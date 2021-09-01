Rapid measurement of SARS-CoV-2 spike T cells in whole blood from vaccinated and naturally infected individuals

Rapid quantification of SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific T cells by direct peptide stimulation of whole peripheral blood. We characterized the initial kinetics of spike-specific T cells induced by 2 doses of the mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 over a 51-day period using different methods of antigen-specific T cell analysis in fresh blood as well as in cryopreserved PBMCs. Whole blood from 6 healthy individuals was collected before (day 0) and 7, 10, and 20 days after the prime dose and then 7, 10, 20, and 30 days after the boost dose. Whole fresh blood (2–6 hours after collection) was either directly stimulated with peptides for a cytokine release assay (CRA) or processed by Ficoll density gradient centrifugation to obtain isolated PBMCs (Figure 1A). PBMCs were either used fresh in the IFN-γ ELISPOT assay (Figure 1A) or cryopreserved for further analysis. Fresh blood and fresh PBMCs were stimulated with the SpG peptide pool containing fifty-five 15 mer peptides (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152379DS1) covering spike-specific T cell epitopes that are immunogenic in 95% of SARS-CoV-2–infected individuals (5). Two negative controls consisting of the vehicle control with an identical DMSO concentration present in the SpG peptide pool and a peptide pool covering SARS-CoV-2 nucleoprotein (NP) (41 peptides covering the C-terminal half of the NP; Supplemental Table 1) were used. We measured IFN-γ and IL-2 levels in the whole blood after 14–18 hours of incubation and enumerated the spots by ELISPOT assay following overnight incubation.

Figure 1 Detection of SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific T cells by peptide stimulation of whole peripheral blood from vaccinated individuals. (A) Schematic representation of the workflow for the direct peptide stimulation of whole peripheral blood and the subsequent detection of cytokine secretion compared with a standard IFN-γ ELISPOT assay. (B) Six healthy individuals were vaccinated with 2 doses of BNT162b2 according to the recommended schedule (21 days apart), and whole-blood samples were longitudinally analyzed 7, 10, 20, and 30 days after each dose. The collected whole blood was either directly stimulated for 16 hours with peptide pools specific for the spike protein (red or black line) or NP (red or black shaded area), or immediately processed with Ficoll density gradient centrifugation to isolate PBMCs. A standard IFN-γ ELISPOT assay using the SpG- or NP-specific peptide pools was then set up using the freshly isolated PBMCs. The quantity of secreted IFN-γ in stimulated whole blood (red line) was compared with the frequency of peptide-reactive PBMCs quantified by IFN-γ ELISPOT (black line). (C) The levels of secreted IL-2 (blue line) in whole blood stimulated with the SpG peptide pool were compared with the amount of IFN-γ detected. (D) Linear regression analysis of the concentrations of IFN-γ and IL-2 in SpG-specific peptide pool–stimulated whole blood and the corresponding frequency of spike-specific PBMCs (n = 6; 48 samples). Dotted lines denote the 95% CI.

Figure 1B shows that the 2 different assays detected a predominant spike-specific response in all the individuals and defined a matching profile of spike-specific T cell responses after the prime and boost vaccinations. The number of IFN-γ spots detected after boost vaccination matched that observed in the phase I/II trial involving individuals vaccinated with BNT162b2 (10) and with a similar preparation consisting of the trimerized secreted version of the spike receptor–binding domain (BNT162b1; ref. 13), including a trial conducted in Chinese individuals vaccinated with BNT162b1 (21). In our study, although stimulation with the NP-specific peptide pool remained largely negative, the levels of IFN-γ in the blood and the number of IFN-γ spots showed identical peak responses that occurred 7–10 days after the first dose in individuals V4 and V5, and 7–10 days after the second dose in individuals V1, V3, and V6. There were, however, some minor discrepancies. The CRA did not detect boosting of spike-specific T cells induced by the second vaccine dose in subjects V4 and V5, perhaps in relation to the transient lymphopenia induced by the mRNA vaccination (13). IL-2 cytokine measurement (Figure 1C) revealed a pattern of spike-specific T cell responses equivalent to that achieved through IFN-γ release. However, IL-2 levels exceeded those of IFN-γ in all individuals 21 days after the first and second vaccine doses. Overall, we found a very strong correlation between IL-2 and IFN-γ secretion and the number of IFN-γ spots (Figure 1D), which allowed a precise estimation of the quantity of IFN-γ–producing cells related to the quantity of cytokines detected in whole blood (Table 1).

