumor-intrinsic roles in cancer initiation, metabolism, inhibition of proapoptotic signals, tumor growth, epithelial-mesenchymal transition, and metastasis through downstream signaling (27–29). Although the focus of this Review is not on PD-L1 IHC, it is nonetheless important to mention that PD-L1 staining and high TMB are not identifying identical sets of patients. These biomarkers are complementary in their predictive value and can be used together to improve identification of ICI responders (30).

Tumor neoantigens and immunogenicity. Tumor neoantigens are somatic mutation–generated peptides presented on the surface of tumor cells and are absent from normal tissues (31). These neoantigens can be presented by major histocompatibility complexes (MHCs) and trigger a neoantigen-specific T cell receptor–mediated (TCR-mediated) response (32). Neoantigens are thought to arise as a result of genetic alterations such as nonsynonymous single nucleotide variants (nsSNVs), insertions/deletions (indels), recombination events, gene fusions, or defective mRNA alternative splicing (AS) (31). Defective AS can lead to neoantigens that might change temporally as the tumor splicing machinery evolves (33). WES can be used to identify candidate neoantigens produced from nsSNVs, gene fusions, or indels. However, WES may not capture subtler neoantigenic changes from posttranscriptional or splicing-related alterations (34). Combining NGS, RNA sequencing, and proteomics can improve neoantigen prediction, and several groups have elucidated features of mutated peptides that are likelier to be immunogenic (35, 36). Although neoantigen levels generally track with TMB, it is our opinion that the current generation of prediction algorithms does not have sufficient accuracy for routine use as biomarkers (37).

Neoantigenic immunogenicity requires MHC-neoepitope complex presentation and subsequent T cell recognition. Currently, a considerable challenge stems from our inability to distinguish the neoantigens that will trigger a significant T cell immune response from those that bind to MHC without a T cell response. Multiple issues contribute to this challenge. First, immunogenic neoantigens might only be expressed by a minority of tumor cells. Single-cell sequencing techniques might be able to dissect heterogeneous tumor neoantigen expression more precisely (38). This is important because both the degree of clonal frequency and the quality of a neoantigen seem to affect its immunogenic potential (39, 40). Second, surface density of MHC-neoepitope complexes appears to contribute to the extent of T cell activation, and this density is difficult to routinely measure (41). Third, even if these neoantigens are presented, TCR recognition is variable (3). One effort to formalize a model to determine neoantigen immunogenicity has been attempted by the Tumor Neoantigen Selection Alliance (TESLA), which has identified five features that can help differentiate immune recognition of MHC-I–restricted peptides generated by SNVs and indels (36): MHC binding affinity; binding stability; clonality; the differential between the MHC binding affinity of a mutated peptide and that of the wild-type form (i.e., agretopicity); and foreignness. This model does not take some critical factors into consideration, and its construction did not use modern learning approaches, so it is unclear how generalizable it is (42, 43).

In contrast, contemporary approaches to prediction of MHC-binding potentials are increasingly relying on state-of-the-art artificial intelligence algorithms, such as neural networks (NetMHC and ConvMHC), random forest classifiers (ForestMHC), and natural language processing techniques (HLA-CNN) (44–46). MHC binding predictors have markedly improved in the last several years. While these approaches may aid in more precise identification of MHC binding predictors, there remain many challenges to bridging this to routine clinical use, as highlighted by Pearlman et al. (47).

Mutational signatures. Tumors with mutagen-specific mutational signatures have been shown to respond to ICIs more favorably. For example, in patients with NSCLC treated with pembrolizumab, the smoking-related signature was associated with significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) (5). Similarly, UV light–generated alterations that characterize melanoma are associated with favorable response to ICIs. In fact, the UV mutational signature has been shown to increase the hydrophobicity of neoantigens, making the neoantigens better presented by the MHC and better recognized by T cells (48). Distinct hypermutable states that result from mutations in mismatch repair (MMR) and DNA polymerase epsilon/delta (POLE/POLD1) genes are associated with improved response to ICIs (49). POLE/POLD1 mutations result in hypermutability due to their role in DNA proofreading and fidelity during replication (50). MMR deficiency and POLE/POLD1 mutations lead to a high TMB, thus conveying a better response to ICIs (51). Because TMB and DNA repair deficiencies such as microsatellite instability (MSI) are causally linked to hypermutation signatures, the quality and quantity of mutation generation and subsequent neoantigen creation cannot be functionally separated. MMR deficiency has been approved by the FDA as a tumor type–agnostic biomarker for pembrolizumab and nivolumab. Furthermore, there are now prospective clinical trials of anti–PD-1 therapy in patients harboring mutations in POLE/POLD1 that are not MSI-high (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03810339). APOBEC mutational signatures have also been reported to be predictors of ICI response in urothelial cancer, NSCLC, and head and neck cancer (52–53). APOBEC is a family of cytidine deaminases that induce mutations in viral genomes, hindering viral replication. However, off-target activity on the host genome can also lead to a hypermutated status that has been shown in an in silico model to lead to increased hydrophobicity of the neoantigens, leading to more robust immune response (55).

Microsatellite stability. Mutations in the MMR pathway lead to MSI and a high number of somatic mutations, which generate a high number of tumor neoantigens (56). We first observed that ICIs can result in strong response in tumors with mutations in the MMR pathway (5). This observation was subsequently verified by a clinical trial of anti–PD-1 therapy that enrolled 41 patients with MMR-deficient colorectal cancer (CRC) (cohort A), MMR-proficient CRC (cohort B), and MMR-deficient non-CRC (cohort C). Response rates were 40%, 0%, and 71%, respectively (49). A later study of PD-1 blockade in 12 different MMR-deficient cancers showed 21% complete responses and 33% partial responses. These findings led to the tissue-agnostic FDA approval of anti–PD-1 immunotherapy for solid malignancies with MSI (57). A phase III randomized trial then led to approval of pembrolizumab as first-line therapy for advanced MSI+ CRC (58). Interestingly, 45% to 70% of MSI+ patients do not respond to ICIs (59). Differences in the degree of MSI present in tumors and in indel load (59, 60), disruptions in WNT signaling, and defective antigen presentation as a result of loss of β 2 -microglobulin or loss of HLA molecules are all likely contributors to differential responses in MSI+ tumors (61).

Aneuploidy. Aneuploidy or somatic copy number alterations (SCNAs) have been shown to be associated with worse outcomes after ICI treatment (62). More recently, specifically arm- and chromosome-level SCNAs were correlated with immune evasion in 10 of 12 cancers studied based on analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas. This study also showed that tumor aneuploidy negatively correlated with survival in ICI-treated metastatic patients with melanoma in two clinical trials (63). Interestingly, total SCNA burden was not predictive of response. However, specific losses and amplifications were found to be predictive. For instance, 9p21 amplification was associated with resistance (64), while 9q34 loss was associated with higher response rates (65). Furthermore, SCNAs in IFNG, the gene encoding IFN-γ, were also found to be enriched in ICI-resistant patients with melanoma (66). Using an unbiased machine-learning method, Chowell et al. validated the effect of extent of copy number alteration on ICI response. The degree of effect is observable but smaller than that of TMB and some other factors (67).