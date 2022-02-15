β-Catenin signaling in hepatocellular carcinoma

Activated Wnt/β-catenin signaling has been considered an early signaling event in HCC pathogenesis (41, 42). Importantly, studies have shown that CTNNB1 mutation is one of the significant key genetic events in human HCCs (43, 44). Furthermore, Wnt/β-catenin has also been implicated in HCC stemness, progression, metastasis, and drug resistance (45–49). For instance, this pathway has been identified as the prominent signaling that causes the proliferation of cancer stem cells (CSCs). Indeed, overexpression of β-catenin increases self-renewal and in vivo tumorigenicity of HCC CSCs (50–52). Furthermore, activated Wnt/β-catenin has also been associated with resistance to sorafenib and regorafenib in HCC patients (51, 53). All these data support the critical roles of Wnt/β-catenin in various steps of hepatocarcinogenesis.

The oncogenic role of Wnt/β-catenin mutations in HCC was first investigated in transgenic mice. Importantly, transgenic mice overexpressing activated mutant forms of β-catenin develop hepatomegaly, but not HCC (54, 55). These results indicate that activation of Wnt/β-catenin alone may not be sufficient to drive hepatocarcinogenesis. Instead, a second signal is required to cooperate with activated β-catenin to induce HCC development. Consistent with this hypothesis, recent studies using hydrodynamic transfection (56) have demonstrated that oncogenic forms of β-catenin cooperate with other proto-oncogenes such as c-Met (57–59), K-RasV12 (60), activated Akt (61), LKB1 (62), and Nrf2 (63) to induce HCC formation in mice (Table 1). In human HCCs, coordinated activation of c-Met and β-catenin was found in approximately 10% of samples (64). While overexpression of c-Met or the activated mutant form of β-catenin via hydrodynamic injection alone cannot promote HCC formation in mice, coexpression of c-Met and activated β-catenin induces liver tumor development within 6–8 weeks after injection (58). Concomitant CTNNB1 mutations and NFE2L2/KEAP1 mutations, which lead to action of the Nrf2 pathway, occur in approximately 9% of human HCCs (63). Coexpression of activated forms of β-catenin with mutant NFE2L2, but not the wild-type form of NFE2L2, can induce HCC development in mice (63). Loss-of-function AXIN1 mutations and c-Met activation were detected in approximately 4% of human HCC, and coexpression of c-Met together with CRISPR/Cas9–based targeting of Axin1 (sgAxin1) in the mouse liver triggers HCC formation (59). Consequent RNA-Seq studies have demonstrated that these murine HCCs share similar gene expression patterns to the subset of human HCCs harboring similar genetic events. In addition, TERT promoter mutations are found in many HCC tissues with CTNNB1 mutations, indicating a possible synergistic effect of these two genes (65, 66).

Table 1 Signaling pathways that cooperate with β-catenin or Axin1 activation or mutation to drive hepatocarcinogenesis

Once activated, β-catenin triggers the induction of downstream target expression via the TCF/LEF1 family of transcription factors. Many of these target genes are implicated in hepatocarcinogenesis. c-MYC is one of the best-characterized downstream effectors of β-catenin. However, c-MYC is also regulated by many other mechanisms, such as amplification of the c-MYC locus, increased protein stability, and activation of estrogen receptor, Ras/Raf, and IFN-γ pathways (67–69). c-MYC was first identified as a Wnt/β-catenin target gene in the human HT29 colorectal cancer cell line harboring mutant APC alleles (70). Subsequently, multiple Wnt response elements were identified in the c-MYC promoter (71). Furthermore, in human HCC, c-MYC could be induced by β-catenin activation (72, 73), and this pathway plays a critical role in gankyrin-driven increased glycolysis and glutaminolysis (74) as well as in sorafenib responsiveness (75).