Table 1 Estimated IFN-γ SFU/106 PBMCs derived from IFN-γ and IL-2 concentrations in SpG peptide pool–stimulated whole blood, based on the linear regression analysis in Figure 1D

Assessment of the spike-specific T cell response directly from fresh whole blood yields results comparable to those obtained with classical T cell assays. Since T cell analysis is often performed in a single centralized laboratory using cryopreserved samples collected at different sites, we also analyzed the spike-specific T cell response after vaccination by performing ELISPOT activation-induced cellular marker (AIM) assays using cryopreserved samples stimulated with an SpG peptide pool. We then compared the results with those from the ELISPOT and CRA performed using the corresponding fresh whole blood. As already shown (22), the quantity of spike-specific spots detected by ELISPOT in cryopreserved PBMCs was reduced in comparison with the quantity detected in freshly isolated PBMCs (Supplemental Figure 1A), but the dynamics of the spike-specific response remained consistent with fresh PBMCs (Supplemental Figure 1A) as also evidenced by the high correlation between the ELISPOT results from the differently processed samples (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1B). The AIM assay, in our case, was less precise at detecting the dynamic expansion and contraction pattern of the spike-specific T cell response (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D), probably because of the negative effect of cryopreserving PBMCs. Nevertheless, the ability of the AIM assay to differentiate between CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses is an asset that should not be discounted.

Figure 2 Correlation matrix of different assays used to quantify spike-specific T cells. (A) The top matrix shows the significance of the correlation, and the Spearman’s correlation coefficient is shown in the matrix below (n = 6; 24 samples). (B) Linear regression analysis of the concentrations of IFN-γ and IL-2 in SpG peptide pool–stimulated whole blood and the corresponding frequency of SpG-reactive T cells in cryopreserved PBMCs quantified by either IFN-γ ELISPOT or AIM assay (n = 6; 24 samples). Dotted lines denote the 95% CI.

We then assessed whether whole-blood CRA results could reflect those obtained using other assays (Figure 2, A and B). We correlated the results obtained in all the different assays of spike-specific T cells in cryopreserved and fresh PBMC samples with the results from the whole-blood CRA. We found that cytokines in whole blood remained well correlated with ELISPOT assays in which cryopreserved or fresh PBMC samples were used, while its correlation with the AIM assay results was generally weaker (Figure 2, A and B). These results indicate that the CRA, which utilizes freshly collected whole blood, is a robust method for reliable quantification of spike-specific T cell responses, producing results that are comparable to those obtained with well-established assays used to analyze T cell responses.

Determining the fine specificity of spike-specific T cell responses through whole-blood CRA. We next tested whether the whole-blood CRA could be used to rapidly define T cell immunogenic regions of the whole spike protein in vaccinated individuals. We organized 15 mer peptides with an overlap of 10 aa covering the whole 1273 aa long spike protein into distinct pools of approximately 40 peptides that covered the following 7 spike regions: pool 1 (1–180 aa), pool 2 (171–345 aa), pool 3 (336–510 aa), pool 4 (501–705 aa), pool 5 (696–895 aa), pool 6 (886–1085 aa), and pool 7 (1076–1273 aa). A schematic representation of the localization of peptide pools 1–7 in relation to the S1 (N-terminal), RBD, and S2 (C-terminal) regions of the spike protein is shown in Figure 3A. These different spike peptide pools were used in the whole-blood CRA and ELISPOT with freshly isolated PBMCs. The results of these different assays performed at the indicated time points are first shown in 2 representative vaccine recipients (Figure 3B), whereas the results obtained in all 6 individuals are represented as a heatmap in Figure 3C. The 3 different measurements (IFN-γ and IL-2 CRA and IFN-γ ELISPOT) provided very similar information in relation to the T cell response induced by BNT162b2 in healthy individuals. Even though some differences can be noted, like in individual V3, in whom the dominant IFN-γ response (CRA and ELISPOT) was induced by pool 3, while pool 7 induced the dominant IL-2 response, overall, all the assays were largely equivalent. Consistent across the 3 different measurements, spike-specific T cells preferentially targeted the S2 chain of spike (covered by pools 5, 6, and 7 spanning spike 700–1273 aa), with responses in all 6 of the individuals tested at different time points. The whole-blood CRA and ELISPOT also showed that the region 501–705 aa contained in pool 4 was the least immunogenic, with only 1 of the 6 vaccine recipients showing a response at different time points (Figure 3, B and C). Interestingly, analysis of individuals who recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection (23) and of recipients of the mRNA vaccine (24) showed a similarly reduced frequency of responses in the spike region 500–700 aa for CD4+ T cells detected by AIM assay. Taken together, these data show that direct analysis of cytokines secreted in whole blood pulsed with different peptides constitutes a reliable method to gauge the presence and magnitude of functional T cells specific for epitopes covered by the peptides used.

Figure 3 Immunodominance of spike-specific T cells in vaccinated individuals. (A) Schematic representation of the 7 spike-specific peptide pools containing 15 mer overlapping peptides spanning the entire spike protein. Pools 1–4 contain peptides from the signal peptide and the S1 chain, whereas pools 5 and 6 encompass the S2 chain together with the transmembrane and cytoplasmic domains. (B) Plots show the longitudinal evaluation of spike-specific T cell responses (pools 1–7) by quantification of IFN-γ (left) or IL-2 (middle) in peptide-stimulated whole blood, or by IFN-γ ELISPOT (right) in 2 representative vaccinees. (C) Heatmap shows the spike-specific T cell responses quantified longitudinally in all vaccinees (n = 6) using the 3 different assays described above. “X” denotes time points that were untested.

A total spike-specific T cell response is accurately represented by the T cells specific for the SpG peptide pool. Although the whole-blood CRA using the 7 overlapping peptide pools of the spike protein could provide us information on the immunogenicity of the different regions of spike and the total spike-specific T cell response, assessment of the response in larger numbers of individuals requires a more streamlined approach. Thus, we analyzed the relation between the total spike-specific T cell response and the response to our selected SpG peptide pool. A schematic representation of the localization of the peptides contained in the SpG peptide pool is shown in Figure 4A. By correlating the results from 3 different assays (IFN-γ and IL-2 CRA and IFN-γ ELISPOT), in which both the total spike protein and SpG peptide pool–specific T cell responses were determined in the same sample through stimulation with the corresponding peptide pools, we observed a strong positive linear relationship indicating that the T cell response against the SpG peptide pool was highly representative of the total spike T cell response (Figure 4B). In fact, the SpG peptide pool–specific T cell response constituted approximately 60%–80% of the total T cell response against the entire spike protein (Figure 4C). This was further supported by a linear regression analysis that also showed a good correlation between the IFN-γ and IL-2 CRA data obtained through individual spike pool stimulation (pools 1–7) and total spike protein IFN-γ ELISPOT data (Supplemental Figure 3). Hence, using the whole-blood CRA with SpG peptide pool as a stimulant, we proceeded to analyze the spike-specific T cell response in a larger cohort of BNT162b2-vaccinated individuals and of individuals who had recovered from SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1 infection.

Figure 4 Frequency of the SpG peptide pool and total spike protein–specific T cells. (A) Schematic representation of the individual 15 mer overlapping peptides contained in the SpG peptide pool. (B) Linear regression analysis of the T cell response against the SpG peptide pool and the total spike protein (pools 1–7) as evaluated by ELISPOT (left) or by the quantification of IFN-γ (middle) or IL-2 (right) in peptide-stimulated whole blood (n = 6; 42 samples). (C) The SpG peptide pool–specific T cell response quantified by each assay is expressed as a fraction of the total spike protein T cell response observed (n = 6; 42 samples). Bars indicate the mean.

T cell responses to spike after vaccination or after natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 or SARS-CoV-1. A total of 112 individuals vaccinated with BNT162b2 (201 samples), 62 and 68 individuals who recovered from symptomatic (115 samples) and asymptomatic (62 samples) SARS-CoV-2 infection, respectively, and 12 individuals who recovered from SARS-CoV-1 infection 18 years ago (12 samples) were studied longitudinally using the whole-blood CRA with the SpG peptide pool and measuring both IFN-γ and IL-2.