Cyclin D1 is another direct target of β-catenin and might be a key molecule by which activated β-catenin promotes tumor cell proliferation (76, 77). Numerous studies have demonstrated that activated Wnt/β-catenin induces cyclin D1 expression in mouse and human HCC (78, 79). However, it is worth mentioning that cyclin D1 is not an exclusive effector of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway. Indeed, other molecular cascades could regulate its expression, such as the NF-κB and MAPK pathways (80, 81). Studies conducted in vivo have also illustrated the critical role of cyclin D1 in HCC development (82). Specifically, the coexpression of c-Met and activated mutant forms of β-catenin rapidly induces HCC formation in mice; overexpression of c-Met and cyclin D1 also induces liver tumor development in mice, albeit with longer latency (58). Nevertheless, using Ccnd1-knockout mice, Patil et al. showed that cyclin D1 expression is not essential for liver tumor development induced by c-Met and activated mutant forms of β-catenin (58). Mechanistically, cyclin D2 expression in the liver is compensatorily upregulated upon cyclin D1 loss (58). Intriguingly, overexpression of cyclin D1 has also been shown to indirectly enhance the Wnt/β-catenin pathway, leading to increased HCC metastasis (83). Altogether, these studies suggest the interconnected and feedback mechanisms between cyclin D1 and Wnt/β-catenin cascades during hepatocarcinogenesis.

GS, which promotes glutamine synthesis in cells, is a liver-specific Wnt/β-catenin target (84). In normal liver, GS is expressed in a layer of pericentral hepatocytes. Liver-specific knockout of β-catenin in mice leads to complete loss of the pericentral expression of GS (85). As we discussed above, immunostaining of GS may represent a pathological marker for human HCCs with GOF CTNNB1 mutations (86), although GS expression could also be induced by other factors (87). Studies have shown that GS regulates autophagy downstream of activated β-catenin, which confers sensitivity to sorafenib. Notably, GS-mediated glutamine synthesis is required for CTNNB1-mutated HCC growth, since glutamine deprivation inhibits CTNNB1-mutated HCC growth in vitro and in vivo (88). Amino acids, including glutamine, are major regulators of mTOR activity in cells (89). Recently, it has been discovered that GS-mediated increased glutamine synthesis leads to mTORC1 activation (90). Accordingly, a strong correlation between activated β-catenin and positive expression of phosphorylated mTOR-S2448 (p–mTOR-S2448) characterizes human HCCs. In addition, CTNNB1-mutated HCCs are mTORC1-addicted, owing to the GS/glutamine/p–mTOR-S2448 axis. These studies suggest that mTORC1 inhibitors could be effective for treating CTNNB1-mutant and GS-positive human HCCs.

In addition to the genes mentioned above, activated Wnt/β-catenin drives the expression of hundreds of other genes, thus architecting a network of molecules that contributes to tumorigenesis (91, 92). For example, activated Wnt/β-catenin induces the expression of AXIN2, which functions as a negative-feedback mechanism to inhibit β-catenin, perhaps avoiding the harmful effects of a completely uncontrolled β-catenin activity (93). TBX3 is another liver-specific Wnt/β-catenin target gene that can contribute to specific pathological phenotypes via inhibition of the YAP cascade (94). Kinesin family member 2C (KIF2C) is also a direct target of the activated Wnt/β-catenin pathway (95). Its expression is upregulated in HCC and is associated with a poor prognosis. Furthermore, KIF2C enhances mTORC1 activation, providing another link between activated β-catenin and the mTOR cascade in HCC (95). In addition, Wnt/β-catenin is known to induce the expression of multiple matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs), such as MMP2 and MMP9, which contribute to tumor metastasis (96). VEGF-A and VEGF-C, key molecules promoting angiogenesis, are induced by Wnt/β-catenin (97). Moreover, Wnt/β-catenin positively regulates MCL1 expression, associated with sorafenib sensitivity in HCC (98). In addition to activating genes or pathways, Wnt/β-catenin negatively regulates signaling cascades. In the intestine, Wnt inhibits the MAPK pathway (99), whereas, in the liver, it suppresses the NF-κB cascade (100). In mice with liver-specific knockout of Ctnnb1, there is increased RelA expression and LPS-induced NF-κB activation (101). However, the inhibitory activities of the Wnt/β-catenin cascade in hepatocarcinogenesis have not been well characterized and require further investigation.