First, we analyzed samples collected 3 months or more after the boost vaccination (3 months) or SARS-CoV-2 infection clearance (3–12 months) to understand whether the whole blood CRA remained reliable for quantification of the spike-specific T cell responses at later time points beyond that tracked in Figures 1 and 5. Linear regression analysis of IFN-γ and IL-2 secretion in a whole-blood CRA and the corresponding frequency of IFN-γ spots in the ELISPOT assay showed a good correlation across all groups at time points of 3 months and beyond (Figure 5). This finding indicated that the whole-blood CRA can quantify spike-specific T cell responses accurately in vaccinated and infected individuals within 3–12 months of a boost vaccination or infection resolution, respectively.

Figure 5 Whole-blood CRA quantifies spike-specific memory T cell responses 3 or more months after the boost vaccination dose or viral clearance. Linear regression analysis of IFN-γ and IL-2 concentrations in SpG peptide pool–stimulated whole blood and the corresponding frequency of spike-specific T cells quantified by IFN-γ ELISPOT in vaccinated individuals (gray; n = 30; 30 samples) and in asymptomatic (Asymp., green; n = 51; 51 samples) and symptomatic (Symp., red; n = 38; 62 samples) COVID-19 patients sampled 3 months or more after the boost vaccination dose or viral clearance. Dotted lines indicate the 95% CI. SFU, spot-forming units.

We analyzed all the time points studied and found that vaccinated individuals had a pronounced spike-specific T cell response at the earliest analyzed time point (~14 days) after the boost vaccination dose, which gradually declined and started to stabilize above the positivity threshold at 2–3 months (34 of 35 individuals were IFN-γ positive at 3 months), consistent with an initial T cell clonal expansion induced by vaccination and subsequent normalization (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 4). We observed similar kinetics in individuals with natural SARS-CoV-2 infection, in whom spike-specific T cell responses were high approximately 1 month after infection clearance and gradually declined and stabilized above the positivity threshold (asymptomatic: 23 of 27 asymptomatic individuals were IFN-γ positive at 9–12 months; symptomatic: 46 of 55 were IFN-γ positive at 9–12 months), regardless of the symptomatic presentation during infection (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 4). Even in individuals who recovered from SARS-CoV-1 infection 17 years ago, T cells specific for SARS-CoV-2 spike protein also remained detectable (8 of 12 were IFN-γ positive), similar to the NP-specific T cell responses described previously (25), despite the low aa conservation of the SpG peptides between the 2 viruses (Figure 6A). Clearly, further analysis is needed to determine whether T cells induced by vaccines will be maintained at levels similar to those induced by natural infection beyond the 3-month period.

Figure 6 Longitudinal quantification of spike-specific T cells from whole blood in vaccinated and infected individuals. (A) SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific T cell responses in vaccinated individuals (n = 112; 201 samples) and in convalescent asymptomatic (n = 62; 62 samples) and symptomatic (n = 68; 115 samples) COVID-19 patients were longitudinally quantified by measuring IFN-γ secretion in whole blood after SpG peptide pool stimulation. Cross-reactive SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific T cells were also quantified in whole blood from individuals who were infected with SARS-CoV-1 eighteen years ago (n = 12; 12 samples). The responses of individuals before receiving BNT162b2 vaccination are shown for reference. Pie chart shows the number of peptides in the SpG peptide pool that are conserved or unique between SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1. The sampling timespan (highlighted in yellow) is shown, and the number of samples analyzed at each time point is indicated in parentheses. Dashed lines denote the detection cutoff for the measured cytokines. D~14, day ~14. (B) Quantities of secreted IFN-γ (red) and IL-2 (blue) in SpG peptide pool–stimulated whole blood from vaccinees and COVID-19 patients sampled 2–3 months after a boost vaccination dose (Vacc.) or viral clearance. The bars indicate the median value for each group, and the dashed lines indicate the detection cutoff for the measured cytokines. Significant differences were analyzed and are displayed as above. (C) Longitudinal dynamics of secreted IFN-γ (red) and IL-2 (blue) in SpG peptide pool–stimulated whole blood from vaccinees and patients with COVID-19. Dashed lines indicate the detection cutoff for the measured cytokines. Significant differences in each group were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA, and the P value (adjusted for multiple comparisons) are shown. NS = P > 0.05. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001.

We also assessed whether there were differences in the magnitude of the responses between the different groups. We compared the spike-specific T cell responses detected at similar time points 2–3 months after boost vaccination or viral clearance. Unlike the reports of higher neutralizing antibody titers in vaccinees (13), we found that individuals with symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccinees mounted equivalent magnitudes of spike-specific T cell responses (both IFN-γ and IL-2 secretion), whereas higher levels of IFN-γ secretion were only detected in individuals who had an asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection (Figure 6B). The latter observation is in line with previous analyses of asymptomatic and symptomatic SARS-CoV-2–infected individuals within 1 month of viral clearance, in which the former showed increased cytokine production with comparable frequencies of virus-specific T cells (5). Subtle qualitative differences in the spike-specific T cell response were also observed in the different groups. Upon vaccination, spike peptide–induced IFN-γ and IL-2 secretion levels were comparable, but gradually diverged over time, leading to higher levels of detectable IL-2 two to 3 months after boost vaccination (Figure 6C). Symptomatic individuals also produced significantly more IL-2 than IFN-γ more than 6 months after viral clearance, while this difference was less pronounced in asymptomatic individuals even at the latest time points tested (9–12 months after viral clearance), which did not reach statistical significance (Figure 6C). In individuals with previous SARS-CoV-1 infection, whole-blood CRA also detected higher IL-2–secreting, spike-specific T cell responses 18 years after resolution of infection (Figure 6A). Hence, quantification of IL-2 secretion provides better sensitivity than IFN-γ in identifying individuals with a long-term spike-specific memory T cell response.

Whole-blood CRA detects the wide dynamic range and heterogeneous function of spike-specific T cell responses in vaccinated individuals. In addition to evaluating the kinetics as well as quantitative and qualitative differences in T cell responses, the whole-blood CRA also detected a wide range of spike-specific T cell responses in vaccinated individuals. Figure 7A shows the paired longitudinal samples of 27 vaccinees approximately 14 and 90 days after boost vaccination. The levels of secreted IFN-γ and IL-2 in the whole-blood CRA differed between the 2 time points and among individuals. Interestingly, the quantity of cytokines detected 2 weeks after boost-dose vaccination did not always predict the level of spike-specific T cell responses measurable by day 90. Some individuals had a greater than 20-fold reduction in IFN-γ and IL-2 levels on day 90 after boost vaccination, while in others, the levels, particularly those for IL-2, were more stable (Figure 7A). Indeed, some individuals have a more pronounced decline in IFN-γ levels than IL-2 levels, or vice versa, as indicated in Figure 7B, in which the trajectory of IFN-γ and IL-2 levels on day 14 and day 90 in each individual is plotted.

Figure 7 Heterogeneity of spike-specific T cell responses in vaccinated individuals. (A) SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific T cell responses were evaluated by SpG peptide pool stimulation of whole blood from vaccinated individuals (n = 27) 2 weeks (green circle) and 3 months (red circle) after the boost vaccination dose. The secreted IFN-γ and IL-2 concentrations are shown. ****P < ≤ 0.0001, by Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed-rank test. (B) Bivariate dot plots of secreted IFN-γ and IL-2 concentrations. Arrows connect paired individuals analyzed on day ~14 and day 90. Dashed lines indicate the detection cutoff for the measured cytokines.

Spike-specific T cell responses do not correlate with neutralizing antibody quantities. Last, since the quantification of serum neutralizing antibodies is the mainstay of SARS-CoV-2 humoral immunity assessment, we determined whether there was a predictive relationship between the quantity of neutralizing antibodies and spike-specific T cell responses. We performed linear regression analysis of the T cell response in vaccinated and convalescent asymptomatic and symptomatic COVID-19 patients, quantified through whole-blood CRA (both IFN-γ and IL-2) with assessment of serum neutralizing antibody quantities through an RBD-hACE2 binding inhibition assay (Figure 8). We found no substantial correlations in any of the analyzed groups. As also demonstrated previously in convalescent {PhD:2021bm} patients and in vaccinated individuals (26), serum neutralizing antibody quantities cannot predict the corresponding spike-specific T cell responses in an individual, and this further stresses how T cell response information from the whole-blood CRA complements existing antibody assessments.